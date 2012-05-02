HitFix First Look: ‘Community’ says goodbye to Star-Burns

Last week’s “Community” parody of “Law & Order” captured not only the most obvious tropes of the classic NBC drama – the split between cops and lawyers, the banter between the detectives, the key witness who drops out at the last minute, etc. – but smaller things that were just as recognizable to any hardcore “Law & Order” fan.
One of those was the familiar sight of the post-trial bull session in Adam Schiff’s office (here translated into Dean Pelton’s), and the way it was so often interrupted by a phone call bringing some unexpected, usually tragic, bit of news about someone from the case. In the case of “Community,” it was the news that recurring character Alex “Star-Burns” Osbourne (played by Dino Stamatopoulos, a friend of Dan Harmon’s who also works as a writer and consulting producer on the show) had died when the meth lab in the trunk of his car exploded.
In the context of an ordinary comedy, it was shocking. In the context of a “Law & Order” parody, it made sense – and, it turned out, came at the request of Stamatopoulos, who had gotten sick of the acting process.
Even though the death took place in the concept of a parody episode, it was very real within the Greendale universe, and will inspire much of the action of tomorrow night’s episode, “Course Listing Unavailable,” which includes a memorial service for Star-Burns. In addition, Abed is tasked to make a farewell video for Alex involving green screen computer effects. The finished video doesn’t turn up until the episode’s tag, but if you want to see it now, we’ve got the full clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – featuring Star-Burns at his most adventurous. (And if you want to wait to see it in context, “Course Listing Unavailable” airs tomorrow night at 8 on NBC.)
Enjoy.
You know those guitars that are like double guitars?
Chocolate microscopes?
More rubber stamps.
RIP Star Burns, all he ever wanted was to be called Alex…
Hey Alan ,
What was Harmon talking about with the production codes about the finale ? So 3.20 airs first , followed by 3.22 the 3.21 is the actual finale or something like that ?
good. now hopefully they will kill magnitude next.
if they get more season i really hope they dont keep trotting out one gag characters for the sole purpose of reminding you of how it was funny the first time you saw them, like the simpsons have been pathetically doing for over a decade.
Yeah, I wouldn’t miss him…
Pop! Pop?
Pop, RIP.
There will be no nitpicky killjoys on this Starburns thread. RIP Starburns.
What? Both Starburns and Magnitude are phenomenal characters. They aren’t “gag” characters, they’re minor role play characters that the show uses magnificently. And they’re always used slightly differently. This show is pretty different from The Simpsons, IMO.
I agree that Starburns was not a gag character. There was quite a bit more to him than just his sideburns.
But I’m with KENDYNAMO regarding Magnitude. The “Pop, Pop” was funny the first time, but it got old, and what made it worse was, especially during the school president episode, how everytime he said it, the whole school would just laugh uncontrollably. The joke with him has either been him saying it, or ‘look, he didn’t say it.’ He’s definitely nowhere near as interesting as Fat Neil or the now late Starburns.
I’ve watched last week’s episode about 5 times now. That was one best things I’ve seen on TV in years.
RIP Starburns.
awww, starburns. *tear*
Ought to name-check Stamatopoulos as the creator (along with Scott Adsit of 30 ROCK), of MORAL OREL, one of the most stunning, jaw-opening series Adult Swim ever aired. Alex dying is also like MO’s m.o. — unexpectedly serious and grotesque, in the same breath.
Moral Orel–a show stunning in its brilliance.
Yes! Glad someone mentions this! M.O.’s amazing two-parter of Moral and Father hunting was dedicated to Cassavetes. I was always shocked to find a person with such capabiliites so totally underused in this character.
He also does MARY SHELLY’S FRANKENHOLE, which is absurdly funny. R.I.P., Starburns!
In that video, Star Burns looks like the love child of Neil Gaiman and the young Ozzy Osbourne…
Love it!
Almost everything in the L&O episode was spot on. Like the scene outside with the hot dog vendor and the jackhammer noises in the background.
The only thing that felt out of place was Annie taunting Todd, followed by her victory dance.
At first glance I read “Community Says Goodbye” and nearly had an aneurysm. Gah!
Bad episode, not funny.