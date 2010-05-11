‘House’ – ‘Baggage’: One story

Been a while since I’ve written about “House,” but I couldn’t resist diving into the return of Andre Braugher as Dr. Nolan. So a quick review coming up just as soon as I span the chasm from wishy to washy…
I was on the verge of kicking “House” to the curb when I got to see Braugher and Hugh Laurie duet for the two superb hours of the season premiere. The combination of those two actors together, and then the promise that House – man and show – would actually try to tangibly change, kept me sticking around for half a season. Eventually, though, both House and “House” backslid until they were unrecognizable from the pre-“Broken” days, and I took a step back, watching on occasion but not bothering to write the same old complaints week after week.
But with Braugher having some free time in between seasons of “Men of a Certain Age,” Dr. Nolan came back to play House’s audience in the series’ latest spin on season one’s “Three Stories,” and on that level, I really enjoyed things. Braugher and Laurie play superbly off of each other, even as Nolan tries to keep things low-key, and if the patient’s situation was a way on-the-nose parallel for House’s, it was no more than the show usually does with at least one of the doctors. I was also glad to see Alvy again – and to see that the unconvincingly happy ending that character got in “Broken” didn’t quite take – even if House backed away from the obvious fondness he was showing the guy by the end of his time in the hospital. (And I believe House would do that, particularly after so much time back in the real world.)
In terms of how the episode dealt with House’s lack of improvement from his Mayfield stint, though, I was frustrated. We spend the whole episode waiting for a breakthrough, and that breakthrough is ultimately House’s decision that therapy is pointless – that following Dr. Nolan’s advice has only made him more miserable, even as his best friend and would-be girlfriend are moving on without him. That might be interesting if we had seen House making the effort all year to connect, but he only did that on occasion (last week, for instance, bonding with the team after Wilson paid them to hang out with him), and the rest of the time reverted back to the manipulative misanthrope he was before he got off Vicodin. The idea that he followed the program and no good came of it has promise; the idea that he largely went back to being an ass and then blamed the program for not making him feel happier just seems like rationalization from a writing staff that’s well-trained at writing original-recipe House and understandably reluctant to move away from that for too long.
Still, glad to have Braugher back, and we’ll see how (or if) this plays out in next week’s finale. My hopes are not up .
What did everybody else think?
Hey Alan, nice to see your new digs! I loved House last night–loved, loved, loved. I thought the structure worked beautifully–reminiscent of Three Stories in a very good way–and I loved Hugh Laurie and Andre Braugher playing off each other. I didn’t have the reservations about House’s ability to change that you do or the worth of the episode.
I think we’ve seen a substantial change in House this season. His motivations in interfering in people’s lives has always been more caring than he let on, but he nevertheless didn’t give much regard to how much he hurt people as he made his point. And he did respond to the threat of abandonment with a knee jerk push to destroy the competition.
This season, he has accepted both Sam and Lucas because he accepts that Wilson and Cuddy both genuinely want these people in their lives. They are destructive to House but not to his friends. So he is leaving quietly, as Nolan remarked. He also has tried to help his team in a way they actually recognise as help. He’s not sabotaging their personal lives, contrary to Cameron’s accusations. He’s trying to help them recognise when they are doing so themselves. This is not a complete turnaround from past seasons, but this season, he’s been willing to be seen doing it. He deserved Taub’s thanks. Foreman should have thanked him. And Chase and Thirteen both seem to genuinely find pleasure in his company.
But it seems completely in character and believable that as House sees Wilson, Cuddy and even Alvy moving on to relationships that do not include him, he feels more miserable than before and that he would blame therapy for failing him. House is willing to subject everything but his own psyche to his razor sharp honesty. Emotional pain he tries to push away and that’s what Nolan is trying to get him to face. I thought it was spot on having House walk away once Nolan puts the spotlight on what his pain is really trying to tell him. To really get to the bottom of his issues, House is going to have to go back to his childhood and his relationship with his father, and that’s still dangerous territory for him.
I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this part of House’s journey. Now that he’s allowed himself to look at his painful spots, he won’t be able to successfully convince himself they’re not there anymore. But in the meantime, he’s angry at being left behind while everyone he cares about seems to be moving forward. And that’s believable to me. I thought it was clear we weren’t supposed to take House’s view as a balanced rational view when he said everyone was happy but him–really? Chase’s marriage has collapsed, Taub’s is hanging on by a thread, Thirteen’s Huntington’s appears to be on an accelerated path and Foreman has never been a ball of cheer due to his own insecurities. His professional life is a disaster. House’s view is obviously skewed because he is so unhappy. I don’t think the writers are taking the easy path. House is taking a skewed one.
I have great hopes for the finale!
I haven’t seen this episode yet, but it sold infuriating already.
I think the last time you posted about House was the Cuddy-centric one, just wondering if there were any episodes you have liked since then?
I liked a few of them including (and this is the point where House becomes Friends) the one with the role playing Knight, the one with the obsessive blogger (which also had the Wilson-in-a-porno revelation) and moments from others, especially House going speed dating and doing karaoke with Foreman and Chase last week.
I didn’t like the Lockdown episode, I turned it off about 10 minutes in, awful.
I felt like this episode had so much promise, but you pointed out all the major issues with its overall impact.
It’s hard to take these scenes as seriously as the writers want us to when we haven’t seen either Nolan or Alvie since really early in the season and because House hasn’t quite acted like he was doing these therapy sessions until most recently.
Braugher and Laurie were good as usual and I appreciate the attempt to check in on House’s psyche and how he’s dealing with therapy. I just feel cheated that we had to wait until the penultimate episode to get it.
Big thumbs down on the script. SO 3 Stories without the greatness.
Love Lin, but Alvie barely Alvie.
Braugher and Laurie are great together and could do anything with nothing (luckily because they had to). Nolan’s style is good contrast to House.
It was so obvious what was going to happen with the story and House’s ultimate conclusion, that they may as well have started with the last scene and left it at that. Do they think viewers are stupid? Lets ditch the writers and let Braugher and Laurie interact for an hour each week.
Broken was a good start to the year but the rest of the season has been a dud. From what I have seen of the finale it it looks as though Laurie’s acting is having to carry the whole weight (which he can and does). They seem far more interested these days in video game sequences, wild action scenes, and playing with new technology like the camera they used to shoot the finale instead of concentrating on scripts and characters, and that is not why I watch THIS show. There are other shows for that. Far too soap opera-y these days and way too much personal stuff and not enough House, hospital, patient and stuff. Sad it has gone this way as that was not why I used to love the show.
I will watch the finale just to finish off the year, and then I am done. A sad choice because I used to be a big fan, but unless they get some good writers or make some big changes I cannot stomach a show that doesn’t know what it wants to be.
That sums up my feelings, too. I’ll finish the season, but won’t be back. Never thought I’d see the day….
I adore Laurie, Leonard and Edelstein, but I can no longer watch “House” as anything other than background noise because a show can’t live by dialogue alone. Where law enforcement procedurals can seemingly go on forever, this medical procedural should have been euthanized at Season 5. (Which may not be a bad idea for most TV series, when you think of it.)
“House,” for me, anyway, has been a broken record since S3 despite Laurie’s brilliance. This endless Huddy crap, Wilson’s codependency and the predictable “how will House abuse his fellows THIS week?” lunacy has pushed me away. And yes, the tone of this season has been all about people moving on from House, but it’s come a bit too late for me.
I just don’t want to see “House” turning into Fox’s “Law & Order” — that’s how they destroyed “The X-Files.” Announce a last season, roll up the big dump truck of severance money for everyone, do some great stunt casting and wake up the writers so they can wrap up a once-great show in a big way. At least that might pressure the jingoistic Emmy voters to FINALLY hand Laurie the Emmy he’s deserved since the first episode so Laurie can finally go home to see his family.
blingbling said: “I adore Laurie, Leonard and Edelstein, but I can no longer watch House as anything other than background noise because a show can’t live by dialogue alone”.
I can’t disagree with you more on that. House has always been about clever/witty dialogue and insights into the human psyche which are the main reasons I watch the show (and for Hugh, of course). This ep was a perfect example of that dynamic and is why I loved it so much. I’ll certainly keep watching for as long as the series continues.
What you said in last paragraph is so how I feel about this show. Hes an ass, a mean spirited ass, who doesnt even attempt to change. Hs mean to every one he works with, and his patients and then the show asks me to have sympathy for him. I dont. Im mad at myself for still watching. You’re right, he was suppossed to change but pretty soon after the premiere, he wansnt even trying and was nastier than ever. Why are these people friends with him? I have gotten to the point where i really dont like him. My favorite ep this season was the CUDDY ep. Id watch that show.
Whenever I talk to people about this, they say they love him. I say if you worked with someone like that, who treated you like that, would you love them?
I just think its lazy writing. Hugh does a great job, but the writing staff writes the same ep every week. Oh and I love how hes not only a brilliant doctor, hes a psychic too. He knows the motivations for every patient (cause every patient has a secret) and his staff too. Then he exploits it and messes with them and yet they come back for more, or in Taubs case, shares with him. yeah thats realistic.
Unless I missed it, they never outright said that Alvy went off his medication, just made it clear from his actions, which I thought was a nice touch in terms of how they view the audience’s intelligence and perceptiveness. Most shows would’ve included Nolan saying “He went off his medication” when House described his behavior.
As has been happening to others, this wasn’t supposed to be a reply to an existing comment. Grr.
My guess is that this is just a big therapy tizzy before House realises that Wilson and Cuddy are in good places now because he backed off and let them, rather than fracking with them and their partners to the degree he would have previously(NB to the degree).
This will ultimately lead to a “the love you take is equal to the love you make” revelation and he will go to the prom with the sparring partner of his dreams, as it were, having created an environment around him where that can happen.
In the short-term, though, I predict more drinking and bitchiness.
CAPTCHA; the tigers – as in the Tigers of Bitchiness are wiser than the Horses of Instruction
I think House should have been sued for malpractice years ago, because of the collateral damage he’s caused in patients’ lives — the unnecessary tests, the expenses not covered by insurance, the broken marriages. Just one mistake would make him liable, and bust the hospital wide open.
They tried with the David Morse arc to show what it’s like to be humiliated by him, but they just made Morse into Officer Evil — too bad.
My dream series finale? House falls asleep popping pills (after a hellish week drives him back to them), and wakes up in a nondescript hospital. A patient’s submitted for treatment; translators give him information, and junior doctors carry out his every whim. Sooner or later, the patient says something important, and the translators usher House out of the room. When he protests, he gets a shot in the arm.
He wakes up back at his desk; the news a few days later says the number-one Al Qaeda officer has been captured. It’s his patient; his bank account is several hundred thousand dollars richer. A nurse winks at him, reminding him that he’s due for a lot more profitable “vacation time”. House is now Jack Bauer, and there’s nothing he can do about it.