‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Karma’: Pour some sugar on me

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as dessert has fireworks in it…
“Karma” wasn’t a wildly funny episode of “HIMYM” – though I winced knowingly at several of Robin’s Jane Goodall-esque observations of suburban life vs. city life – but I thought it did a good job of checking in on where all five of our leads were at emotionally, and pushing them through to what’s coming next.
Marshall and Lily weren’t likely to stay in East Meadow – the logistics of justifying their presence in the gang’s adventures were going to be enough of a hassle with the baby’s arrival without factoring in the commute to Long Island – but I never expected them to wind up back in the original apartment, sans Ted. Even though the three of them were essentially sharing the place when the series began (Lily still had her place in Brooklyn but never stayed there), it always felt like Ted’s place, first and foremost. Him moving out, for both his own sake and his best friend’s, is a big event, and one that felt poignant in light of what he’s been through lately, and how much he cares about Marshall and Lily.
Quinn hustling Barney, meanwhile, seemed like an amusing joke being stretched out way too far, up until the moment where he acknowledged that he deserved this, and more, for the kind of guy he used to be. I imagine the show is going to circle back around to Robin and Barney, and soon, but NPH and Becki Newton work well together, and at this point I find Quinn’s reactions to Barney’s persona more entertaining than, say, Nora’s.
And Robin and Ted’s acknowledgment of the end of whatever they might have been was the kind of scene that arguably should have been in last week’s episode had there been more room, but was welcome all the same coming a bit later.
Some goofiness here and there, but the emotions were solid, and some weeks, that’s enough.
What did everybody else think?
A solid ep, I thought. The Barney/strip club plot did get dragged out a bit, but the ending was rewarding enough. I *did* tear up when Marshal & Lily got to the apartment & found the nursery. It’s gonna be weird not seeing Ted in the apartment.
Really liked this episode. Part of me thinks next year is the end and the writers feel rejuvenated. Nice little twist with Ted, wonder where he lives now
I agree about the episode, but don’t count that this show is going to end next year. It might, but given that has been getting pretty good ratings. I could see them asking for another season. I think they need to meet the mother either at the end of the season or really early on in next season. This has been one of the better seasons in past few. I wish that Becki Newton’s character I think would be great as Barney’s future wife, but given that Bays and Carter have her starting in pilot for their new FOX show, I don’t think it’s going to be her
I think Ted lives in the house he bought. Maybe he has done some work since we last it. Though judging by the crib and other various things he made in this episode…I would be scared.
Reply to comment…
When did Marshall and Lilly actually sell their supposedly unsellable apartment in “Dowisetrepla”
The writers seem to be getting lazier and lazier.
Each arc this week had an illogical section.
Barney and Quinn…the show has spent seasons showing Barney as the ultimate con-man and a severe non-romantic. Though they have showed him changing on the romantic side a bit here or there, having him talk about fate and destiny is just silly. And having him not see how Quinn is playing him is also inexplicable.
Robin on Long Island…why in the world would Robin go to stay there? The distance from her job and rest of her life is simply unmanageable.
And Ted buying a smoker and woodworking equipment for a little gag is the sort of stuff I expect out of other, bad sitcoms…not HIMYM.
The writers are just continuing their recent run of sacrificing story-telling for quick, easy jokes.
Completely agree. The only thing that made the episode worthwhile was the ending, which was poignant for Ted. Though it left me very confused: when did Marshall and Lily get rid of the Dowisetrepla place? And is Ted moving to the suburbs (the house he bought ages ago) just as Marshall and Lily are coming back?
“Robin on Long Island…why in the world would Robin go to stay there? The distance from her job and rest of her life is simply unmanageable.”
Yeah. No one on Long Island ever commutes into the city. That’s why Penn Station is so empty.
She wasn’t planning on staying there permanently. I can easily see her staying there short-term. She could stay until she finds a place in the city, or just as a retreat from the city and a change. She just had a rough few weeks, with Kevin’s proposal and breakup, and the emotional fallout with Ted.
Westchester is actually a little under a 30 minute train ride (22 minute if I remember correctly) to Grand Central. Marshall and Lily were almost an hour away
no…East Meadow is actually 45 minutes from Penn. 8 million people commute every day into the city, and seeing as Carter and Bays grew up in East Meadow they’d probably know what theyre talking about. The drunk train episode was spot on and so was this one. Love it when people from the Midwest think they find errors in a show about NY. Its a comedy people….loosen up and enjoy it!
And I think you missed the point about Barney’s storyline (which did, as Alan and others noted, go on too long): While the old Barney would have never fallen for Quinn’s game, this Barney certainly could (and did). This Barney is lovesick over Robin and trying to pretend he’s not. I totally bought _that_ Barney falling for it.
Are we forgetting that this story is being told in flashback form by someone 18 years removed from where we sit today? That reminder allows me to accept silly contrivances like what Ted was doing with Robin’s bedroom before moving out. Let it go and have fun!
@Butyouare Actually don’t believe Thomas and Bays grew up in East Meadow, but two of the show’s other writers, Craig Gerard and Matt Zinman, did.
Really liked this one. I always enjoy Lily and Marshall when they are in full-fledged psychopath-couple mode. Also enjoyed Robin’s reaction to it, as Robin’s bafflement and horror towards the sort of lifestyle that appeals to Marshall and Lily is one of the foundations of that relationship from the very first season.
Maybe Quinn is the perfect girl for Barney? Afterall, you have to accept a little bit of a leap to have Barney fall in love with nice, smart people like Nora, seeing as how he normally rejects them out of hand. The writers have a hard time justifying what it is about someone like Nora that sets her apart from all the other women so that Barney will demean himself just for a date.
But a manipulative money-grubber who treats sex as a commodity? That may just be the perfect match for our Mr. Stinson until Robin’s ready to give him another chance and the creators are ready to give us the damn weddding.
Also, extremely predictable, but still highly satisfying to see the card collapse the crib. Ha, alliteration.
Yeah, you could see the crib breaking apart easily. I will say I wish they had Lily like drop her bag on the crib and it stay strong, as another symbol of the sturdiness of Ted’s friendship with them.
Solid. I completely agree with almost everything you wrote in your review. I probably found the Ted’s random foray’s into meat-smoking/carpentry/pottery quite funny (I’ve found ever since S4-5, solo Ted has been funny, and I’m not sure if the fact that that coincides with the show’s drop in quality says something or not), as well as Marshall saying “Bingo… was cancelled”.
Did they ever explicitly say Marshall and Lily’s old apartment was sold? I remember earlier this year there was a prospective buyer, but I don’t remember anything official.
I guess this is where Ted moves to that house he bought two years ago, but then they have the same problem that Marshall and Lily had with being in the suburbs, far away from the rest.
I totally agree that Quinn seems much more set in the role of Barney’s gf than Nora, and I wouldn’t mind it if Quinn is the bride. The oddsmakers favorite is still Robin probably, but Quinn is a solid underdog.
They had said that the only way they would move out is if they sold the apartment. It was implied that their upstairs neighbor did buy it. Hence them moving.
I would never have expected this even as recently as 2 or 3 weeks ago, but that ending had me in tears. That was an amazing gesture Ted made, and a beautiful way to being Marshall & Lily back.
This was all emotion and almost no laughs. When that happens the episode has to really rise to the occasion. Other than the very end I don’t know if this one did. Not terrible by any means but kind of just a bridge to the last third of the season.
I would give a friend’s left arm if Barney ends up marrying Quinn instead of Robin!
Alan, I usually agree with you on most of your posts… And this one is no different but I would have liked for it to be longer; now I have to delve into the comments for more reactions.
That being said I really enjoyed how Ted conceded the apartment over to Lily and Marshall and I wish the show would have played up Marshall’s emotions to getting it back more, since once upon a time he had a sword-fight over it, but it was a very sweet moment nonetheless. I’m really hoping this is all leading to a mega finale where Lily has the baby, Barney marries Robin, and Ted meets the mother (justifying moving out of the apartment). It would be extremely rushed at this point for all that to happen but I think it would bring so much life back into this show that could easily go 2 or 3 more seasons.
I said it last week and I’ll say it again this week, if the show isn’t going to be funny then give me emotional powerhouse episodes than ones where HIMYM is trying to be funny but it isn’t (see: The House Warming Party).
I just want so bad for this show to be funny again
So now Marshall and Lily own both a house and an apartment but they’re going to pay rent at Ted’s place. That makes no sense.
I wish the show would take 15 seconds and address these type of things. It would not be difficult and would resolve a lot of logical questions.
I thought they sold their apartment. Some guy wildly overpaid for it and thats why they finally bit the bullet and moved out to the burbs
Ever think that maybe they will address it next week?
I’m guessing they’ll sell the house on LI and then put that money towards the rent they’ll be paying in NYC.
I liked where the episode ended up, though the road there was bumpy. Agreed Barney’s plotline seemed drawn out, and the Marshall, Lily, and Robin story seemed a bit creepy (with the imagined sledgehammer, locked door, and reading of the diary). But the final bit in the apartment was a great development moment for the gang, and the final gag perfect for lightening the moment. Let’s hope HIMYM can keep up this streak of actually moving the overall arcs forward!
Question, what happened to Marshall and Lily’s apartment in NYC, i didnt think I missed an episode, but I dont rememeber them selling it to move to Long Island, I thought they just inherited the house from Lily’s grandparents
I’d like to know this too. I posted up higher that I thought they still owned it. Others seem convinced they sold it. I’ve watched every episode but I can’t remember that.
I think in the episode where they first decided to move to the house, they mentioned selling it to a neighbour who was willing to pay an inflated price for the house.
Honestly just writer NPH out and let him move to NYC with his family and take over the Regis gig with Kelli.
It seems that no one remembers that Marshall and Lily sold their dowstrepa apartment to the rich neighbor who lived in the building. He wanted to knock the walls and expand his own place. Maybe there was no scene completing the transaction but I’me sure they took the deal.
As for this episode, I felt indifferent. I sort of feel like I can’t forgive Quinn for her schemes. It’s silly since she sees Barney as a jerk and it’s understandable but, we know he’s more than that. Also, her apology was lackluster in my opinion.
The jokes were tired.
I suppose I’m biased since I’ve lived on Long Island my entire life. I admit, there’s not a lot to do but, c’mon writers, you made Lily and Marshall do things that retired old folks do.
Meet me in Montauk.
(I understand it was probably just to symbolize how bored the couple was but you could have joked about a lot of true things. Like how there’s nothing open after 10 and that traffic hour is every hour. I don’t think people associate Long Island with community centers for the elderly. Drunk Train did a better job.)
I really hope this is the last I’m going to hear about Ted and Robin.
And I hope we can wrap up all of Robin’s issues soon. I’m sick of hearing about her problems and I think finding out about her infertility was the only moment she got out of her comfort zone. Before and since then, she’s just been stuck in the teenage rebel persona.
And help me out here. Is the mention of coffee supposed to mean something? I feel like that shot where Ted offers Robin a cup was suspiciously long. If it was to simply introduce his handmade mug, they could have easily had him grab it while Robin scanned her box of knickknacks for a split second. I don’t know.
These people pack faster than anyone in the world – and how much real estate do they have between them at this point?
I like the ending. It does work having Marshall and Lily come full circle back to the apartment and Ted finally moving out. But the logistics don’t work.
I liked the part where Becki Newton was dressed in stripper clothes.
LOL….I also enjoyed that part.
When I clicked on my bookmarked link, I was very much hoping that she’d be in the pic at the top of this coumn. Well done, Allen.
I thought it was pretty effin bad.. I gotta say.
It’s a sitcom, a comedy! I think I chuckled once..
not to mention watching that many “stripper” scenes with my wife 2 feet over on the couch, didn’t make it any better, lol…
Regardless, I just don’t care about the story line this season, I care about the ensemble cast working together and making me laugh.
And this episode did none of that..
oh well
nothing more embarrassing and awkward than seeing a half-naked woman while you’re with your wife, amiright?
I liked the ep, specially the emotional parts.. and the gag of Robin been semi-kidnapped on Lily’s & Marshall’s apartment was funny, but the plot with Barney and Quinn, didnt feel very funny, because it required us thinking Barney can easily be reduced to any other horny idiot on a strip club.
I know we may be obsessing on the little details, but i too was thinking as soon as the ep was over about the real estate, i mean Marshall and Lily’s suburb house is paid (as far as i know) so they can rent it out or close it or whatever and paid for Ted’s old apartment.. but i dont believe Ted will permanently moved to his own (still unfinished) house yet, specially since plot-wise will present the same issues on how to justify his been with the gang constantly on the city, so that means that he will be paying the mortgage on the house, paying for the repairs and remodelations on it, and also renting -by himself- a new apartment in Manhattan ? is hard to beleive he can afford all that. :S
You wouldn’t believe how much they pay to teach architecture these days!
If only Ted had a house that he was fixing up where he could stay now.
I could see Barney falling for Quinn’s schemes. He hasn’t quite been himself since Robin chose Kevin over him. He’s definitely been needier, emotionally, which Quinn expertly took advantage of.
Lily’s apartment in Season 1 was in Queens, not Brooklyn. Robin lived in Brooklyn.
Decent episode, not the funniest (although I liked Marshall and Lilly kidnapping Robin), but it was good for character development. This definitely helps to push the show forward. Barney entering a new relationship. Ted finally moving on. This is good for the show.
I really didn’t like this episode and seem to be in the minority with that opinion, which I find surprising.
The “the suburbs are boring” arc was not at all funny, and I found it hard to believe that Barney — strip club veteran that he is — failed to realize he was being conned.
If not for the touching ending of Ted giving up the apartment for Marshall and Lily, it would have been a complete thumbs down for me.
Whatever happened to Lily and Marshall’s place in Dowistrepla?
I think that everyone is forgetting about episode 6×21″Hopeless”, where Robin tells that she had a crush on the guy she met at the store, where Ted bought his Red Cowboy Boots.At the end of the episode we see this guy talking on the phone and saying “I saw that girl again.She’s engaged.So that’s the end of that” and then the narrator says”It wasn’t the end of that.But we’re on that later”.What did that mean???Isn’t that messes with the theory about Robin being Barney’s wife??
It means nothing, actually, because the actor in question (Michael Trucco) got a job on another show (“Fairly Legal”), and the writers took the story they were going to do with him and rewrote it to be about Robin and Kevin. The creators have said they’d like to have Trucco come back before the end of the series just to close that loop, but it’d be an entirely different story from what was implied in that episode.
whats weird is that barney already knew her (by striper name at least)
because i remember someone saying “maby it’s karma”
to barnie but then he says:”no shes striping in vegas now”
i get the whole symbolisem for the name and **** but they could have brought up a new one
^THIS…. how much rent/mortgage are Marshall and Lily paying now???