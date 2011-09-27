‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Ducky Tie’ – Clean your plates

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as you make it sound like I’ve dated a series of Stieg Larson novels.
The comedy of Drunk Marshall, and the surprise appearance of Victoria, gave me hope last week that the show might be getting back on track. But what I really needed to be convinced was an episode like “The Ducky Tie,” a mix of funny comedy that didn’t sell out the supporting characters and a Ted romantic storyline that felt honest and sincere and reminded me very much of why I used to like that guy once upon a time.
There was no screwing around with Future Ted – whom I believe only narrated the very end of the episode – trying to suggest Victoria might be The Mother. No, this was just providing closure for Ted’s earliest, and arguably best (it’s her or Robin) significant relationship on the show. It was a chance to see Josh Radnor and Ashley Williams work so well together one last time, to be reminded of early storylines like Game Night, to get a sane outsider’s perspective on the gang’s weird romantic history, and to set up whatever’s coming next with what appears to be a Ted/Robin/Barney/Nora quadrangle of some kind.(*)
(*) This will be tricky to pull off, what with Ted and Robin having no long-term future as a couple. But as we saw last week, and as we’ve seen so many times in the past, those two characters are very good together, so this could be really interesting. Or it could just be part of an elaborate stall on our way to finding out who Barney marries, which I really don’t care about.
And the Barney/Marshall bet was just fun, an example of Barney being both despicable but so meticulous in his evil that you almost have to respect him for it. Lily ultimately has to flash Barney anyway, but he doesn’t get to second base and gets stuck wearing the ducky tie for the next year. (And I sure hope the writers have a season’s worth of jokes about the tie, or else I’d rather the stakes have involved him being called “Swarley” again.)
My concern with last week’s episodes was that they were too focused on future events, when the show has a pretty shaky track record of paying off those kinds of teases. At this stage of the “HIMYM” lifespan, I’d much rather the show concern itself with being entertaining in the present – or, in this case, with a wistful look back at a strong period from the show’s past.
What did everybody else think?
I’m more convinced than ever that Victoria should be the mother.
should be… but isn’t…
This was an amazing episode. From the writing, acting, directing and editing, it was everything I love about this show. The only cloud in all this silver lining is Victoria is apparently gone for good. Her and Ted work so well together, it’s a shame.
I thought the “Klaus from your class?” bit seemed very Seinfeldian.
More like Johnny Carson and Jack Webb with the story of Claude Cooper, the kleptomanic from Cleveland who copped clean copper clappers from the closet.
Yeah, it was definitely a throwback to golden age television/movies. Seinfeld did similar things (mostly with Elaine and Jerry), but they were also paying homage.
Yep, homage to Carson-Webb. First thing that popped into my mind, and I wasn’t even alive when that aired.
This is the kind of episode that makes me stick with this show. It can be frustrating, but when they get it right, it can be one of the funnier shows on TV. There were a few moments (especially in the first quarter of the show) where Barney was too cartoon-y, almost like he’d gone back to being the guy from the first handful of episodes before they evened him out a little and made him more likeable…but luckily that didn’t last long because he was great in the 2nd half of the ep.
I thought this was the best episode since the season four finale (which was only two slaps and a third-act meetcute away from being the perfect way to end the series).
Definitely the best episode in a while. Funny premise, great one-liners, addressed a problem, and advanced the story. This is what HIMYM should be doing.
Best episode in seasons, and wonderful closure to Victoria. Also, everyone trying to figure out exactly how far Barney’s gambit goes was hilarious, too.
Other throwbacks:
I discovered Pavement thanks to “Spit on a Stranger” being played when Ted and Victoria finally kiss at the end of “Drumroll, Please,” so it was wonderful hearing a cover version of the same in their closing scene here.
The fact that Ted wonders what life would’ve been like if she stayed is also an interesting meta-reference to the fact that “Drumroll, Please” could have been the series finale and ended with Victoria as the mother then and there, with a little bit of narrative cleanup. But honestly, they did have some wonderful chemistry back then.
Hopefully the series manages its upward streak through the rest of this season, with no Zoey character to bog it down.
I thought this was one of the better episodes in a while too. I was really happy they didn’t drag out the Victoria thing since there are too many things that point to her not being the mother, but it was also the first time I’ve felt any sympathy for Ted in a long time.
The Barney/Lily bet was hilarious, and Barney at his evil genius best.
I also wondered how they are going to play the whole group possibly breaking up as well. They tried it in the past, but then both Ted and Barney ended up in the hospital.
I thought they were trying to throw yet another hint about the mother when Future Ted said “I met her at a wedding” when talking about Victoria. Bring on the “see, he met her at a wedding, they never said Ted meets the mother at Barney’s wedding” conspirators.
See, this episode just made me sad (while still being funny and moving) because it really, really made me wish they had brought back Victoria in say season 3 and just made her the mother and integrated her with the main cast. Radnor and Williams have better chemistry than Radnor and any of his exes (including Robin), and I’m sure she’d play just as wonderfully off of the rest of the cast.
And now they’ve gone back, again, to the Ted/Robin/Barney well? Really? I don’t care about Ted and Robin, or Robin and Barney, or Ted and Barney…they better have a great plan for this or it’s going to get real old real fast.
Agreed on Victoria. One scene with Victoria & Ted and you realize we’ve wasted years with the likes of Stella, Zoey, the girl who beat Ted up, the girl who ruined the picture with Slash, etc …
I say, screw continuity, sign Ashley Williams for the remainder of the show, and make Victoria the mother by any convoluted plot contrivance necessary. Ted is infinitely more interesting around Victoria. She brings depth and heart to the show in a way that none of the other exes have.
I would much rather watch two years of Victoria & Ted bantering than sit through more teases, misdirections, and the writers slavishly following some silly arbitrary ‘rules’ because of half-decisions made years ago.
As characters, Ted & Victoria work well together. Why waste our time on something else?
I have to admit – when they first said she was getting married, my reaction was – well, then what was the point of that????
And I’m still not sure what they hope to achieve with pointing out that somehow Robin/Ted/Barney hanging out with each other despite being each ex-es is somehow dysfunctional. We clearly know that “Aunt Robin” is around – so what was the point??
I’m also curious – has anybody re-watched the pilot to see if they say “AUNT” Robin (emphasis on AUNT – somehow implying she may not exactly be AUNT Robin, just Mom …. ????
What I LOVED LOVED LOVED about the side plot with Barney/Lily/Marshal – well, I loved everything about it. Ted’s almost (dare I say it?) boring. Barney’s clever but then Lily and Marshal are too experienced with him – so Barney knows and tries to one-up anyways – the whole he knows that they know that he knows that they know kind of routine – amazing.
Barney is going to be physically depressed for a year, isn’t he? Also the fact that he’s clearly not wearing that tie on his wedding day – is the wedding clearly more than a year out or did L/M make an exception????
well at the end of the premiere Lily did say something like “that tie…” or something similar
There is overwhelming and blatant evidence that Robin is not the mother. There are lines from nearly every season of the form “And if I’d done that, I never would have met your mother.” We know that the mother was in the economics class Ted accidentally taught, that she was the roommate of Rachel Bilson’s character, and that she was at a party on St Patrick’s Day when Robin was hanging out with Marshall and Lily.
My interpretation of the statement that the exes hanging out is dysfunctional is that the three are going to stop hanging out together, temporarily or permanently. On the other hand, they did exactly that plotline in season 5, when Robin stops hanging out with Ted and Barney while she dates Don. Perhaps one or more of the characters moves away from New York in the series finale- note that we haven’t seen Barney or Robin in any of the distant flashforwards (though as the narrator calls them “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barney,” it’s clear they’re not completely out of Ted’s life.
At the very end of the pilot, Future Ted calls her AUNT Robin.
I believe the last words of S1E1 were “…and that, kids, is how I met…your Aunt Robin.”
But when Robin marries Barney it will all make sense.
Is it just me or is Robin starting to resemble Lesbian Robin more and more?
Thank you, finally – yes! She looks terrible; like a 14-year old boy. She’s lost way too much weight (underscored by the flashback where she looked healthy) and they have her dressing like an orphan from Oliver. Disturbing.
I loved the episode but Robin’s appearence has now been a distraction in all 3 episodes. Quick – someone on set: please throw a hamburger or 4 down her throat.
Yeah, the current hair is baaaaaad bad.
She’s lost waaaaaay to much weight. I thought she was gorgeous all the way back in the pilot. She didn’t need to lose any weight, especially not to what she is now.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one thinking this!!! Cobie is absolutely gorgeous, I don’t know what is going on with that hair (it HAS been distracting!!!) Or that hideous shirt she wore in last night’s epi. Did she cut it for a role or something? Saw an early rerun of HIMYM earlier this week, and she is really gorgeous with long hair. She looks so unkempt and frumpy with the short and wavy hair. I think lesbian robin has better hair than what is going on now!!!
Totally — the hair is terrible, and I’ve thought she’s been a lot more “pasty” since she had her baby. Not sure why that is. The Robin from the first couple seasons of the show was gorgeous.
I tend to forget how funny Josh Radnor can be-his slo-mo reactions to Lily’s flashing had me howling. Great episode.
Agree. I tend to agree that he’s not the funniest of the actors on the show, but he can be very funny when used properly.
This is the first episode in a long time where I had a genuine emotional reaction to Ted’s emotional plight. My second thought is had the show ended in the first season with Victoria as the mother, it would have been ingrained as one of the strongest examples in romantic comedy of what excellent writing and genuine chemistry can create.
On the downside, we wouldn’t have gotten “Game Night.”
That was the best episode in ages… “Just tell me the coin size” slayed me.
You make a good point Alan – Ted has been likable again in 2 of 3 episodes this season, his best batting average since season 3, episode 2. But overall this episode disappointed. The Ted/Victoria reunion was too short, and often took too much of backseat to the Barney/Marshall/Lily plot. Victoria is right – the Ted/Barney/Robin friendship is weird, but if they were going to tackle that it should have happened 2-3 years ago. Robin is now misplaced on the show, and its greatest potential lies in exploring the Barney/Nora relationship and Ted’s renaissance.
sorry man, but I disagree this was one of the best episodes in ages. The incorporating of Ted’s story of Victoria around the bet was great, especially how Robin kept going back to it as the idiocy around them kept going.
A great episode.
has marshall slaped Barney for the final time from thier slap bet?
i feel like the final slap happened at a the thanksgiving with Lily’s dad…ribin & ted were trying to decide who got it…then it ended up with Lily, then her dad…then marshall declared there would be no slap today…then slapped the crap out of him!
There’s one slap remaining. Slapsgiving #2 was the fourth slap
I really hope there’s no elaborate build up this time.
when does barney get his final slap from marshall
Nope, the last slap is still looming over Barney. And my guess the final slap will happen at Barney’s wedding.
I’m not sure anybody but me noticed, but last week FTed has the line about how he hasn’t even got to the Ducky Tie yet. Later in that episode there is a flash to a scene with Marshall and Barney at a casino and Barney is rocking the ducky tie.
I thought that was a great drop last week. But this week, it spoiled the episode to an extent because I knew Barney was going to lose the bet. Sure, I didn’t know how. But I still knew.
But I’m excited for an episode this season in which Barney gambles.
And this episode was the best in years.
If anything, I kind of liked knowing that all of Barney’s scheming was going to still somehow backfire.
By (my) definition, if a storyteller gives you facts out of narrative order, it can’t be “spoiling”.
I feel the EXACT same way. They really could’ve done without revealing that Barney lost. It was fine with revealing something about the ducky tie, maybe just having Marshall wear it, but I disliked how they spoiled it last week.
This is HIMYM at its absolute best. Its too bad they never had a future scene teasing the Ducky Tie in a previous episode, this would have been a great payoff.
“Lily, are you really suggesting that Barney spent six months commuting back and forth to Hoboken to learn a signature cooking style of a restaurant he doesn’t even like to win a bet he hadn’t even made yet? Yeah, the whole thing stinks.” Great line.
Whoops, forgot he was wearing the ducky tie in last weeks future casino scene.
And Ted made a very specific reference to the ducky tie in one of the future wedding scenes during the premiere.
You forgot to mention the return of the “Bangity Bang” song!
I hated it the first time, but it was used perfectly here.
I second everyone who’s just ready to have Victoria back for good. Nobody’s been as good since, she’s amazing, she’s STILL amazing… dammit, dammit, dammit.
You know, when this show first started I thought the premise of it was pretty iffy. But the longer it goes on, the more iffy it gets and you’re just sick of the wait and you suspect that whoever the mother is, you won’t care because you won’t meet her until the series finale, so big whoop.
Though I will say, this one had more of an emotional kicker than others recently. And yeah, in real life there’s no way Ted, Barney, and Robin would still be hanging out without issues. And yeah, maybe Robin still being the #1 ideal that Ted can’t have (with Victoria being #2) is a good point to make. That doesn’t mean I look forward to the downhill slide, though…
Hm, yeah, wedding slap! Good idea!
What do people think of Josh Radnor’s acting?
Could be slightly better in some episodes but here it was pretty great. Why?
No one talks about his acting all of the pressure seems to be on his love interests or how Ted was written for some strange reason.
I think your question answers itself. He’s not a standout, and he’s not terrible. He gets the job done for the most part, but nobody has strong opinions one way or the other.
1) I thought Ted and Victoria had just grown apart. I felt creating the tension that they had cheated on each other was a bit hackneyed.
2) Bringing Ashley Williams back was a good idea. Bringing her back to explore the unresolved feelings at the end of their relationship was also a good idea and something that could have been done without doing what had been done in number 1.
3) I did not like the ending where Victoria tells Ted that Robin was the problem because it seemed to undercut the emotional journey that she and Ted had taken in the episode.
I did like Victoria telling Ted that him Robin and Barney hanging out was a big problem because… for me the bride that Ted is going to see at the end of the first episode of the season can only be someone with whom Ted has a history which for me makes it less likely Nora and most likely Robin. This gave the scene at the end of the episode added resonance. It reminds us Ted still has a lot of searching to do and this might involve major reflection and then end of some friendships. It made the scene very heavy and poignant and showed that their might be a bigger emotional journey ahead involving the characters we truly care about.
I enjoyed the fun of the bet in the episode among friends but it went to far for me. For me this bet sent the message that sexual harassment is fun among friends right?
1) Lily hasn’t been written for as an individual character in a long time. Now she gets a storyline (originally involving her husband essentially trading her as a sexual favor… thank god the writers backed off of that) which can only lead to sexual humiliation on her part and plain embarrassment on the part of Barney, for me the two are not the same.
What gets me is that the characters say that all Barney every wanted to do was see Lily’s boobs. However, right before he is about to win the bet Lily shows him her boobs. I don’t understand how this a complete problem for Barney. Yet, what is clear is that Lily still lost in that Barney has seen her boobs and thus did not save her from sexual humiliation. I don’t understand why she didn’t just throw something at him. Or even better make Barney laugh in a way that plays on something else Barney likes or thinks is funny. This would be an important way to build a character moment and not end in Lily’s sexual humiliation.
I found the whole plot disgusting and unfair. Lily has been underwritten and now she has become like a sex object to the group. This is terrible.
Just remember, however, in OK Awesome, the one in the club, that Lily flashed tour groups on a dare (once) and for fun (multiple times) in college. When she and Marshall rebelled from “growing up” in that episode, she flashed the bouncer to get in. Maybe this is Lily feeling empowered and shocking as she did in her college years, one last time, before she becomes ‘Mom.’ (Also, Ted did see Lily naked once in the bathroom when they all lived together. In the episode where he rushes things with the text messaging girl, in a flashback, he laughs his “naked lady laugh” after surprising her in the shower.)
Lily flashing Barney was not empowering because it is something Barney wanted not something she wanted to do but felt she was forced to do to prevent something much worse from happening to her. It was an all around shameful display by the writers.
I agree with Tausif; I thought the entire ‘bet’ premise was disgusting and unfunny. What kind of man lets his wife be objectified as a bet trophy, especially involving another man fondling her breasts? Maybe it’s a generational thing, or I’m just an old curmudgeon, but for me it was smarmy and tasteless, and devoid of genuine humor. To each their own, I guess.
Lily agreed to the bet. She negotiated the terms. Lily likes winning bets and outsmarting Barney, obviously more than she wants Barney to have never seen her boobs. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.
I’m disappointed that Victoria is gone. I have always loved her (or maybe just both WIlliams sisters, but she is special). Knowing this show she could pop back in, but realistically the show handled it so well. Ted and Victoria again would have been a rouse and this much more about how life works. We don’t usually get our fantasy. But those painful lessons? Oh yeah. Still my favorite show.
How about we just recast Ted. I’ve never liked Josh Radnor. But yeah I agree with people here that this has reminded me of a lot of lost years of just casting Victoria and concentrating on their early relationship as the Mother. I think they are continuing to make a huge mistake dragging this even further out and they would breathe new life into this show by marrying Ted off and moving forward.
Pretty good episode. I just wished Victoria had a multiple episode story arc. I loved her in season one.
Thought out of left field, but are we sure the kids that the story is being told to are Ted’s kids? What if they try to pull some switcheroo where Robin really ends up being the mother?
It would be ridiculous, but can this be shot down immediately?
I’ve thought for awhile that it may actually be Barney telling the story
Nah, Ted is definitely the narrator, he is always saying things in the first person. For example “I got beat up by a goat.” Not sure how it could be anyone but him.
Interesting idea that the kids aren’t Ted’s own kids, but:
Robin is referred to as ‘Aunt Robin’ at least once (in the pilot), and in the earlier seasons when the kids actually spoke up occasionally they do refer to Future Ted as Dad.
Not only is she called Aunt Robin by Future Ted, sometimes she is called YOUR Aunt Robin… So she’s not their mother.
And if it was about Ted meeting Robin the show would’ve been over after the pilot.
Interesting idea. Actually it could be that Ted was narrating to Marshall & Lily’s kids, and Ted is married to Robin (hence “your aunt robin”)..I don’t remember if Ted has referred to them specifically as HIS kids? Anyone can help out here?
Ok scratch that. Ted does refer to them as his kids and he says “your mom…etc etc” duh. got carried away.
This is still on??? Why??
I loved that they played “Spit On A Stranger” at the end of the episode, just like in “Drumroll Please”, only a gentler cover version.
I agree with all the commenters who said that was the best episode in at least two seasons. Just excellent. And it teased the (potential) future storyline really well, too. I think there is a lot of room for conflict and bittersweetness this season.
Possibly the series best episode to me. Victoria simply makes Ted more interesting and as a whole this episode was very well constructed and entertaining.
I think they set her up for the endgame. She seemed to have made up Klaus and the final bit with Ted talking about him, Robin and Barney was likely leading towards Barney and Robin eventually getting together. After which maybe Ted will meet Victoria again at the wedding.
Bottom line is, I came out of this both hugely entertained and feeling like Victoria is Ted’s Holly Flax.
Does anyone know what store/designer/brand the formal black dress Robin was wearing in the beginning of the Ducky Tie episode came from?
Am I the only one who thinks that it’s possible that Future Ted divorced the mother and is now with Future Robin? It’s actually pretty plausible. Although the yellow bus does make me slightly skeptical about the theory, sometimes exes do leave things behind. Just a thought.
I’ve been suggesting that for a few years. Just because Robin’s not the mother doesn’t mean she and Ted can’t have a perfect ending. But I think such an ending would be cheap, corny and weak.
This was the first episode I liked completely in a long long time. And it was good to see Victoria, as other than Robin, she is the only woman Ted has dated that was remotely interesting and who didn’t bring him down.
Write a comment…Episodes like this are the reason I’ve stuck with HIMYM. I feel bad for the writers; they really hit a home run with Victoria at the beginning of the show, and they can’t beat it now. I really can’t imagine how they could make the Mother better than her. This show will end with everyone wishing it was Victoria.
I was convinced that I would stop watching the show if tonight’s episode sucked. Thank God for vintage HIMYM.
Too bad. I was expecting yet another twist that Barney had made a bet with someone in the sushi bar that he could make Lily flash without him paying her to do it.
Evil genius is evil – but a genius.
For years, I was sure I was misremembering the chemistry between Williams and Radnor, enhancing it due to the length of time since those episodes and the general crappiness of most of his subsequent relationships.
Nice to know I wasn’t imagining things. Really sweet episode, reminding me of the early days. No, I wasn’t one of those people hoping he’d somehow end up with her, but this episode provided a nice conclusion to a story, and hopefully will serve as a reminder to the writers about what happens when they do a good job casting Ted’s love interests.
Also, nice to know they’ll finally be addressing the giant elephant in the room that is his relationship with Robin. They seemed to slip into that friendship too easily.
In the wedding flashfoward doesn’t Lily get really upset at Barney “You’re not wearing that tie are you?” – I suspect Barney is getting married in that Ducky tie.
I don’t think they would just open up an avenue of romance with this. It’s something Ted has never liked to hear but needed to. Robin’s lingering presence in his life has played a major role in defining Ted’s relationships. At a subconscious level, he hasn’t been able to let go of those feelings and thus is unable to invest fully into anyone else. Her presence in his life creates visible problems as well(just see Stella)
I thought Ashley Williams signed for 6 episodes this season?
Really surprised by the review and comments here. I agree that Ashley Williams fits well in the HIMYM world, and as a stand alone episode it was fine. However, this episode was literally the writers starting the show over again. Ted has a brief moment with Victoria, only to have it end because he’s not over Robin. They might as well just admit they are out of ideas for this show.