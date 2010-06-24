‘Hot in Cleveland’ – ‘Who’s Your Mama?’: Family affair

Because I didn’t hate the pilot of “Hot in Cleveland,” and because I have residual affection for both the style and several of the stars, I gave the second episode a shot… and I think we’re now at “That’s it for me!” status. This one was not only predictable, but contrived. Not even the power of Betty White in The Year of Betty White is enough to keep me around for a third episode.

Anybody else stick with it for the extra week? If so, what did you think?