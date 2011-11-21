‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Rebound Girl’: My two dads

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I send my RSVP to your CompuServe account…
For nearly all of its running time, “The Rebound Girl” was a very satisfying, “HIMYM”-y episode.
Marshall and Lily’s feelings of claustrophobia upon returning to Dowisetrepla from the spacious Long Island house felt very familiar to me from my city days. I don’t believe they’re actually going to move, though. The baby’s arrival is going to create enough of a logistical headache for the writers to tell stories about the gang hanging out together, but if they have a baby and are living an hour’s drive away without traffic(*), then at that point “HIMYM” becomes a show about Ted Mosby, his bro Barney and their mutual ex-girlfriend Robin, with occasional guest appearances by Jason Segel(**) and Alyson Hannigan. But while they’ll almost certainly decide to stay in the city, I enjoyed the various jokes about the big house/future chimp sanctuary, the suddenly-small apartment, Marshall’s brief attempt to become a Ghostbuster (with no help from the cowardly Ernie Hudson) and Robin’s concern about losing her trusted friends to a suburban lifestyle where they’ll be lucky to see each other once a month.
(*) And as anyone who’s ever tried to travel from New York to its suburbs, or vice versa, can tell you, ain’t no such thing as no traffic.
(**) Here’s a question for you: with the way the ratings have gone up this year, I could now see the show outliving the current deal that runs through the end of next season. That said, when a show gets that old, there can be budget cuts and/or actors who want to move on and do other things. I’ve gotten the sense for a while that Jason Segel would probably rather be doing movies full-time and if “The Muppets” is a huge hit, he might have the ability to do so once his contract is up. Can “HIMYM” survive without him, or even with him as a part-timer?
And I also liked Ted and Barney’s plan to adopt a baby together as bro-parents. It was silly and wildly unrealistic, but that was the point. They were very drunk and, as Future Ted kept pointing out, in a very dark place due to their recent relationship failures. It played out amusingly without undermining the very serious character moments both Ted and Barney have had of late, and even though I immediately figured that the baby belonged to James and his husband(***), seeing Barney both attempt to parent and enjoy the power of having an adorable baby strapped to his chest was funny.
(***) Played by, I believe, Jai from “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Remember when “Queer Eye” was the biggest thing on television for six months?
Then came the final scene, where Robin revealed the real reason for her irrational behavior towards Lily and Marshall – she’s pregnant – and I groaned audibly enough that I came close to waking up our own baby. (Lily and Marshall will have to learn not to watch annoying TV shows when their kids are falling asleep.) It was like we got 90 percent of an episode that remembered why we liked this show, and then 10 percent of contrived soap opera nonsense that’s going to drag on for the rest of this season: Is the baby Kevin’s? Barney’s? Is Robin the bride at Barney’s wedding, and are they only getting married because of the kid? Will this give the show an excuse to back out of the idea of Barney getting married, because Robin will decide at the last minute she doesn’t want a shotgun wedding? If the show hadn’t fumbled so many of the relationship arcs for so long, I’d be less pessimistic, but I feel like I’ve been on this ride a time or 12 already.
Beyond that, I don’t know that I’m particularly looking forward to two babies on the show at once. I’m not someone who believes that babies automatically ruin sitcoms – it’s more that the babies tend to come when those shows are already running out of gas – and I think there’s a lot of good comedy to be had from Marshall and Lily trying to still be part of the gang while battling sleeplessness and the sheer responsibility that comes from being new parents. But if you have 3/5ths of the cast taking care of babies – 4/5ths if Robin winds up with Barney – then things pretty irrevocably change, and at that point we might as well have Ted move to Westchester, Marshall and Lily to Long Island, Robin to Brooklyn, etc. and only have them interact over the phone while they all move through different subplots.
What did everybody else think? Did Robin’s news excite or annoy you? Are you ready for multiple kids to be running around Ted’s apartment, for MacLaren’s to have a stroller traffic jam, for Robin to have a lot of painful conversations with Kevin and/or Barney?
your satisfaction of HIMYM in some of these reviews seems vastly different from the disdain you had for the show on the podcast today. I agree with you though that the show needs to figure itself out soon!
Also, is Dan’s angle to be the negative voice? what show DOES he like? he is down on Community and I don’t get it.
Let’s see…where have we seen a sitcom before about a bunch of Caucasian friends who live in New York, where one girl in the group of friends gets pregnant by her on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend, also in that group of friends? Sigh…I was hoping for better…
I would have even taken Barney and Ted adopting a kid together over the is-it-Barney’s-baby storyline. Though I’m always happy to see Wayne Brady. On a side note – Does anyone know if the baby was NPH’s real daughter?
I was wondering if that was NPH’s baby, too–no mention of who played Hurricane/Sadie in the closing credits, alas.
According to his twitter (@actuallyNPH) :
“‘Twas not our daughter on this week’s HIMYM. Would never subject her to the rigors of a soundstage. I’m saving her for the pageant circuit.”
Yep, exactly my thoughts. The show was already a Friends ripoff for me. Now, you have one pair of friends on the show getting a baby since they’re married (Chandler & Monica), and then another on-again-off-again couple who accidentally get knocked up (Ross & Rachael). Really writers? This is what you came up with? Come on!
I also groaned – for the reasons you said.
I also don’t think Robin will wind up having the baby. Either it was a mistake and she finds out she isn’t pregnant, or something happens and she doesn’t have the baby (though that seems a little too dark for a comedy). I just can’t see the show having two babies at once. (although i guess they could have marshall, lily, and robin all live in the same house to raise the baby? maybe that doesn’t work either.
Show could do dark, i.e., when Marshall’s father died unexpectedly. Segel did great work, walking the fine line of comedy and grief.
Segel got robbed when award season came around. It was great, devestating work that you rarely see pulled off on lighter comedies
A father passing away in his old age isn’t nearly as dark as an abortion…
I’ll give you that, but it was an extremely powerful and tear-jerking turn by Segel. I think the point people are making is that the writers/actors have the range and capacity to go darker.
Gloria had a miscarriage on “All in the Family.”
I definitely think this will not happen. Sooner rather than later. Either it’s a mistake, or since they did the emotional stuff so well last year, they’ll do it again with Robin miscarrying. It would allow the show to have its cake and eat it too, since Robin and Barney/Kevin could confront their feelings about the baby, but then try to move on without it. If that’s the way it goes, I won’t hate it as much as I do right now. Then it’s not really a soap opera plot twist…just a device to delve deeper into the characters without changing the dynamic.
Not at all happy with this development. I detest pregnancy as a plot device, and as someone who was really hoping they’d get Barney and Robin right this time, I’m so disappointed.
Which brings me to another issue that has been bothering me. When did the creators decide that the traditional route of marriage and babies is the only happy ending? I liked the Robin/Barney relationship because the two of them together would be anything but traditional, and now it seems the writers have ignored all previous characterization in order to mold them into these less interesting people who want the traditional
life. They already have Marshall, Lily and Ted to represent this viewpoint, so why did they feel the need to do this?
My thoughts exactly! I am suitably bummed that the writers seem to have forgotten what made the idea of Barney and Robin as a couple so appealing in the first place.
Yeah, and remember the episode where Robin hated kids, and at the end Future Ted alluded to the fact that she ended up with kids’ pictures on her fridge, but they were Ted’s kids’ (or something)? Maybe they’re just going to retcon/handwave that, but I’m wondering if this pregnancy might not pan out.
Here’s my prediction: it will turn out to be a false alarm, but until then will be the push Robin needs to admit her feelings for Barney are stronger than they are for Kevin. As Elizabeth pointed out, Robin has kids’ pictures on her fridge and I’m pretty sure they’re not her own. Based on her character, it makes more sense for her to be Proud Aunt Robin than Proud Mom Robin.
I think the intent of this pregnancy-as-plot-device is more an impetus to get Barney and Robin together than to introduce a second baby at once. That would just be ridiculous, even for HIMYM. And Barney and Robin have had enough near misses that at this point, they almost require something hugely dramatic to finally get back together.
“so why did they feel the need to do this?”
Because these writers are deeply, deeply reactionary and have been since jump street.
I couldn’t agree more that I was absolutely loving this episode till the final scene, and then when Barney tapped on the glass I still was very optimistic. At that point I was expecting Robin and Barney to have a nice moment, and end up together or at least closer to being together again. This was a situation I really could have been okay with, because it seemed like the episode did a good job of diligence in selling the idea, as both Robin and Barney were in dark places all episode.
Then came the pregnancy line, and I was so stunned that this was actually the direction they were going to go, and then it just annoyed me. It really is a bad plot idea to me, and even if the HIMYM writers went instantly back to their 2nd season totally fun loving selves, I still don’t think I would be interested in this plot line, and that really disappoints me.
You’ve nailed every single one of my reactions.
Good thing I’ve got no kids, or my groan of disbelief might also have awakened them. What a stupid, stupid development.
I loved it!
I must be crazy because not only was I genuinely surprised by the ending(and having seen a lot of television over the years it’s hard for me to be surprised by much anymore), but I thought it was a good plot/twist to introduce as the show goes into it’s final 35-40 episodes. I would wait to see how it plays out before rushing to judgment, but I can see a lot of good stuff coming from this(and possibly on accident or possibly on purpose it seems to mirror the AH/CS real life twin pregnancies from Season 4).
Well, I think the problem people are having is that there’s no guarantee it is in fact heading into it’s final 30-40 episodes. We could get 4 more seasons because ratings are good and then they just have to pad this out further. I will tentatively agree that if we knew for sure that we were in the home stretch that this could be seen as less of an issue, but as is, it certainly frustrates me personally.
I have confidence the show is ending after Season 8. It was probably one season longer than needed, but I can’t imagine the Producers stretching this out any further, especially with CBS probably having the strongest line-up to replace a consistent if not over-whelming ratings grabber. But when we’re in Season 10 and James Spader takes over as the creepy and manipulative narrator for Ted I will concede the point then.
If CBS tries to create another comedy hour after TBBT-Rules of Engagement (which some, me included, are predicting it will), then you can bet that HIMYM will stretch for at least one more year (my bet is that it ends at the tenth season, just like Friends).
@Simon H. Haha, fair enough. I look forward to James Spader’s long and fruitful career as a creative-killer.
From the Overly-Literal Desk: I worked out that in order for Lyndsy Fonseca’s character to be as old in 2030 as she actually was when her scenes were shot, she has to be conceived by the end of this season.
Oh, that’s a good observation. I hadn’t considered that.
Now that you’ve mentioned it, Donboy, I went to look it up and, sure enough, Lindsy Fonseca was around 18 by the time the pilot was shot, which means she would indeed have to be born by September, 2012 at the latest.
However, I do think that assumption take things a little too literally. I mean, without have ever known the actual age of the actress, I always assumed Ted’s daughter was about 15 in 2030, so that would give them a few more years.
My girlfriend always pointed out that Lindsy Fonseca’s eyes are suspiciously similar to Cobie Smulders’, and Robin’s pregnancy timing seem freakshly deliberate, but trying to pull some sword of twist there would be so utterly ridiculous I won’t even consider that possibility (oh, wait, I just did).
Oh, well… all I can say is, hell with it. The last couple of episodes got me hopeful for the series again, but this unnecessary pregnancy plot twist seemed a little too cheap, even by HIMYM last season’s standards. Not sure they can fix this mess now.
I intended “From the Over-Literal Desk” to innoculate me against all of your (quite correct) objections, SO THERE.
I think the show is close to wrapping up. I subscribe to the theory that Ted’s future wife is…. Barney’s half-sister Carly (who we have not met yet) do your homework, all the pieces fit. And if Ted meets her at Barney and Robin’s wedding, then “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barney” would literally be his kids’ aunt and uncle.
I was thinking the same thing! Jerry says Carly is in college…and we know from season 5 episode 1, the mother was in the class (econ 305)…a college class. Obviously she would be at Barneys wedding, being his half sister. Ted and Carly meet…my guess is it starts raining and he notices her yellow umbrella.
That’s a big theory on a message board I’m on, and it makes complete sense. This came out around the time that it was said that Barney had a sister in college.
And more than anything Ted and barney get to be real bros(in-law)!
I agree it could be Carly because all pieces do fit. Being in college, attending the wedding, and in the flash forward it is shown it starts to rain at Barney’s wedding, so maybe she’ll take out the yellow umbrella.
I don’t think it fits. Ted taught a class where Rachel Bilson, a doctorate student was in it. Her roommate is Ted’s future wife, and she is either a grad student or a doctorate student, definitely not a college student. Also if Carly were in school in NY, they probably would have met her by now. Especially if Ted dated her former roommate.
Also doesn’t it seem like we would have met Carly by now if they were ever going to pick that up again? How about at Wayne Brady’s wedding? Or at the very least Ted would have met her at some point, even if it isn’t a plot device.
Also, Ted doesn’t meet his wife at the wedding, he meets her on the street with the umbrella at night. As Barney’s best man he would have surely have met her at some point during the wedding if it was her. Probably when pictures were getting taken.
I really think it’s just inconsistency in the plot (much like Barney not knowing how to drive, but stealing a girl’s car). Not a big deal, they were just finding there footing.
Actually, upon further research, w/ it being Lithgow’s daughter, it seems possible they haven’t met yet (as Barney hasn’t met her yet). But all of the other point still go against her.
Dan, I didn’t even think about plot inconsistency. Barney doesn’t know how to drive, but he was also a cab driver in one of the doppelganger episodes. How interesting!
I want to know if NPH’s daughter played Hurricane/Sadie.
I am pretty sure. It looks an awful lot like Harper. But I have no hard facts.
It looked like her, he had real affection for her and she didn’t mind being handled by him, so I’d say that was Harper. She is soooo cute!!
If so, he immediately needs to learn how to support an infant’s head that snaps back like that. Allyson Hannigan and Wayne Brady had no problem noticing the baby’s head was flopping back.
@Steve
I think that was apart of character. I mean, do you really think Barney would know how to handle a baby!?
You don’t have to support the head of a baby that age! She can hold up her own head just fine as most babies can by the age of 3 months. If her head was indeed flopping back, it’s because she was trying to look around–afterall she’s not an actress yet. That baby looked to be at least 5-6 months old.
According to his Twitter, it is not his daughter.
Also having watched last weeks SNL, its apparent that HIMYM producer’s are for the most part wasting Jason’s talent.
Really? I thought it was the other way around. SNL has wasted all of their hosts this season imo
This was the best episode for a really long time, IMO, but yes, Robin’s pregnancy could be really bad. Let’s give it a chance, though. I agree that logistically it would be tricky for Lily and Marshall to move away, but isn’t it more frustrating to have characters holding the Idiot Ball (by refusing to move to their HUGE, FREE HOUSE) than to have to write around something like that?
They could also take the money from selling their HUGE, FREE HOUSE and buy a larger apartment for the baby in NYC.
Okay, fine, but from a storytelling point of view, why give them the house if they’re just going to sell it? There are more straightforward ways of having them come into some money.
Has the show completely forgotten that Robin and Ted broke up because she didn’t want kids and the traditional marriage and he did?
To be fair, we’ve been given no indication she WANTS a kid. Maybe the kid’ll be Barney’s and she’ll carry it to full term and they’ll get married and live happily ever after with a Labrador and a white picket fence, but all we have to go on right now is one line of dialogue.
Happens in real life all the time. Usually the ones without kids are the ones who want them the most
the baby thing has ruined everything for me. its the writers ruining barney and robin all over again. ugh…. why would they ever think this was a good idea?
Also thought that was Jai!
This episode seemed to be the show I loved, when you list all those little bits (such as the small apartment, Ghostbusters, and the conveniently timed knocks/rings that old Ted pointed out) it almost seems like it would be too much, but it worked somehow, even in a season that has been a little rough even in decent episodes, But I agree that the conplications that could arise from Robin’s pregnancy (at least if it was definitely Barney’s there would be less of a problem) could be terrible.
On a side note, given how much time they were spending in that diner at the beginning of the season I thought with age they would slowly fade out MacLaren’s… thankfully that diner seems to have disappeared.
“Can “HIMYM” survive without him, or even with him as a part-timer? ”
I started to watch How I Met Your Mother because I had recently seen Forgetting Sarah Marshall (around the time it came out). I fell in love with the show when I saw the episode where Marshall is on a quest to find the greatest burger in New York. If Jason Segal were to leave the show the show would still have Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders (Alyson Hannigan is terribly underwritten) but it would be problematic for me because all of my favorite episodes are generally ones which focus on Marshall.
I hated, absolutely hated Ted’s storyline tonight. It was awful. I just tuned out every time they were on screen. Josh Radnor’s performance has become so rote at this point and is starting to make me actively hate him. They need to do something else with that character and Radnor needs to do something different with his performance (he is basically playing himself on the show).
It was Jai Rodriguez that played James’ husband, but I believe that this was first time we’ve seen him. I don’t think that we saw him at the wedding in season two’s “Single Stamina.”
But wasn’t there the picture of the two of them on his phone (when Barney “caught” James texting)? And I could’ve sworn it wasn’t Jai…
Yeah, there’s a picture of a different guy in that episode.
Does it bother no one that they had unprotected sex? Knowing that Barney has slept with over two hundred women, I’d have to wrap myself in Saran Wrap first. How stupid of Robin and risky!
Well, we don’t know if the father is Barney or Kevin, and it’s possible that Robin used birth control that failed (it happens) — and that’s what I’ll be assuming, so that I’m less irritated. Because I am frequently annoyed by how often characters on TV get pregnant accidentally. Maybe I give people too much credit, but I’d think that a 30-something woman who’s had a lot of boyfriends, like Robin, would at this point have birth control pretty much down. I don’t know why most pregnancies on TV have to happen accidentally. (OK, I do know: so that they can happen to characters who aren’t at that point looking to have kids, which is more dramatic. It still bugs me.)
It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Robin considers abortion. (I am not even going near the abortion debate, keeping Alan’s “no politics” rule firmly in mind.) It’s a frequent complaint that women on TV and in the movies don’t seriously consider abortion as an alternative, let alone have one — see, e.g., Knocked Up — so I’m curious to see how HIMYM handles it.
Abortion happens to unwanted pregnancies. Scripted pregnancies are, by definition, wanted (by the writers, if not the characters). Knocked Up did not entertain the abortion question because, as the title implies, it was about suddenly having to deal with the responsibilities of parenthood. It’s like asking why the characters in sports movies don’t get a steady normal job, or why the soldiers kin war movies don’t become conscientious objectors – that’s not what they are looking to tell a story about.
When writers introduce pregnancy on a show, they are doing so because they want (however foolish or shortsightedly) to deal with pregnancy-related stories. Why bring up abortion, especially when, for the characters, it might make so much sense that the writers would be hard-pressed to explain why they didn’t go through with it.
Finally, given that we have to be careful about even discussing the topic proves how sensitive or reflexively inconceivable the topic is to some people, so it is not all that implausible that a lot of characters might never even consider it.
Amen, KH! I absolutely HATE it that characters on TV or in movies typically don’t use protection. The worst is cases like this where there are mulitple possible fathers. She was having unprotected sex with multiple partners. Great example for the youngsters, HIMYM.
Yes, the pill isn’t 100% fool proof. But my god, Barney has slept with hundreds of women! You would wrap that up! And she would most certainly know if the condom broke so she should know who the father is.
Funny how you see plenty of surprise pregnancies on tv, but very few surprises cases of VD.
LOL Karen! Exactly! In this day and age of all the diseases you can contract, so nice to know that popular T.V. shows are keeping it real and setting fine examples for their viewing public. If Robin can’t get VD, then how could I? I might get preggers and have a fine daddy like Barney for my child! Where’s that cobra?
I meant Laura, so sorry!!
Totally agree!!! “Oh kids, it’s ok to have unprotected sex with a bunch o’ guys, get pregnant and not know who the father is, it’s ok that you don’t really like kids and probably end up a lame parent, but GOD FORBID if you have an abortion”!!! Fail.
Based on close to seven seasons of characterization, Robin Charles Scherbatsky, Jr. would never actually have that kid. I know abortion isn’t a topic generally dealt with on sitcoms on network TV, but they’ve spent all this time building up the fact Robin puts her career above all else and has a terrifying fear of long term commitment, why would she want a kid at this point?
Yes but…
I’ve known several people who thought their whole lives they never wanted kids and then became pregnant and decided that with this person and at this stage in their lives, they changed their minds and wanted kids. It happens. Sometimes they only realize it after becoming pregnant.
Now, it is sloppy writing in this case, everyone’s right about that, but the idea that Robin could go seven seasons thinking she never wants kids doesn’t mean that now she has to stick with that belief.
I agree there’s no way she’s having an abortion because the show wouldn’t want the controversy and the writers only had the pregnancy happen for a reason, and having Robin have an abortion isn’t that reason. But they could pull a King of Queens where she has a miscarriage and realizes that she wishes she hadn’t miscarried and loves Barney or something like that.
@Johnny
I get your point, but it seems that a show that was all about characterization and furthering continuity once upon a time has abandoned it to make Robin a whiny loser, Ted a disillusioned ass, and Barney a cad when they need him to be and a damaged man who wants something more when the plot suits him. Plus every bit of future knowledge has Robin kidless at least to the point where Ted’s kids don’t interact with Robin’s kids (who would predate Ted’s kids with the current math).
I haven’t read any other comments, so I’m not sure if someone has said this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Robin is just having a scare in order for the writers to show her considering what kind of dad both guys would be, and to show her try and figure out the one she hopes is it. I don’t like the cliche surprise of it, but if they took it in a different direction, other than her just being pregnant, I wouldn’t dislike it as much as I could.
I definitely agree with this. It just seems like a much likelier scenario than Robin actually having that kid.
Yeaaaah, great idea!!!! I hope this is the case. She wants to know if Barney is ready to be a father of their future children! But in this case, how comes that there will be a new girl for Barney in the show? Maybe he fails Robin’s test? I hope they will be together, but not because of a baby nobody wants.
I also groaned at the pregnancy announcement. I like this show a lot, even though it’s not as good as it used to be. This season they’ve had some very strong episodes, but it seems that every episode is designed to further destroy Robin as a character. It’s really disappointing how every ep just sinks her further and further.
My husband and I were talking about this tonight. Robin used to be so strong — and although this is less important, it seems like her style has declined, too. We kind of hate her hair style and have for a long time, and her outfits aren’t great, either. I don’t know when exactly she became such a nutcase and flake, but I hope we get the old Robin back soon. With a better haircut.
The amazing thing is, my DVR screwed up, but I didn’t realize it. It cut off after Barney climbed through the window, and I missed the Robin is pregnant thing. I was thinking this was the best episode in years….so much for that.
Was that the original “Tom” from Single Stamina? I seem to remember James’ husband being a dorky white guy.
Just confirmed this…it was definitely some middle-aged looking white guy with brown hair. You see a picture of James and Tom posing together as James’ phone wallpaper.
Anyone else amused that after hiding both actresses when they were really both pregnant, they’re now both fake pregnant at the same time, too?
Haha yeah I thought about that too!
I have a few, things to say about Robin being pregnant. I have no problem with it because it could be a great plotline. Robin always said she wasn’t sure about kids not no kids ever. I think it could bring her and barney closer together and help their characters grow and consider marriage, kids, and commitment. I think Robin could have a miscarriage and I for one, would applaud that. Almost every single woman I know including myself has had a miscarriage. Yet that is rarely portrayed on tv. It is actually really common. I don’t care if its dark bc it’s reality. Most good sitcoms go dark eventually. That’s what makes them good. Plus it’s a great plot for Ted too, who is floundering at this point. Imagine how angry and frustrated he’ll be when not only are his married friends pregnant and moving on towards a family but his friends who never wanted kids and were unsure about it are pregnant and living on too. I think that’s great for ted. So, many possibilities for angry, confused, even desperate plotlines for Ted. I think it could be fantastic and deep.
I meant ”all good sitcoms go dark occasionally” not ”all good sitcoms go dark eventually.” Also I meant ”moving on too” not ”living on too.”
totally agree with you sam, i’d love to see a desperate ted. HIMYM did this earlier in the season comically with the kevin-ted weird al episode. but seriously seeing ted at rock bottom to see what could pull him up would be amazing.
I dunno, it got pretty dark with the death of Marshall’s dad and it pulled it off well, but I think a miscarriage is taking it too far.
I’m hoping that it turns out to be a false alarm, not a real pregnancy. I love the idea of Barney and Robin together, and I had hoped they’d actually have a real conversation in this episode, but alas. I know Lily had a false positive last season, but I don’t mind them using the same trope again in this instance. I can’t see them having two babies on the show at the same time, nor can I see them doing something as serious as a miscarriage or an abortion. Yes, they went serious with Marshall’s dad last season, but to me that’s on a different level than the pregnancy thing. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
I hope so it’s a false positive. And I also expected a real conversation between Barney and Robin. Some deep looks or something. And then when they were speaking at last, Robin came with the pregnancy thing and the episode was over. Anyway, I think she discovered that she is pregnant in the hospital, when she was about to leave Kevin. And that’s the reason she couldn’t choose Barney over Kevin. Maybe she will loose the baby somehow, but not through abortion, because it would be a thin ice for the writers in a sitcom.
Nooooo, I hate Barney & Robin together!! Barney should be with Nora (the exact opposite from him) or that beautiful blonde bombshell who’s joining the cast, Becki Newton! And Robin..well I don’t really care who Robin actually ends up with, she’s lame. She was kinda pretty at first but now she starts to look more&more like her doppelganger, lesbian Robin. PLUS she was such a bitch last week, she doesn’t deserve Barney.
:))) Lesbian Robin :)) Totally! I hope, that this Becki comes and Barney and she will be together and this will make Robin mad and then she becomes as good as she was in the first seasons, and then she gains Barney back at the altar. Barney will leave another woman for her again :)
That sounds… ridiculously cruel to Becki. I sincerely hope that never happens. If Barney and Robin end up together, I want it to be something they’ve given proper thought to and done purely of their own accord. Not because of mind games and becoming jealous of the other’s fiancee.
They already did a Left At The Altar plot once anyway.
What if the baby is Kevin’s? I heard rumors about Kal Penn becoming a permanent cast member, this could be the perfect excuse for him to have a permanent role and he doesn’t necessarily has to end up with Robin.
I don’t see them moving to the suburbs.
HIMYM could survive without Jason Segel, but I don’t want to see it do so. Plus, I don’t see any of them leaving before the end because a) they’re too connected to the show and b) they know they owe the fans for their success and would pay respect to the fans by staying through the entire existence of the show.
I saw it coming (from 20 minutes in). With Barney wanting a baby so bad and Robin sitting in the bathroom, it just made sense. As a matter of fact, it was the only thing in this RIDICULOUSLY CRAZY episode that made any sense.
With that said, I feel like this could be too soon or possibly “jumping the shark”. I don’t know. What I do know is that, what could be a mistake on the writer’s part, is something I REALLY LOVE. Barney & Robin are having a baby and I’m 99.9% certain Robin’s the bride. For this Robin/Barney fan, it couldn’t get any better. :) I can’t wait to see what happens next! :)
I hope Robin’s the bride too, just because we know Barney’s having cold feet before the weddong so probably he’s gonna dump her. But, the sitcom cliches suggest that these two will stay together in the end (to my disappointment) and there go all my hopes of Barney ending up with a hot girl..oh well.
I groaned out loud (or GOL’d) too when Robin dropped the pregnancy thing. The show just seems to keep sinking deeper, and yet I keep watching because, as Dan said on the podcast, I’m too invested to stop now (plus it’s still occasionally funny).
Remember the preview teaser on one of the first episodes, the scene where Barney and Marshall are on the casino and Marshall wins while Barney is on the phone, wearing the Ducky Tie and looked horrible shocked? Maybe he just heard on the phone that Robin lost the baby.
Or simply that it’s his.
Wow, I couldn’t have disagreed more with Alan’s review. I thought most of the Ted/Barney storyline was dumb (it’s one thing to have Ted consider that while drunk, but he’s far too uber-responsible to consider it while sober). The Marshall/Lilly storyline of moving to the suburbs was a mediocre rehash that we’ve not only seen this season but also a few seasons ago when the gang all visited Ted at Stella’s place in Jersey. Neither storyline was awful, but they were both very underwhelming. The Ghostbusters aside made me laugh, but it still felt forced.
I agree that I don’t like what has happened to Robin’s character, but the pregnancy bombshell has a lot of potential. I’m holding off judgment for now until we see where that goes.
I bursted out laughing when Robin told Barney of her pregnancy. It could not have been more indicative of how this show has lost its essence to the point where it can’t get out of its own way.
Regarding Alan’s comment, “babies tend to come when those shows are running out of gas,” well, we’ve been here for a long time. It’s been diminishing returns since mid-Season Three. The Zoe storyline was an absolute debacle. This current season has been woefully inconsistent and stale at least half the time. The show is running out of gas – further caused and exacerbated by the writers’ refusal to actually serve the Mother storyline. Instead, they pummel us with Barney-Robin soap opera/teasing/mysteries…and that comes regardless of how certain fans feel about the polarizing story (I am in the contingent that hates Barney and Robin together, but the execution of late is what bothers me more).
When you consider the sad news that the ratings keep going up (not a coincidence that the show has become worse, dumber and less creative), you just know that this will hit ten seasons with at least four regrettable ones.
I also take this news as a prelude to the inevitable, “How I Met Your Mother is renewed until 2029 and its ultimate temproal ruination.” Maybe they’ll get a 42 year old Lyndsy Fonseca to play the mother Ted finally meets.
I have never cared about the relationships on the show. For the most part, I watch for the group dynamics. If this show turns into one long “a very special episode of” it may be time to bail.
Relax, they always come up with something to make HIMYM different. The pregnancy plot is just something that they’re playing with to shock the viewers. Only good has come out of all their plots so far…..
HIMYM has never introduced a plot yet that they havent played out right. They’re not gonna make a soap outta this. They know better than us, they’ve kept us intrigued and with the show for a long time. It doesn’t matter whether Robin’s pregnant or not, they’ll definitely play out the plot right… :)
Several bad plots (everything to do with Zooey, Robin dates her therapist), or bad executions of potentially decent plots (Barney/Robin 1.0), have been pointed out by Alan previously, or even mentioned in this very comment thread, so this argument is holding no weight for me.
I for one, am quite unsettled at the responses of this episode. I found the plot twist extremely interesting (although having two babies on the show seems a bit un-sitcom-y). I found the traditional little quirks hilarious (i.e. ghostbusters and small room). It may be because i am 15 and less cynical than the adult viewer, but i really have enjoyed all of the episodes in this season and feel the show is really hitting its stride. The show is comming to its final 2-3 seasons and is making a lot of drastic changes.
I am a loyal fan and will be satisfied with whatever route the writers take with this ever evolving show. (short of killing off one of their main characters i.e. two and a half men)
Segel has two talents that make it so the show would never survive without him. The first is he can make anything funny. Second, Marshall is the only character that has never been annoying.
Jason had said in a GQ interview that he will probably leave after the next season. “I think after eight years, I’ll feel like I honorably did my commitment. It’s funny — it’s the greatest problem in the world to have. Jeez, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. But when your idol is Peter Sellers, playing one character for eight years isn’t what you’re trying to do,” he told the magazine.
I think they should reveal the mother in the season 8 finale and spent the next one or two (depending on the ratings) showing how Ted and the mother fell in love. The new mother would take over Allyson’s place while someone else (possibly Kal) to take over for Jason.
This is actually a pretty good idea.
This and other HIMYM postings are making me wonder a bit: between this post about Jason Segel’s future plans, the longstanding desire both here and elsewhere to rant about how much Ted/Josh Radnor sucks, and the notation from a few seasons back that HIMYM didn’t really miss Lily much during Alyson’s maternity leave, I wonder if there is some logical process to support a reboot a possible Season 9 around Barney and Robin.
Soap opera nonsense, I agree! I don’t hope its Barneys I only like to see them together if it is in their old fun having way. They like a lot of the sae crazy things and understand each other, what’s what makes them so fun as a couple.
I thought the most meta moment of this show would be Barney Stintson’s real life homosexuality, but that award would go to Ted kidnapping a child in “happythankyoumoreplease”
I don’t see any way Segel stays, nor do I think he should, and he announced as much quite a while ago in an interview. He’s been a guy capable of headlining a movie since his own Forgetting Sarah Marshall, but hasn’t been able to spend as much time on that because he’s stuck in a supporting role on a declining show. I don’t know how they’d do it without him, but they’ll figure out a way if they have to.
I did like most of tonight’s episode, but I recently watched a couple episodes from the season 2 peak and it just greenlighted how much I grade on a curve now for it. I hated the ending too, hate how they’re not acknowledging that a character we’re supposed to like (Robin) has screwed over both her boyfriend (by cheating, not telling him, etc.) and Barney (by promising to get with him and then failing to do so), and am really dreading what it signals for future episodes.
Furthermore, I actually kind of enjoyed the idea of Barney and Ted raising a kid as two single Dads, and hoped the show would just go for it (it would be easy enough to retcon an older kid that’s at college or something, right?). Maybe I’m just desperate for a long overdue change in the dynamics of the show, which is obviously never going to come, but I can see a lot of humor and pathos coming out of that sort of situation.
Ah well. Just one of many botched opportunities for a show that I’m not sure why I watch any more.
I was thinking the same thing about them adopting a baby – I was even figuring out whether it could plausibly turn out that the Mother is actually the surrogate they end up choosing (I know a lot of people would feel cheated by that, but I’d kind of like it). And I wasn’t a big fan of the ‘moral’ of the episode, which is apparently that if you want to have a family you’d better be in a monogamous romantic relationship or you’re missing out.
I don’t know, but I just keep thinking back to that scene from Barney’s wedding, where he asks whether he chose the right tie and made a good decision. Once Nora was out of the picture, it confused me… but now, I’m thinking, maybe the child will be Kevin’s and Barney will choose to marry Robin either way? Too much drama for HIMYM, though. But I’m also thinking that they might (and I love the show, so what I’m about to say is with the best intention) end it after season 8. There’s only so much you can say… and a lot of stuff has happened in this season and the last one, I have the feeling that it would just drag on afterwards. This way, they conclude everyone’s story, and the show ends with Ted shaking hands with the mother and saying “And that, kids, is how I met your mother…”
I was excited about Robin’s announcement-and I don’t think they’ll do who’s-the-daddy drama. I don’t think, if Robin’s really pregnant, that the baby will actually be born, though. I feel they are going for another darkish storyline. :/
I thought that the preganancy ‘wham line’ was actually an interesting twist (although it is mildly soapy). I don’t see Robin having the baby, however- my first thought was that it would be a false alarm, which would give her and Barney a chance to reevaluate their lives and relationships and then experiencing the relief (or dissapointmet? hmmm) of not actually having the baby.
In relation to the potential renewal/Jason Segel leaving speculation, I remember when the show had been greenlit for another two seasons last year that the creators said that that was it- that the show would end then. I might be making this up, however.
Overall, I was satisfied with the episode and can’t wait to see where it heads!
I beleive it is actually typically Like FRIENDS it is Barney’s Kid . Kevin will be the kind Boyfriend and wont react he will remain with Robin For 2 seasons or something Till the last very min they will break up and then robin and barney will eventually end up together confessing their love and rasing their child Together !