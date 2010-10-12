‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Subway Wars’: The taking of Scherbatzky 1-2-3

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I speak conductor…
Some other work kept me from getting to “Subway Wars” right away last night, and some of my Twitter followers seemed to be warning me that it was a bad episode. (Said one, “So when does the statute of limitations expire on that #howimetyourmother stuff-will-happen promise?”) Having been displeased with last week’s outing, I went in expecting the worst and was very pleasantly surprised.
“Subway Wars” wasn’t a big arc episode, though it did deal with Marshall and Lily’s fertility problems in a way that managed to find laughs in the situation, with Lily threatening to pee on the imaginary, leprechaun-voiced Marshall on her pregnancy test. It was an example of another kind of episode the series usually does quite well, and hasn’t turned to in a while: an Only In New York story.
The good versions of this episode – which “Subway Wars” was – do more than just fetishize life in Manhattan, but instead use Big Apple-centric details to illuminate the characters’ stories. Though I still don’t care about Don, I did care far more for Robin in this episode as she cried on the subway than I did through all of her inappropriate calls last week, and I appreciated how Lily and Marshall’s need to win the race of course tied back in to the pregnancy issue. (And though I love my kids dearly, I have to say I kinda wish we’d thought to do a pre-parenthood bucket list.) And Barney’s good deed for Robin at the end was one of those noble moments the show needs to give him every now and then to allow him to be a loveable d-bag the rest of the time. Heck, they even turned some of Ted’s more insufferable traits to their advantage by having him turn into the crazy man on the bus.
I want to see them really get going with the big arcs, soon. But the problem last year wasn’t just the lack of forward momentum, but the absence of entertaining standalone episodes like this one to make up for that.
What did everybody else think?
I always feel nervous everytime I open the link of Allan’s HIMYM review, weird I know, I feel like I’m part of the show and really wants to seek Allan’s approval each episode :D
So I’m really glad you liked the episode :D
Me too. I feel the same. I think it’s because if he doesn’t like something he doesn’t do reviews of it. And I like to hear his opinion on everything though he’s only one man.
How many C-list celebrities do you think they approached before Maury Povich said yes?
After watching Ted’s lecture on La Sagrada Familia, I thought maybe he shouldn’t be a professor. (I was actually just there last week.) “brown, point, and weird” is the best an architecture professor can come up with for an interesting work of Modernista architecture? And it also a) wasn’t left unfinished after Gaudi died, it’s still being constructed and b) wasn’t expected to be finished in his lifetime anyway. Gaudi was 73 when he was hit by that tram – he wouldn’t have lived to see it completed no matter what.
I know, I know, it’s a sitcom – but still. :-)
I don’t know anything about the buildings that Ted was going on about on the bus, but his doing that cast him back in the Ted as D-bag role.
I did think it was mostly better than usual – but I think I’m just tired of the show and I’m not sure it can recapture the magic of the first few seasons. I can’t pinpoint why though.
I sort of agree that the magic is gone – I still enjoy the experience of watching it but I laugh out loud less.
However, in defense of Ted, he’s just a geek for architecture. A geek who is constantly surprised that others aren’t as fascinated by it as he is. I find that charming. (On the other hand, I thought the reveal of Ted as the crazy guy on the bus was well done and funny).
A geek for architecture… and apparently crossword puzzles. (That party he went to where he was also a douche…)
I see where you are coming from though – I also felt a little bad for Ross on friends (when he wasn’t being a douche) because every time he opened his mouth about dinosaurs his friends would roll their eyes. Oh well.
I had the same issues with Ted Sagrada Familia lecture, all the info was at least partly incorrect! Oh well :o)
Yeah I was shouting at my TV throughout the Sagrada Familia bit too, but I guess the writers aren’t exactly architects themselves and you have to just accept things like this in a sitcom really…
Now if Mad Men got some advertising information wrong – then there’d be problems!
No, the failure to get the architecture stuff right is symptomatic of the rot that has set in. Good shows sweat all the details, because they care about getting everything right for their audience.
And the reward for doing that is sometimes you come across topics that give you ideas for jokes and episodes.
To compare and contrast, “THE BIG BANG THEORY” actually gets plaudits from scientists and comic/sf geeks for getting things right. And the creators have identified bits– even running gags– that have come out of their ‘research’.
For a guy who pronounces Encyclopedia-> Encyclopaedia and likes finding typos in menus these architecture details are pretty big details for him to miss.
Also The Big Bang Theory science is written by a physicist who works at UCLA: [www.npr.org]
“So we’ve been working with a professor of astrophysics named David Saltzberg, who’s at UCLA, to vet the science that we’re doing, to make sure that we give them real projects, that the dialogue, that the things they say, you know, is the kind of thing that if you were an actual physicist watching the show, you wouldn’t be screaming at the television, that’s not how we talk… Sometimes, though, a piece of science is a big, integral part of the plot, and so we’ll consult with him beforehand and say, you know, what -you know, give us something that Leonard might be working on, something Sheldon might be working on, something where they might be approaching a breakthrough, or the area where they’re – they’ve hit a – you know, they’ve gone down a blind alley or something. And we’ll talk ahead of time, and he’ll help us develop”
Haha, I thought the bit was pretty funny. It’s an architecture class, does he really have to come up with something to describe a building to architecture students? “Brown, pointy, and weird” was just meant for the students to get a laugh, (which they did)
As for the architecture mistakes, perhaps you are just implying them? I thought the message was simply that Gaudi died and left his work “unfinished” for Gaudi. Regardless of whether or not it was to be finished within his lifetime anyways, I thought it was a perfect catalyst for Ted to realize that he shouldn’t be putting his dreams on hold.
There were a whole lot of Bing product placement moments in this episode.
Just Microsoft all the way around. Maury had an xbox and a kinect in one shot and an xbox was in the background of another
It does say in the credits “Sponsored by Microsoft” for a reason. Bing!
Loved this episode, great standalone.
Maury Povich being every place in New York was awesome, as was Marshall’s folk song.
Hope this keeps up in arc fashion.
Best episode in a good while. They used the rather unique story structure that HIMYM’s retrospective narrative provides well. Plus, they had a song. HIMYM always does original songs well.
Wow. I just…I just hated it. I found my attention slipping away. Perhaps because I’ve lived in New York over 30 years and didn’t think ANY of those things make you a “real New Yorker”? It felt like an outsider’s take on the city the whole time.
I felt like every single one of the characters embarrassed themselves and made New Yorkers look like idiots.
Yeah, yeah, I get how each of the characters needed a “win”–although Ted’s narcissism and insecurity really hit a new low, and I’ve yet to see any evidence in his classroom of why he would have gotten 64 glowing reviews on GradeMyTeacher.com (a take off of [ratemyprofessors.com])–but I had a difficult time feeling sorry for any of them.
I did want to know why the sad girl had been crying, though. Did I miss that?
This was better than the other episodes this season, and many episodes last season. The story structure was fun, and I liked when they went to the split screen to show how action was progressing for each of the characters. The disembodied heads, however, I could have totally done without.
It felt *closer* to an old school HIMYM, but it wasn’t quite there. It’s kind of hard to put a finger on it, but all the characters seem to be lacking a certain energy that was there in previous seasons, as though they’re not enjoying each other’s company as much, and the performances are a little flat. And while the bit about Barney throwing the win because he realized Robin had been crying would have worked better if she actually *looked* as though she had been crying.
I completely agree with the last paragraph. There is something just… off. Robin’s emotions, off. Ted’s hair, off. It’s lacking that genuine spark and instead of trying to get it back, the writers are subbing wackiness.
Really good episode, one of the best in while. Contrary to the general tone on this blog, I actually think the show has improved markedly this season in comparison with last year.
Fun Fact: This episode rocked! Best one in a long while.
better than last week but still not very good
So was it supposed to be a joke or was it a writing error? At the beginning of the show when he talking to his kids he says “you know who Maury Povich is don’t you” Isn’t he talking to them 20 years from now?
If the show was better written I’d go with joke (then again if the show was better written they’d have written a better joke and I wouldn’t be wondering)
I liked this episode – possibly because I do live in Manhattan (about a block away from Ted’s fake apartment) and I relate to a lot of the ‘only in New York’ elements to the show in general.
As for this episode, aside from the cockroach bit (FYI, I never see roaches here – saw them all of the time growing up in the south), I have done all of the ‘New York’ things.
HIMYM has lost the plot – literally. For too long, they have been in a holding pattern – not advancing the story one bit. As a result, the characters have had to go through storylines that have made them annoying. What they have done to Robyn is as bad as what they did to Drama in Entourage.
Sounds like people absolutely love it or hate it. Weird.
Count me in the “love it” section, I really enjoyed them getting back to doing a group crazy episode, liked Marshall’s nutty song (note to Marshall: John Henry DIED. He is not a role model!), Lily and Robin’s friendship moment and then Lily goes asshole, Barney’s tackle. It was fun and worked for me. Felt like they were going back to it being a fun show again!
Huh. Didn’t even know there would be people hating on the episode until I read this blog and its comments. A few friends and I were on twitter last night and we all agreed it was a fantastic episode and the best one so far this season (which has been IMO on fire).
And anyway, who says this isn’t moving the plot forward? We got Marshall/Lilly’s ongoing quest for the baby that we knew would be a big part of the season. Plus all of this “Robin’s life suck” is most likely setting up for the wedding in the first episode of the season. If that’s with Barney or some other person, who knows, but Robin “winning” may be a sign of things to come.
It’s sad to say this, but it’s episodes like this that simultaneous remind me how good this show once was, and how hard it is for any show to regain the magic after it loses it. The Office is currently working on it. Even Chuck and 30 Rock are, to a lesser degree. In season 4, I would’ve found that moment between Lily and Robin to be really sweet. I just don’t buy it anymore. It really is like a relationship. When everyone was being insensitive to Robin, it didn’t connect, partly because none of the actors were fully on their game, partly because the conceit for tying all the emotional threads together was weak, and partly because it played too much like the show itself had been all last season: insensitive and self-absorbed.
Also, Maury Povich and tacky Microsoft product placement result in automatic failure for me, even in what is otherwise the best episode of the season. Either one or the other in a single episode would be tolerable, but together, it is a “Game Changer”-level turn-off. I don’t care if a show is being paid or not. Unless it involves some critical jab, I do not want to be reminded that my television viewing is helping to perpetuate the sensationalist and consumerist excess of our mass culture. Maury Povich actually cheapens the impact of previous guests like Alan Thicke, Bob Barker, and Regis Philbin.
OK, this’ll date me…remember when it was a pop culture thing that Maury Povich and Connie Chung were trying to have a baby, and having trouble? (And in fact they ended up adopting, it says in Wikipedia.) Could that possibly have to do with why they used him?
Also…hasn’t Woody Allen been in voluntary semi-exile in Europe since the Soon-Yi thing? I don’t think real New Yorkers see him around any more.
I don’t know about Woody, but good pull on Maury & Connie. That hadn’t occurred to me during the show.
I thought the ep was very good. I even felt a little sorry for Barney when he tried to be a good friend to Robin in the car, but she was already too hurt to talk to him. Good for him for giving her the win at the end–and good for Robin!!
I had the same thought about Woody being in NYC as I watched the episode – you’d have a better shot at seeing him in London these days, I would think. It made me wonder when was the last time the HIMYM writers left LA.
I find it amusing that two different shows have done a “carrots and peas” gag within 4 days of one another. The HIMYM writing staff must have been grinding their teeth when 30 Rock aired on Thursday.
Add that to Don’s ‘red leather yellow leather’ from Sunday and we officially have a making-fun-of-theatre-conventions trend!
I really really enjoyed this episode, which was a great pick me up after last week’s downer. Yes, I’m annoyed about the lack of a big arc, but this one was funny enough on its own. How can you ever dislike an episode with an epic Marshall song about battling machines? That song alone made the episode great.
I didn’t even notice the product placement… Whoops. Guess it didn’t work on me.
Easily the best ep of the current season, and generally good period. I think HIMYM is at its best when it “overstuffs” an ep with multiple mini-plots and recurring (in the episode) bits, and this was a prime example of such.
Loved this episode. Who was that singing the song–one of the regular cast?
When they said that Robin would finally see Woody Allen in a couple of months is that hints that maybe Woody Allen will do a guest spot soon?
I can’t see it happening, but if it does then that is awesome.
I actually loved this episode. I laughed a lot, and I loved the Maury Povich stunt. Honestly, I’d like the big arc to move forward too, and yes, I’m a little miffed the creators seem to be talking out of both sides of their mouth. But if I can come away from this episode during a hectic moving week having laughed a LOT, that’s all I need right now.
Not only has HIMYM jumped the shark, but Alan’s reviews of episodes have jumped with it. I had it on DVR, figuring I’d check reviews first. Alan’s positive– coupled with 3 strong negatives– persuaded me to run it to see what was what.
I figure Alan owes me 22 minutes of life. This was another putrid episode that illustrates how badly the creators have lost the vision:
1. I spent five years in Manhattan and I get the “Real New Yorker test” idea. Rotten execution– only the cockroach was even close to being a valid test.
2. Woody Allen? Maury Povich? That’s the sort of lameness one expects from “LIVE IN CLEVELAND”, which fetishizes 30-year-old jokes. What– Ed Koch and Reggie Jackson not available? Epic fail for hip and clever.
3. Motivation? Yuck. The thing about HIMYM that used to work was how it could identify little things in your life that had become rituals, rules or needs– and you’d say “I never thought of it, but, wow, that’s right.”
Maybe it wasn’t you– but someone else. Maybe it wasn’t exact– bu8t very comparable. Maybe it was exaggerated. But you could recognize it.
None of the stuff they’ve covered for the last few years is stuff I’d do. Or that anyone I know does. Or that anyone I like– or would be willing to tolerate for more than 35 seconds– does.
4. Lily/Marshall’s reasons for needing a win worked. Done a little too broadly, but not nearly the worst feature.
Barney wanting (but not needing) worked, but the execution reeked. For the folks here who didn’t like the show and aren’t sure why– because it kinda reminds them of the sort of episode that used to work– Barney provides two examples of how the show has lost touch with its characters.
Season 1 Barney would NEVER, for any reason, permit his suit to come in contact with a floor.
Getting an ambulance– which has right of way anywhere– is a good concept. But riding on a gurney where people bleed and die? Please. Barney gets a police vehicle (or maybe a helicopter).
Ted’s reason is OK (he’d obsess about his ratings), but the implementation was awful. 64-1 isn’t realistic, and it makes him seem like a jerk. Funny would have been “no ratings”– even though everyone else at the school has them. (Maybe one “OK, but talks too much” in the tag.) Ted tended to make things unnecessarily complex are worry too much, but he wasn’t a jerk that nobody liked– as this guy was.
And we’re back to Pheobe-izing Robin. I would have killed to date this woman once– taken a number and stood in line or paid a high price on a celebrity auction. If I were on a first date with this mess, I’d get up to use the restroom after 20 minutes and dive out through a window.
5. There are so-called “real New Yorkers”… and they’re using public transportation to get somewhere in a hurry? Yeah, sure.
HIMYM has morphed into “Friends-Lite”, with three people with strong comedic skills, who are being badly used. I’m not sure if that’s a successful business model (certainly tougher with two other bad shows on the night). And if Segal, Hannigan or Harris leave, it’s toast.
But if you didn’t like “Friends”– or if you liked HIMYM because it wasn’t as brain-dead as that show– there’s nothing here any longer. I’m afraid of my DVR (every time I try to delete schedule programming, I wipe everything out). But I don’t know if I can stand to view any more of these.
PS: Alan, if you watch an episode of “Twenty Good Years”, I’m willing to call it even.
You had me until you referred to Hannigan as having “strong comedic skills.” She was funny in American Pie, but that was more the writing than her acting. I think she’s uniformly terrible on this show. Cobie Smulders has way better comic timing.
I’m with M.
I think that Hannigan’s comedic timing is a little different. I feel she plays her humor more organically. She can’t pull off some of the more overt comedy (“You, Son of a *****”) but some of her lines from Buffy are still some of my favorite. The episode with Vampire Willow her line “and I think she’s kinda gay” still slays me (no pun intended). Her humor I think comes more organically.
I agree that Segal and Harris– who can make even horrible slop nearly bearable– are better. I’ll even agree that Smulders, whose approach is more conventional, is less hit-or-miss.
When Hannigan gets decent material– and when her off-the-wall approach works– I think she’s the funniest. Because she’s sometimes plays things oddly (and it works), I think the writers give her a lot of slop figuring “Let’s see what Alyson can do with this.”
Which is OK to try– but when it falls flat in rehearsal, you cut it. That’s what notes are supposed to be for.
Personally I found it really puzzling how you managed to come up with an idea, that HIMYM is becoming too friendslike, when – in reality – this show was trying to imitate Friends from the very beginning. It’s now – when HIMYM become mediocre – when it doesn’t resemble Friends at all.
At the same time you mention TBBT – based on cartoonish, overdrawn characters, and childish plots, as an example of the show which – unlike HIMYM – care about a viewer. Guess what – almost everything you hate in nowadays HIMYM is TBBT-like.
Couldn’t they have found at least a marginally interesting minor celebrity for the Povich part? Surely there must be some who’d volunteer.
I gave up on HIMYM a couple of weeks ago but people keep saying this episode was a return to form so I gave it a shot. Nope, same old downhill slide.
I loved the episode.
But I miss old Barney classics like ‘suit up’, ‘it’s gonna be legendary’, ‘wait for it’ and the high 5. Where have they gone?
You know when even the Barney stuff is old and tired and not funny that this show is over. But the biggest problem is Ted. Who cares how he even met his wife anymore
I’m usually far more positive on HIMYM than most, and generally, I enjoy this kind of non-arc standalone episode, but I didn’t love this one. I think part of it is the NYC filtered through Hollywood backlot sets that make it seem so much less authentic than something that actually films here like Bored to Death, 30 Rock or Louie. Sometimes the abstract lack of geography works to this show’s advantage, other times, I can find it jarring, as in this one.
Though I didn’t love it because I think I wrinkled my brain trying to figure out the geography, I might otherwise have enjoyed it because it did have mini-Marshall, Ranjit and lots of Maury Povich.
I’m getting pretty bored with Ted-as-Ross-Geller (especially since they’re going with the same none-of-your-friends-cares-about-your-somewhat-interesting-career path, which I always found unrealistic in Friends as well — because, dinosaurs!).
It wasn’t a terrible episode. I’m hoping we can just be done with Don. I’m hoping we can get to see Victoria again (and she’s not heartbreakingly married off or whatever). I’m hoping we can just have a little return to the realism that made the show sweet and relatable, before it goes completely down the same wacky surrealism path that (in my opinion) killed Scrubs.
huh, that’s true. Ted is also a professor now like Ross, and both are obsessed with what they teach (Ross – dinosaurs, and Ted -architecture). That’s pretty spooky.
But I thought it was pretty hilarious to have Ted as the crazy guy on the bus. And I loved that Lily can understand the conductor, because I could never understand what they’re saying. I think this episode was pretty solid.
And, I’m still a fan of Barney doing something nice for Robin. Not enough to forgive the writers for the debacle of Robin/Barney from last year, and the less said about Don the better, but it was very sweet moment, and a nice callback to the ‘observe a woman crying’ at the beginning of the episode.
I appreciate this for its ambition more than anything. And the fact it didn’t make me dislike any of the characters. Nothing was overdone, everyone was used in perfect balance.
A good standalone, definitely. I felt it moved the development along more than the past few have.
I’m surprised I’m the only one to say this, but we hicks in fly-over country HATE these “only in NY” stories. Yes, it’s the greatest city in the world but it’s just such an elitist & “in” story that it alienates everyone not in love with NY. Plus, the show is filmed in LA (likely Burbank or some crappy burb, I didn’t check which lot it’s shot on) and the outdoor sets sucks. They don’t even feel like Manhattan. And after all, it’s really Manhattan we’re talking about, not the other four boroughs. It’s just lazy and it feels like the writers are just longing to be cool and sticking their thumb at their hometowns & LA. Just lazy.
I thought the best “real New Yorker” gag was that everybody had a different opinion on how to get there fastest. When I lived in New York, debating the fastest set of subway or bus transfers to get someplace was an endless topic. And Barney’s strategy to snag an ambulance was pretty amusing.
I also loved the return of Ranjeet, and the fact that the gang has him on speed dial and can summon him just by saying “I need you”. Ranjeet appearances just make me happy.
I enjoyed it, which makes it the first episode in a long while that I actually really liked.
I didn’t see it as a standalone episode anyway. It was clearly setting up the major arc of this season; Barney/Robin. I don’t think there’s any doubt that they are the couple getting married in the season premiere and I’m expecting the season finale to be their wedding. Maybe Barney’s possible search for his father changes him a bit and he’s ready to become a bit more mature. That’s what I speculate will happen.
Man do I hope you’re right…
I really hope you’re right too!! But I somehow doubt it, unless the wedding happens in the show’s last episode.
The writers seem afraid of tying Barney down. The way they ripped him out of the Robin relationship and reverted him to his old self with no pretty much no lasting effects make me think they won’t be likely to show a married Barney during the series. They’ll hint at Barney & Robin for the future, but I can totally see this being Robin’s wedding to some random guy she’ll divorce shortly after.
I really enjoyed this episode and I hope it’s an indicator for the next couple of episodes to get better too. Also hope Robyn gets over her break-up soon cause I still can’t relate. I feel her relationship with Ted was far more serious than with Don (still don’t get why she moved in with him at all..) so time for a new storyline for her.
I’m a defender of HIMYM and even I thought this week stunk. The whole surprise you don’t see coming but you should have due to subtle clues really wasn’t that subtle, especially with Marshall. This show needs more work, for sure.
I like the group crazy episodes so I liked this one but the series is wobbling as a whole. I hope they are able to fix it