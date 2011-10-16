‘Homeland’ – ‘Clean Skin’: Let’s get a taco

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I torpedo your briefing…
“Me? No, I’m never done.” -Carrie
Howard Gordon spent a whole lot of time working on “24,” a show that allegedly told a single story over a whole season, but that really found ways to cobble together two or three long arcs per year and pretend that they were all part of the same story. “Homeland” doesn’t have as many hours to fill, and it can’t as easily deviate away from Carrie’s obsession with Brody. But the last couple of episodes have done a good job of populating the world with other characters and stories we should be paying attention to, even as the main event is still the unstable analyst versus the cracked Marine.
Not only did we get two episodes of Carrie trying and failing to keep her asset safe, but the episode’s end suggests that Nazir may have an entirely different plan afoot than something involving Brody – or else that the plan is significantly more complicated than just putting Brody in position to martyr himself in a very public, deadly fashion. Those scenes were all appropriately tense, even as it became abundantly clear that Lynne wasn’t going to survive the hour – all those mentions of her non-existent security detail, and Carrie’s concern about her lack of protection were like Chekhov’s Absence of Gun – and now we’ve ended two out of three episodes with potential terrorists ominously looking at potential targets (first Brody with the Capitol, then the new homeowners studying the flightpath above their house).
Still, Brody and Carrie are the drawing cards, and both Damian Lewis had some great, squirm-inducing material to play this week.
Regardless of what we believe about Brody’s loyalties, it’s not hard to see that Jessica is in an awful situation. She had made peace with his presumed death, understandably moved on to another guy, and then Brody parachutes back into her life, the same and yet not. She’s been doing all the parenting for eight years, and suddenly he gets to be the hero with Dana and share jokes and laugh about a “video called YouTube” with her. And that’s not even factoring in the bedroom. In the pilot, there was that ugly, violent sex scene. Last week, Brody attacked her in mid-nightmare. And tonight, after giving it yet another try, Jessica was rewarded by being the mortifying subject of an in-person stroke fantasy.(*) There are pay cable shows that insert sex scenes just for the prurient value, and/or because it’s expected, but “Homeland” is using these kinds of scenes to really illuminate character, showing the dark place Brody is and making Jessica more sympathetic in the process. (Some fine work by Morena Baccarin throughout this episode, in fact.)
(*) Note how Carrie keeps trying to look away from this stuff, but is drawn back, in part because Brody’s sex life is one of the rare times where he’s completely unguarded and she gets to see who and what he’s become. But I also liked the conversation between Carrie and Virgil about Jessica and Mike’s conversation. Virgil thinks it’s important, but Carrie compares it to watching a reality show – which is what this whole thing is, but with vastly higher stakes. Brody’s sex life matters to her; Jessica’s doesn’t unless it involves Brody.
Carrie has to split her attention between Brody and Lynne, and also deal with ongoing emotional fallout from Saul over her decision to set up the Brody surveillance without telling him first. (And Mandy Patinkin was predictably great in the scene where Saul tells her off.) But Brody’s not giving her anything in the moment – and she gets a 50-ton weight of guilt dropped on her when Lynne is made and murdered.
This is a messy business they’re in, and we’re only 3 hours into the season. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
What did everybody else think? How do you think Lawrence O’Donnell did playing himself?
You talk of asset Lynne having been “made”, but she wasn’t really. No, it appears that she was just the collateral damage of the theft of the necklace by the major domo, who seems to have financed the aforementioned ominous flight path house purchase…
I think she was “made” and then became the delivery vessel for the valuable necklace. Didn’t buy that the prince went along with her story that she was simply getting dressed.
Except Lynn wasn’t necessarily “made”. In fact she probably was not. She was simply killed so that Farid’s assistant would steal the necklace.
I agree. I think the assistant saw an opportunity and took it.
I think Lynne was definitely made by the prince, i think it was made clear from the conversation Carrie and Saul had querying how the prince was transferring the money, then his assistant selling the Necklace, then the ominous couple buying the house by the airport that the prince was in murdering her and stealing the necklace was killing two birds with one stone. He get a large amount of cash that cannot be traced back to him (at least via financial records) and he was removing the spy in his circle.
@Jacxk Grant – While it is possible the prince is actually in on al of it and putting on a show, at the moment what we have seen lines up all the other way, which is what the conversation between Carrie and Saul actually makes clear. The assistant is acting on his own, killing her for the necklace. It is possible the assistant caught wind of something, and actually made Lynn as well as wanting the necklace, but that is never referenced and in such a case he wouldn’t have relayed that information to the prince, as that also would be revealing his own subterfuge.
I must admit I was convinced the necklace concealed a listening device, especially when they showed her on the phone to Carrie while wearing it. If you’re suspicious about someone you want to find out exactly what they know and who they’re working for before you whack them (this coming from my great expertise gained by watching lots of spy movies). But … no sign of that.
I agree though that this might well have been a ploy hatched by the prince himself. The gift was clearly unusual and, unlike Carrie, I was totally unconvinced by his little acting session in the interview.
When the prince comes back into the bedroom, after Lynne spied on his blackberry, it’s likely he already had the necklace in hand and had decided to give it to her. If the necklace was intended to be stolen as a means to transfer money the prince would have decided to give it to her before she tried to steal info from his phone.
So either her stealing has no connection to her killing, and therefore she wasn’t ‘made’ or she was made before that incident and the audience wasn’t informed.
Jessica believed that the prince was genuinely upset in his interview. So the implication is his aide is playing a much deeper game, and the prince was unaware of Lynne duplicity and her upcoming murder.
Just my 2 cents.
The prince isn’t in on it. His assitant is acting independent of him. The assistant has been suspicious of Lynne in EVERY scene they have been in together. He may not have made her for working with the CIA, but he knew she was up to something. He also would have been the one to procure the necklace for the prince….and thus would know the prince was going to give it Lynne as a gift….he solves 2 problems with one swoop, finances his terrorist cell and gets rid of a mole.
That’s my take on it.
Not saying anybody else is wrong, but I never even considered any interpretation of events aside from Jack Grant’s until I checked out this article. It seemed abundantly clear even before they intercut Carrie asking “HOW DID THEY MAKE THE TRANSFER” with the assistant selling the necklace.
I thought the big reveal was that nazir wasnt actually there to see the prince…but to see someone “with less means”…which im assuming is the assistant. Which means the prince is not in on it.
I dont think she got made…or actually it doesnt matter if she was or wasnt. They wanted the necklace for the cash, and they had to kill her to make it look like a theft. S that means she would have died either way.
I’ve been impressed with not just Claire Danes but also with Brody’s wife (Morena Baccarin) and daughter (Morgan Saylor), the latter of whom should not be overlooked.
I know the daughter is doing a great job because most of the time I just wish the Mom would smack her, lol.
That said after the first 2 episodes of her being a typical annoying sour-faced grating teenager type. I am glad that they gave her a completely plausible and understandable reason being that way with her Mom (i.e. banging “Uncle” Mike).
I agree with others that there seems to be no real evidence she was made. She was just treated as a throw-away. And the last shot suggests that the money was used by a previously unseen middle eastern guy to buy a house under a busy air corridor. Study air patterns? Take a shot at a plane with a surface-to-air missile?
That was not a previously unseen guy. That was the main culprit.
This is an exceptional show that’s haunted me in the same way that “The Lives of Others” did back in 2006.
I never watched “Life,” so I’ve been continually shocked by just how powerful a screen Damian Lewis is. The shot after his initial walking interview, when he looks back and forth and then is just still conveyed so much through movement and silence. I hope to see more scenes of him bouncing off Claire Danes’ nervous intensity.
you really should check out “life.” one of my [many] series-cut-too-short favorites. you can check out eps on hulu:
[www.hulu.com]
actually, the similarities between sgt. nick brody det. charlie crews are pretty striking. lewis is great as both characters.
And the women in Life are incredible. Sarah Shahi is the co-star. Christina Hendricks has a recurring role. A good show for many reasons.
Regarding the previous 2 comments- yes, you really should check out Damian lewis on “Life” it is the best show that networks put on in the last 5 years until the network screwed around with everything- when it was on; do we do the conspiracy or don’t we, etc. Regardless, he was fantastic in it.
Sometimes when watching this series, I just want Brody to peel an orange, you know?
There are lots of similarities. Both Brody and his character in Life are culturally illiterate due to spending many years in captivity — hostage, or prison inmate. A video called YouTube…love it!
If you’re interested in seeing Damien Lewis play an off-kilter character, see the 2004 movie Keane and then watch the alternate version edited by Steven Soderbergh, which will really mess with your head.
But what people, no mention of Band of Brothers? I still can’t believe Capt Winters was turned by Al Qaeda.
Damien Lewis really should be working more often.
Lewis is also beyond riveting in the 2003 remake of The Forsyte Sags, as Soames Forstye. Nice interview with him here, about playing a “complicated, conflicted character.” [www.pbs.org]
I’ve been casually re-watching the episode as it has repeated tonight. I took care to pay particular attention to Carrie and Saul’s recap of Lynne’s murder. I actually think she was made. During the flashback of Lynne taking a picture of the prince and the terrorist suspect(?), the shaved head assistant appears to briefly peer through the cracked door(around 0:47 min). The same assistant who sets Lynne up, has the necklace stolen, and is later seen ‘fencing’ it(0:48-49min). So, it appears she may have been both ‘made’ and collateral damage. To go further with my conjecture, I don’t believe that Prince Amir was involved with her death or the terrorists in question; sad. I would like to see Carrie find away to avenge her sacrifice. Good show so far. Any thoughts or comments are welcome.
Um, what’s with the gratuitous shot at 24? That was a great show that was what it was: the best action show of all time and probably the most addictive show of all time. Sure, it had one disastrous season (the sixth) and a disappointing one (the eighth), but it was still great. Was it as deep as The Sopranos or The Wire or Breaking Bad? Well, no, but it wasn’t really supposed to be (though it was a lot more intelligent than it was given credit for). It excelled at what it was supposed to do. At any rate, I don’t understand your criticism. You’re acting like it having multiple long story arcs that theoretically could be unrelated as part of the same season is something that other great shows don’t do. I mean, let’s take a look at Season 3 of Breaking Bad, which is just fantastic. The first part of the season is clearly about The Cousins and their pursuit of Walt, while the second part is clearly about Jesse finding out the truth of who was behind Combo’s death and all the ramifications of that. Those are two long story arcs. They’re part of the same story too, but you can make a pretty clear distinction. I don’t recall you complaining about that. 24 had clear divisions in its arcs too, but I don’t understand why that’s necessarily a bad thing. It’s not like the plots were COMPLETELY unrelated. Besides, it wasn’t a 13-episode show. It had to do 24 episodes each season, so I’m much less bothered by this “flaw.” And I don’t remember the writers ever saying that there wouldn’t be multiple story arcs over the course of a season. You apparently didn’t like 24. We get it. This is one of your dumbest criticisms that I’ve seen. Get over yourself, Alan.
Relax. It wasn’t an attack on 24 – just an illustration of the challenge Gordon and company had filling out 24 episodes worth of plot. I don’t begrudge them for usually cheating the one season=one story thing.
And don’t compare 24 to The Wire. Jeebus, they’re not even in the same genre of TV, let alone the same universe.
I thought 24 was pretty over the top. I didn’t even like season 1. The 24 hour gimmick sounded like a good idea, but I found it to be far to long and simply led to “hey, we have 24 hours to fill, we need to add a few more twists to fill the time.” By the end of the first season I wanted the wife and daughter to just go away. Wasn’t their fault, they just had to keep doing stupid things to drive the plot. Most overrated show in history IMO.
Also,I agree great work by Morena Baccarin. As a sci-fi fan, I am familiar with her work. I would have liked to see the ‘V’ reboot continue, but am glad she is part of Homeland.
I’m really glad to see Baccarin play something other than a sexy alien nastie (SG-1, V), and her character in Firefly was a bit two-dimensional as well. I think this show reveals far more of her talent than was possible in those roles.
Was that Vicki the bossy cheerleader from Freaks and Geeks as Lynne?
No. Vicki grew up to be JoAnna Garcia.
Lynne was Brianna Brown, who most recently was playing a great insane doctor on General Hospital. But she’s also been great on Homeland.
According to IMDB, she did play a cheerleader in F&G and was also in a couple other Apatow movies!
Yeah, she’s the cheerleader in the very first scene of the pilot, and looked enough like Garcia that when I rewatched the series years later, I assumed that was Vicki until other people told me it wasn’t.
I definitely think Lynne was “made,” but it was definitely not by the prince, who I believe had nothing to do with her death/stealing the necklace. His grief was totally genuine, so I believe she was found out by Farid’s assistant, etc., which explains the prince’s grief, plus her suspicious in the change in protocol/behavior.
The show will definitely get more intriguing and interesting, especially when Carrie and Brody come into contact again. I’m really liking it, and Danes and Lewis are hitting every note/subtlety brilliantly.
I’m in the evil assistant camp right now, too. Lynne told Carrie that the Prince was such a great guy, and that could mean poor Lynne didn’t know what was going on, or it could mean that someone else associated with the prince is the bad guy.
There have been some comments about the necklace being stolen; if you’re the kind of guy who gives women hella-expensive jewelry and also the kind of guy who now and then will “dispose of” those women, you’re not leaving the jewelry there to get taken by a bum. You take it with you. So whether the prince was behind this or the evil assistant did it on his own, either way, they take the necklace.
I forgot about Lynne explaining how great a guy the prince was, and that all he wanted to do was party and bang hot chicks.
That give mes even more evidence that the assistant was acting independently…..and further more he probably hates the prince for living the way he does and is gleefully using his wealth abd connections to finance and further some kind of jihad without the prince’s knowledge.
If she was “made” then it wouldn’t make sense to go through with fencing the necklace. The CIA’s next move is to find out who they fenced it to, then pressure that person to give up the evil assistant. It’s too close to the Prince that way. Also, the necklace was already in play before she downloaded the info, so the only chance to get made was when she took the photo.
The plot is more straight forward if she was a pawn from the beginning and was just being used to finance the house.
I don’t care whether she was made, or just a pawn, because the twists this shows keeps throwing at me jut make me want to watch the next episode without over thinking it. Superb acting, writing, and directing. I LITERALLY (Chris Traeger voice) can’t wait until next weeks episode.
I love this show. I have no idea who Larry O’Donnell is so can’t comment, I just assumed he was an actor.
He’s on a network that gets very few viewers – MSNBC.
nice!
He has a great show. It’s very smart. But regarding him playing himself–I think he does better in the fictional realm such as his stint on Big Love.
One nit-pick about Lynne for me was just how easily her name was dropped around by the CIA.
First, the briefing with the team, where the head of the team goes out of his way to not only say how the video was shot, but also by whom, and follows it up by showing her picture and saying her real name. Wait, what? I get it’s inside the CIA and these guys are trusted team members, but as a child of Cold War, I thought it was insane. Lynne is supposedly the only one who got video evidence that the terrorist mastermind unseen for seven/eight/whatever years is even alive. She might not be gold, but she’s at least a bronze in terms of asset worth. She’s almost an undercover agent. Yet, her real name is just thrown out there? Then a picture? Shouldn’t it have been some silly code-name?
Then, and this part really bugged me for some strange OCD reason, Saul leaves the meeting and Carrie chases after him, and once again name drops the real name of her asset in the middle of the freaking hallway? Right, right. It’s the CIA building. They’re safe. I get it. But, seriously, you’re just saying “Lynne” in the middle of a busy hallway? Could be just my nitpicky OCD thing, but that really annoyed me. That’s how you treat an asset?
Other than that, the episode was good. Loved the scene by the fence with the locks, where Sgt. Brody almost knows that his wife cheated on him, but does not want to say it out loud because he wants to preserve things the way they are, and his daughter completely gets it.
I was taken aback by the name dropping also.
The writers have the characters spell everything out over and over on TV shows to keep the viewer informed … of course that would never happen in “real life ” … it would be a bunch of furtive glances and people staring at their smart phones…it’s a TV show, right ?
How long before we can promote Homeland into the podcast closer spot? My wife and I are both hooked and could certainly stand 5 mins every week.
second this!
Third!
Agreed ! (Fourthed sounds stupid)
My only problem with the whole “Lynn was made AND expediently killed” theory is that it relies on staggering coincidence. Lynn’s reaction to the necklace made it clear this wasn’t a regular event, so the chances that the Prince suddenly decides to give an amazingly expensive necklace to the mole in the camp at exactly the right time for the aide to kill two birds with one stone sounds fishy. I mean, I guess the aide could have suggested the gift, but I’d have like to have some indication of that. Otherwise, I’m going with Lynn was just collateral damage – whichever girl got the necklace would have suffered the same fate.
Except Lynne was clearly the prince’s top girl, no other would have gotten the necklace.
The writing for this show has been superb. We’re only three episodes in and it feels like we’ve already got a strong understanding of these characters, even the ones who don’t get a lot of screen time like the son , daughter, and Carrie’s surveillance partner.
I particularly enjoyed the editing they did to transition the scene with Carrie in the morgue with Lynne’s parents and the voiceover transition of her telling Saul what she really wanted to say to them. Although it would haven been audience-pleasing to tell the parents she was a patriot, they didnt betray the intelligence of the character.
None of Carrie’s higher-ups appear to be over-the-top bureaucrats with ulterior motives, which can be a pretty common trope in these types of thrillers. That’s been pretty refreshing as well.
Love, love, this show. Is there something about Claire Danes that makes her amazing on tv but so-so in movies?
I am pretty sure that the Prince had no ideal about what was happening and he may have cared for her. Seems like there are things going on in his inner circle that he is unaware (of). He could possibly turn into an ally for the CIA.
I also liked that Nick had some ideal that his wife had moved on and was at peace with the fact that she took care of her “needs.” But that had to be one of the most saddest sex scenes that didn’t involve a rape that I have seen in a long time.
I think the parallel between Nick and Carrie is outstanding. Both are totally detached from having real relationships. But you see Nick trying to bond with his daughter, but Carrie makes no real attempts at having bonds. I don’t know how much of this they are going to play up but Nick is her only lifeline at this point. Her relationship with her sister only exists because she needs a dealer. She doesn’t even eat.
Totally off topic but does anyone else wants Morena to go back to her Anna haircut? I keep seeing her and thinking what would Anna do?
Kind of reminded me of the infamous “brithday gift” scene in the pilot of Breaking Bad. They’re different, but they both show how screwed up the relationship between these characters is (although this one was much more dramatic, the scene in Breaking Bad was more dark comedy).
I think Jessica may qualify as worst TV wife of the year. I get that her life has been uprooted and she’s seeking an intimacy that may not come anytime soon, but she looked repulsed when Brody just wanted to get his rocks off. Come on, the guy’s been through hell, give him a break! I also find the actress to be almost unwatchable. I stated after the pilot that she doesn’t seem good enough for any character played by Damien Lewis, let alone a Marine.
Gee, Gary, do the women in your life find that unrepulsive. No women I know. You might consider yourself in the minority if you didn’t find it repulsive.
Look, LaurainCabo, not to get into a whole sex shame debate, but repulsive is REALLY a strong word. Someone who hasn’t had normal human contact for eight years is going to take a LONG time to readjust to normal social interactions, including and maybe especially sexual ones. No one can blame the wife for being a bit put off, but if you’re repulsed by the idea that your husband touches himself, and are unwilling to help him ease back into normal culture after 8 years of torture, maybe heterosexuality, or humanity even, isn’t for you.
Okay, that is enough of that. Rule #1 around here, folks, as always: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t analyze that sex scene without somehow passing judgment on those who disagree with you, DO NOT COMMENT.
I found Brody’s behavior unwatchable because it was so sad. He is broken. Jessica seemed appalled – not because she found Brody repulsive, but because she was shocked and surprised. Perhaps she had not really understood how broken he was until then.
The point is not that she thinks his (or any) masturbation is repulsive, but that his masturbation was a sign of how broken he is.
The scene made me cringe: both Carrie and I could look away, but Jessica was trapped.
Regardless of what you think of “getting your rocks off” in front of someone… Her reaction was totally understandable because she was trying to connect with him intimately and he basically treats her like an object to pleasure himself to, Its not like she stops him or says anything. Do you expect her to be turned on by it or something?
The bedroom scene was so sad. The handwashing, sleeping on the floor, pretending not to hear, not being able to really connect with her. Almost as though he now found her unclean. Really really sad. It amazes me that actors have the courage to portray such scenes. Claire Dane’s reaction shots were really well delivered. Lawrence O’Donnell took me right back to The West Wing. He was pretty great as Bartlett’s cruel, insecure, controlling father.
I don’t think he finds her unclean, I think he doesn’t know how to be intimate with a woman anymore. He just spent 8 years pleasuring himself to her memory, in his unfortunate mental state having her sit there while he did it is what he was now used to.
Funny coincidence that the actor who played the male home buyer also played the closeted gay terrorist in SLEEPER CELL. Great stuff!
Best new tv show, although I also was impressed with the “Boss”pilot, this season. After seeing the HBO movie “Temple Grandin” I can understand they picked Claire Danes for this role. Excellent.
Great show but absolutely terrible title sequence.
Yeah have to agree with that one. All the premium cable shows always have the great title sequences … This one not so much.
Which reminds me… A top ten of title sequences would be a great idea.
Agreed. Too long, cheesy, obvious… it’s baffling. I liked the simple white title on black from the pilot 10x more.
having lawrence o’donnel play himself was ridiculous. just not needed.
Yeah it weirdly seemed out of place. A generic newscaster would have been less disruptive but I guess it was meant to signify that he is getting national attention.
I will probably watch until the end of season 1 regardless, but are we supposed to believe that there wouldn’t be any kind of psychological support for the family and especially Brody after what he went through. If, sadly, this is how U.S. Soldiers are treated when they come back from these kinds of experience, this is very sad.
How come nobody has made the Carrie Mathison / Jimmy McNulty comparison yet?
Both are self destructive and destructive to those close to them (“You’re no good for people, Jimmy” -Bunk), both have substance abuse issues, prone to one night stands.
Both have great instincts at their jobs , probably better than anyone, and care about the job more than anything else, more than any personal connections/relationships, both undermine their superiors when they are onto something, care more about their cases/informants than even their own career paths, i could go on…
Carrie is almost the female, federal agent version of McNulty.
To get the full McNulty, “Homeland” need a scene where Carrie and the ex-CIA agent who hooked up surveillance examine the alley where Lynne got shot and re-create the sequence of her shooting while saying nothing but f**k and motherf**ker as confused Glasses Guy looks on.
She also needs to have accidently have a threesome!
Carrie as McNulty ? Wow. Great call.
Claire Danes is so great as Carrie; angry, confused, frustrated, losing her grip at any moment. Such a riveting character
I hope the show gives us the chance to see Carrie do something extraordinary in her work, and soon. It is indeed interesting to watch the mess that she is, but an organization could only put up with that mess (Saul for sure, but even Estes, her immediate boss) for an extraordinary talent. So far, we haven’t seen it. She seems competent at work, and there are hints that she has been special in the past, but showing up late, throwing tantrums, ordering people around — that stuff only works if her work itself is worth it, and so far we haven’t actually seen that.
Aside from the horrendous opening titles, I really only have one issue with the entire show so far – why on Earth did they get David Harewood to play Deputy Director of the CIA? I’ve really loved him in British shows, but his American accent is just not good enough for the amount of lines his character has. He’s no Laurie, Elba or West, and I find it very distracting.
Sooo, I’ll be the one to tackle this I guess.
Brody just does his business and lays down? No towel, nothing?
Also it occurred to me that Obama is in the title sequence, but Jamey Sheridan played the vice pres last week, who I assume/hope wasn’t supposed to be Biden. Small thing, but a little confusing wrt to how authentic this world is supposed to be.
So, my parents were in town watching this with me and my husband. When the wife got up in the morning, and they panned over the floor, my mom and I both said “ew” at the same time. It may have been a shadow, but it sure looked like he left certain bodily fluids on the floor and pillow.
hey does anyone know the soundtrack fro this episode?
Sorry I’m almost a year and 9 episodes too late, but having just watched the first three and reading the last few recaps, thought I’d jump in anyway. I was struck by the comparisons of the main characters, as Alan mentioned in last week’s recap, but the I was struck by the comparison of Saul and his treatment of his Carrie and the terrorist to Brody. They both use(d) psychological tactics to ensure tight bonding and need (act of kindness after scorn). Though he hasn’t been in it so much yet, I am captivated by Saul as much as the two mains!
I realize that this is probably well established by the end of the season, but I’m not there yet and just wanted to throw this out there. Excellent show so far.
Heh, I’m a few weeks behind you. I had to start reading the recaps after watching the first 3 episodes. What an amazing show!
I didn’t think about Saul’s treatment of Carrie and Brody being similar. Now I’m going to be looking for it. I also think there’s much more going on with Saul than we know about so far.
Hurry up Netflix, I’m craving next DVD in the series. If I had known that Showtime was running an all day Homeland marathon yesterday of Season 1 *before* it aired I would have bought the Showtime subscription. Did you catch it?