How excited should we be for Conan O’Brien’s TBS show?

Is it possible to be on Team Coco without being particularly excited about Coco’s new show?
Tomorrow at 11, Conan O’Brien concludes his long, strange journey of the past year-plus, from his old “Late Night” job, to his abbreviated tenure as host of “The Tonight Show,” to unemployed (but spectacularly-compensated) cult hero, to stints onstage and online, to his new “Conan” talk show on TBS.
As someone who believes Conan was thoroughly hosed by NBC’s mismanagement, and by Jay Leno’s refusal to keep his word and step aside when he said he would, I’m glad that he’s about to be back on TV. And as I wrote back in the spring, I’m glad that he chose to avoid the headaches that would have come with taking his act to FOX and instead chose the unconventional route of basic cable, where he won’t have to worry about pleasing affiliates, or shifts up and down by a tenth of a ratings point.
But as the debut of “Conan” approaches, I’m not sure how much I actually want to see it.
No one knows exactly what the new show will look like. The online “Show Zero” preview last week turned out to be a joke (and a funny one), with Conan, Andy Richter and company racing through an entire show in less than five minutes, with only one monologue joke, one band member and barely a few words from guest Jim Parsons. But we know the TV show will have a house band (with Jimmy Vivino taking over as bandleader from Max Weinberg), and we know there will be guests (Seth Rogen, Lea Michele and Jack White tomorrow, and Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm and Michael Cera later in the week)
Host? Check. Announcer/sidekick? Check. Band? Check. Guests? Check. There may or may not be a desk, or some other familiar trappings, but what little we know about “Conan” suggests it’s going to be a fairly traditional talk show.
And that format seems a waste of Conan.
The two signature elements of the traditional late night talk show – the monologue and the guest interviews – have never been Conan’s strengths. He livens up the former with the button dance and a few other flourishes, and he can be fun in the latter if he’s working with a professional talk show guest like Hanks or Will Ferrell (who opened and closed Conan’s “Tonight” stint but is out of the country for the debut week on TBS), but mostly he just gets through those pieces of the show because it’s always been expected of him.
The best parts of his shows – both in the vintage “Late Night” years, and in his incredible final weeks on “Tonight” – have come either from the pre-scripted and/or pre-taped comedy bits, or from Conan just letting his silly personality take over. I have no interest in seeing him go through the motions on the other stuff, and I worry that after the adrenaline of the first few weeks on TBS wears off, that’s exactly what we’ll get.
I was heartened to read, in the middle of a wide-ranging interview with Vulture’s Joe Adalian, Conan saying that he wanted to use those final NBC shows as inspiration, and that, “I really do think that at this point, after everything I”ve been through in the past ten months, my instinct is to be probably bolder and looser, and just go for it.”
But a lot of what made those closing “Tonight” episodes work can’t be recreated on a long-term basis, at least not as a standard talk show. For a few weeks, the show became entirely about Conan and his travails. Every interview was dominated by it, every monologue built to him taking shots at NBC and/or Jay, Conan was charged up by the enthusiasm the crowd had for their underdog hero, etc.
Conan’s comic sensibility has always been the greatest strength of his shows, and I’d like to think that he’ll be able to spend more time on pure comedy on TBS – that he can accept that in the era of “The Daily Show,” “The Colbert Report,” Adult Swim and even Jimmy Fallon (who’s done a great job at incorporating his guests into comedy bits), the world doesn’t need another show that follows the “monologue, desk segment, taped bit, interview, interview, band” rhythms.
But I also don’t know how much freedom he’ll have – TBS has a lot of money and pride riding on this arrangement, and may not want something too unconventional – nor how much he actually wants to reinvent this particular wheel.
Conan stayed with NBC for years after he should have because he was obsessed with the idea of “The Tonight Show,” long after the brand had ceased to matter to anyone but people inside the talk show business itself. That he chose TBS over FOX suggests that Conan’s not entirely married to an old way of thinking, where the format made sense because there were fewer networks, fewer opportunities to see comedy and to hear your favorite celebrities talk, etc. (Even the obsessive coverage of Conan over the past year has been as much about what late night talk shows used to mean as their actual value today.)
By calling his new show simply “Conan,” maybe he’s saying that it will be even more stamped with his personality than “Late Night” or his “Tonight Show” were. Maybe it will be the reward for all the people who cheered him on in those final weeks at NBC, who subscribed to his Twitter feed, went to his live stage show as it crossed the country, who have watched all the backstage videos that TeamCoco.com has been posting the last few weeks.
I hope so. Because if “Conan” is just another Conan O’Brien-fronted talk show without all the NBC baggage, then I’m glad it exists but can’t see myself watching all that often.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I think his liberation from NBC would make the show great. Nothing to hold him back (unlike the Tonight Show in the first few months where he was out of his zone and handling the show like a precious piece of china), and I think this would spill over into the interviews.
He might not be a great interviewer but he’s a great people-person and quick to respond. Comes up with the best unscripted stuff, and that is (usually) not when big name celebrities drop by.
They should shoot a remote with Jon Hamm, he would totally be up for it!
he is a great interviewer you moron.
“He might not be a great interviewer but he’s a great people-person and quick to respond.” Is this not an oxy-moron of a statement?
I’ve always loved Conan’s interview style. His pre-taped stuff is usually the highlight of a given show, but his interviews are very entertaining.
I agree Alan, as he tweeted himself: “A show that will either blow up the paradigm of TV as we know it, or nestle comfortably among â€œYes, Dearâ€ reruns,” sounds about right. I hope he takes advantage of the opportunity to be different. I remember he was strong during the writer’s strike as well.
I will be watching every night whether it is any good or not because it is a big middle finger to NBC for what they did.
“Is it possible to be on Team Coco without being particularly excited about Coco’s new show?”
Seeing as one is an overblown Internet movement and the other is an actual thing? Yeah, it’s possible.
That was a great tweet. It really sums up what Conan on TBS is. I think it’s going to be great because with the Tonight Show people were legitimately concerned about Conan pandering to the LCD, which he had to do given his timeslot and the tradition of the Tonight Show. Conan on TBS is unprecedented, and I’m hoping that’s reflected in the comedy.
Way to be a buzzkill, Alan.
First of all, you’re dead wrong in your assertion that Conan’s monologue and interviews are not his strength. While I agree that his comedic pieces are indeed stronger, Conan has always exceeded in both the monologue (nice, short & sweet) and interviews, in which he always makes the guest seem funnier/more charming than he/she really is.
The show has yet to air, and you’re already making judgements, taking guesses and reaching a conclusion with no actual basis. We don’t really know what the new show is going to be like, and you seem predisposed to not like it. What’s the point of even writing this piece? I haven’t seen this yet, I THINK this is what it’s gonna be like, and, meh, not interested.
Reserve judgement til after the show has aired. For those of us who were bothered by NBC and Leno’s shady actions, it’s important that this show succeeds. To declare it stale and repetitive before it’s even begun is not doing much to help its success.
Well COnan admits his monologue isn’t the best, but it’s refreshingly short and there is often some clever jokes in there delivered in Conan’s offbeat manner.
The COnan just owns everybody else in the comedic material, and he is certainly a great interviewer so this author is off his head. When Conan says he’s gonna be “looser” he’s referring to how polite and constricted he interviewed people on the Tonight Show compared to how free-wheeling, tangential and hilarious he was on Late Night.
Piggybacking on this and agreeing – Conan’s interviews are great!
As someone viewing all these events from the other side of the Atlantic I have to say I really don’t understand the fuss. Most of these late night talk shows have shown over here at various times and your checklist para above sums it up perfectly: they’re all the same. Same guests, same bands, same witheringly unfunny monologue that is SURELY there just to placate the host’s ego. Leno, Letterman, O’Brien – who cares?
FERGUSON RULEZ.
While I will be watching every night no matter what, I kind of agree with you. I remember Conan was so great during the writers strike- when there was no monolougues and it was just Conan being Conan, And I was a bit dissapointed when he went back to the old routine.
Agreed. If there was one good thing to come out of the strike, for the viewing audience anyway, it was late night. Conan with the strike beard, ring spinning, ambushing tour groups, exploring the entire set, ziplining from the audience to rocket boot kick John Wilkes Booth and save the 16th president… it was magic. Oh, and of course the “Who made Huckabee?” saga with Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.
I kind of feel bad for Letterman. He was the one that made the movement to get back on late night without scripts so he could pay his employees, but he settled so much on his old routine that it was kind of uncomfortable at the time.
way to overthink it, buddy. if you like conan o’brien, then you’ll love his new show. the man is energized like no other time in his career. the show will be great. relax. jeez.
Agreed – let’s just watch and see how it goes. No need to invent a story here.
Let’s see it first, then we can judge.
Write a comment…
A few things – according to Bill Carter’s “War For Late Night,” FOX was not a viable option. When he signed with TBS, it was that, syndication or maybe Showtime/HBO. That being said, the reason I think Conan didn’t work on “The Tonight Show” was because he tried to go too broad, alienating part of his loyal fanbase but not reaching the common middle he was shooting for. I think both he and TBS know that (or they should), so I’m expecting/hoping for a show far more similar in verve and presentation to “The Late Show.”
He also had no lead-in as Leno’s 10pm show was a huge mistake.
I’m looking forward to the show. While I agree with Alan, that the one thing we don’t need is the same old talk show, can we let him start up first? I should think TBS is more willing to shake things up, as there are way too many places to see the same old late-night talk show format. A lot of comment on the last few years of Conan’s “Late Night” was how they just served up the same old bits. Here, he’s going to be called upon to bring it, with no excuses. I think he’s ready to do it. But let’s not call for cancellation if Night 1 isn’t Fireworks – is that too much to ask?
Like always, if something is mainstrean (Team Coco) Sepinwal doesn’t like it.
You have great misinterpretation skills.
I’m not sure where you get that impression. Alan *is* team Coco, he just isn’t sure whether he’ll like the new show. As far as not liking anything mainstream, how about Modern Family? The show, you know, that swept the Emmys?
FoundNemo:
If you read he’s reviews you’ll understand. When the first episodes of season 1 aired, it’s was one of the best shows. Then, “everbody” starting to watch it and the less Alan like it. I’m not lying, just read all the recaps and reviews from his old blog and this blog in order.
Uh, any show that airs on a channel like NBC, ABC, or CBS (or HBO, for that matter) is mainstream by default.
@Pretos: I’ve been a regular reader since long before the move, and honestly I do not see the trend.
So the guy who :
– was the journalist of note for the entirety of the Sopranos run (one of the most “mainstream” cable shows of all time, if not THE most mainstream)
– admits to watching and for the most part enjoying American Idol
– recaps all of the NBC comedies, some of the higher rated comedies on TV, along with ModFam.
… apparently hates all things mainstream? People on the Internet really will find ANYTHING to complain about.
It’s gonna be very hard to get me to watch when new “Daily Show’s” are running. Reruns? Sure.
If there’s one thing that TBS does really well, it’s oner-promoting its new shows; not just on TBS, but on TNT, too. As a result, by the time the program begins its run, I’ve lost interest, even if it’s something I would otherwise watch. I wish Conan all the luck in the world, but for the time being, at least, I won’t be watching; I need to be de-Conanized.
It’s hilarious that he will air at 8pm PST. Welcome to primetime!
Now that The Daily Show is the most-watched, most popular late-night show, I’m thinking that maybe I can give a week or two of live viewing to Conan and catch Stewart/Colbert online, but damn if this isn’t testing my TV Comedian loyalties.
Also, I completely agree with the “he shouldn’t stick to the standard late-night formula” idea, and I’m sure Conan has different styles he’d like to try out, but I’m not sure how much TBS will be involved in deciding the format.
Anyway, it should be enjoyable and I for one *am* looking forward to tuning in tomorrow night. If nothing else, the conversations and joke can be a little more casual (read: they can swear without worrying about too much FCC Thought-Crime indictments).
Conan and Stewart are apples and oranges
Well, to be fair, Stewart/Colbert are re-aired about four times the next day. 1:30, mid-morning (10 I think), evening, and I think a mid-afternoon.
I suppose I haven’t kept up with it very much, but all the promotional stuff made me think it was going to be more sketch/comedy oriented rather than a traditional talk show. I too will be pretty bummed if it’s just the same thing on a new network. I really like Conan but I was one of the many that didn’t watch him often on the Tonight Show (mostly just watched the first 10 or 15 minutes of an episode on Hulu when I was very bored). It didn’t occur to me that he was going to be doing a new episode 5 times a week and therefore probably wasn’t going to go too far out of his comfort zone.
Imagine if Conan had made something to compete with Saturday Night Live! He really could have pulled that off, I think.
I never found this guy funny in any way. Perhaps if he landed a gig on HBO he would be able to take his brand of humor all the way and produce something worthwhile.
Im a little confused by this aritcle. There’s “no more room” for another talk show is what youre saying? Um are you forgetting Conan’s one of the original 3 still going? If there’s no room for somebody it’s jimmy Fallon or George Lopez, certainly not Conan who’s been there since ’93…
And Conan’s interviews always have been a strength, he’s one of the best interviewers out of all of those guys.
It’s not the host there’s no more room for, it’s the SHOW. The Tonight Show, Late Night, the Late Show, and The Late Late Show are all entrenched in their timeslot. Adding another one – whether it’s with a “new” host or one who comes from one of those other shows – is still adding another show.
And how on Earth is Conan one of the “original” anything? You’re REALLY young aren’t you?
Conan didn’t choose TBS over Fox. Fox never offered him anything.
Should we be excited?!! What a dumb question! Of course you should be excited! It’s Conan ‘F*cking’ O’Brien! The most exciting game in late night, right now! He’s on a hot streak. He’s a legend! And, TBS is giving him free reign! Jesus, what a whiny article!! It must be really sad at your little desk.
I always felt that Conan has a great reverence for Talk Show history and convention. He loves to skewer it, but I think it’s something he loves and its the type of show he wants to do. A lot of his bits are driven by that post-modern take on the talk show. (The Headlines bit comes to mind). I’ve often said I would love a straight up sketch comedy show from Conan, but I think that would be ultimately disappointing…the talk show format allows them to have a looser, cheaper feel.
Alan, I have to take issue with one thing you said in your column: “. . . and by Jay Leno’s refusal to keep his word and step aside when he said he would . . .”
That’s pure spin from a Conan fan/Leno hater and does not reflect the truth at all. Leno never promised anything other than that he’d give The Tonight Show to Conan in 2009 when NBC said he had to. He did exactly that. You can’t fault Leno for accepting $100 million plus from NBC to stay at the network and blaze a new comedy frontier. And you can’t fault him for agreeing to go back to 11:35 when Conan vacated the spot.
About the only thing you can really fault Leno for is agreeing to the 11:35/12:05 arrangement without first consulting Conan, but by that point it didn’t really matter what Leno did. Conan would have been gone from NBC either way.
Devon, do you really want me to link to the clip of Jay on The Tonight Show, not long after the orderly transition deal was finalized, where he said he A)Didn’t want to be hosting “The Tonight Show” in his 60s (he turned 60 earlier this year), B)That he intended to go away because he didn’t want to recreate all the bad blood and friendship-ending behavior that happened when Johnny retired (in part because Johnny was tired of the antics of Jay’s manager), and that no job was worth that.
Jay said this, in public, on his TV show. Maybe he was lying to put a good face on a decision that he wasn’t happy with, but he gave his word and didn’t keep it.
As I’ve said many times, the orderly-succession plan was dumb, and should have been dropped both when first proposed, and then after it became clear that Leno’s audience wasn’t shrinking at all. Jay had many, many chances over the years to make it clear to NBC, to Conan, to the public, etc., that he didn’t want to leave the show. He didn’t, and instead promised to walk away. Because he didn’t speak up then, and because he didn’t keep to his word later, NBC had the option to try all the stupid things they tried afterwards.
No, I’ve seen the clip many times. What I don’t understand is when people try to use that clip to say Leno didn’t do what he promised. It’s exactly the opposite. He said that he’d give up The Tonight Show in 2009. He clearly didn’t want to be saying it, but that what he was told to say, and he was being a good corporate soldier. So when 2009 rolled around, he did exactly as he had promised and he handed over The Tonight Show to Conan.
When Leno was ordered to agree with the succession plan, you can’t fault him for thinking that maybe, five years down the road, he’d actually be ready to retire. He had plenty of money, he’d be nearly 60 years old, he has a fulfilling hobby. But when the time came, he decided that the thing he loves doing most is telling jokes on TV. Just because he promised in 2004 that in 2009 he’d stop telling those jokes on The Tonight Show doesn’t mean that he was somehow obligated to leave the airwaves altogether.
Everyone wants to try and add extra stuff into Leno’s promise, i.e. that he would retire, that he wouldn’t compete with his replacement, that he’d sail off into the sunset, that he’d turn into a hermit like Carson did, etc. But the fact is that he simply said he’d stop hosting The Tonight Show in 2009 and that’s exactly what he did.
What happened after the 2009 transition has nothing to do with the comments he made in 2004, because clearly, nobody could have foreseen how that whole situation would play out 5.5 years in advance.
he sure landed on his feet on a big heap of cash!!
He’ll be gone in a year. A night of historic television: Bush and Conan, two men who quickly savage two beloved American institutions. Conan was going to go whether Leno took his old job back or not. It was a matter of time.