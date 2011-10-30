‘Homeland’ – ‘Blind Spot’: Razor’s edge

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I think you’re ready for the glue factory…
“Let’s go close that door, Sergeant.” -David
In case you missed the news from a few days ago, Showtime ordered a second season of “Homeland.” On the one hand, it’s a no-brainer: this is arguably the best new Showtime series since the first season of “Dexter,” it’s getting rave reviews that consistently call it the best new show of the season, it has a shot at awards recognition (though Claire Danes has a much easier path to that than Damian Lewis, who would be in a stacked category that should feature the return of Bryan Cranston and the arrival of Dustin Hoffman), and it’s Showtime’s highest-rated freshman drama ever.
On the other, what is the show long-term? Howard Gordon says he has a plan, and my brain can conceive of a lot of ways the show could go in a second season, some continuing to involve Sgt. Brody, some not.
For now, though, I’m choosing not to dwell too much on any of those ideas, or even on the question of whether Brody has turned or not. On the former, the show is great right now, and if it falters later, I’ll worry about that then. On the latter, I’m inclined to think that he is (it provides much more potential story for this season, at a minimum), but I’m just so engaged by the character parts of the show that I don’t really want to go back and watch Brody and Hamid’s fight frame-by-frame to figure out if Brody slipped him the razor fragment (and we did dwell on him shaving earlier, a scene included to at least create suspicion), or to start wondering if there’s a mole in David’s team that could be leaking intel to terrorists and slipping suicide implements to prisoners. On lots of shows, I obsess on that sort of thing; on this one, I just want to see what Carrie and Brody – and, this week, Saul – are doing.
“Blind Spot” gives us the larger picture of Saul’s life, and it’s not dramatically healthier than Carrie or Brody’s. He has a wife who loves him, but also one who doesn’t want to be with him anymore because he’s married to his job. And I liked the way those scenes didn’t paint Mira as the shrill, nagging wife who doesn’t understand; she entirely understands the value of what Saul does, and isn’t angry about it, but also wants more stability in her life and knows that Saul is every bit as addicted to the job as Carrie is. She doesn’t hate him; she just needs something else. And bull-in-a-china-shop Carrie (or, if you prefer, McNulty-ish Carrie) has the bad timing to arrive at the house just as Mira has made her feelings plain, and to then accuse Saul of being a quote-unquote “pussy.” (Saul, quietly, furiously: “I think you should leave now.” We know from lots of roles – most notably Inigo Montoya – just how much coiled rage Mandy Patinkin can convey in a whisper, but damn, that was good.)
The family theme continued with more time spent with Carrie’s dad (played by reassuringly grouchy character actor James Rebhorn) and sister. On her last visit to that house, it seemed that Carrie’s only connection to her family was to use Maggie to stay secretly medicated. Here, in a more vulnerable moment after the case hits a big snag and Carrie realizes how badly she’s offended Saul, she’s still using them, but in a way that any relative uses any other: for love and comfort and reassurance. Some nice vulnerable moments for Claire Danes near the end there.
Brody’s motives are harder to suss out – again, either he’s genuinely seeking closure or he’s working his agenda – but I did like seeing the contrast between the physical torture used on Brody as compared to the more psychological approach used on Hamid, complete with the regular bursts of that one heavy metal sting, over and over.
Again, I don’t know what the long game for this show is, but it’s damn good right now, and that’s all I’m concerned about until “Homeland” gives me reason to think otherwise.
What did everybody else think?
What was up with Saul’s rug in his office???
Well, if it’s Chekhov’s Rug, then maybe we’ll get a scene where Carrie will look at it and remember seeing a similar type of rug in Brody’s garage that she (lightly) tossed when Virgil’s team was pulling the plug on the bugs due to FISA warrant expiring.
I know the rug means something to Brody in his garage, but, hey, rugs are rugs, whether from Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan or Pakistan, and Brody’s is really just a long door mat.
Maybe Americans think such ‘prayer rugs’ are so novel that you must be either a Muslim to have one, or be a Muslim terrorist. But the rest of the world uses them with irreligious abandon.
In most cases a rug is just a rug, but there was an obvious shot to Saul fixing his rug so it is doubtful that means nothing in the context of this story. And considering Mandy Patinkin has a reputation of not staying with a show for very long, it is conceivable that he turns out to be the bad guy for this season so that he can leave the show and Damian Lewis can continue on to the next season.
It really pulls together the room!
Well, Chekov’s Rug or a red herring? I agree that we were meant to notice it, but to what end?
Now, for Saul, a Jew, to become a mole for an Islamic terrorist group, well, that would have to be damn well written to make sense. Is there a Jewish spy in modern history who ever spied for the Islamists? (They did convert before the 20th century, but almost always by force.)
Mossad has been past masters at placing spies within Islamic countries and terrorist cells, but I know of no instance where the opposite has ever happened.
I know we have now met his wife, who appears not to be of the Jewish faith or race, but maybe there will be more to that.
Checkov’s rug will come into play when Carrie runs from Saul’s office, trips, does a header into the bookcase, and oranges fall onto her head.
Hey, GarrySF, how cool are you? Great reference to a BB discussion. Keep it up!
Obviously I’m way too cool for this discussion thread. I’m just slumming till BB comes back.
Saul fits Carrie’s intelligence, provided she was honest (which we can’t confirm) that stated a U.S. prisoner of war has been turned. I think that’s something a lot of people have glossed over. When Carrie confronts him, she mentions how he spent six months captures somwhere-or-other. The rug was also a very subtle yet revealing clue.At this point, all signs point to Saul in my opinion. Brody would be WAY too obvious, and shows like this create a twist. They INSIST the viewer watch carefully. If you watch casually Brody looks like a double, but if you watch CAREFULLY, it’s clearly Saul.
Additionally, to my knowledge, Brody never knew that the confirmed sleeper was being tailed. Saul did. How could Brody have warned him?
Saul could be the mole, even being jewish.
You have to remeber this show is based on an israeli tv show.
It doesn’t matter if Brody knew about the tail. They clearly had someone watching the teacher and his girlfriend the whole time given that they were tailed after showing up at the “safe house”. Brody could have tipped them off after he slipped the razor blade and they would have had plenty of time to get out. The show has a lot of interesting foreshadowing. The painting in which Saul mentions was about Rembrandt who was a Dutch painter but was deceiving because he was secretly Jewish, maybe Saul isn’t Jewish after-all and could be the turned soldier. Did Carrie sleep with Brody just so she could verify is he was lying on the polygraph?
I guess it’s just me, but I don’t think Damian Lewis is that great, at least not Emmy worthy. Claire Danes, on the other hand, is definitely worthy of a nod.
Solid episode.
It’s just you ;-)
Whats up with him praying after the suicide?
that was the mourner’s kaddish
Why did Saul kiss Hamid before he interrogated him?
To throw him off. Hamid was trussed up by Pakistani intelligence and was bracing himself to be Jack Bauered, and instead gets a traditional Middle Eastern welcome delivered in Arabic, from a soft spoken middle aged man.
Thanks to Greg for that explanation. I thought that whole scene was a brief flashback and an indication that Saul was the mole. I still think there were lots of red flags being thrown up around Saul last night so as to plant some suspicions, which may or may not turn out to be valid. Sometimes a rug is just a rug but it seemed to be a bit of an obvious indicator of…something not right. .
I thought it was a great episode. I was never in doubt about Lewis’ performance but Danes is blowing up the show. I didn’t realize she had it in her. I thought both performances were excellent. It goes without saying what Alan mentioned about Patinkin.
I’m trying not focus on whether Brody has been turned. There are two ways to go and I want to see it play out rather than speculate.
As long as we’re following misdirections of Brody or Saul being double-agents. Let’s include Brody’s wife. She did ask a lot of questions about his work with the CIA.
Yup, I’ve been suspicious of her for a while.
Yep, not only the wife but her lover boy was asking a lot of questions as well.
That would be an unbearably ridiculous twist. I would immediately stop watching.
I agree with all the Saul questions. Weren’t they meant to suggest that he could be the spy who was turned and that he gave Hamid the razor? Also Claire noting the change in his focus, saying “now” he’s a pussy. And he’s the one who keeps reining her in.
I wondered about him being the mole as well because he also was close to the prisoner and could have slipped him the razor blade (and because he spoke to the prisoner in Arabic). I was also curious as to what the prisoner called out as Brody was leaving. Also noticed the rug thing, which I was sure will be important later on.
Hopefully Emmy nods for the three major plays in this show (supporting actor for Patankin obviously) because they are KILLING it right now and I imagine the best material is yet to come.
I had the same conversation with the friend the other day about how much life the series actually has in it and he (having only seen the pilot) hypothesized that the idea of Brody becoming a politician carries over into the second season and we see how Carrie deals with investigating someone who’s profile has now elevated.
Like you said though, shouldn’t dwell too much on what might happen because what’s happening right now is really great.
This episode definitely makes me think that perhaps its Saul that they got to. The rug scene could have been because he uses it to pray in his office, he also had the ability to slip Hamid the razor and was constantly speaking to him in another language. That being said I’m assuming thats all on video so he might not have been able to be the mole. Its nice that we have another alternative though than just Brody being a turncoat.
Saul is Jewish, so is especially unlikely to turn for an Islamic terrorist cell.
I dunno … Saul’s reminding me of Robert Hanssen — or Chris Cooper’s take on him in “Breach.” This being a tv show, it’s conceivable that Saul killed the Syrian himself. He just found him, body still warm, etc. If there was a blind spot in the surveillance, why not?
Hanssen was a very pious Catholic who betrayed the FBI for reasons so obscure you would think they still have analysts writing theses on it for the FBI and CIA. One theory of amped up religion in the secret services is that it is used to cover a deeper sin. So when someone gets Jesus or Mohammed too much, remember to look for whatever sin they may be trying to make up for.
Am I the only one who sees the HUGE problem with Saul being turned? If it wasn’t for the meeting with Brody, that Saul didn’t know about and had no authorization to allow, he would’ve been the only one that met Hamid face-to-face. There’s no way he would’ve given himself up as a possible mole here, this should be a misdirection, I think.
I find it far more likely that the man who stupidly allowed the meeting to happen (blanking on the name) is the one who turned. At this point, I’d believe it’s Brody, if anyone.
Wow. This show is just hitting it out of the park. It’s fantastic. I watched it after fast forwarding through much of Walking Dead (which I think I am giving up on). I loved the vulnerable moments Claire Danes had with her nieces–asking tbe youngest child if she is afraid and admitting she is afraid too rather than sugar coating it with a “you shouldn’t be afraid because the government is here to protect us.”. The scenes between Mike and Brody were intense–every look, gesture, and statement possibly meaning something else as they try to out man each other. I do think Brody has turned but Alan is right–that’s not what is driving my interest in the story. I like that we got more of the back story on Carrie and saw an interaction with her Dad. The only problem is the short hair cut makes me think too much of Ana from V now!
I’m enjoying the hell out of this show and the characters right now, but if it ends up with Saul being a mole, I reserve the right to retroactively hate it, half because it’s a cliche in its own right and half because I can’t see any way in which it wouldn’t read as, “Look, you assumed the Muslim guy was a terrorist, but it’s really the Jewish guy! Aren’t we subversive?”
Also, for the cut tag, I was so expecting “as soon as you pick up the damn crayon.”
I think at this point if they reveal he hasn’t turned it would be a cheat. The richer question is whether be can overcome the programming.
I firmly believe that Brody did slip the razor blade to Affy, but I can see a way the show spins this to keep Brody’s allegiance iffy. Have Brody come out and tell the CIA pointblank that yes, he did give him the razor because he wanted him dead, and knew that Affy would kill himself. Brody wanted revenge, and got it–and it still leaves the question of whether or not he had an ulterior motive for Affy’s death open.
Clare Danes 100% deserves an Emmy nod. I watched last weeks episode again right before this one, and her scene with David in the bar, then her scenes in this one where she rages on Saul are so different, yet feel so connected.
Also, as someone who just finished the Wire (I know, late to the party) I just laugh at the comparisons to McNulty, because they are so right-on. Except for the part that she isn’t a raging alcoholic, for what we can see at least.
i fully expected carrie to say to saul, “what the fuck did i do?…”
This show is great, but it seems like it is going to have a really hard time sticking the landing without alienating one portiion of the audience or another.
I think it is interesting to compare this show to Strike Back. The structure of that show allowed for lower highs, but also much lower risk of screwing it up at the end. They are my two favorite new shows of the year so far, and its fascinating how similar they are.
No matter what the reveal will be divisive, not as divisive as I once thought, but there will be a section screaming disappointment. Who knows whether they’ll have a point or not. Hopefully they won’t
I think from what we the viewer see, Brody has clearly been turned. So far he has lied about a dozen instances of his eight year capture, and has become a secret Muslim (if he hasn’t turned, why keep it a secret?).
However, we do know Carrie has a disorder, which may mean that the viewer ends up seeing things through her skewed view of things, maybe a bit like the Sixth Sense . . . but only a bit.
But if he has turned, we have no idea why or how. Obviously the writers need to keep us guessing for as long as the plot doesn’t fall to pieces.
But what really bugs me from a spy trade craft point of view, is what is his value? He is a Sargent with no worthwhile connections to the CIA or army intelligence. So it seems he must be either a Manchurian Candidate by running for some senior office (The House or the Senate for now), or simply performing some suicide mission that hardly seems worth eight years of effort bring about.
Manchurian candidate yields multiple Seasons of tv. Also, Carrie will be turned (it was pretty obvious from the whole romantic flirt sizzle scene last week). He’s been clear in rebuffing CIA and military service, so that’s definitely not the angle.
I seem to be the only one thinking it’s well telegraphed. Lots of you are falling for the red herrings (Saul’s rug, Jessica’s avid questioning ,etc.)
To flesh out my prediction of Carrie being turned:
First, Chekhov’s flirtation means they’re destined to “hook up”. The flirt scene outside the veteran’s group meeting isn’t going to lead nowhere. They’ll take their time getting there, but that clock’s clearly ticking.
The Brody marriage is obviously going to fail. Brody has hots for Carrie that he lacks for his wife. Carrie’s lonely, and already half in love with Brody from watching him for several weeks (remember how there was “something missing” in her life as soon as the cameras are retrieved?). The only moment both these characters has seemed happy was during that flirtation scene. And, aside from plot, neither of these actors going to be a one-season wonder, so they’ll NEED to be together to make this an actual series.
And Carrie’s no Skylar White; she’s not going to sit idly through a couple seasons thinking, gosh, there’s something a little strange here. She WILL find out. And she’s unstable and frustrated with her job, so she can be turned. And THAT (a double agent in CIA hooked up with a manchurian candidate) would make for an interesting story.
Ugh, editing snafu. Corrected sentence:
“And Carrie’s no Skylar White; she’s not going to sit idly through a couple seasons thinking, gosh, there’s something a little strange with my man.”
Jimmbo … That’s an interesting take on things. Like a sordid I Dream of Jeannie thing. You may very well be right. I can see them sleeping together–or up against some wall somewhere.
Ha. Who’s Major Healey? Surely not Mike…
BTW, I think Mike is poorly written and acted. Mostly written. Think about it….in this situation is it imaginable he’d be all pouty with Brody’s wife, complaining about lack of attention, etc? He’d suck it up, get out of the way, and hope for future opportunities. Maybe (unlikely but maybe) arrange some devious extracurricular action. But cornering her at family barbecues and resentfully complaining? No way.
Well, Carrie turning would be jumping the shark in my view, several times over. We have to be on someone’s side to really care, and her turning would switch off a lot of television sets.
Think about the history of spying, you either get turned for ideology, money or because they get something on you and bribe you to turn on your employer. I can’t see any of these scenarios working out. But, just like Breaking Bad, I am sure the writers are painting themselves into corners and only then thinking of a way to write themselves out of it.
One concern with the Syrian suicide is that pious Muslims cannot commit suicide. If they die carrying out an attack, that’s different. This was revealed in either of the Nairobi or Dar es Salaaam bombings. The Muslim terrorist had parked the truck bomb, and couldn’t stay to die, because that would have been suicide proper rather than dying in attacking the embassies. Of course, scriptwriters aren’t supposed to be experts on Islamic theology.
It is also interesting that Brody’s only Islamic duty seems to be the morning prayer. He seems to drink and even eat bacon, but if he were a true believer, you would think we would see a little revulsion that he had to do such harram activities in the course of his mission.
My guess is the writers have a turned Brody and a non-turned Brody scenario worked out, just in case they write themselves into a corner.
Now, as for her flirtation with Brody, hey, she is an intelligence professional. Surely this was an act.
@Daniel- Suicide has been excused in rare circumstances by some Islamic legal scholars arguing it is acceptable if it is under the rubric of engaging in a defensive struggle and there is no other means available. Qaradawi had a ruling along these lines. An extremist like the character in the story would consider themselves in a defensive struggle against the West and if held captive would consider suicide as acceptable if it prevents (in their view) harm coming to the community of believers. Under those circumstances it is ruled an ‘acceptable’ though not ‘preferred’ action (these are legal terms I’m translating).
-Anon.Z.Moose
@ANON.Z.MOOSE Do you have a link to Qaradawi’s fatwah on that? The only reason he could plausibly have is that he knew in the end he would crack under interrogation and betray his brothers and the cause. But . . . this is Obama territory and there is no water boarding or torture. Surely a bit of heavy metal music wasn’t about to break his resolve.
In fact, it actually seems more likely that he was killed, because he was prepared to divulge that email first up.
@Daniel, sorry, I was not being careful in distinguishing Qaradawi and that may have prompted your follow-up. (My links to his fatwas are broken now but you can google his name and suicide and I’m sure eventually find them linked especially if you can read Arabic). I recall Qaradawi specifically cites physical occupation of Muslim territory as a context in which suicide bombing was acceptable. He reiterated it in response to an interview in which someone asked him about female suicide bombers and recently he rejected the permissibility of the young Tunisian’s suicide (which sparked the Arab spring) but said he hoped that God would forgive the youth. I was expanding his argument by analogy to the more extremist view that contends the West is engaging in an assault on the Islamic world generally and thus views defensive struggle as a “neglected duty”. Qaradawi seems to reject this idea (he has detractors who accuse him of not rejecting it though) but an extremist like the character in the story would accept that view and therefore I don’t think the writers are off-base in assuming he would consider his spiritual posterior as covered. I recall reading some extremist literature several years ago which specifically covered this kind of desperate last act, perhaps it was in the infamous Al=Qa`idah manual, and justified it along those lines.
Anyone know the actor’s name who portrayed Afsal Hamid (the terrorist)?
– Anon.Z.Moose
@Daniel “Think about the history of spying, you either get turned for ideology, money or because they get something on you and bribe you to turn on your employer.” The intelligence community uses the acronym MICE: Money, ideology, compromise, esteem to succinctly describe reasons for turning into a mole.
Cheers,
Anon.Z.Moose
Ahem, oops I just remembered that the e in MICE is usually given as ‘ego’ though ‘esteem’ works too which may be while my alzheimers put it there. I regret the error. Ha!
-Anonwhatevermoose
Yeah, Daniel, google that. And enjoy having your name on a CIA watch-list. I’m just going to take my man Anon.Z.Moose’s word for it.
Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa. Who would have thought the same people behind 24 could develop something so much more substantial and character-driven?
Granted, you have more freedom on cable, but Homeland really works on every level, so far.
There seemed to be some emphasis on the prisoner’s shoes as he was taken off the plane and stuffed into the back of the van. Wonder if his Pakistani interrogators outfitted him before the flight. The business with the Persian rugs is starting to wear thin. Claire Danes is doing a great job of overcoming dialogue that sometimes veers into over-exposition. One too many freak-outs on her part. Saul is definitely up to something but then so is everyone else. Show would be even stronger if they could dry it up just a tad.
I’m wondering if the business about having “missed something on that day” (Saul: “We all missed something on that day”) signals not just a general intelligence failure during that period but a blindspot on 9/11 itself. That would be a hard one to live with indeed.
More of Carrie’s father please. Good scene. He seems to really get his daughter.
Just wanted to quickly say that I am really enjoying this show, and I feel like it’s getting better and better every week. I hope it continues on that path, though I also do wonder where they can go with it after this season. But for now, like Alan, I’m just enjoying it.
Also, I agree with everyone’s questions/suspicions about Saul in this episode. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if the writers are just messing with our heads or if anything will actually come out of it.
I always thought that 24 was better in concept than execution. Every season (those that I watched, which is pretty much all of 1-6), there seemed to be awesome high points that were almost invariably followed by stuff that made me smack my forehead with my palm in disbelief (see cougars menacing Kim, etc). It just seemed that the writers had huge problems sustaining the pace throughout 24 episodes. I can’t imagine that it was easy to write, but some of the stuff they tried was…damn. Almost smacked my forehead again thinking about it.
I really hope Homeland is able to keep the story moving forward in an exciting yet believable way. The early returns are promising but, of course, only time will tell…
You are cpmparing apples and oranges
If Saul was turned, why would he have essentially blackmailed the judge for the warrant to keep Carrie’s surveillance of Brody going?
to keep her looking in the wrong places?
Has anyone given a thought to David being the mole?
Like a few commenters said last week, I’m bored by the mole aspect.
And I’m also put off by the many heavy-handed red herrings and razor’s edges. It’s all a bit more clever than it really needs to be. As Alan expressed so well, the characters themselves are interesting enough, but the writers seem to lack trust. I’m afraid overwriting may eventually ruin this series.
i like homeland so much i want to take it behind a middle school and get it pregnant!
Eewwwww . . . .
Glad to see Alan comparing Carrie to Jimmy McNulty. In the pilot, there were a number of critics who pegged her as a female Jack Bauer, but that comparison is too dependent on the show’s creators and its lore. I think the McNulty comparison is far more apt: she is obsessive, mentally imbalanced, and cannot distinguish between therapeutic drugs and therapeutic sex.
I think the beauty of the story at this point is that virtually every major player plausibly could be the mole. (I would exclude Carrie but could envision her eventually “turning,” ambiguous as it may be, because of attraction to Brody or disillusionment with her job.)
I also agree with another commenter that Lewis has been the worst of the bunch, but, frankly, he has some major competition.
I highly doubt that the “rug is just a rug.” The rug shot gets us thinking of Brody hiding his rug and faith, and suggests that Saul is hiding something as well, albeit most likely not a religious conversion.
Carrie’s boss is too suspicious–perhaps so obviously questionable that he’s least likely to be the mole. I wonder if he could’ve been involved with a woman overseas since he’s already admitted being involved with Carrie.
Claire Danes is stealing Homeland the way Kyle Chandler stole Friday Night Lights for six years.
She is simply fantastic right now and has me wanting to see her more and more each week in this role.
How did they “steal” these shows when they’re the lead characters? And as much as I adore Chandler’s work on FNL and think his Emmy was completely deserved, Connie Britton was always the acting highlight fro me.
Lead characters can’t steal a show? Jordan stole the show when he was in the NBA…
Ted Danson also stole ‘Cheers’. And Kelsey Grammar stole “Frasier”. And Jon Hamm stole “Mad men”. And Michael Hall stole “Dexter”….
I think Saul slipped him the razor when he kissed him. Saul was saying the Mourner’s Kaddish (Jewish prayer for the dead said by family members of the deceased) for the terrorist when he was looking at the dead body on the monitor. What’s up with that? Who would say a respectful prayer for a terrorist. I think the clues are pointing to Saul as being the mole.
I never expected Saul until I heard the mourner’s Kaddish. It stopped me in my tracks! Then I was put on alert when Carrie walked in and showed Saul the video of Brody confronting his former guard and Saul very quickly and maybe a little too quickly informed her that they had determined that the terrorist brought the razor with him in his shoe. A man in his position doesn’t reconsider when confronted with the information that Brody, a suspected turn coat, had been in the room? When you combine those facts with the facts that Saul doesn’t want to take their suspicions about Brody and “move it up the chain” and that the suspected professor manages to disappear from his house despite previous orders to stay put- it does seem plausible that Saul could be the one who has been turned.
I guess I’m watching a different show. Patankin is the only actor doing anything cool with his character. Danes is overplaying her part, particularly in the scene at Saul’s house, which otherwise felt like filler. I think this is a case of overwriting and overperforming. The show has a tendency to linger on stuff that is hammy (the prayer scene?) or just there to give depth we either don’t need or can’t care about (Saul’s wife). I’d rather this show stay on task with the latter, and someone tell Danes to take it easy with the former.
I agree about Danes overacting. Mandy Patinkin is amazing though.
Awesome show! I wonder too where it will go. Right now however I dislike Brody more and more. Is it just me? The character is complex on so many levels. His non-relationship with his wife and kids. His obvious dislike and jealousy of Mike, his secret prayer, his temper, his obvious adoration of the man who held him prisoner. I can’t wait til next week!
On the topic of the show being renewed for a second season, I feel like the best option is to keep Damian Lewis’ character and sacrifice Claire Danes’.
She’s doing great work, but her character is just so unstable it feels like she’s always breaking down and burning bridges. And that’s compelling and it’s hard to suggest getting rid of something that’s compelling, but to me it feels like she shouldn’t be able to last. Especially now that she’s on the trail of a fantastical conspiracy theory, which only seems to feed her craziness and make her act even more unhinged. How long can this go on before it becomes silly that we’re buying into the idea that she still has a career?
I suppose they could base the show around her. Have her foil Brody’s plot in Season 1 and then have her stumble onto a new plot for the next season (sort of like Dexter having a new big bad guy to focus on each year, or the cops on The Wire having a different target to focus on each year). But after something like an American POW who got turned, I dunno how to top that going forward. And I don’t know how plausible it’ll be that it just happens to be her who sniffs out the next over-the-top fantastical conspiracy threatening America.
For my money, the best way to take this is for her to ultimately flame out and be bested by Brody. Brody gets to continue on to whatever big things he has planned and we come to fear him even more because he slayed the “Good Guy” who was after him in season 1. Kind of like how in “The Walking Dead,” I think I’ve read some quote from somebody in charge on that show saying how in order to make it scary they have to make us feel like the zombies are winning. I think in order to set up a long-term plan for the show, we have to feel like Brody is winning (and feel like it’s almost futile to go up against him because whoever carries that torch will basically be coming off as another crazy person with this crazy theory, that only gets crazier the longer Brody is established as being the hero). Which is why I’d like to see season 1 ending with Carrie’s career flaming out and Brody moving on to run for office or whatever ominous thing.
But I’d settle for a second season of Danes versus Lewis. Just so long as they don’t try to turn Lewis into a good guy and concoct some weird path for the show to take where it becomes like this episode where they end up working together. It was fun for 1 scene, but I don’t want them getting any ideas that that’s the direction the show should go just to give them a way to keep both of the lead actors in play and making them both co-“good guys”.
It’s shocking to me that people aren’t wondering why the CIA would bring a terrorist suspect into the U.S. for questioning when they haven’t ever done that since 9/11. It’s simple: the legal ramifications of doing so would nullify any option for enhanced interrogation. This episode was ridiculously convoluted and ludicrously implausible. Why do you think they’ve secretly shipped suspects to foreign countries for interrogation for 10 years? Why do you think they chose to kill Osama Bin Laden rather than bring him to the U.S. to stand trial? Why do you think Gitmo hasn’t been closed? They don’t bring these people into the country for a very simple and basic reason, and nothing has changed in the last year to change that fact.
Ignoring the obvious reality that the CIA WOULD NEVER DO EXACTLY WHAT THEY DID HERE, they would be frakking morons to allow the terrorist suspect’s former prisoner, someone he humiliated and terrorized for 8 years, into a room with him. Whether Brody slipped him a razor or not isn’t even important…the idea that he ever got in the room is just plain idiotic.
Last week’s episode that culminated in When Carrie Met Brody was silly (her equally silly secret affair with boss included), but this episode is completely ridiculous.
Alan, you and the other TV critics praising this show need to brush up on the War on Terror 101. The lack of any coherent criticism of this show’s ridiculously unrealistic plotting puts it squarely in the territory of 24. I suppose you can claim that plausibility isn’t important if the drama is good, but a show couching itself in the real world needs to either put up or shut up. It’s either intelligent fiction or just another entertaining soap opera, but it needs to criticized if it tries to have its cake and eat it too.
There’s definitely a LOT of room to question how these CIA operatives are actually operating, I completely agree. I want this show to take what was good about Rubicon (first few episodes, check) and what was good about 24’s first two seasons (half and half thus far) and strip out what was shitty. That’s a recipe for a fantastic show, but when it does stuff like reveal FOR NO REAL REASON (the show doesn’t go to any length to demonstrate that these people can only interact with each other) that Carrie and that boss character, who shared zero chemistry at all on screen, had an affair, or that Patankin’s wife, whom we’ve not heard of until this episode, is unhappy, or for some reason we are subjected to a completely cloying scene where Brody’s kid prays and he pretends to pray with him…there’s just many more ways I wish this show was spending its time.
Sorry, you’re right, the procedural stuff in a procedural show has to at least be a LITTLE BIT close to what the real procedures are, or at least what the mass public is under the impression they are.
Yeah, I’m torn on this.
On one hand, it’s idiotic that Brody was allowed to meet the guy. First of all, he’s a well-trained soldier and the other guy is someone who tortured him and peed on him and was responsible for standing guard to keep him captive — for those reasons alone, you might worry about the possibility that when he comes face to face with his old foe, he might just reach out and do some fancy chokehold or something and snap his neck. Which would make the guy too dead to talk and supply useful intelligence, right? Or even if Brody doesn’t lose his cool and quickly kill the guy, what if his presence just shames the guy or shakes him up to the point where he realizes the path he’s going down (that he’s been broken and is about to start talking), and ultimately it convinces the guy not to cooperate after all?
I guess I could halfway understand waiting until AFTER they milked everything useful they could out of the suspect before letting Brody have his moment with him. But introducing Brody into the situation when the guy has just broken is about to start talking seems massively stupid. Why introduce such a potentially powerful game-changer into a game when you’re seemingly on your way to winning that game? Why risk anything when it’s going the way you wanted it to go already?
…. but on the other hand, maybe this massively idiotic move was intentional, to illustrate to us just what a huge stooge that boss who made the decision is. I mean it’s almost like watching a cop show where a cop makes a stupid move and shoots a civilian — we know cops aren’t supposed to do that, so we understand the show is dramatically telling us this guy is bad at what he does. So is it insulting our intelligence that the show followed a storyline where that boss used his authority to walk Brody into the room to meet someone he shouldn’t be allowed to meet? Or should we just take it as a stunning bit of proof that that dude is a hack and isn’t good at his job, so now we know it’s okay to stop seeing his side of things whenever he clashes with our hero, Carrie?
While we’re griping about the unrealistic portrayal of the intelligence bureaucracy how about the odd fact that Gunnery Sergeant Brody keeps being called Sergeant. That’s okay in the Army but Marine culture is to always refer to the full rank. Also the haircut looks more Army than Marine to me (but I Army so I might be off base there). It seems the show is skimping on technical advisers so we just have to grin and bear it. -Anon.Z.Moose
Let’s remember that The Razor’s Edge was a novel about spiritual enlightenment. Perhaps there is a double meaning here.
this great episode directed by the Wire’s Clark Johnson…funny no one caught that
Here’s what I want to know: who gave David permission to allow Brody in the interrogation room with Affi? That was a terrible decision on multiple levels. Is David just naive? Or is there an “Angela Lansbury” character in the background pulling the strings?
I believe he called the DCI (Director of Central Intelligence) after asking Brody to step outside.
-Anon.Z.Moose
Just to follow up on Carrie’s previous bipolar (or similar) psychiatric disorder: it seems likely that ,as these tend to run in families, that her concern for her father’s forgetfulness or distraction — the iron left on — indicates that she has inherited her condition from him.
They already established that she inherited it from him in the episode where we first met her sister. She and her dad take the same meds.
Sorry, Alan. I had missed that. This show is so jam-packed you can look away for a moment and miss a juicy plot point.
Steven, you are on it!! I agree 100% if you watch with casual eye it seems like Brody, but if you watch with a careful eye then it’s Saul… “hide in plane site”… isn’t that how it’s done? AND… did you notice the “cups” of water???? everyone was drinking water out of those small plastic cups… they all touched them from the side… Saul is the only one who didn’t and he grabbed the cup from the top full palm and moved it closer to Hamid… easily dropping a razor blade in…..also.. Brody knows about Mike staling his life back home..even though may not have been Mike’s intention.. but Brody knows. You know before you know…. T Lining
I think Brody is now Muslim, but not a terrorist. I would like to hear more from his character… Damian Lewis is such an exceptional actor, he has done great at being ambiguous, now they need to let us see more of him, more of what he went through.. not gratuitous, but just something to help us understand where his mind is now… a good conversation with his wife..”hey this is all I am capable of right now, this is all I’ve got because of this and this that happened to me… 2 months ago I was being beaten and peed on while you were screwing my best friend.. in my house and it is going to take me a little while to wrap my mind around that … I want to leave but you and the kids are all I have other than the memories of the last 8 horrible years — they stole my life back there, now MIke, maybe not meaning to, stole my life here, so forgive me if I’m just a l i t t l e bit preoccupied at the moment… something like that. – do you get what I mean? Anyway.. love the show…. Thanks for letting me comment.
Please forgive my typos— I meant “hide in plain sight” and “Brody knows about Mike ‘stealing’ his life back home” thx- Tlining
But . . . Brody has lied about seeing Nazir and half a dozen other things about his time in captivity. We have seen this in flash-backs.
For those who nitpick and say the CIA would never bring a prisoner to the US and then on the other hand praise 24 is a little ridiculous. I loved 24 but the whole show was a fantasy. You had to suspend belief to accept it took place in 24 hours. Homeland uses a lot of factual basis in their representation of the CIA. Some of it is not. It does not take away from the premise of show. The show has a real feel to it taken from today’s headlines. You can bet that there are many flawed individuals working for the CIA. What we don’t know are the many terrorists plots that have been broken up by the CIA. Whatever takes place in Homeland you can believe might actually have taken place. So much is not disclosed to the American people. If they find out and stop the act from taking place. It is celebrated quietly at the CIA or FBI as everyone else goes about their normal lives.
I’m just glad they didn’t market this season with the tag “Find out if Brody is a traitor!”
I think the show needs to pick up the pace.
It reminds me a lot of “24” – IF they had cut out all of the exciting Jack Bauer parts and concentrated solely on the soap opera aspects of the villains & secondary characters.
Enough with the slow surveillance already. We get the point. Time to shift the plot into second gear.
i loved this episode the mystery keeps widening and you really don’t know what to think about Brody. Love Carrie and love the mourners kaddish after the suicide, very nice touch.
Who was it that called the bad guy to tell him not to go to his bungalow-by-the- airport-purchased-with-Saudi-baubles-stolen-from –a-call-girl? That threw me at the time and still haven’t figured out who it was. And who did David call that approved Brody being allowed in to see the prisoner?
When Brody was talking to the prisoner I got the sense we were supposed to be thinking he might be speaking some sort of code. His manner always hard to decipher was odd and the words he said seemed also slightly stilted and to have an odd effect on the prisoner. Then the prisoner kills himself as though not just by the opportunity of having a razor blade but of being told to do it. The idea being I think that any prisoner would under torture give away that Brody has been turned. Of course that’s if he has been turned.
I loved the scene with Carrie’s father. He was so out there and so much like her in his illness you feel pity and concern for him but also sense what a toll it must take on this family to have both Carrie and her father this ill and out there. And then Carrie goes in and takes the meds from him! One of the wonderful things about this show is that your sympathies are constantly moving and it puts you in the position of questioning what you thought you felt previously. And it isn’t done like bad movies or tv by simply plopping something that makes no sense, was not previously in a character, and just got manipulated in for just a sense of shaking up the plot. Because of Carrie’s illness we can never really be sure how much of what she sees or acts on is accurate and most of the time it is but I see a potential story line where when she can’t get her meds and she’s running low she becomes more and more unstable. And that will really change things. I can actually see her and I think lots of people might disagree, becoming involved with Brody. I saw a definite flirtation in last week’s episode where she fake meets Brody at the support group. Which of course is probably an act but I sense she will do anything. And again it was all about Carrie because taking him out of that meeting is making it harder for his family to deal with his dysfunction.
If anyone has seen the amazing film Temple Grandin where Danes plays an autistic woman you see how she wonderfully does this thing there and with Carrie of someone who is on but also off. Intelligent but whose illness suddenly shorts the circuits and throws her and us off.
I don’t even care to look at is there a mole, who’s the mole, has he been turned but just think the ride is fantastic.
The scene with Carrie and her niece felt a little too on the nose for me. The writing, the execution, all of it, had me yelling “NO!” with increasing intensity as I watched it. Don’t be scared, vaguely written pre-adolescent human…I’ll protect you. That’s the only scene in the show to date that was groan-inducing for me. I can see where some are turned off by the War on Terror discrepancies, but I’m not up on any of that enough to tell whether what the CIA is doing is consistent or not.
Still, I feel like the show is really good, and I’m interested to see if they can pull it off. I get a feeling that David (Carrie/Saul’s boss) is the mole, which would turn me off with the feeling that I’ve been hooked by a glossier, somewhat smarter 24, but that makes the most sense to me. I’m hoping against hope the whole mole angle is a red herring, and so I still watch.
Back to Carrie, I thought her rage at Saul at his house was great. She turned it on and I really felt she was mad. It took me a few moments to realize in reality that was Claire Danes acting a part, sort of the opposite of Ed Romeo in LIGHTS OUT, where I knew he was ACTING!, and it took me out of the scene. As crazy as she is (remember, she’s real crazy: anti-psychotics are different from anti-depressants), she’s a great center of the show. Love watching how singularly focused she is.
Still liking the show a lot, but I am getting a little tired of Carrie’s bug-eyed pitch of hysteria at times. And Mandy Patinkin making those Mandy Patinkin faces.
Love the show, just watched the first 5 episodes in the last two days. However if this turns out to be a case of a mole instead of Brody being flipped it will lose it’s appear.
Why did Saul say Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for the suicidal (?) terrorist?
Jews say that prayer for Jews or for those non Jews who are highly revered by Jews.
Why did Saul say Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for the terrorist?
Anyone know who the band were that they were playing in short bursts in the interrogation room?