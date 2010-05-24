‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Dopplegangers’: Blonde ambition

A review of the “How I Met Your Mother” finale coming up just as soon as I do surprisingly well in the Baltics…
“Dopplegangers” didn’t provide us any movement on the Mother front, nor did it provide much hope for Robin & Barney fans like (if anything, Barney’s reaction to Robin’s potential move was entirely about the group and not about him losing her), but it was the first episode in quite some time to simultaneously make me laugh and feel like an episode of “HIMYM,” with its meditations on growing up, making big life changes and, if possible, tricking friends into dying their hair blonde so you can make fun of them.
With Carter Bays and Craig Thomas back as credited writers for the first time since February’s “Rabbit Or Duck,” the show pulled off that balance of silly and sweet that’s been eluding it of late. Lily’s nightmare of the gang watching her and Marshall have sex was funny (particularly Robin’s “This just in…” joke), but that story had the ring of emotional truth to it. That Lily would rest such a huge decision on an idea like the dopplegangers was ridiculous, but the show saw it for that, let her realize she’s ready, and set us up for our first major story arc of season six.
And if the Robin/Don relationship never seemed to come alive, we got to hear Cobie Smulders do a cute puppet voice while espousing the virtues of drug experimentation, and then do some nice acting as Don took the job she turned down so she could be with him. Robin and Ted’s almost-kiss was something I suspected they might try, and it was clever to have Ted’s blonde hair go from target of easy jokes to accidental friendship savior.
(The only problem is the one I mentioned when “Twin Beds” aired: now that Robin has grown as much as she has, there is absolutely no reason for her and Ted to not try dating again – and Smulders and Josh Radnor are still very good together – other than that Future Ted decreed it to be so.)
Despite loading up on the telepathy jokes and putting Barney in two different silly wigs, “Dopplegangers” managed to stay fairly grounded.
Obviously, there’s still the matter of the Mother – and Ted’s pep talk to Robin ignored his lament from earlier this season that all his friends have grown and he’s still basically the guy who stole the blue French horn – and if the show doesn’t go for some forward momentum on that early in season six, that could be a problem. But the big flaw of season five wasn’t necessarily the lack of Mother (outside our glimpse of her foot in “Girls vs. Suits”), but just a lack of direction in general. If Bays, Thomas and company have some story arcs in mind and plan to stick with them – starting with Lily and Marshall facing the huge upheaval that will come with a baby – then the Mother is less important. But if they intend to just tell more largely unconnected stories about a group of now-thirtysomething pals having weird adventures in Manhattan, well… they need to make them funnier.
“Dopplegangers” was a strong step back in the old, right direction.
What did everybody else think?
I’m sort of glad that the new sitcom pilot of the HIMYM creators was not picked up because I hope they could focus more on what went wrong with HIMYM this past season. If the two new sitcoms CBS is launching next season will be both hits, I hope CBS could give an end date for HIMYM. As much as I love the show, I want the show to have a clear direction and get its mojo back and maybe having a final season might help that.
After last night’s LOST, it’s hard to watch a show as unambitious and uncomplicated as HIMYM. It was … okay. But they shouldn’t be afraid to just introduce YM already, and let us see what happens.
The reason Robin and Ted shouldn’t start dating again is something I think the show has forgotten, they want fundamentally different things. Robin wasn’t all that into the idea of marriage and has said that she doesn’t want kids. In fact, a few episodes ago when Ted and Barney both wanted Robin back, I kind of wish someone would bring that up to Ted as a reason why they shouldn’t get back together. Instead, the note he had written himself was all about how Robin wasn’t ready for a long term relationship. The kids factor wasn’t mentioned.
I suppose they could have her change her mind about that but I’d be disappointed. It was one of the first things that made me like her. It was refreshing to have a female character who didn’t want these things who was considered “normal” as opposed to a caricature.
I will agree with much of your comments about the show. It really did have an old school feel to it. I especially liked how Barney dressed as a street performer doppelganger in order to give Lily and Marshall “permission” in a way to have a baby. It sort of reminded me of the time he flew out to CA to bring Lily back. The only quibble I have with the episode was how they handled Robin like choosing love over career, without discussing it with her boyfriend, was a good thing. It was ridiculous. Not that she made the decision for love, but that she was so idiotic about it.
Yup. The only way Robin and Ted can get back together is if she changes her mind on that or he does. That’s really about it keeping them apart.
The episode after the monkey episode was the one where I decided I didn’t have space on my Tivo for this show. I keeep hoping to come and read something that will make me sad I unsubbed.
I was so sure that this one would have Rachel Bilson’s doppleganger roommate and I’d wish I’d seen it.
Well at least Don is gone. I haven’t gone back and downloaded any of the eps I’ve missed. And I wonder if I’ll have it on my list at all next year.
Hope the premier is a good one.
What I liked was how the writers saved a silly gag that had turned into a weak story arc point, by tying it into a nice overall message that we are our own doppelgangers. Definitely a return to a greater faithfulness to the characters we’ve known, and here’s hoping season six will continue.
Barney drives a cab around Manhattan wearing a wig. Yikes. We are in magic land now.
But… the end was sweet at least and while it was clear Robin wasn’t moving (and insulting to the audience to hang a story on such false jeopardy) I did enjoy the twist of Don taking the job. Which I did not see coming at all.
And I liked the payoff of the blond hair ruining the kissing.
(And I suppose Lily having the baby will be our next season’s finale event.)
Hate to disagree RS, but I found it to be a fairly unimpressive episode. It wasn’t that funny, didn’t have all that much in the way of finale-type plot movement, and I think they overdid the sappiness factor, particularly at the end when they had one Saget Summation just roll into an entirely different one, like two closing monologues is ever better than one. It really did nothing for me.
I do think the distraction hurt this season. I also think that after building up to Barney and Robin they didn’t like the ultimate direction of where that was going to go. Plus they had ideas for Barney they just couldn’t do when he was with Robin. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they had a couple of huge Barney eps after the break up.
I was never a fan of the pairing in the first place so the bust up didn’t bother me, but I can see why other people would be upset.
Maybe the season was supposed to be the long separation of Barney and Robin, but when they cut it short they were left arcless.
Alan do you think you’ll have a chance to interview Carter and Bays about this season and where they felt it went wrong?
I like this show & was glad to see an improved season finale. But I agree with Kendra. Robin has grown & matured in the relationship department, but how important her career is to her is one of her defining traits. That she turned down such an enormous opportunity w/o even talking to Don was frustrating, & something a 22 year old would do, not a 30 year old. The only reason it didn’t really put me off was that Ted’s already told the kids that Robin goes on to be a huge success. So I’m going to take it as a lesson Robin had to learn and cross my fingers for an improved 6th season.
So Barney, who was afraid Robin’s departure would harm his social group, planned to get two of the remaining members of the group to have a baby? If he wanted the group to remain intact — and spend as much time as he could with his friends — I don’t think he thought his cunning plan through entirely.
You can only get people to put off having a baby for so long. Even Barney’s gonna bow to the inevitable, and he thinks babies are cute.
To be honest, I don’t look forward to a baby ruining a sitcom, but I don’t think the showrunners can put it off any longer either.
I thought this was better than a lot of this season, which I guess isn’t saying much. But, I thought it had some nice moments of friendship, and I agree that if they’re not going to move the story forward for anyone in the gang, they need to make the standalone episodes funnier and more in-character.
The thing Ted didn’t mention in “Twin Beds” about him and Robin is that the show has never said anything about Robin changing her mind about traveling, her career, or having kids. Ted has a really specific, traditional idea of his future – marriage, kids, three dogs, house in the suburbs. Now, Robin seems to have gotten to a point where she sees the value in a relationship and it’s something she wants. Maybe she even wants to get married now. But, the thing is, Robin could’ve technically lived with Don the rest of her life without ever getting married or having children, with the two of them traveling together and whatnot. That’s not a life Ted would be happy with. Or Robin and Don could’ve gotten married and lived in the city and never had kids. Ted wouldn’t be happy with that, either. Could I have believed them hooking up tonight? Sure, Robin was upset, her ex is being really nice to her, and Ted is single. But, unless they have Robin decide that she does want the exact life that Ted is desperate to have, and not just that she wants a serious relationship/marriage, I can’t see them seriously deciding to make another go of it.
I thought Barney couldn’t drive?!
Barney couldn’t drive, but now he can. Remember that last year, he was learning new things about driving, like you can talk your way out of a speeding ticket. When Barney learned to drive is a bit muddled, but it’s definitely not a continuity error that he’s driving now.
Neither can most NYC cab drivers, but that doesn’t stop them…BAZINGA!
Alan’s review and many of the comments point to what’s really becoming a problem for a romantic comedy that’s missing the main romantic relationship — the show itself doesn’t seem to care that much about the “mother” anymore. As time goes on and Ted gets more and more frustrated about not meeting the woman of his dreams, it makes less and less sense that he can’t make it work with someone right in front of him with whom he shares incredible chemistry. And as both of them mature, it seems likely that the things keeping them apart would be increasingly less important. (Robin wanted to travel the world, but she wouldn’t move as far as Chicago if it would separate her from her boyfriend… while Ted has learned that his romantic ideals don’t always go hand-in-hand with the realities of an actual relationship. Meanwhile, all the stuff about the woman with the umbrella seems silly when compared to a sometimes-friendship, sometimes-relationship that’s gone on for six years.
By the way — when Robin got that job offer in Chicago, the smart thing for her to do would have been to go to her bosses as the New York station where she currently works and use it as leverage for a promotion.
The writers obviously handcuffed themselves by having Future Ted refer to Robin as “your aunt Robin”. There’s absolutely no chance for her to be the mother, and the audience knows that any rekindled romance won’t last.
Good point 1234. Barney can’t drive!
This show has gone to the Robin Might Move Away story well one too many times. We’ve seen it play out too many times before making it hard to buy into it anymore. The only thing that slightly redeemed it was having Don accept the job. At least it does give Robin something to play off… though it was clearly just for that final scene with Robin and Ted as she looked fine in the Four Months Later clip. Too bad the show never bothered to give us a reason to care about Don, maybe then I’d have been more interested in this storyline.
The show doesn’t HAVE to end with the Mother reveal. Just sayin’.
Sadly, this episode didn’t do anything to convince me that I need to watch HIMYM when it comes back in the fall.
The show has gotten stale. I feel like the characters are running in place. Based on all of the dropped major story lines (Ted buying a house, Robin and Barney dating, Robin having a “serious” relationship with Don, Stella), I have no confidence that Marshall and Lily suddenly wanting a baby is going to stick either. Plus, having a baby is usually sitcom death.
The characters simply haven’t grown in any meaningful way since the first season. The show seems to rely on special guest stars (Stella, Rachel Bilson) that the audience knows is not going to stick around, or bit players who never get integrated into the group (Don). It drives me nuts that the growth we saw from Barney early this season was thrown out the window so the writers could fill at least half the show with old-Barney’s typical girl-of-the-night antics. It drives me nuts that Ted is the exact same guy now that he was 5 years ago. Sorry Ted, you are not your own Doppelganger, no matter how much you want to believe that. It bugs me that Robin, a woman who moved to Tokyo BY HERSELF would go running back to her ex-boyfriend and ask to move back in with him. It bugs me that if she really cared that much about Don that they wouldn’t have a CONVERSATION about her getting a dream job offer. Hello!! That’s what you do when you’re in a relationship. But any of those things would mean the writers actually developed Robin and let her have a character arc, something they seem terrified to do.
Sigh. I don’t even care who the mother is anymore.
Fully agree. Lack of growth is killing characters I once cared about, now barely tolerate.
Someone had suggested the “Lost” expiration date solution. I second it. Give HIMYM 13 episodes (half a season) to wrap this up. Deadlines and limitations bring sharp focus. If they want to skip ahead a few months between episodes, that’s fine, but every episode brings us closer to the mother.
If they want to continue beyond 13 episodes, come up with a really good spinoff idea.
But I see no reason to drag this out through another full season.
I used to love this show. I used to call it the LOST of sitcoms because of all of the meticulous work done by the creators in the flashbacks/forwards, recalls adn continuity gags.
But the show abandoned those devices. It rarely ever touches upon the mother storyline which always itnerested me. The show used to be great. Remember all of the interest surrounding the reveal of the goat? They don’t do anything like that anymore.
Coincidentally, it is suffering a bit of the same problem as Lost did in Seasons 2/3. Since they have no idea when the show is going to end, they seem afraid to advance the plot too far along. But LOST was still a great show. HIMYM is now middling and stalling and the quality has deteriorated. Such a shame.
Exactly! Just like Lost, HIMYM needs an end date. That way they can figure out where they are going and now long they need to get there instead of floundering. The episode all about them = Niki & Paulo!
great episode! I felt like i was watching season 2 again! I actually LOLed a few times, and that hasn’t happened since January…
too bad the writers haven’t brought the whole “Doppelgangers” idea on an earlier season. That could’ve been a great motive…
It was great as just another episode of the series. It was simultaneously funny and sweet, which is what HIMYM used to do so well. But I don’t think it made a great season finale. We got no progress on the mother front. Don was dismissed unceremoniously. Season finales should wrap up existing storylines and open the door on new ones, but because this season was so directionless, there was nothing much to wrap up, and the only new development was Marshall and Lily deciding to try to have a baby. In some ways, this episode might have worked as a series finale. Robin is fully back into the group. Marshall and Lily decide to take the next step in their lives. Barney is Barney in an I’m-sweet-but-I-don’t-want-to-admit-it way. Only Ted doesn’t receive any closure.
It’s strange that so many of you liked this episode, even finding it a return to form. For me it was hands down the worst episode of HIMUM ever. Barney was not funny a single time, especially not dressed up as cab driver or street magician. Groanworthy.
Marshall and Lily have been so MIA this season that I’m really not looking forward to them having a baby – instead of feeling inspired and interesting, it feels a little bit desperate and, frankly, stale before the fact.
Ted as a blonde is so much like Ted with the red boots and all the other times Ted has been the laughing stock. Not funny at all. (They suddenly think his ridiculous hair is sexy? WTF?)
Robin doesn’t discuss her new job offer with what’s his name? And we’re supposed to care that they break up??
For me, absolutely nothing at all in this episode work, and unless they start going somewhere interesting, I might consider not watching anymore.
The first two seasons are two of my all time favorites, and really just about as good as I think a sitcom can be, but this has been a pretty disastrous season, with this episode as the absolute nadir for me.
@eriklk – Logging in to agree with you.
sock!
I like your blog best, and that being mostly because I generally agree with you aside, I choose it to share this observation I’ve seen nowhere else: I think they did a timely tribute to the late Leslie Buck by giving Barney one of his cups. the last shot in the cab shows the cup crumpled and on its side in the foreground. if this is so, it was very sweet.
[www.nytimes.com]
aside from that, this episode reminded me of what I used to love about nearly every episode. so much cleverness! such strong and diverse yet perfect characters! I felt like the doppelgangers scene toward the end was rushed, and I agree that I still think Robin and Ted should go out again, and I strongly agree that we could have met the mother by now and still gone on with the show. our “Lost” characters get found way before it’s over. “I Married Joan” (just to pick a similar title out of left field) *starts* with the wedding. the Jedi “return” pretty much right away. etc etc.