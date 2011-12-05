‘How I Met Your Mother’: How she met your father?

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I earn the right to put the Vikings helmet on Baby Jesus…
I should be better prepared for an episode like “Symphony of Illumination” by now. I should know that “HIMYM” is a show that will gleefully pull the rug out from under its audience – has been doing so since the end of the pilot, after all – and that anything that seems like actual information about the future, and actual advancement of the story, will eventually be revealed to be anything but.
Intellectually, I know all this. I’ve watched the show a long time. I know its tricks, know its strengths and (unfortunately growing number of) weaknesses. I know it’s a show absolutely terrified of change when it can continue to play the kind of narrative games that were cute once upon a time and have grown steadily more annoying.
I should have been ready for the stunt the show pulled tonight in revealing that the kids Robin spent the episode addressing were just figments of her imagination.
So why did it make me angrier than anything I’ve seen on television since “The Killing” finale?
Here’s why: because there was a genuinely good episode buried that massive pile of bullshit that the framing device turned out to be, and everyone involved with that part of the show – Cobie Smulders especially – deserves better. We deserve better.
“HIMYM” set up Robin’s aversion to having kids very early on, used it as a reason to delay Ted and Robin hooking up, then as a reason for them to ultimately split and stay split. It’s an ingrained part of her character, and one of the few things about her the show has managed to not screw up in recent years. I didn’t like the pregnancy reveal at the end of last week’s episode and all the familiar, lame soap opera twists it seemed to promise, but the idea of Robin grappling with the very large gap between “I don’t want kids” and “I can’t have kids” was an interesting one, and one that Smulders absolutely ran with. She was every bit as good for most of this episode as Neil Patrick Harris has been in the various episodes dealing with Barney’s father, and even the material before the infertility subject came up (Robin’s understandable horror at cracked, bloody nipples and Barney’s dismay at what Insane Dwayne had become) was funny. For that matter, this was one of Josh Radnor’s best episodes in a while, between Ted’s over-the-top performance as Robin’s designated comfort food provider and then his more sincere insistence that his job is to support her even when she won’t tell him why she needs the support.
And yet all I can focus on is yet another stupid, completely unnecessary narrative bait-and-switch from the “HIMYM” writers. The idea that Robin and Barney would have multiple kids together may not have fit what we knew about them previously, but the show could have gotten there convincingly, and the set with the kids on the couch – complete with Barney’s Stormtrooper suit in the background – suggested that here was the show finally giving us a major signal about the future, and not screwing around with us by showing us the Mother’s foot or promising that we’ll finally meet her at a wedding Barney will have at some unspecified future date to some unspecified woman.
What exactly was gained by doing this? How did that make the episode better? “See, folks, y’all thought Robin was going to have Barney’s babies, but the joke’s on you, ’cause she’s as barren as Holly Hunter in ‘Raising Arizona’!” I can’t think of a single way the episode was improved by adding what turned out to be a completely bogus framing device, rather than just telling the entire story in the present day. If anything, I think Robin’s discovery about being infertile would have hit even harder, because I wouldn’t have been spending time wondering if Vicki Lewis got it wrong, under what circumstances Robin and Barney might adopt, etc.
I should be dwelling on how good Cobie was, and on what a shame it is that NPH is likely the only castmember who will ever get an Emmy nomination. I should be thinking about some funny jokes at the baby store, about a goofy but engaging Marshall B-plot, about the complete silliness of the gang fulfilling Robin’s expectations of them even when she substituted pole vaulting for pregnancy. But all I can think about is how “HIMYM” is a show that just can’t stop itself from being too cute for its own good.
Seriously, what was the point of that, guys? Just tell a story. You can do that. I’ve seen you do that. You’ve done it exceptionally well. You more or less did it for good chunks of this episode. Don’t overthink it. Don’t try to outthink us. Tell. A. Story.
Please.
What did everybody else think?
My thoughts exactly as soon as the episode ended. The ending was so heartbreaking and well played by Smulders. But they did her no good by doing that trick in the episode. I lost much more respect for this show than I ever have in one viewing. Damn shame.
I thought, up until the kid turned on him, that it was Marshall’s story that was going to be a “fantasy.”
It was a dumb device, but outside of that, Cobie did sell it well.
Yea i thought the same and it the whole story with those two had some major holes.
I had read some comments on ew and some viewers had mentioned that the verbiage in the episode was referring to “your father” not our kids. The point being that she cant have kids, but they could be barneys kids. I liked where it was going with that theory, until they all disapeared.
Alan, I just finished posting on the AV Club (where their reviewer loved the episode) something very similar to your review. I think we must both just be approaching this show the wrong way to properly enjoy it. I was, like you, angrier than I’ve been watching television in a long time. I told a friend who watches the next day online that this is the first non-sports related time I can remember yelling “Bullsh!t” at the TV.
I love these characters. I like the heart of this show. I hate the rug-pulling with a fiery passion. Also, I hope Mr. E goes Murder Train on that kid.
Oh, but on the bright side, at least they didn’t try to make us think the kids were real for eight or so episodes.
Excellent point Josh. Given what I have seen so far, that is not a very big stretch for the writers of HIMYM.
The framing device annoyed me, but not enough to offset the awesomeness that was Smulder’s performance.
Although after the final scene I found myself remembering just how good Ted and Robin were together and how they crapped the bed by making her and Barney get together.
Although I’ve always liked Barney and Robin together, this episode reminded me of how much I LOVED Ted and Robin.
Thats exactly wat i was reminded of at the end… the way he said “it is my responsibility to make you happy”… it was amazing.. i started craving for them to be together but alas she is AUNT ROBIN :(
oh god it made me miss ted and robin so bad!!!:( i want them to be together after this;)
100% agree with this: “If anything, I think Robin’s discovery about being infertile would have hit even harder, because I wouldn’t have been spending time wondering if Vicki Lewis got it wrong, under what circumstances Robin and Barney might adopt, etc. ”
I was quite distracted thinking of all the possible ways they were able to have kids together. Shame, cause this was otherwise a very good episode.
Actually the Vicki Lewis getting thinking would have made this episode into a “just another episode”. That is how MOST shows would handle it.
I meant Vicki Lewis getting it wrong thinking
Got to disagree. Thought this was a fantastic episode. The twist didn’t bother me at all.
The twist bothered me, but not enough to make me hate the episode. In fact, I really, really enjoyed it. The reason it didn’t bother me is because that’s the sort of thing HIMYM does now, so it doesn’t surprise me. If the show reminds of what earlier seasons used to be like, I consider that a success, twist or no twist.
I’m with Ryan here. My reaction to this episode ties in with what you said at the start of your review, Alan. I just couldn’t see Robin’s ‘children’ as anything more than a silly gag (starting from the way they were dressed and presented). So, of course, there was little dissapointment for me in the eventual reveal and I could just enjoy the rest of the show.
But the show lied for what? Four, five minutes? The reveal that Robin couldn’t have kids came early on, so we all knew the framing device wasn’t real.
But the show sold it as something that the doctor had gotten wrong. Robin kept saying “sorry” to the kids for celebrating that she wasn’t pregnant, etc. And they presented it as a twist meaning that Bays & Thomas meant for that reveal to come at the end. If you didn’t buy it for the whole episode, good for you, but I think you’re in the minority.
We can argue if it was necessary, but I definitely don’t think Bays & Thomas lied to us…
For me, it just highlighted what kids meant to Robin.
It lied for two weeks. It is very much like if after that episode where at the end Marshall’s father died the next episode 2 weeks later was “psych! he’s still alive.”
That is a horrible analogy. False positives (or just false alarms) happen all the time in real life. There was good odds that Robin was not pregnant before this episode.
There was an episode a couple seasons ago where the closing remarks came from Future Ted, who mentioned that Robin eventually did learn to be good with kids…as a godparent to Ted’s. It may have also included a drawing by Ted’s daughter on her refrigerator. While not unimpeachable, it was a clear indication that Robin did not have kids, and for those who remembered it, we went in with at least enough skepticism not to be surprised.
There have been other occasions where the show has jerked us around, flipped the past timeline, thrown out loose ends, and dragged things on, and did so due to struggles in the writing or planning for longevity rather than quality. This was not one of those times. The episode used the false premise legitimately for dramatic effect, and was successful in that motivation. Those who are angry only feel that way because they fully bought the acting and quickly became invested in the premise, and thus feel cheated and duped. If you don’t feel cheated and duped, though, you can recognize the impressive writing, acting, and directing that generated that level of emotion.
“False positives (or just false alarms) happen all the time in real life.”
And in a broader sense, more often in sitcoms. The stereotypical sitcom plot is something seeming like it’s going to change and then it doesn’t. When a show has the guts to make a major change as it seemed like it was about to, that’s something noteworthy but it ended up taking the path that sitcom writers almost always take – don’t rock the boat, don’t touch the formula.
I personally wouldn’t have wanted two pregnancies on the show at the same time, and then have 4 of the 5 leads having kids with each other.
False positives are actually a pretty rare occurrence.
“Those who are angry only feel that way because they fully bought the acting and quickly became invested in the premise, and thus feel cheated and duped.”
So, buying the premise and getting invested in the acting makes us suckers? But…isn’t that what a show is supposed to get its viewers to do?
Because Robin couldn’t physically have kids didn’t make the framing device ‘a lie’. She and Barney could have adopted.
I was pretty annoyed by the bait-and-switch too. While I was watching, I actually got excited that we finally had a piece of real information. That we knew that Barney and Robin ended up together and we could watch them as they progressed to that point. And then to find out it wasn’t real? And that we were jerked around again? And I also found it depressing, something I don’t enjoy from essentially escapist comedies.
This show is on my list of shows I’m about ready to drop and this episode didn’t help its case.
Exactly, exactly, exactly. I, too, felt excitement over the concrete info, and was so moved by Robin’s development from reluctant mom to tortured woman whose womb was a barren place where seed could find no purchase.
When the kids faded away, I was shocked speechless. It was such a gratuitous twist, so redolent of cheap film school tricks, so unworthy of and untrue to these characters we’ve gotten to know over these years.
What a lousy gyp.
We do have a piece of real information. We now know that Robin is not having kids. Yes, it isn’t as big as knowing that Robin and Barney are together, having kids, but it is still significant information.
I think this is probably even bigger information about the trajectory of this group of people than anything Barney+Robin. I think you’re suffering from selection bias where you’ve already concluded that Barney and Robin must end up together and anything that challenges that conclusion is a step in the complete wrong direction, a stall. This episode gave us information that will impact each of the group’s members in a far deeper way than a forced coupling to satisfy your ideal outcome.
Yeah, but the show has been teasing us with Barney + Robin for several seasons now. They made us care the first time – and then once the characters were together, they didn’t know what to do with them. Now for a second time, the characters seem to have feelings for each other that are deeper than friendship, and the show hooks them up – and then after making it seem like they might actually end up together, pulls the rug out again. My question is – how many times do I have to root for a pairing they seem to want the audience to root for – only to have them to give negative payoff for doing so. Basically what I’ve gotten out of this show is that it’s pointless to root for ANY of the pairings (except maybe Lily/Marshall, but they started out the show a couple) because all of them come to nothing in the end. Let’s count: Robin/Ted, Robin/Barney (twice), Barney/Nora, Robin/Kal Penn, Ted/Stella, Ted/Victoria, Ted/Slutty Pumpkin, Ted/millions of other girls. They can only make me care so many times before I give up and just stop caring.
Alan, they also added yet another future mystery with “Robin becomes a bullfighter.” Still love the show and these characters, but enough with the rug-pulling and adding new mysteries without solving old ones!
Haha, I love the “we’ll get to that, later” comments! Like the goat!
This show is on my list of shows I’m about ready to drop and this episode didn’t help its case.
Sorry for the duplicate comment. It kept telling me I was a robot and the capcha was wrong. :-/
I think that, perhaps, the justification for the framing device was that it forced us, if only briefly, into Robin’s point of view. Not just superficially (Robin actually giving the v/o), but emotionally as we had to go from actually believing that she had kids and ended up with Barney, to having the rug pulled out from under us by knowing without a doubt that she will not have kids. Though gimmicky, I thought it was the best kind of HIMYM gimmick, as it actually heightened my emotional connection with Robin in the story. Obviously, ymmv, but this worked for me.
I agree with you… While yeah it was a little sitcom gimmicky it forced the Robin POV and not just Ted telling us.
Yes, the framing device made Robin’s loss real. We saw the kids and life she lost. That’s much more effective to me than to have a character who has spent many seasons saying she didn’t want kids suddenly wrestle for 20 minutes with not being able to have kids.
And if you’re a Barney/Robin shipper, it showed not that Robin wanted kids, but that some part of her imagined a life with Barney. And that was, to me, as much what she was mourning as the kids we met briefly.
I agree completey. This was one of my favorite HIMYM episodes in a long time. I felt they used their framing technique really, really effectively by flipping it, and then subverting it. I’m actually shocked that you didn’t like it, Alan. I was expecting a glowing review, saying that this episode made last week’s pregnancy scare worth it.
I like this idea that the fake flash-forward forced us into Robin’s POV. In that, it was very effective and added gravitas. Believing you’re pregnant is a BIG DEAL, especially when it’s with someone you were/are on the verge of committing to. Vivid fantasies about the future are bound to occur. The problem with the episode was that the fantasy lasted too long. The scene in the park should have occurred right after the infertility reveal. That would have given us the best of both worlds: a devastatingly effective device to put us in Robin’s head, without it turning into a trick aimed just at the viewer.
This is how I saw it. Without it I think, knowing that Robin didn’t even want kids, it would have been harder to see how this was a loss for her. But for a short time she thought she was pregnant and had started to picture the kid(s) she and Barney would have, didn’t want them, but felt guilty for not wanting them because they were (supposedly) real people to her at that point. We thought they were real for a short time, but so did she. And so we felt along with her the impact of them fading out of existence.
I’m with you. I really liked how it put us in Robin’s shoes for the episode, and even though it was a fantasy, I didn’t see it as a bait and switch. I saw it as framing what Robin may have been thinking each step of the way – picturing what her life might have turned out to be if she had in fact been pregnant with Barney’s kid, imagining the kids she now knew she could never have, apologizing to them as she justified why she never wanted them anyway, slowly letting them go emotionally as they faded out of sight. Like Alan, I too was a little distracted thinking of how Robin may have had kids if she was infertile. But wouldn’t a woman who just learned she could never have kids be thinking that too? Seems like a great way for us to be in Robin’s head, even if it may not have been the best storytelling device.
Maybe I’m naive or dumb, but I thought it worked and made the episode stronger. Initially I assumed that those really were her future kids and that she’d eventually have them through some other means, which made the ultimate reveal that she would never have children (and her reaction to that reality) all the more devastating. I thought it was the best episode of the season, and Smoulders gave one of the best performances in the history of the show
They never said Robin didn’t have kids. They couldn’t even lock into that. The writers are still free to get her pregnant somehow down the line. This entire show is about them delaying plot developments so they can use them later. The story should develop organically but instead we’re in a holding pattern until they know when the last season is.
Yes Gajic that’s EXACTLY what they said – she never has kids.
Gajic – Future Ted said she never became a “pole vaulter,” which pretty definitively says she never has kids.
They didn’t say it. They implied it. if they want to give Robin kids in two years they have an easy way out.
This is also the show that flat out said Barney never met his dad then introduced him the next year.
They’re too worried about keeping every possiblity open to reveal anything.
I’d have to agree with Gajic here. It never seemed to be completely set in stone that she doesn’t have kids. Honestly when I heard the pole vaulter line I thought it was more intended as a joke saying that she literally didn’t become a pole vaulter. A joke like that is pretty consistent with how HIMYM is written too.
Anyway, even if it wasn’t a joke and it was implied, they do have an easy out because it is never flat out stated as “Robin never had kids.” I definitely wouldn’t put it past the writers to let her have kids eventually because of that loophole. There are many instances in which the writers give false implications towards the future.
Anyway, even if it wasn’t a joke and it was implied, they do have an easy out because it is never flat out stated as “Robin never had kids.” I definitely wouldn’t put it past the writers to let her have kids eventually because of that loophole. There are many instances in which the writers give false implications towards the future.
Future Ted says she never became a pole vaulter, because that’s what he thought she wanted. He didn’t know pole vaulting was a metaphor for having kids, because Robin never told anyone the real reason she was upset. So yeah, they never actually come out and say Robin never has kids.
ITA with Gajic and glad I read the comments before posting the same. I loved this episode, cried through much of it and then spent a few extra minutes watching my 5 year old daughter sleep (usually I just take a quick peek but tonight I had to linger).
I’m more in the frame of mind as Jeff’s comment above. Lame framing? Certainly. And I was pissed for about 5 seconds. But the episode WAS a good one with an exception performance from Cobie. My disappointment regarding the twist isn’t enough to offset the rest of the solid episode.
It boggles my mind that people would continue on with the show after a string of puff episodes like the “mugged by a monkey” one and then say their dropping it after a poignant episode like this one. Forget the cheap framing device; that last scene between Ted and Robin is the real trick that this show has pulled off — convincingly showing that these characters love and care about each other.
I’ll be honest, as soon as it faded to the credits my first thought was Alan’s going to hate this.
Couldn’t agree more. And the show I thought of immediately was The Killing and how that screwed with its audience too. Like you wrote, you knew it would not be a clear, easy story – Robin is pregnant, Barney is the dad. But to do it like they did it was just insulting. And I was thinking the same thing for most of the episode – what a good episode, maybe the best one they have done in a long time. Instead, I am just annoyed.
I thought something was obviously up when she had the same voice in the future.
Very good observation!
I seriously was willing to forgive the punch in the gut feeling that was Robin’s decision to stay with Kevin, I was willing to look past the apparent pregnancy of a character that was so staunchly anti-parenting, I am however incapable of looking past yet ANOTHER episode of emotional manipulation and gotcha storytelling for the sake of ‘character growth’. Seriously? This is not some soap opera. If I want that sort of crap, I’ll watch Private Practice.
If they want to be clever, how about moving the story forward in a way that stays organic and true to the characters these people once were.
This show is getting more ridiculous than Lost in its Season 3 days. Someone needs to let them know its high time to start solving mysteries rather than introducing new bullshit ones.
The only thing this sets up is furthering the idea that Robin is a totally vulnerable character, now fallen to a state where she can get on Egg Nog and pretend to talk herself into dealing with not being able to have kids. Of course, this whole season we were supposed to believe that Robin is in a vulnerable, emotional, dark state, so it didn’t further the plot, but this at least actually showed (at the end) Robin being lower than she has ever been.
I almost completely loved this episode. With all of Barney’s personal growth over the past few seasons, and even the development of Robin’s character it would have been a really interesting path to take if she really were addressing her children.
I even would have been okay if this pregnancy was a false alarm but there were still children down the road.
I do feel let down by the story, but I still enjoy the characters which is why I continue to watch.
I think the creators have developed Shyamalan syndrome, whereby they can only see the story as a setup for a twist, which they’ve convinced themselves is the actual point of story telling.
Hence, aliens impervious to everything but water invade a planet composed of 75% water.
This is the problem with these story-telling framing devices, they lose potency unless you try to up the ante, creating melodrama instead of actual drama. You get so lost in trying to screw with the audience — I’m looking at you Lindelof — that you lose the ability to convey a cogent narrative. So instead of just telling a story, you get flash forwards (which weren’t the show-saving game-changing development everyone thought, they just prolonged the crutch) then time travel, then flash (god help me) sideways or whatever BS they want to call it.
I think the writers are now either prevented from or incapable of just telling a story and sticking to it. They’ve adopted and relied on the too-clever-by-half pose of false narration, twist endings and stalling tactics, and now are left with nothing else.
Since they don’t care about the actual ending of the show, neither does the audience. Either we’ll be conditioned to just expect more fake outs or just give up on the puzzle because it’s not worth our time.
Lost did that to me in the final season and these guys are coming actually close. Which is a shame, because unlike Lost there are some compelling performances and actual talent. I liked Barney’s first two reactions to the news that Robin was pregnant, and I could feel a palpable sense of loss when Robin found out she couldn’t have kids. But all that good feeling went away when they played their “Gotcha!” card.
Nicely done, buffoons.
I’m so used to their tricks that I was pretty convinced that at the end the kids would say something like – “thanks Aunt Robin” and we would learn that the kids would be Barney’s kids but not hers (I even rewound half way thru to check if Robyn called them her kids (which she didnt).
So, while I was upset with the switch, I never believed they wouldn’t pull the rug out.
Seriously, I’m going to be very sad if Robyn and Barney don’t end up together.
ME too! I am so emotionally invested in the two of them being together that its a little embarrassing. The two of them are seriously meant for each other.
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO frustrating…but I KNEW from the moment she started talking to them that they’d probably pull that rug out from under us. When you can’t trust the show runners at all, then it’s really hard to keep watching.
Unfortunately I’m kind of stuck – much in the way Dan Feinberg described on your podcast a few weeks ago.
You’re comparing this to the Killing? Really? Not even close, in my opinion. This was one episode and, as another commenter pointed out, the framing device could be used to recreate for the audience what it must have felt like for Robin to have that possibility taken from her. The Killing was a season long of misdirection and going nowhere.
But then I come from the perspective of someone who has loved that Robin never wanted kids and loathed the very thought that she may change her mind on this. (yeah, yeah, yeah…I know it happens in real life but I feel that changing one’s mind is overrepresented while being steadfast in that decision is underrepresented on TV.)
So for me, the anger you’re feeling was the anger I felt when I first read the spoiler that they were casting for Robin’s “kids.” That made me furious and if they hadn’t pulled the bait and switch at the end, I’d be in here much angrier than you. I’m still a little miffed that they somewhat took away the choice from Robin but that’s a minor quibble.
I feel the same way. On 95% of shows out there (okay, probably not Gray’s Anatomy) this would be the episode where Robin changes her mind and has babies. On a show that is obsessed with having a future family of domesticity, I was deeply afraid they’d change that on Robin, and I was pleased as punch to find out they didn’t ruin her character in that way.
Yeah, comparing this to The Killing was a cheap shot, but only because The Killing was so terrible.
I’ve been annoyed with this show before. Frustrated, even disappointed. Whenever elements of the show had made others angry, it never bothered me as much as it seemed to other people.
But this time, I was genuinely angry and upset. I think maybe this was the straw that broke the camel’s back and I was not only frustrated by this specific episode, but felt all the more a chump for all the times I defended the show’s choices – even if only to myself.
As a 36 year old man who has never wanted kids, but increasingly has mixed feelings as it becomes more and more (if not biologically, then practically) unlikely that I will never have kids, I felt a real emotional identification with Robin, despite the gender difference. To have such a powerful performance cheapened with yet another cheap stunt is a real shame. I don’t know many other sitcoms that could have pulled off the humor and emotional resonance of much of that episode, but few others would resort to such crap either.
Lastly, I got whiplashed a bit by the end of the episode. The first time I heard it, I thought the last line was that, “she was never a mom.” It hit me so hard, I rewound it and realized it said, “she was never alone.” I got excited for about 5 seconds as I thought they had left her ability to have kids open, until I remembered that that passage had started with saying that she was never a pole vaulter – using the language of the episode to tell us in fact she was never a mom. Anyway, within 30 seconds, I went from thinking she never had kids, to thinking she may have, to realizing again that she didn’t.
Again, I don’t understand why people are forgetting about adoption. Even if you’re going to assume “pole vaulting” is a metaphor for having functional babyparts (which I did not, as I don’t think that’s connoted very clearly in Narrator-Ted’s tone), all it means is that she never had kids from her own uterus. That sucks, I’m sure, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be a MOM. Honestly, as an adopted kid I’m starting to get a complex here. Is my natural-born sister somehow a more fulfilling child than I am? Jesus.
Sorry if I didn’t assume based on zero evidence that the world-travelling career woman that never wanted to have kids decided to adopt.
You summed it up perfectly, Alan. I thought FINALLY! We have some huge reveal, some progression in the storyline, something to reward all the years and hours we fans have put into this show. And then poof…it’s just yanked away like a meal from a starving man. It’s just absurd at this point, to think that they won’t drag this thing out for 2-3 more years…its beyond frustrating.
How would this be a reward for all the years and hours anyone has put into the show? The Robin kids storyline has never been a season-long arc. It isn’t like we’ve waited around since 2005 thinking “Is Robin going to have kids?”. This wasn’t as bad a bait-and-switch even as in the finale last year when Ted told his kids that the woman he met at the restaurant was YM and then pulled the rug out immediately.
Could not disagree more with the review and quite a bit of the sentiment here. I don’t mind the rug being pulled out from under me by the show because they aren’t doing it just for the sheer shock value of it all which is why something like The Killing did what they did.
With this show I really feel like they are trying to get into the psyche of their characters as they are in their early 30’s and dealing with issues such as love and ultimately pregnancy. I think often in television women are portrayed as either great mothers or angry women not wanting to see a kid. They started Robin in that latter category years ago but what we saw tonight was growth in her character. She didn’t want to have kids until it became apparent she couldn’t have them. It was not her choice anymore but rather one made for her. That is not the Robin we have gotten to know over the years on the show and it furthers everything that is spiraling badly for Robin right now.
Also, I think anyone who thought they were giving you anything that blatantly in the first minute of the show is kind of naive. When has the show been so forthcoming in giving away information? Why would this have been the change? This show is trying hard to carefully remove layers and are doing so at a pace that works for them within the confines of what they have time wise to tell their show. This wasn’t the show stretching itself, it was telling a compelling story.
Also, I think some of the negativity surrounding the reveal has a lot to do with anger over how Barney and Robin were handled. Honestly, it felt more forced to me when they were putting the two together because they seem like the people who highlight each others defects. I wouldn’t say I was happy they were split up but it didn’t bum me out like it did so many others.
I hated almost everything about this episode.
1. The initial “reveal” that Robin and Barney had kids. I was excited that the show supposedly stopped beating around the bush about where their relationship would be going, but extremely pissed off that they would stick them in the exact kids-and-marriage-and-house track that is so wrong for them, and that the writers seem incapable of thinking past.
2. Barney’s continual ridiculous and impractical baby frenzy.
3. Robin’s reaction to her infertility–I thought it was way too over the top and quick for someone who never, ever wanted kids. I can understand that she’d still be upset about having even the chance taken away, but I think it should have been handled entirely differently.
4. The final reveal. Ughhhhhhhh.
There’s nothing else to say. You said it perfectly. At this point I’m only watching because of nostalgia for seasons 1-5 and to find out who the mother is 2 years from now.
You are probably the only person who is nostalgic about S5.
Seriously. Seriously. This wasn’t some shameful pulling of the rug, the writers earned that twist and it actually added to the plot by showing how deep of a pit Robin felt she was in. If you’re going to continue to shit on the show even when it goes to unique places a lot of other sitcoms don’t, and continue to shit on the show week after week, then why the fuck are you still reviewing this show. Every week it’s nitpick after nitpick to the point and while the show is far from perfect in that run, it’s still good. If you disagree that this show is good, then stop whining about it every fucking week.
Take your own advice. If you know Alan’s How I Met Your Mother review is going to make you mad, then why the fuck are you still reading them? Noone makes you read this.
This episode answered one of my long running complaints.
It wrote the female character’s on the show. It wrote them well.
It gave an entire episode of the show to Robin and her perspective. Thank you HIMYM writers.
It gave Lily a character trait that seemed like Lily as a human person would actually have. Thank you HIMYM writers.
The ending to the episode was a gut punch. I hope the resonance of this Robin story (arc?P) is as resonant as Barney and Marshall father arcs from last season. If it is for me the season will be worth it.
This episode gave more evidence as why Josh Radnor could be written off the show and we would be none the wiser.
Wow, and I thought the imaginary storylines were reserved for Barney, I didn’t think they would use it with Robin. But seriously, I know that the writers like this rug-pulling stuff, but this probably wasn’t the episode or subject matter to do it with, even if it was the writer’s intent to get the point across that being infertile significantly affects her.
However, I do like this new wrinkle in the whole Barney/Robin angle, where now Barney might want Robin, but that means he won’t have kids (even though he doesn’t know it yet) even if he wants them. Let’s just hope that Becki Newton’s character even has a tiny modicum of personality, as that would be a massive improvement over Nora.
I wonder if Bays and Thomas are going to submit this episode to try to get Cobie an Emmy nomination, after years of giving her nothing, they finally give her something to showcase her talents.
Finally, after Robin made a LeBron joke at Ted, I’m surprised he didn’t counter back with a Roberto Luongo joke.
Exit8A,I believe the actors themselves choose which episode to submit for Emmy consideration. Someone please let me know if I’m wrong.
Sorry, I’m just happy to have HIMYM around. The framing doesn’t bother me at all. I love the show always and forever. I have no problem with it all. The story with her “children” was the crux of the emotional point of the story. If I’m in the minority, then so be it.
I’m a latecomer to HIMYM and have been watching the entire series for the last few weeks. Watching the show in bulk, I can’t say I agree with you. It doesn’t feel like a cheat for me, mainly because Robin is talking to the children she knows she never will have. So all the imaginings parents do when they have kids, wondering what they will grow up to be, the endless possibilities; it’s heartbreakingly sad to see her imagine those now-never-possible biological children as real solid people. To see them vanish at the end, is to see that possible future vanish. Even if she never wanted kids, this was still beautifully heartbreaking to me. While I may agree with the other bait-and-switches in this series, in this episode it absolutely felt appropriate to me.
Two more things that I neglected in my previous post:
1.) The show has used the rug pulling gimmick at the end before even if it was never used as a show long device. I distinctly remember the episode where Barney went in to the restaurant to talk to Nora’s parents and then the camera pulled back to reveal that he was outside the building imagining it all.
2.) I also feel a lot of the complaints are because the show has had the nerve to be successful and be on for 7 seasons. How long do people think shows should be on? I feel if they are still telling funny stories it shouldn’t matter and this show is. It shouldn’t be punished because it has managed to stay on the air for a long time.
My theory is that any show that goes beyond 5 years starts to really piss off most of the fanbase after that point. It is entirely possible that the creator of Babylon 5 was right in planning 5-year arcs for shows, because after that, it seems like a lot of people think a show is going downhill no matter what.
Check out most of the fanbase of The Office for futher validation of your 5 year theory. Most of the formerly rabid fans now sound like they wish the show was never madel.
The 5-year theory has some merit, because two popular long-running sitcoms–M*A*S*H and Cheers–were forced to make cast changes after the fifth season, which significantly changed the dynamics of those shows, perhaps allowing both of them to last the eleven seasons they did. If both of those shows had kept their original casts it’s highly doubtful they would’ve lasted as long as they did (I guess ‘Frasier’ would be an exception to the 5-year theory).
I thought it was an excellent episode. Like one reviewer said–yes, HIMYM has been more dramatic lately. But I think it comes with the age of the characters. Yeah, in her 20s Robin would be terrified of people finding out about Robin Sparkles. But in her 30s you’re worried about pregnancy, and marriage, and the health of your parents. (i.e. Marshall’s dad) I think this is a show that really touches on those issues. I think Cobie Smulders deserves an Emmy for this episode–she was absolutely incredible. This episode was excellent.
“She never was alone.” Past tense. Is she dead when Sagat/Ted is telling the story?
This Recaptcha is killing me…”She never was alone.” Is she dead in the future?
I think SagetTed meant “During that time in her life, she was never alone.”
That was ridiculous- Alan’s review sums up my feelings exactly, my only other comment is what independent modern gal goes to the doctor to find out she’s pregnant? (actually that brings up another question – what kind of test were they doing that Robyn wasn’t even aware of yet was able to tell her definitively she could never have kids. AND that brings up another point- Nowadays women don’t accept they can’t have kids (if they really want them) for YEARS.
Actually – other than Smulders performance this show was really lame all around.
See, this was what kind of threw me. I completely respect Robin not wanting kids ever, but with the ending I felt like Robin couldn’t have kids, started to feel like she might want them, and then just shrugged her shoulders and said oh well, guess I can’t. I know that’s not exact, but that’s how it felt – if she really is reexamining her feelings about having kids, wouldn’t she spend time doing research or thinking about adoption or foster care? There are so many ways to have kids nowadays and so much science has improved – it just felt very simple, like they just wanted to make sure they wrapped up her anguish in one episode. I would have appreciated a more thoughtful process, wherein Robin realizes she really doesn’t want to raise kids herself due to lack of freedom or cost, which I think fits more with what most people who don’t want kids feel, as opposed to her just resigning the issue due to her lack of ability.
This bothered me too. I kept exclaiming to my husband, “That would never happen!” — even though I know that it’s pointless to expect realism from a sitcom.
The mysterious tests bothered me even more than the fact that Robin didn’t just buy a home pregnancy test, or that she accepted her infertility so quickly. The idea that a doctor or lab would decide, hey, we’ve done the test someone asked for and there’s still blood and/or urine leftover; what the hey, let’s experiment and see what we find out! — that drove me nuts. Why on earth would they test for fertility when there wasn’t even a *question* of that? Why would they test for *anything* other than pregnancy? And why would they do more tests after the patient’s issue has been resolved to everyone’s satisfaction?
It would have been so easy to make this credible, too. Have the doctor say to Robin, “You’re definitely not pregnant, but the results of the test were a bit unusual. Would you mind if we do some further tests? It’s probably nothing, but better safe than sorry.” Voila — you still get the shock of Robin finding out she can’t have kids, but you don’t take viewers out of the story with a completely implausible plot device.
I can understand why you would feel that way but I found the ending powerful and sad. Robin crying into Ted’s shoulder at the end really got to me. Instead of feeling mad at the creators,when we learned the kids weren’t real, I just felt bad for Robin.
See, I loved this episode. Because as a childfree person (I’m biased), I really freaking hate it when a character who has zero interest in kids suddenly wants to become a mom. It’s why I dropped watching Bones this year, for example. And frankly, given the emphasis that the creators of this show give to traditional family life, it is 100% plausible that they would suddenly turn Barney and Robin into Lily and Marshall and Ted with 2 kids. And that, to me, would be utter betrayal of her character. And I sat through the entire episode worrying about this.
And in the end, they didn’t betray Robin in that way, and I was so relieved about it. I loved that those were imaginary kids. I want to see one strong female character who doesn’t have to coo over baby socks all the time and worry about catching a man before her biological clock goes.
Plus Cobie was excellent in it. So there’s that too. Especially what with the punching and the dancing.
But some people do change their mind. My boss at work was like that. She never cared about having kids, but now she’s pregnant and she’s thrilled. It’s fine if you dont want kids, but it is plausible to do a complete 180.
it’s plausible to do a complete 180, of course. and yet, isn’t this 180 what almost always happens in fiction in these cases? as a childfree person by choice too, it bothers me so much, because popular fiction hardly ever shows MY side of the story, only the side of people who do this complete 180. so I understand @Jenfullmoon because that’s how I feel, too: my experiences are WAY underrepresented in fiction, whereas the complete-180 people are WAY overrepresented. a little more balance would be nice.
I can’t agree. I thought it was a devastatingly beautiful ending.
I really liked this episode himym will never get old to me. Me and my wife enjoy every week and every twist. I think himym is appealing to the majority of its audience. Just not the online majority
Seriously, for someone so set on not having kids, why isn’t/wasn’t Robin on birth control, or have one of those reversible operations? Has she really depending on just condoms this whole time? I guess it’s OK for sitcoms to openly talk about sex now, but not most ordinary birth control options.
Birth control isn’t 100% (thought its damn near close). Plus, add any accidental missed days and what not and its completely plausible that someone on the pill could still get pregnant.
Well, she hadn’t been sleeping with Kevin, and perhaps hadn’t been having much sex at all… due to side effects, many women don’t use birth control when they’re not actively having sex.
I disagree.I thought it brought some heavy issues, for a sitcom, and did it well.
I, personally, don’t “want” her to end up having kids, but the show never explicitly said that she wouldn’t have kids (enter theory that she still has some / adopts – but I’m going nowhere near that). Remember, this isn’t Robin in the future (like with Ted), this is Robin right now, justifying herself to not having kids.
In any way, it really played with emotions more than anything… the excitement and wonder about her being pregnant and finding out she’s not.
I didn’t like the whole line with the kid and Marshall, though, and I could see it a mile away.
It didn’t really bother me at all. First of all, when Robin kept insinuating that Barney was their father, it seemed like it would take the mystery out of who Barney married at the end of the year. If he and Robin had two kids, then, obviously, they would be married, so why would we have to wait for the end of the season to find out? Also, I also think it totally made sense for Robin to be thinking about her future kids that she would never have after finding out she couldn’t have kids, so the ending didn’t bother me at all – it just made me understand just how sad she was. To learn that the option of having kids has gone away would be devastating to anyone, even if you knew you never wanted kids. Even if you never wanted them, you always thought you could in case anything ever changed. To know that the option is completely gone is devastating – and also takes the choice aspect out of the matter, which probably makes you angry. I don’t know, I can see where people would be upset, but for me, I thought the episode was well done and I completely emotionally connected with it. But maybe I’m just gullible.
I thought it was a good episode. I can’t share Alan’s anger, because (1) Future Ted has clearly indicated that Robin never has kids, and (2) the reveal was so well played by Smulders.
The one thing I found fault with was Ted the Comforter. This season was somewhat set-up with the premise that Robin-Ted-Barney all being friends as exes would blow up, and the scenes with Ted arguing that “it is [his] job” seemed to invoke this problem and the pair’s previous chemistry, to the point where, when Robin leaned into Ted’s embrace after the light show, I was preemtively ticked that she was going to kiss him and the show was going there with no real basis. That, far more than the switcheroo with the kids who don’t exist, was unfairly misleading to me, but in a way they actually didn’t go through with.
Ditto.
As someone who’s invested in the Barney/Robin pairing, I found this episode disappointing and infuriating. It has become a pattern this season to give these two a glimpse of happiness together just to take it all away 5 minutes later. And it’s exhausting and makes you care less with time.
Having said that, the last few minutes of the episode were beautiful. You sometimes forget how much chemistry there is between Robin and Ted and along with the voice-over it was just a wonderful moment to remember.
Doesn’t anyone remember “SOCK!” when they all swooned over the baby sock? Even Robin?
Ridiculous ending. If I wanted sad, sappy soap opera twists, I’d watch ‘One Life To Live’…ooops. For the next month anyway.
TV blows.
I don’t want babies, but I still think that they (and their teeny socks) are damned cute. One doesn’t have to be a child-hater just because one chooses a life without children.
Shark. Jumped