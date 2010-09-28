‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Cleaning House’: Black like me

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I get the Queen to give me a fistbump…
“Cleaning House” was a good example of the advantage that “HIMYM” often has over more joke-driven shows like “30 Rock.” When “30 Rock” isn’t funny, it has nothing else to offer and can be a chore to get through. But a largely unfunny “HIMYM” is still capable of having an emotional storyline to keep me interested.
“Cleaning House” did, in fact, have some funny moments, particularly once Ben Vereen(*) showed up as James’ dad and Barney decided he was black(**). But a lot of the jokes – particularly in the Ted/Robin subplot – never quite landed.
(*) Note that Vereen is one of the few notable black entertainers of the ’70s whom James doesn’t list as one of the lies his mother told him about his father.
(**) That’s a familiar vein of humor – as James Poniewozik noted in the headline to his review, Steve Martin famously built “The Jerk” around the phrase “I was born a poor black child…” – but Neil Patrick Harris’ usual enthusiasm helped sell it. You could see Vereen understandably struggling to keep a straight face as Neil Patrick Harris did his black R&B voice.
Yet even though I didn’t laugh much until the end, I enjoyed the episode as a good Barney story, playing off both season two’s “Showdown” (where we first learned about the Bob Barker lie) and season four’s “The Stinsons” (where we met Frances Conroy as Barney’s mom Loretta and saw that mother and son had a relationship that was almost happily built on lies). Barney kicking ass on “The Price Is Right” to impress his “dad” was a great early “HIMYM” story, but eventually the truth had to come out, and NPH, Conroy and Wayne Brady all did a fine job in the smaller emotional moments.
In our summer interview, Bays and Thomas talked about Barney going off on a big season-long story that would kick off early, so even though Barney ripped up the paper with the information about his dad, I wonder if he may reconsider within an episode or two. If this is the story, I think it’s a good one, as playing the broken child inside the d-bag in the suit tends to bring out the best in NPH, both dramatically and comedically.
I thought it was much better than the season premiere. HIMYM does better that other comedies when it comes to matters that will tug at your heartstrings, and this was one episode that did.
Good job! Looking forward to the rest of the season now, when I was feeling a bit disappointed last week.
I agree with everything you said. I was about to give up on it after last season and last week.
Saget’s voiceover at the wrap-up was changed after the captioning was created. The CC indicated that the “Barney’s father” story might be readdressed very soon. Perhaps the Powers That Be decided to slow down?
HE HATES CANS! EVERYBODY STAY AWAY FROM THESE CANS!
I watch most shows with the closed captioning on so I don’t miss anything. The voiceover at the very end did NOT match with Ted’s narration. I can’t remember the exact phrasing but something along the lines of “But Barney would meet his father and much sooner than he ever thought.” I rewound a few times to make sure the text wasn’t matching up with the voiceover and it definitely wasn’t. Turn on your closed captioning if you have the episode on DVR and check it out!
Yes I saw that too. It made me think that they were afraid the series is turning too much away from Ted and the Mother – another dragged out plotline based on “How Barney Met His Father” might be too much for the audience to swallow. By changing that last voiceover to focus on Barney and his mom only, they didn’t risk leaving the audience frustrated that, once again, there is more to the story coming someday.
That’s funny about the final voiceover as I thought it was completely unnecessary and anvilicious.
Not my favorite episode, and I was prepared not to like it until the end. I agree with you, Alan, about this episode being driven by the emotion. The payoff at the end about Barney’s devoted mom was great. I also liked the set up line explaining her lie (something to the effect of, “I always tried to be enough for you”) as it took a simple set up for jokes and gave it real depth.
This episode made me very happy. I’ve been trying to simultaneously watch both HYMYM and Countdown with Keith Olbermann for the last few years (if I Tivo something, I rarely get to it).
Problem solved– the Friendsification of what was a clever and original show is complete. I’m done. Three vapid, hackneyed storylines, all requiring us to believe the characters are morons:
1. Robin– who used to be smart, sophisticated and sexy and could play wingman to both Ted and Barney– now can’t send an e-mail without being a ditz.
2. Lily– who’s merely a kindergarten teacher– is going to refuse to lie to her children about Santa Claus.
3. Barney– once the sharpest tool in the shed– has become a clownish yutz, playing a mashup of Navin R. Johnson and Murphy Brown (singing).
Alan’s ‘mes culpa” interview with the creators gave me hope that the decay was going to stop. But, to adapt a Harlan Ellison mot, once you’ve wallow around in cow flop long enough, you lose your sense of smell.
After two shows, it’s clear that they’re not able to reconnect to what once made the show attractive and unique. They ought to sit down with the DVDs of seasons 1 and 2– I know I will.
All that you have written is incorrect.Everyone sometimes does stupid things including Robin.Lily could be a teacher and yet a good parent.And barny could be sharp and have clownish moments and if you look at previous moments you will see all the things I mentioned displayed.
I admit that I do need to rewatch the episode but on my first view Barney just ticked me off so much I hated the rest of the show. I think they are just trying too hard
I’m sick of this show. I’ve been getting fed up with it for a while now, but never enough to outright quit watching —- until now. For the first time ever I couldnt even make it thru the full episode. I don’t know if the show has just gotten worse, or the jokes/storey got old, or maybe my taste has changed? Barney has become a cartoon character. Ted is wayyyy tooo sappy. Ted and Robin have this very weird, awkward relationship. Maybe I’m old fashioned, but is it not weird that Robin gave such graphic details about her and Ted’s sexcapades to a person who is interested in dating Ted? It’s one thing to assume/know that 2 ppl slept together who used to date… it’s another thing to have the one person give you vivid details about their former sex life w the person who you are about to date. I dunno, this show has jumped the shark w the mother story line, w Barney’s absurdity, w Ted’s sappiness, etc. I’m done.
It always takes a while to identify a shark-jump. A show can have a few bad episodes, an awful story-line or even a bad season.
But it has unquestionably happened, and I’d identify the demarcation point as “Sarah & Spears”– AKA “Ten Session” (season 3, Episode 13).
After the writer’s strike of 2007-08 ended, we started to hear rumors that the show would be cancelled, and the creators began looking for things to kick-start the ratings. In that episode, they introduced Sarah “Mopey Me” Chalke as the mother candidate and guest-starred Britney Spears as her receptionist.
The episode got the highest ratings in the show’s history and probably saved it. But it sent the show down the toilet. Chalke has no detectable comedic skills and her character, as written, brought out the very worst elements of Ted. And they had his friends– who would, in the past, have been saying “She’s wrong for you”– start cutting capers to enable the relationship.
To give Spears something to do, they had Barney show interest in her– something he would never normally have done.
And it’s been downhill from there. A few good episodes, some OK, but there’s nothing left of the show or the characters from the first 2 1/2 seasons.
I guess we should be glad it tanked, so we didn’t spend the rest of my life bemoaning its departure. and cursing CBS for not realizing what it had. But, man, it’s going to take me a long time to purge the memory of some of these episodes.
By the way, all you folks mooning over how good the final scene of this episode was should rent THE WORLD ACCORDING TO GARP. Robin Williams and Glenn Close do it a lot better than this sappy lift.
A weak episode, but I did laugh outloud at Barney trying to impress his new dad.
“Dad look how fast I can run! You’re not looking!”
was i the only one who laughed at ted’s ninja moves? or lily and marshall eating the sloppy joes in the van? or the auto-tune tag? or robin’s “not bad at all. not bad at all.”? i never thought of myself as a HIMYM apologist, but i’m genuinely surprised that people weren’t more satisfied with this episode.
I can’t know for sure but YES I would say you were the only one.
well, at least i enjoyed myself.
you’re not alone.
I also enjoyed the ep.
I’m a sap with two young boys of my own, so you can take this with a grain of salt, but the scene at the end showing flashbacks to Barney’s mom lying to him as a child moved me to big, silly, sloppy tears. That scene showed what I think HIMYM does best, which is show a comedic set up through the whole episode and then, towards the end, take a slight left turn that shifts your perspective and makes the same content have a different emotional skew.
I can understand the complaints I’m seeing here- but I feel like the show is getting back to the kind of stories that made me love these characters in the first place.
Also, a really nicely calibrated performance by Wayne Brady and BEN VAREEN! That dude is made of win- I mean, come on, his talent even made Pippin watchable- no small feat.
Agreed that Wayne Brady and Ben Vereen were really great to watch. And Frances Conroy was good, too, but it’s hard not to always see her as Ruth Fisher from SFU, even though Loretta is flaky in a completely different way.
One non-HIMYM comment, what’s with the incessant pop-under ads today. I’ve got an ad-blocker, so they never fully load, but it’s annoying to have to be constantly closing c7.zedo.com pages everytime I go to a new page on Alan’s blog.
Did anyone else think it was a missed opportunity when James mentions his son to his father, but not that he’s gay?
Yes, I thought that was odd.
If you listen to that whole conversation you can tell he’s already told his dad that he’s gay and he has a boyfriend. The first part you here is, “he really is a great guy”
I think the “he really is a great guy” was in reference to Barney. James was saying that even though Barney was being a freak, he “really is a great guy” and is wonderful with James’s son.
Yeah, that reference was to Barney. Too bad they didn’t show James telling Sam he was gay, but then again, they did already have the emotional parts keyed to Barney, so adding a James/Dad/I’m gay scene might have been overkill.
For some reason I thought the two lawn chairs Robin & Ted were sitting in was the same set that Marshall and he shared in the premiere, before the wedding. I rechecked, it’s not, but it had my mind going crazy last night! Anyways, when I watched the actual episode instead of a focusing on (what I thought was) a puzzling revelation, I really enjoyed it. I too love that this show has an emotional storyline under all the jokes!
Not a classic, but fairly solid. I found something to like in each plotline. I was disappointed by the flashbacks at the end, though – normally they provide us with a new perspective, but in this case we already knew Barney was terrible at basketball and that his mom told him all those things to make him feel good about himself. I didn’t see the point of replaying those scenes with Conroy in them. I will say that they are lucky to have her, though, as she elevated some borderline sappy material, and I was glad Barney recognized how hard she worked to protect him when he was younger.
I’m also ok with Barney coming off as a dimmer bulb nowadays. His entire persona is a creation, and he lies to himself, his friends, his mother, and random women almost constantly. At first, a guy like that would appear Fonzi-like in his coolness, but eventually, if you get to know him, the veneer is going to chip. This was an unusually stressful and emotionally crazy day, so it made sense that he would seem a bit more cartoonish as he tried desperately to keep up the delusions he’d built for himself.
Also, “Dad, watch how fast I can run. You’re not watching!” – comedy gold.
I actually liked it, or at least I got mushy over the Barney plot. I … can’t say why he suddenly decided he was black, but other than that, it was sweet. And I love having Wayne Brady on the show. (Hm, yeah, good point on the no mention of gayness thing.)
I was ignoring everyone else in this episode. I felt like I’d seen the Ted/Robin phone weirdness before somehow, and it was lame and weird.
I liked the episode, and I thought NPH was ridiculously good with the more serious stuff. I totally choked up at the end when he told his mother he already had a father.
Dind’t like it. Thought the episode was slow moving and unfunny. I get the point about 30 Rock having a disadvantage because it doesn’t have an emotional element, but an unfunny episode of 30 Rock is, for me, still more enjoyable than an unfunny HIMYM.
NPH is always good, but there was nothing else happening that remotely interested me. Ted/Robin was a bust and I can’t even remember anything that Marshall or Lily did. Oh, there was something about a sloppy joe…men.
I like the show so I’m not going to stop watching over 2 bad episodes to start this season, but I sure hope the rest of the season is stronger.
Overall, the episode was very hit-and-miss for me.
But. The “Stand By Me” scene almost made it all worthwhile. I re-watched it about 5 times. Cobie Smulders can barely hold it together in the background. NPH is one talented dude.
Did anyone else notice something weird with Frances Conroy’s eyes? Has she had a stroke, or eye trouble or something? I don’t remember her eyes looking like that in 6FU.
I was wondering this too, when I saw her on “The Mentalist”
A decidedly “meh” episode for me, far to broad for my tastes. These people aren’t stupid so why are they being written as if they are morons? The only really good line of the night was the one where Marshall talks about Santa Claus being comforting, like telling Ted that the mother is still out there and he won’t die alone (or something like that) and Ted kind of shrugs and says it gives him a sense of security.
It was a throw away gag but it was so well done, so subtile, it was the best thing in the episode and contrasted (poorly) with the stupid antics of Barney.
I adore Barney, I really do, but this did not showcase him well and did not serve his character well. I want to keep liking HIMYM, I really do, but there is enough other stuff on TV on Mondays at 8 that I won’t give it more than another chance or two
I thought it was pretty awful. While I like character-based shows (and do feel 30 Rock is one, and is not simply joke-based) I felt the almost complete lack of laughs is a sad state of affairs for the 2nd episode of the season.
Good Christ that was awful. Vereen and Brady were wonderful, but Barney’s antics were certifiable. And not in a good way. No character – not Kramer, not Potsie, not Homer Simpson – is that moronic.
It’s like they’ve completely forgotten how to write all the characters! They’re reaching for “emotional” and losing all the humor. And when they do try for humor, it makes the characters seem weak and vapid. Ted and Robin were completely pointless this week, as were Lily and Marshall. Barney – usually my favorite character – was cringeworthy 90% of the time. I feel like if this topic had been addressed in the earlier seasons, it would’ve been handled completely differently. When James opened the door, we would have stepped inside and seen “The Price is Right” playing on TV, vindicating Barney’s life-long delusion. That would’ve been so much funnier than Barney randomly losing his mind and thinking he’s black. And they really need to find something legitimate for Robin to do. I feel like she’s become a shell of herself ever since she and Barney broke up.
Am I alone here, or should they really try to refocus on the Barney/Robin relationship? I feel like the writers just decided to sweep that under the rug for some reason, and both of their characters suffered for it. Barney just immediately reverted to a stupider version of the guy he was when the show started and Robin… what is she even doing anymore?
*sigh* I used to really love this show, and I hope it starts shaping up soon.
Good comments, I heartily agree with most of them. However we do all know that the show is about Barney right? Barney makes the show awesome. Even when everything else fails, plot, ted, comic moments…etc.. Barney comes through, even when it is forced and super silly. I watch for Barney, a lil bit of sunshine in my life :)