How I met our HitFix boards

I obviously don’t write about every interesting show on television, nor do I write about every episode of every show that I cover.(*) Not remotely enough hours in the day for that. Sometimes, my taste will overlap exactly with some of you, and other times there will be shows you love that I never write about, or even watch. On occasion on the old blog, I’d do open threads for people to discuss whatever shows they liked that I wasn’t writing about, but they tended to get unwieldy, and at times turn into extensive, detailed discussions of shows I (and others) hadn’t seen yet but intended to at some point. So I stopped doing them after a while.
(*) People keep asking me, for instance, when my review of this week’s “How I Met Your Mother” is going up, and the answer is that it’s not. I took a couple of days off post-press tour, with all but one post over the last two days (the “Cougar Town” premiere, which I wrote in 10 minutes while my son was napping next to me) being something I’d written in advance. I liked the episode well enough (it was very broad but still felt “HIMYM”-y enough to work) but I’m just going to jump ahead to reviewing the next new episode when it airs.
My favorite thing about this blog, both at the old location and this one, has been the community that developed around it. I’m not writing just to hear myself talk, but to start a conversation that you guys have kept going so smartly for so long. But that conversation is always limited to whatever it is I’m watching. (Or to the shows being covered by Fienberg, Liane and on Monkeys as Critics.) There hasn’t been an avenue for this great collection of TV fans to talk about a show if it’s not on my radar…
…until now.
Last week, HitFix introduced a new message board system (you may have noticed the orange “BOARDS” button near the top of most pages), with different categories for movies, TV, music and showbiz awards, and then sub-categories within them. The TV boards, for instance, have different areas to discuss dramas, sitcoms, and reality, among other things. You have to have either a HitFix login or connect with your Facebook account to use it (no guest posting the way you can on the blogs and other articles), but it’s wide open from there.
People ask all the time if they can discuss “The Middle” or “Californication” or any number of other shows that I don’t watch and/or write about, and now you easily can without disrupting the flow of discussion in a specific episode review. Based on the reaction I saw on Twitter, people seemed to either love or hate this week’s “HIMYM.” Now you can go right to the message boards and talk about it there. Among the reasons I didn’t want to do weekly “Downton Abbey” reviews was that I learned from covering earlier seasons of “Doctor Who” that the time gap between UK and US viewers made the conversation more trouble than it was worth; now I’ve set up separate message board topics for people who’ve already seen the whole season and people who are watching now on PBS.
I won’t be reading the boards as heavily as I do the blog comments (particularly in cases of things I haven’t seen yet), but we have other staff monitoring them for abusive behaviors, and there’s an obvious button for reporting questionable and/or abusive posts (and has a pull-down menu of common offenses to choose from).
The existence of the boards isn’t going to change how many shows I write about, and how often. It’s just another option for people who want to talk about even more TV than I’m capable of handling. Go. Do. Talk.
Were you at the Philadelphia Zoo this weekend for Clifford? Swear to God your doppelganger was hanging out messing with my head.
I was still at press tour this weekend, so no.
I know you don’t have any control over what’s “Trending Now on HitFix Boards”, but it’s frustrating to see a spoiler pop up on the Topic line. Thankfully, it was for a show that I’ve already seen, but it does seem like this is going to be a problem.
This is more of an issue for the commenters to sort out in their message board culture, but I thought I’d chime in here anyway.
Sounds good, but I hope it doesn’t draw people away from the traditional comments section. Alan- do you plan to post/respond in the message boards at all?
We’ll see. Like I said, I won’t be reading/commenting on threads for stuff I haven’t seen, but if there’s a good side discussion going about something I know about, why not?
Why no guest comments? Some of us like to minimize our online footprints.
It takes like 1 minute to create a username, which would still be anonymous. How would that be a “foot print”?
Absurd.
Everything you do or view on the web leaves a footprint.
I saw one set of footprints and the Flying Spaghetti Monster said it was when He was carrying me.
No noodle trails then?
everything you do. that includes anonymously. I’m going to assume there are facebook trackers on this site, tracking you and even if there aren’t other sites are tracking you. only difference with facebook – if you have an account with them, they attach you movements to your FB account which does have your real name, which theoretically they don’t give out… though there was that rapleaf thing…
Pamelajaye and anon4cowards (short-version) I’m with you!. @Pam thanks for making me laugh.
Alan,
Hello. I have been hearing rumors that the turtle character from the second season of HBO’s “In Treatment” is getting own spinoff series called “Shelled”. Is this true?
I think the idea of doing a live action television series starring a turtle character instead of a human is pretty edgy, and indeed it makes sense to go with an already-established fan favorite character like this particular turtle. However, a spinoff doesn’t really seem HBO’s style, so are they just trying something new? Will you be reviewing this?
I’m on it.
I don’t like that the boards require you to sign in. Why isn’t there a guest option like on the blogs?
Do you know the Pigman?
I think this is a great idea! The comments are half the reason I come here regularly, so I’m looking forward to seeing what sorts of discussions come about.
I used to do quite a bit of posting on the boards at TV.com but the quality of posters fell off over the years.
Here’s to hoping that the Hitfix boards will be the new place for smart people to come and talk TV.
Just another widget getting in the way of what we all come here for: your writing. I had to use an old laptop a few weeks back and all the javascript and third party widgets made every page take a minute+ to load.