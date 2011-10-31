‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Slutty Pumpkin Returns’: Oh, Canada

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I’m as serious as a poutine shortage…
The mystery of the Slutty Pumpkin was an idea memorably introduced in the series’ sixth episode(*), and while the show hasn’t kept hinting at her identity for the last six-plus seasons, the longer we waited to get back to her, the harder it was going to be for the reality to live up to whatever image we had built up in our heads. And when the reality looks like Katie Holmes – or, rather, has the limited comic chops of Katie Holmes – it was all but guaranteed to disappoint.
(*) Side note: a few nights ago, I stumbled across a syndicated repeat of “Okay Awesome,” the show’s fifth episode – it’s the one where Marshall sneaks out from the couples wine tasting to hang with Ted and Barney at a club – and it reminded me of just how vibrant and clever and unforced this show was back in the day, and how even when it’s good these days, you can usually see the effort in a way you didn’t back then. Age happens to everyone (see Mark Hamill on “Chuck” last week), but I almost wish I hadn’t seen a vintage episode again until after the show was over. Also, in skimming my old blog (which started a couple of weeks into the first “HIMYM” season), I noticed that my blurb on “Okay Awesome” ended with the phrase “Good stuff, and if they can do episodes like this every week, I won’t care if we don’t meet the mom until season three.” Oh, Early 30s Alan. So naive. So optimistic. You and I need to have a chat as much as Ted and 15 Year Old Ted did.
You don’t get Katie Holmes because you expect her to be a gifted sitcom pro. You get her, like you got Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry before her, because you hope she’ll give you a ratings bump. And, like those three singers, to varying degrees(**), “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” had to write around her limitations. Given that the Slutty Pumpkin was sure to disappoint us as a character, I thought it was a clever decision to make this be a story about how the reality didn’t live up to Ted’s expectations, either. But as written and played by Holmes, she didn’t come across as the flaming hot mess that Ted kept telling us that she was. Their interactions were slightly awkward at most, and had to be sold as much more through some unconvincing Ted voiceover. (Though my love of Barenaked Ladies may be coloring my view of the scene where she sings “One Week” to Ted.) By making Naomi less of a disappointment than the show kept claiming she was, the story wound up being more disappointing than it should have been.
(**) Perry was arguably the funniest of the three, not necessarily because of anything she did, but because her character was the funniest on the page (or part of the funniest situation).
Fortunately, the subplots were good, particularly Robin and Barney. I’ve long been on record that it’s hard for the show to go wrong with letting Cobie Smulders go full Canadian. And the show had a long enough history of Barney mocking Robin for her heritage that it didn’t seem like they were pulling a character trait out of thin air the way they did with the “everyone married their parents” gimmick from last week. Barney feels vastly superior to Canadians, and therefore would be horrified to find himself as part Canuck. Neil Patrick Harris’ tears as Barney dressed up in the Mountie costume and sang “Oh Canada” were marvelous. I just hope that the tag – a play on the sequence in “Superman III” where Bad Superman fights Good Clark Kent – isn’t the end of this. As with the duckie tie, it would be so much more satisfying if Robin kept taunting Barney with Canadian references for a long time to come, just as a reminder of how foolish his Apollo Creed costume was. (Much like his slap bet choice.)
Lily and Marshall’s ongoing city/suburbs conflict had the misfortune to air a few days after a similar, and funnier, “Happy Endings” subplot with Jane and Brad, but the concept of pregnancy brain was amusing, if silly – and also featuring some filthy but but not obnoxious double entendres (i.e., a vast improvement on pretty much any “2 Broke Girls” dialogue), like Marshall’s declaration that “I want to be inside this house so bad!” The only thing I wonder is whether Dowisetrepla is still the white elephant it was introduced as when Marshall foolishly bought it.
What did everybody else think?
I find it odd that Bays and Thomas think that, by airing montages of a certain character theme from the series’ history, that they are winning over fans who long for the glory days of the show’s early years. This had to have been at least the 3rd time we’ve seen this being done this season, right? I’m not sold.
I don’t necessarily think that’s what they’re doing. The reality is that the show’s audience has changed a lot since the early days, and it’s probably necessary to re-introduce these callbacks.
My roommate is hooked on the show right now but wouldn’t, for instance, know about the slap bet.
So glad I stopped watching this years ago after it jumped. Ahhhh…
I thought it was pretty clever for the Slutty Pumpkin to somehow disappoint Ted even more than it was bound to disappoint the audience. Not sure if that was Thomas and Bays tipping the cap to a long-awaited wrap-up or not. Even if it wasn’t it played well.
That said, the scenes themselves didn’t play well. I wonder how much of that was Holmes lack of comedic chops… but still. Not great scenes although it was a great storyline.
That’s the direction I went with it. That the payoff was supposed to be his disappointment and the forced nature as a tongue in cheek moment.
Call me crazy – I liked what they’ve done with Ted this season. Not much else.
I thought Holmes was fine and the scenes worked. She wasn’t supposed to be a hot mess; just a pretty, nice girl who had no chemistry with Ted. If she was a total disaster the turnabout at the end would make no sense. I imagine many of us have had the experience of getting together with someone you built up as one thing and having the experience underwhelm; that’s what this was for Ted.
I think the point to keep in mind is that the ep wasn’t saying “Naomi is a bad kisser.” It was saying “Naomi and Ted do not kiss well. They are incompatible.” When Ted kisses Victoria, it’s magic, when he kisses Naomi, it makes her feel squirmy. Who can say why? Some people just don’t click.
Yep. I’ve actually had this happen so I could commiserate with Ted. Met a guy who was *extremely* good-looking, smart, and into all the same things I was… seemed perfect. But absolutely zero physical chemistry. When we held hands…nothing. Any sort of physical contact… awkward. Didn’t even try to kiss him because of how awkward everything was. And yet whenever I looked at him I couldn’t tell why, since he was gorgeous and funny and so intellectually compatible with me…
I let out a good laugh when Katie Holmes sang along to ‘One Week’ on the sofa, but then they stomped on it by having her not actually just being a weirdo. I don’t think it would make me laugh again.
I’m glad they finally incorporated Barenaked Ladies into the show. I expected BNL to be playing at the Hoser Hut.
Strange, though, that they could have such a prominent Canada subplot, but not connect it to BNL. Would have been a pretty natural connection, imho.
“Oh, okay. They’re BNL now? We need a shorthand for the Barenaked Ladies? That’s how fundamental they are?”
Anyone? Community? Oh, yeah. I forgot HIMYM has twice the viewership of Community. Shame.
I disagree with the review. I enjoyed the slutty pumpkin plot and hated everything else. Lilly and ‘pregnancy brain’ was the worst.. it insulted my intelligence with stupid lazy gags.. ughh
I’m with you Alan. I really liked the B & C plots, especially the Robin and Barney one. I also liked the entire sequence on the rooftop with Robin, Barney and Ted. It was just a fun little back and forth.
I thought the pregnancy brain was a little forced in the beginning (like mispronouncing Slutty Pumpkin), but I liked the reveal that it was all a scam. I can’t believe I forgot that Happy Endings did almost the same plot. I knew it seemed familiar.
Anyway, everything outside of Katie Holmes was really good. The only part of the A story that I liked was the voice-overs, of both Ted and Katie.
Heck Happy Endings had an a line that was almost repeated verbatim by Marshall when he talked about being inside the house, which was what Brad said about the hot tub.
I actually found the pregnancy brain plot really disappointing. So pregnancy makes women stupid and incapable of making informed decisions? I’m pretty sure that this was reasoning used in the 19th century to keep women from receiving better education and the right to vote.
When they introduced the plot, I kept watching, hoping that they would turn it around. They seemed to when Lily revealed that she was conning Marshall into liking the house in the suburbs…but then they ended with Lily giving the stapler, scissors, and wine to the trick-or-treaters and meekly agreeing that she shouldn’t make any big decisions in her “compromised” state. Ugh. While HIMYM treats women’s biology as a disability that they then try to make funny, Parks and Rec did the opposite. In the “Hunting Trip” episode, the park ranger assumed that Leslie shot Ron because she was a “hysterical” woman; it was the sexist park ranger who became the joke and not Leslie.
See the following video for what I’m talking about: [youtu.be]
Ok, feminist rant done.
@alison. Not a rant. Never, ever apologise for brilliantly making your point!
@alison Maybe a little overreaction. It is a comedy after all. I have 3 young kids and my wife would be the first to admit to having “pregnancy brain”. Was it exaggerated for the purposes of a sitcom? Sure.
Your attempt at linking this to women’s right is a bit of reach.
actually @Alison, I absolutely agree. That plot annoyed the crap out of me–especially since they almost saved it with the crazy like a fox line, but then plunged back in. I am not a believer in “pregnancy brain” and I hate the idea that people think pregnant women are fools–I absolutely agree that this is an outdated notion and just plain isn’t funny.
I’m with Chris on this one. Pregnancy brain doesn’t affect everyone the same way, and I’ve definitely had friends that couldn’t get the right words out and laughed as they struggled, chalking it up to pregnancy brain. Exaggerated, sure, but comedy often is.
If the slutty pumpkin had been looking for Ted all those years, why didn’t she just go back to the same Halloween party?
Wasn’t she supposed to be in Antarctica studying penguins also?
Yeah … considering they only had one episode of backstory to adhere to, this was rather disappointing. In addition to the issues pointed out by Peter and DMStorm22, I _really_ expected Ted to be daydreaming the first 10 minutes of the episode. He walked past a costume rental shop, the proprietor gave him an ADDRESS, and it was the same 10 years later. Also, not a very “slutty” costume. I only mention it because it’s another thing oversold in the season 1 episode and not delivered on.
I believe it is the location of the triangle cut-out eyes of the pumpkin that make the costume slutty…
I was thinking the same thing as William mentioned: are we to believe that Ted and Naomi have both lived in the same Manhattan apartments for 10 years, presumably since they graduated college? The chance that one still does is low enough, but both?
I’m surprised no one has mentioned the joke about stalking. The proprietor hands out the address and mentions that two women have disappeared, but he prefers to look on the bright side. (Why not go all the way and have the guy say “If you’re going to do anything with her, at least send me a copy of the tape.”? That’s creepy, but the other joke isn’t?)
They can’t have her in the store, renting the costume because she’s just come back from Antarctica, and is looking for Ted. Instead they have her living in the same place and also say she’s been hunting for him for ten years– but never returning to the party where they met.
Plus, yes, the costume isn’t sexy. Who hasn’t seen a women wearing a black bandeau at halloween? A smart show would have gotten a good designer to do it, or even held a contest to have people submit the design. Not these guys, though.
Robin has always been my least favorite part of the show but now she is the only watchable character.
I thought it was overall one of the better episodes they’ve done. And I certainly didn’t have any huge expectations for the Slutty Pumpkin since I don’t think they’ve even referenced it since the original episode. I thought Katie Holmes was amusing enough with what she was given and I really liked the little twist with her voice over where you learned she was just as uncomfortable as Ted and wasn’t nearly as annoying (and I did find her REALLY annoying) as we’d been lead to believe.
One thing that bothered me was that Naomi mocked Ted’s costume for being out of date, but, in all reality, wouldn’t it have been a little poor taste (even for douchey Ted) to have worn that a month and a half after 9/11?
Offensive in what way?
I must have missed something. Exactly how is a hanging chad gag about the 2000 Florida recount connected in any way to 9/11? Where’s the poor taste?
I hope this doesn’t edge on Alan’s commenting rules (politics, ugh), but I can see where this is coming from. There was a sort-of moratorium on the Bush jokes for a bit after 9/11. Especially in New York.
A hanging chad isn’t really a Bush joke, it’s more of a joke, or commentary, on the political process. Plus, it seems totally normal for Ted to be so far behind on the joke.
@CactusJack – presidential election was in November of 2000, 9/11 was ten months later in 2001.
From my experience in NYC post-9/11, I do remember that the griping about the Florida recount and Bush being illegitimate and all that was hushed, at least for awhile, even among really outspoken critics.
@FYI: Right… but the Halloween party was in 2001?
And, even if the joke was Ted being so far behind, it wasn’t that long ago. Maybe Halloween costume jokes are like awards: If it happens in the past year, its fair game.
Or, something. I could have no idea what cactusjack means.
This show has so badly jumped the shark..Like Alan I loved this show back in its heyday, but man with episodes like this it really does seem like that was over a decade ago. I mean Barney being a player in his late 20’s was cool at the beginning of the series..but in his mid 30’s? sad!
Have Bays and Thomas actually forgot that Ted is telling a story to his kids? Ted is becoming such a douche simply to extend the story. Telling his kids about Robin and how he dated her for a year was cool…Victoria and how long distance does not work..awesome…telling that he did weed at college?…who has not! I am down with that. But now he is telling them all kinds of crap that he should not do, he is calling some girls blah blah, he is sleeping with girls he does not even like, etc, etc.
This is the product of a show that probably only thought it would last 4-5 seasons at best and is now in season 7 still stretching out the shows conceit…this is not good at all. I do not give a rats ass about the mother right now and I so wonder how all this is going to stick together. In a way this show is the comedic equivilant of the dramatic Lost. A network tv show that survives on resets and throwing out question after question just so they can survive and keep stringing fans along until they can end and half ass the ending. This show is not going to end well at all…but I suppose that is the way hollywood works….
Not everything we hear is being Told to the kids. The only thing we know being told to the kids are Saget’s voice-overs. Also, the blah-blah thing was in S3.
Ok even if Ted leaves out some of the details, he is still a douche to date like over 50 girls, lol. I mean I am not saying that it is not cool to date a lot (I am not a prude) but how can you tell your kids a lot of what he tells them? How special really is their mom? The way Ted just lets his labido rule instead of his head or heart is not much of a moral for his kids to live and learn by.
Again I do not blame them, in the first 2 or 3 years they could have been cancelled and then their ratings bumped quite a bit upwards and there was security for them and their employees…so I understand that they want to stretch it out. But man as a fan this is frustrating!
This has already been explained in storyline. When Ted asked his parents how they met, all they could tell him was “At a bar…I think it was an Irish bar?”
He then vowed that he was going to tell his kids the WHOLE story.
hate to break it to you “amrit” but not all of us hit 30 and instantly become a boring monogomist just because “society” likes it or our parents did. especially in vibrant cities like new york. one of the reasons 50% of marriage end in divorce is because people pretend they don’t want to be players anymore because they let themselves be influenced such talk. i say, do what you want to do as long as you can do it!
Did you know BNL has two Billboard awards to HIMYM’s Zero?
BNL is fundamental.
Apples and oranges, at best. Billboard awards are given to recording artists for numbers sold (there’s not even a pretense of judging quality). On the other hand, HIMYM is a television show.
-It’s a community joke. You just Britta’d it.
Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state…
This is a fight. We are fighting.
That was pretty dreadful, but I have to admit that 15-year-old Ted made me laugh.
Funny you mention mark hamill. Barney’s reaction upon learning of his Canadian heritage was directly quoted from the scene in Empire when Luke leans Darth is his father.
“Classic Schmosby!” – nice callback to both Ted’s “I love you” sluttiness and Punchy’s nickname for Ted.
There was an episode a few years ago where telling a woman “I Love You” way too early was referred to as “Mosbeying.”
I don’t disagree with your overall review, but I’m surprised that you were amused by “pregnancy brain.” It seems like a cheap and inconsistent joke, since it’s unlikely that Lily will continue to act this way in any future episodes (with good reason).
Yeah, the pregnancy brain was really stupid. If it was minor forgetfulness, fine, but they overplayed it to the point where they made it seem like Lily needed to be supervised at all times.
Agreed. I hated that subplot.
Between that and Ted channeling his inner Barney it seemed like a pretty misogynist episode.
I actually thought this was a pretty funny episode. I liked Katie Holmes as the Slutty Pumpkin and thought she did a pretty good job. Then again, maybe that is because she will always be Joey Potter to me. But I thought the episode had a number of laugh out loud moments, and a good chance to see Robin-Barney-Ted together again. I wasn’t as excited about the pregnancy brain story line, but I can see where people that have kids might.
There are times when I just want reel back and clock Ted. I wouldn’t say Katie Holmes is one of my all-time favorite actresses, but I certainly don’t find her overly annoying, and I didn’t think her character (Nay-oh-mee? Ny-oh-mee? I don’t know…) was anything beyond normally individual (not “quirky,” a label which can die in a fire of overuse). It’s just getting ridiculous how neurotic this character is becoming to justify not getting with anyone before The Mother. However, 15-year-old Ted was another great opportunity for Josh Radnor to do Ted’s patented high-kicks.
Robin’s continued gags were over-the-top, yet spectacular. The part where she leans in with blacked out teeth and whispers “Canadaaaaaaaa.” Oh lord. Plus her stick checking was more wince-inducing than the crotch shot of “Last Words.”
And how many men and women from the Great White North were living the dream with NPH suited up in uniform and singing “O Canada?” Nice touch where Barney’s still wearing the ducky tie on his arm.
As for the Lily and Marshall sub-plot, I was really bored to tears with the return to the “suburbs” debacle, but having some progress in Lily dealing with pregnancy was okay (I did enjoy how amused Jason Siegel was with Cobie’s avalanche of Canada references). I’d say they should just be happy they got some property in a bad market for no investment.
I missed tonight show so please explain why is the duck tie gone. So tired of that thing. Did barney finally get his final slap from the slap bet
I missed the show so did barney get rid of the duck tie and get his final slap from the bet
I thought Katie Holmes was fine; she wasn’t the problem with the A story or the episode. The problem with the A story, for me, was that we were supposed to believe that Ted / Naomi had awful awkward chemistry, but their chemistry seemed no worse than Ted’s chemistry with any other love interest (except for S1 Robin and Victoria) He’s always weird, stilted, and un-smooth, and has lacked chemistry with his dates for years, so Ted telling us how awkward things were seemed a disconnect with what we were seeing.
Didn’t like the pregnancy brain plot, since it was predicated on either women being hormonal morons or Lily being dishonest and manipulative (again).
The Robin/Barney Canada bit was the only part that kind of worked for me; I thought Robin checking everyone on at the rooftop party was pretty funny.
He’s lacked chemistry with them as far as we’re concerned, but not necessarily in-universe. I didn’t think it was great but I kind of went along with it because I’ve had that oh-God-they’re-so-good-on-paper-why-is-there-no-chemistry panic before so I just sort of appreciated it.
I agree that Naomi wasn’t all that annoying, and the part where she sang “One Week” was adorable. I don’t think that was the point, though – it wasn’t that there was anything terribly wrong with her, just that they had no chemistry.
The only story line tonight that did not make me really angry was Barney’s and Robin’s because that was really fun.
What is this show doing with Lily? Pregnancy makes you stupid! Thank you How I Met Your Mother I now completely understand pregnancy and women given that I will experience neither of these states of being this was a real education!
Awful episode. The only slight entertainment I felt was derived from Barney/Robin. Marshall and Lily alone together are terrible, those two desperately need to be around the gang, and this is coming from a devoted Jason Segel fan.
As a service on behalf of fellow Canadians, I would like to point you to the website for the very non-Bieber/BNL like band “Yukon Blonde” [yukonblonde.com]
NPH’s tight torso was the only reason to watch this episode.
i dunno alan, maybe i was in a very good mood today, but i thought this was a very good episode, reminiscent of what was good about early himym… just like the ducky tie episode. i also think, that we, himym lovers (i may be slightly drunk on white wine hence this stupid nickname for us, devout followers since the beginning) tend to be quite harsh on the show now and very forgiving on its early mistakes… you know, i recently thought of converting some people to himym… the good old himym, and i showed them some early episodes including ‘okay awesome’ and i have to say they didn’t really dig them as i was hoping they would, and worst… i could kind of see why they weren’t enjoying them as i once did. things have changed, and i felt as if the story was somehow dated.
i have to say, that as most of us, i was thoroughly disappointed with season 5… when they committed the crime of trying to fit with the likes of bbt… the episode with the fat suits… ugh, i almost jumped ship. but i feel like the writers are trying to capture the old magic this season… they aren’t always successful (and they shouldn’t let jamie rhonreimer write another episode after so many duds.)… but they are hitting some important chords this season. and that makes me hopeful.
i dislike katie holmes, but unlike you, i thought she did extremely well… i laughed at her so many times tonight, i thought she was great, i liked the fact that it was subtle her awkwardness, i hated lily’s plot because it felt so forced… the way her pregnancy was making her act like a lunatic, it was the only thing i didn’t enjoy about this episode. but i thought holmes was just perfect because it was suppose to be subtle, and she delivered it. i cringed when i saw she was cast as the slutty pumpkin, but after watching the episode i have to say… she delivered it… she was way better than any of those actresses you mentioned, specially katy perry.
anyway, the barney-robin plot was the strongest. and i won’t lie and say that i don’t want to see them together… but i would be even happier if they just interacted as friends as they did tonight, they work very well together, there’s chemistry there, as lily said… but as victoria said, the drumroll leading up to a kiss is equal, if not better, than the kiss itself… so hopefully they’ll use the chemistry between those two cleverly till the end of season.
/babbling over.
I generally agree with this comment. The show isn’t quite what it was in its heyday, but its still a very enjoyable 30 minutes that I look forward to every week. I still think its a borderline top 5 network comedy, so I would agree that fans of the show are overly harsh.
double agree. also, you have to remember that some people only comment in blogs like this to rip the subject at hand. saying a show jumped the shark or something to that effect is somehow more “edgy” (ha!, whatever..) than saying you enjoy and offering a balanced critique of positives & negatives. much like our brains, americans really only use about 10% of the potential of the internet. the rest is waste!
HIMYM seems to be visiting season 1 a lot this season.
What ever happened to the house Ted bought? Since that becomes his family’s house, he must still own it. Why aren’t they doing any work on it?
I really enjoyed this episode actually. First one in a while that I thought was mostly a success. The one problem I had was with the possibility of the Slutty Pumpkin still living at the same address 10 years later, but I digress.
I totally get the POV of Ted in that there was just no chemistry. I’ve dated bad kissers, or awkward hand holders, and it’s just weird. You don’t click with everyone, and they both obviously knew it but were so happy to have found one another again that they ignored it. LOVED Canadian Barney, one of the best subplots in a long time. They do so well with the Canadian jokes and not beating the dead horse with them.
she is. but so is ted.
God, what a trainwreck. HIMYM is becoming STUDIO 60 quality viewing. Are they really going to spend the rest of the run trashing everything good from the early years? Apparently so.
I had a worse experience than Alan: my station re-ran the Slutty Pumpkin episode Saturday. The foundation of that show is that Naomi is such an immediate, perfect fit for Ted– so incredibly ideal– that she’s worth chasing forever.
So if you introduce her, Chekhov (Anton, not Pavel) says that you MUST do one of two things: Make her amazing or create convincing reasons that she has become non-amazing.
The first choice would have been great (obviously it would require signing the actress up for many shows).
The second could have been a great episode– showing us how Ted has changed over ten years. (We all do; ten years ago, I had a downtown condo and went out every night. Now I’m married and have a house in the burbs.)
Think about how well that would have paired with a subplot that has Marshall and Lily thinking about suburban life.
But doing a “Ted has changed” plot would have been too much work for HIMYM’s hack-infested writing staff. Better to say they were a trainwreck and trash the original episode.
The reality is that Katie Holmes was better than this script.
I’ve known a lot of women with “pregnancy brain”, but none of them lost the ability to find their way back from the rest room. What they DID do was suddenly begin thinking of every issue as a life choice. Gotta get a house in a good neighborhood for the baby to grow up in. Gotta max out the 529 plan to make sure we have enough money for baby’s college. Let’s get huge amounts of life insurance– buy extended warranties on all the appliances. Stock up on water and canned goods in case the zombie apocalypse comes.
(And don’t forget the kevlar vest for when your idiot husband lets the rug rat take a 30-06 from a deer rifle in the chest. Which, by the way, would put the kid beyond the capacity of the first-season cast at Chicago’s County General, much less some dipstick backwoods vet. I know it’s somehow unfair to expect any realism at any level of THAT show, so that’s all I have to say about that.)
Instead they decided to channel LAST MAN STANDING. Yup, ladies, this is why you shouldn’t be allowed to vote– and not run for office until you’re 50. (Let’s not forget how you all go crazy for a week every 30 days.)
Was this episode written by 15-year-old Ted. It felt like it.
I didn’t dislike the episode at all, but I highly disagree that it could have been done much better, and I prefer your ideas to the execution.
The Slutty Pumpkin re-ran yesterday, and while I didn’t particularly get that she was a perfect fit, what I did appreciate about the episode (and about my favorite early season episodes) is how small and quiet it was. By contrast, that felt very big and loud at times (and I’m not talking about Barney’s entrance, which was hilarious and in line with the character).
I would have loved enjoyed seeing Ted’s natural changes explored, particularly as he resisted them. It would have been nice for him to come to the realization that he can still want marriage and kids but want them in a different way than he did. I can easily see Ted arguing about fate and destiny and all of those things despite evidence that suggests it’s not on his side in this episode.
I think the pregnancy brain storyline had potential — and I liked the reveal that Lily was using it to her advantage (I was less thrilled when it was re-reversed) — but I think it could have benefited from being toned down. One way to achieve this would have been to keep Lily and Marshall in the city debating the topic, maybe at the Halloween party. Ted, Lily, and Marshall tend to work well as a unit, and it would have been great to see them butting up against each other in similar thematic circumstances.
I don’t know — it’s all very fanfic-y when I write it out, but I do think that they dropped the ball here on what should have been a much stronger episode. Again, I liked it, but I think that it felt overall rushed and way too busy (maybe Marshall and Lily’s story should have happened in a separate episode, to be honest, to give the A-plot room to breathe — I think it was strong enough to carry it on its own and many of the great HIMYM have an A-plot and a much smaller, sillier B-plot).
Here’s Thomas in an interview on Ted’s quest to find the Slutty Pumpkin:
“You sort of love this poor guy standing up on a roof, you know… just hoping that he’ll have this magical moment again with this woman, in such an optimistic Lloyd Dobler-ly kind of way. We’re just rooting for that guy. So we definitely think the Slutty Pumpkin is alive in the mythology. You may not have seen the last of her.”
Lloyd Dobler is John Cusack’s character in SAY ANYTHING, and I don’t remember his lover interest in that movie as being a person he found totally annoying as soon as he spent time with her.
What’s going on here is Thomas and Bays are out of ideas, they have a contract requiring them to produce product until the end of next season and they’re strip-mining their good shows for filler.
As to the discomfort you feel, any time a person documents issues with a specific episode of a TV show, it sounds a little obsessive. Especially if there are lots of issues.
I look at it this way. There are 143 episodes so that’s 70 hours, plus reruns or DVR stuff. How much value do you put on your time?
Plus, the show wants you to pay attention– you’re supposed to keep all those references in your head. I’m not nearly as hard on COMMUNITY, because it doesn’t aspire to be anything more than a Twinkie and I can watch it while I go through my trade magazines. Hence the desire to remind Bays and Thomas (who have this delusion that they’re saying something about the human condition,) that they’re delivering a weaker product than HAPPY ENDINGS or 2 BROKE GIRLS at this point.
(By the way, to all the DEAD SHOW WALKING groupies, that’s why people rag on eps they dislike. Showrunners and execs real Alan’s blog, so ripping a promising idea that is being badly executed is a way of trying to take corrective action.)
>What’s going on here is Thomas and Bays are out of ideas,
which is kind of sad, considering that the fans are doing a much better job of writing this episode here in the comments!
I am really pleased to see the majority (from what I skimmed I mean) seem to think Katie Holmes was just fine on this better than average episode. I think she has “limited comic chops” because she is Mrs. Tom Cruise. She was funny and quirky and really sold the character. She can out funny Cobie Smulders any day. That Canadian thing was PAINFUL. And the whole pregnancy/moving thing? My mind kept drifting because it was so NOT interesting.
katie was good, but don’t go dissing cobie who is awesome! she constantly gets handed the weirdest/worst jokes, and still manages to deliver them in a funny way.
Here, Lily & Marshall, have a free house! Here, Ted, you can design an entire major building in one of the premiere cities in the world!
Not since Joey got to be on a network TV show…
I really disagree with most comments here, again… I really liked this episode, all three storylines were really funny, I laughed a lot. After ‘Ducky Tie’ the best episode this season. I hate that everyone just seems to cirtizied the show every week. Yes, it’s not as good as in the early days, but if it’s so bad, just don’t watch it anymore and stop claiming and whining about it. This episode didn’t add much to the story as a whole, it was just a gread stand-alone-episode. Why can’t you all just relax a bit and laugh about the funny scenes instead of saying how bad this show is. Last week’s episode ‘Noretta’ was really bad, yes, and the one before also, I understand the critics there, but come on, this time it was funny. Barney as a Canadian, Lily talking weird words in the bar and Marshall correcting them (‘I have no idea’) and classic Schmosby saying ‘I love you’ instead of ‘I want to break up with you’, hilarious.
Yeah just meet the mother already and end this. Each week I say to myself as I am watching it, why am I still watching this..
Just in the hopes that someone from the show reads this (and I give up all rights to this concept); at a party over the weekend, I inadvertently came up with what should be the Canadian national cocktail; the poutini. Proposed recipe was potato vodka infused with chicken fat and a cheese curd garnish. For the a la Gaiman version (yes, Neil Gaiman suggested this bit), microwave the cheese curd and drip it into the vodka for a swirl effect.
I thought it was one of the worst episodes in years. The pregnancy brain part of the episode was awful and unfunny. Katie Holmes was a terrible choice for the slutty pumpkin and she turned out to be not so slutty. I was just disappointed overall.
the link under my blurb on “Okay Awesome” goes to gmail inbox…
After your mention of Okay Awesome, I had to go back and rewatch it. Coat-check Girl looked so familiar – it took a round of IMDb for me to realise that she was Jayma Mays.
I did not like the slutty pumpkin thread at all. Holmes was not the epic figure we pictured and her interaction with Radnor was awkward at best, and painful at worst. To build such hype and then suddenly realise the two are incompatible I feel was a completely unrealistic scenario and just a lazy way for the writers to tie up a loose end. They did not have to introduce a new relationship, but it would have been funnier and more believable if there was one factor that drove a wedge between these two. All in all it felt overdone and at the same time rushed because the writers could not come up with something smarter.
PREG BRAIN IS NOT A REAL THING! It is well known that several studies disproved it years ago and in fact pregnant women were shown to have increased cognitive abilities. This episode made me so mad. Really lowered the bar