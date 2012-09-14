HitFix First Look: ‘Parks and Recreation’ goes to Washington

#Parks And Recreation
09.14.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

“Parks and Recreation,” like a lot of NBC shows, is getting a head start on the official network TV season. The fifth season of TV’s best comedy will premiere this Thursday night, September 20, at 9:30 p.m.

And as a bonus, the season premiere will take Leslie Knope and friends to our nation’s capital, where Ben is working in the job he got in last season’s finale. To help tide you over until Thursday, here’s a clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – of Leslie and Andy visiting a few national landmarks and responding very differently to them. Enjoy, and we’ll be talking about the premiere itself on Thursday night.

