HitFix First Look: ‘iZombie’ has a brand-new Comic-Con bag

The 2014 Comic-Con kicks off a week from today in San Diego, and I'm going to be pressed into moderating duties for the CW's mid-season series “iZombie,” starring Rose McIver (Vivian Scully on “Masters of Sex”) as a young zombiefied woman who tries to mitigate her condition by taking a job in a morgue. It's adapted from the DC Comics series by the “Veronica Mars” team of Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, featuring clips from the show and then a Q&A session, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 6BCF of the Convention Center.
Also, as anyone who's been to Comic-Con in recent years knows, Warner Bros. produces special bags for all Con-goers featuring pictures of various movies, TV shows and comic books in the corporate family. (I still use my “Chuck” bag whenever I take a trip to the beach.) And “iZombie” is going to be one of the bags this year, as you can see a picture of below. (Other bags: “Arrow,” “Constantine,” “The Flash,” “The Following,” “Gotham,” “iZombie,” “The Originals,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural,” “Mike Tyson Mysteries” and “Teen Titans Go!”)
Hope to see some of you there.
Alan, sometimes your job sounds awesome. But other times, like these, not so much.
Absolutely, see you there Alan! Do you think the Gotham bag will be the most in demand this year?
Moderating a CW panel? Do you think they mistook you for Fienberg?
It’s a show with major involvement of Rob Thomas. Alan a couple of months ago moderated Veronica Mars movie panel at payley fest. WB era was a great high point for Genre TV. Especially UPN started to go afted teenage demographics more and thus took a chance on Veronica Mars for its first two seasons.
FYI:
Vertigo comic series created by Chris Roberson and Mike Allred.
Since DC/Warner fired Roberson after he spoke out about editorial interference, bullying, and systematic exploitation of creators of IP, perhaps they’re not mentioning the actual creators in their publicity to the television press…