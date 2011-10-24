‘Homeland’ – ‘Semper I’: You’re in the picture

A review of last night’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I put out some soap flakes…
“I can’t help but feel I’m missing something.” -Carrie
“You’re missing him.” -Saul
“Homeland” spent large chunks of its first three episodes on Carrie simply sitting on her couch, watching Brody and his family go about their fractured but (so far) non-terrorist lives. And those scenes were more effective than you might expect them to be, thanks to Claire Danes and various choices in editing and direction. But we knew that wasn’t going to stay the statuos quo all season, not only because the warrant Saul blackmailed the judge into signing was only for a month(*), but because not even the slowest of slow-burning dramas (say, “Rubicon”) would spend the majority of a season on having one main character watch the other main character on TV.
(*) Having spent so many years working on “24” with its very specific format and timeline, I imagine Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa needed a few minutes to process the idea that they could let three weeks lapse between episodes. Though every minute of Jack Bauer’s life was interesting, not everyone’s schedule is quite so packed.
We see at the start of “Semper I” that Carrie has gotten so used to watching Brody that she knows his routine better than he does, and takes pleasure in pointing out where he left his tie in the same way a reality show or horror movie viewer might feel smug when one of the main characters does something stupid. But it’s become an addiction for her, and even though she’s probably right about Brody, her issue through most of this episode seems to mainly be about not having those big monitors to come home to at night. She’s become so hooked on watching this man that she has to start doing it from her car, and then finally contrive another meeting with him. When watching the show isn’t an option anymore, she has to make herself a part of it.
That meeting, like some of the earlier scenes with David and her new partner Galvez, shows us a very different side of Carrie than we’ve seen so far. To this point, she’s been a brittle, clearly disturbed person, one who has trouble even making small talk when she has important missions on her mind. But this week, we see she can have conversations, and flirt, and seem much healthier than she really is, and it wasn’t hard to understand why Brody would be so drawn to her by the end of their parking lot conversation.
We get another side of Sgt. Brody, for that matter. He’s been home a month now, and he’s losing patience with the secret he’s realized his adulterous wife and best friend are keeping. Until now, he’s seemed relatively normal in front of the family in the daytime; it’s only been in the bedroom at night where Jessica has seen what’s truly become of her husband. This week, though, his temper is shorter, his barbs more pointed, his sense of appropriate social behavior clearly skewed.
And yet… he goes to the meeting. I figured for sure that he was either going to go walk around a park or a mall and lie to Jessica about going – or even that we might get a more overt hint about what his plan is – but he does, indeed, go to the support group, seems to mean it sincerely, and only gets drawn away (maybe temporarily, maybe for the night) by the surprise appearance of the magnetic, mysterious woman from his CIA debrief. As angry as he is with Jess, and as fractured as his mind is with all the hallucinations, he’s still trying, still wants to see this marriage healed.
Then again, by episode’s end, he sure looked like a man who would be very happy to spend more time in the company of Carrie Mathison. And based on the dramatic sparks between Claire Danes and Damian Lewis in that scene, I sure want to see more of that, too.
Some other thoughts:
• The review screeners of the first three episodes didn’t have the main title sequence, so this was the first time I’d seen them. And… yikes. Conceptually, I think there might be something there (Carrie grows up in one era of geo-politics but has to operate in another, a weird collage of images and sounds from the series suggesting her mental state), but none of it works together. There’s a way to be thematically dissonant and yet artistically cohesive, and this isn’t that.
• Is someone from Nazir’s side watching the professor? That’s the only way they could’ve warned his wife about the tail. I do wonder why they were so quick to cross him off the list, given how detail-focused Carrie is and how weird it was that he would have taken a random detour through a neighborhood nowhere near his listed apartment without stopping.
• Speaking of multiple layers of surveillance, David understandably suspects Carrie has something cooking on the side, and I’ll be curious to see how much Carrie lets Galvez see, and/or where Galvez ultimately chooses to place his loyalty.
What did everybody else think?
Couldn’t disagree more about the title sequence, I absolutely adore it. In an age where titles have been forcibly boiled down to a 5 second morsel (see: The New Girl, Suburgatory), Homeland dares to do something different. Reminds me a little of the Harsh Realm sequence.
Most cable shows do have a longer intro.
But one show with a really bad intro this news season is Person of Interest
Most. But not all. (Breaking Bad for instance). I still like to see the trend continued.
Flexkey is correct. Big cable dramas like Dexter, Game of Thrones, etc. tend to have the longer opening credits because episode length is more flexible.
I don’t think Alan’s complaining that it’s too long, just that it’s not great/enjoyable, which I completely agree with. I’ve begun letting the show sit on pause for a minute just so I have a buffer capable of fast forwarding through the opening before I watch it live.
Can someone with editing skills rework the Rubicon opening sequence with all of the Homeland actor names?
I completely agree with Alan about the title sequence : it’s just aweful. Not that it means anything, since AMerican Horror Story’s title sequence was awesome… Doing something different can be good (e.g Dexter), but it’s not enough. This is just a mess, the only thing it does is telling us is that Obama is president in-universe, which… might be problematic I guess at some point, since it means they can’t have the President in the show, but seems marginal.
the title sequence is jarring because it’s so poorly done. for a show with this much meat and potatoes they really need to fix them — or ideally do away with them altogether if it’s just going to drag down the show. better title sequences that have a vibe i would have expected are SOUTHLAND, THE WIRE, ETC.
Have agree with Emo unicorn there. I find this title sequence beautiful. It is Carrie’s state of mind right there, what is happening in her head as she’s fighting with herself and the world. No wonder why they used jazz for the sequence : there is Carrie’s own phrasing and sonority in it. A somewhat chaotic yet interesting melody…
I really find the opening title sequence interesting — and that has value by itself. It reminds me of the video in The Ring or the opening sequence to the film Seven (or Bunuel when thinking of all the close ups of Danes’ eyes). Considering that the story is dealing with the mental states of two characters mirroring each other, I have the suspicion that there is much more going on here than what I appreciate looks to some as a first-year film student project. And of course, I may find myself disappointed later in the season (but this show does not feel like The Killing to me). There is already plenty of backstory that can take the plot in interesting directions that this opening sequence may be offering clues towards. Maybe. I like the effort even if it ends up failing.
– The first episode that had the opening credits (episode 2), I thought “cool, they’re going to weave the season recap into the opening credits.” Then the credits ended and the recap of the pilot began. As the series moves on it may work better, but right now, eh.
– Yes, someone from Nazir’s side seems to be watching the professor, but based on what we have seen, I believe it is someone within the intelligence community.
Good episode. Good review.
If it’s anything like 24, there will certainly be a mole in the intelligence community, and probably will be one of the characters we trust. My bet is Saul.
“based on what we have seen, I believe it is someone within the intelligence community.”
I agree. The accent on the phone sounded distinctly American. But honestly, I found this a bit disappointing. Inserting a mole into the plot became a tedious trope in 24 (CTU obviously didn’t spend much time on background checks before hiring) and it’s a pity to see this happening again.
Alan’s perfectly right – his seemingly aimless drive through the housing estate should have set off alarm bells, surely? Again, I’m seeing echoes of another spook-series trope. While the development of the characters is interesting and involving, I really hope the writing quality of the main plot picks up a bit.
And it’s a minor gripe, but do CIA agents really wear high heels when out on a field mission to tear down surveillance? It seems slightly impractical if you want to clamber around searching for hidden items.
As for the intro – I liked it the first time I saw it, it’s edgy and strange, but I’d have to agree with Alan again, it doesn’t play well repeating every week.
Well, Carrie and her team said he went to a restaurant and ate dinner so I’m guessing they just figured he detoured from home specifically to go to the Moroccan place.
i’m seeing a whole new side of claire danes. she plays manic extremely well.
btw alan, they explain the professor’s meandering drive through the neighborhood by having galvez mention that the prof went to eat at a restaurant by the airport.
Agree, and they said it was a Moroccan restaurant, which would be a niche establishment you’d likely have to go out of you way to find; and, which would be a fit for a Middle Eastern palate. But who is watching the watchers???
But they said it was by the airport, so it isnt really out of the way
. . . claire danes . . . plays manic extremely well. This is a little random but along those lines Danes’ performance, particularly in the last scene, really reminded me of Katee Sackhoff.
– Anon.Z.Moose
Haven’t seen this one yet, but someway through episode 3 I began to get the feeling that this was turning into 24, with the ‘who’s the mole/bad guy’ thing going on. I hope that’s not going to be the case. As much as I enjoyed 24, I don’t want to see those clichés applied to this show.
This show is nothing like 24. Just because it has the same writers does not mean a comparison is in order.
24 didn’t have anywhere near the character buildup or story telling as this does. It couldn’t afford to, being on cable and all.
I hope you’re right, and it’s early days. It wasn’t the character work I was referring to – more the way that 24 was constantly twisting and turning as to who the conspirators were. I just had a vague déja vu moment.
The title sequence is definitely no “Way Down in the Hole” but I don’t find it too terrible. I too thought Carrie would have argued that the professor was behaving oddly and that they should stay up on him, but I suppose, to keep The Wire comparison going, that she is as obsessed with Brody as McNulty was with Stringer. In this case, there is a latent sexual tinge as well; I think the subtlety of the last 5 minutes is something that something like 24 couldn’t have acheived.
Nice one! Carrie definitely has her McNultyisms.
Amazing that this show has some of the same creators as 24. I once made it thru about 3 episodes of 24 and was surprised I had made it that far. I’ll never get it, sorry. That show had no substance or depth or logic. Ok I know I didnt give it much of a chance. But Homeland seems to have it all.
Nothin ever happens in this show. Way too much build up and still nothing has happened. Brody prayed in the garage and that’s it. How ’bout a phone call, an email or a meet-up or something?
Damian Lewis was fantastic. He had me on edge seeing him react to his wife in their yard and then talking to Carrie.
Would you consider someone’s wife to be “adulterous” if the perception was for eight years that her husband was dead?
This bothers me too. From how it has been presented so far, it seems like she waited a healthy long time before taking up with Mike, and stopped when she learned Brody was alive. I understand Brody feeling betrayed on a base level, but it’s hard to really fault her too much. Mike on the other hand should not have gone after his friend’s “widow” no matter what.
I just used “adulterous” in terms of how Brody no doubt views the situation. I don’t blame Jessica for doing what she did, under the circumstances.
Why in the world should Mike not have become close with his friend’s widow after the friend died and his own wife left him? It’s pretty natural that they’d been drawn together if they had any friendly feelings. They’d already be looking out for each other.
I think, as Jessica or Mike pointed out, they should have told Brody when he first came back. Brody talked about it with her daughter in the lock scene and I believe he understood that her wife waited for him.
But since Mike and Jessica have kept the “affair” from Brody for too long, it’s inevitable that Brody got the feeling that Mike and Jessica are ongoing. And it didn’t help that Mike understands Jess better, and care for her much more than Brody does nowadays.
Actually, only 192 hours of Jack Bauer’s life was interesting. We never really got to see outside the eight days depicted on the show.
Well, there was “Redemption” too.
Actually only 192 hours of Jack Bauer’s life (spread out across roughly 13.5 years if my count of the in-universe passage of time between the days depicted is correct) was deemed interesting enough to actually show to audiences (give or take the timeframe covered by Redemption).
Love the pacing of this show. The minor, but realistic and earned payoffs are really helping it.
Anyone feel like the couple by the airport might be decoys who aren’t aware that they’re decoys?
I believe the wife is in pretty deep. Husband, not so much.
I was wondering.. the wife (?) of the professor doesn’t seem to be a Muslim woman; but he’s supposed to be part of an extreme Islamist terrorist organization? How does that work?
She’s white, doesn’t mean she is not a Muslim. Probably converted. Remember the 9/11 terrorists spent a lot of time drinking at “gentleman’s clubs” in Florida.
Converts make the best fanatics.
I don’t know how to respond to others’ comments so I’m just responding to my own: she wasn’t wearing a headscarf at the end of last weeks episode, when they bought the house. Also her way of dressing doesn’t imply she’s religious.
I don’t assume that anyone who’s white isn’t Muslim (hence the ‘she doesn’t seem to be’), but religious Muslim women who aren’t too secular do wear headscarfs. But alright, if you guys think it’s a cover or she converted, that might be true. Thanks :)
In terms of dress-code, a more serious breach for a muslim woman would be the above-the-knee skirt we saw her wearing outside last week. But as Brakewater said, there’s evidence that these cells are given license to break the rules to maintain their cover.
It’s common practice now for Al Qaeda to have their agents abroad live, act, dress and behave as fully decadent Westerners. It allowed the 9/11 hijackers to elude detection and its helped others since. The 9/11 hijackers were told that their sins committed in hiding their religious beliefs would be forgiven through their martyrdom.
That said, I find the complexity and depth of their cover hard to believe. They have people watching them, catching their CIA tails before their made? They must be getting aid from a foreign intelligence service. No terrorist organization has the capability to put such resources into place on their own. If they could, they would. I hope this isn’t going to go 24 on us.
How about the fact Brody shot a deer? The deer represents power, purity, and a gentle nature (and in the film The Deer Hunter, life itself). I thought last night’s scenes with Brody continuously angered by the deer, paralleled quite well with Brody trying to remain the caring gentlemen he used to be, now that he’s home and no longer the man he once was. Sharply written scene.
Posted mine about the deer business before yours was up and meant no disrespect. The deer scenes definitely worked and kept the plot moving ahead.
none taken! I thought the son’s reactions were a bit heavy handed as well. I was intrigued by the annoyance Brody had about the presence of the deer. It was quite obvious from the outset the deer was going to be dead by the end of the episode, and I thought Brody’s reaction to it was the interesting part.
A little heavy-handed on the suburban Deer Hunter angle but the writers needed to get him to that support group and it worked. A bit trite … not only a deer but a buck with antlers and the son mesmerized and then crushed. One dead deer coming right up as soon as we saw it.
I liked how Carrie seemed not to pick up on the signficance of the rug, prayer rug, in the garage. If she did, it wasn’t made obvious. Bowl got her attention.
Damian Lewis is so expressive. I love how he dickishly torments both Jessica and his former best friend for their totally understandable and forgivable affair. And how, as in the end of the first episode, his look goes from normal-benign to creepy,troubled, and suspicious. Carrie has met her match.
I can totally relate to going through Brody spying withdrawal. Mandy’s line acknowledging that was highlight of the chapter for me. And the various layers of Le Carre like double and triple cross being suggested.
i kinda saw the deer as a sit-in for mike. the son prayed that his dad”would become a captain” like mike and now was so taken by the “eight point buck” that was trampling brody’s wife’s tulips.
agree that damian lewis is awesome!
This is actually a reply to Conrad’s reply.
I think you make a great point about the deer & Mike. Had not thought about it that way but it makes a lot of sense. Can easily see Brody viewing it as “No more ‘bucks’ are gonna come in MY backyard and ‘deflower’ anything or be an object of worship for my son.”
Was that Teri Polo as the wife of the professor?
No. Not sure who it was, but definitely not Teri Polo.
When Mrs. Brody was showing her son the deer, I was expecting a gunshot from nowhere to kill the deer and hit her son. Seems to be the trend this week.
This episode schooled “The Walking Dead” on how to make a deer suspenseful (and a believable plot point). I hope the “Homeland” writers are hoisting a toast to their prowess: “Walking Dead” got owned.
HA!
Way to spoil a show I haven’t watched yet. I thought that was against the blog rules.
Isn’t checking financials the first thing they do? They do that on “lesser” shows like The Closer and SVU all the time. Wouldn’t the new house purchase, with no mortgage, raise some flags?
guessing that since they purchased with cash they were able to “hide” some of the particulars – probably with an assumed name/alias. these guys aren’t amateurs by the looks of things.
Did you not watch the episode? They don’t know he owns that house, hence why he had to divert them away.
Eddie, I was wondering the same thing. It’s the CIA — even if they put the house under his wife’s/partner’s name, wouldn’t they be able to track that down? I mean, someone buys a house IN CASH under the flight path of a DC airport, and no one notices? I figured it would’ve set off some kind of red flag even if the CIA wasn’t investigating him.
Lots of people will buy houses with cash, often immigrants who don’t have documentation.
– I hate the opening credits, except for the music.
– Loved the suspense in this episode, but it occurred to me a couple times (knowing who the producers are) that this is turning into “8760: All events happen in real time.”
– It was so smart to cast Lewis in this, because I’m rooting for him *not* to be turned, every step of the way, and yet I’d sympathize with him if he had. That’s a pretty neat trick, and I don’t think most actors could pull that off. Baccarin is doing shades of gray really well, too.
– Not sure I’m totally sold on this new development. Given how well Brody’s been able to read the situation in his domestic life, I think he would be astute enough to be ultra-suspicious of Carrie, whether he was turned or not. And man I don’t want them to hook up, even if I do get lingering camera shots on his delightful posterior.
I think he was suspicious. The last expression he made as she drove away, to me, was a look of concern. It seemed that he got very serious, like he was questioning why she was really there.
Agreeing with Kingeli28: If you look carefully his expression changes at the last second as if his flirtation too was just another act.
-Anon.Z.Moose
Speaking of “delightful posterior”, Claire Danes surely rocked that tight skirt, didn’t she?
I don’t recall seeing Linda Purl in anything for ages, she was such a fixture on TV years ago. Fonzie would have done well to marry her, she looks great!
She’s made a few appearances on The Office in recent seasons.
Yeah I checked her IMDB profile, and it looks like she’s been fairly active, and she’s also a singer, according toher site. Looking forward to seeing more of her, I had a crush on her in my formative years ;-)
One car surveillance team will always get made, especially if the target has his own countersurveillance team. Obviously, the professor has his own CS team and predetermined route he does to ensure he is not being followed.
This is a pretty substantial support organization. The professor no doubt has a sizable support team and predetermined codes words when things go bad.
I’m having a hard time understanding what going on here. Why is the professor trying to hide where he lives? Did he buy it under an another name? Why would he WANT to keep it secret? He has a ‘cover’!! Help!!
I don’t subscribe to Showtime and have never wanted to before now. I’ve been impressed by the great reviews of Homeland, so I thought it would be worth paying for it on iTunes. But it’s not there, although virtually all other Showtime shows are there. I watched Episode 1 (Pilot) shown for free on the Showtime website.
Is this something pay networks do specifically for someone like me – make it totally unavailable legally except by subscribing, in the hope that will get me to subscribe? It’s not worth it for one good show. (I do subscribe to HBO, different proposition.) From past experience, does anyone know what I can expect? Will they make it available on iTunes only after the whole series has been shown once? Twice? Only when the DVDs come out in a year’s time? When series 2, if there is one, is about to come out?
Is there any other legal way to see it, other than by subscribing? It seems silly that they’d refuse my money, other than by trying to force me to subscribe, which won’t work.
Not sure about many of your questions, but if you called your carrier and said you were considering subscribing, or even stated you were thinking of cancelling HBO, I bet they’d offer you a few months od SHO for free. I have ATT, and it throws freebies at me whenever I call.
I agree. I know a couple friends who have received HBO for free as a promo by calling, and another guy who said he was going to cancel because they dropped one of his favorite channels so they gave him 6 months for free. I also received HBO for about 6 months for free with my previous provider.
If you don’t have any luck that way but find it another way would you let me know? My new provider won’t budge an inch. I just can’t pay $16.00 a month in order to watch one TV show especially when it will be on Netflix sometime in the not so distant future.
Which reminds me, don’t forget about Amazon. I don’t check them often but they might have it sooner than Netflix? And there’s Hulu Plus but they still don’t have it yet.
Please let me know if you find it as it’s the one show I’m really interested in right now on Premium TV.
There’s no legal way to buy or otherwise view episodes of Homeland after the pilot. It is indeed an effort to get people to subscribe to Showtime – which is misplaced in this day of iTunes and Netflix and all the illegal ways. The only way to view episodes is via (illegal) torrents. Incredibly enough, some of the torrents are set up to make money off you once you download one or two for free – pirates. Others remain free. I would happily pay for a legal download at iTunes if they’d put it up there, or even at Amazon although the quality is usually poor there.
FROM DUDLY’S MOM: ” It was so smart to cast Lewis in this, because I’m rooting for him *not* to be turned, every step of the way, and yet I’d sympathize with him if he had.”
I think this is exactly what the show is going for. Instead of a 24 style villain, or even a more nuanced “bad guy but you understand why he’s bad” like Avon in the Wire.
It’s going to be tricky, but I think that’s what they are going for, to make us understand Brody’s fractured psyche and not totally turn on him, if/when he becomes more obvious as a terrorist agent.
Didn’t Galvez say he put in a request for an Intelligence Servcice abroad to explain the visits out of the country – to which Carrie replied “I dont trust these fuckers”? If Carrie was in fact right, and the Intelligence Service did have some leaks or terrorist supporters that would explain why Nazir’s wife did get the phonecall. So it could be just acoincidence that the wife recieved the call while he was actually followed.
I thought Carrie was talking about a unit/information source in Pakistan though, and she didn’t trust them. Not a unit within the US.
I should probably watch these episodes twice to catch all the exact details :)
It is not Nazir living in the flight path house. he is a professor of something. Nazir is the big guy that Carrie’s asset photographed with the prince. And Nazir is the hallucination Brody sees in the mirror.
Yeah, the guy in the flight path is named Raqim Faisel (or Faysal but I’m sure they’ve transliterated it as Faisel) which I noticed because the Galvez character just gets done explaining his fluency in Spanish and Arabic and a minute later adds unintentional meta-levity by butchering the pronunciation of this very common Arabic name. Their Arabic language coach must have fixed the problem because the next time he says it better. The lack of actual Arabs in the cast is quite noticeable.
– Anon.Z.Moose
I loved the conversation Brody and his wife had before he goes to the church group. He asks her whether the storm is coming or going and she responds: “It’s hard to say. I think it’s coming.”
I thought this was a really great wink at the audience. That and the fact that it rains when Carrie and Brody talk outside the church. It’s a sign that things are just beginning, and are going to get a lot worse. I thought it was a very subtle way of pushing this point.
i read into that along with saul telling carrie that brody “should be in her rear view.”
she is missing the “coming storm” [husband/wife at airport house] because she’s obsessed with brody, the passing storm.
Is it me or did I assume Carrie thought it was AA or NA meeting? I kept waiting for her to slip up and talk about an “addiction” during her confab with Brody. I don’t think she knew it was Veteran support group. How would she? It was church basement with coffee and pastry. This made this scene very tense.
As a general opening credits naysayer (the Boardwalk Empire sequence makes me TWITCH), I can honestly say Homeland’s is one of the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s wretched. But I love the show and think Carrie is a fascinating character.
Best title sequence ever? LOST.
I’m a fan of LOST, but best title sequence ever = Carnivale
after re-watching ep 4 i have a theory about raqim and stacy. i think that *she* is the american soldier who was turned by al-qaeda.
in their scenes together she just seems too self-confident, aware, and capable to simply be a stay-at-home wife. this would be a very cool twist if it is the case.
She definitely seems to be in control. He’s not so much.
That theory makes sense and would be a nice twist, but why turn a US soldier and then send them back into the country with an individual who is only going to attract scrutiny? If they have an American citizen who won’t be profiled and theoretically has access to military assets, why risk it that way? And why send her back under an assumed identity?
I’m not saying there aren’t plausible answers to those questions, it just seems like they’d be taking the long, unnecessary way around to their goal.
joel – you make good points and i know this theory is not fully flushed out, partly because we know next-to-nothing about her character.
seems to me that raqim serves as a pretty unimpeachable go-between with pakistan. he’s an academic and goes there to lecture so few red flags should be raised.
but at the end of the day this is more of a hunch than anything…stacy really had some level of control over raqim when she was calming him down by saying 1) his tail didn’t know anything, 2) if they did they would be tearing our house apart, and 3) get out there and keep up your normal routine.
Yep, you’re right on those counts. And there’s always a way to make something like this work because it’s plausible, and it would be a nice twist on the premise. In a way, I hope you’re right. I don’t want Capt Winters to turn out to be a bad guy.
I’m not sure I understand the complaining about the main title sequence. It’s not up there with The Sopranos or Game of Thrones or Battlestar Galactica, but I don’t mind it either. It’s fine.
If Homeland is a candidate for “Best show with worst title sequence”, how about the opposite–a wretched show with a great opening? I vote for the short-lived David Milch surfing disaster “John From Cincinnati”. Cool ocean waves, surfers, the Mexican border, all good–then the show began…
I loved the title sequence. Is everyone ready for this??? I think Carrie may be the bad guy(girl). I watched to opening sequence for clues to that possibility. AND if Brody is the bad guy, why do they have Carrie’s life in title sequence????
A couple of nitpicks: I may have missed it, but did Brody get any sort of psychiatric treatment after his liberation? I would think that after eight years in captivity and subjected to torture, he would have received some pretty intensive evaluations and counseling. I suppose I could be naive about that. Plus, we have pretty liberal gun laws in Virginia, but shooting a deer in a residential area will still have you in front of a judge.
But my only real gripe with this episode was Linda Purl. That has to be one of the most ear-breakingly bad “southern” accents I have ever heard. And I say that as someone who has lived for years in the south.
they’ve just discussed his psych eval in germany.
problem? what problem? heroes don’t have problems!
I had completely forgotten about that.
I’m from South Carolina, and I’m a linguist. That is the worst, non-recognizable, in authentic, bad vowel sounding southern accent I’ve EVER HEARD!!!!
Yes, she seems to have lost her southern accent in the next few shows. Either Linda Purl has an accent or she does not. Please be consistent in this show if you want it to be realistic. Thanks!
I agree that the title sequence is near-awesome. It’s so ragged, random and off-putting. It both suits the show’s motifs but contrasts its slickness.
I actually don’t think Game of Thrones credits are that special. It’s too much of a spectacle. They’re hella long, and once you’ve remembered the scheme they begin to feel redundant.
It’s a sort of very errant son-of-Homicide score and collage.
Great ending to the episode. I have now concluded, Brody’s son needs to get punched in the face. So sensitive for no reason.
I’m starting to think that we’re all following the wrong assumption. I don’t think Brody has been turned. It seems like the structure of the Carrie character is that she will be obsessed with Brody to the point of her downfall and will in the end be wrong. It also seems as if they are setting up a scenario where Carrie and Brody maybe work together to uncover who the real terrorists are. Just my opinion, but I’m guessing the “twist” is that the pilot episode was a red herring…Brody wasn’t turned.
The title sequence is brutal.
I’d like to think the reference to Truxton Circle was an homage to Rubicon even though it is a real geographical location.
I don’t Brodie is the bad guy. Maybe Carrie doesn’t realize she has been turned (altho I don’t think many would be happy with a ManCan look alike.) she is pretty unstable!! How about this? Brody is being debriefed in Germany and the powers that be say – ‘Brody, you’ve been thru a lot but we need your help. There is a mole in the CIA and we need your help to find him/her.’
Write a commenI think that if the writers stayed more on the professor by having Carrie focusing on him longer the plot would become unrealistic since we have already watched the pattern with the previous suspects.
They followed him and since he and his wife – we now know – are so cautious therefore it would be higly possible for them not to be caught.
So now sould we wait for the couple to make a mistake or professor’s fear reveals that those who protect him will follow another plan without him?t…