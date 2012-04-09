HitFix First Look: On ‘Awake,’ Britten gets a drive-through clue

Last week’s “Awake” was the first episode of the series that NBC hadn’t sent out to critics in advance, and as a result it was the first episode I didn’t get around to reviewing, because it took me several days to see it. But “That’s Not My Penguin” was perhaps the show’s strongest episode so far, making the shrinks vital to the series again by pointing out just how unhealthy Britten’s situation is if we believe that one of the worlds isn’t real.
Thus far, Kyle Killen and Howard Gordon have put aside any doubts about the creative viability of the concept. This all may come crashing down eventually, but right now they’re doing a fantastic job of juggling, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.
And if you’re as engaged by the show as I am, then you don’t have to wait until Thursday night at 10 for at least a taste of the next episode, titled “Ricky’s Tacos,” as we have a clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – from early in the episode in which a trip to the drive-through offers an unexpected clue for Detective Britten.
Enjoy, and I’ll do my best to get to this one in a timelier fashion.
It was unfortunate we didn’t get to read your thoughts, Alan, because I agree that it was the best episode of the show to date. The wear and tear of balancing two lives, that are confusingly similar to each other, is finally catching up to Britten, and the confusion about what is real, if anything, is taking its toll. I really enjoyed the episode.
Alan, i agree. I was specially wanting to see what you and the board opinion was on regards on Birtton realization that he did imagined a full conversation with one of the shrinks, and therefore that could have happened before or be currently happening.
I liked how the wear & tear caught up to Alan. The one thing I didn’t care for was how sudden it was. I’d have liked to see that build up over a few weeks. However, I’m glad that it happened and he did not just go through life with no consequences for living two lives. Even if one is a dream, it means (as his wife Hannah noted a couple of episodes ago, I believe) even in his sleep he is still never resting but tearing through two lives that are both either real or at least real to him. It was nice they let that catch up to him. They either did not give evidence of that before, or else I’m just a poor viewer and missed their clues.
“the wear & tear caught up to Alan” ? when ? u mean after the TCA ?… i mean he missed an Awake recap but i dont think is cause to say he is burnt out.. lol.. ;)
Oops! I meant the wear & tear caught up to Britten. Or did I? ;) Freudian slip, perhaps?
It was a great episode, but I was wondering if it was also aired out-of-order, since there was no mention of Oregon in the Wife World (unless I missed it).
I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure Awake is just doing what other shows have done before and only mentioning overarching mythology-of-the-whole-show plot points in some of the episodes, as opposed to mentioning it in every one.
And we finally learned what would happen when he gets knocked out. Interesting that was knocked out in Red, lived a full day in Green, but woke up back in the same day in Red. Doesn’t that throw off his calendar?
“Doesn’t that throw off his calendar?”
Probably. However, that all depends on how the rules work, how time flows, if he’s imagining one or how close his potentially making-this-up-as-he-goes mind might or might not be keeping track of the dates. Maybe the days are off by one, or maybe somehow it balances out somehow.
Good & valid question though. I’m not sure I have an actual answer. I just thought it was cool and do not have enough info to really say one way or the other.
Oh, weird! I thought they were blue and yellow. Time for a new TV.
This is the best new show this year so far. It’s really holding my attention which is more than I can say about, well, most every other new show.
It was a very good episode. Like many, I am curious about the long-term viability of the concept. It’s not clear what the conspiracy alluded to in the second episode has to do with anything, but right now, I am simply enjoying the show.
Its ratings are terrible, unfortunately, at least in first-run episodes, although perhaps they are holding up better when factoring in DVRs. That said, NBC just needs to renew the damn show, promote the hell out of it all summer, and then give it another chance in the fall, perhaps on Fridays paired with “Grimm” and a new drama. It’s not doing that much worse than any other drama at the network, and it’s creatively strong enough to warrant a chance to grow.
Absolutely brilliant episode for me. It’s a damn shame that there’s almost no chance this is getting renewed. Nothing this freaking network does works!
Patience is the key here. NBC does have a lot of good shows, or at least enough, but it doesn’t have anything to tentpole a night, with the exception of “The Voice” and to a lesser extent, “Sunday Night Football.” What’s necessary is to use these tentpole to let shows grow and to develop other tentpoles around which nights can be built.
I hate to beat a dead horse here, but if I were in charge of NBC, I’d renew a lot of the marginal shows AND order a lot of new ones, pushing the older ones, like “The Office” to midseason. Simply put, it has to begin throwing a lot more stuff at the wall, finding something that sticks, and then moving on from there. If it can find just one drama and one comedy that consistently reach get above ten million viewers, it’ll begin the process of climbing out of the deep hole it is in.
If NBC has a bunch of super hot pilots that they were dying to squeeze into their schedule, then cancelling a low rated by critically aclaimed show would make sense. But, it’s obvious that they are just throwing stuff up against the wall. This show is pretty darn good. If they’re going to cancel it just b/c of ratings, then there’s no point in having anyone in charge. Let the network be run by automated spreadsheets.
Give this show time. And bring back Kings!
I also thought this was the best episode so far. Very glad to see them deliver this as I was afraid that each shrink would declare Britten unfit to continue in his job in short order. I actually love the fact that both of his therapists think he has made some progress. They seemed to be as delusional as he is supposed to be – pretty amusing. I guess withholding the fact that he was seeing penguins was a good strategy for Britten to keep them at bay. But we’ll just see how long that situation can be maintained.
Since there was no review for That’s Not My Penguin, I’ll ask something about it here.
Somebody referenced That’s Not My Penguin in the “Oregon” episode comments and mentioned Quantum Suicide as a theory. Gratuitous non-authoritative Wikipedia link:
I thought that was an interesting way to look at Awake and the divergent realities. I loved how “That’s Not My Penguin,” and “Oregon” to a lesser extent in this regard, for not just playing the status quo. Both were interesting and pushed things. Gemini hinted at being aware (or thinking he was aware) of the duality Britten is experiencing. Or he’s just messing with Michael because he knows about the stresses he’s under. The hallucinations? Were they because of the drug, Britten’s over-stressed/sleep-deprived mind, or something else? They seem to be very smart in how they are making every theory believable yet seem to be pushing in a direction that makes it hard to just keep the status quo on a weekly cop procedural with a twist. As long as they know where it is going, they can keep writing with that in mind while playing with the worlds. It could be anything from something like Jacob’s Ladder (the movie) or sorta like Silent Hill (the game), or Quantum suicide (interesting theory), the “conspiracy,” Britten’s mind creating the conspiracy ala. Inception (where the mind creates deep sorts of scenarios), or something else.
I really hope they renew this and it either takes off or is at minimal given a chance to wrap up the series, both for the questions and any resolution Britten has to have with his family (unless there is some way to reunite the red & green world). The more I think about it, the longer it goes on the more heart wrenching it would be to see him say good bye to Hannah or Rex if he realizes one of the worlds is in fact a hallucination. Or maybe he loses both, or wakes up from a coma.
Regardless, it is a good enough show that is intelligent enough so I want to see what they have planned. Plus it would be a crime for Laura Allen to have another really great show get cancelled after one season. Or Donal Logue (although he’s obviously not on this show).
As far as I’ve understood, the end of ths season will only answer the question of the conspiracy of the car accident, but as to who is alive, there isn’t time. After all 13 episodes, are 13, no matter how you slice ’em. That’s why we’re all clamoring so desperatly for more time (and in our own realities, aren’t we all?) To get some sort of proper conclusion to that which we have invested time and emotion into? We are entitled at LEAST that, regardless of the manner of how we watch the programming offerred. If they count us solely by Neilson boxes, then we should ALL have one! Currently, technology is sophisticated enough that they can count flies on a wall in China from here, so that’s rock gut in my mind-they can get accurate numbers from Hulu, Netflix On Demand. The acting, writing, directing, all is btilliant-PLEASE let us watch it in peace
Blondini, I completely agree. I don’t believe for a minute technology is not such that they couldn’t count all cable boxes and DVR watchings. Someone is doing this, without question. That said, if we don’t get another season, I am confident that Killen will do an interview with Alan and let us know the premise on which they were working. So I’m hoping to get some revelation in that regard even if we don’t get to “see” it down the road. But it makes perfect sense that it won’t be answered by this season, because there is at least the hope it could continue.
Blondini; I agree, thriteen episodes does only amount to thirteen episodes. I’d rather they shoot for the stars and go down in flames (doing a great job, I might add) than try to cram all the answers in one season presuming it is all going to go down in flames.
AMG; I agree, they probably CAN count all the cable boxes & DVR stuff. I doubt they are. That would ultimately cost time & money. More than that, I think they do not care all that much. If there are not enough viewers to make a splash with the (outdated, increasingly irrelevant, increasingly reviled, yet still used) Nielson boxes, I think they are content to just try something new in hopes of catching lightning in a bottle. I’ve seen too many Terriers, Jericho’s, Firefly’s, and Dollhouse’s have great writing, acting, stories, and loyal cult-like audiences go down in flames. With those, I’m just glad to have what little I am able to get from those shows and hope for enough time for them to wrap things up in a satisfactory end, or if not then at least some letter as a nod to the fans explaining what they WOULD have done or answering the big questions. Then you get shows like Chuck which ride the wave for multiple seasons and get to go out knowing a full season ahead of time so they can address everything they want to.
I REALLY hope to get more seasons of this show though. I want to see where they are going and for them to tell it at their own pace.
Alan, any chance the show gets renewed? I love it but don’t hear much buzz
Am really enjoying this show. Surely hope it returns. As far as NBC goes, they can’t even do On Demand right!! ABC won’t let you fast forward, but at least they’ve cut most advertising; I can live with that. CBS does it absolutely right. They cut advertising and also will let you fast forward. NBC——-it’s the full one hour with all the advertising and no fast forward. What dorks. I will find a way to DVR Awake from now on. Someone at NBC needs to get with it!
Dave, THAT would be so wonderful, even if Awake were as ill fated as we seem to think and feel, if there could be a show, (even podcast, or in depth article) explaining where the show was meant to go, would be I think of great benefit to the viewers. As is is, if it goes off in May, explaining 1 mystery, that wasn’t the main issue of the show, tertiary at best, although it needs solving by Michael. It’s been so long to find a great show, it’s almost like watching 2-3 shows (b/c you have to watch it a couple of times to get all the “stuff” you missed the first time!) The shows are sort of dwindling down now to the finale, and if not renewed, I will miss this one terribly. The show, not so much dissecting every episode and line and movement like a fetal pig in freshman biology. I just enjoy what the writers and actos are putting out (and then rewatching for all that I missed, in case someone had a homework question, or some idiot put laundry in the machine!)
I think it might be possible.
As for renewal? I do not think NBC has a flood of great shows coming in to push Awake out, and it IS the kind of show to have pretty devout followings. It might not. Look at Terriers, Firefly, Jericho, Terriers, etc. Still, I think it is possible. Hopefully it somehow picks up. I’m surprised it lost so much viewership; I would think once you saw a few episodes you would be hooked, even though last week’s episode was in my opinion the strongest thus far. I am just hopeful since shows like Community and Chuck have managed to hang around almost by sheer will of being good shows with devout fans despite less-than-stellar numbers. It would seem to be a fairly inexpensive show to produce, at least from a special effects standpoint.
As for something explaining where the show was meant to go, the point of your post, I think that is a distinct possibility. We saw that with Terriers. While there were not huge “myth-based” secrets, it still left with kind of a huge cliffhanger and the series writer(s) told what would have happened next. I still miss the show, however it provides some closure and I still got one amazing season!
I agree with enjoying the layers and what the writers & actors are putting out there. It seems pretty tight. The only complaint for me (aside from not enough people watching, apparently) is that people seemed to key in on Britten’s “insight” too directly. I would have liked that a bit more gradually. Instead it’s like Britten has a hunch, everybody immediately asks “Why?” He’s been doing this for a while, and just lost his wife/son. You’d think they’d give him a quizzical look the first few times and just roll with it. However, they also overplayed Britten’s “I’m the lead detective, just do it” angle with Vega and the too-distant angle with Bird. I can see why they did that, however I’d just imagine they would treat Britten a bit more sensitively at first and that Britten might be a little more understanding or at least play it off (not really a lie) as him being preoccupied by the loss of his son/wife or playing a gut feeling and leaving if vague.
Still, those are minor gripes. The show has me hooked and seems smart enough to deserve renewal. I really want to see where Kyle Killen & Crew go with this with as much time as they need to tell a cohesive story at their own pace.
Has there been any word on what chances this show has for renewal? I’ll remain optimistic, however it would be nice to know which way they are leaning at this point. For that matter, it’d be nice to hear they are renewing it and how they might make it work with a hot new promotional campaign! But I digress.
Maybe beause I have sort of the same type of, well, I don’t have a word to describe it, kind of sense sort of like Micael’s, it doesn’t seem so far off to me, I get stuff like that a lot (and I’m not psychotic, schizophrenic, or psychic), I just know stuff, and it’s kinda scary sometimes-it’s weird. So a lot of times, people who really know me, will listen to me, just b/c they know me. I mean, I can’t pick lottery numbers, or do parlor tricks, but I definatly can relate.
Glad you mentioned the Penguin episode, because I agree, it was the best of the season so far. It’s weird that a show that’s kinda sci-fi like Person of Interest is pulling insane numbers, while this show, which is also kinda sci-fi (and a much better show, IMHO) is doing so poorly.
More and more it feels like the original UK Life on Mars to me. Cop stuff, a little existential angst, and a huge over-arching question. Maybe Awake just needs a Gene Genie.
Sorry guys, but Awake is pretty much guaranteed to be cancelled. It’s ratings have continued to drop and are now terrible even by NBC standards. Enjoy the rest of this season’s episodes because that’s all you’re going to get.
It seems like most every show I really enjoy just gets cancelled right away. Maybe I should get into Glee, or something with scantily clad vapid teenagers a/o Vampires. At least they seem like they will be around forever.
Seriously though, maybe I’ve just got a thing for shows that fill an inherently small niche or something and are thus doomed to low numbers and quick cancellations. Then something like Breaking Bad, LOST, The X-Files, or Mad Men really takes off and finds an audience.
It’s sad when great shows never really get a true shot at telling their whole story. So I truly hope B.P. is wrong and Awake ends up renewed.
I love this show so much…cannot wait until next episode
Even if Awake is cancelled in Red World, it might become a huge hit in Green World.
Hi Dr. Lee! :) Britton is so together. Look how he handled hallucinating. He didn’t freak when he saw the penguin, he watched it, acknowledged it to himself and kept on trucking. The guy is amazingly in control (plays him kind of Italian tough guy doesnt he?). Did you do a psychological battery of tests on him yet? I would love to see his MMPI and Rorshach (especially his Rorshach):) I find an interesting thing as far as characters go on screen. While Britton keeps the slate face up around his colleagues ( and I have been noting the body language as well,its very subtle), we get to see what he is feeling in very subtle ways when he is not around the guys and gals at work. I find myself wanting to know what he is thinking and how he is feeling. This is a true psychological trip for me. People are so interesting.
Dr. Lee, you are also pretty interesting. It must have been a real shocker to have to work with a patient. You handled it very well I think. :)