How TV reflected 9/11

Like most of you, I spent the long, strange, tragic day that was September 11, 2001 glued to the TV set, rifling from channel to channel, hoping against hope that some channel, somewhere would offer a piece of good news – or even some kind of explanation for the day’s tragedies that would help make sense of all the carnage.
Instead, what I got was a kind of uniform confusion. Every talking head on every channel was having the same reactions, at roughly the same time. (If you watch one of the many YouTube montages of the second plane hitting the South Tower, the reaction time between the explosion and each anchorman declaring that we’re under attack is nearly identical from clip to clip.) And whenever emotion or the latest piece of bad news seemed to overwhelm the men and women on-screen, they turned to pop culture to help focus their thoughts, talking about how much these terrible images on our screens resembled something out of a disaster movie.
But if this was life imitating art in horrific fashion, art found ways to respond in kind. And no artistic medium was better positioned to respond to 9/11 than television, whether through news reports, fundraising specials, or even scripted dramas like “The West Wing” and “Rescue Me” and science fiction series like “Battlestar Galactica.”
Obviously, TV news was there from the start, following the story at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA, then overseas to Afghanistan and elsewhere. The events of 9/11 helped usher in a more intimate form of news coverage, one where first-person reactions became not rare exceptions but an understood part of the form. After we had all been through that day together, and after the events of that day had shattered whatever kind of objective distance those anchors and reporters had from this story, it became easier to accept them becoming parts of other stories. (See all the embedded journalists during the invasion of Iraq, for instance, or the reactions to the flooding of New Orleans after Katrina.)
But that day’s impact on TV entertainment went just as deep, helped by a few quirks in scheduling and also the ways that TV is different from the movies.
The most prominent of the terrorist attacks took place in New York, which is home to so many daily talk and comedy shows, each of them hosted and produced by people who felt unable to get back to work without first responding to what had happened to their city. Only six days after the attack, David Letterman returned to “The Late Show” – because, he said, Mayor Giuliani had asked his constituents to get back to work – and began a spellbinding, heartfelt monologue by explaining, “If we are going to continue to do shows, I just need to hear myself talk for a couple of minutes.” Jon Stewart and “The Daily Show” came back three days after that, and Stewart was even more of a wreck – and more apologetic about putting his viewers through his own tearful catharsis. (For the episode-ending Moment of Zen segment, usually a source of goofy humor, he instead brought out a puppy to give people something to smile about.) By the end of the month, “Saturday Night Live” was back on the air, with Giuliani introducing the show, surrounded by cops and firefighters, explaining that “Having our city’s institutions up and running sends a message that New York City is open for business.” (When Lorne Michaels asked, “Can we be funny?” Giuliani responded, “Why start now?”)
Ten days after the attacks, the biggest stars in movies, music and television came together for “America: A Tribute to Heroes,” a concert to raise funds for 9/11 victims and their families, that was broadcast across more than 35 channels.
In some corners, weekly scripted TV was able to respond almost as quickly as the daily and/or live shows. The network TV season was set to debut less than a week later (most premiere dates were shifted back, and the Emmys wound up being postponed twice, the second time because of the invasion of Afghanistan), and several fiction shows, new and old, were in a position where their creators felt no choice but to respond in some way.
Aaron Sorkin and his team raced to put together a Very Special “West Wing” episode, titled “Isaac and Ishamel,” that wound up airing only 3 weeks after the towers fell. (The TV business simply moves at a much quicker pace than feature films, where Spike Lee’s “The 25th Hour” was the first major film to take place in a post-9/11 Manhattan, coming out more than a year after the attacks.)
Airing outside the series’ usual continuity, “Isaac and Ishmael” featured the White House staff stuck in lockdown during a terrorist incident, and was mainly an excuse for the regular characters to debate the various questions that had gripped the country since the towers fell. It wasn’t particularly elegant – several staffers were stuck with a visiting class of high school achievers who asked Josh questions like, “So, why is everybody trying to kill us?” and “Where do terrorists come from?” – and at times seemed even more of a lecture than the show’s usual M.O, but its heart was in the right place.
“Third Watch,” which dealt with a group of Manhattan first responders working the night shift, came back with three straight weeks of 9/11 content: first a two-hour documentary about the real cops, firefighters and EMTs who went to Ground Zero, then with a pair of episodes inserting the show’s characters into the days immediately before and after 9/11. The series would deal with post-9/11 job issues off and on for the rest of its run.
Perhaps in the most delicate position of all that autumn was “24,” a new FOX thriller in which Kiefer Sutherland’s government agent Jack Bauer would spend 24 episodes, filmed in real time, trying to foil a terrorist plot to assassinate a presidential candidate. The pilot episode, filmed months before the attacks, climaxed with a terrorist parachuting out of a passenger jet right before she blew it up. FOX executives were unsure of how to proceed. The “24” producers were convinced the show would never air.
Instead, the plane explosion was toned down a little, a few other tweaks were made, and “24” debuted – now with much greater heft than before. What might have seemed like formula action involving nebulous post-Cold War bad guys suddenly became a series set on the front lines of the War on Terror, and the show’s writers steered straight towards that kind of relevance. The second season involved a plot to start a war with an unnamed Middle Eastern country, and over the years Jack’s use of torture to get information that he had no time to obtain through gentler means became a major source of controversy, with even some military officers telling the show’s producers that they were sending a bad message to soldiers dealing with these kinds of issues.
“24” wasn’t planned as a post-9/11 show, but became one. Other series that followed had the attacks built into their DNA.
The most overt of these was FX’s “Rescue Me,” starring Denis Leary as a New York firefighter whose best friend died on 9/11. In its strongest moments, the series (which ended four days before the 10th anniversary of the attacks) dealt with the toll that day took on both individual firefighters and the FDNY as a whole. In its weakest, it was the story of how Leary’s Tommy Gavin was irresistible to women, but the series kept returning to its tragic origin story, and as a result kept the plights of those women and (mostly) men fresh in the public consciousness.
Just as much about our post-9/11 world, but wrapped up in science-fiction drag, was Sci Fi’s “Battlestar Galactica” remake. What had been a cheesey “Star Wars” rip-off in the 1970s was transformed into an unapologetic 9/11 allegory, in which a content and secure civilization tries to rebuild after a devastating attack by a bunch of religious zealots. The series mixed space battles with familiar bits of War on Terror iconography – the Galactica had a memorial wall that would look familiar to anyone who went to Ground Zero in the weeks and months after 9/11, and later seasons dealt with the Iraq insurgency – and because it had the added remove of science-fiction, it could be blunter or more provocative than many fictional takes on post-9/11 life set in the real world.
Both “Rescue Me” and “Battlestar” debuted in 2004, several years after the attacks. (And “Sleeper Cell,” a Showtime thriller about the War on Terror and the philosophical war within Islam, didn’t come out until the following year.) In that way, they reflected the ways the movie business had to respond to 9/11. Where the production schedule of television allowed producers like Sorkin and John Wells from “Third Watch” to rapidly turn around episodes about the disaster, they were also individual episodes. “The Daily Show” went back to doing comedy (albeit comedy with a harder edge) after Stewart’s tearful first night back. After “Isaac and Ishmael,” “West Wing” returned to its already-in-progress storyline about President Bartlet’s re-election campaign, and though the show dealt more with foreign policy issues than it had before, it was still basically the same show.
But the process of building an entire series around 9/11 and the events that followed takes more time, in the same way that it took the movie business five years to make and release “United 93” and “World Trade Center.” Series ideas need to be developed – and can require writers and/or executives to feel like enough time has passed to properly or respectfully deal with a topic this sensitive. (Even FX’s “Over There,” a short-lived drama following an Army unit during a combat tour in Iraq, was considered startlingly current, and it debuted more than two years after the invasion.)
But if series with 9/11 as their main subject matter took a little longer to come (and have been as relatively scarce as fiction films on the topic), both that day and the change it brought to the national mood has come up early and often in the past 10 years. Sometimes it’s been dramatic (“The Wire” frequently commented on how the War on Terror had made the War on Drugs a distant secondary concern to many law enforcement agencies), and sometimes comedic (“30 Rock” did an early episode where Jack Donaghy put on a fireworks display in mid-town that everyone mistook for a terrorist attack). It’s become almost a cliche to help define a new character on a series by explaining that he or she had a loved one who died on 9/11.
When “The Sopranos” aired its first post-9/11 episode a year after the attacks, the Twin Towers were removed from that famous opening credits shot of Tony Soprano’s rearview mirror. But the subject was on everyone’s mind in that episode and many after. In one early scene, Carmela responds to Tony’s smug attitude with, “Let me tell you something – or you can watch the fucking news – everything comes to an end!”
A 10th anniversary is just an easy one to observe. Though “Rescue Me” just ended, and “Battlestar Galactica” wrapped up a few years ago, TV doesn’t seem in danger of forgetting about what happened on that day anytime soon. We’re getting a slew of memorial specials this weekend, and a pair of “24” producers are about to premiere a new Showtime about terrorism called “Homeland” that’s already being referred to as “the first post-post 9/11” show, taking place in a world where everything that changed for us after the attacks is simply a fact of life.
TV serves as a reflection of society when it’s at its best. (And the years immediately following 9/11 have seen some of the best TV ever made.) No one who was watching TV on September 11, 2001 will ever forget what they saw; why should television, in turn, forget what it showed?
I loved the way Third Watch handled it… real class TV.
Glad you had a mention of “The Wire” in there. Thought much of the impact of that show was because it reminded us that while our money went to the war on terror, innocent people died all the same in our inner cities.
Also, wish there was some comments about how television news had changed as well. While it is of news media, its television all the same.
Thanks for the read Alan.
Sex & The City also changed its opening credits. The title used to display over an image of lower Manhattan and Sarah Jessica Parker’s name over an image of the WTC. After 9/11 it was changed to a different skyline and SJP’s name appeared in front of the Empire State Building.
Never, ever understood this. These series started BEFORE 9/11. Why wash-out the twin towers? I get that it was a sign of “respect”….or was it? To remove them entirely? To pretend like they never stood? Never made sense to me, and never will.
No mention of “Rubicon?” Yes, 9/11 wasn’t the cornerstone of it, but it was a show about the intelligence community trying to stop these attacks, the toll that work took, and the inevitable sense of woe that comes when you can’t.
Lots of shows did stories either about or clearly influenced by 9/11. I couldn’t talk about every single one of them. (And by implication, Will was one of the many characters introduced with a tragic 9/11 backstory.)
Was Curb Your Enthusiasm the first television series to use 9/11 in a humorous manner? (The Survivor in 2004 – The Rabbi says his frined died on 9/11, but he was nowhere near the Towers)
Not sure of the timeline, but Tobias not wanting to blame his failing marriage all on 9/11 probably comes close. (Arrested Development Gilligan episode)
There was also an episode where the characters got a comically vague warning that a terrorist attack was expected in LA within the next few days. Was it a friend of Wanda who worked for the government or something? Anyway, I think it was earlier than 2004.
One thing to note. I was living in a loft/warehouse in Brooklyn without cable during this time. As many of the tv transmitters were on the tower, the only channel broadcasting for the next few weeks was CBS. The only reason CBS was broadcasting, was back in 1993 (World Trade Center Bombing), CBS decided to look around and find a backup transmitter. It was at that point that they realized they were still paying rent at the Empire State Building and had never fully switched over.
Also CBS ran the powerful 9/11 Documentary by James Hanlon and the Naudet brothers in March of 2002
South Park aired an episode, titled “Osama bin Laden Has Farty Pants”, less than two months after the attacks.
It’s funny that someone brought up Curb Your Enthusiasm, because my 9/11 TV memory beyond watching the attacks themselves is that that night HBO was airing a sneak preview of Curb’s season premiere. It was the episode where he decided he can be a Car Salesman. Wacthing it that night was the first smile and laugh I had that entire day and it helped me feel a little better.
Ironically, the real premiere date was that Sunday after and HBO decided to hold it and not air it but I am glad they aired it that night because it helped me get through a horrible day a little easier.
Sleeper Cell
Vince McMahon and the WWE (then WWF) usually boast about being the first entertainment product to come back (and in an arena setting) after 9/11, doing a live show Thursday night from Houston. That show might best be remembered now by people in the business of seeing Stephanie McMahon compare 9/11 to Vince’s steroid trial in the mid 90s.
Also, there’s the Hugh Hefner Roast, where Gilbert Gottfried presumably became the first person to make 9/11 jokes on TV. And that, of course, led to him telling the Aristocrats joke and spawning the documentary that came years later.
Now there’s a question: did 9/11 somehow precipitate the Golden Age of TV? Whether topical or not, some of the best TV shows of all time came about over the last ten years.
Only a couple of weeks after the attacks, I was watching a rerun of a 1998 episode of Ally McBeal (“Body Language”), in which Ally was defending a character who “hijacked a plane and blew up two buildings.” I was stunned. I looked for the episode again the next time it came up in the rerun rotation, but it was skipped. Apparently I wasn’t the only one who had noticed.
How about the premiere episode of “The Lone Gunmen” that involved a storyline about a plot to electronically hijack an airliner and hit the WTC that predated the attacks by several months.
The most popcorn military show of the last two decades, JAG, went all 9/11 all the time when it resumed after the attacks. The show had been an often light procedural on the network my mom watches. Post-9/11 it took itself and Donny Bellisario’s politics waaaaaay too seriously. I was out.
“You can tell how bad a person you are by how long after 9/11 you waited to masturbate – for me, it was between the first and second tower falling.”-Louis CK
Using humor to get over these events, it can be jarring, but sometimes it’s what we need.
Louis isn’t funny. Never has been, and never will be.
Well, that’s an opinion.
The first episode of CSI: New York had Gary Sinise’s character pondering over a beach ball that his wife had inflated for a beach outing. She was killed and he couldn’t bear to deflate the ball because it had her breath in it. I never watched more than a couple episodes of CSI:NY but that scene has stuck with me since.
No mention of LOST or Rubicon? I mean…that LOST pilot plays on some pretty real fears of plane travel and….then there is Sayid.
I remember hearing that Friends had to change the entire storyline of Monica and Chandler’s honeymoon episode. The first story was that Chandler says “bomb” in an airport and they hold him in custody, but just a few days after filming, Sept 11th occurred. They had to re-shoot with a different storyline (the other honeymoon couple that gets all the good stuff) at a later date with a different audience. (And I believe their 8th season, which didn’t reference any 9/11 was their highest-rated.)
Let’s not forget Star Trek: Enterprise, which devoted an entire year/story arc to a 9/11 of the future.
The show improved, a lot, when that was over.
The show improved, a lot, when that was over.