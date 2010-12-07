‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Mermaid Theory’: Naked came the manatee

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as we spend six hours in frigid international waters…
Not long after “The Mermaid Theory” finished airing, one of my Twitter followers said he looked forward to my review of what he thought was the best episode of the season. And not long after that, another Twitter follower called it one of the show’s worst episodes ever.
That speaks to the obvious idea that taste is a very individual thing, but also to the specific nature of this episode.
“The Mermaid Theory” had all the elements of a classic “HIMYM” episode: a Barney theory about women (complete with silly period flashback and/or present-day costumes), Future Ted as unreliable narrator, a running joke within the gang applying eerily well to an outsider, etc. If I were a TV writer putting together a “HIMYM” spec script, it would probably try to feature all of those elements.
But that’s, unfortunately, what the episode felt like: a bunch of outside observers trying to make an incredible simulation of the show. In point of fact, the episode’s credited writer, Robia Rashid, has been on the show for several years (she wrote “Say Cheese,” one of last season’s stronger episodes), but for whatever reason, the execution here didn’t work. The framework was there, but I’m not sure I laughed even once – and I tend to be a fan of stories where Future Ted inserts himself a little too blatantly, and here his narration of the Lily/Barney subplot was completely off the rails.
I was also bothered throughout the Marshall/Robin story by the way it seemed to be completely ignoring the existence of “Little Minnesota,” an episode that established A)That Marshall and Robin have hung out together in the past (and well after Marshal was married), B)That they had a good time hanging out together, and C)That they have more in common than any other potential pairing within the group. On other show’s, I wouldn’t care as much that they sacrificed continuity for the sake of a joke, but “HIMYM” is all about continuity(*).
(*) I’m sure, for instance, they know exactly when Ted will turn up in that green dress again and why, even if we have to wait until sometime next season, or whenever it is that Lily is that pregnant.
And I’m still not sure what it is that Zoey adds to the show, especially now that her mermaid clock has started ticking and the show is making it clear there will be some sort of romantic awkwardness between the two of them.
Been a very up-and-down season of the show. This was a down episode, even if it had a lot of the pieces to be an up one.
What did everybody else think?
Nothing to say about the episode, really, but “Naked Came the Manatee” is a funny, funny book.
Truth be told! It’s one of my favorites to re-read.
I thought it was just dreadful. I didn’t laugh once–I don’t think I even smiled. The manatee costume was so unpleasant and stupid–as was most of the mermaid theory itself. All of these characters just seem like bad parodies of who they used to be.
I can’t figure out why I’m still watching this show, in fact, unless it’s the completist in me.
I kept thinking of When Harry Met Sally, specifically the bit where Sally asks Harry if he can restrain himself from wanting to boink a woman he finds unattractive and he says, “No, you pretty much wanna nail them too.”
The out-of-sync pregnancy story was just… weird. Though I figured out that Barney was pregnant halfway through it :P
There needs to be a trope term for “plot lines that you know you’re going to hate from day one, and yet you are forced to watch them slowly build up like it’s going to be a surprise.” I already hate the Zoey storyline, and knowing that they are going to become cheaters sure doesn’t make me want to watch it MORE. Ugh.
This season has had its ups and downs. The Zoey plotline is the #1 down though.
I agree with the continuity, even though I did like the episode. Another one that felt off was Ted’s fear of the captain. I understand he was worried that the captain had misinterpreted Ted and Zoey’s relationship, but I still didn’t buy the fact that Ted was completely scared of the guy when a couple episodes ago when they first met, ted is directly his nickname and his whole persona.
I did like the Barney and Lily storyline, because I feel they haven’t completely delve into the Ted being an unreliable narrator aside from a couple of instances (bla bla being the most memorable). SO I enjoyed that he misremembered and that everything he was mixing up made sense once the story was told correctly.
When I read the description for the episode and saw that Marshall and Robin were going to spend time together, I got excited. Those two have so much chemistry yet are barely given any screen time, I thought it would have been great but I was disappointed for the reasons you listed, alan. Not only did they spend time in little minnesota, they were also prominent in ‘three days of snow’.
I sent my friend a text at 8:05 p.m.: “HIMYM so far so good.” I should have waited, because after the credits it went straight down hill.
I think they need to pick an end date (a al Lost).
Completely agreed. I feel like the writing team knows exactly where they want these characters to go (Ted meets the Mother, Marshall & Lily have a baby) but they’re dragging things out getting there because they don’t want those major events to happen until the end of the series. In the meantime I really feel like they’re running out of ideas.
This whole episode, to me, felt like it was trying way too hard. I normally love Ted-as-unreliable-narrator gags, but Future Ted messing up the Barney-Lily story didn’t add anything to the episode. And apparently they *are* going to go there with having Ted get hung up on a married woman. I’m not particularly excited about watching that.
It really annoys me that we KNOW Zoey isn’t the mother yet they are so f’ing sloooooowly rolling out a romance with her and I am sure that when the romance happens it will take forever for them to break up etc. It’s an insult to their loyal audience to be doing this. Ted needs to meet the mother, and soon. We want to get to know her, know why they fall in love etc. If he meets her on the last episode I am going to be RIGHT PISSED.
Disagree completely. The show is called How I MET Your Mother, not “How I came to fall in love with and marry your mother.” I don’t want them to meet until the finale. And then I would like their entire relationship in a 5 minute montage.
Every major event on the show had either led Ted to be in the right place to meet the mother, or in the right state of maturity/emotion/whatever to be ready to meet the mother when it happens. Zoey is clearly one of those steps, just like Stella and Robyn and Tramp Stamp. I don’t like Zoey either, but she’s definitely there for a reason.
Time to retire the scene-establishing stock footage of Peter’s restaurant. That Columbus Avenue establishment closed many months ago. (And didn’t include my apartment within its delivery radius of four square blocks. To hell with them!)
Terrible. They did this on “Seinfeld” with Elaine and George having an awkward hang out date, until they both started making fun of Jerry. I was waiting until they both started laying into Ted, but instead it got even more lame. Bleh.
Maybe most viewers are like me and forgot about when Marshall and Robin hung out? And Ive been watching it since the beginning.
I can understand some viewers forgetting, but the WRITERS shouldn’t be forgetting – or assuming that all of us have forgotten.
I would disagree – I would think most viewers WOULD remember. As soon as Robyn said they never hung out a bell went off. Little Minesota was very funny so it was hard to forget- now ask me in a couple years about if they ever did a Manatee joke… (nevermind forget that- this was so awful I’ll never forget)
Maybe the writers think they haven’t hung out *as* much?
Did anyone find the narration by Bob Saget weird-sounding? Both a co-worker and I said the same thing: it almost seemed like they were using a Bob Saget impersonator rather than the real guy.
No, I agree that he sounded… different. Almost like that one episode where Radnor narrated a flashback to Ted’s younger years and deliberately made himself sound a bit more like Saget.
I thought that there was something wonky too. Sometimes it did sound like him, other times it sounded like someone else was filling in for him.
I noticed that, too, which is why I’m reading the comments before commenting myself. I don’t think it was him (Saget).
My dad, who only sporadically watches HIMYM, was watching with me tonight and posed the same question. Very very weird. Sounds like a nasally version of Saget.
On another note, despite an error in continuity I enjoyed the episode. Ted thinking he was going to be murdered was amusing and led to some very funny lines (Silly question, what are our exact coordinates and bearings?)
Still feeling like a strong season to me, but I can see where people dislike this episode.
Bob Saget has a new show on A&E so it is quite possible they had to replace him.
I am shocked. I thought you would have loved this one. Mr. Maclachlan was great. I don’t really see any evidence that Marshall and Robin have hung out all that much. It seems like their common link is Lily. The Hoser Hut episode is an example of Marshall connecting with her feeling of homesickness. That is one episode of 100 where I can remember them bonding in any meaningful way.
I’m actually fairly sure that the only 3 episodes with Robin and Marshall in a scene together with no other characters are this one, Little Minnesota, and 3 Days of Snow.
Your review was my opinion exactly. It had all the parts of a HIMYM episode and all the components that make me love the show so much but somehow they just didn’t come together. Script needed another pass I think.
Meh episode on the whole, but I did enjoy the scenes of Barney and Marshall on the boat, especially the ending “dude, we need to find land.” I’m also looking forward to finding out why Ted’s in the green dress. Other than that, though, wasn’t a huge fan of this one.
Yeah, I have to admit that even though I didn’t love the episode, they do have me intrigued by the green dress.
Oddly, seeing Ted in the green dress made me realize how far this show has fallen for me, because I found I have no desire to find out what that was about. In previous seasons I’d be looking forward to the explanation of a bit like that.
I agree with Hannah. The green dress was yet another ploy like the goat. Since that tease had such a poor payoff in my opinion, I could careless about the dress.
I’m also with Hannah Lee and TL on this one.
Going back to the same well over and over again does not make for good comedy.
And yes, back in the day the goat plot was a great set-up with a horrible payoff.
Yeah, I agree with Hannah, too. I’m not intrigued by it because I know that if the past is any indication, the dress payoff will be dumb. The goat, Barney’s stalker, the final doppelgangers, The Wedding Bride – all were very intriguing, but ultimately went nowhere.
I agree w the above. Have no interest in finding out, whereas 3 seasons ago I would have. It was just a desperate, c_ck tease move by the writers. In fact, it was very must like what Lost did – throw in some sort of cliff hanger to keep me watching only to disappoint with a dud of a payoff. You can only milk that cheap trick for so many times before you lose your luster. This show if a waste of everybody’s time.
AWFUL – again.
I have to disagree with Alan on one point though- there were NO ups this year – it’s been below avg to awful, mostly the latter.
And what’s the deal with Lilly – I’ve defended her and stood by her longer than most but now she’s just insufferable.
I wasn’t bothered by the seeming continuity issue re: Marshall, Robin and Little Minnesota as I felt they addressed that by mentioning the 3 things they have in common (sports, cold weather, and cold weather sports)- also they go to LM to hang out with a group of like-minded folks, not to spend time together as friends. Tonight’s outing was more of an attempt to prove that they would still be friends if not to Ted, Lilly et al.
That being said, I was very disappointed with the execution
What I found weird about their three things in common was the fact that they couldn’t actually talk about any of those things. It’s hockey season; they couldn’t get a few minutes out of that? I can talk to strangers about hockey for longer than they did, and I’m sure both are far more knowledgeable than I. They couldn’t ask each other how work was? This seemed like two socially dysfunctional people hanging out, not two long time friends who just don’t spend a lot of solo time together.
Or, given that we’ve established in the past that Lily can’t keep a secret(/shut up), neither of them could think of a single “Lily told me that you…” conversation opener?
This was the worst episode of this series ever and that’s saying something. It was all over the place. I just felt sorry for Jason Segel having to do that totally unfunny bit with the picture (happy…scary…happy…scary). So this week we’re supposed to all be at our water coolers talking about the Mermaid Theory? Every week they try to desperately force some new lame phrase on the us hoping it becomes part of our lexicon and it is just so stupid. This show, at one time, was sort of cute but always best when Ted wasn’t on screen. Now it is just dumb. The characters used to have some depth but now it’s just all “Here’s the rules to hanging out with a married woman: Rule number 1…” SHUT UP!
WHY does Alan Sepinwall continue to review and cover this show like it’s some great TV series??? He always has something negative to say about Dexter or Modern Family, and I understand that because that’s what this whole TV blog thing is about (discussing and critiquing shows) and those are GREAT shows but does anyone REALLY think How I Met Your Mother deserves to be discussed and analyzed like, say, Dexter or Modern Family or Curb or Arrested Development or Seinfeld…???? Why not just revisit old Full House episodes as well?
Um, maybe because it’s HIS blog.
Here we go YET again with some guy getting mad at Alan because he shouldn’t have the right to watch and review what he pleases…it’s SO much more frustrating to read your complaining Douglas.
I totally agree. Why doesn he spend time in a dreadful show?
Yeah, I pretty much agree. I assumed the Mermaid Theory was the initial thing that Marshall presented about The Captain (top half is one thing, bottom half another), and then the actual Mermaid Theory just didn’t make sense, at least in how it was presented with regards to Robin and Zoe. Robin is clearly a beautiful woman; a man does not need to be lulled into attraction to her. Marshall may not see her that way, but unless his eyes are broken, she’s no manatee. And Ted was already attracted to Zoe; she’s never been a manatee.
I thought all the stuff with the Captain worked (and I was so hoping for a Two Face joke in the headline); everything else was tepid. Amusing, but no more than that.
Wow, this one was spectacularly bad. The scenes on the boat between Ted and The Captain seemed to last an hour each, they were so tedious.
I totally agree with you, it didn’t work. I thought that this was one of the worst episodes of HIMYM in a long time, closely resembling the feel of dreaded seasons 4 and 5.
But, at the end, when they finally revealed what was really going on between Barney and Lily, and introduced the pregnancy it all made sense and I could actually enjoy it. The thing with the green dress was a reminder of how the show was at the beginning, with goat and whatnot.
But I still feel like it was one of the weaker episodes in a long time, the plot was force, I didn’t care for the Captain (well, a little) or the manatee talk, and I still don’t know what’s the point of Jennifer Morrison if she’s not the mother.
Regards!
I think it’s just a sign that this show has done about all that it is going to do. Like the “where’s the poop” bit, the “manatee”segment just fell flat. I did think the Kyle MacLanahan parts were the best part of the show. Although I guess it’s somewhat telling when the Ted storyline is the funniest part.
I really didnâ€™t like this episode.
Some of the bits with The Captain were funny, and I did smile when Lily and Barney floundered in the scene on the couch when Future Ted tripped up on the narration because a) it was kind of funny and b) it hammered home that Ted is an unreliable narrator.
But aside from that, the episode was lame. There were continuity issues (ie ignoring the fact that Marshall and Robin have a good rapport and have hung out before), character issues (ie thereâ€™s no way Marshall would view Robin as an unattractive manateeâ€¦heâ€™s just so into his Lily Pad that he wouldnâ€™t go there with Robin; Barney and Lily were just wasted enacting scenes that didn’t really happen), pacing issues (the manatee stuff went on and onâ€¦I agree with the poster who equated the manatee bit to â€œWhereâ€™s the Poop?â€ Repeating something over and over again doesnâ€™t make it clever or funny. I donâ€™t care if the show spent half its budget on manatee costumes, we donâ€™t need to see them 10 times.) and emotional/chemistry issues (so much time is being spent on Ted / Zoe when they have no chemistry and no future, or if they do have a future itâ€™s either because Ted steals her from her husband or her husband dies? Yeah, neither of those options is appealing to me.)
Yeah, I didn’t laugh once either. Ted had a surer chance of ending up dead swimming for shore than at the hands of the captain. Lack of 1999 NFC Championship game comment or even 2010 NFC Championship game was bad too.
To those looking for an end date, i do have one sign of hopefulness. The narrator is telling the story from 2030. The present day story moves in real time so it is 2010 on the show. The daughter is clearly 14-15 in the narration. So, the mother must be pregnant by the middle of 2014- beginning of 2015. Therefore Ted has to meet the mother before the end of the 2013-2014 season. Therefore the show has to end within the next 3 seasons. Ergo, enddate. Unless, they wanna slow down time dramatically.
Perhaps the mother is a geneticist and the children were only spawned last year (as fully grown teenagers, a la Kyle XY) and have never known the outside world (which would explain their heroic patience for their dad’s rambling storytelling). Twist!
Zoey is so lame that is making me hate this show. IÂ´m losing interest really fast.
Sadly, I though it was the worst episode of HIMYM that I have seen. The main characters all felt “off”, the theme did not hold together and I didn’t laugh once.
I think that the problem was the “Mermaid Theory” itself. It felt under-cooked in a way that Barney’s Theories rarely do.
I actually found the captain (and the scene with his photo) laugh-out-loud funny in this episode.
Of course, what does it say about a comedy when Kyle MacLachlan is the only funny one? (Or when he has more chemistry with Ted than Zoe does?)
I agree there were parts that seemed a little forced (Ted and Zoey and the tick-tick-tick), but if she does turn into a mermaid, that doesn’t mean she’ll get with Ted, just that Ted will be mooning over her (barf).
When Pirate Marshall said, “Still no sign of land,” Pirate Barney should have responded, “How long is it?” :-D
Didn’t laugh once? What about “eye broccoli” – that was funny.
Funny, I wrote a review ten minutes ago that says largely the same thing! It’s too bad, too. I thought the A plot largely worked, but only because of Kyle McLachlan’s fantastic work, and noted the exact flaws you did (particularly the Marshall/Robin thing). Bad, bad episode.
Since I think the show has been much better overall this year, I can give dreck like this a pass, but I just don’t see how much more mileage this show can get out of women-that-Ted-dates who aren’t the Mother. I can get onboard with the show being about the journey rather than the destination, but narratively, it doesn’t work to introduce women for 10 episode arcs that don’t go anywhere.
There’s now no way to make Ted or Zoey look good with this story (unless I’m missing something), and as a result, we get 10 episodes of the delightful Jennifer Morrison just mucking everything up. Ted falling for a married woman is just a bad idea.
And none of the other narrative arcs are doing anything for me. What’s Robin even doing this season?
I didn’t think it was the greatest episode ever, but it wasn’t the worst either. Definately a few laughs, “creepy…He’s Gonna Murder you!”. Marshall’s delivery was great. True, the narration thing was akward, but I think people need to relax with the “it’s awful, let’s end the show already”. Regardless if the episode is laugh out loud funny or not, I do love spending 22 minutes with these characters. I made the mistake with LOST, worrying about answers that I didn’t appreciate the time spent with the characters. Personally, I don’t even care about the mother anymore. Just enjoy spending time with the crew. No complaints from me.
I enjoyed the comedy of this episode on a whole.
But the thing that struck me the most after watching it (and I’m surprised you haven’t brought it up Alan) is that we are officially at the halfway point of the season and nothing has happened. The Zoey storyline is going nowhere fast, after bringing Barney’s dad into the equation it hasn’t been referenced again and it looks like Lily won’t actually fall pregnant for a while. What are we watching then? Just a bunch of pointless tales with no purpose. HIMYM is turning into a sitcom with no story.
Does anyone agree with me that Future Ted’s line to his children “I’m sorry for wasting your time” can now go down with Dutch Wagenbach’s “…the last three years” as classic TV lines that took five plus seasons to set up?
Also, was I imagining things or did the kids look older (although that isn’t surprising, given the years they’ve been in the room listening to this story)? I assume that pretty much all shots of the kids were filmed around the series’ beginning, but I wonder if for this one, because they needed reactions to a couple of specific lines in the botched narration, they brought them back.
you were imagining…they looked the same as ever. both the actors who played the kids are a LOT older/different looking now (since it has been 6 years). The son, especially, has grown about a foot and is on some Disney channel show.
I just found the Lily/Barney story and the constant corrections of the narrator irksome. It was really annoying. I can’t put my finger on quite why it bothered me, but every single time he stopped to correct himself yet again, I cringed. It just felt so fake and forced.
The manatee costume was also stupid and not in a funny way. The idea that Marshall doesn’t see Robin as an attractive woman but would with enough time passing is just dumb. Just because he finds her attractive doesn’t mean he wants to have sex with her. The idea that he can’t find a woman attractive without wanting to do her is just insulting to Marshall’s character. If he loves Lily that much, finding other women unattractive shouldn’t be the one thing stopping him from cheating on her.
I know Im late to the party and I only glimpsed at the comments but to me this episode its a huge bunch of things that have happened but are all out of order. Future Ted even mentioned as much to the kids. He got more than the Lily and Barney fight confused, he got the whole episode out of place in the timeline.
Well, I also think that this was a down episode… The Barney and Lily story was not that funny, it was turned into a silly story. And for the whole episode I was really pissed off for them ignoring the really good moments that Robin and Marshall have spent alone in “Little Minnesota” and in “Three days of snow”. Come on guys, I was season 4!! not so long ago!
I just wanted to add : am I the only one who noticed that Jason Segel lost some weight? I found him nicer than he usually is in his suit!
