‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Stinson Missile Crisis’: HIMYM: Criminal Intent?

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as we toast to my femininity…
So Team “HIMYM” follows up the show’s best episode in years with one that was… not so good.
I actually liked parts of “Stinson Missile Crisis” – or, at least, the idea of those parts. Robin narrating a story in the same maddening fashion as Future Ted – and to a listener(*) not made up of stock footage, and who can therefore object to the detours and random hints at future events(**) – seemed clever, as did the notion of Barney having a series of Bimbo Delivery Systems in need of shutting down. There’s probably a good A-story there. The problem is that the show has been around so long and gotten so exaggerated that someone needs to spend some time each week scraping off the layers of schtick until the characters – even Barney – are just human enough for the comedy to work, and that wasn’t quite the case here. I don’t doubt that the Barney we’ve known all these years would have these kinds of systems in place, and a few (the robo-caller, Jack Fantastic) were close to amusing, but it all ultimately felt like too much, just as Robin turning into a complete wreck each time Barney displayed his romantic side to Nora.
(*) Kal Penn, in his triumphant return from the Obama administration, and the start of a multi-episode stint that I imagine is going to be a less nuanced take on the notion of therapist/patient transference than anything we saw on “In Treatment.”
(**) So now we can add Lily giving birth without Marshall being present to Marshall and Barney at the casino (though the two could be related) and Ted in the green dress as non-Mother or Bride-related danglers. I missing anything?
Similarly, there was a moment in the otherwise cringe-inducing Ted/Marshall/Lily B-story that suggested a version from the show’s earlier, less cartoonish days. Ted feeling left behind because his romantic life hasn’t worked out as planned has been a theme of the character going back to the pilot, and has often led to good stories. This was not that. This was Ted as obliviously intrusive clown, and then an incredibly lame bit of homoerotic panic when the two dudes found themselves stuck at the birthing class without Lily.
If last week was a reminder of what the show used to be and can sometimes still be, “Stinson Missile Crisis” was mainly a reminder of the perils of sitcom old age. When you tell the same kinds of stories and jokes for 6 or 7 years, it becomes hard for them to not feel silly. This was one of those times.
What did everybody else think?
Is that bad cliffhangers this season or overall? Because slap five also needs to be on the list.
Yeah, the fifth slap is out there as well, though there haven’t been any hints about it – let alone footage like Ted in the green dress or Marshall an Barney at the casino.
I’m still holding out hope that the final slap takes place in a flashforward to Marshall and Barney as much older men, Marshall having held it over Barney’s head for decades.
My guess for a while now has been that slap five ends the series.
I predict that slap 5 will be at a wedding. Barney’s or Ted’s, presumably.
Have we ever seen Future/Old Man Barney in the flashforwards? I’ve always had this odd suspicion that he doesn’t live that long, but that could be due to a very faulty memory.
Otherwise, I’d dig 60-something Marshall slapping 60-something Barney (which would also work as a series-ender).
The best we’ve gotten of Barney was the flashforward of the exploding meatball sandwich (which wasn’t very far). We’ve never seen an actual Old Man Barney, just the time he donned makeup for a scam.
I’ll also throw into the pile that Marshall grants Ted (or Lily) the slap to hit Barney at his wedding so he makes a sensible decision (choosing between Robin or Nora, one presumes).
What did you think Penn? I thought he was awful and had little chemistry with Robin
Was mainly thinking about the ickiness of therapist/patient relations, and my hope that the writers would actually put Penn in a scene with NPH, when they failed to do that with John Cho several years ago.
I found him amusing, but aren’t people not supposed to date their shrinks?
The writers on HIMYM tend to be real jerks when it comes to that sort of thing, not only did John Cho never play a scene with NPH, but Busy Phillips also didn’t get to play a scene with Jason Segel, which is also a travesty.
Yeah, it was a so-so episode, but no love for Vicki Lewis as Dr. Sonya. Okay, she wasn’t that funny until the flashforward, but still, Beth!
Oh, I went totally bitchcakes when she turned up.
I yelled “It’s Beth!” every time she was on.
As a long time fan of the show, it hurts to see some of these story lines because they just feel forced. I still get a really good laugh here and there, but how troubling should this Robin falling back in with Barney thing be? They ended so poorly the first time.
They ended so poorly the first time because the writers at the time were afraid to put Barney in a committed long-term relationship. Clearly, now they’re ready for that, and NPH and Cobie Smulders have oodles of chemistry. If the show actually goes there, and takes them seriously, it could work very well, IMO.
That’s true. If they can build this right and give Barney incentive to want to go back to Robin (the “did I pick the right tie” thing I’m guessing means they do), that would be interesting. I would have trouble seeing him pick Nora because I honestly don’t see why she appeals to him so much. They never really made that clear IMO. Also, on another note… Clear Eyes… Full Hearts… Can’t Lose!!!!
See, the sad thing is is that they crapped up the B/R relationship so badly the first time that it makes no sense why Robin would want him back. The chemistry has fizzled like hell and I don’t even care any more. Which is bad given the season’s plotline.
I don’t care about Nora either, other than she has a funky accent. She came off as a little cheeky and not totally buying into Barney’s bull the first time she was on, but after that, she’s just a Boring Traditional Girl and I don’t care. Token love interest.
The only thing I laughed at in this whole episode was the cut to Ted wearing one sock. Last week I argued that while the episode was good, they were simply starting to repeat storylines and re-use stuff from old episodes. There was more of that here with the Ted storyline as Alan mentioned, and even certain references like Cafe Lamour and Bangity Bang song. The show is rarely funny and they are literally out of ideas for these characters. It’s just an unfortunate situation.
Maybe there should just be a law that ALL shows have to end after 5 years, period. That does seem to be the point where most of them get everyone feeling bitchy.
The only laugh I really got in there was Cobie Smulders standing up with “Wait, this isn’t right,” unbuttoning that girl’s shirt and slapping her on the ass.
I’m getting pretty tired of seeing Robin be dumped on these past couple seasons. She was once a strong, funny, female character who’s now been reduced to chugging alcohol under a bar table and going to therapy because she can’t get over an ex.
Oh, wait. I guess that was supposed to be funny.
She wasn’t going to therapy willingly. She assaulted the girl who believed in destiny and was ordered to go by the judge.
No I get why she went to therapy…but the whole situation came about because she can’t get over Barney (if she hadn’t told her where Barney was there would be no reason to assault her in the first place).
Also I think it was pretty obvious she NEEDED the therapy to deal with her feelings for Barney, court order or no court order. How she got there just added insult to injury.
Also Alan it’s interesting you bring up In Treatment considering Irfan Khan played Kal Penn’s father in The Namesake. Well, it was interesting to me.
Just like with most of the outside love interests fir the gang, the writers have utterly failed to show me why Nora has captured Barney’s attention. We still know virtually nothing about her, and I don’t see why I’m supposed to care about the relationship. It’s frustrating, to say the least.
She’s so bland. You couldn’t pick her out of a line-up of one!
Quit being such an Ann hog!
The point is that she is fairly average. She’s meant to show that what Barney’s dad said about finding the right girl and settling down really got through to him. It could have been any girl at all, and Nora just happened to be there.
Obviously this bothers Robin, who’s also ready for a commitment now. The two of them are ready for each other now, but Barney chose to fixate on some other girl. It could be a sign that he doesn’t have confidence in another attempt at a relationship with Robin.
Intellectually, I could appreciate the show mixing things up with a different unreliable and rambling narrator (Robin instead of Ted) Aside from that, though, this was a pretty disappointing episode. (And it, again, made a “joke” about the rambling storytelling abuse the show has inflicted on the viewer.
There may have been interesting stories to be told about a new baby joining the Ted-Marshall-Lily tri-relationship, or Barney’s evolution from Barn-dog to one-woman man, or Robin’s emotional reaction to the Barney-Nora pairing, or one of the gang going to therapy. However, this episode squandered whatever opportunities those stories presented, I think because the stories as presented were framed as sitcom scenes, and were not based on any real emotion built in the series or from these characters.
Maybe part of it comes from how badly the writers screwed up the Barney/Robin pairing (totally abandoning any real chemistry / conflict those characters had, instead choosing to contrive some reason for them to break up and then alternatively pinefor/ignore each other), but I think that’s more a symptom of something running rampant throughout the show’s most recent seasons: the writers consistently have sacrificed the characters, and the emotional history/heart of the show, in service of “funny” bits, or arbitrary plot lines. So, Robin and Barney break up because the writers decided they should, or Barney’s committing to Nora because the writers have decided Barney’s committing to Nora, and Ted is stalkery douchily involved in Marshall and Lily’s pregnacy because…oh, wait, Ted’s always beeing stalkery douchey about Marshall and Lily, so I guess that doesn’t really fit my point.
But anyway, I didn’t find this episode funny, and it’s continued abuse of characters I used to care for is eroding what good faith I used to have for the show.
And also, they ruined a relationship with FAT SUITS. ‘Nuff said there.
In a word, cartoonish
Given that Marshall and Lily have always been portrayed in the past as far too willing to encroach on Ted’s privacy during their moments of passion (“Please. Don’t.”), it seemed too out of the blue for Ted to be portrayed as the intrusive one. Given Lily and Marshall’s baby-craziness, it’s also unbelievable that Lily wouldn’t already be aware of what foods/behaviours are advisable to avoid during her pregnancy. I agree that there were good bits here, but the betrayal of characterization for the sake of laughs weakened the episode.
Also, the implied joke about Marshall leaving Lily unsatisfied rang false, given the amount of intimacy the two have shared over the years.
Doesn’t it seem likely that Ted would remember being intruded on, while Lily and Marshall would also remember being intruded one? I think it makes perfect sense from the standpoint of the characters. I also think Lily did know what to avoid; she asked the doctor about things like sushi and wine, and was told moderation was key.
(What I cannot work out is whether this episode is supposed to be something Ted tells his kids about, or whether they abandoned that for an episode. Either way, kind of confusing.)
What was the joke about Marshall leaving Lily unsatisfied?
I was bored throughout this episode and like the therapist, I didn’t care for the Marshall/Lily/Ted storyline.
What I did like were the scenes with Barney and Robin on their own. They look so natural together and I wish the writers would take more advantage of that chemistry.
I’d also love to see something good happening to Robin again. Both her love life and job situation seem so depressing. Last season she was crying on a train and now she’s getting drunk under tables. And let’s not forget that she’s living with Ted, surely she deserves a break from all that misery.
Everyone knows its an R2-D4 unit.
It is actually an R5-D4 unit, and if you were a true fan and read the extended universe stories, you would know he damaged himself so C-3PO and R2-D2 could stay together, making him a true hero to the Rebellion.
Ugh, that was supposed to be in fake “comic-book-guy” “/comic-book-guy” tags. Darn editting…
Aren’t Cheeto’s suppose to be orange?
Between Jennifer Morrison, Anne Dudek, and Kal Penn, I’m just wondering how many more House interns theyre going to use.
I actually want Barney to pick Nora. Something about him and Robin together doesn’t compute in my head.
Side note: What happened to the guy Robin bumped into while Ted was buying his red cowboy boots? I’m pretty sure Bob Saget said that story wasn’t over.
That actor got hired on another show.
If I were actor playing Ted, I would have sent some Rocky Mountain Oysters to the writer(s) of this episode thanking them from removing them from my character. Ted’s behavior was unacceptable for this show. Where is Louis C.K. when you need him?
Marshall staring at the model of the vagina was funny, mainly because I had the same fascination with one of those when my wife was pregnant.
Fascination with the model I mean, I’ve been a fan of vagina’s for a while now.
Marshall staring at the model of the vagina was funny, mainly because I had the same fascination with one of those when my wife was pregnant.
Fascination with the model is what I mean, I’ve been a fan of vagina’s for a while now.
Im shocked you are still doing weekly reviews on this show. It has been terrible for years now.
The Ted story seemed like a bad later-era Friends Ross Geller story.
I found the idea that Barney would pretend to be a casting director and then molest new arrivals to the city to have crossed the line into sexual assault. That was gross and offensive of the show.
I agree; that bothered me too. (Also the treatment of the girl who Robin assaulted, who in fact didn't do anything wrong, but was treated as a dumb, unworthy of respect bimbo.)
I agree; that bothered me too. (Also the treatment of the girl who Robin assaulted, who in fact didn’t do anything wrong, but was treated as a dumb, unworthy of respect bimbo.)
Barney’s schemes have been crossing this line for a while now. The joke that disturbed me the most was in “The Bracket,” when Barney admitted he may have sold a woman for a car (in a foreign language, so it was possibly unintentional, but he clearly had no qualms about it).
Yeah, I’m pretty sure impersonating a doctor is a crime.
One interesting thing about these two episodes is that they’ve both used the story-telling narrative device (inside the story-telling device). Last week, with Ted telling the story of him and Victoria, and this week, with Robin telling the whole story to the therapist.
I wonder if it will be a theme this season.
I’m disappointed that this post didn’t start “just as soon as someone answers all my questions about vaginas.”
I agree that Robin and Barney were generally too broad, but I didn’t find the B-story cringe-inducing at all. Ted’s list of trios was a perfect HIMYM gag, and Radnor did a nice take on his usual knowitallism (here coupled with his feeling of falling behind his best friends). The birthing class was silly, I’ll grant you that, but kind of funny and not really gay panic except at the very beginning (that setting would not have made sense for a gay male couple either. You must have a womb to get on this ride.)
I was confused by the Halloween costumes. Hasn’t Ted been a ‘hanging chad’ every year since the 2000 election?
So now we can add Lily giving birth without Marshall being present to Marshall and Barney at the casino (though the two could be related) and Ted in the green dress as non-Mother or Bride-related danglers. I missing anything?
A verb?
How very Ted “The Corrector” Mosby of you.
I enjoyed this episode, and especially surfing to stinsonbreastreduction.com (and its companion linsonbreastlawsuit.com). My wife even e-mailed and received a very funny canned reply!
This is a pipe dream, but I’d like some kind of Ultimate HIMYM Box Set or what-have-you to have a definitive (preferably video) timeline of all of these flashbacks and flashforwards in actual chronological order.
Sounds like a Wiki/Website in and of itself.
Basically, this episode was very much like this episode of Frasier where Daphne had a court mandated therapy session, and in retelling the story, realized she had feelings for Niles. So that’s pretty much what I thought throughout the episode.
“When you tell the same kinds of stories and jokes for 6 or 7 years, it becomes hard for them to not feel silly. This was one of those times.”
Been telling myself for the last 2 seasons that I need to go back and watch Seasons 1 and 2 again to see if I was just fooled into thinking this show was one of the funniest shows on TV.