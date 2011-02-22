‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Garbage Island’: How I met your waitress

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I get to meet Sting…
It’s been an up-and-down season of “How I Met Your Mother,” and after the high of last week’s “Desperation Day,” we get the relative low of “Garbage Island.”
On a most obvious level, here was an episode of a sitcom that wasn’t especially funny. It wasn’t aggressively unfunny like some previous episodes have been – although The Captain’s personality (and Kyle MacLachlan’s performance) become much broader than it had been in his previous appearances – but I think the only time I even smiled was at Barney hearing all women who aren’t interested in sleeping with him that moment as adults from Charlie Brown cartoons. And even that was selling out Barney to a degree, since we know he’s perfectly capable of listening to Lily and Robin.
But there have been episodes of this show that I’ve enjoyed even when they haven’t made me laugh. My bigger problem with “Garbage Island” is that two of the three plots accentuated problems I’ve had with the show’s long-form storytelling for a while.
First, there’s Zoey. I’ve been saying all along that there was no possible way she could be The Mother given the previous clues, so it’s not that I was shocked or upset when Near-Future Ted(*) told Wendy the Waitress that he and
Stella Zoey broke up – and broke up spectacularly. But the show has painted itself into a corner now where any relationship Ted has with a woman who isn’t The Mother has to be really entertaining in and of itself to justify the time we’re spending on it – and this one hasn’t been. Zoey was an irritating character for a long time until the writers decided to abandon all her previous characterization in favor of “Gosh, isn’t Jennifer Morrison inherently adorable?,” so those episodes were no fun. And the idea of Ted having broken up someone else’s marriage just isn’t a place I would have wanted this show – and this main character, who has likability issues at times, anyway – to have gone. It’s too ugly, too messy, doesn’t reflect well on Ted and, again, makes me wonder why we’re spending a large chunk of the season on it. And as I’ve said, even the notion that Zoey might be a stepping stone to The Mother isn’t that appealing, since we already went through one of those with a similarly annoying girlfriend in Stella.
(*) When we’re going out as far as 10 years in the future, should the producers just dub Bob Saget’s voice in for Josh Radnor?
As for the Barney/Nora thing, I’m having a hard time viewing it through the lens of a show that A)already had Barney fall sincerely for a woman in Robin, which makes his protestations here – to Robin, of all people – ring false, and B)decided almost immediately that putting Barney in a relationship with Robin was a horrible idea. If that makes me a Barnman-and-Robin ‘shipper, so be it, but the show blew what I thought was a great opportunity there, and is now attempting to retell some version of that story with a new character we have no investment in, and an actress who (in part because she’s new) doesn’t have a fraction of the chemistry that Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders have. If the idea was that this somehow leads to the two of them getting back together, maybe I’d care, but given that Robin is the one who’s encouraging Barney to get with Nora – even as she suffers through a prolonged dry spell herself – it doesn’t seem like that’s on anybody’s mind. And that, to me, seems like a terrible use of resources by the show. If the writers feel that Barney simply shouldn’t be in a relationship, that’s fine – I disagree, but other fans are with them on that, and I can live with it. But if they’re going to go there, and Robin is still a part of the show and available… That’s silly.
I thought Marshall’s obsession with Garbage Island and the way it tied into his ongoing grief was just fine, and the scene in the dumpster between Marshall and Lily was a really sweet one – particularly since Marshall only took the soul-sucking GNB job to get out from under Lily’s credit card debt. If that had been a subplot in an episode with two stronger stories around it, it would have been fine, but it wasn’t good enough on its own to carry the other two.
What did everybody else think?
I’m mostly processing that this episode seemed to be writing Wendy the waitress off, which just bums me out. I like her. Eh, at least she got a happy ending (at Marshall’s expense).
I’m totally with you on this.
Its Zoey, not Stella. ;)
About the episode, I get the same feeling as you in that it was a letdown to last week which I really loved.
But I must say, the really great Marshall-Part of this season is getting me through the parts I don’t like. I had the same problem with Barney and Nora, because it’s something the blew with Robin and I don’t know why I should care this time. But when it comes to Marshall, I really like what they doing with his character since the dead of his father and it reminds me, why I stuck with the show, even through the horrible times in Season 4 and 5.
I totally agree.
Typo – Near-future Ted told Wendy that he and Zoey broke up, not that he and Stella broke up.
Agreed that it was one of the weaker episodes of the season, but it was did develop the characters, even if that does take away some of what makes Barney, Barney. to that point, it’s clear that they’re trying to develop Barney into more of a person (we can’t all stay young and carefree forever) and probably setting up HIS wedding, in order for Ted to meet his future wife. (*though, I’ve thought for a while that Ted is talking to his kids, about their mom, but he’s divorced and dating Robin).
I don’t mind being wrong about that, because I’m enjoying the ride. I’ve noticed (on Twitter) that a lot of people are losing patience with HIMYM’s main premise. The show entertains me (about 90% of the time) and distracts me enough from my curiosity. Plus, they way they’re constantly teasing the handful of times Ted has (unknowingly) already met the future mother of his kids coupled with the way they sneak somewhat important info. in the background, is greatly appreciated by me.
I guess I am not that invested in the mother. It is a fun easter egg type thing for me, but not the main reason I care about the show. I also read a quote from the Carter Bays and he implied that Robin needs Barney to move onto a serious relationship so she can move on as well.
And maybe she also wants to get him off her plate,â€ he continues. â€œGet him settled so sheâ€™s not going to be hung up on him. Thereâ€™s a lot going on under the surface.â€ from the link here
[www.tvline.com]
(This is more of a reply to BettyD, but HitFix doesn’t let me reply to a reply…)
Thanks for posting that link. I can sort of buy that as an explanation for Robin unabashedly pushing Barney into dating another girl, but I don’t wholeheartedly buy it. If you knew Barney–and if you had dated Barney–would you want ANY girl you know to date him as he is now? Even if she has no feelings left for him like that, it seems like a dubious thing for a girl to do to another girl.
That said, Nora actually seems like a fairly good match for Barney. Sees through his crap, is still entertained, does her own thing. I’d rather watch anyone have a short-lived romance with her (though I don’t think Barney’s marrying her, geez) than with Zoey.
I’d rather watch Ted have a romance with The Captain than Zoey any day. I will second the rousing chorus of “She’s annoying” and WHO CARES, and “We already did this crap with Stella.” I know they *have* to drag out the premise until they get canceled, but still.
I don’t want to give the writers too much credit because, you know, S5, but I read the Barney/Robin interaction as more a prelude to them potentially getting back together than anything else. They’ve kind of amped up the screen time between NPH and Smulders the past few weeks. Girls do weird things, and one of them, oddly, is throwing a girl at someone else when either a. they want to get over somebody with finality, or b. are testing to see if the guy really is a sleaze.
Of course, if they do end up back together and it all resembles the poorly written, motionless debacle of last fall, that will be it for HIMYM and me, good season six with Marshall leading the charge be damned.
I totally agree that this seemed to me like a prelude to the return of Barney and Robin as a couple.
I don’t disagree that much with your review, but Id say the episode was more middle of the road than bad for me. Not much I didn’t like, and not much I really loved. It was a harmless episode, but I understand how people who are more eager to know the end of the story now would be frustrated.
My standards are different from a professional critic, of course, but I enjoyed spending this half hour with these people. So it was succesful for me.
I thought it was a pretty entertaining episode, much of the humor being brought by the Captain.
Alan is right that there is no way Zoey is the mother but I wouldn’t say the same about Nora. Yes she’s Barney’s love interest for now but they have both been with Robin so the show is not above her being with Ted later and she would fit the part perfectly.
Ted meets The Mother at that wedding, sometime in the future. What are the odds he doesn’t meet Nora between now and then, if she’s dating one of his best friends.
Good point, that does seem unlikely and I was probably giving the show too much credit.
Although now that you mention it, it’s odd that she’s been an important player in one of his best friend’s life for two episodes now and he hasn’t seemed to see her yet. Time will tell whether that is on purpose or a coincidence, I guess.
I’ve posited Nora as the mother with the rationale that Barney might start dating her but be unable to convince the gang she actually exists, as familiar as they are with his lying. I could see Robin enjoying watching him squirm while she also denies knowing Nora.
For that to happen we’d need to start getting to know Nora better pretty quickly, though.
The mother is also Rachel Bilson’s character’s roommate from the 100th episode (you know the one with the suits). We got to see her foot just before she went to the bathroom. Rachel Bilson’s character said that her roommate was blonde if a remember correctly. Also Ted in this episode says he meets his wife at the wedding.
The thing about saying the names is that when he first mentioned Stella, he said “let’s CALL her Stella,” implying that’s not her real name. That hinted, at least for a moment, that she could have been the mother. (Of course, the kids would know, presuming their mother’s not a dermatologist, that it’s not her.)
The episode wasn’t bad itself but it’s a symptom of the larger problem the show has had for a couple seasons now — a very obvious lack of direction.
Like Alan, I don’t necessarily mind Ted in a relationship with someone besides the Mother but this is Stella 2.0, and just as boring. Barney balking at a real relationship has been done before. Robin is too awesome to be in a prolonged dry spell, but even when she was serious with Don nobody cared because his character was so bland. Even the baby/Marshall hates his job plot feels overdrawn.
It’s like this entire season is an unnecessary continuation of the problems of last season.
I disagree with that, i think the Marshall’s dad dying/baby/hating his job is a very important storyline (and th best one thsi season). It shows his growth from a corporate souless lawyer into a caring environmental lawyer. In life sometimes it takes a gerat tragedy like the death of a family member to get you out of your rut and into the life you want. I think its very beleivable and a fantastic part of a geat season. As for Robin and Barney, I really hope they dont get back together, and as hot as Jennifer Morrisey is I dont realy care for her eitehr
I think I love you Alan. lately you’ve been completely spot on on your analysis not only of himym but all the other shows i watch.
I thought they would have learned after the whole Don fiasco last season that is very hard for us to care for a relationship when we haven’t see the two people connect, when we know nothing of the other person. if it was bad with Robin, it will be even worst now with Barney… what makes Nora so special? we have no idea.
BUT, i do think this is a set up for Barney and Robin getting together again. I think one of the problems in Barnman and Robin storyline was that we never got to see her side of the story, and i think she is pushing them together but she’ll come to regret this. i think there was a hint of that yesterday when she said “i give up on you, you’re never gonna change.” maybe she’s hoping he’ll grow up a bit.
still, like you, i don’t really buy it… but let’s see where they take this.
also, it wasn’t funny. but i do love kyle maclachan
I actually think that Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan have been the MVPs this season. Is it because, out of all the characters, they actually have a focus this season i.e. trying to get pregnant/Marshall’s father dying? The others seem to be floundering a bit.
Still love the show though.
You really weren’t dying at nearly every word out of the Captain’s mouth? “Who is this flower child and what has he done with my friend Ted Mosby!”
Really wasn’t, in part because The Captain wasn’t nearly this silly a character in his previous appearances.
The Captain was also happy in his previous appearances. Now he’s heartbroken, and his character seems like the type to be melodramatic about it (especially given that his wife left him for another man).
I’m starting to become one of those people who’ve speculated that Nora is actually the mother. I might be proven wrong within a few episodes, but for now it seems plausible. She’s wearing yellow when we first meet her (a color closely associated with the mom); she tells Barney almost immediately that she’s a hopeless romantic; and it makes sense that Barney would feel some sort of connection to a woman so much like his best friend.
Plus Ted hasn’t met her yet, it’s plausible that she could be/could’ve been Rachel Bilson’s roommate, and that she could’ve been in that classroom Ted mistakenly started teaching in.
If she is the mother, the whole “Barney has feelings for someone who isn’t Robin” subplot isn’t a waste of time. It’s the way Ted and Nora get together. Possibly at Robin and Barney’s wedding at the end of the season? (I know Punchy’s wedding is the most rational answer, but why would Marshall be in Punchy’s wedding party? And why would Lily be there?)
There’s only one thing that makes me doubt myself. Wouldn’t Ted’s kids immediately recognize who their mom was in the story when Ted mentions her name? Or that she has a distinctly British accent?
John – your last sentence gives me a sinking feeling that HIMYM is going to end with Sagat saying “…and kids…that’s how I met your mother..”.
Hard to believe that Ted and Nora won’t meet until this end of the season wedding.
Maybe I’m easy to entertain, but I enjoyed most of this episode, and laughed quite a bit.
I am also not a fan of Zoey, but I have enjoyed Kyle MacLachlan’s appearances as The Captain, and his scenes last night did not disappoint. His delivery of “we had great big boners for each other” was worth it alone, and he and Josh Radnor have become a delightful comedic pairing.
I also don’t see the problems with Barney’s storyline. Like many others, I think the writers are setting the stage for a Robin and Barney reunion by showing Barney’s character growth and that he can indeed be in a romantic relationship with a woman. Also, I like what I’ve seen of Nora so far, and enjoy the growing rumor that Nora is The Mother. That would be a fantastic twist to the story.
My least favorite storyline was Marshall and Lily’s, but that was mainly due to Lily. If this problem happened in real life, it would have been solved with a short conversation, but instead Lily was selfish and oblivious to what was going on with Marshall instead of just talking to him in the first place. I do enjoy following Marshall’s journey after his father’s death, though, and what it’s leading to.
i agree about the fact that lily is being insensitive to the fact that marshall’s father just passed away, and instead of throwing herself at him, sit down and have a conversation like the grown ups they are trying to be. or maybe im overthinking it
Out of the three storylines, the only one that interested me was Barney’s because I was immediately smitten with Nora, and I hate the idea of Barney and Robin. Yes, we don’t know a lot about her now, but that’s just a natural stage of dating. Of course we’ll to get to know her as Barney and the rest of the gang does the same.
Out of curiosity, why do you hate the idea of Barney and Robin? Most people who were opposed to that relationship seemed opposed to Barney being in a serious relationship at all, whereas you seem interested in Barney/Nora. What was wrong with Barney/Robin for you?
I didn’t like Barney with Robin because it was too much of a TV/movie cliche – where a character “realizes” that “OMG! What I wanted was RIGHT UNDER MY NOSE THE WHOLE TIME.” It’s just plain lazy. At least with Nora, they’re taking the effort to create a new character as a potential love interest.
I agree with MC. Robin, like Ted and often times Lily, has severe likability issues. And Robin and Barney together doesn’t make much sense in that they are both known for running from relationships. Nora challenges Barney on a different level, which I find far more compelling as a viewer.
My understanding is that a lot of people don’t like Barney and Robin together because the show did such a terrible job with the pairing the first time around. I was definitely on board when the storyline started, and was looking forward to a less traditional love story. But when the writers tried to (inexplicably) fit them into the Marshall/Lily mold, Barney and Robin were hardly recognizable.
I still want to see them back together, but only if the writers commit to doing it right this time. I’m not sure if this Nora thing is leading there or not, but I guess we’ll see.
I usually am pretty much in agreement with you, Alan, on HIMYM, but I thought last night was great. There are some criticisms of this show that I don’t get, and the one about how every girlfriend Ted has who isn’t the Mother is doomed to failure is one of them. That is the case with most relationships – most of them end. In this case we have some information that the characters don’t have about that, but, honestly, did anyone thing Ross was going to spend the rest of his life with Emily? Or that J.D. was going to settle down with the blonde from Felicity? I will grant you that Zoe isn’t the best character ever, but I very much enjoy Ted’s interactions with the Captain, and I get why Ted would fall for someone kind of annoying (he’s kind of annoying).
Beyond that, Ted didn’t destroy their marriage. No one who is happy and committed leaves her husband because of a mild flirtation with another man. Ted wasn’t seducing Zoe away from the Captain, and he did his best to keep his feelings to himself. Zoe was clearly unhappy, and this episode expressed that plainly, both in her conversations with Ted and Ted’s conversations with the Captain. They have nothing in common, and they viewed their own staying power quite differently.
I also find myself thoroughly over Barney/Robin, and it’s fine with me if he finds someone else. The big difference is that he got to know Robin over years, and they ended up being incompatible in a relationship. This is Barney’s first experience since becoming the guy he is now in finding himself smitten. NPH plays that well and Robin has been very amusing trying to push him to open himself up to something she is singularly in a position to know he actually can enjoy.
My favorite thing about this episode, though, is a theme it shares with the Stella arc – that we are all characters in each other’s stories, but it’s not always clear what part we are playing until later. That resonates with me, and it’s a fairly sophisticated idea coming from a sitcom. Wendy has her own life, and this was the night that she met the Father in her own family’s story. Ted’s still waiting.
“There are some criticisms of this show that I don’t get, and the one about how every girlfriend Ted has who isn’t the Mother is doomed to failure is one of them.”
That’s not the complaint – at least, it’s not the complaint from me. I had no problem with the season Ted spent dating Robin, and we knew going in that she wouldn’t be The Mother. But if Ted’s going to be in a dead-end relationship, it has to be entertaining, and it has to involve a character I actually want to see the show devoting a lot of time to. And this whole Zoey storyline fails on both counts.
I think Ted knowing he’s the reason Zoey left the Captain is what will lead to the spectacular meltdown of that relationship. It seemed to me that he was already starting to feel guilty about it after the Captain told him what really happened. I think he will grow to resent Zoey for turning him into “the other man,” especially as he was suppressing his feelings for her so as not to interfere with her marriage (not to mention that he liked The Captain). Once he finally blurts it out, he’ll devastate her and feel guilty about that (which could explain why he looks so glum at the upcoming wedding).
Somehow I’ve been more invested in this season of HIMYM and I’ve enjoyed it more, as well, but I can’t help but think that when this show’s over, I’m going to be utterly disappointed in Ted’s journey.
This entire conceit of finding the mother has just ruined one guest star after another as far as I’m concerned. I thought Stella started off as a likable character, but by the end, the show turned Sarah Chalke into a flake who wasn’t funny at all. Similarly, consider me a fan of Jennifer Morrison, but there’s no way her story with the group ends well either. If Ted isn’t going to date absolutely outrageous women, this entire story-telling structure just ensures that anyone Ted dates that seems halfway nice ends up being re-written as a shrew or unleashes Douchey Ted, which is just depressing from a viewer’s perspective.
And then two years from now when the show’s wrapping up, Ted will share some scenes with a woman he has less chemistry with than Victoria six years ago.
Ted told Wendy he met his wife at “a wedding.” If it were Barney’s, would he not have said “Barney’s wedding”? Or “Barney and Robin’s” if that were the case?
No, he said ‘Best Man’ at a wedding. That’s a bit different…
He meets her at Rachel Bilson’s wedding.
I’m not sure what anyone sees in Jennifer Morrison. I find her as dull here as she was on House.
The one thing I am really enjoying is Marshall’s arc. Segel is playing it perfectly, and I’m glad the writers didn’t have him superficially bounce back after his father died. It’s the best element HIMYM has going for it right now.
I’n noticing in the comments that a lot of people are assuming that the wedding is at the end of this season and that was never said to my knowledge, I believe it was shown as “a little ways down the road” Also, I found this review a little bit harsh, it was not a great episode by any means but I think the last one made it look worse than it is. I for one got some laughs out of the Captain’s over the top performance, even if it was a step up in cartoonishness from his previous appearances. One last thought, Zoey has become a tad annoying but if you notice she never seems to be integral to the episodes, just kind of there at the beginning and the end. To me, this is the writer ackowledging that she is not a great character and just kind of getting her out of the way
Is it me or did future Ted look to be about 20-25 yrs older than current? Hard to believe that in just ten yrs Ted will look like he became a 2 pack-a-day smoker that is on dialysis.
It’s just hard to age a man in his 30s by 10 years, at least on a TV show’s budget. A real man in his early 40s can look quite youthful and vibrant, just with a certain something that tells you he’s not in his 30s. That kind of subtlety is hard to achieve, so the makeup folks tend to go overboard and make people look a bit ill.
Also there was a previous episode that revealed that most of the characters are at least occasional smokers. I think it involved them trying to quit and Future Ted said that it didn’t end up sticking right away, but I can’t remember if they were specific about Ted’s future smoking habits.
Of course, it’s probably just that aging makeup is hinky. But I know from the people in my family that smoking actually does speed up the aging process pretty dramatically, especially in that critical around-40 time.
I liked the parts with the Captain so that made the episode at least funny for me. But I don’t think Ted broke up Zoey’s marriage and I really don’t think it reflects badly on him. Ted didn’t mean to fall for Zoey and he didn’t pursue her until after she had already left the Captain. So that part doesn’t bother me. But I don’t care for Zoey and I am not invested in the relationship.
I totally agree about the Barney/Nora plot. Plus, can the writers please give Robin her own interesting plot??
The Marshall storyline really hit home for me because I’m at the same place in my life. I hope HIMYM continues to deal with this issue. I’m 30 and I want to start a family but I also want to leave my stable job and go back to school so that I can eventually land my dream job. It’s very hard to balance the need to be true to myself and pursue my dream with the financial realities of having children.
I had the inverse reaction I think. The Marshall/Lily storyline felt incredibly boring as it has been incredibly overdone, exploited Marshall’s father as an excuse (for what must be the 4/5th week running) and was not very well executed.
On the other hand I enjoyed Ted’s storyline which confirmed what we all knew but still moved the overall plot forward, and was a lot of fun in itself without asking too much. In my eyes Robin and Barney will eventually happen (every 2/3 episodes we get a small ‘moment’ between the two which one day will be very montage-friendly) but the show doesn’t want to tie Barney down when they have no idea how long is left to go. The obvious solution is to develop him so we know he can have a relationship, but just to make it with an easily disposable character.
As is often noted, with HIMYM, pretty much everything until he meets the mother is ‘filler’ but that has always been the way. The Zooey and Nora storylines are just that and particularly for those who don’t like Zooey, by the sound of things she doesn’t have particularly long left to be around anyway.
I think the timing of the show is off. They should have introduced the mother after season 3. Fear whatever they do is going to be an anti-climax.
By far the best gag of the night was Barney hearing only distorted bugle notes when Lily started talking to him. I really thought they should have taken the gag a step further, and replaced all of Lily’s dialog with bugle notes. If that worked, then why not make it a running gag all season, and save the writers the eternally unsatisfying chore of trying to make Lily funny through English words.
I would say setting the relationship between Barney and Nora is just to stretch the season. He already broke up with Robin who had a great chemistry. Its like he is gonna fall for this girl on her feet. But her character is sweet.
And for Robin, she doesn’t have a proper reel time for quite some time now. So they seem to have introduced this setting up Nora with Barney. They are kind of forming a triangle between them. Looking to see more story to Robin’s character.
Then for Ted, man, he is telling the story for quite some time now. Zoey breaking up with the captain is not a good idea given that in the next episode they reveal that Ted is not going to end up with her.
And for Marshall the job of saving the environment has always been elusive given the good salary he gets from GNB.
Will he leave GNB for saving the environment in the future? Gotta see how that pans out..
The cute couple thing between him and Lily seems to be going down these days.
This season is relatively less lively.
Looking for some interesting twists and funny stuffs from the writers..
The Marshall storyline didn’t really work for me, because we just had an episode about how Marshall actually likes his job at GNB and has moved away from his dreams of becoming an environmental lawyer. I get that his father’s death might cause him to reevaluate, but it seemed like they were ignoring that prior episode rather than indicating a shift in his priorities.
i was thinking the same thing, im surprised no one else noticed that.
I disagree – if you’re referring to the Night at the Museum episode, remember that at the very end Sagat-Ted says that “Corporate Marshall” doesn’t last forever. I think they did a good job setting up the idea that even though Marshall is content with his job, he’s not going to stay there forever. I think it’s natural that when considering his own mortality (though his father) and starting a family, he’ll begin to wonder if working at GNB is really the best fit for him.
I hear ya. THe wild swings with Barney are jarring and the whole, Barney has feelings now thing is pointless given his relationship with Robin. The utter absence of the Zoey we saw in the beginning is annoying (unless that is what ultimately breaks them up). This show is in need of a clear and immediate pathway to the end mother.
Agree, especially with the Barney part. I just found it painful to watch Barney fall for some other girl who isn’t nearly as awesome as Robin. Sigh.
I think the lack of direction this show has had for the last few seasons is more indicative of the US style of television (Keep a show on the air as long as people are still watching, storylines be damned) vs, say, the UK way (put shows on the air so they can tell a story and then stop).
HIMYM, the core premise, probably isn’t solid enough to last these 6 seasons? 5 seasons? Even the core ‘dad is telling kids how their parents met’ conceit stretches credibility when you have it go on this long.
Yes, I have loved this show. Yes I still love how it broke sitcom convention gently and lovingly. Yes, I’ll watch anything with Aly Hannigan (unlike whatever horror Sarah Chalke is now stuck with).
Do I still feel as invested? No. Are the actors still working hard? Yes. Does the story have anywhere to go other than “well we cant answer the main question yet, so lets dance around a little.” Seems less and less likely every week, big character moments aside.
This show seems to suffer because of its premise. Maybe they didn’t think it’d last this long.
I LOL’d at the Captian’s half-face gig, from one of the earlier episodes.
finaly listened to the podcast which created these thoughts though one is going to read this but speaking of HIMYM and narration brought to mind 2 thoughts that i am going to bet on. 1) Ted will meet more than 1 woman at the wedding and still say he met the mother. This still leaves room for more seasons while answering the question because you wont know which woman it is. 2) In the Series Finale, Ted is going to get hit in the neck and have vocal chord surgery so that he ends up talking like Bob Saget.
Just throwing out an idea:
The End-of-the-Season wedding will be Zoey & the Captain renewing their vows. That way, we get out of the whole “Ted ends marriages” feel, we have a couple who would make Ted the best man, and we have a renewed reason to care about this whole relationship.
It’s the only way this all makes sense to me.
Agree entirely – Zoey is and has always been annoying. Also, Barney+Robin *worked* – so disappointed in how that ended.
Once again, we have another week where Alan can’t resist reference shipping in a review. I’ll begin the Alan Sepinwall Shipping Reference Drinking Game now.
When Bob Saget is telling the story, these characters are just how he remembers them, not what actually occurred. So Josh Radnor and his voice is just how Bob Saget remembers himself, not what his voice actually sounded like. I mean, realistically, nobody’s voice changes from when their 25.