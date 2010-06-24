‘Hot in Cleveland’ – ‘Who’s Your Mama?’: Family affair

Senior Television Writer
06.24.10 13 Comments

Because I didn’t hate the pilot of “Hot in Cleveland,” and because I have residual affection for both the style and several of the stars, I gave the second episode a shot… and I think we’re now at “That’s it for me!” status. This one was not only predictable, but contrived. Not even the power of Betty White in The Year of Betty White is enough to keep me around for a third episode.

Anybody else stick with it for the extra week? If so, what did you think?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLHOT IN CLEVELAND

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP