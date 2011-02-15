‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Desperation Day’: If it bleeds, we can kill it

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I have a sick Dr. Mario run…
“HIMYM” doesn’t have a perfect track record with holiday episodes (this season’s Halloween episode, to name one, was a low point), but the series often seems to rise to the occasion, and “Desperation Day” was – other than some shaky Ted/Zoey moments – a fine example of that.
There are times when the show tries to force a catchphrase and/or Barney theory, but Desperation Day seemed such a natural extension of his character that I’m surprised we didn’t get it 3 or 4 years ago. Neil Patrick Harris acting like the Predator? Excellent. That story also had the first effective Barney history lesson in quite a while, thanks to the Roman numeral jokes and Cobie Smulders affecting a terrible English accent (as a comment on how most costume dramas set in ancient Rome feature clasically-trained Brits being very British). And the conclusion to that story not only gave NPH a chance to do the petulant little boy thing he does so well (“You like her! You think she smells like rain!”) but also acknowledged that Barney has grown in some ways over the years. If they did this plot 3 or 4 seasons ago, he just goes home with the silver medal-winning gymnast, where here he seems genuinely interested in Nora.
Lily and Marshall’s story, meanwhile, was one of the best involving those two in a very long time. I’ve been affected by parts of the story about Marvin’s death, but not necessarily by any one episode as a whole (and I know I’m in the minority when it comes to the funeral episode), but I thought all of this worked, both comedically (the clothed body pillow, Jason Segel busting out his own pouty little kid voice, Marshall deciding the way to manhood is to leave the crusts on) and emotionally, first with Lily leaving Minnesota, then Marshall explaining his fears to Ted and finally, especially, Marshall imagining some fatherly wisdom from Marvin on the long, cold drive to New York. A really lovely scene between Segel and Bill Fagerbakke.
Ted and Zoey, on the other hand? Meh. I liked how it tied into the Marshall story – Marshall needed another regressing boy to confess his fears to, I think, and Ted’s astonished, “You have Super Mario Kart?” was one of the episode’s bigger laughs – but didn’t like the reason he went there. Ted is Mr. Over-Investment – remember that the series pilot climaxes with Ted freaking Robin out by being way too into her way too quickly – and while I can see how this particular circumstance might unnerve him a little, it seemed too big a reversal of his character for him to panic this much. Ted is the guy who would love it if his new girlfriend started talking about how they’ll always remember their first Valentine’s Day together. I liked the earlier stuff with the gang teaching Ted about booty calls and overnight bags, but it felt like the writers wanted to do that reversal but didn’t know quite how to make it work.
Also on the plus side for the episode: Artemis from “Always Sunny” as one of Robin’s new co-workers. And one of the guys she and her friend went home with was red-faced Buy More extra Fernando from “Chuck.” That guy gets around!
What did everybody else think?
Artemis was actually one one before – she was the person who showed Robin around on her opening day at the new job.
I agree the Ted-freaks-out-and-flies-to-Minnesota angle was a little undermotivated, but was VERY glad the show was willing to acknowledge that it’s weird for them to just jump into a probably serious relationship as Zoey’s just coming out of a divorce. I was afraid they’d just try to sweep the Captain plotline under the rug after last week.
Also, I think it’s almost hot-pocket-o’clock.
Hot Pocket o’clock! Loved that!
I think two things. 1) Since that scene with Robin, Ted has been left at the altar, and 2) Ted isn’t really sure about Zoe. Minnesota was obviously comic effect, but I had no trouble believing he’d be freaked out.
There was also that episode towards the end of the fourth season when Barney and Marshall tried to stop Ted texting a hot girl too soon after a either getting her number or since a date. That episode had a similar kind of reversal, just not as classy as tonight (which goes for much of the episode).
Sorry some are finding the Zoe storyline akin to a chalkboard and nails combination, but it is a nice change and we probably won’t have to wait much longer than Punchy’s wedding day (why did the best man need a pep talk?).
Personally, I thought the line to beat was the line about them being out of Sunny-D and Orange Juice just not being a viable substitute.
Agreed.
Definitely. That was such a fantastic callback to being a kid, I could not stop laughing.
I actually didn’t buy the Barney and Nora story. No way does Barney Stinson fall for a girl he doesn’t know that fast. And I have to say, that small part of me that is still hoping for a Barney and Robin reunion died a little when she gave Nora her laser tag spot, of all things.
But how many times, if ever, have we seen a woman see through Barney that quickly and completely – and yet in a way that didn’t seem hostile towards him? I think Barney was impressed by/attracted to that.
My problem with that is that Barney has hit on thousands of girls. I don’t believe Nora is the first to react the way she did, even if she’s the first we’ve seen.
That said: wearing an article of bright yellow clothing, hopeless romantic, brunette, has a plausible reason to be at a wedding Ted might attend – calling it. Having the mother be someone Barney cares for would add some drama to Ted finding the One and keep the story going after their meeting.
Exactly. You’re telling me no other girl has reacted that way? Highly unlikely.
That said, I did like Nora, and it will be nice to see Barney take a break from his tiresome schemes for a while.
Didn’t Robin see through Barney’s act too? Sure they started out as friends of a friend, but she’s always called him out too. Say Barney is attracted to women who put him in his place, there’s at least proof that he tends to take those women more seriously and has fallen for one.
I agree with Alan on this one–most of the women we’ve seen see through him have just been offended or hostile. I know that for me as a viewer it was disarming. Shannon, I had the same thought as you re: Nora being the mother.
Iâ€™ve always liked the idea of the mother being someone most of the others have met before Ted meets her. I donâ€™t know if itâ€™s going to be Nora, because Ted would want to meet someone Barneyâ€™s dating right away.
I could see some sort of sitcommy thing where Barney insists he has a girlfriend and Ted doesn’t believe him. And then she’s always just left the place where they go to find her.
(Or something miles more creative than that, I’m just spitballing. My point is I could see Barney either keeping a girl a secret or not being able to convince the gang she exists, with Robin refusing to corroborate or something.)
watching it with my girlfriend, i thought this would be the mother. i thought the same thing about zoey, but mostly because of her being played by jennifer morrison. the yellow jacket, being romantic, and ted seems pompous enough to be extra attracted to a girl just because she is english.
and if this is true, i like the direction we would be heading in. barney falls for nora, and she seems to like him too, then her and ted fall for each other, but he is also in a serious relationship with a girl who presumably divorced her husband because she was in love with ted.
“..having the mother be someone Barney cares for would add some drama to Ted finding the One…”
Excellent call Chrissy.
I like the complications (are the just more this season than in previous or is this just the first time in a long while I’ve noticed, hmm…), makes for a better show and extra-fascinating comment speculation.
I like the idea of Nora being the mother, too. Also, last season, Rachel Bilson’s character said that her roommate always had guys instantly falling for her. That would fit with Barney being instantly smitten with her when that’s not normal for him. That’s probably not the case, but it was a thought I had.
And Shannon, I don’t think that Barney dating Nora means that Robin and Barney will never get back together (at least, I hope that’s not what it means). Barney needs some more dating experience, plus there are probably two seasons after this one, so I really doubt they’d put Barney in a serious relationship (with Nora or Robin or anyone else) anytime soon, unless it’s a relationship that’s going to end.
Nora could not be the mother, because then, Ted would have talked about her as Robin’s co-worker and not as Rachel Bilson’s roommate.
GALHy Robin didn’t work where she works now in the Rachel Bilson episode so it still works continuity wise.
Also if Ted ends up falling for and “steeling” Nora from Barney it would be a complete call back to Barney getting together with Robin after Ted. Lots of great angels that this could go.
Awesome episode. Definitely one of my favorite this season. Marshall at home was absolutely hilarious… yet at the same time pretty touching. It was pretty obvious that he was missing his dad a lot, and I am really happy they showed just how much. It would have felt really cheap after investing so much time over the years to how much he looks up to his dad. This felt like pretty good closure to that whole situation.
And the ted and zoey thing is pretty bad… but at least we don’t have to put up with the insufferable, whoa is me as single, ted mosby anymore. THAT is worse than the in a relationship with newly divorced and not that funny but pretty hot zoey.
Why is Marshall not in the article’s picture?
He is, that is his hand in the upper right-hand corner.
Haha, sure, why not? Doesn’t it look like the guy on the far left is doing a Hitler salute?
@ Abraham,
Marshall is in the picture. Look at the hand in the upper right corner…that’s Marshall!
Id like to think it was symbolic of his being off in Minnesota this episode and was intentional on Alan’s part.
Or it was symbolic of Marshall having not been in that particular photo, one of many taken of the “Girls vs. Suits” production number.
So I have to disagree about Ted’s character-reversal. I think Ted has to be the one who’s over-invested. Have we ever seen him in a relationship in which the woman was as equally invested as he is?
Ted is definitely an all-in kind of guy, and Zooey is an all-in kind of girl it would appear. And, ultimately, I imagine we just saw the seeds of why this relationship won’t work in the end. They’re too much alike.
Guy’s remember the season premiere episode?? Is it really Punchy’s wedding some says that it might be barney’s?? I know that ted was asked to be Punchy’s bestman, but how come Lily and Marshall also in that wedding they’re not that close and where is Barney in that scene? Your opinion about Barney-Nora thing?
I think it’s a possibility that it could be Barney’s wedding, but I’m not sure where the show takes Barney’s character if they have him get married, it’s not like he can continue being the sleazy womanizer if he is married (I guess he could but no one would like his character).
I wouldn’t also. He’s my favorite character in the show. waaah!! I like how the writers mess with our heads..lol
Personally, I’m inclined to think that after the end of False Positive, when Robin asks Ted to be her best man, that’s it’s likely her wedding where he meets the mother.
I felt like the Ted storyline was pretty weak. Didn’t Robin (or at least the gang) first mock him for going too slowly and then pretty quickly Robin is saying how she was freaked out that Ted was moving too quickly. Also Ted’s overnight bag seems like a cheap plot gimmick/gag. I don’t think of Ted as being so socially inept with women that he would think that’s ok.
Did anyone think that Nora has a chance to be mother? Bright Yellow is a mother indicator (She couldve worn any color) and Nora is clearly into laser tag (and Ted has to accompany barney to lasertag 2012 championship or whatever the contest is called. And Ted didnt see or meet her yet and they could conceivably keep Nora out of Ted’s path for quite a few more episodes. As for Ted & Zoe – horrible chemistry. Like a C movie
Chrissy implied it above, and it also crossed my mind. Given that Nora is clearly awesome, I wouldn’t have any problem with that at all.
Odds that Cindy’s bass-playing roommate went from being in the Econ lecture last fall to working alongside Robin at a cable news giant this year?
I’m not ruling it out entirely, but at first glance she doesn’t seem to fit what we know.
True about the Econ lecture. It would be a stretch but they could cop out and say that Nora was supposed to be in a journalism class but accidentally went to the wrong classroom on Day 1 – oh haha Ted we are so alike in our mistakes etc
Econ is usually taken by people with many different majors, not just business. Besides working at a cable news giant doesn’t mean you can’t have a business background. She could be an analyst of some sort.
Was the econ lecture for freshman only or something? Maybe Nora is an intern. Journalism students can take economics. I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk, but I don’t think there’s anything that necessarily disputes it.
If I remember correctly, the Econ lecture was a graudate level course. Most Masters programs are 1 or 2 years. Moreover, having an economics degree seems completely reasonable if you are, for example, reporting on financial news.
I didn’t like how they showed Robin freaking out. It was funny having both Ted and her in the booth, freaking out, but I was hoping that they’d buck the TV convention of feeling the need to have someone on Valentine’s Day. It seems every show has either couples in love, people who desperately wish they had someone, and/or single people getting together to celebrate their independence when really they only wish they had someone. Valentine’s Day can be great to spend with someone, but I also don’t feel a crushing need to find a girlfriend every time February comes around. I thought Robin was going to stick to that while her friends kept up the cliche, then Robin freaked out.
Anyway, the rest of the show I enjoyed, even the Ted/Zooey stuff, which is unfortunately the weak link. I don’t understand why the writers can’t find a compelling girlfriend for Ted since Victoria and Robin. Stella and Zooey are okay, but still don’t draw me in like those two did.
I’m not sure what show you were watching, I actually thought they wrote Robin extremely well last night(and was worried they wouldn’t after how badly they screwed her up in season 5), she was freaking out at the thought of how fast Ted and Zoey were moving, not at her own lack of Valentine’s Day plans. I was worried that in the end she might get trapped by Valentine’s Day too, but actually she seemed perfectly content being alone and just playing Cupid to her ‘high-functioning sociopath ex-boyfriend.’
Yeah, Robin was annoyed with her friends for ditching her for guys they’d just met, but she did not seem to be freaking out about her own personal life at all.
Loved how the mom pronounced “Mario”! Every mom in the 80’s had a hard time with that name.
Because normally Ted is the guy who would normally love it if his new girlfriend jumped in with both feet (and because I really don’t like Zoe as a character) I thought his running away was a way of showing that this relationship really, really, really doesn’t have a future if not even Ted can go with it.
I hope Nora’s not the Mother simply because I don’t like the actress (slightly irrational basis since she played a character on a soap who existed solely to cause probs for my fave couple, but also because she’s not that good of an actress).
Nora does seem to be a lot like Robin, which may be a way for Barney to realize he’s meant to be with Robin (and for Robin to see it, too). Sure, cliche, but I don’t care because I want them back together.
Rest of the ep was great, and I buy Ted freaking out because he’s resisted his attraction to Zoey for so long, plus he liked the Captain. I can see him having some resistance to a woman who’s jumping straight out of a marriage into another potential marriage.
Barner as Predator was freakin’ awesome! And the Marshall story was touching–love how Lily asked him to come home, but didn’t push him. Those two are so perfect together.
I thought the funniest part was in the flashback to Marshall and Lily in college, when Marshall casually topped off Lily’s glass of jug wine with some Orange Crush. Loved that the show didn’t comment on it, just let it happen.
“There are times when the show tries to force a catchphrase and/or Barney theory”
Talk about an understatement.
i laughed when ted said “you have super mario kart!”. zoey still annoys me like the wife in “lights out”
Enjoyed the episode.
It has been a while since I saw the premiere so maybe I am missing a clue that contradicts this but I think the wedding in question will be Robin and Don.
He lives in the midwest and Robin already told Ted he could be her best man. It’s possible the syndicated episodes which are now in the thick of the Robin-Don relationship are coloring my opinion but it seems to fit.
Terrific episode. Lily and Marshall bonding on Predator is a perfect note (though I was hoping for a “Get to the chopper!” when Lily was encouraging Marshall to go back to New York). Really liked the way Marshall’s loss of his Dad and entry into adult life have happened at the same time, really well handled and change is always tough for any sitcom.
Robin is getting her swagger back, looking forward to seeing where the writers take her over end of the season.
Haven’t we seen Ted get freaked out by over-invested girls before, though? I thought there was a scene to that effect in the three days rule episode.
I’m thinking that Nora is Barney’s future wife and it is their wedding at which Ted meets his future wife. Barney seemed genuinely into her and she seems smart and snappy enough to be Mrs. Barney.
$5 says Nora needs a green card
I liked Nora a lot. Pretty, charming, funny, and I’m looking forward to that relationship making Barney grow up a little. Of course, I still want Barney and Robin together (RoBarn? Stinbotsky? Swarkles?), but I’d prefer they get each other at a more grown point.
Agreed!
I agree…lots of funny moments, but it seems like they had a good idea about Ted co-regressing with Marshall in Minnesota for some funny throwback jokes and the an impetus for a heartfelt moment where Marshall realizes he has to go back, and not much thought was given to getting Ted to Minnesota in a way that was consistent with his character, or even common sense. It was just very unlikely for anyone, let alone Ted.
I just hope Artemis and Fernando weren’t doing stuff with food in a Wendy’s dumpster.
I agree about the desperation day being very good and very old school himym- the rest of it was just meh for me – (Once again, for me, it wasn’t so much the story or writing but the execution – are these actors bored?)
I don’t know what’s going on with the Ted/Zoey thing and really don’t care but it almost seems to me they’re trying to get a redo on the Stella fiasco from last year. I do like Zoey better than Stella but really what’s the point?
I’m sure I’ve heard Barney mention Desperation Day before.
Maybe it wouldn’t have fit in, but was I the only wanting a callback to Ted and Marshall’s first road trip, which was also through a massive storm. Maybe a tag with Marshall again winning at zitchdog?
Watching this episode with my kids, I turned to them after Nora was on screen for a few seconds and said, she should be the “Mother” she’s perfect for Ted. I don’t know how they how they would work all the previous clues in to fit Nora as the mother, but I’m sure they could find a way. Last week posters were saying if they wanted to make Zoey the mother, they could find a way. It would be way easier to find a way to make Nora the mother.
Apart from the Ted and Zoey stuff with did nothing for me this was a very good episode. Certainly one of the better episodes in a lackluster season.
EIther Barney and Nora get married or he gets back together with Robin. I don’t think Nora and Ted date. She isn’t in his class, Ted has already met her, he meets,the mother at a wedding, and the,mother has a yellow umbella.
I’m still confused about this, Alan. Is the wedding definitely happening by the end of the season? Or are we just assuming that?
Desperation Day is actually part of the Bro Code, the book version that was published. I think it’s Article 59, which requires bros to hang out on all official bro holidays, including Halloween, St. Patty’s Day, New Years Eve, and Desperation Day (Feb 13). Since I’ve read that book, I was incredibly pumped that it made an appearance in a great episode.
Ted and Zoey, Zoey and Ted…the reason I wonÂ´t watch this show never again. I couldnÂ´t stand Zoey before but having her in a relationship with Zed just made me turn my tv off.
For me this episode has its moments (“If it bleeds, we can kill it” is the one), but in general is hopelessly mediocre.
Is that marshall-pillow joke really funny, seriously? For me it was just cheap. Same thing with predator joke – was great until became overdrawn. I really hate when HIMYM is so childish.
But the worse thing about this episode was really bad execution. Chaotic pace, gimmicky plot…blah, blah, blah
I love the point that Ted has always been set up as the gooey, romantic, “Mr. Over-Investment”, and it does seem a little odd that he would run to Minnesota in response. However, in “The Three Days Rule”, he ends up being disinterested with his date because she acts crazy and gets too serious too fast, by pulling the same moves that he tries earlier. Could it be that Ted does love a quickly serious relationship, but only when he is the one to initiate the pace?
I would say: at this moment of the show, there is no such thing as “something which Ted likes”. He is into everything the writers want him to be. Same thing with other character. They no longer people we knew, and on many levels they are people we knew they wouldn’t become (just because the very idea of such change was out of character). And here they are – a sad excuse for what once had been great show.