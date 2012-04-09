HitFix First Look: On ‘Awake,’ Britten gets a drive-through clue

Last week’s “Awake” was the first episode of the series that NBC hadn’t sent out to critics in advance, and as a result it was the first episode I didn’t get around to reviewing, because it took me several days to see it. But “That’s Not My Penguin” was perhaps the show’s strongest episode so far, making the shrinks vital to the series again by pointing out just how unhealthy Britten’s situation is if we believe that one of the worlds isn’t real.

Thus far, Kyle Killen and Howard Gordon have put aside any doubts about the creative viability of the concept. This all may come crashing down eventually, but right now they’re doing a fantastic job of juggling, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.

And if you’re as engaged by the show as I am, then you don’t have to wait until Thursday night at 10 for at least a taste of the next episode, titled “Ricky’s Tacos,” as we have a clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – from early in the episode in which a trip to the drive-through offers an unexpected clue for Detective Britten.

Enjoy, and I’ll do my best to get to this one in a timelier fashion.