‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Baby Talk’: Who wants to name Mutombo?

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I bring up Chucky right before bed…
“Baby Talk” was pretty light on Future Ted narration telling you what it was about (or perhaps I’ve just learned to mentally tune it out when it isn’t setting up a joke), yet was one of the more thematically consistent episodes the show has done in a while, with all the stories spinning off on gender differences, behavior that’s more accepted coming from girls vs. boys, etc.
It was also one of the funniest episodes of the season – the Barney subplot in particular – and while that could be a coincidence, I find that the best “HIMYM” episodes tend to be about something.
The show has had a problem in recent years of getting all the characters in tune in the same week, but we got that here. Robin seemed like Robin for the first time in forever, as the “I got this” montage was a reminder that her tomboy qualities were a great source of humor before the writers forgot about them.(*) Barney took his “Challenge accepted!” gimmick to the point where the gang has gotten sick of it, but this was actually one of the better stories in that vein, because it exploited how well Neil Patrick Harris can play Barney as a little boy in a man’s suit. Marshall’s fear of all the ways a daughter could turn out rang true and was appropriately silly (particularly Esther the stripper’s, um, talents), as were the Erickson methods of determining gender.
(*) The one disappointing part of the episode, for me, was when Robin goes to Barney to get affirmation about their relationship. I actually liked what Barney had to say about how awesome her toughness and independence made her, but it was yet another reminder of how badly the writers botched things when they were actually together. Rather than give us at least a few episodes of Barney and Robin being a fun, non-traditional couple, they turned Robin into a more traditional, predictable, lamely disapproving girlfriend, and so of course things had to end quickly. The Robin that Barney describes in that scene would have been his perfect woman, but it’s unfortunately not the Robin who was on display at the start of last season. I hold out stubborn hope that one of these years the writers give it another shot and do it the right way.
Ted was pretty minor in this one, but I liked the payoff to the story of him dating Becky. And while Becky’s on-camera behavior is pretty ridiculous, virtually everything about Robin’s current job has always been, up to and including the belated explanation for why the gang doesn’t just record it and watch it later. (Marshall: “Our DVR won’t recognize it as a television program.”)
I don’t want to play the dayenu card, because the episode wasn’t an all-time classic or anything, but there’s a part of me that feels like if it had included nothing but Robin pulling out Barney’s katana and Barney saying “Your body’s a perfect this many!,” it would have been enough.
What did everybody else think?
So far, this season has been pretty good. I have never had the problems you had with it the last couple years, as I have enjoyed it for what it was. But I do have to say it seems like the writer’s are hitting their groove again. I like the stories about Marshall and Lily and the silliness/seriousness they are approaching having a baby. And of course, any time I get an episode where Barney has accepted some sort of a challenge is good with me!
I think you’re highly underestimating the chance of Barney and Robin getting back together. The moment where she walks up to him and grabs his robe before seeing the crazy girl in the apartment was definitely romantic and seemed like a pretty obvious signal that the writers are going back to it.
The “Jeremy” joke was dayenu-level for me. Best episode of the season — it didn’t waste a moment on the YM stuff, and just told a good character story.
Thanks for reminding me of the Jeremy gag. Nice job by the music team of composing a piece that sounded just enough like the real thing so we’d get it, without violating copyright.
I’ve already convinced myself that at some point this season we’ll see a flashback to this episode as the point where Robin & Barney got back together and didn’t tell anyone.
“It was also one of the funniest episodes of the season”
“Ted was pretty minor in this one”
These two things are not unrelated. And I agree completely!
I don’t think those two things are unrelated at all. It’s clear the writer’s have no idea how to handle Ted and his meeting of the mother. He’s become such an unlikeable character that the only way they can write an enjoyable show is for him to be an afterthought.
Personally, I didn’t care for it. The Becky stuff was really annoying–I, like Robin, find it difficult to believe that anyone would find her on-air behavior charming–and the boy/girl-conception story was just a little too OTT slapstick for my taste. Thank heavens this was network television, otherwise I have no doubts that Jason Segel would have actually shown himself dipping his sack in ice water.
The ickiest part for me, though, was Ted telling Robin that she hadn’t been a good girlfriend because she didn’t make him feel needed. Yes, Barney’s affirmation of her traits indicated that maybe that view isn’t the only/best view, but Barney’s tastes in women aren’t exactly normative. Not seeing Ted smacked down for his infantilizing was a real speed-bump for me–his realization that he’d maybe gone too far, while tying Becky’s shoe at the park, did nothing to take back his diminishment of Robin and strong women in general.
Agreed. I thought Ted was extremely harsh to Robyn in that moment – mean and hurtful. What a baby and what a douche.
I agree about Becky- just annoying and not funny at all. She almost ruined this episode for me. I actually was wishing for her to die throughout the episode.
For some reason I always find myself coming to Ted’s defense. Maybe I’m the mother. I don’t think it’s fair to say that Ted’s honesty when asked a direct question is diminishing. He’s not saying their relationship was a disaster because she wouldn’t let him kill a bug, just that it’s nice to feel needed and he did not feel that way with her. Obviously their relationship had other things going for it, but just as obviously, it’s over now and they were not a perfect match.
I thought it was supposed to act as an example of the two extremes. Becky represented the girl who was too needy and too infantile while Robin was so independent that she wasn’t what Ted was looking for. Personally, I’d love to date a woman like Robin, but some guys don’t want someone that independent.
I loved that they managed to work in a callback to a throwaway gag from the pilot five years ago!
When the kid grabbed Lily’s boob, she had the same outfit and hairstyle she did in the pilot when she showed Marshall the big purple handprint of the kid who got to second base with her.
Goodness, was that in the pilot?! I recognised it as familiar and made a mental note to check whether it had been a proper reference back at some point, but then forgot. Thanks for reminding me – and yes, excellent call-back there.
Congrats, that was an awesome catch!
Alan, you totally missed the opportunity to comment on Marshall’s version of Future Barney, which I thought was easily the most hilarious part of the night!
Spray tanned, Jimmy-Johnson Hair, botoxed to the max, and with what looked like lip implants… he was exquisite!
If Barney and Robin don’t wind up married, doesn’t everyone think this is exactly how Barney will win up looking in 20 years? Haha.
The less Ted, the better.
Simply for the line, “OK…but you’re writing checks my vagina can’t cash,” this episode was one of the funnier ones.
Coming from a couple who was having a baby naming discussion up until the first scene rolled, we loved it! And my husband’s a teacher, so I feel Marshall’s pain!
I enjoy the continuing joke that Marshall has looked pretty much like this since puberty hit (and possibly before). The pan past the high school boys to Marshall in his Boyz 2 Men getup, and then the song followed by them running away, reminded me again of why Marshall is my favorite character. The DVR line didn’t hurt either.
Ok, I was late on the bandwagon of this show, so I’ve watched the entire series in the last couple of months, and I have to say this show is declining, In the earlier seasons, that sweet moment between Lily and Marshall where they both said Jaime would have stayed, but now they ruin it with a stupid joke about the kids in Lily’s class, completely undercutting the moment they just had
Definitely the funniest episode of the season. I hope they’re opening the door for Barney and Robin to get back together because I really liked the lead up to their relationship.
Glad they didn’t go with the joke that Barney sounded sort of mentally handicapped when talking like a child.
I also found one of the fridge jokes about Lilly finding the fertility stuff that was exactly what Papa Ericson was warning about really funny.
I got the impression from the season opener that the wedding where Ted is the best man would be Barney’s wedding. And so figured, that Barney and Robin would get married at the end of this season. Just my theory.
Esther’s confetti cannon only reminded me of The Glitter Factory. I seriously miss Parks and Rec.
The Tara reference for all the BTVS fans.
Tara reference? Explain please
Tara was Willow’s girlfriend in later seasons. Perhaps a ref, perhaps a coincidence.
Yes!
I loved that Tara was the first name she suggested.
Damn I’m a big Barney/Robin shipper, and I really hope the writers go somewhere with this. As for the episode, it was wonderful! Every character was in his or her element, doing what they did best.
I hate to be one of those douches that write in just to complain about how you could possibly like this show but I’m going to do it just this one time.
HOW COULD YOU POSSIBLY LIKE THAT SHOW!?
Seriously Alan – been reading you for years – for some reason you have really REALLY lowered the bar for this show for some reason this year. If they’d have produced this kind of crap the first season you’d have crucified them and it would have been cancelled by Christmas.
Awful – just awful all the way around
okay – i’m done, never again will I be one of those douches
Totally agree. Long time reader and fan of Alan. Have watched this show for years as well, and I have no shame in saying it WAS one of the better sitcoms on tv. It’s just gotten worse and worse over the years, and for whatever reason, Alan and the ppl on here keep giving it passes (although I have to say Alan did tear into it pretty hard last season). I truly believe that if ppl just watched the past 2 seasons in a vacuum, not taking into account the early seasons, there is no way on Earth this show would have a fan base.
This situation is no different than having a significant other that you cant/wont break up with, even tho u know it is the right thing to do, and continue to hold on to something that no longer exists. The good ol’ days are long gone. The situation is what it is now. U cant hold on to something in the present because of what it was in the past. Somewhere along the road something went bad, or rather, the good was no longer there. I dont know when; I just know that that *magic* is no longer there. I cant sell myself short any longer, and neither should you. It’s not fair to any party involved. If you can just seperate your feelings of the past and listen to your head, and truly judge the product over the past season and a half in a vaccum, you’d realize how horrible this show has become.
I totally agree overall the show has suffered and is sometimes pretty much unbearable,even NPH’s aping is getting long in the tooth. They really need to introduce “the mother” and maybe focus on that relationship than rehashing the same old story over and over again.
Bryan, a douche is (according to Wikipedia) “a device used to introduce a stream of water into the body for medical or hygienic reasons”.
While people only think of it in one context now, it can be very beneficial, if used to clean out something that is infected– or just smells bad.
Like this episode– and this season of HIMYM. This was a trainwreck. It didn’t have a single clever, original, character-driven, legitimately funny moment– just a string of cringe-inducing, moronic jokes.
Marshall Erickson, who worships the Vikings but has never, to the best of my memory, ever shown any interest in basketball (except for the NCAA pool) only wants to name his child after NBA players.
And, guess what, the players he likes are all colored! Man, what a rib-tickler that wan. Imagine a white person wanting to name his baby after Negroes!!!
It took a decent plot (rule out every name where you know someone you don’t like and you run out of names fast) and turned it into dumb, borderline racist.
And then Marshall is worried that he might have a girl– who might have sex!!! And maybe she might even boink Barney without knowing it!!!I had to check my watch to make sure I hadn’t tuned into “Rules of Engagement.”
And guess what? Becky– whose character might have been rejected as “too slapstick” by the writing staff of “Outsourced”– came over to Robin’s apartment. And guess what? Ted fell for her!!!
A smart writing staff could have made it funny by dialing her back about 36 notche– and lifting an element from last week’s episode of “The Good Wife” (the lawyer who is just acting sweet to manipulate). Not these folks. Luckily a deus ex machina snaps Ted out of it.
What would have been the high point when this show didn’t suck– a Barney challenge– turned into “Let’s force Neil Patrick Harris to deliver the most infantile trash we can think of.”
A few years ago, smart people would have marveled at how clever his double-entendres and repurposed lines were. Now you just cringe.
And we had another episode with the theme “What’s Wrong With Robin”. They did an abrupt, unconvincing reversal in the last few minutes, but only to make us wonder if maybe Barney and Robin won’t hook back up.
One wonders what it would take to get Alan to say “wow, this show really reeked.”
Didn’t see the headline until just now, but kudos Alan on a great joke in the headline.
hey Alan, i got a question for you (though anyone can answer). People seem to be intrigued with the idea of Robin and Barney being a couple but, dont they clearly state in an episode where her and Ted are hooking up after breaking up that she doesn’t end up with either guy. SO why does it matter if they get back together if Future Ted already states it wont work out?
Maybe we all have lowered the bar for this show, but I still really enjoyed this episode and felt it was a return to some of HIMYMs past successes. At the very least, it rewarded us long-time fans with call-backs, all the way to the pilot in case of Lily’s purple boob.
Also, I liked the Marshall and Lily babymaking story — that too was a callback to when they were imagining their future children in their Dowisetrepla apartment, and Marshall’s fantasy had three boys in a rock band and Lily’s had three beret-ed, French-speaking girls.
I, too, am on Team Get-Robin-And-Barney-Back-Together-And-Do-It-Right-This-Time. This episode provided a glimmer of hope!
I loved this episode! If only for the Esther joke. My sister LOVES the name Esther. I think it sounds like an old lady. So when Lilly suggested the name, I just couldn’t stop laughing. Barney as always was brilliant!