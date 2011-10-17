‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Mystery vs. History’: I gots ta know!

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I compare my baby to the chupacabra…
“Mystery vs. History” had a couple of promising ideas at its core, one of which wasn’t executed terribly well, the other a bit better but in familiar fashion.
The big idea is the one that provided the episode with its title, with Ted trying to swim against the sea of information available to him about every woman he tries to date and drowning anyway. I’ve been lucky enough not to have to date in the Facebook age(*), but the downside of all this information is very real (trivia arguments are less fun), and the idea of Ted trying to date blind seemed interesting. But I didn’t like the idea of Barney and Robin as Ted’s relationship cops – even if their slow transition from themselves into gum-chewing investigators with Noo Yawk accents was funny – because Lily’s the nosy, manipulative one and Robin doesn’t usually get this invested in Ted’s love life. (We’ll get back to that in a minute.) More importantly, though, it had to force the resolution with the twist about Janet being awesome rather than creepy. I don’t buy everyone’s stunned, simultaneous spit-take reaction, and I especially don’t buy that everyone would demand that Ted go to the website(**) in the middle of the date. She wasn’t a dude, or a black widow, or even someone who hates “Annie Hall,” and even if Barney wanted to cause trouble, the other three (Marshall and Lily especially) wouldn’t have. Classic case of sacrificing character for the sake of a joke that wasn’t remotely worth it.
(*) My wife and I met when Alta Vista was still the hot search engine, which I guess means I need to move to Pawnee.
(**) Which, in rare “HIMYM” fashion, doesn’t seem to work. (That, or the domain was overwhelmed all night by curious nerds like me.)
Kevin being unable to resist psychoanalyzing the group’s dysfunctional qualities, on the other hand, was mostly well-done. It did what I’ve been asking the show to do for a while in making an outside boyfriend or girlfriend just hang out with the group in a story not really about the relationship, and this was the first of Kal Penn’s episodes where he actually seemed comfortable working with the other actors. (It helped, I’m sure, that he got to work a lot with Neil Patrick Harris, something John Cho never got to do.) And the show has been on long enough, and the group has developed enough tics, that it seems fair for an outsider to be able to point out how unhealthy a lot of what they do is. (The montage of violence, complete with all the slaps to date, was a nice touch.) Victoria already pointed out the problem of Ted, Robin and Barney all being close, and I suppose the whole relationship cop thing could be part of a longer game about each member of the trio subconsciously undermining each other’s love lives.
On the other hand, it was exactly like “Friends” episode where Phoebe dated Fisher Stevens and he eventually analyzed every member of the group and their messed-up dynamics. Well, not exactly – Kevin never compared a coffee mug to a woman’s breast – but pretty damn close.
But any episode that brings back Ray Wise as Robin’s dad, and provides us with a flashback to her forced tomboy upbringing (that, a couple of years later, would lead to an extreme gender backlash with her transformation into Robin Sparkles), has something going for it.
What did everybody else think?
The credits of Barney’s presentation was the best joke so far this season.
I thought it was only the second best Barney presentation, after, of course, the entire ewok powerpoint.
“Directed by McG”.. made me break into a big laugh at work where I was watching the episode. My coworkers turned around and stared weirdly at me.
A very mediocre episode. So many good ideas either never fully realized or just done half heatedly but still funny enough that I wouldn’t call it “bad.”
I m surprised your review is as positive as it was. I am not sure why but I expected you to hate this episode.
I agree; I’m surprised, too. I watched this episode stone-faced: nothing made me even smile, much less laugh. It just felt hectic and forced and stupid. I was waiting to see Alan trash it, and I’m a little surprised we’re not in agreement on this one.
I felt the show again compromised the show characters for the laugh. Lily and Marshall have been previously portrayed as hopelessly co-dependent, but not the others. And Ted’s never been at a loss for words when chatting up his dates. As usual, there were lots of little bits I enjoyed (the violence montage was one of them) but I felt it wasn’t one of the better episodes. Also, I was sure that Ted’s date was going to be revealed as pulling a Lorenzo von Matterhorn….
Agreed, and this is also what bothered me about the ‘Spoiler Alert’ episode – with the exception of Barney, everyone’s flaws for that episode had never been shown before and haven’t been since.
I have to disagree with Elizabeth here. Ted’s tendency to correct others, Robin’s “literally” and Marhsall’s singing are character’s traits that have actually been present before the episode. The only one that seems to be truly made up is Lily’s and it’s justified since at the end of the ep, Ted ‘s announced that he’s “accepted” the flaws and thus are no longer prominent to be featured again.
Just my opinion :)
Another example of compromising the characters was lettng Kevin paint the baby room for them. Didn’t Lily make a HUGE deal about Ted having random girls he’s dated in all of their photos? So why would she let a guy Robin just started dating paint the room their baby will live in? Wouldn’t painting your first child’s room be a pretty big memory? I can’t imagine she’d have a problem with “others” being in pictures, then have no problem telling their child “some guy Robin dated for a couple months painted your baby room”. I don’t know, maybe I’m grasping at straws, but that just seemed odd to me.
I thought of that “Friends” episode as soon as this one started.
After a promising start, I’m starting to grow somewhat frustrated with this season.
When did HIMYM add a laugh track? I would bet anything it never has has one before.
It’s always had a laugh track.
I think it’s had one since the pilot.
It’s so weird you should say that, I never usually notice it but it seemed really obvious tonight.
When did HIMYM add a narrator? I would bet anything it never has had one before.
:p
No why more people noticed the laugh track? Because they weren’t laughing along with the show.
I had to check previous seasons for the laugh track!
Even though it was a not terrible episode, the laughs were so obvious it made me wonder if it was just added… and that makes me sad.
uhh yeah laughs are added in for every episode the show has ever done. it has never been filmed in front of a live audience
Actually they used to record the episode, then show it to a live audience and record their laughs. Now they do have a straight-up laugh track though.
The domain janetmcintyre.net was bought by Fox on Wednesday. Even if they weren’t going to create something, you’d think they’d redirect it to the official How I Met Your Mother page on cbs.com. Maybe they wanted to keep the mystery and won’t put something up till tomorrow.
I’m sorry they didn’t keep Janet McIntyre. The actress was pretty good. Though that may be because it was the most we’ve seen of one of the group’s dates in a long time.
The actress played Ashleigh on Greek and was one of the best parts of that show. She’s funny too. Missed opportunity for HIMYM…
Agree completely with Dannyf. She would be a great addition to the group.
I always love the Robin’s dad cameos but since Eric Braedon was replaced they aren’t as good. I like Ray Wise but Braedon had a snootiness that made him perfect for the role. (Ironically that also led to him being replaced in the role.)
Agreed. Ray Wise is too awesome to be a douchebag. I actually like him as Robin’s dad.
I certainly hope that the disappointment following the Janet McIntyre reveal is not a foreshadowing of the mother reveal. There was no way that Janet being super awesome was remotely spit-take worthy.
As for Janet herself, it’s too bad she took off because I liked her on Greek and thought she did well with what little she was given this episode.
And on a shallow note, I find that Cobie Smulders is looking pretty terrible. She seems thinner than ever, with a bad hair cut (her tomboy 14 year old haircut wasn’t that much worse than the current one) and the outfit with the red pants was pretty sad.
I think you might have missed what was indeed spit-take worthy: she was a billionaire.
I thought, in perspective of how this season has been so far, the episode was pretty good. The highlight for me was definitely Kevin psychoanalyzing everyone with the montage of violence. Generally a throwaway episode, minus the development of Marshall and Lilly finding out the gender of their child. But a well executed episode at that.
I thought the show was great! Just as funny as it usually is. Plus a nice little emotional moment at the end. Made me laugh, made me cry- everything a sitcome should do!
Thought the show was great tonight. Funny as usual. A little hokey, but totally HIMYM. Plus there was that super cute little emotional scene at the end. Made me laugh, made me cry- everything a sitcom ought to do!
I’m pretty much on board with Alan…strong regular group hanging out stuff (handicapping Kevin’s first foray into the whole thing) but in service of a weak Ted romance plot with a very weak punchline.
Unlike Alan, though, I thought Ray Wise and the whole flashback was pretty awful. It’s bad enough that they swapped out Eric Braeden, but the peppy caricature he played is so inconsistent with that first flashback and our understanding of Robin’s relationship with her father, it was just plain wrong, and all for the sake of a joke that wasn’t that funny.
Great episode tonight! Funny as usual. A little hokey, but totally HIMYM. Plus there was that extra "feel good" scene at the end. Made me laugh, made me cry- everything a sitcom ought to do!
Thought it was a great episode! Funny as usual. A little hokey, but totally HIMYM-esque. Plus there was that extra “feel good” scene at the end. Made me laugh, made me cry- everything a sitcom ought to do!
I just laughed harder at the double post with SLIGHTLY changed words in each one, followed by BOTH of them being posted twice, than I did during the whole 22 minutes of HIMYM last night. Not making fun of you HIMYMFAN, we’ve all had troubles with the comment section on this site (no I AM NOT a robot!), it was just funny trying to find the differences in the wording of each post…then seeing them both posted twice cracked me up!
I’m not a huge continuity nerd, but it always makes me smile to hear Murdertrain(or whatever it’s actually called)whenever a violent idea is introduced(Marshall and his brothers fighting, etc.).
Yes! The use of Murder Train is one of my favourite call backs on this show.
I think I need to watch more Friends repeats, because I totally forgot about that episode. But, since HIMYM is basically like Friends, it’s kind of funny that they ended up with a similar story line! I’m liking this season so far – it seems like they’ve realized they are getting towards the end game and are setting things up nicely, while still keeping the episodes funny week to week. Every episode isn’t perfect, but this many seasons in, it’s by far better than lots of other shows on TV!
“I don’t buy everyone’s stunned, simultaneous spit-take reaction, and I especially don’t buy that everyone would demand that Ted go to the website in the middle of the date.”
Not only did I share that problem, but it makes one wonder: who exactly was responsible for the website?
Given the URL and the content, it would certainly seem to be a personal site. Who else would create a website devoted to stories about Janet? But if she’s responsible for the site, then why is she so jaded about finding men who don’t know her life story? She’s the one who put her whole extraordinary biography online for them to read!
I don’t have any problem with the spit take. She’s a billionaire, for crying out loud. I do share your questions about who created the site, though. I wonder if Janet created it just to get everything out in the open?
More likely, though, it was a mom or grandparent. The 2011 version of scrapbooking.
I didn’t think of ‘Friends’, but I immediately went to ‘Community’s “Competitive Ecology” episode where an outsider played the audience surrogate and pointed out how dysfunctional the group really is.
That’s what I was thinking too – think all of our favorite sitcoms feature incestuous groups? I blame this all on ‘Saved by the Bell’.
The writers/directors have no clue how to write/direct for a character besides the main four. Kal Penn like every other guest arc actor is given nothing to work with. He is sorely out of place, and its not his doing.
And he is soooooo bad. I mean I really have to keep myself from ffwrd when he starts talking.
This would have been a significantly more awesome date if Ted had picked up Janet Snakehole.
What is the name of the song playing during the hit montage?
I think you’re referring to “Murder Train,” which is the song James Van Der Beek’s character’s band debuted in season three.
Given how the “website” was set up, I’m actually stunned this wasn’t a “Lorenzo Von Matterhorn” play on the part of the girl, since it was as too good to be true as Barney’s collection of websites. That seems like a better pay-off than “it didn’t work out.”
Kal Penn was funny, but they tried SOOO hard to establish him as an outsider that he felt that way as an actor as well. Didn’t seem to fit the scenes–it was as if he was spliced in.
Why isn’t the website up by now. Janet Mcintyre was plastered in front of the camera, and by now the writers must have known we’d all go check the site. Otherwise great episode.
Didn’t anyone feel that all the yellow (walls, paint, ladders, crates, Barney’s tie) and blue (tape, robin’s laptop, Barney’s tie) entities in the baby’s room may have been foreshadowing possible clues to events in future episodes. Or were they just possibly short term clues (to the episode) about Janet McIntyre? The writers have hidden subliminal clues before
I have the same problem with Kal Penn’s character as I had with Don. The show didn’t invest enough time in the lead-up to Robin dating either one to make me care AT ALL about the relationship. So, like with Don, Kevin will disappear from the show and from memory real quick. Too bad, because I enjoy Kal Penn.
This was a thoroughly unenjoyable episode, which makes it a typical HIMYM offering these days. I’m surprised you found as much redemptive value in it as you did Alan. For me, nothing worked – and Jake is spot on with his comment about the use of Kal Penn’s character. I’m a glutton for punishment so I’ll keep coming back for more, but this is maybe the worst show on TV right now.
just an okay show – part of the issue I had I think was once Ted started talking about the difference between conversations before and after the internet my mind kept pondering that and I couldn’t get back into the show.
One thing I kept thinking was how Ted/Bob would have to do a whole lot of explanation during the show because these kids wouldn’t have a clue as to what he was talking about regarding a preinternet age. (which also got me thinking about how much of this story/people/ etc would be available for them to look up online – which also got me thinking if conversation is dying, which it is somewhat, why in the hell would the kids sit there and listen to all this crap, which also…., etc etc )
I don’t think Barney and the gang were trying to cause trouble; I think they somewhat stupidly thought they could get Ted to do better if he knew how great she was. Imagine if he’d dumped her over something stupid (which we know he does) and then come home to find out all that stuff about her. I thought it was actually not a bad joke, but also not a great one. I mostly just found the actress charming and was kind of bummed we didn’t spend more time with the two of them failing to get to know each other.
Am I the only one who doesn’t enjoy it when shows point out how terrible those incestual groups are ? It annoyed me on Community and it annoys me here, because it’s not funny and it doesn’t serve any kind of plot since they can’t break the group up. It’s just annoying.
Kinda funny how the cold opening stated that smart phones have eliminated bar debates, while last week featured Ted and Barney having a bar debate over Edward/Jacob James Olmos’ name that had to be settled by college students and German tourists.
The group violence montage was very funny.
Aside from that, this was a very boring/unfunny episode for me.
The Robin and Barney as relationship cops seemed like a bad SNL sketch; the texting bathroom updates bit was cringeworthy; the baby gender “aww-factor” at the end seemed forced. Even parts that could have been funny (like Robin’s birthday surprise) seemed off, somehow.
And while the show is having Kal Penn interacting more with the group, they’re wasting him: Kevin’s sounding more and more like Ted every episode, when he’s not being as dull as Don, so he’s not really adding anything to the show.
what is the name of the song, playing at the end of the episode, when they found out about the baby’s gender
One of the writing staff must be from BC (in Canada) first we get the Mason Raymond comment (current Vancouver Canuck) then last night a shout out to Smithers – a small town of 5,000 in Northern BC where I grew up. And he is right – the wilderness would be preferable to the town :)
I thought this was supposed to be the Katie Holmes episode, so I checked in to find out if she could do comedy (I’m betting “No”).
It was like watching Deep Sunshine cover “The Final Countdown” or the tapes of Elvis just before he died. I sort of recognized elements of the original show, but everything was done so poorly that I cringed.
Not knowing exactly what to say to someone when you haven’t scouted their Facebook profile was amusing. But unless you’re a graphic designer, who would talk about typefaces?
There was so much overacting (spit takes, shouting. mugging), as if everyone realize how unfunny the material was and were trying out every laugh. Having Barney and Robin complaining about not knowing the sex of the baby just made them annoying.
This show has gotten painful. How sad.
“you gooder than me no matter much” made me laugh so hard!
I think that HIMYM has become a show that relies on the one-off episodes to be so strong because the mythology has lost its luster so much. I have invested so much time and energy into this world and these characters, but the lack of a payoff on the Motherfront places a heavier burden on these kinds of episodes. As for Mystery v. History, I thought Kal Penn’s analysis of the group was pretty great and well-overdue from an outsider, but it was bogged down in the ridiculous Barney/Robin story and the odd spit-take-fueled A-story.
I feel that we were supposed to find it extremely droll that the graphics team put “Josh Radnor” as one of the “favorite actors” on someone’s info-wall in the first scene, visible only during freeze-frame. But I’m just not feeling it so much right now, y’all.
However, they also listed Austin Pendleton. Am I forgetting a random Austin Pendleton – HIMYM connection?
How could an episode about Internet pasts not mention tedmosbyisajerk.com?
But overall, I thought it was quite funny. Like season 4 funny.
I think I’ve finally figured it out! Many of the comments on here about this show come from people who expect excellence from this show. That in itself is a huge compliment to the show! I thought tonight’s episode was fine. Perhaps not the greatest comedic masterpiece in the history of the world, but still, for me, one of the best sitcom episodes that will be on this week. The bar is very high for this show, but that’s a good thing.
Oh my god they’re six minutes into the date! Ted has probably already told her that he loves her! We gotta get down there!
I almost did a spit take!!
I’m probably totally wrong, but while watching this episode I got the random idea that Kevin and Nora would eventually ditch Robin and Barney and get together.
I think Janet is the first black woman Ted has dated in seven years. That has to be some sort of milestone.
HIMYM seems to be doing the same thing as Community in hammering home how dysfunctional the group is, which as in Community doesn’t quite work, in my opinion. The problem is that unlike Community, HIMYM doesn’t have quite as much going for it as Community does.
Loved the violence montage and the way they found out about the gender of the baby.
Other than that, mediocre episode. Better than the rest of the eps this season, but still mediocre.
Worst episode in a long time. So bad, I felt I needed to comment to voice my discontentedment. Love so many of the (as usual) insightful comments here.
The whole thing wrote itself. It was lazy. It was 100% derivative, and not in a tribute way, just in a sad one. I saw every single joke coming. A great director could have steered it in a refreshing, well, direction but it really felt phoned in, the whole thing. All the surprises were things we’ve seen before. The shrink’s whole purpose was to react to people and be frustrating and say and do things that don’t recommend his character at all. And all the forced contrived Barney/Robin time was, like everything else, hamhanded and telegraphed.
No subtlety at all.
The thing about great storytelling is there’s subtlety and there’s obvious stuff. Like a great popular song, there’s something about it that’s easy to enjoy even when you aren’t paying much attention, but the more you listen, the more you can get out of it. I don’t think a second pass at this ep would be anything but more disappointment.
I also thought the website seemed obviously fake and I would have loved it to be Girl Barney. Great idea, posters. Wish they’d thought of it.
Yes I loved the people and now I don’t love the people as much. I really also don’t buy that they have the sort of friendship where they text each other the shape of their bowel movements. So much sacrificed for stupid jokes; it’s like the writer/director/editor/whoever knows nothing about the show.
That said, things that worked: Robin returning to the helicopter (looking like Winona Ryder, by the by). Some of the fake Janet coming back stuff. Um, I think that’s about it.
I loved the IDEA of the Internet’s effect on conversations (and yes, it was totally out of consistency with the show). I loved the IDEA of gender-neutral thinking and how CLOSE they came to making a good statement about that. I loved the IDEA of a blind date with someone surprisingly awesome. Lots of really good ideas. Very dull and unsurprising and unfunny execution.
Thanks for letting me rant. Love this site.
I mean, this show has made me CRY before. More than FRIENDS ever did (a show I also liked). I have loved some of the eps this season. So, so sad to see it slumming like this.
And yes, the laugh track work was really poor this outing, too.