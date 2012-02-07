‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Burning Beekeeper’: The internet is for cheese

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as my breath reeks of shredded carrots and deceit…
When “HIMYM” was in its prime, the show was defined as much by its clever structure as it was by its comedy. The show played with time and perspective beautifully(*), and used its various narrative tricks in service of funny stories that fit the characters.
(*) For all the comparisons to “Friends,” I’d argue that the closer analogue would be the UK version of “Coupling.”
“The Burning Beekeeper,” written by Bays and Thomas, certainly had an interesting structure, as we followed the disintegration of Lily and Marshall’s housewarming party not in chronological order, but by going from one room to the next. And in that respect, the pieces fit well, as we slowly found out why Ted was so eager to get into a fight with Garrison Cootes, why Lily stomped on the gouda, etc.
I just wish that the clever structure had been put to the service of better – and, more importantly, funnier – stories.
Other than maybe Barney’s willingness to be attacked by bees rather than spend another second with Rebecca Creskoff’s crazy cat lady, I’m not sure I laughed once at this episode. And other than Lily’s realization that this disastrous party is a metaphor for what parenthood will be like, I’m not sure any of it rang particularly true to these characters, as opposed to being various stories and jokes that could be applied to anyone on any sitcom.
We know, for instance, that Robin is more prone to violence than the other members of the gang, but the idea that she has a hair-trigger temper that makes her call old ladies “whores” for trying to get the last kugel(**)? Where on earth did that come from? And though it explained Ted’s argument with Cootes after the fact, the actual scene between Josh Radnor and Martin Short was so incredibly broad and loud and annoying that no explanation was going to be clever enough to justify it.
(**) Okay, so I also laughed at Cobie Smulders’ pronunciation of “kugel,” which wasn’t so much wrong as incredibly Canadian.
I like that “HIMYM” tries things like this, and I think they could have done a very good episode with this format. (Though the structure arguably prevented them from fully exploring any of the comic or emotional beats, because they had to keep moving to the next event.) This was, unfortunately, forgettable.
What did everybody else think?
Anyone else bothered by how easily/often Marshall quits his jobs? For someone who has a mortage on an apartment in the city, a house in the burbs and a baby on the way, it seems a little silly that he gives up so easily.
Don’t forget about Lilly’s credit card debt, and Marshall’s student loans which are sure to still be hanging around.
yeah i haven’t watched the last four or five episodes (due to the noticeable decline in quality over the last two seasons) but i watched it last night. wasn’t a huge part of last season marshall struggling to find a job as an environmental lawyer? and then once he found the job didn’t he whip the firm into shape because they weren’t taking it seriously? and then he quits because he has to work late? i hate this show now.
That was something I had a huge problem with. Why on earth would Marshall just quit his job like that? A job he had wanted so badly?
It made no sense. And I feel like Marshall has done the whole “I quit” thing so much
Agreed. Not to mention, as a lawyer he is representing a client who is paying good money for his services. It is not totally unreasonable for the boss to expect him to put in extra work if they have something big coming up. Its part of the job description, its not a 9 to 5
I can’t wait to one day sit my kids down in my couch and tell them the story of how I stopped watching “How I Met Your Mother”
Haha – well put George.
At this point I watch the show purely to see how they’re going to tie up all the loose ends, but it’s getting hard to force myself through it.
I totally agree. Can’t believe how bad this show is now compared to the first few years
BEES?
BEADS??
Beads.
GOB’s not on board.
Come on!!
There were some decent jokes near the end, but my wife and I sat through the first half of the show in silence, wondering why we still watched.
Same here. I actually had to put on something else afterward to make me laugh due to the complete comedic void in this episode. This show is definitely back on the bubble for me this season. The way the writers are desperately trying to stretch out the story is really showing lately.
right there with you. i sat on the couch watching with my wife, wondering what part of the episode was supposed to make me laugh and alan nailed it on the head because Barney walking into the bee’s in the house instead of in the room with the cougar was the only part that gave me a slight chuckle. altogether a terrible episode.
As a yid myself, Cobie’s pronunciation just sounded like someone who was unfamiliar with the word. I have friends who have pronounced it similarly
The attempt at structure was appreciated, but Bays and Thomas should focus their efforts on writing a coherent, funny script – something they haven’t done in a handful of seasons – before venturing out any creative limbs.
I loved when Lily said “SHUT UP, TED!” when he was being pretentious. Finally! Ted has got so incredibly annoying the past season or so. They realllly need him to meet the damn Mother soon. Maybe she will be likeable and make Ted tolerable.
Completely agree. Ted is so annoying…he drives me nuts. He is easily my least favorite character on the show. Like you said, let’s meet the damn mother already!
it was a nice touch that they went with Long Island’s finest, BLUE OYSTER CULT, for the party music for their Long Island housewarming.
I’m burning I’m burning I’m burning for you.
Now I get it!
Isn’t Lily is a Kindergarten teacher? What part of managing a crisis every minute is a shocking new experience to her?
I think it was more the realization that having a kid was going to be so much different. As a teacher, you get to walk out of that room every day, you are only responsible for so much. As a parent, you are responsible for every single crisis that comes your way. I didn’t think it was so much that she doesn’t know how to deal with crises, but rather, that she realized that her life would now be about helping shape someone else and supporting them through their crises forever. Just because you have done something before doesn’t mean that it can’t be scary when you realize how it is going to impact your life in a different way.
The funniest part of this episode was Martin Short yelling, he sounds exactly like his character in The Cat in the Hat on PBS. Your mother will not mind at all if you do, Ted Mosby!
I know it’s cliche to play the “the show was much better in earlier seasons” card, but I’ve reached the point where watching HIMYM just makes me sad.
This show has 25-30 episodes that put it among the best half hour comedies of all time. By the time it’s all said and done, those episodes will unfortunately have been buried underneath a 150 episode avalanche of crap.
In its current state, the show is not funny, it’s not clever, it’s not sweet, it’s not charming, it’s not quotable, it’s not romantic. It’s just a giant pile of nothing.
well said. I completely agree with you.
Can’t put it much better, Eric. This is also why very few comedies can last seven seasons or more and still maintain the funny.
This was really awful beyond words. In fact, I’m pretty sure that if “Whitney” had done this exact episode that everyone would be holding it up as an example of why that show is terrible: Broad, slapsticky humor. Cheesy and obvious jokes. No character consistency. And generally just not at all funny.
I’ve been reluctant to drop this show even though I haven’t enjoyed it for a while, but this is the episode that finally has me cutting the cord. Maybe if I hear an episode is great I’ll go online and check it out, but life is too short to be sitting through something this painfully bad on a weekly basis.
Thank you for stating my own thoughts so succinctly that I don’t need to type them. This was the last episode my DVR will ever record.
Actually, if Whitney had done this exact episode the show would probably get nominated for an Emmy. If HIMYM has sunk to basement levels, Whitney began and has continued to stink it up in a subsubsubsubbasement level that would make Inside Schwartz look good.
Agreed across the board. When I saw the first 5-minute timer, and realized we were going to do a “Norman Conquests”-like room-by-room comparison of events, I was really excited, because it felt like a return to early HIMYM. But then it was all just…so BAD.
(I’ve also always thought that HIMYM at its best felt like the best-built “Coupling” episodes, especially the brilliant one where Jeff meets the Israeli woman[“The Girl with Two Breasts”], but Coupling was written by Stephen Moffat and Bays and Thomas are no Stephen Moffat.)
Not being nearly as cultured as you, instead of “The Norman Conquests”, I thought of the “Coupling” episode “9 1/2 Minutes”. In that case, the show followed a complete, but different story three times. “The Burning Beekeeper” stuck to a location, which means the stories got chopped. The recutting didn’t add anything to the stories, and instead were crutches for weak stories.
Anthony, you read my mind. “9 1/2 Minutes” became 5 minutes and unfunny.
Reminded me a bit of the timeline episode of Community. ROXANNE
I thought the same thing, but Community does so much more with oddball structures…and doesn’t neglect interesting character development in favor of dumb, broad and unfunny jokes.
Wow has this show gotten bad, but in a way I do not blame them for this decline in quality. The first 3 or 4 years were great quality tv and they pushed the bounds but (and this is by CBS standards for comedies) their ratings sucked, they were getting in the low 2’s in the key 18-49 demo. They probably looked over at Two and a Half Men, realised that misogynistic jokes garner huge ratings and will ensure their survival and took that route. As Dan Fienberg said in a Firewall and Iceberg Podcast a little while ago they have gotten really distasteful and the female leads are suffering as well but in the end of the day 500 people or more rely on their success and they are succeeding and who are Alan, you or me to argue with that or the 4.0 plus ratings in the key 18-49.
In a way this is not their fault but America’s or more specifically the Nielsen viewing Americans that love this misogynistic, distasteful, awful, insulting drivel.
I mean right now Ted Mosby is telling his teenage son and daughter how he used to do drugs and misuse women or even forget their names and all this comes as being important in meeting their mom, really?
Yikes I am not cool with this decent.
They need to get rid of Chris Elliot quickly, he’s awful.
Overall a completely uninspired episode.
– A fight over spring rolls!
– Mice on cheese!
– Someone on FIRE!!
– A crazy stalkerish woman!!!
– Oh and BEES, because we are to believe that somehow Chris Elliot bought a ton of bees, and moved them into the basement without anyone Lilly/Marshall knowing.
Chris Elliot needs to go. Like, yesterday.
Chris Elliot is like Michael Beasley on the Timberwolves. He stops the ball from moving around effortlessly. Anytime he catches a pass, he shoots for a joke and misses wildly instead of setting up someone else for a better shot.
At least you can talk yourself into Beasley having potential though.
This Chris Elliot as Beasley comparison made my morning. So true.
My own personal hell would involve being forced to watch the scene with Chris Elliot and Martin Short on continuous loop for the rest of time.
Hard to believe that both Chris Elliot and Martin Short are former SNL cast members that each lasted only one season (Chris’ daughter Abby is part of the current SNL cast).
I would happily go to all of the cat weddings in the world if it meant being with Rebecca Cresskoff.
Couldn’t agree more. I’ll miss Hung for her nudity.
Completely unfunny and written more to seem clever than to actually provide dialogue and storytelling that WAS. Carter and Bays need to get out of their own way.
I gave up on this show 2 years ago. I check here to see if I’m missing anything and only gone back to watch a couple of episodes online.
I miss watching NPH every week but that’s about it.
I’m with you, two years out-also, I can’t believe (with all there is on TV) that Alan still posts about this show on a regular basis.
With Jack Davenport on Smash last night, Coupling also came up in our household as comparison to last night’s laughless HIMYM. Since my wife hasn’t seen it, we’ll use it to lessen the blow of watching Ted’s sad saga unfold.
I was really expecting an article title like “Remedial Chaos Bee-sides” since this was an incredibly poor man’s Remedial Chaos Theory. That 22 minute episode had to service more characters and more stories in about the same amount of time and pulled it off magnificently. If anything, Bays and Thomas should have had enough practice with cleverly-structured episodes to get something out of this. Maybe they could have addressed the ambiguous warning from the end of Ducky Tie about Robin and Ted’s relationship. Or perhaps given Ted a brief moral victory for old time’s sake (because the man hasn’t had a win in sometime). I’ll never stop watching this show because of my Dan Fienberg-esque momentum, but this is exactly the kind of episode that Seasons 1-3 could have nailed.
Yeap, i was amused by the ‘structuring’ but found the overall result not very funny. :(
Yeah i totally agree with everything you said!
It wasn’t funny throughout, but I thought the end was funny. Interesting idea w/ the structure though.
I tuned in part way through, and happened upon Robin and Ted’s discussion of the kugle. All I could think was “When did HIMYM become a Seinfeld wanna be.” Robin sounded like a pale copy of Elaine Benes.
I’ve been annoyed or disappointed in this show before, but this episode was just awful. I should just stop tuning into this show, because every new episode drags down the memory of earlier, funny episodes.
Agree that last night’s episode had a very Coupling-esque format to it, but the story line wasn’t funny so it didn’t work. Very disappointing from a show I used to love. =(
What was up with Robins blue pants?
Her whole look this season is awful and too masculine. She always has on a button up dress shirt and a blazer. And those pants? No!
Martin Short and Chris Elliot are awful!! They bring nothing funny to the show. Yesterday’s episode was a huge dissapointment and I was already uninterested after “The Living Room” scenes. Hopefully they step it up because I do love the show.
Abysmal. Just a horrible half hour of tv. Sloppy lazy writing from a show that has literally lost the plot.
Funny, the only time I laughed was at Barney at the end too. This has become like The Office where I’ve watched it so long, I feel the need to finish the series.
This used to be one of my favorite shows. The humor and togetherness combined with the willingness to say “douche bag” and “penis” was awesome.
Now I wonder why I even hang-on anymore. This episode just wasn’t funny.
Not the slightest bit funny. Like you, Alan, the only time my husband and I even let out a faint chuckle was at the very end when Barney escapes crazy cat lady. This was just painfully unfunny, and I think I’m deleting my season pass. I’ve been wondering for a while why I keep watching, and I think I’ve found my answer – it’s time to stop.
I agree 100% about your opinion of this episode. It was a clever story idea but terrible execution and I didn’t laugh at all. This 7th season of HIMYM has been terrible and this episode just adds to this season’s stinkiness
This was the worst ever HIMYM episode. It was completely pointless and incredibly unfunny. I kept thinking that I must have missed something, but I think the only think missing was the jokes–or why this story mattered in the grander scheme of things.
Over the holidays, we went back and watched seasons 1-3 on Netflix, I wish the writers and producers would do the same because they’ve really lost their way since then.
I’ve been to funerals that were funnier. Just sad compared to HIMYM in its prime.
I’m piling on with all the other comments above stating how unwatchable this episode was. The only thing I’d like to add is how horribly miscast Rebecca Creskoff was here.
Worst episode of HIMYM?? I am trying to think of another but I am drawing blanks…didn’t laugh once through the whole episode…I’m looking forward to the end…
It reminded me of the backwards Seinfeld episode, in that they both relied on an interesting story structure but with boring stories.
For the first 5-10 minutes, I kept thinking I’d missed an episode. “Why are Ted and Robin fighting?” and “Why is Robin obsessed with kugel?” And then I realized it was just the plot and I was supposed to feel that way. But there was very little payoff to anything. I mean, seriously, you’re trying to build plot suspense around KUGEL?!
The most fundamental illustration of how sitcommy the show has gotten– how untrue to the characters it has become– is a subplot where Barney (the ultimate horndog) is repelled by Rebecca Creskoff (who is smoking hot).
I can’t believe I’m defending this lousy episode, but you do realize that he wasn’t repelled by her appearance, right? He was repelled by Lilly’s story that the crazy cat lady had given the Bobbitt treatment to a previous lover. He was torn between his horndog tendency to lie/manipulate his way into sex with a beautiful woman and the rational part of his brain that didn’t want to be castrated.
I am in full agreeance with the general sentiments here. I’m hanging on for these characters that I used to love, but my patience is wearing extremely thin. I’m sure there’s better stuff I’m not watching because of this show.
There’s so much yelling these days, it’s become run of the mill after a few seasons of such inspired television.
Now that “Chuck” is gone, “HIMYM” is the worst show that Alan Sepinwall reviews regularly. I’ve tried this show several times because it appears here, but the hit/miss ratio on the jokes is around 1/20. And I am appalled by the cruelty of Bob Saget in subjecting his young impressionable children to these stories.
WTF is the point of having Barney consider penises as feminine? Is this some kind of fan-service? I don’t get it.
Also, like everybody else, I thought this episode really sucked. And also, like everybody else, this used to be one of my favorite shows.
I think the show has been awesome, except for the last few episodes, which are just, well… boring. But I think it’ll get better, because nobody knows that Robin can’t have a baby yet, Barney’s gonna meet Quinn, and remember episode 11 from season 6, the episode with Lily and Barney?, Robin and Kevin will probably break up soon, and there’s lots of other stuff that’s gonna be awesome, I think these were just a few episodes, and it can improve, so…
so disappointing. the whole time i was watching i was just thinking how unfunny it was. the writers definitely tried too hard to make the room by room thing work, and it really didn’t. I didnt even think that was particularly clever of them
What surprised me the most about this episode wasn’t how painfully unfunny it was, but the fact that Bays and Thomas wrote it. They’re becoming a two-man Tim Kring, which is my way of saying they’re the worst writers on a show they created themselves.