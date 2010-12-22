‘Human Target’ – ‘The Other Side of the Mall’: Exile in suburbia

A quick review of tonight’s “Human Target” coming up just as soon as I’m familiar with “The Secret Life of Bees”…

Yeah, this one was a misfire pretty much from start to finish. Too much forced humor, Ames again being worse than useless (I didn’t see last week’s episode, but I’m still waiting for her to actually contribute rather than detract from a mission), some very broad, irritating clients (and John Michael Higgins is usually a guest star who can do no wrong in my eyes), and more forcing of the Chance/Ilsa romance when there doesn’t seem to be any there there.

If not for the bonus points I give any production that features Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” plus the irrepressible spirit of Guerrero (who managed to be funny in an episode where the rest of the comedy was trying way too hard), the hour would have been a total waste.

The show’s off next week, then is doing double-features for the next few weeks until “American Idol” comes back. Hopefully, things click better in January than they did tonight. There have been episodes this season that felt like they understood the things about this show that work; “The Other Side of the Mall” did not, at all.

What did everybody else think?

