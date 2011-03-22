‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Legendaddy’: Hoop dreams

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I get a rotating Vietnamese shame wheel…
“‘Cause if you were going to be some lame suburban dad, why couldn’t you be that for me?” -Barney
The climax of “Legendaddy” involved a basketball hoop, and going into the episode it seemed like it would be an easy layup for the series: the climax of the long-running arc about Barney’s quest for his real dad, pairing the show’s best actor with multiple Emmy winner John Lithgow. It was a gimme. But while basketball players do, on occasion, blow layups, “Legendaddy” went strong to the hole and scored, giving Neil Patrick Harris an obvious and effective choice for his Emmy submission episode.
All the emotional stuff was well-done. In fact, the most effective bit involved not Barney and his father Jerry, but Marshall telling Barney (who had just declared that he would never talk to his father again), “No, Barney. I’m never going to talk to my dad again.” A strong moment for Jason Segel and NPH, and a good interweaving of the season’s two strongest arcs. But NPH was terrific throughout, finding ways to play the little kid inside the suits in a way that generated laughs while still showing how much he was hurt by growing up father-less. And he was particularly fantastic in the final two scenes, with Barney finally telling Jerry how he felt (and not being quite ready to forgive him), and then Barney agreeing with Ted’s vision for his house(*) and noting, “A kid needs a hoop.”
(*) I’m glad they finally returned to the house, if only to temporarily stop the “Why did the show forget about the house Ted bought?” questions. The idea was never that Ted was going to move into it right away, but that he bought it to renovate slowly (as we saw here) and eventually move into once he had gotten married and was ready to have kids. GNB and Columbia must be paying him a whole lot combined for him to carry half a Manhattan 2-bedroom’s rent, and a mortgage, and money for contractors, but that’s the idea.
But I was impressed with how much the episode was able to generate laughs while never undercutting the inherent pain of this storyline. Barney’s fantasy conception of his dad (the latest in a long “HIMYM” tradition of unreliable narrators) was amusing, but even better was the long run of Jerry’s accomplishments that were supposed to impress Barney. I can’t decide if those were all supposed to be real things – “I guess you could call me the LeBron James of drapes” and “All the county judges started chanting, ‘More quiche!'” – that were examples of Jerry’s boring suburban life, or if those were lies that boring suburban guy Jerry thought would impress Barney, nor can I decide which interpretation is funnier, but it was a great run for Lithgow.
The “gaps” subplot started out as something for the other regulars to do while NPH was hanging with the Trinity Killer, but there were some good gags in there (Lily’s difficulty throwing especially), and maybe a few overly silly ones (Robin’s not that stupid), and then it paid off with the long sequence of all the things the gang let Marshall get away with (Barney concurring that “Phantom Menace” is the best “Star Wars” film was my favorite, followed by the soul patch). Again, a good example of how the show is at its strongest when its funny bone is closely attached to its heart.
Darned good episode, and it set things up so Lithgow can return when he’s available, and when the writers think Barney’s ready for it.
What did everybody else think?
Thought it was an excellent episode. If they wanted to set up stuff like this with the death of Marshall’s dad, I’m all for it.
This was a very strong epsiode for NPH, thought he played it very well.
I also noticed Jerry mention his daughter who is in college. Does anyone else feel she could be the mother? We know the mother is in collge and first time Ted meets her, is at the wedding. Now if that wedding is Barney’s and he reconciles with his Dad, wouldn’t it stand to reason she would be there. Then it would make Barney and Ted actual Bro’s and wrap it up nicely.
I think if this show was on HBO or AMC then Barney would end up having slept with his sister at some point and that would be what stops his man-whorish ways. We do know he likes young chicks.
That also sets up really nicely if it’s Barney’s marriage to Robin because then Barney and Robin are actually Uncle Barney and Aunt Robin.
Solid theory to me.
I thought the same thing! And Ted’s money pit house is ten minutes away from Trinity’s… I mean Jerry’s house, and Barney’s half sister could have easily been in the econ class that Ted taught… Makes a lot of sense!
That could actually happen. The only thing with that is, future ted said that he would never have met the mom if he wasnâ€™t a professor at that school. Yeah, he could meet Barneys sis at the wedding and she might go to the school, but even if he wasnâ€™t a professor, he would have met her anyway, so its gotta mix in with the professor thing a bit more
Ted being the wrong professor at her Econ class was the icebreaker that lead Barney’s half-sister to talk to him at the wedding. Done!
I didn’t really buy into Barney’s Dad being such a great father to his other two kids and then still not seeing Barney until Barney contacted him. Clearly he did a lot of maturing since Barney’s mom sent him away. However, I think if he became so responsible and grown up, then he would have tried to contact his other son at some point before Barney reached out to him.
Also, was that Nancy Travis as Barney’s step-mom?
Yes, it was Nancy Travis. And I could see Jerry being so guilt-stricken that he would wait for Barney to reach out to him. And if he didn’t realize that Barney’s mother would have been perpetuating the Bob Barker lie for most of Barney’s life, he would just assume that Barney was too bitter to reach out, and want to keep his distance.
Unfortunately, the father who abandons some offspring while choosing to stay and raise others is all too real, and probably more common than you’d think.
I thought Barney’s reaction was spot on. Great episode, and another fantastic showcase for NPH.
I want to see one show where the son reaches out and the Dad doesn’t really want anything to do with him because it would make his life super sloppy and kind of hard to deal with. That’s what REALLY happens when you send your deadbeat dad a letter.
I think it might also make some sense that Jerry wouldn’t want to tarnish his current lifestyle by retreating, in any way, to the debauchery that he used to be all about.
I know this makes me a dork, but I thought Jerry’s accomplishments were neat. A fictional book about asparagus? Yum and yum.
thanks for asking. I meant to check whether it was Nancy but got sidetracked. Also she was so un-annoying I could have missed her totally, but lately she was on a show or two of Shonda’s not being annoying.
More Lithgow! More Lithgow!
Only someone that talented could go from Trinity Killer to the asparagus guy.
And only Neil Patrick Harris could have pulled this episode off, I loved it. Simple and hilarious switch from drama to humor when he started banging the screwdriver on the backboard.
Oh and the Mother could totally be Barney’s half sister.
She’s away at college where she was probably roommates with Rachel Bilson.
Could be good for some Bro Code stuff.
And if the wedding they’re at is Barney’s then Ted could easily meet her there.
Yeah my one problem with this episode was Robin not knowing about the North Pole, I mean, she is from Canada, right?
Chamma-Leon still has me laughing though.
I don’t know whether I buy the Chamma-leon bit entirely. Ted’s character was a person who is a stickler for the most proper pronunciation -> encyclopaedia. He justified this by referencing how the dictionary had phonetically spelled the word. There was also an episode where it was pointed out that one of his biggest flaws was correcting people-> dish breaks. So for Ted not to know how to pronounce chameleon is a little bit off for me.
I suppose you are right about the Chamma-leon, but I do like the concept of jokes about only knowing a word from print.
I totally bought it. I read a lot, and frequently encounter words that just aren’t used in conversation very much. When I try to use them for myself, I sometimes (Ok, more than sometimes) butcher them the way Ted did.
I did this with the word “ennui”.
I misread lacivious as lavicious without realizing it until I said la-vish-us out loud when I was like 28 and nobody knew what I was talking about. I’m not sure I buy someone not hearing chameleon ever, but as a rule people have their moments.
… I do like the concept of jokes about only knowing a word from print …
I am one of those. Many a words I have spoken because I read them … English was not my first language and no one close by to speak English. And when I entered the world of English speaking people … wow !!
Think that’s embarrassing? Try my mixing up the meaning of approximately with exactly at my first job out of college…ah, good times!
Yup, I buy it. I’ve been a reader since I was a kid, and most people think of me as vocab-girl, but because so much of the vocab came from print I would sometimes hear words wrong in my head for years and years. For instance, until my late teens I somehow thought “incredulous” was pronounced “incre-doo-less.” Embarrassing.
I’m sure I’m in the minority, but it didn’t work for me. I found Barney’s reactions to be so sitcom-y in the first half that the second half didn’t deliver for me emotionally (except for the aforementioned Jason Segel line.) I can’t take that level of silliness from Barney in a plotline like this, which may just mean that the show the HIMYM creators want to make is no longer a show in which I’m that interested.
Thank you! Barney acting like a 10 year old kid gets old fast, and he laid it on thick this episode. I thought the ending was well played, but I really hope NPH overacting like a child is seen as Emmy worthy.
Yeah, unfortunately, I felt the same way. The Barney stuff was WAY too broad for me. I thought the rest of it worked really well (the gaps stuff the rest of the gang was doing) and Jason Segel’s big line, but Barney’s petulant act was just too over the top in this case.
Me to. HIMYM can’t figure it out: You can’t have a character channel Milton Berle for 22 minutes and then switch gears and expect it to work. I thought there were nice bits and pieces (Segel, Harris very late) but all it did was make me wish the show weren’t so sitcommy
Same here about Barney’s reaction. I found Lithgow’s character spot-on though, both funny and relatable.
Was any of this out of character for Barney though? He’s always been “the little kid inside the suits”, this storyline is about him growing up. Why wouldn’t he freak out when Lithgow shakes up his comfortable, and as we saw with Robin, fake corporate self?
Colin, it’s possible for a reaction to be both “in character” and also “not stupid and obnoxious”. It may not be possible for HIMYM’s writing staff to script it, but it can be done.
For example, one thing that anyone who has kids notices is that they get loud and whiny when they’re upset… But when they’re really upset– they feel morally wronged– often as not, they get very quiet.
It would have been more realistic for Barney to say that he’d always assumed that his dad stayed away because he was too busy traveling around the world being awesome. But if he was living a normal life nearby and he just couldn’t bother to call, then who needs him?
As a general rule, the more truthful and serious you are when you set up a comedic problem, the funnier it makes the jokes you tell. Make the problem sound silly and the resolution carries no weight.
HIMYM seems to want to be do shows with more weight this year, but it can’t or won’t commit itself to doing the heavy lifting that it requires.
Yeah, very after-school-special-y.
loved having the trinity killer as barneys dad, though it makes it incredibly uncomfortable to think of him as a deadbeat dad trying to reconnect with his son after seeing him in all those dexter episodes and loving his sinister character. overall, good episode, glad they brought back the house. really liked marshall in the car, bringing up the ‘my dad just died’ to mess with the others and overall being comfortable enough to joke with them. really opens up his character to being fun and funny again
Oh and can we start a poll:
Which was more awkward:
Barney’s dinner with Jerry and his family, battling it out with an 11 year old?
Or Dexter’s very special Thanksgiving?
I think we should tag this on to the Best in Show voting. Especially since HIMYM and Dexter were both just matched up.
First thing that popped into my head, too! Why can’t John Lithgow just have a nice, civil, family dinner?
GREAT episode. Definitely one of the best the show has ever had. Awesome job by Lithgow. And you are right Alan, tying together the two strongest arcs of the season was genius.
On a side note, and I am by no means saying I miss her, but where is Zoe? Did they break up in an earlier episode that I forgot about? Could be believeable since Zoe’s character is so frogettable… but her absence really not being important means they really need to get rid of her soon.
Zoey, like every other outside boyfriend/girlfriend one of the regulars has had, doesn’t appear in every episode, and usually doesn’t appear in episodes without stories specifically about that relationship. I understand the reason for that – high-profile guest stars like Jennifer Morrison are expensive, and the show doesn’t want to waste the money on an episode where she won’t have much to do – but it always seems like a missed opportunity, because none of them ever feel really integrated into the gang. We always heard about how Robin and Don were doing without seeing it, and Stella only ever showed up when she and Ted were about to have a fight.
I think also it fits within the conceit of the show. It’s a series of stories future Ted is telling his kids, and he’s not likely to linger too much on boy/girlfriends who are no longer in Ted’s life, and so unknown to his kids. Ted and Robin’s relationship made sense because they know her as “Aunt Robin” so she’s still important to him, and to them. Don? Clearly not. Zoe and Stella? Yeah, Dad’s ex-girlfriends he hasn’t seen in 20 years are not that essential.
Although Alan’s point about guest stars is probably the business reason, it makes sense story wise too! (nice when that works out.)
Excellent episode. Reminded me of HIMYM during its heyday. I was never planning on abandoning the ship (even with it’s rough patches, I like the charactes too much for that), but it’s great to know that they can still produce episodes of this caliber.
I thought they did an excellent job with the Robin part. I can actually understand people not knowing those things, but I would still make fun of them for it, so it was pretty believable.
I agree. I myself had to think for a second about the reindeer part (real or not) so I totally bought her not being sure. And found it endearing.
Now, what does that say about me? Ha!
My friend thought that chaos was pronounced with a soft ch- and rhymed with Laos until like tenth grade
My boyfriend doesn’t know common sayings like “get down to brass tacks”. And I can’t pronounce chihuahua. At first that storyline seemed to manufactured to me (mostly, I hated the line they gave Robin to introduce it), but the more I thought about it the more I realized I wasn’t sure if reindeer were real either.
by far the best ep of the year – maybe the last two.
One thing about the gaps though – there’s no way Ted’s never heard Karma Chameleon, right? In fact I would thing young douchey Ted would LOVE that song. Or are they too young for that? (AM I THAT OLD!?)
They’re supposed to be 30-something, right? “Karma Chameleon” came out in 1983, which makes Ted probably somewhere midway through his first decade. There’s a strong possibility, but not a guarantee, that Ted was not actually this douchey yet.
Of course, the song’s had long legs. But there’s also the possibility that Ted had never seen the song’s name, only heard it–and that’s a song ripe for misheard lyrics (when it first came out, I thought Boy George was singing “Chame-Chame-Chame-Chameleon” for example).
“Douchey Ted” would also think Boy George was saying it wrong.
I am just about Ted’s age (maybe a year or two younger), and Karma Chameleon was my favorite song when I was very little. I sang it all the time, which I’m sure was adorable and not at all annoying. I could see not really knowing the lyrics, though, and just sort of singing along “‘Scuse Me While I Kiss This Guy”-style.
I thought it was a great episode. It was probably the strongest episode dealing with Barney’s dad that the show has put out. The B plot also worked.
I may be in the minority but I didn’t like the “No, I’m never going to speak to my dad again” line from Marshall. I feel for his loss but I thought it was a bit manipulative. Marshall lost a father he was close to. Barney is deciding whether or not he should bring into his life a man who abandoned him and who he barely knew. Not wanting to do that isn’t trivializing Marshall’s pain. They’re very different situations.
Barney’s sister could be the mother. Hence, “Uncle Barney” might be a real uncle.
I had the same reaction to Marshall’s line. I get why he feels that way, but it’s pretty hard for people with good parents to understand what it’s like to have one who abandoned you. Sometimes you really are better off not knowing them. I didn’t appreciate him using his recent tragedy to manipulate Barney.
I think, though, that Jerry was reaching out, and Marshall saw that. He could have ignored the letter, or had one coffee and not tried to reach Barney again. He seems like a good guy *now*, and while it’s totally up to Barney what he wants to do, rejecting him because of a perceived lack of coolness is definitely something he would regret down the line.
Agreed. It seemed like emotional blackmail. Barney’s only just now starting to vent all of those emotions that have been pent up for decades–forcing him to go have dinner with his dad’s “real” family when he clearly wasn’t ready for it simply wasn’t cool.
And I guess my wife and I were the only ones who found Barney’s behavior during dinner a little too cartoonish.
Segel was justified. I’m familiar with the “I was put up for adoption, so I get to decide how it all works” syndrom, but this isn’t a case of it.
Yes, if Lithgow shows up out of nowhere– without any regard for Harris’s feelings (like a lot of natural parents who put their kids up for adoption eventually do)– that’s an issue. If he’s a scumbag, that’s an issue.
When you REQUEST contact with a natural parent– and then reject a perfectly decent person because they’re not what you wanted– that’s just spoiled and, yes, abusive, behavior. And you deserve to be whacked for it.
Love dthe episode. I was getting ready to complain that Lithgow was miss cast as an adult Barney and then they revealed he wasn’t!
Also I can sympathize with Ted. I said “Omnipotent” for years because I only read it and never heard it.
Finally, please let your techs know that the commenting is broken in Google Chrome.
Dug how Lithgow reverted to Dr. Dick Solomon mode when Barney was portraying him.
“getting ready to complain that Lithgow was miss cast as an adult Barney and then they revealed he wasn’t”
Yes! During the smooth-operator portion of the Barney-Daddy story, I was thinking, “If Daddy is such a smooth operator, why hasn’t he suited up? Those clothes are ALL WRONG for Barney-at-60!” But of course the gang had already seen Daddy in those clothes so Barney’s fantasy had to work with what he’d been given.
My girlfriend posited a theory last night that Lithgow’s daughter who was mentioned as being at college, but unseen, could be the mother…otherwise why mention her?
Well, it’s either that or Barney actually hits on her later and then we have an incest plot…
Exactly my thought. I was going to post that if no one else did.
NPH was fantastic, and I liked seeing Lithgow do comedy again. Also, it must have been a little dusty in the house after the final scenes with the hoop….
I think it would be cool if the wedding where Ted meets the mother is Barney’s sister’s wedding. That was you don’t tie up Barney in a marriage. I also don’t think that Narrator Ted referring to Barney and Robin as uncle and aunt has any clues to it. Growing up, I called my mom’s best friend auntie. Its a common enough thing with groups of friends that have been together most of their adult lives.
But why would Ted be a best man at Barney’s sister’s wedding?
“Barney concurring that “Phantom Menace” is the best “Star Wars” film was my favorite”
Thank you Alan. This was my favorite line of the night.
“It ages well.”
I loved the episode on the whole, but I also had a problem with how stupid they made Robin with her “gaps.” In particular, I find it hard to believe that a serious journalist wouldn’t know that John Kennedy and Jack Kennedy were the same person.
As for Ted being able to afford half a Manhattan apartment and a house at the same time, I agree it would be difficult, but it has been well established that GNB grossly overpays its employees. I mean, Barney’s TV alone had to cost like $1 million.
Im not a fan with a comedy sitcom goes all tearjerky and serious, but NPH and Lithgow made it work.
Not sure Robin is “stupid” but has a gap about Christmas/North Pole really.
Now I want Robin and Barney to hook up-just to see a face-off between Satan and the Trinity Killer
i thought Lithgow was miscast.
I think the father should have been either James Sikking or Lawrence Pressman.
Didn’t “Uncle Jerry” take Barney to the museum as a child, and signed papers as dad? Seems odd Barney wouldn’t recognize him when he first came to the door. Unless I missed something, a pretty strange continunity error from the same season.
It has been 30 years since they last saw each other so it’s not unusual for him not to recognize his dad. There’s no continuity error as Barney even acknowledged what his job was before and the dad also mentioned that Barney’s mom forbade him in seeing him again
One other thing I didn’t see any mention of here – Jerry said that it was Barney’s mother that kicked him out and made him stay away, rather than Jerry running away. Shouldn’t that count for something, at least until Barney turned 18?
it ages well….
I think this episode started off very slow, but built up to a great end. When Barney started telling his version of talking to his father, I knew it wasn’t believable, as Barney seems to live his mind in a complete fantasy world to shield him from reality, but deep down, he still (and rightfully so) felt resentment over not having his father around. I think that having an absent father and an extremely overprotective mother has irrevocably damaged him, in which it is not him not wanting to grow up, but he doesn’t know how to grow up.
I think John Lithgow really nailed the role that was given to him. I didn’t really believe him as an older version of Barney (mainly because I knew that Barney’s version of the story would be completely made up), but what he actually turned out to be was great. I am really glad though that they didn’t go with the old cliche route and have them make up at the end of the episode, as something like this takes time to even have a chance of being repaired. Great acting chops by Lithgow and NPH, as you can see Jerome and Barney were clearly hurting due to the circumstances. Although the problem with this is it makes me like Barney’s mother less, as I feel that she is as culpable as his father in damaging Barney.
As for the B-plot, it was a nice way to get Marshall back to normal, although stuff like this makes me wonder if Cobie Smulders did something to piss off the producers, as they are just destroying Robin at every turn possible. I don’t know if I can attribute her John/Jack Kennedy confusion on being Canadian, but as a journalist?
One thing that really bugs me about this show though is that the other four have yet to pick up when Barney is lying to protect himself. They have known him for about 10 years, and they still haven’t picked up the fact that when Barney speaks of his life and what is going on around him, he will severly trump it up as a defense mechanism for what is really going on. He’ll even lie to his own mother in that regard. You want to cheer for him, mainly because Neil Patrick Harris makes his petulance really likable, but watching his view of his encounter with his father was kind of sad to watch, seeing how low he would sink just to protect himself.
2 Things —
1.) Did anyone else feel really bad for J.J.? I think he handled his father bringing in his forgotten son with abandonment issues pretty well. And then to have your basketball hoop stolen by the same guy? Pretty rough.
2.) Did J.J. remind anyone else of the boy that Barney hired to pretend to be his son in “Meet the Stinsons?”
2 Things –
1.) Did anyone else feel really bad for J.J.? I thought the 11 year old handled his father bringing his abandoned son with issues to dinner pretty well. And then to cap it off, his basketball hoop was stolen. Brutal.
2.) Did J.J. remind anyone else of the actor Barney hired to play his son in, “Meet the Stinsons?”
Mawkish treacle. Reminds me of the I Love Lucy where Ricky broke down in tears because he was ashamed of his accent.
Wait, they didn’t do that, did they? Right, because it WASN”T FUNNY.
Was anyone else bothered by the fact that they revealed in the promo that Lithgow was Barney’s dad (especially since I saw it multiple time due to watching a lot of CBS with the NCAA tourney on)? I know they revealed it in the first scene anyway, but I thought the promo ruined that moment for me. I hate when networks do that.
That didn’t happen to me, but it makes me glad that I watch almsot everything via DVR nowadays (thereby speeding past the promos for other shows I watch on the same network). I’ve had many a plot twist or guest star arc ruined for me this way, but in this case I actually had no idea that Lithgow was guest starring. It sucks that CBS didn’t keep the surprise under wraps in the promos.
To me, Robin’s north pole gap seems plausible because she of the Santa context, the implication being that she took the news that Santa doesn’t exist one step too far. Later, they make the same point with reindeer.
I find that Ted’s gap is much less believable than Robin’s – the man corrects people on how they pronounce encyclopedia and can recite Dante’s Inferno in Italian but mispronounces chameleon? Come on.
When they started talking about how everyone has gaps, I thought they would refer to a common humorous jab we make in Israel – when it turns out someone doesn’t know an iconic TV show or album or book or movie, the expression we use is that he has a hole in his education.
Although I like the idea that Jerry’s college daughter might be “the mother,” how does that work within the context of Ted telling this story to his kids? If Jerry’s daughter is their mom, then Jerry is their grandfather, J.J. is their uncle, etc. So there is no way Ted would be telling them this story in this way. Even if he changed the names for a big reveal later (and, kids, did I mention that “Jerry” is really your grandpa Richard and “J.J.” your uncle Ricky?) they would still know that Barney is their real uncle, and their mom’s half brother, so any story about Barney finding his real dad would be impossible for Ted to tell without referring to their mom.
Nice points Maggie Q, I agree with you 100%. If you all will recall, sometimes the writers throw in what look like clues but turn out to be misleads in regards to the mother. remember how when Stella was explaining that she has no time and only went to one party in the previous year, St. Patty’s day. And Ted had said that the mother was at the St. Patty’s day party where he was a jerk. People thought Stella was the mother after that. So I really hope the fan base doesn’t read too much in to the Jerry’s daughter possibility