HitFix First Look: A ‘Parks and Recreation’ gift-giving dilemma

It’s Christmas in Pawnee on this week’s “Parks and Recreation,” in what may be my favorite episode of the season so far. They’ve done a bunch of episodes that have been insanely funny (“Ron & Tammys,” “The Treaty”) and many that have been incredibly sweet (“End of the World,” last week’s “The Trial of Leslie Knope”), but Thursday’s “Citizen Knope” comes at you hard with both barrels.
Without giving too much away, the episode deals with what both Leslie and Ben are up to professionally in the wake of what happened at the end of last week’s episode, while the rest of her friends and co-workers are struggling with a tricky holiday question: what do you get for the woman who, year after year, gets you the most creative, thoughtful, awesome Christmas presents?
It’s an outstanding half-hour, and representative of everything that’s made me love “Parks and Rec” so much this year. You’ll all get to enjoy it Thursday night at 8:30, but to whet your appetites, here’s an early scene – exclusive to HitFix for the evening – from the Christmas gift subplot, as we see just how high a bar Leslie sets in terms of gift-giving. All her selections are fantastic, but April’s present is probably my favorite. Enjoy.
April’s gift is my favorite but Ron’s reaction nearly brought me to tears from laughing so hard.
Sometimes this show is perfect.
Oh man. I’m almost upset I watched that. Completely out of context to the episode, and yet Ron’s Present is easily one of the best moments in the show’s history. That was amazing.
Slaughtering the Black Eyed Peas was good, but bringing Ron Swanson to tears topped it.
Oh my God April’s gift is pretty epic but Ron’s was probably the best I LITERALLY laughed out loud. It was so good it makes me furious.
Just curious. Literally in the literal sense or literally in the Chris Traeger sense?
Aw, Leslie’s so sweet.
I love that character so much.
I think Ron’s is the best! It’s SO perfect for him that it’s ridiculous.
Awesome sauce.
I wonder what Leslie got for Ben.
She’s been suspended and he is out of a job. Whatever she gave him, she probably gave it to him repeatedly.
It’s a shame that the NBC Store doesn’t sell poster-sized prints of any of the paintings on the show. If it did, I would probably buy Jerry’s painting first (the sight of Tom in that one never fails to make me laugh), but this would also be a must-buy. They’re all so delightfully strange.
Dammit Alan you gave me Parks and Rec blue balls!
Omg, I’m so jealous, I want April’s gift!
I’m so jealous of April’s gift.
Seriously, this show is the only thing that gets me through the week.
I laugh the second Aubrey Plaza comes on the screen. She is perfection in this role. Perfection my friends.
They’ve made Donna’s role ever-so-slightly bigger it seems this year, and I love her. Her robe is magnificent. One day, NBC will run out failed pilots and supersize a P&R episode. Probably not, but I can dream.