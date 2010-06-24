‘Hot in Cleveland’ – ‘Who’s Your Mama?’: Family affair

Because I didn’t hate the pilot of “Hot in Cleveland,” and because I have residual affection for both the style and several of the stars, I gave the second episode a shot… and I think we’re now at “That’s it for me!” status. This one was not only predictable, but contrived. Not even the power of Betty White in The Year of Betty White is enough to keep me around for a third episode.
Anybody else stick with it for the extra week? If so, what did you think?
Alan,
If it wasn’t the summer I’d be out. That said, the first day of summer was Monday. Date established, this show is not nearly bad enough for me to give up on it after two half hour shows in the summer.
And there’s Betty White.
For basic cable it is a decent show. I love the cast and not just Betty White. I think I’ll give it a few more episodes
I made it through 10 minutes of episode two before throwing in the towel. Hot In Cleveland is proof again that actors alone cannot save a craptastic show.
I love the cast so I’m going to stick with it…besides we DVR it and it’s great to watch in the middle of the night if I’m up with the baby ;)
I must admit I like this show and last night I laughed out loud and guffawed alot!! I guess it maybe because I am in the targeted age group but I’m sticking with it. Betty White is a hoot! Well worth the half hour.
i disliked the pilot — too darned formulaic and not nearly funny enough. The follow up was god awful. why didn’t she just ask what is birthday was? I’m sorry. but I have needles to stick in my eye. Valerie Bertanelli’s cute just can’t cover up the awful writing. Refreshing, isn’t it? gag.
They established that his birthday was the exact same day as her son’s
I happened to turn the show on when Betty (Elka) was comparing herself to Drama from Entourage (a show I haven’t watched in quite some time) and Leeves saying I thought you were more like that woman on “Weeds.” I did get a kick out of that brief banter. I like some of the actor’s such as Leeves and White. I don’t think it will get the rotation but if I’m up and it’s on, perhaps I’ll tune to the program. I feel fairly indifferent.
I thought it was fine. I laughed several times. I loved that the selling point of one of Betty White’s potential suitors was that he could drive at night.
I agree with the general consensus that this was less interesting that the pilot, but, it being summer I’m willing to try again to see how that goes.
I’m ready for the Betty White backlash.
It’s summer and we are a bit desperate. Hell’s bells – we are even watching “Are We There Yet?”, so that should indicate how pathetic we are at this point.
I’ll probably stick with it for awhile. I love Betty White.