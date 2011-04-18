‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Hopeless’: Crazy Jerry’s vices are insaaaaaane!!!

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I’m a professional Scotch taster…
It’s Passover, and if you’ve been reading me long enough you probably know that around this time of year, I like to quote the Passover song “Dayenu,” which features line after line listing all the things God did for the Jews in the Exodus from Egypt, each line concluding with the word “Dayenu,” or “It would have been enough.” As coincidence (or hackery) would have it, there’s often an episode of my favorite show that airs on or near Passover that’s overflowing with moments that, in and of themselves, would have made me say “Dayenu” and left me pleased with that episode even without all the other moments.
“Hopeless” was certainly not overflowing with Dayenu moments, but it did have one, when Barney’s lie about the gang having a band together led to an alternate version of the opening credits with our five actors performing the theme song in place of Bays, Thomas and the rest of The Solids. I watched Neil Patrick Harris and company launch themselves into that gag and I thought, “Okay, no matter what else this episode does or doesn’t do right… Dayenu.” (A bootleg clip of those credits embedded below; when CBS posts the official version later today, I’ll swap that in.)
And for the most part, the elaborate web of lies that Barney told Jerry – and then the ones that it turned out Jerry was telling Barney – weren’t particularly funny. In general, I’m not a fan of sitcom plots built around complicated, unnecessary, often ill-timed lies. I appreciated that the show didn’t try to take the gang’s cover identities too seriously – Marshall and Lily were mainly just amused to do it, and then used it as a springboard for “our usual bet” where everyone’s a winner – but it was still goofy, much of what didn’t explicitly depend on elaborate lies and fake identities featured the return of Ted’s douchier qualities.(*)
(*) It even managed to take his red cowboy boots, introduced in season three, and insert them back into the days of Ted and Robin’s relationship in season two, which is the most likable, least douchey prolonged period the character’s ever had.
But the episode was also a reminder that when the emotional stuff is clicking, “HIMYM” can get by without many laughs. And NPH and John Lithgow were, again, very, very good together. Barney’s “I’m too far gone. I’m broken” speech should have felt jarring coming a week after the awful exploding sub storyline which we should all pretend never, ever happened, but Harris sold it, as well as the delight on Barney’s face when Jerry used sleight of hand to produce the button he had given him 28 years before.
Or maybe I’m just in a forgiving mood because I’m letting the episode sucker me back into thinking the show is heading for some kind of Robin/Barney reconciliation. Nora’s the more recent woman for Barney to have been referring to in the car, and Robin not only spends the whole episode mooning over Michael Trucco from “Battlestar Galactica,” but Future Ted warns us we haven’t seen the last of the guy. But an episode that spends so much time reminding us of the power of misdirection wouldn’t be that obvious, would it? And there was that seemingly unnecessary throwaway gag where Barney imagines what Jerry would tell him about how he was never happier than when he was dating Robin that I really, really want to believe is a hint of where all of this is actually going. It’s probably me reading too much into things, but the exchange was so out of nowhere, and Lithgow and NPH spent so much time swapping magic advice, that… yup, I’m still a sucker for some things this show does.
So on the laugh side, we had the opening credits and the elaborate “Who’s On First?” riff about Manhattan club names to carry an otherwise not very funny episode. But on the heart side, we had some strong concrete stuff, and either a hint of something good or an excuse for me to grasp at straws again. Not a fantastic episode, but simply for being much better than last week… Dayenu.
What did everybody else think?
The Who’s on First bit was absolutely terrible, but other than that I mostly enjoyed the episode.
I heartily agree. The who’s on first bit was just painful. I honestly considered fast-forwarding after awhile so I wouldn’t have to listen to it anymore. It felt like the show trying way too hard.
I watch every episode and almost turned it off during the Who’s On First Bit. Worst thing the show has ever done and it went on way too long to boot.
Huzzah! A HIMYM review in which Sepinwall busts out Dayenu? …Dayenu! This on top of a very excellent Podcast…Dayenu. Looking forward to catching this HIMYM ep on my coast.
The only part that ruined the “Who’s on First” bit was Lithgow reminding the audience that that’s what they were referencing. Otherwise, it was a very creative way to bring the joke into the 21st century. Also, synchronized group shouting is always awkward for a show based in real life– as opposed to theater (see: her name was Strawberry!)
The opening credits were amazing! I loved that. I hope they keep it for the rest of the season.
We don’t always agree on this show but you summed up my feelings on it perfectly…
The Footloose allusion also amused me, I confess. But mostly I agree with what you liked and what you hoped, Alan. I, too, felt like there was Robin/Barney reunioning in the wings…
That had me laughing the most. Especially since I had forgotten that he was in the movie until he said it.
Yeah, the Footloose joke was my personal highlight as well.
ooh i just loved this episode. i thought it was both sweet and funny and the intro was adorable, wish they could keep it.
also, once again robin got the biggest laugh out of me, with wanting ted to keep the shirt over his head when they were having sex, and her nonsense reply after ted called her out “well, somebody had to”.
and i think you’re right alan, they are setting up barney and robin again, i also got that vibe. i also think that norah will be back for more misdirection but this eventually will let to barney and robin ending up together
too many alsos. oh, and in the end i meant “will lead to” not “let to”
I really hope this leads us to the barney-robin wedding. i mean, i hate misdirection if it does not go along with what i want to happen in the story.shows do that in their promo vids or in storylines just to make people watch more and then later on they will just disappoint the fans. bummer.
No love for Jerry calling Barney the preacher from “Footloose”?
I definitely enjoyed this episode significantly more than last week’s, and as someone who always loves callbacks(in addition to the boots, and the mentions of Okay from season 1) I particularly enjoyed Ted’s deadpan, sarcastic delivery of ‘I would have stolen you a whole orchestra’ when he fake breaks up with Robin because of its subtlety and that it obviously had such a different meaning than how gut-wrenching the line was at the end of season 2.
My one issue was that once again they went to a similar well as the reacher-settler episode with Lily and Marshall, and I just don’t buy that. Alyson Hannigan is definitely a hottie, but I don’t really buy that Jason Segel as a good looking, funny, Columbia-educated lawyer would really have had such a harder time getting five phone numbers than Lily.
And Alan, I hate to be negative about the chances of Barnman and Robin Part Deux, but it seems significantly more likely that Nora and BSG dude are more likely to be their future spouses, but here’s hoping you’re right.
We didn’t get to see any of it, but my guess is Marshall’s heart wouldn’t really be in it (particularly considering what he gets if he loses). He’s attractive, but he’d have to have a whole conversation. Lily could basically just ask.
(Oh, and Ienjoyed the callback to Lily’s latent girl-love. Mila Kunis indeed.)
That’s what he is, but it’s not Marshall’s personality. I’d buy that a small-town guy from Minnesota whose only ever been with one woman would have trouble getting numbers in a NYC nightclub.
“And there was that seemingly unnecessary throwaway gag where Barney imagines what Jerry would tell him about how he was never happier than when he was dating Robin that I really, really want to believe is a hint of where all of this is actually going.”
I laughed at this part of the episode because I interpreted it as Bays and Thomas making fun of fans who feel too hard for Barney and Robin. I think they were also trying to communicate to the audience that they want to service the bigger story and not characters.
For How I Met Your Mother I am attached to no story line I am interested in every twist and turn.
And “a week after the awful exploding sub storyline which we should all pretend never, ever happened,”
I really feel that it is just the writers telling us we will still have the same character cores as the show and character grows so don’t worry about losing any part of the show you loved before.
it was no joke, there have been hints here and there ever since they broke up. i can’t remember details and i’m not bored enough to dig it up, but there have been active reactions on barney’s part that indicate that he is not exactly over her.
i do think they will use Nora and Robin’s crush guy as misdirection but there is something coming up for these two.
I think I enjoyed this one a lot more than you did. Not a laugh a minute (though the club name thing did get me), but the emotional stuff was really working. Maybe they’re just toying with me, but this seems to be pointing strongly in the direction of a Robin/Barney reconciliation, and I do really want that to happen. And Lithgow and Harris are just great together. I know we’ve all kind of been wanting Barney to have a magical transformation into a real boy, and many feel that it should have happened already, but I think the show was right not to make it be one big thing that finally tuned him into the emotions. I think it’s more of a “straw that breaks the camels back” thing, and that works for me.
Also, great opening credits. :)
I also liked the angle that Barney feels too far gone, which makes sense and isn’t really a well the show’s gone to before. Just logistically, a lot of women would have a lot of trouble dating a man who’s been with over 200 sex partners, so even if he cleaned up his act immediately it would not necessarily be Next Stop Commitment.
The opening credits scene was a lot of fun, and I loved Barney’s little hurried monologue about that he was never happier than when he was with Robin. I, too, and hoping that the two will end up together again at some point.
But I really disliked douche!Ted. I felt like the flashback scenes almost cheapened his relationship with Robin, what with Robin pretending he was someone else during sex, and the fact that he was buying the cowboy boots because some random blond chick said he’d look sexy in them. I felt like they were a pretty stable couple, honestly, and even though they’re long moved on, it’s annoying to make it seem less significant than it was.
Yeah, I agree on both points. I loved Barney’s hurried monologue, and I hope he and Robin eventually end up together, too. I also didn’t like the flashbacks to Ted and Robin’s relationship, either. This new guy, while I hope he’s temporary, seems nice enough on his own, and there’s no real reason for them to have to cheapen Ted and Robin’s past relationship in order to make this guy seem great.
I’m not sure the flashback cheapened Ted and Robin’s relationship. If anything, I feel it made it more realistic. Besides, this one moment could have been toward the end of their run.
There’s nothing unusual about flirting with or thinking about other people when you’re in a relationship. It’s almost necessary.
As an unrepentant Ted fan, though, I have to agree that he was kind of a jerk tonight. I wondered why Robin didn’t just go over to the crush anyway, but she seemed pretty zen about it.
This was way better, with the alterna credits, the footloose reference, Ted being an ass to Robin the the bar, which was kinda funny, and anything with NPH and John Lithgow. This was a Barney I recognized and not whatever was last week. I would even be okay with Robin hooking up with Michael Trucco because they have chemistry, even if end game I want Robin and Barney together. It’s too bad they just didn’t air a rerun last week and skip to this one. It wasn’t a perfect episode, but this week felt like the old HIMYM had returned.
I thought this episode was quite funny, and had the gang bouncing off each other in a way that felt right. “You’re a doofus and a half.”
I definitely think Barney was talking about Robin, but I hope that just functions as a springboard to some level of maturity for him, as I don’t want a reconciliation.
This review is spot on :D Especially the bit at the end about Barney and Robin. But I only go looking for episode reviews when I have strong opinions about an episode and I want to see what others are saying. You’ve left me with nothing to add.
Wait, Robin and Barney again? It was a giant plot sink, and I can’t really see it working out well again. Oh well, maybe I’m alone, but I hope the show pulls out of this inevitable sitcom plot and does something unique.
Totally agree. I’m completely done with Barney and Robin and I actually thought their time together ruined the show
I agree that the execution of it the first time was pretty horrible, but that’s part of why I want to see them try again. I don’t necessarily need Barney and Robin to be a forever couple, but I do think that if the show approaches it the right way – and doesn’t again try to turn Robin into a traditional girlfriend when that’s not what she’s about – it can be a lot of fun for a while. It was a huge missed opportunity, and I want a do-over.
Thank you Confusing Jazz.
I gotta say, Barney saying he was too broken and far gone? I hear ya bud, ’cause so am I, except minus all the sex and partying. That made the episode for me.
Also excellent: Fun Jerry as magician. That really worked tonight. I also loved Young Hairy Jerry.
Ted…yeah, whatever, Ted the douche. Still better than last week, yes. And the song! The song was awesome!
I was too distracted by Michael Trucco’s blazing hotness to care about most of the episode. An imaginary world in which your choice is between him and Neil Patrick Harris (and yes I know this would be truly imaginary) means you’re a winner no matter what.
Well given that NPH is gay I can’t see you winning by picking him unless you’re a guy. Heh.
Is it just me, or did Ted cross the line from douche to a–hole tonight? I understand him going up to Robin to keep Barney’s cover with his father, but after Barney and Jerry left, his continued c—blocking was just unwarranted. Ted can be a smarmy douche, but he is usually never an outright a–hole.
Otherwise, I thought this was a strong episode, which didn’t need to be gut-busting hilarious to be enjoyable. I hope for more Lithgow in the future, as him and NPH have great chemistry together, and Jerry is probably what Barney needs to get his future rolling.
So much better than last week. And I agree, they were hinting at Barney/Robin. My current theory is that the wedding we see at the end of the season will be a flash forward. I’m thinking they’ll bring Nora back and get Robin involved with the new guy, then show us Barney and Robin’s wedding, which is occuring at some unspecified future time. That way, they get to keep them apart for now while still giving something to those who want to see them together, and the story becomes about how they get to they point.
I do hope this is the one that’s gonna happen. i’m a barney-robin fan. it would be totally okay for barney and robin to date other people as long as they are the endgame. and i kind of feel positive about this. i think the producers are nice enough to please the fans not like on other shows.
I feel like they missed a great opportunity to show Marshall hitting on random girls, its was so hilarious back in season 2.
The “I would have stolen you a whole orchestra, yadda yadda” reference was both bittersweet and amusing.
Loved the band on the opening credits but then I got an episode of “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd”…. *sigh*
Reminds me when Fringe did the retro opening credits sequence in Peter and everyone went a little nuts over it. Love it when shows do that, it’s a nice reward for the fans.
Small note: The opening credits sequence is actually Carter Bays’ and Craig Thomas’ band. A surprising amount of meta humor in this episode
The band thing
Ted feels like they find out there getting old at least once a year
Jon Lithgow referencing Footloose
My guess is that they’ve been watching a lot of Community.
Either way, enjoyed this episode. Marshall was especially hilarious as a playwright and asking Robin for her phone number.
I am so right there with you grasping at the Robin and Barney straws. I’m probably doomed to disappointment.
I’m sorry I’m not understanding what you’re saying due to the fact that I am not that familiar with American English slang (as I am not an American obviously). So You mean because of that robin-barney tease, you feel that there is now more possibility of it not happening? I mean shows do that all the time. They tease fans only to not give them what they want. What is wrong with tv?
Somebody – please help me understand – How does the “Barney thought his dad was Bob Barker” episode reconcile with recent Jerry plot line?
Like we were reminded in the opening flashback, Barney knew him as “Uncle Jerry” – Jerry and his mom having apparently agreed to keep the actual relationship a secret. And once Jerry was out of the picture, Barney’s mom could start in on the Bob Barker thing.
Barney also realizes at the end of the Price is Right episode that Bob Barker can not be his father (he is still in a bit of denial) but rather than declaring to the nation that he is Bob Barker’s son he just wished Bob Barker a great however many years he hosted the Price is Right. So we knew his father was someone else for a while.
So anyone else now think the wedding at the start of the season is going to be one big elaborate con from Ted and Robin on this new guy to keep the engagement lie going?
Oh that would be absolutely terrible. I sincerely hope not.
ok, omygod. that is an interesting theory (this can be a possible spin really) though disappointing for barney-robin fans like me.
I have read a lot of comments, well guesses about the finale, on another site. It was fun really, to learn the guesses of fans. As much as I am sold to the idea that there might be a barney wedding (since the finale’s title is challenge accepted) with someone (Nora or Robin plus the idea that the wedding may not actually push through in middle of the ceremony or there might be divorces, and other crazy but fun and selling guesses), what you just said might just be the case. It makes sense. it is rooted from Robin’s crushing on a new guy which according to some article i read, the producers are trying to get that guy michael something, to guest on some eps in season 7. Plus if this be the case, the producers can still take more time to think about if barney-robin should be the endgame. if they already think yes, they would not want to give this away too soon. Say for instance, the Barney-Robin storyline is just the focus and everything else constantly great (other reasons why we love the show) Some Barney-Robin fans might not watch anymore, thinking that “It’s already for sure so why watch religiously? We can watch little by little whenever we want.” Or the non Barney-Robin fans might stop watching if they know this is the endgame. However oif the producers think it’s a no-go for BR, then why say it now? They could lose the BR fans.Again these are all just possible scenarios if BR is only considered. Off course we have a lot of reasons as to why we love the show and why we will keep on watching and re-watching until the very end.
I think, sometimes too much reading spoilers, too much guessing (though it’s a good use of brain cells) are not good. It might just set us for disappointment. We just have to be ready to what the producers want to happen. And we should not expect too much.
Oh, and Alan, great title for this review. it took me surprisingly long to get it, but then it has been a couple decades since those commercials aired.
I’m just relieved that one other person got it. 40+ comments in, I was starting to feel very, very old.
The part where Ted realizes Robin imagined her crush when they were having sex, and she says, “Well, somebody had to…” and then just STOPS because there’s NO GOOD WAY TO END THAT SENTENCE mad me laugh so hard I had to stop and rewind two separate times. Played perfectly by both of them.
I’ve reached the point with HIMYM where I read Alan’s review and then decide whether to watch the episode.
I was pretty ambivalent on the episode but it wasn’t bad. My two thoughts:
1) The title sequence reminds me of that terrible Rembrandts video with the “Friends” cast playing instruments. Considering HIMYM is this decade’s send-up of Friends I wonder if that was intentional?
2) If Robin really liked Michael Trucco, I don’t know why she wouldn’t walk up to him and explain that the whole marriage thing with Ted was an elaborate joke. Based on their last meeting I doubt that would scare him away. The way they’re being kept apart is sitcommy.
Am I the only one who hates what the writers are turning Barney into…They’re gradually changing his character and it’s sucking the funny away from the show.
I love the show but they’re turning Barney into what the rest of the group is and the fact that he was different and in his own league as a character on the show is what made him the most hilarious character on television. You saw from when he dated Robin that he hated being tied down even though they loved eachother (When he got fat and Robin looked old). I may be the only one, but I say that Barney Stinson is meant to be single (like he said on the video tape to Ted in “The Rough Patch” episode).
The opening credits and the Footloose reference were the highlights, but asking us to invest in Barney’s newfound relationship with an actor we know we are never going to see again just seems pointless.
And I’ve really tired of Ted hinting that we are going to see characters that I don’t care to see again at some unknown point in time that will likely have 13 filler episodes in between.
Attempting long-term story arcs, replete with callbacks and hints of the future is still impressively ambitious for a network sitcom, but the execution has not been effective for a very long time. This was once a favorite comedy, but I found myself wishing that Lithgow’s post-Dexter return to TV would have been on a show more worthy of his skill-set.
I thought the Whose on first riff was really funny for the first twenty seconds, then they acknowledged the meta reference and went on with it for another twenty seconds. That killed it.