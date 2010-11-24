‘Human Target’ – ‘The Wife’s Tale’: Making amends

A quick review of tonight’s “Human Target” coming up just as soon as my glasses fall into a meat-grinder…
After last week’s status quo re-setter, “The Wife’s Tale” gives a better idea of how the show will work with that status quo – and my response remains mixed.
The action, as always, was great, as director Mimi Leder and the stunt team went to town on the parkour-flavored chase through the parking lot, as well as Chance and the assassin’s climactic fight with barbecue implements. I enjoyed seeing Ames apprentice under Guerrero (even if Janet Montgomery’s American accent remains this baffling thing that only sometimes sounds like she’s auditioning for a “Jersey Shore” scripted spin-off), and Molly Parker is one of the strongest actors they’ve been able to bring in to play Chance’s client.
But the Ilsa/Winston interaction annoyed the hell out of me (at one point in my notes I wrote, “It’s tension for the sake of tension, and unnecessary”), and while I like the idea of Chance doing penance for one of the murders he committed in his former life, I don’t know that they did a good job explaining why the wife doesn’t go to the cops after her life is saved and she knows the identity of her husband’s killer. The thing is, Chance clearly wouldn’t run, and probably wouldn’t even fight a prosecution, and she clearly doesn’t forgive him. Even if the idea was that she didn’t feel saving her life absolved him of the earlier crime, but was enough for her to leave him alone, that needed to be included somewhere in the scene where she confronts him at the end. Matt Miller wants the cases to have more personal stakes for the characters this year, and that’s a fine idea, but he then has to follow through with the logistical consequences as much as the emotional ones.
(Also, two more minor nits: 1)Why doesn’t Chance – who’s had no problems about killing assassins in the past – just kill the bad guy here when he has the drop on him in the campus lab? 2)What happened to the idea introduced last year that Chance has an uncanny ability to avoid having his face turn up on surveillance cameras?)
What did everybody else think?
Agree with the sort of vague ending… But still love the show AND the cast additions. So, HT in San Fran, Leverage in Boston, and Burn Notice in Miami! I enjoy all three shows – but they should always strive to be a little different from one another. The cast make-up of all three shows, one word OUTSTANDING. Thanks for the professional comments on tonights HT ep.
Did they tweak the theme song since last week? Or is it just wearing down my resistance.
I agree about the logic gaps both at the end and after the lab fight. I like Ames but I think I’d like her more if s he could use her natural accent.
I liked the show tonight. I just got tired of hearing Ilsa say CONSTANTLY “Well, I own this company…I finance you…” I finally yelled at Winston to tell her to take this job and shove it then. Both of the women are annoying, they under mind the male character’s.
I was confused about why her husband was actually bad, and had to go back to watch again to get it. They kind of rushed past that at the end.
I didn’t mind the Winston/Ilsa interaction. There’s got to be some comedy, and Chance was too serious to provide it in this episode.
I’m really liking Guerrero’s larger role in the show. He’s almost human now, after dealing with Ames this episode. His nonchalant attitude toward torture is amusing. If I didn’t love Mark Valley so much I’d say G is my favorite character.
I could do w/o Ames, but she’s not the worst thing they could’ve done. I didn’t know she’s not American, but something in the back of mind knew something was wrong. Thanks for pointing that out. Now I’ll be scrutinizing her every word. So I take back that thanks!
As always, the best fight scenes on television. My wife has never watched before and was sitting next to me during the parking lot Qbert action. She was VERY impressed.
My nits: The police said the killer gained access via the storm drains? He walked in through the front door dressed as a repairman. Also, when blackmailing, is that something you do in front of your repairman? And I would rather Janet Montgomery’s character be more like Guerrero was last year. More in the periphery than up front bickering and getting tutored. Guerrero is coming off way too warm and fuzzy now. And does a high level operative casually state who Chase has killed in plain English on an open Mike. Janet nor Ilsa needed that level of knowledge.
One more thing. My wife, with her constant hate of my gadgets and the wires and cords the spread around the house, floved the keyboard desk. Worst. Idea. Ever. I don’t need my real keyboard to be as bad to use as my Droid phone. No tilt? How do I know when my fingers are back on the home row? Keep that crap out of my office!
2nd more thing. I HATE the new score. More this week than last.
Wow, we share both name (I’m Dave P, too) and opinion, You nailed it.
I hate the thief apprenticing under Guererro. It’s gratingly, nails on chalkboard awful. She annoys me and just being in the same scene as her makes him less cool. It’s a forced character, reminiscent of Cousin Oliver and Scrappy Doo and I want her to go away or get much better written very quickly.
Ilsa, I don’t mind.
This.
Janet M’s character just isn’t necessary. Guererro going solo, or interacting with Chance, and Winston is much better.
Enjoyable episode, but yeah, the Ilsa/Winston interaction was annoying. I hope this isn’t what they plan to do with her character. She needs to be an authoritative figure in the the background.
The show is starting to feel like Chuck. Guerrero is being neutered like John Casey and Ames is just Morgan with breasts.
She could be far worse. She works well to reinforce Guererro is a spooky dude even. He kind of likes her and he still scares her. He doesn’t scare Chance or Winston. And the comparison to Chuck is off. Neither Casey or Guererro are suddenly developing soft spots for bad guys. They’re just not being bastards to a select few, and I really doubt Casey and Guererro ever were on the exact same wavelength on either side of the spectrum, they were just close compared to the surrounded characters. And thief chick isn’t comparable to Morgan in any way other than the fact she’s also a supporting character.
Agreed.
KUJO said it best, the Ames character just isn’t necessary. She is not needed… at least not in every episode.
I could see them bringing her in when they specifically need a thief for a job since, as the character bragged about in the previous episode, “she can steal *anything*”. But having her follow Guererro around like an apprentice is irritating and distracting.
Lose her. Now. Please.
Didn’t they say no one had lived in that house since the husband was killed? Seven years have passed,but the furniture isn’t covered,no dust anywhere,even in the attic,and the pool is pristine, outdoor grill equipped & ready for a party.The lack of logic is distracting and insulting.
Was anyone else really distracted every time Molly Parker was on screen by the image of her crying while Ken Marino vomits all over her shoes and begs her to call an ambulance?
I feel as though I really shouldn’t like this show. Alan, I noticed the same things you were criticizing in your review but for whatever reason, they didn’t bother me. I usually prefer rather cerebral television but there’s something about this show that makes me turn off my brain and just enjoy the hell out of it.
I enjoyed the season premiere but was also concerned by the changes put in place. So far, the new dynamic is defying my expectations. I’m really, really digging this show and enjoyed the second episode greatly.
2 episodes in, and i don’t mind the show, but i feel like i would enjoy it more if i hadn’t seen the first season. i liked that Chance and Winston were on their own, with support from Guerrero. and i was also thinking “why doesn’t Chance just kill the assassin?” i had forgotten about his ability to dodge security cams in S1, but that might just be another victim of the retooling (or maybe it was just because he knew Winston was watching). and of course, the music…
but i’m still watching and mostly enjoying it.
“Uneven second episode” is putting it lightly. This was a massive step down from the season premiere.
I don’t recall who wrote this episode but there were so many story inconsistency’s and plot holes that it was distracting to watch. Everything felt, well, forced. Especially Janet Montgomery’s character.
Last week season premiere looked so promising. The additions of Ilsa and Ames appeared to add some new character depth. How can things go so bad in just one week? “The Wife’s Tale” was terrible, contrived, and lost so much of what made Chance a fascinating character. The interaction between Ilsa and Winston, and between Ames and Guerrero was contrived and, well, simply awful. I hope this is not a sign of things to come, because this show “used to be” good.
I don’t know that they did a good job explaining why the wife doesn’t go to the cops after her life is saved and she knows the identity of her husband’s killer. The thing is, Chance clearly wouldn’t run, and probably wouldn’t even fight a prosecution, and she clearly doesn’t forgive him.
And what evidence does she have that Chance killed her husband? His hearsay statements? Stacked up against all that evidence Chance clearly created of a robbery and the lack of any physical evidence left by the expert assassin Chance seven years ago?
If she went to the police, despite his desire to make right where he once went wrong, I don’t think Chance would confess. He can’t do any good from the inside of a prison cell, and there’s no evidence aside from his confession to put him there.
1)Why doesn’t Chance – who’s had no problems about killing assassins in the past – just kill the bad guy here when he has the drop on him in the campus lab?
That is a good question for which there’s no good explanation. Also a good question – why Chance braked to a full stop instead of running his ass over, then shooting him afterward.
2)What happened to the idea introduced last year that Chance has an uncanny ability to avoid having his face turn up on surveillance cameras?
Again, no good explanation for it other than, perhaps, “because Chance knows Winston hacked into the surveillance system, he knows Winston will erase any trace of his face.” Still not a very satisfying answer.
Yes, lose the thief. Or bring her in as a specialist. Part of Guerrero’s charm is his cheerful, nonchalant menace, and she’s undermining it. I assume Ilsa will straighten out after a few episodes — this was only her second outing, and she’s still learning how the place works — but Ames is irritating by design. Ditch her. Or have Guerrero frighten her so badly she loses the attitude completely. She’s not “JV to their varsity,” she’s elementary school to their Ph.D.s.
Absolutely. In fact, Ames seems more a bad ripoff of your namesake, Kate the ex-bounty hunter of abnormals on Sanctuary, than she does anything else. I find her superfluous, irritating and derivative — in short, BORRR-ING. And we really *don’t* need a warm and fuzzy Guererro: rather, we need to be periodically reminded of why G’s too gruesome and menacing to be working with anyone else, let alone for law enforcement. Guererro is a well-contained time bomb on the verge of losing it at unpredictable moments, and that’s precisely what makes him so effective as an interrogator. The cheerful menace is *still* menace, after all, and something to fear if you’re on the wrong side of it. I say, lose Ames and stop distracting Guererro.
anyone know what the pop song is that begins this episode?