How the ‘American Idol’ comeback season still suffers from same-old, same-old

I have complained often about “American Idol” over the last decade – about mediocre contestants, incoherent judges, lame theme nights, episodes running long, pointless filler, etc., etc., etc. – but I kept watching.
I learned to prune the amount I watched, ditching first the auditions, then the results shows, and eventually last season everything but the Hollywood episodes and then the performances and Simon’s comments, but there was something irresistible about the concept itself to me. Even when I didn’t much like the contestants (and Crystal Bowersox was the only person I cared about last year), I wanted to see these young men and women get on stage and sing, hoping against hope that this would be the week we’d get a performance akin to Kelly Clarkson doing “Stuff Like That There” or David Cook doing “Hello” – that feeling of being in on the ground floor of someone mastering their own prodigious talent.
This season, though, I kicked the habit. It was the morning before the top 7 finalists were due to sing songs from the 21st century – the latest in a seemingly endless string of open-ended theme nights designed to let each contestant stay in his or her comfortable box, not having to change in the slightest – and I just didn’t have the patience for it anymore. I would read Fienberg’s recaps, and on occasion watch performances on YouTube the next day (Haley recovering from the faceplant last week was kind of fantastic), but otherwise I was okay no longer having “Idol” as a weekly presence in my life.(*)
(*) And you can feel free to take that caveat into account when considering some of what I’m about to write. Fienberg and others insist the season and contestants didn’t change substantially from the time I stopped watching, but still…
And the thing is, on many levels, the season to that point had been significantly better than the last several years. Producer Nigel Lythgoe had returned after a few seasons away, and you could tell there was a firmer hand at the controls. It helped that the Wednesday performance show took on a semi-permanent 90-minute format, so there was never danger of running long anymore, but the show overall moved more briskly, the results shows on occasion seemed to vaguely resemble actual entertainment and not just filler, and dumping the four-judge format was a huge improvement, especially since new judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler seemed much happier to be here than Kara or Ellen ever did, or than Simon did his last year or two as he waited for his contract to run out so he could do “X Factor.”
Most importantly of all, we had one of the deeper pools of talent the show had offered in recent memory, with no obvious frontrunner and lots of singers who could plausibly make it all the way to the end.
So what led me to give up on a season where the show has rebounded in the ratings and demonstrated that there’s very much life after Simon Cowell?
Well, it turns out that firmer production, a deeper talent pool and more enthusiastic judges don’t help if all the groups become incredibly complacent almost immediately.
Tyler and J-Lo made it clear right away in the live shows that they had no interest in saying nothing negative to any contestant, ever. Everyone was a beautiful, glorious gift to the universe in general and the music industry in particular. For a couple of weeks, the historically useless Randy Jackson realized that it was now his burden as senior judge to actually call out the mediocre, safe performances, but he didn’t have the stomach for it and quickly reverted to his inane bag of meaningless catchphrases. (So-and-so “is in it to win it!” was this year’s champ.)
And it’s not that the show needed any of the judges to be cruel in the way that Simon could so often be. It just needed one or more of them to point out when someone was off-key, or when they didn’t seem to understand the meaning of what they were singing, or – most importantly, given this group and this season’s format – were giving the same performance week after week after week. Simon might have been blunter than he needed to be, but he would have called out Casey Abrams for being self-indulgent well before Casey got eliminated the first time and had to be saved by the baffled judges, and he sure as heck would have told Pia Toscano to stop being a robot who just marched to the center of the stage to sing the same kind of lifeless ballad every time out.
Pia’s early elimination took a bad situation with the judges and made it worse. In the weeks leading up to that, J-Lo had started to dip a toe into the waters of constructive criticism. She was still sunny and happy, but she was at least making an effort to suggest ways in which some of the singers could improve themselves. Then Pia went home the week she followed that advice and did a mid-tempo number (even if it was only marginally different from all the ballads), and you could see J-Lo and the others panicking and retreating back to the safety of non-stop compliments.
So what should it matter if the judges are positive all the time? Are the voters all just sheep who only did what Simon told them to do? No, but the judges’ comments ideally do help both the voters and the singers. Simon was frequently able to shake predictable contestants out of their complacency – and/or scare their fans into voting extra-hard for them that week – with a well-aimed rebuke. And because he was willing to be consistently negative, his compliments actually meant something. If he had praised Pia as highly as J-Lo or Tyler did – while being more sparing in his compliments for some of the others – that would have had an effect on the results.
Instead, everyone was awesome all the time – getting consistent A+ reviews for a string of mostly B and B- performances – and it gave no one a reason to do anything differently. In the introductory video for his performance on Songs from the Movies Night, Scotty McCreery (who goes into tonight’s final round as the clear favorite over fellow country-singing teen Lauren Alaina) explained that he had rejected a suggestion to do Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin'” in favor of George Strait’s “I Cross My Heart.” because “I’m kind of going back to my country roots.” These were roots he had clung desperately to every week he’d been on the show – on Elton John Night two weeks before that, he somehow found the one country song in the John catalog, for instance – and roots the producers and judges were eager to see him stick to. How can you go back to something you steadfastly refused to leave for even a nano-second?
Lythgoe insisted on going with these broader themes because it spared, say, a country singer from having to do disco, but while the narrower theme nights often led to the worst performances, they also at times pushed the contestants to test their limits and do something special. (Cook doing “Music of the Night,” for instance, on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night. Or even Carrie Underwood doing “Alone,” which was on a broad-themed night but one where she chose to challenge herself in a way nobody’s asked to anymore.)
There was no surprise, no sense of discovery this season. Most of the contestants entered the finals believing themselves to be fully-formed, and neither the judges, the producers nor music mentor Jimmy Iovine seemed interested in pushing them to be anything else. (A few contestants like Casey and James Durbin changed up their styles from week to week, but the only contestant who seemed to evolve significantly was Haley Reinhart, who bottom-surfed her way to the final 3 and seemed to be the only person the judges could ever find a negative word for.) Scotty’s going to win, and he’ll probably sell more records than the last few winners (country-singing “Idol” finalists have a better commercial track record than those in any other genre), but he’ll have done it by giving variations on the same two performances – Sensitive Balladeer Scotty and, occasionally, Cocky Up-Tempo Scotty – over and over again.
Last week, the Hollywood Reporter published an oral history of how this season came together, and all the producers and FOX executives involved sounded pleased as punch with themselves. And why wouldn’t they? The ratings have improved, J-Lo is a big star again, and the only Simon Cowell questions the media is asking anymore are about how he’ll do without “Idol,” rather than the other way around. I may have lost my patience with the show, but for now, at least, the audience at large sure hasn’t.
But for as long as I watched – and, based on what I’ve gathered about how the season went after I stopped – this has been among the more tedious “Idol” seasons to date. In the past, when the show took a creative stumble, the producers made it clear they would try to do things differently to keep the franchise going. But until the ratings dip, I can see the producers becoming just as complacent as Scotty McCreery’s been all season. And what fun is that?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Agree completely – pretty much stopped watching once it hit the Top 7 and I don’t miss it at all. It was becoming a chore to watch.
The one performer this year who tried to break out of Idol cliches and actually look, sound and dance like a contemporary performer — Naima — was excoriated by the judges for being too different. Her early ouster was the worst thing for the show.
Except that Naima was BY FAR the worst singer of the group. Her histrionics were all a facade to hide her vocal shortfalls.
What SCT said. Naima was always out of breath and off key. Yet they did give her rave reviews for her first two performances.
It’s not a singing competition. It’s either a “next contemporary artist” search or a pure vote-gathering-by-any-means-necessary competition, but it is decidedly not about “singing.”
Watching American Idol is like playing Rock Band.
In the same amount of time you could have learned to *actually* play guitar or drums.
Similarly, I’d much rather just go out for Karaoke than watch it on TV. Took about half an episode to figure that out, never watched again.
Rock Band actually DOES teach you how to play guitar or drums these days. Keyboards too. Keep up.
Tedious is the right word. The only performer who I’ve actually looked forward to watching and wondered what she’d do was Haley. I won’t be watching the top two night and doubt I’ll be back next season unless they get judges who can actually judge.
It’s just unspeakably awful, and you nailed why. The endless praise for everyone, coupled with the lack of any interesting/off-beat theme nights, made the show an utter black hole.
It’s actually sort of depressing the ratings are so good.
One of the untold stories of the show is how the median age of the viewer has crept up during the season and now is about 49. The voting shows it.
I don’t understand the correlation, surely older voters would have kept more mature, formed artists in, people like Casey, James, Pia. The fact that we have 2 cutish 16 / 17 year olds, says to me that the voting block is a younger (country) demographic.
A younger demographic doesn’t equate to a country-leaning demographic. If anything, it leads to a Kris Allen type.
It’s just parents with their children now. Precisely the two demographics which reward cuteness over artistry.
It makes sense if you think about it. The primary people who vote are tweens and grandmas. They combine to make a median age somewhere in the middle. Both tend to vote for the young unoffensive cutesy country crap that made it to the finals this year.
Couldn’t agree more. I stopped watching when Casey left, because he was the only one who showed indications he might be more fun to watch than paint dry. I’ve seen a few vids of Haley since then and she’s definitely “Most Improved,” but her relationship with pitch during the first several weeks was so tenuous that I just can’t muster up much excitement. I’ll check out her album, though, and see if it’s any good.
Aside from the judges’ 5-month tongue bath of the contestants, the biggest bummer this year is (as you pointed out) TPTB allowing the contestants to stay cozily in their respective wheelhouses. Those narrow theme nights brought some of my favorite performances ever: Cook’s “Little Sparrow,” Kris Allen’s “She Works Hard for the Money,” and Alison Iraheta’s lovely Gershwin (“Someone to Watch Over Me”), and last year, the much-maligned Lee DeWyze, who took “That’s Life,” one of the few Sinatra songs I’ve never liked, and made me love it. For me, no stretching equals no watching.
Odd season. Coddling judges that over-complemented til the contestants got a big head then they tore them down one by one until they got to the two that the producers always wanted all along.
Horrible season.
I stopped watching after Pia got booted, and will never return. This show is as stale as they come, and unless the process of voting gets revamped I have no reason to watch. The teenage girl and middle-aged women dominated the voting, so a specific type of singer only has a chance to win.
The ratings might be good, but the quality of this show is terrible. The Voice is better in concept, and even though the singers are not better, its at least a heck of a lot more interesting. I guess one can only hope X Factor can bring some new flavor to the singing competition genre, but I am not sure I will even watch because of how awful Idol has become on Fox the last few years.
I agree. I think the way the judging problem has manifested itself since you stopped watching is the curious survival of Lauren Alaina. She’s got a beautiful voice but is just not a good performer, yet she’s so obviously young and fragile that the judges are terrified of saying anything negative about her. She has no business still being around. Scotty is boring and refuses to stretch himself, true, but at least he’s a gifted performer (and that’s coming from someone who hates country music).
The only enjoyable part of the this season has been Paul F. Tompkins writing recaps for Vulture.
And mercifully, you don’t have to watch the actual show to enjoy Tompkins’ recaps!
Completely agree. Funniest Idol recaps out there. The only reason I’m going to watch the finale (or parts of it) is to enjoy the recap to its fullest.
No way! How did I not know about this until now? I hope PFT keeps writing for next season.
I just think the wrong people are consistently voted off. Which is why I think this season went from Solid to great to good to almost bad.
I wasn’t going to bother watching the hoe down tonight until I heard D.Cook is on performing the boot song. So there’s that
He’s performing tomorrow and not tonight…so watch tomorrow and not tonight…Boycott the performance finale
I agree about the judging. I think Jimmy Iovine does give good feedback, but some of the kids think they know better. Kelly Clarkson did that on her second album, when she went agains the uber-producer whose name I forget, and the album bombed. The have no experience and need to listen.
I though both Casey and James were self indulgant, as you said. It seemed even Scotty knew he was getting away with doing all-country-all-the-time but it is working for him all the way to the finals. Which I will watch.
Totally on point. The contestants have become like spoiled children, indulged by an insanely fawning panel of judges who I have basically come to loath for their worthless comments. Ratings or not, this show has become a train wreck with a silly, ridiculous elvis impersonator as the likely winner. I can’t imagine how few people have seen how much this show has gone off the rails.
Watching this season of Idol has been like reliving the Bush administration all over again. I watch in horror at Scotty and Lauren suck it up and innocuously “aw shucks” it up for votes. They don’t take any chances or do anything even slightly interesting. Instead focusing on pandering to their constituencies (like Scotty did with 911/Bin Ladin, and Lauren did with the tornados). While other contestants week in and week out outperform them, only to get voted off one by one. Everyone I know of finds it ridiculous. And when I read articles and user comments on sites I frequent, they all agree. I wonder just how can everyone I read and listen to be in overwhelming agreement, yet the voting not reflect it. And that, just like with Bush, reminds me just how big the middle of the country is. And that where I live is not by any means indicative of what the heartland thinks.
No politics please.
word, fraggle.
I agree with everything said here. I still like StevenT on the show even with all his sweetness to the contestants. I did enjoy Haley,Casey, James and Paul the most this season. I’m still ticked that Haley did not make the finale. Idol should be called Country Idol this season.
I replaced idol with The Voice when it started airing . its so much more fun and i actually like the judges and don’t cringe when they talk . hope it can maintain its quality .
i absolutely agree with your opinion Allen . it’s just not that much fun anymore.
The Voice is not good at all. Hopefully X-Factor can be a proper replacement for Idol.
Compared to this season’s judges, I actually began to look forward to Ryan’s schtick. And I can’t stand Seacrest. Even the Ford and Coke commercials are more entertaining than this season’s contest.
This year’s season bored me to death. Couldn’t watch it after a couple of weeks. Will watch Wednesday, but it is a forgone conclusion who will win. These judges need to be replaced, quickly!!!
Really agree with you,that’s my opinion about this season. Really boring,everything is just mediocre,they’re playing it safe,the judges are being cheering squad all the time. I can’t stand this season. Sigh. To think that in hollywood week this season had SO MUCH potential.
I haven’t watched Idol in quite awhile. But I do watch Lythgoe’s So You Think You Can Dance pretty religiously, and what’s interesting is that it suffers from NONE of the problems you’re talking about. The judges are, to a man (or woman), perfectly willing to rake dancers over the coals – for their own good. The styles are wide-ranging, and everybody’s forced to do all of them – they’re expected to be good in everything, and truly stellar in the style they’re trained in. Nigel emphasizes over and over that what he really wants to see across the season is “growth as a dancer,” and he’ll really call people on it if they start out great but don’t get any greater, no matter how good a given performance is.
It’s interesting that he brought none of that back to Idol with him this season!
The only one I liked from day 1 was Haley. If she were voted off earlier I wouldn’t have even tuned in anymore this season. I liked James, Thia and Casey okay but wasn’t excited about them like Haley. The judges were totally boring this year even though I am a mild fan of Steven. Randy and I are just never on the same page it seems. I agree that Pia was boring, though a great singer, and came off like she was at at a beauty pageant talent show and not AI.
Alan you watch that shit?
I know this is a pipe dream, but here’s a simple way to fix the voting problem and make the results show infinitely more interesting: Take a page from the old Rock Star show and let the voters decide who’s in the bottom three, then let the judges immediately send the best one of those three back to the safe couch, then the remaining two duel in a sing-off from which the judges decide who goes home. When it gets down to the final 3 or 4, the voters decide who stays. It won’t fix everything, but it’ll be a huge improvement IMO.
Hahaha. You just described X-Factor’s elimination process, almost exactly.
Bump – Rock Star had it nailed and allowed us to hear performances under extreme pressure – of course with Rock Star you actually had very talented people…
While reading your text (which I agree with every word), I bursted into laughs remembering what Randy said at Scotty’s presentation of I Cross My Heart: “My motto in life is ‘if ain’t broke, don’t even CONSIDER fixing it'”.
Anyway, I agree with every word.