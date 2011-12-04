‘Homeland’ – ‘Representative Brody’: My funny Valentine

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as this isn’t my first polka…
Early in “Representative Brody,” Carrie repeats the mantra that Saul taught her about getting inside the heads of terror suspects: “You’re trying to find what makes them human – not what makes them terrorists.” That line sounds like a mission statement for “Homeland,” which has been telling a great thriller story throughout involving spies chasing terrorists, but has gotten so much power out of exploring the humanity on both sides.
“Representative Brody” kept that up, as Carrie spent much of the hour trying to work Brody(*) and Walker’s Saudi diplomat contact, who turns out to be in the terrorism game for the money, using his connection to Nazir to maintain his lavish, closeted lifestyle. Through the writing (by Henry Bromell, who keeps bringing over all the best parts of “Rubicon” into this show) and performance of Ramsey Faragallah, he turned from a plot device into an actual person, one who could surprise Carrie and Saul by angrily calling their bluff, but who’s still vulnerable to the deportation threat Carrie makes against his favorite daughter. He blowed up real good thanks to Tom Walker, but that was a fine character sketch over the course of the hour, and built up to a fantastic suspense sequence at the end, where it was clear very early on that something was wrong, but not that it could go quite that wrong. (Given Walker’s shooting skills, I figured he would just put a bullet in the guy’s head from a distance.)
(*) At first, I was yelling at Saul and Carrie to keep the interrogation going until they found out that Brody is also working with Nazir, but of course the show had already established that they were on a tight clock to get him back to the embassy before anyone noticed. And at this point in the story, they have no reason to suspect Brody, while their man has no reason to volunteer additional information without being asked about it.
Much as I prefer to focus on the character beats, “Homeland” is a thriller at heart, and the fiasco at the park again raises the question of whether there’s a mole in the CIA. It’s not impossible that Brody could have seen something in Carrie’s house to give it away, but if so, I didn’t notice what it could have been. Which means we have to once again be questioning the loyalty of Saul, David, Galvez, maybe even Larry the polygrapher. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen.
We’ve got two episodes to go in this season – it’s really flown by, hasn’t it? – and where we once upon a time wondered about the show’s long-term viability, these last few episodes have set up a very clear framework for how the rest of this season and next will go. By introducing Walker as a separate but related threat, we have a conflict that the show can resolve in its final hours, while Brody continues on to his run for Congress, with Carrie realizing somewhere along the way that she was right about him the first time.
Brody’s end of the episode provided an interesting contrast to Carrie’s work with the diplomat, in that he’s a guy who claims to be operating out of what makes him human (his need for a cause and sense of duty), when he’s really operating out of what makes him a terrorist. Everything he tells Jessica and Mike is based on his knowledge of them and what buttons he can push – wrapping his forgiveness of Mike around a request for help with Jessica was just as cruelly manipulative in its own way as Carrie threatening to deport the daughter – and designed to keep him as a part of Nazir’s plan. He works his two biggest obstacles beautifully and turns them into allies, and he could be one hell of a politician, with or without the secret agenda.
I also appreciated that Jessica was smart enough to realize exactly what Carrie was to Brody, setting up that painful scene where Carrie’s expecting a romantic night of adultery and instead is told bluntly that this door has been shut to her forever. Great use of Miles Davis’ “My Funny Valentine” throughout that sequence and the montage that followed.
What did everybody else think?
Another great episode. I had a twinge of worry when Brody was revealed to truly be turned but all the goodwill they earned up to that point is back. Can’t wait to see where this goes.
I was secretly hoping Brody would have overtly noticed those bathhouse pics at Carrie’s house. The show has me interested and guessing which is nice. The Saudi Diplomat also could have just killed himself by telling Walker to end it this way (did the red heart drawing taped to the doorhave more colors than red in it? maybe code?). Probably not. I will just turn of my brain and wait for next Sunday.
I thought the same thing: maybe the heart was code for: I’ve been made, come kill me, Tom Walker. Why does it have to be a mole? It makes much more sense that the diplomat decided to just take himself out of the equation.
Three reasons why it clearly wasn’t the diplomat:
1. They stressed he doesn’t care about radical Islam, terrorism, etc. He was in it for the money. Why would he then have himself killed rather than just start working for the CIA and maintaining his lifestyle? Sure, it’s an inconvenience and more danger for him but he was already working for Nazir so why would he give up his life now rather than work for the CIA instead as a forced double agent?
2. The look on his face was very clear before the bomb went off- he was as surprised as anyone the black man with the briefcase wasn’t Tom Walker.
3. Even if it was the diplomat, it doesn’t explain all the “mole-like” activities that Saul lists to Carrie in the hospital room. The razor blade slipped to the captured terrorist could have been Brody. Say the bomb in Dupont was the diplomat telling Walker (it wasn’t, but just say). There is still the third thing- who called the American girl terrorist and told her to put the flag outside the house outside the airport as her husband was about to pull into the driveway with Carrie and Galvez following him? Unless we believe that Nazir had someone constantly following the professor around and that follower realized he was being followed, it had to be someone at the CIA who knew they were on his tail that day.
Obviously there’s a mole because Saul brought it up, but it seems more plausible (and less 24-ish) to assume if Nazir was smart enough to tail his patsies (the folks renting that house by the airport), he’s smart enough to tail his bag man to the CIA’s “bank.” Considering how painfully obvious the agents at the fountain were, it would not be surprising to assume Nazir’s team inside the U.S. goes way beyond Walker and they aren’t idiots.
And man, I know it was dramatic license, but could the CIA team at the fountain be any more obvious? Maybe they should just put a sign, “Nothing to See Here, Just Act Normal Please.”
Solid episode though. I assume this season will end with Carrie et al getting Walker and in doing so, Carrie (and likely Saul) getting some sort of circumstantial evidence that Brody was turned, setting up season 2.
Even if you account for all of the events that obviously point to the need for a mole, I.E.
1) Alerting the couple about their CIA tail
2) Slipping the razor blade
3) Walker being informed that the CIA has gotten to the Saudi Diplomat
These can all be explained without the need for a mole despite it being the obvious choice.
1) Nazir has someone tailing his crew – not unlikely
2) He did, in fact, have the razor blade in his shoes – they do pan and focus on his shoes multiple times and also make a point to show the SEALs picking up his shoes from his place when they kidnap him.
3) The diplomat tipped Walker that he was outed (very unlikely for a gay man who clearly can’t be a zealot) but this may also be explained by a tail – This most explicitly points to a mole but doesn’t necessitate it.
The one thing I think explicitly points to the need for a mole is that Abu Nazir’s henchman knew that the VP was going to ask Brody to run for office. Carrie and all of the CIA were not aware of this. There is no way they just assumed Brody was going to be asked, they have to have someone inside the VPs camp or the congressional arm.
I agree with Joel how the season will end. Walker will get stopped, evidence will surface about Brody but Carrie will for some reason be restricted from exposing it and BAM, season 2.
Another reason the diplomat would not want to die. His family, including the dau he was trying to protect, would be sent back to Saudi Arabia.
I really enjoyed this episode, and the tremendous jazz score during the sequence you mentioned. Boy, was that bombing aftermath gruesome. Carrie’s lucky she’s a lead character, otherwise she’d be short a limb or two in reality. Also thought Brody behaved very logically for someone considering a run for office…getting square with Mike, seeing Carrie, even glancing up and down the street as he left. But just as surely as he lied to Carrie about wanting to ensure his wife doesn’t learn through the press of their illicit tryst, Carrie played Brody when she said she hadn’t told anybody about their weekend away. Can’t wait for the final two episodes!
Does anyone recall whether the tailing of Carrie ever stopped? I was wondering that when Brody went to her house. Why do you think he went there anyway? Was it to find information or to raise her expectations?
The picture in the window seemed way too similar to the American flag tipping off the couple by the airport.
I really enjoyed Saul using the ruler for his peanut butter. What a heartbroken guy. Overall, this was one of my favorite episodes. I loved the pace and the focus on the characters we’ve come to know, and it made the action that much more meaningful.
As for the mole, I’ve always suspected David. It was weird how quickly he went to Carrie for the interrogation. Could he be setting her up? I’m not sure if the polygrapher is the mole because he wouldn’t have slipped the razor blade earlier. Was it just me or did his camera have a weird picture on his way to the meeting. Could that have been someone–David?–messing with it?
My suspicions are still firmly on Saul, and I think the clues that he’s the mole have been scattered throughout the season. First and foremost, he was the guy who ‘authorized’ the hidden cameras in Brody’s home, only for them to work her into a near hysteria when they conveniently turn up nothing. He was the only one left alone with Hamid before the guy allegedly slashes his own wrists with a razor blade. He fails the polygraph with flying colors, only to fall back on the excuse that he’s failed every polygraph the agency has given to him in the course of his employment there. (Which is how many, exactly?) He’s also let Carrie take point in nearly every aspect of this ongoing investigation into Tom Walker, only to see her best-laid plans go up in smoke (quite literally).
Let’s not even touch on the possible prayer rug in Saul’s office, nor the fact that the guy has nothing to live for beyond a job that has clearly haunted him since 9/11. It was chilling to hear him blithely chant Carrie’s name after she’d nearly been blown to itty bitty pieces.
If he’s not the mole, I’ll be shocked.
Better than the theory I saw on TWP where a commenter genuinely believes that Carrie is the mole and has such a severe case of split personality that she doesn’t even realise it!
However, I will be SO disappointed if they make David, Saul or Galvez the mole. All are interesting characters: David has the chance to develop into an Aceveda-esque figure once he gets promoted; Saul is necessary as Carrie’s confidant and is a heartbreaking character; Galvez isn’t that developed yet, and thus most likely to be the mole, but there’s clearly an interesting character in there.
I’d much rather they went with a hitherto unseen CIA employee, or even one of the people who has been sat in all the briefings but not said anything yet. Anyone other than a major character who has been shown to be dedicated to the USA. David in particular makes absolutely no sense as he’s the epitome of a career intelligence employee nowadays, and has shown no interest in anything other than furthering his own agenda.
Here’s what worries me: Saul listed the acts perpetrated by the mole – slipping the terrorist the razor blade, warning Faizel about the tail, informing Walker about the ambush – and realistically it’s unlikely that anyone other than the regular suspects would be privy to all that information. It can’t be Galvez, he was in the car with Carrie, which leaves David and Saul. David wasn’t going to go to the safe house until Brody asked to go, which means it’s unlikely to be him. This leaves Saul, unless we argue that it was Brody who slipped him the razor, in which case David once again is in the running. Ah, confusing!
I’m hoping it’s not Saul. His concern and fear for Carrie when the explosion happened seemed completely genuine. If he knew there was a bomb in the briefcase, he would have expected she would get hurt.
Mz number one suspect is Galvez. He was there when the razorblade was passed and also when Carrie was about to get to the house near the airport. He’s the only character, except for Carrie, who could be involved in both situations. But it’s a shame that he’s not a bit more developed, because if he is revealed to be the mole, he should at least have some 3D-ness to him.
I hope Saul is just a redherring. They’ve thrown out so many clues in his direction, the rug in his office, the razor blade, the failed lie detector, the way the ambassador constantly looks his way during the interrogation. I hope all of that is just simple misdirection or else I would be a little disappointed with the writers and show runners.
Also, I agree with the OP that the storyline of David enlisting Galvez snooping around Carrie just suddenly vanished. Either that or I’m not remembering something.
Any chance it’s the Vice President?
Holy s#@&! What an incredible hour of TV! This has to be one of the best episodes of the season. On par with the pilot and the cabin episodes for sure. The suspense and shocking action in this one were incredible, but they still managed to mix in some terrific character notes. The Miles Davis scene is one of my favorites of the series. Saul spreading peanut butter on his crackers with a ruler was incredibly sad. Again, this show does silence better than any.
Is Brody still in the Marine Corps? This seems unclear since we don’t ever see him going to work. If he is still in he can’t run for office and even if he his out he can’t wear his uniform when he is announcing that he is running. The show has really taken some liberties with this kind of stuff. Another one, is his not a sgt, has gunnery sergeant rank on his uniform. The sequencing for the show is also pretty messed up; how long has Brody been home now, too me it would seem as those its been at least 4-5 months. But I’ve seen the season go from fall to summer and back again. Finally that was NOT Farragut Square in D.C. Don’t name drop an actual area if you can’t actual shoot at the real place
Brody wearing his uniform while announcing a run for congress really bothered me a lot too Brendan. I have no idea why a show that probably strains for credibility and realism would take such an unnecessary shortcut.
I think he still is. there was a scene in one of the early episodes where Mike’s boss put alot of pressure on Mike to get Brody to reup. Then I think it got mentioned in the tv interview the family did. They will get a special dispensation to let him run for office.
He kept saying last night his alternative is to go back to Iraq, so he is still an active duty Marine. But given his time in captivity and hero status, I’m guessing the high command isn’t rushing him back into daily service and would be willing to let some things slide, and like Dougmac says, give him a dispensation for this or just about anything else. The guy was presumed dead, after all.
I live in the DC area and was bothered too by the fake Farragut Square until I thought about filming a suicide bombing at lunchtime. No one in their right mind in DC govt would sign off on that but if they did, the Feds would put the kibosh on it for sure.
He would still have to go through the process of being released from the MC before he could announce that he is running. And as with anything in the MC, that doesn’t happen overnight. Yea I figured that about Farragut Square. Do you know how big a deal that would be in real life. FS is like 3 blocks from the white house.
I too live in the DC area and the fact that everything is blatantly filmed not in DC bugs me. What got to me more than the fake Farragut Square (with a parking lot!) was the fact that they said the house by the airport was near Reagan and not Dulles. I understand not filming on location in the VA burbs, but the house by the airport looked like many suburban enclaves out by Dulles whereas there is nothing like that by National. The biggest logic jump was the fact that a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of a major US city at lunchtime – especially DC – and everything is business as usual the next day? No chance.
How could you review this and not mention the “yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy,” line?
That’s the most ridiculous piece of dialogue for a serious drama since Dexter was waiting for a response to his blog post.
It wasnt ridiculous. The guy had a hysterical, exasperated reaction to a very stressful situation. Out of context it sounds ridiculous, but in the scene it worked.
I thought it was a very good line, said by someone frustrated and indignant at the prospect of being blackmailed. Like “Fine, let’s go there. I don’t fear you!”
I agree – it worked in the scene. But it was shocking.
I was really close to rolling my eyes at the idea of them leveraging his homosexuality against him, so for it to be subverted so hilariously was a nice touch. Not that it’s unrealistic, but it’s just so damn convenient for him to be secretly gay. Having a daughter in the States, however, is something much more likely for any given ambassador. In any case, the “yummy, yummy, yummy” thing killed me.
My problem with your prediction, Alan, is that it implies they were always planning to have a cliffhanger of sorts, and the storytelling has been so good I want to believe better of them. I think it’s more likely he wavers in his resolve to do whatever he’s planned with Nazir.
I’m following the episodes/season as best I can, and the only thread they brought in then clumsily dropped was the tail on Carrie. If the person tailing Carrie were the mole it would make sense, with the added benefit of not going all 24 with one of the principle characters. Brody or David would have provided the razor blade … nearly everything else was an intelligence leak that could have come from careful surveillance.
Something tells me the tail will soon come back into play to out Carrie and Brody’s relationship. The Miles Davis scene seemed to set that up well.
Wait, when did Carrie have a tail? I forgot about that…
I believe David had a meeting with Galvez giving him that special assignment early in the season.
I’ve got a problem with the tell on the bomber. Carrie became suspicious because Walker is right-handed but the suspect was carrying the briefcase with his left. I’m very definitely right-handed, but my preferred hand for carrying briefcases, luggage, shopping bags, etc. is my left. That leaves the right hand free for writing, gesturing, and other more varied functions.
So what is the experience of others? Do you tend to carry briefcases and bags with your dominant hand or the other one?
Lefty here. Feels unnatural to carry a briefcase with my left hand. Only time I would do it is if I’m carrying something in my right.
But after it was noted that the briefcase was in the man’s left hand, Carrie followed up and asked which hand his watch was on, and they couldn’t determine that. She kept asking for someone to confirm, by his face, that it was him, but the man kept his head–and face–down. So there was not a clear “tell”, but there was not a clear confirmation, either, and the uncertainty combined with Carrie’s instincts led her to run out and try to stop the operation.
They couldn’t determine if the guy was indeed Walker. They had NO problem identifying what wrist his watch was on, it was on his right wrist, indicating to Carrie the guy was a lefty and not indeed Walker. Unfortunately is all happened to quick….kaboom.
Anyone else wondering why a homeless guy is wearing a watch? What appointments would he be keeping? Seems like something oyu might be able to pawn for food or booze. Plus I love how the CIA tries to blend in with the surroundings: “Guys, make sure we’re throwing furtive looks around the whole time, and we’ll all stand by ourselves, milling about aimlessly and talking to ourselves. No one will suspecta thing!”
Homeless guy is wearing a watch that Walker gave him so that he can be sure to arrive at the correct time, is my guess.
It doesn’t matter but that guy looked recently homeless (from the 2 seconds we saw his face). I’ve seen homeless folks with all sorts of odd mementos from their lives, and a watch would be an easy thing to hold onto. It’s helpful to know the time to know when to show up for meals at the mission, etc. It’s also likely Walker would pick a reliable patsy, and either someone with a watch or he would give them a watch, as Alli mentioned.
Seems unrealistic there was only one sniper with eyes on the target though. Too easy for a single sniper to lose an angle on target with all those civilians, but this show isn’t all that realistic or procedural.
Great episode, but I did have a problem with them immediately coming to the conclusion that a mole tipped Walker off.
Since no one at the CIA knew the diplomat’s signal to Walker, wouldn’t it have been possible for the drawing to be a “warning signal” rather than the actual signal? As in…they made me, and they’re using me as bait, so don’t you dare show up at the circle, Walker.
I mean, yes, there had been enough reason to believe a mole was in play prior…but still, kind of a shame that we’re just supposed to immediately assume this guy working with Nazir was only doing it for the money and was willing to sell him out with minimal interrogation pressure.
I think that is what happened: the diplomat did not describe the drawing of the hearts very clearly and there could have been two signals: a single red heart for the usual meeting; a grouping of hearts (as was displayed) to warn that others now knew, and would be watching, and Walker should carry out the procedure for *that* eventuality. Which he did.
Okay, I am pathetic, but this was bugging me, so I watched the episode again. The diplomat clearly said he put a child’s drawing of *A* red heart in his window (in order to signal to Walker to meet him at lunchtime in the square), yet the drawing they showed in his window the following morning, as he drove off, was not (in my opinion) a child’s handiwork, but that of an adult trying to draw like a child. More importantly, though, there were several hearts of different colors surrounding the larger red heart. I think that at some point between his meeting with Carrie and Saul and that evening, when he put up the drawing, he changed his mind for some reason and elected to warn Walker that others were now in on it, go to Plan B.
I definitely see the possibility of a pre-planned “warning” signal. I find it harder to believe that the diplomat would basically instruct Walker to kill him, but Abu Nazir could have previously told Walker, “If he warns you that the situation has turned, just kill him, he’s expendable.”
I would like to reference an earlier comment (sorry I forgot who wrote it) saying that it doesn’t quite make sense to me (either) that the diplomat would sacrifice himself to the “cause”. The show established that he is not a zealot, he is a hedonist, and quite attached to his family, especially his daughter. It doesn’t parse that he would arrange to have himself blown up, along with so many innocent others, just because he’s been “made”. I imagine he is most concerned with continuing to live in the style to which he has become accustomed: whether funded by the CIA or Nazir, I imagine, doesn’t matter much to him.
Really enjoying the series so far. That being said, “This isn’t my first polka” was just about the worst line of the year.
Yeah, I agree. They obviously didn’t want to go with “This isn’t my first rodeo,” but changing it to polka was weird and too clever by half. It would have been better if she had just used the cliche they so obviously wanted to avoid (or just avoid any variation of it). I did enjoy the episode. I was fairly certain that the diplomat wasn’t coming out of that park alive, and I’m a little surprised that Alan was at all surprised. I was thinking that he’d get sniped at first too, but as soon as that suitcase made its appearance, and “Walker” wasn’t immediately identified, I knew it was a bomb. The showrunner is a former 24 guy, and that’s exactly what would happen on 24. I’m not complaining. 24 is one of my all-time favorite shows. I just wasn’t surprised by it. With all that said, I still thought it was a very good episode.
did anyone see damian lewis on fallon last week? He said he and a few people on the show started a band called ” yummy yummy yummy”, he said we’ll find out why in this epsiode. Yep we know why now! LoL!
Yes, thank you for the reminder. I had a stop and pause on that show while channel surfing when I saw Lewis but had forgotten about his comment. High-larious
Yes. Was delighted to see him. Loved his tambourine playing. Maybe it will make it to YouTube one of these days.
Amazing i was waiting for a terrorist attack but i though it was going to be in the season finale.
It’s chilling to see just how cold and manipulative Brody can be. His scene with Carrie was meant to be every bit as hurtful as he could make it. I would definitely not have been throwing the wine down the drain after he left — would’ve gone straight down my gullet. Danes made you feel every moment of that little humiliation — well played.
The Farragut Square thing does bug but most of these shows don’t bother to get Washington right — unfortunately.
I’m perplexed by something: if Walker is close enough to make out the heart drawing on a window, even with binoculars (of course), why can’t the super sleuths set up a parameter and try and nab him? I mean, would Walker be checking that window once a day, every day? Where the hell is he doing this spying from? And what fancy neighborhoods would Walker be in in order to do the same?
I figured someone else was relaying the message to him.
He declined the wine because of his (newly rediscovered) Muslim identity- no alcohol is permitted to the devout.
Perhaps on the newly rediscovered identity bz re the wine, but he looked like he was having a great time putting her in place, letting her know that he regarded their hidden weekend as a big shameful mistake, and that they were definitely over. Mirrored his scene with Mike — “How hard it was for you to say goodbye to each other” — sounded to me like, Hey, Mike, I’ve determined that you and Jess are finished and that’s that. I still think that in the red heart scene someone might have asked, Hey, man, where do you live? Where is this window you put the heart drawing on? The show only really works because of the great cast.
Your question reminds me of Bob Woodward’s bewilderment at who would have been looking on his balcony every day to see whether his pot had moved (signaling he wanted a meeting with Mark Felt, aka Deep Throat). I think he figured someone had the job of looking and reporting on such things since it was unlikely that Felt himself was checking on a regular basis.
“I still think that in the red heart scene someone might have asked, Hey, man, where do you live? Where is this window you put the heart drawing on?” I don’t understand. The CIA knew where the diplomat lived. We saw Carrie and Saul in a car right outside the house.
To the poster who said he declined the wine cuz of his new muslim faith
What about all the alcohol he drank with Carrie and beers at home? Besides. Sleeper Terrorists are supposed to assimilate to American lifestyle
Great show so far! My biggest point of confusion, albeit one that doesn’t really affect the story so far, is whether Obama is the President. Given this is a fictional show (with fictional politicians, including the VP), one would guess not, but then why does footage of him appear in the credits? Alternate realities? Maybe it’s another stroke of genius in adding confusion to the already bizarre opening credits, though perhaps that’s giving them too much credit…
I believe it’s been mentioned in a previous episode that Obama is indeed the President. I can’t remember when, but it was pretty much a throwaway line if I’m remembering correctly. Anyone?
I believe They show the previous 5 presidents in the opening credits (minus GW Bush)
I dont think its Obama if the VP is fictional , I believe the VP is based on Dick Cheney
The mole was tipped to the OP when the CIA asked for authorization to operate on American soil.
Whatever the specific authorization was, whether it was conducted jointly w/ the FBI or some other way… they (Carrie, David and Saul) could not keep it close to the vest.
Notice the VP in the nerve center of the OP? All signs are pointing to him as the mole. Perhaps this is how Abu Nazir knew Brody would be tapped for office. This begs the question, what does Nazir have on the VP?
(of course this is all idle speculation)
The carnage when that bomb went off, OMG!
Loved the Brody/Carrie interaction, I can’t believe how high she had her hopes!
Really loving this series, Claire Danes is a lock for the Emmy next september
I’m wondering about Elaine in the VP’s office. Remember that last week, the diplomat told Brody the Vice President would soon ask him to run for office. Well, who knew that? Elaine certainly did – in fact, she took a huge interest in Brody as soon as he returned and she planted the seeds with Brody and presumably the VP. Also, I can’t help shaking the similarities between having her be the bad guy and the first season of 24 when everyone’s head blew up at Nina being the traitor. A powerful woman playing both sides could be a repeat/homage of one of the best moments of 24 before it became cliche.
I’m thinking the vice president himself. What was he doing in the office during the chase for Walker. Also he seems to have the most to gain from a terrorist attack. Whose to say he is not involved.
While I enjoyed the episode overall, I remain bothered by the fact that Carrie and Saul have completely “bought” that Brody hasn’t been turned. I understand why they’re not after him as a primary target, but come on, his fellow prisoner, Tom Walker, is now a full-blown, brain-washed terrorist. Shouldn’t they still be wary of Brody – enough to keep a tail on him or to warn someone that he should not be running for political office? These “spooks” are supposed to be the best, having sacrificed their own personal lives to their jobs.
I also have to say that I became less interested in the story line when they decided to have Brody run for Congress. It just seems like a cliched plot device choice – nothing exceptionally creative about it. I wish they had found another idea to position Brody for his “mission”.
I have felt all along that the characters and their stories are the most interesting parts of this show and are sometimes dragged down by the plot devices. This episode really felt like that to me. While I have enjoyed this show a lot, I look forward to the end of this season – I am not sure this is a story line that needed a second season.
I don’t think Carrie completely thinks that Brody is in the clear, maybe at first but if you think about it, the look of surprise on Carrie’s face when Brody tells her that he’s running for office was pretty telling. However, the immediate concern (Carrie’s at least) was her feelings of being rejected. While Carrie is in the hospital, I’m sure she’ll begin to re-suspect Brody has still being involved, in some capacity. This show will definitely need a 2nd season if we’re going to find out the true plot, they’ll likely wrap up this season with some conclusion to Walker, but Brody will need time to position himself in office to conclude any “mission” he’s on, just something not possible in two episodes.
They have positioned things so they now have to have a second season. They could have easily made things more compact and more thrilling if they kept this story to 12 episodes. The Brits do this all the time. A greta example is State of Play which airs on BBC America this Wed.@ 10 pm. There are six episodes with a very compelling thrill ride. That is just more satisfying to me than stretching things out.
alan, if you have screeners for the final 2 episodes i’ll give you $1 million if i can sit on your couch with popcorn this week to watch.
i don’t know if i can holdout, otherwise!
I’m sure I’m being nitpicky, but I’m getting increasingly frustrated with how the show strives so hard for realism in some areas, but then just completely ignores it in other aspects. Like, did they even google image search what the real Farragut Square looks like at all?
Thats your biggest problem with realism??
Look, I’m really enjoying this show, and I think it’s the best show currently airing new episodes (faint praise, but praise). But doesn’t anyone else wonder what kind of plan this was on Nazir’s part? I mean apparently a significant part of it was getting this guy a vice presidential endorsement for a seat in Congress once one congressman was disgraced. Doesn’t that take a lot for granted? Like not one political advisor or pundit advising that this guy is absoluetely not an electable candidate? Mental stability, known close assoication with the most wanted man in America who is now an Islamic Terrorist Operative?
I hated that Farraget Square scene from top to bottom. Fifteen agents and not one could confirm that it wasn’t Walker? That whole scene sucked.
What if the mole has access to the VP’s Office?
THe Farraget Sq scene – my whole family (5 of us)was groaning over all the obvious agents1
wow, great episode. seriously, i have gone from having a big-ole crush on Sgt Brody to absolutely hating him – that takes some pretty powerful writing and acting. but the one I feel really sorry for is Mike, playing all alone in the gym. I really do not like where this is all going, and I hope that Carrie and Saul (who I absolutely refuse to believe is a mole: I really can’t see it being anyone we know yet, I can not see how the VP makes any sense at all. Maybe Estes but really, it all seems very unlikely) get to kick some serious butt in the finale to make up for all this heartbreak. the previews for next week make me feel queasy.
I’m sorry, but the diplomat tells them he’s in contact with Nazir, and not one question of “how does he contact you?” “When?” etc? This is one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, who they’ve barely got a glimpse of in the past however many years, and they didn’t jump all over that? Am I missing something? It seemed ridiculous to me.
yes, I saw Damian Lewis on Jimmy Fallon’s show on Friday night. He mentioned that “yummy, yummy,…” line, and how that became the name of the band they put together when they wrapped the show up.
I really felt Carrie’s pain on this show, and especially noted how she said “Good-night” to Brody at the door after he said “Good-bye”. She still clearly hopes there’s a chance they will still get together, where he seems finished with her. I felt the chemistry seemed over between them, with her just seeming desperate. Very sad for Carrie. Also am agreeing with others saying Mike seems to be the better choice for Jessica, and I think she still cares for him as he obviously does for her.
I’m conflicted between Saul and David for the mole, I’d rather it be David because it would seem so cruel to Carrie if it were Saul. He’s like her only friend, and she would be devastated. I think that the fact that David keeps sending Carrie into all these dangerous missions could mean he wants to get rid of her. As for the tailing of Carrie, we haven’t seen much of Galvez lately but he could be getting orders from Nazir. He would be the most likely mole since he’s a Muslim and seems to be keenly observing Carrie.
Rubicon was one of my favorite shows, so I’m glad to hear that one of Rubicon’s writers is writing for “Homeland” now.
the good night vs. good bye was very sad.
Alan: Understand your point about Brody’s conversation with Mike being coldly manipulative, but I also wondered if his P.S. Comment thanking him for watching over his kids was somehow related to his recent recollection of his time as a surrogate caretaker to Nazir’s son. Wasit perhaps a tacit acknowledgment that Mike had acted in the same manner that he did?
Many have commented about Bordy’s cold and manipulative to his wife, Mike and Carrie. I agree with them all. Carrie – During the weekend he told Carrie he didn’t belong in his old world any more and he felt like himself when he was with Carrie. Then he finds out that she thinks he is has been turned. He feels betrayed, does home where he still does feel at home but where else can he go. So he has been upset with wife and Mike all along and now Carrie is no longer his oasis. He is striking out at everyone! Thanking Mike for taking care of his kids is just twisting the knife he struck with – ‘It must have been difficut for both of you to say Goodbye.’
Alan: Understand your point about Brody’s conversation with Mike being coldly manipulative, but I also wondered if his P.S. Comment thanking him for watching over his kids was somehow related to his recent recollection of his time as a surrogate caretaker to Nazir’s son. Wasit perhaps a tacit acknowledgment that Mike had acted in the same manner that he did? Maybe there was some humanity in that last bit of thanks…
Maybe Brody was thinking about how, in the future, Mike may well get that job back. That’s what popped into my mind. He was glad to have a surrogate in the wings.
The montage of Carrie and Saul was a definite selling feature for us – it just symbolizes everything that this show is doing in terms of adult storytelling (seemingly so rare on television these days). Really enjoying all things Carrie, though we’re unsure whether the Brody candidacy is going to work out well as a storyline. Will wait and see to find out what develops!
Check out our recap on bitchstolemyremote.com here: [wp.me]
In the history of TV and movie sting operations, has there ever been an open-air delivery/pickup, where the good guys were waiting, that has actually gone according to plan? Haha, I can’t think of any off the top of my head. I love how frequently used the “get a stranger/homeless guy to do the dirty work” trope is. Does anyone know what the standard price is for asking a homeless dude to deliver a suspicious package for you? Also, what’s the going rate for asking someone to pull a brown paper bag (that may or may not contain ransom money) out of a trash can at an appointed time, and bring it back to me without looking inside? I mean, just in case the need ever arises, I don’t want to lowball anyone.
The Wire had a few where it worked out well. Orlando gets busted by an undercover in season one. Sydnor busts a guy undercover in the third season as well.
Of course Wire had its fair share of botched runs. Kima in the first season. Herc getting fooled by Marlo in season four at the train station.
Clare Danes came into her own in this episode; it’s clear to me that she’s “the star” among a superb cast of actors. Her characterization of Carrie now shows more depth and variability and judging by the clips from Episode 11 on rhe Homeland website, she’s about to show us Carrie’s full-blown manic (but brilliant) side as well. What a great series!
The mole is Saul. He told Carrie while she’s in the hospital that the mole “must be someone who knew about the meeting at the water fountain AND who warned the undercover-terrorist couple that they were about to be raided.” How did he know they recieved a call?
Maybe she told him about it once she started talking to the CIA guys. (Though I still wonder why she seemed to fold so quickly.)
He knew they were warned because they cleared out just before the feds arrived; also, he had a nice long car ride with her where he could easily have found that out from her.
the mole is NOT saul per claire danes….
[nymag.com]
When Jessica says the cia agent you (screwed) I thought whoa where did that come from? When did she figure that out? Because one of the more painful things the show did was to show her groveling to brody for forgiveness and saying she screwed up when it really seemed she didn’t screw up when she got involved with mike. And that was the time for brody to say well yeah since we’re being honest I had sex with the cia chick but he did not. When you see brody lie to carrie about his wife never finding out that the two of them had sex when we know his wife already knows was just chilling. Hirst is such a good actor that when he lies he acts a different way. Most actors just do the same thing they do for any other acting which in real life doesn’t work..real people when they lie look and act differently.
Will brody find out that Isa was not Azur’s son in time to pull him out of this?
When I heard my funny valentine I laughed out loud but also felt so bad for carrie.
Last night I decided the mole/traitor was that weird guy who seems to have some oddly defined job with the CIA, the one who helped carrie illegally with the bugging of brody’s house, who was inexplicably to me at carrie’s helping her cram for her interrogation the next day. He seemed strangely interested in carrie’s potential date and there may be some odd thing he has for carrie. His presence there suddenly seemed more odd and slightly creepier than it has before. And it’s possible that his ability to betray secrets is because carrie herself is the one who is inadvertently leaking to him. But I will be annoyed if it’s him because he ‘s such a nonentity I can’t even remember his name!
And as to why carrie is not actively suspicious of brody is that she has feelings for him and I think that may have been the intent of brody if in fact he cold bloodedly seduced her. But I’m still trying to decide on that one.
This show is so well done, such a great narrative and Story with a capital S that I tend to want to just watch it and not Comic Book guy it to death and overanalyze each word.
Ok so this is after having seen the episode after this one but will try not to spoil it for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. Eve, love your slip referring to Damien Lewis as “Hirst” ie damien hirst:)
Did i miss something in the discussion board? Has it been determined that Isa wasn’t Nasir’s real son? Or is that a theory? It definitely plays that that Nasir would cold bloodedly use a child to manipulate Brody tho.
As for brody manipulating carrie, someone mentioned somewhere that it could be that he is doing a twist on the twist that he has been turned – that he is trying to position himself so he is seen by Nasir as doing everything to comply with some plan to hit the US Vice President, but in reality is going thru those motions whilst trying to find a way to defeat Nasir – and not physically hurt anyone meanwhile. I know that is what I would like to believe as I don’t want to think of Season 2 without Brody with Carrie:)
He is doing what he has to do manipulating everyone around him even Carrie whom he may still have feelings for, in order to do this – to get out from under Nasir whilst preserving his familys’ lives.
Am really desperate to watch the finale to see how this all plays out!
What was the name of that Miles Davis Album that Carrue played when Brodue came to see her in tonight’s episode
