‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Perfect Cocktail’: Drunk trialing

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I get weirdly good at beat-boxing…
For the most part in this uneven “HIMYM” season, we’ve alternated between good and bad episodes. The degrees of goodness or badness may have varied, but individual episodes have tended to be all of a piece. “The Perfect Cocktail,” on the other hand, was an episode that shifted back and forth so rapidly between stuff I enjoyed and stuff that made me cringe that I wasn’t sure until the end whether I liked it.
Even that last scene was a mix of two different running gags from the episode, one of which had consistently worked (Barney’s guy with the disgusting photos), one of which hadn’t (Lily and Robin aggressively defending their booth from the other women). Fortunately, the last joke involved the photos, and not Lily randomly acting like she did with her Revertigo friend from “Sandcastles in the Sand,” and that closing note just nudged the episode into the positive column.
On the negative side of the ledger, more Zoey. This is a character the show has had nearly a full season to figure out what to do with, and nothing’s quite worked. The idea that she and Ted are heading for some kind of spectacularly ugly break-up could have potential, except that every interaction they’ve had – including their story this week – has been so fraught with tension and annoying bickering(*) that having it end very badly just seems inevitable. (Whereas if Slightly Future Ted had warned us of a bad break-up with a character whom Present Ted got along with splendidly, then I’d really want to see how it could happen.) As it is, I’ve just learned to tune out most of the stuff involving Jennifer Morrison, though I was at least amused to see the return of the cock-a-mouse from season 1’s “Matchmaker.”
(*) Ted’s relationship with Stella was also largely argument-driven (at least what we saw of it on-screen). I don’t mind the show spending time on Ted dating non-Mothers, but the last few long-term relationships have been fairly unpleasant to watch for reasons having nothing to do with their doomed status.
On the positive side, though, Lily and Robin’s attempt to identify the perfect combo of booze to end the Marshall/Barney feud was clever and fun and distinctly “HIMYM”-y, with a variety of strong cutaway gags, like Barney as Richard Dawson or Marshall smoking a cigarette and looking insane. But even there, the absinthe gag felt a bit too silly – or, at least, too silly to end that story on. I get that the feud is supposed to carry on at least for another episode, but it’s like the writers couldn’t think of an ending, threw up their hands and said, “Well, we’ll just have Robin and Lily float down the street together.”
What did everybody else think?
The Lily/Robin/booth business was bothersome, not just for its failure of logic: If L&R had access to the booth in order to do something disgusting to it, why didn’t they just reclaim it then?
I thought it was a pretty bad episode. I could really care less about Zoey and I thought the Lily/Robin alcohol gag was lazy. Not to mention the running joke of someone trying to steal their booth. They have been in that booth every episode for what, 5 years… I am pretty sure anyone that goes to that bar would know them.
These last few episodes are leaving a terrible taste in my mouth. Really hope they crank it up over the next two weeks and end the season on a positive note.
Also, even though it ended up not mattering much, I don’t think Carl would have banned them all from the bar for that considering they seem to be there all the time. All in all a pretty bad episode.
No mention of the worst plotline of the ep? That we’re supposed to believe that a devoted friend like Marshall would openly work against the project that is the lifelong dream of his best friend and managed by another very good friend? At the very least, he would’ve discussed it with them first. I realize that they tried to justify it with Marshall’s drunken explanation, but that still doesn’t make it any less out of character. It’s nothing but a contrived storyline to create conflict between Barney and Marshall for reasons not yet known.
Thank god for the Barney-as-Richard-Dawson joke, or I might’ve turned it off halfway through the ep. Possibly my least favorite episode of the season–bottom three at the very least.
Not to mention that fact that legally there is no way marshall could ever represent stella vs GNB as its a clear conflict of interest vs a former client. Maybe its a pet peeve as a lawyer but the entire plot was based on an impossible Maybe they are going by Canadian law…
Also not to mention that most big businesses (and especially their in house counsel) are too risk averse to say much about former employees other than confirm dates of employment rather than risk opening themselves up to a slander law suit.
Reply to comment…
Argh, this dumb commenting system. I’ll buy that Marshall wouldn’t be able to work against GNB legally, but as far as GNB being too risk averse to say anything about former employees… uh, have you met GNB? The whole point of the company is to be a terribly run evil corporation.
Saul Goodman doesn’t care about your silly rules of ethics.
Yeah, Saul could totally find a way to legally slander someone.
If this show was as good as it used to be a visit from Mike to Marshal (or to see him bugging there apt) woulda been AWESOME.
Jason, as a fellow attorney, I started to make that point (as well as the one about bashing a former employee) but I deleted it b/c I decided that lazy writing is a much bigger sin than ignorance of legal ethics rules.
As for the point about bashing ex-employees, perhaps GNB wouldn’t be that risk averse, but it still would’ve been the best thing that could’ve happened to Marshall. He would’ve had a slam-dunk lawsuit against GNB that probably would’ve also resulted in punitives based on the malicious nature of the lies.
This episode made me laugh, a lot, and so I declare it a success.
Was anyone else aware the Arcadian is a working hotel? I thought it was abandoned.
Can anyone pinpoint where in the timeline the Robin/Lily “stupid” flashback occurred based on Lily’s hair color?
After all the calls for Obama to drop the mic after his speech (on my Twitter feed, at least), Ted’s beatboxing success was pretty funny. I gotta say, I really like me some Ted. “Did you hear Oprah’s retiring?”
I thought overall it was pretty weak, although I did enjoy the Barney and Marshall cutaways. As a side note, Kent, Barney’s guy with the disgusting photos, was played by my young cousin’s boyfriend, so I guess that was enough to keep me going. Hoping Zoey’s last episode is very near.
Not only did I not laugh, I don’t think I even cracked a single smile. So, just a typical episode of what is now just an awful show.
I agree, worst episode ever, hated every single minute, especially Marshall stabing Ted in the back
The best parts of the episodes were the cocktails part.
Seeing what all of those drinks did to Barney, Marshall, Lily, and Robin was hilarious, Future Ted’s warning of “Don’t drink tequila” as Barney hit on a lesbian grandma biker chick and Marshall sneaked a smoke while eating poppers was vintage HIMYM… but really paid off when the girls showed up back at McClarren’s and found out (Duh!) that BEER is the liquid libation of friendship, not a combination of gin, whiskey, and daiquiris.
As for the Zoey plot, at least NOW we know why Ted’s break-up with Zoey is messy… she’s basically tearing the group apart at the seems, turning friend (BEST friend) against friend.
I think we’re SUPPOSED to hate her. Yes, it makes for unpleasant TV watching, but I really do think, at this point, we’re supposed to hate her. And since we do, the writers have done their jobs well.
This was one of the most awful half-hours in memory. Lily/Robin defending their booth provided a total of zero laughs. (That Mojito rhymes with No-Seat-o is in no way funny, but it was probably the highlight of the episode for Lily.)
Barney’s photo gag was funny, but ultimately over-used.
Worst of all, though, in a show that has gone out of its way this season for the events in the characters lives to emotionally resonate, was the Arcadian storyline.
1. Marshall is now coming across as a dreamer without a dream. He wants to work “for the environment” which increasingly seems like the sort of thing an 11 year-old would say without realizing that the statement is vague and meaningless.
2. Zoey disclosing that she wants to save the fleabag hotel simply because her family once lived there COMPLETELY undermines all of the selfless, progressive views that were her character’s only saving grace. For Ted, who was RIGHT about the hotel being a hopeless and stupid cause for Zoey to spend her life on, so for Ted to turn around and declare he is now on Zoey’s side, (at the abandonment of the career we have apparently wasted hours watching him cultivate) was his douchiest moment in the history of the show.
3. OF COURSE Ted would be mad at Marshall, and the real feud would be between the two of them, as the Arcadian will probably make or break Ted’s career. Marshall’s character, which was supposed to be enriched by his father’s death, has instead totally unraveled, and this was so far out of character, that alone should have elicited Ted’s concern.
Lily and Robin floating by like some odd scene lifted out of Sesame Street was a perfect capper to this episode, as it was bizarre, unfunny, and pretty damn sad. Bob Odenkirk was the only saving grace here, and I bet even the Bob stopped watching this mess after the first 5 minutes.
Yes Yes a thousand times Yes!
Yeah, you nailed it.
This used to be a show I looked forward to every week, and the last couple years it’s been the last thing I watch on DVR to close out the previous week’s shows.
Well, Marshall’s always been that specific about “wanting to save the environment.” To be fair, that’s not really new.
Marshall must be a terrible lawyer. For one, he would be ethically prohibited from switching sides as he did in this episode. He could not work for the bank on the new building issue and then be hired by Zoey. Second, his former boss (Odenkirk) committed a textbook act of defamation against Marshall, although Marshall didn’t seem to act on it.
Lawyered!
Not to mention the whole “current boss trashes employee to potential new employer to keep them at their current job” has been done before. I remember “Friends” doing that with Jennifer Aniston.
I spent most of the Ted/Zoey story whining that I thought they’d broken up in the last episode. I haven’t disliked a character on this show as much as I do Zoey since that ex-girlfriend of Ted’s played by Laura Prepon. We know the relationship doesn’t last, and the budding one-of-the-gang-ness that Zoey had going seems to have dissipated, so let’s just get rid of her already, or at least have her and Ted split.
When the previous episode revealed that Barney’s pique with Marshall was due to a meatball sandwich, I was let down, as I expected something more along the lines of Barney losing his chief mischief officer. So the belated argument in this episode, although what I had hoped for in the episode before, felt subverted emotionally by the meatball joke.
I laughed out loud several times at the drink selection stuff. Seen that a few times with my friends, and the Tequilla comment is true!
Didn’t really care for the booth issue, and who knew the hotel was still occupied and had furniture in it. I agree with someone above that the spectacular breakup will be Ted chosing friends over love. It can’t come soon enough – I hated that actress on House as well.
Man, I gotta try absinthe now.
The “couple spending the night in a fleabag hotel room” has only been done about 8,500 times; how trite.
Lily and Robin trying to find the pefect cocktail was funny.
And I desperately want them to drink Martinis and make-out
season 1 – 3 Lily and Robin, I’m with you.
Not so much any more though – drunk Lily hittin on Robin last night looked a little rough for me.
The most frustrating thing about the episode:
It’s the second time they build up a Ted/Zoey break-up, getting everyone’s hope up that this insufferable character finally disappears, just to find a silly reason to keep them together in the last moments of the episode. Ugh.
The episode made me laugh a lot so I quite enjoyed it. And I still like Zoey.
i really did not like the development of the characters this episode…. Marshall turning againgst his best friends is really something u dont expect from him even after hearing his drunken exclaimation…. infact i was more tougched by barney abt the abandonment issue… Plus this episode make me hate Zoey even more… Ted is Ted and continues to be blinded by his douchey gfs but this Zoey is the least likable… okay she grew up there, but it is digusting now! so y cant u open up ur mind and let the perso u “love” achieve his lifelong dream???!!!
Was the Arcadian even ever a hotel? It was my impression based on Barney saying they used snake to get people out that it was a residential apartment building.
In Architect of Destruction, Barney says like three times about snakes. Makes no sense
In addition, Zoey at one point lived in the Arcadian so it probably wasn’t a hotel then.
People live in hotels. If you are too poor to come up with first/last/security, it’s sometimes cheaper on a day-to-day basis to live in a hotel, even though it’s more expensive in the long run. There are really nice examples (like extravagantly rich people who live in penthouses) and really unpleasant examples. I assume the Arcadian has been the latter for quite a while. (Although I also sort of assumed Zoe was lying like she did in the museum episode. I hope she was, anyway, cause how schmaltzy.)
I thought the story would have returned to Bob Odenkirk and the bad reference. Seemed like a sloppy way to start the episode. Surely Marshall would have confronted him/barney about the reference?
I laughed a few times but overall, once again, pretty lame ep.
the booth thing was just to lame to even comment on – my biggest issue is with the hotel and raises for me some questions-
If Zooey lived there why is she seemingly surprised to find out they have a common bathroom?
Didn’t Ted initially love the old hotel as well? Maybe I’m wrong and having a hard time keeping the nonsense straight but I thought he did – if so why is he asking her to justify her love for it?
As an “architect” I would imagine ted would have at least looked at the hotel he was about to destroy. or as an architect wouldn’t it be obvious as he walked down the hallway there was a common bathroom? And lastly, also about the bathroom – does every room have a door to the bathroom? If so you’ve got a bathroom with like 10 doors – that whole thing was beyond stupid.
It wasn’t a common bathroom it was the one that the squatters were using. It isn’t a functioning hotel anymore…it’s a place for squaters.
and Ted does love the old hotel but this is his dream and the Arcadian is in ruins.
Definitely a weak episode. The stuff with the drinks worked and I liked seeing the Cockamouse again (even if it gave me the Hebbie Jebbies) but I expected much better of this show.
Bizarrely enough, this was the least bad I’ve ever seen Zoey. Still don’t like her, but I didn’t want to stab her in the episode, so that’s saying a lot. But that said, why the hell didn’t they break up in this episode, unless it’s being saved for the finale? I’m tired of this storyline.
I also enjoyed Robin and Lily buddying around.
I can’t be the only one who thought that the Arcadian scene between Ted and Zoey was oddly sweet after all the bickering they’ve been doing off and on starting back during Architect of Destruction. Barney flip-flopped from last week but it’s his nature, and the Cocka-Mouse which weirdly enough that episode aired this last Wednesday on Lifetime.
*raises hand over here*
what is the name of the song when they are floating away coud some one tell me
Satie’s “Gymnopedie I.” Recently used in the “My Dinner with Andre” episode of “Community” as well.
Easily one of THE funniest HIMYM episodes ever. I’ve never actually LOLd much at HIMYM. I smile and laugh occasionally but this one did actually have me laughing out loud several times.
Once again, I’m completely out of sync with Alan and most of the HIMYM viewers here, but I’m totally gonna own it.
Loved this ep. Laughed the whole way through. While I don’t love the Zoey character, I don’t hate her either. I certainly have found her time on the show much more enjoyable than Stella’s. I didn’t think Stella had any chemistry with Ted and felt all of her scenes were painful. Conversely, I rooted for Ted and Zoey to get together back when she was still with the Captain, even though I know she’s not the Mother. I thought she and Ted had great chemistry. And even though I know they’re headed for a breakup I’m enjoying their bickering. I hasn’t gone into annoying territory for me. I loved the drinking gag and thought the booth gag was funny as well. I’ve been in similar situations, as both table holder and as table wanter, and thought it was hilarious. And the absinthe gag was great! You wound me Alan! Oh well, I guess I can be happy you didn’t call Ted a douche or Lily a nag again. I’ve never gotten people’s judgement of those two. Anyhow, back to the grumbling. ;)
I don’t mind the Zoey character either. I definitely like her more than Alan and most of the commenters on this site.
But the ep still just wasn’t funny.
Does anyone remember how the episode “Last Cigarette” ended? I feel like Ted said Marshall had his last before his kid was born. Is this foreshadowing Lilly getting pregnant soon?
I strongly disagree with the most comments here. It was a fantastic episode, I laughed a lot, the whole alcohol-storyline was awesome. I love the episodes where someone is drunk and in this episode, everybody was drunk, great. Also the drunken Marshall was really funny. In my opinion, not only one of the greates episodes of the season, one of the best in the whole series.
The Richard Dawson joke was the only part to make me laugh. The rest was a letdown.
The absinthe gag works better when you’ve actually had some real absinthe…at least, that’s what I heard!
The booth thing was funny to me because of a similar incident I was involved in at a restaurant in Chicago (Alan, you might remember that *cough*) :-)
Didn’t care too much for the Zoey plot and want them done already, but the cocktailing was very funny and I loved the return of the Cockamouse.
@Mike, I thought that’s what Ted said about Marshall’s last cig, too. Hope we’re both remembering it correctly!
What bothers me is that again Marshall mentioned what a soul-sucking job GNB was, despite the fact that the show built an entire episode around his decision to re-up at GNB, and featured him talking about how he enjoyed working there. I can understand him wanting to make a change in light of his father’s death, and if that is the case, the writers need to state that, rather than contradict themselves so blatantly (w/in the same season).
There is something wrong with you people.. that episode is absolutely hilarious and a great episode. HIMYM is an amazing show with no bad episodes. I have not been disappointed once. This is one of those rare shows nowa days that is actualy amazing! but yet show`s like “The Office” are loved. Really?! People do not know good tv anymore. HIMYM is GREAT tv!