HitFix First Look: ‘iZombie’ has a brand-new Comic-Con bag

#iZombie
07.17.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

The 2014 Comic-Con kicks off a week from today in San Diego, and I'm going to be pressed into moderating duties for the CW's mid-season series “iZombie,” starring Rose McIver (Vivian Scully on “Masters of Sex”) as a young zombiefied woman who tries to mitigate her condition by taking a job in a morgue. It's adapted from the DC Comics series by the “Veronica Mars” team of Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, featuring clips from the show and then a Q&A session, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 6BCF of the Convention Center.

Also, as anyone who's been to Comic-Con in recent years knows, Warner Bros. produces special bags for all Con-goers featuring pictures of various movies, TV shows and comic books in the corporate family. (I still use my “Chuck” bag whenever I take a trip to the beach.) And “iZombie” is going to be one of the bags this year, as you can see a picture of below. (Other bags: “Arrow,” “Constantine,” “The Flash,” “The Following,” “Gotham,” “iZombie,” “The Originals,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural,” “Mike Tyson Mysteries” and “Teen Titans Go!”)

Hope to see some of you there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#iZombie
TAGScomicconComicCon 14ComicCon 2014iZombieRose McIver

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP