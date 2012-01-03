‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Tailgate’: Where everybody knows you’re lame

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I open the kimono…
Sitcoms love Christmas episodes, but New Year’s episodes tend to be a bit rarer because the TV business tends to take the last couple of weeks of December off. (It’s one thing to air a Christmas episode on, say, December 13 and another to air that on the 6th so you can do a New Year’s show two and a half weeks before New Year’s.) But because CBS planned to be in originals last night, we got a well-timed holiday outing – and a fairly solid, sweet installment of “HIMYM” overall.
Stories about Marshall’s father pretty much always work (unless they’re about Marshall being afraid of making out with him), and the tailgating plot was no exception. (Though I’m trying to figure out when in the chronology Marshall had time to get from New York to Minnesota.) It gave the episode a good framing device(*), the welcome return of Marshall’s rivalry with his gigantic brothers, and the touching coda that once again drove home how much Marshall is like Marvin.
(*) And the second episode in a row largely narrated by another character before Future Ted took over at the end. I’m assuming Barney and Lily will also get a turn before the season’s out.
The Marshall/Lily New Year’s Eve story worked well in concert with the New Year’s Day stuff at Marvin’s grave, and not just because I remember those old Time/Life book commercials they were parodying. It started out seeming like a spin on the familiar debate some couples have about what religion (if any) they want their kids to be raised in, but turned into a larger point about how Marshall and Lily had very different relationships with their fathers growing up. The flashback to how Lily’s dad really reacted to the news felt a little cheap – his initial reaction was only there so Lily (and we) would be surprised by the larger one – but the actual moment on her doorstep(**) with the bear was a really good one for Alyson Hannigan and Chris Elliott.
(**) So they’re really going forward with them moving to East Meadow, huh? I’m going to be curious to see how that works in terms of having them hang out with the rest of the gang in Manhattan, or if they’ll just ignore the issues of geography/traffic/time/etc.
The other two stories were more of a mixed bag. The Puzzles plotline allowed Bays and Thomas to once again demonstrate their love of “Cheers” with the bar logo and the theme song(***), but it also featured Ted at his most insufferably pretentious, and the runner about Ted and Barney not wanting to let Kevin participate too much also fell flat. (As a rule, the more obnoxious Ted acts, the less funny he is.) And I liked the Robin story more for where it ended (finally pulling Robin out of the humiliating professional spiral she’s been in for a while now) than for seeing Sandy repeatedly implode live on camera. Those jokes tended to work better when they were in the context of the early-early-early morning show they co-hosted that nobody watched than when it involves what’s supposed to be a legitimate cable news player. I also thought Robin’s moment on camera could have seemed more like the sort of thing that would eventually turn her into Sandy’s co-anchor again(****), as opposed to her rambling a bit about her own personal life before counting down to midnight.
(***) You can hear the song in full on the Puzzles website, which for some reason didn’t go live until a couple of hours after the URL was shown on the banner. Odd; the show usually tends to have their fake websites up and ready to go well in advance of when the episode airs.
(****) Okay, so how many “we’ll get to that later” balls is the show juggling at the moment? Marshall and Barney at the casino, Ted in the green dress, Robin co-anchoring with Sandy, whoever it is that Barney is marrying, and… ? I’m assuming the stuff with Michael Trucco as the guy Robin has a crush on got squashed because Trucco got hired to be on “Fairly Legal.”
Still, the Marshall/Lily pieces were very effective, and there was nothing in the other two stories to make me wince the way some episodes this season have.
What did everybody else think?
Don’t most shows ignore traffic? Unless you live in the area most people really don’t care. Look at 24.. or NCIS where they can get from DC to Norfolk,VA in 45 min (a 3.5 hour drive on a good day)
True, but HIMYM in general seems to take pride in getting New York right, and having Marshall and Lily constantly traveling from Long Island to the Upper West Side would be a pretty huge stretch of the show’s previous logic. Not a huge sin of they do it (as you say, nobody else cares), but still a bit surprising.
The worst offender is Fringe where they constantly jump back and forth between Boston (where the show takes place) and New York (where Massive Dynamics is supposed to be located). Sometimes multiple times in the same day.
I noticed this on The Office a couple weeks ago when they said Andy’s girlfriend works at Bryn Mawr, which is a college outside Philadelphia, so a two hour drive on a good day. Not that they can’t be in a long distance relationship, but I thought they were implying it wasn’t, and I couldn’t see why they picked Bryn Mawr when there are lots of colleges in Scranton or closer than that.
@Alan in my time in the city I knew multiple people who traveled from Queens to Midtown or Greenwich Village or Harlem to attend a full slate of classes on a regular basis it is a 2 and half hour commute but they did it. One of these people also held down a full time job in addition to classes. So Lily and Marshall don’t present an unrealistic commuting schedule.
I myself commuted from Pennsylvania to those places on a regular basis for classes. My commute was around 2 hours. I also socialized with people as well. So it is possible.
Don’t they both work in the city? Wouldn’t baby Eriksen have to go to day care near where they work, rather than where they live, for convenience sake?
That should allow the whole gang to hang.
Not going to lie about it… the combination of the final tailgate scene and the doorstep scene had me in tears last night.
Yeap, me too.. i think it got to me specially since my father had severe health issues this past year, and we were almost certain he wasnt going to be around for this new year (but he is, thankfully)
true story,,,,,,for me as well!
When the Minnesotan mentioned that Marshall was so much like his father I could help but well up with tears.
could not help, could not help crying.
Robin and Sandy never co-hosted a morning show together, they anchored the evening news together on a local cable news channel.
Sandy wasn’t on the pre-dawn show with Robin? Have I completely lost the thread of Robin’s weird career arc?
It seems that you have. He left Metro News One for CNN in the season 1 finale.
Pre-dawn show was season 4, starting in The Possimpible.
No worries, though. It’s easy to make mistakes about Robin’s career. Lord knows she has.
Sandy did have his own morning show though too, where he read the newspaper live on the air, which Ted/Marshall would wake up and make fun of.
Yeah, and I think the larger point stands. There are things Robin, Don, etc. could get away with in the pre-dawn hours that you can’t on a live national cable newscast. Sandy would be fired for that stunt, and Twitter would be blowing up about his implosion, not about Puzzles.
I’ve totally lost track of
where Kevin came from
where Nora came from and why Barney thought he loved her
When Marshall and Lily decided to move to the house. (I wasn’t clear on why Marshall was decorating it for Christmas, either)
I’ve totally lost track of Robin’s career. I remember she started at that network with the cubicles… I guess Sandy was there.
It was really funny to hear Marshall talk about monsters (did he mention werewolves?) and then pan to Alyson and cut to Alexis. Alexis must be doing a great job playing Sandy as I always forget he is Aly’s husband. (and then I look at her fake baby bump and wonder how old their daughter is now)
Is Ted the most unlikeable main character on television?
He is very pretentious. Definitely my least favourite
My enjoyment of the show is largely in spite of Ted. I think the creators would even acknowledge they don’t know what to do with him most of the time.
No.
House hasn’t been canceled yet.
I dislike Josh Radnor’s acting. The writing doesn’t help either.
Nice call back to Puzzles. I just saw the other Puzzles episode over the holidays. It’s the one where Ted and Barney run McClaren’s in a blizzard then invite the coeds and their “marching” band to the apartment. That one was the cocktails homage
You know the lirr from east meadow to Penn Station then the 2 express to 72nd is about an hour in travel time if you catch everything. As a ten year UWS resident its actually just as believable as their constant treks to Robins when she lived in Park Slope.
Google agrees.
This episode may have been sweet, but it wasn’t even remotely funny.
This.
Agreed… made me a little upset I was so excited for it to come back after the break…
Agreed. I really don’t understand this review at all. I got the Time/Life reference, but still hated the jokes.
I liked the episode overall, but I was really confused as to why Lily would be against the idea of raising their child with a belief in the supernatural. Wasn’t she just as excited for her honeymoon in Scotland to search for Nessie as Marshall was? I know what the show was trying to do and what the joke was supposed to be, but I couldn’t help thinking how out of character the argument felt.
She may have been excited to begin with (I forget) but I think she got really sick of her whole honeymoon being devoted to it.
I just wanted to say I totally had those Time Life Mysteries of the Unknown Books.
Also this episode was not bad exactly but seemed flat somehow. There was a lack of energy.
Also, is it my imagination but is Robin the only character that always ends up out on her own in a separate story?
It’s your imagination, srpad. With 5 main characters, you usually get either a pair and a threesome, or two pairs and a solo act. The solo person varies, though it’s rarely Marshall or Lily.
Really enjoying Jason segel this season. Is it just me, or is he getting really good at being Marshall Eriksen?
I agree. He has ran with the material he received last season. Also, he makes it easy to not give a damn about what Ted is up to.
I was pretty underwhelmed by this one. The Puzzles plot was a retread of the vastly superior Three Days of Snow, and the Robin storyline was completely predictable.
I am also baffled by Kevin’s continued presence as Robin’s boyfriend. After everything that happened with Barney, what is she doing continuing to date him? I realize they were going for something lighter after the last few heavy episodes, but the lack of follow up was jarring.
could have been worse. last night I watched the ep of Scrubs when they aired them out of order and Dr Cox’s hair was long, then he was bald, then he had hair again. (I think I watched the bald one, I wanted to hear the song, which was appparently about Diners)
For some reason I super-hated this episode. I think it was perhaps because I was watching it a bit begrudgingly (as I have for, say, this whole season) so for me it just seemed obnoxiously wheel-spinning and repetitive. And for a show that prides itself so much on knowing timeline manipulation, it seemed kind of nuts that they didn’t acknowledge that they had already had a bar in their apartment with the exact same “what could go wrong?!” attitude (spoiler alert: things went wrong that time too!). Even the Lily/Marshall storylines with their relationships with their dads fell flat to me, just because I imagined the writers being like, well, we have no new good ideas, and we are never going to create new interesting storylines for this bloated show, let’s mine the one semi-decent arc we’ve had semi-recently further. I hope this isn’t overly vitriolic. I really would forgive plot meanderings if I felt the characters were having believable growth or even the amazing chemistry they used to. Sad, hapless Robin is just the worst thing to happen to a once amazing character. Maybe that is what poisoned the other plotlines for me tonight- I could put up with repetitive plots and regrettable recurring bits (douchey Ted, ahem) if the original pieces I actually liked were still around!
I think Marshall is the only character Bays and Thomas have allowed to truly grow in a believable way throughout the series. I find Ted’s douchiness to be tolerable to funny most of the time, but he is so continually beaten down because of the premise of the show that he can’t really grow too much before he meets the mother. Barney has had a million moments wherein he has taken a s small step forward and a bigger step back. Lily’s growth is somewhat well arched in seasons 1 and 2, but once she marries Marshall she is static. Robin’s career is one long joke and her personal story hinges so heavily on her career that it hurts. With Marshall, however, we got to see him nervously propose in the pilot and work through issues of how to be an adult, how to adapt to a marriage as opposed to a long-term dating relationship, how to react to becoming a father, how to cope with the loss of his own father, and how to reconcile those two things.
Ted has become so douchey that I’m reasonably sure the sequel to this show will be “How I Met Your Step Mother.”
We all have our breaking points; mine came when Ted misused “beg the question” in the currently popular fashion (it doesn’t mean “RAISE the question,” it refers to a logical fallacy). Ted isn’t ignorant, just pretentious (when the show wants him to be) about what he knows.
I jumped on this too, Rinaldo (very Teddishly).
I noticed this too. I also forgot that Ted is The Correcter.
Considering how pretentious Ted was at that moment, it would have been nice to have another character say “That’s not what begs-the-question means!”… but I think the writers didn’t know any better either.
The way this show is going the woman who decides to date or marry Ted is going to have some serious problems and most of them will be mental. I mean how misogynetic and douchy and idiotic is Ted right now? he is almost hitting his mid 30’s and his personal life is stalling badly. I think if bays and Thomas could take 5 minutes and stop counting their millions they would realise just how much damage they are doing to their series.
It started off so wonderful and now it is rubbish.
Not sure if this is the first time we’ve seen it or just the first time I’ve noticed it but I was surprised by the establishing shot of the East Meadow neighborhood. For some reason I imagined it was a snootier suburb, but this looked much more low-key, middle-class normal. Nothing wrong with that but it struck me as a surprising choice for these characters. I mean these are the same folks who were so horrified by Stella’s place in Jersey, right?
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed that! The shots from the outside of the house in previous episodes made it look a bit more secluded, and less like one of those neighborhoods where the houses are all on top of each other. More to the point, if the neighborhood they showed is where the house is, HOW did no one notice Marshall trapped on his roof for hours? The things I think about.
True about Stella’s but that was prebaby plans and also didn’t involve a free house.
Whenever they went back to Marshall at the cemetary, I was confused as it looked as if there was a *house* behind him. Not like anything in a cemetary. I kept thinking he was in his own parents’ yard, but then of course he wasn’t.
I wish the show would stop trying to make Kevin happen. It’s not just that I want Robin and Barney together (though I do), it’s more that Kevin and Robin have ZERO chemistry, and I’ve frankly never thought Kal Penn was much of an actor. I can’t stand monotone line readings, they sound so 8th grade drama club (another monotone offender, as much as I like her, is Gabby Sidibe on The Big C).
Robin’s career arc really is ridiculous, but I’d say Sandy’s is even moreso. The guy was a joke on Metro News 1 (remember how he’d just read the headlines from the newspaper?) but is somehow a big wig at a national cable news channel? Is WWN supposed to be like CNN, and is the show trying to make some statement about national news outlets?
As for the “we’ll get to that later,” I’m getting really sick of it. It’s season 7, how many more of those must we endure?
actually the reason it’s taking so long… The mother is really Aly and Alexis daughter so we have to wait for her to grow up. (did anyone watch Reunion?)
Kevin and Robin romantically is an ick, yes. But darned if I can’t help but think they are giving Kal Penn some really good zingers despite his overall flatness. Go figure.
Clearly Sandy’s career is based on his looks and women-shagging more than anything else. Kinda makes you wonder if Barney could go into TV news.
seriously, though – how old are the kids supposed to be in (what is it? 2030?)?
If they do give Barney and Lily narrating episodes this season (which isn’t a terrible idea) I can see Lily’s being set around telling her newborn the story behind his birth.
Agree with the commenters who mostly thought the episode was dull, (although I think I am the only fan of the show who likes Ted.)I must tell you, too, that even the HIMYM calendar sucked this year.Small grids and a red background! Who does THAT?!Love this forum since everyone notices the same weird stuff as me!
To answer your * – yes, Kal Penn took over the planned Trucco role when Fairly Legal was picked up for season 2, acc to an interview back in fall. Seeing how thankless the role is now, I’m no longer disappointed. Though I suppose jury’s still out on whether they’ll be wasting him on FL too.
Izzy Meikle-Small
Another “we’ll get to that later” is the fight that Lily and Barney supposedly get into (we were introduced to it last season, when they realized that *really* the fight occurred this season because Lily was pregnant at the time).
I’m disappointed that no one picked up on the fact that according to its sign Puzzles was founded in 2012, when in actuality it was 2011.
The more obnoxious and pretentious Ted is, the more interesting and funny he is. Without those traits, Ted is boring.
I totally agree. Douchey Ted is hilarious.
I’m beginning to suspect that the caustic remarks about Kai Penn and the Kevin character is due to the shippers’ desire for the rather forced romance of Barney and Robin to finally commence.
Pity. I would rather Kai Penn remain on the show than endure any more romantic Barney/Robin crap.
THANK YOU. I’m glad I wasn’t the only person who thought this. I find the claim that Kevin and Robin had absolutely no chemistry to be totally ridiculous, and it’s pretty clear to me shippers will use any unjustified claim to discredit any character who might threaten their “one true pairing.”
Sorry, the showrunners did a decent job of establishing the romance between Kevin and Robin. Deal with it. It’s ridiculous that people think Barney will ever legitimately settle down. It’s all a matter of their fantasy of ‘taming’ him. And it comes at the cost of pushing away possibly worthwhile additions to the main group.
Thank you for my favorite comment ever, Anonymous.
hah. Somehow I thought of the Zack and Miri film.