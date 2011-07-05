If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Comedy Series

And now Fienberg and I come to the end of our longer-than-planned (in days, not posts) trip through some of the top Emmy categories, with our look at the contenders for Outstanding Comedy Series. The ballots are already in, but we wanted to get these last two categories done before the nominees are announced on July 14, at least.
As we have throughout this project, we’re approaching the idea in two ways, with me as the optimist and Dan as the pragmatist. So while Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees (starting with the most likely and moving on down to longshots he wishes were favorites), I’m going to pretend that I was given an actual ballot to fill out in this category, and narrow it down to the six shows I’d most like to see make the cut.
Where my drama ballot was largely dominated by cable shows (the only pick to air on a broadcast network, “Friday Night Lights,” is technically produced for DirecTV), my comedy picks are mostly from the big networks. There are a lot of worthy cable comedies, but comedy is the one area where the broadcasters are still willing to take significant creative risks, and that’s paid off with a bunch of shows on my list.
On one level, “Parks and Recreation,” actually isn’t all that risky, in that it’s a show done in the style of “The Office,” featuring several people in front of and behind the cameras who worked on “The Office,” and was even at one point going to be an “Office” spin-off. But behind that familiar format, behind recognizable faces like Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe, and behind the show’s warm, happy, inviting tone lies a series with tremendous ambition, and even better execution. “Parks and Rec” came back this year with an extended story arc about Leslie trying to put on a harvest festival to save her department’s budget (and everyone’s jobs, including her own) that was brilliant from beginning to end, then segued into a series of standalone episodes that ran the gamut from startlingly romantic (April & Andy’s wedding) to wonderfully silly (Tom pretending to be Leslie’s soulmate, Ron Effing Swanson in a swivel chair) to simply heartfelt (the final 10 minutes of the season finale). Admittedly, they only had to make 16 episodes as opposed to the usual 22 or 24 for a network sitcom, but this was as still as consistently great a season of a comedy as I’ve seen in a long time.
“Community” was even more ambitious, trying on so many different styles, formats and moods that it would be very hard to pick out a representative episode from the season to show to a newcomer. And in aiming high, the show didn’t always hit the target (I preferred, for instance, the zombie episode to the “Apollo 13” pastiche), but the versatility and guts involved almost always left me dazzled. And it helps, of course, that it was still, when it wanted to be, screamingly funny (sometimes literally, as in the case of Troy’s reaction to meeting LeVar Burton). I know some fans preferred the consistency of season 1, but I imagine the season 2 DVD is the one I’ll be reaching for first years from now. (Assuming technology hasn’t advanced by then to simply imprint all the episodes directly in my brain – I think Abed may have already figured out how to do it.)
FX’s “Louie,” like “Community,” was a show where you didn’t really know what you were going to get from week to week – and, because of the show’s anthology-esque format, sometimes from an episode’s first half to its second – but its insight and honesty were present whether the show was going incredibly dark (Louie is humiliated by a teenage bully), silly (Louie gets stoned with a neighbor) or somewhere in between (Louie is humiliated by his doctor buddy’s assessment of his middle-aged physique).
Where “Louie” some weeks only seemed to resemble a comedy in those brief moments where we saw his stand-up act, “United States of Tara” all but left comedy behind in its third and final season, a serious, at times sinister examination of the emotional toll that Tara’s condition would take on her and the people around her. And we can debate whether or not it – or “Nurse Jackie,” “The Big C,” “Glee,” etc. – should be eligible in this category or not. But the fact is that they are, and that the category is called Outstanding Comedy Series, not Funniest Comedy Series, and “Tara” was easily one of the six best shows that were submitted in this category this year, even if it was only occasionally funny (or even trying to be).
“30 Rock” isn’t the dominant comic force it was in its early days, but the show’s fifth season was its strongest in several years. Focusing more on the dominant trio of Liz, Jack and Tracy worked wonders (and, unsurprisingly, the show struggled a bit when Tracy Morgan had to take a medical leave of absence), Liz’s long-distance relationship with Matt Damon’s Carol allowed her to be less pathetic while still providing plenty of time for Liz/Jack bonding, the guest stars were better used, and the show was just plain funnier, on a more consistent basis, than it had been in a while.
I had several contenders for the last slot, and probably could have talked myself into, say, “Chuck” or “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” just as easily as “Cougar Town.” In the end, though, I think “Cougar Town” had the most consistent – and at times deepest – season of any of the remaining candidates. What can I say? I’m in love with the Cul de Sac Crew. That, or I’m drunk. Possibly both.
Tough omissions: “The Office” had a bunch of problematic episodes, but also some fantastic ones, especially towards the end of Steve Carell’s tenure. “Chuck” had a season with a bunch of strong episodes (particularly Sarah’s tenure as the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand, plus the two different series-finales-that-weren’t) but also had some unevenness in the second half thanks to a misconceived big bad in Vivian Volkoff. This wasn’t one of my favorite “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” seasons overall, but the episodes dealing with Sweet Dee’s pregnancy were great, and the “Lethal Weapon 5” episode was some vintage “Always Sunny.” In its second season, “The League” had a better command of its strengths and weaknesses, to the point where I tended to look forward to it more than that week’s equivalent “Always Sunny” ep. “Modern Family” got a little lazy in its second season, hitting certain beats much too often (in particular, Cam-as-oversensitive-diva), but on occasion still offered episodes that reminded you why it won this category a year ago. And though it was critically ignored at the start of the season because it came from the “My Name Is Earl” team and not the “Arrested Development” team, “Raising Hope” not only outlasted “Running Wilde” but turned out to be the much more self-assured, funny, sweet show.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I honestly don’t get how you think Tara or Chuck are more worthy a nom than Modern Family, but c’est la vie.
agreed… we’ll just have to agree to disagree… particularly about chuck…
Modern Family stinks
No Archer even in the tough omissions section? I definitely preferred Archer season 2 to, say, Modern Family season 2. Were animated shows under consideration?
I think Family Guy is the only significant animated show to submit in this category. And I can only pick shows/people that were submitted.
Ahh. I gotcha. Thanks for letting me know. I’m curious though… WOULD you have picked Archer or Bob’s Burgers, either for your emmy list or for tough omissions, if they had submitted?
+1 for Archer. The cancer episodes were brilliant.
Wow, any thoughts on why they wouldn’t submit? Archer was funnier than most shows last season, and they certainly have some level of critical respect. Maybe Adam Reed just doesn’t care?
For the same reason The Simpsons gave up on the category a long time ago. There’s a tremendous bias against animation in this category, and the stars have to align exactly right for something like the Family Guy nod a few years ago. For something like Archer – low-rated and on a network with no Emmy comedy traction – there’s no point to it.
And Cyclops, I absolutely would’ve considered Archer, Bob and even The Simpsons (which quietly had its best season in years) were they eligible.
Wow, it’s been so long since I’ve seen The Simpsons it never occurred to me a comeback season was possible. Maybe I’ll check out the latest season when I have the time. Thanks for the tip, Alan.
My own list would probably include Archer in the nominees and then an honorable mention for Bob.
Gotta agree with The Simpsons love. This season had some of the best episodes of the decade, particularly “The Great Simpsina” and “500 Keys.”
Is there a separate animated category? The Simpsons were pretty great this year, I agree; and Bob’s Burgers was really funny. I haven’t seen Metalocolypse mentioned so I will throw that in there.
Not even an honourable mention for ‘Archer’?
oops. I see your reply now alan
Haha, the exact same nominations as I made. Posted this earlier in Feinberg’s post:
My dream nominees would be:
Community
Parks & Recreation (winner)
United States of Tara
Cougar Town
Louie
30 Rock
Community certainly is the most creative of the bunch, Parks & Recreation is the fullest formed series with a solid mix of great character-work and amusing storylines. United States of Tara, while not in anyways a comedy, still deserves its dues for being such a fantastic and ambitious show. Itâ€™s terrible that it got cancelled. There was times in the first season of Louie where I just had to pause because I thought I was having a heart attack from laughing, but it wasnâ€™t as consistent as the other shows I picked, and at times it was a bit too cold. 30 Rock had easily one of its best seasons yet, and Iâ€™m happy that it is a lock to be nominated again this year for comedy series.
These shows will get nominated:
The Office
Modern Family
Glee
Hot in Cleveland
The Big C
30 Rock
I wouldnâ€™t put it past the academy to put the woefully unfunny Nurse Jackie in that category as well, even if itâ€™s undeserved for its lazy, uneven third season. Parks & Recreation is certainly a dark horse as well, due to the love for Amy Poehler and the buzz surrounding it. The Office is deserved, if only for the farewell Carell arch of the season. Sadly I think Modern Family played it a bit too safe this year, with little character development and a bit too obvious laughs. Felt very much dumbed down this year. Glee doesnâ€™t even deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence as many of these others shows after the inconsistent and down-right terrible season it had, but it will get nominated nevertheless. The terrible Hot in Cleveland will sadly also get nominated due to its Golden Globe nomination earlier this year, and its throwback nature to comedies of the 80s and 90s. Betty White certainly helps it. The Big C is undeserved due to how inconsistent it was â€“ terrific pilot, some good episodes along the way, others truly horrible, but a fantastic finale. I find all the characters grating and there wasnâ€™t too many laughs in the best episodes of the series. As said earlier, 30 Rock is the only deserving nominee from those who will certainly get in the race. Thatâ€™s a bit depressing to think of, given how terrific Community, Parks & Recreation and Cougar Town have all been this season.
Do animated comedies not go in this category? Because otherwise I would think that Archer is worth at least an HM.
Oops. Just read other comments.
With the caveat that I haven’t watched Tara or Cougar Town, my top 6 would be, in order
1. Louie
2. Parks and Rec
3. Community
4. Archer
5. 30 Rock
6. The Office (if only for the proposal and farewell episodes)
I know you just said Archer doesn’t submit in this category, but given that I obviously *don’t* have an Emmy ballot, I can afford to waste the vote.
Should Be Nominated
Archer
Community
Cougar Town
Modern Family
Parks and Recreation
30 Rock
Winner: Parks and Recreation
In a perfect world, the funniest and most heartwarming comedy of the year would walk away with this category in a landslide. In reality, Iâ€™ll consider it a tremendous victory if it can somehow come away with a nomination. The same holds true for Community and Cougar Town. Archer has absolutely no chance as an animated show on a network voters tend to ignore, but itâ€™s the only comedy that made me laugh as hard and as consistently as Parks and Rec.
Will Be Nominated
The Big Bang Theory
The Big C
Glee
Modern Family
The Office
30 Rock
Winner: Modern Family
The second season of Modern Family wasnâ€™t as consistent as its first, but it still managed to be very funny and sweet, particularly when it focused on Phil and Claire. Emmy votersâ€™ complacency favors a repeat, and to be fair, it remains a far more deserving and hopefully more likely winner than its fellow returning second-year series, Glee, which spent large portions of its own second season flying spectacularly off the rails. 30 Rock had a strong year and will deserve its inevitable nomination, and while The Office wasnâ€™t nearly as consistent or funny its three (surviving) NBC brethren, it had enough good moments packed around Hollyâ€™s return and Michaelâ€™s departure arc that I wonâ€™t complain about it remaining in the field (as opposed to last year, when it presented essentially no redeeming qualities). The Big Bang Theory will likely continue its upward trend in nominations and grab Curb Your Enthusiasmâ€™s open slot, while The Big C, the shiny new toy over at Showtime, displaces last yearâ€™s shiny new toy Nurse Jackie â€“ both of them edging out the more deserving United States of Tara.
Other Notables: United States of Tara, Louie, Chuck
And yes, I’m aware that Archer didn’t actually submit in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, and is therefore ineligible. Why stop that from letting a fantasy list be a true fantasy list?
Don’t watch “Tara” or “Cougar Town” so my ballot would have to be
“Parks and Rec”
“Community”
“Louie”
“30 Rock”
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
“Modern Family”
If I actually had an Emmy ballot, I don’t think I’d be able to bring myself to give “The Office” my vote. Too much disappointment lies there.
+1000000 for the Archer love. I probably would also have included Bob’s. The list would look something like Archer, Bob’s Burgers, P&R, Community, 30 Rock and Louie.
I will go ahead and guess that Modern Family gets the win, especially based on Dan’s pragmatic nominations.
Should Be Nominated:
Community
Parks and Recreation
Louie
Cougar Town
30 Rock
Always Sunny
–
Will Be
Modern Family
Glee
The Office
The Big C
30 Rock
Nurse Jackie
As much as I would love to see Archer S2 get a nod, is it possible that the language/sexual humour/etc isn’t tolerated in a comedy category? If so, I imagine this would explain any criminal ignoring of Louie also.
On another note, as a former childhood Simpsons obsessive who has been a bit disillusioned over the past few years and has stuck to watching repeats/dvds, can anyone else back up claims of a good season this year?
Curb Your Enthusiasm has been nominated multiple times in the category. Sex and the City was nominated. Entourage (ugh). Etc. Language/content isn’t an issue.
I still find 30 Rock the weakest of the four Thursday NBC comedies. (We shall not speak about the other which kept Parks and Rec off the air for half the season.) Can’t really pick The Office over either Parks and Rec or Community, but will not be surprised to see it nominated. I will be shocked and happy if Louis makes the cut.
I just stumbled onto “Raising Hope” a few weeks ago. Great writing, lots of laughs and a wonderful cast!
This list is incomplete without an inclusion of The Killing. I laughed harder during The Killing than I did at any television shows in years. Veena Sud deserves piles of comedy Emmys for that show.
That’s a solid list. I’d personally swap Tara for Modern Family simply because Modern Family made me laugh more than Tara did, and this is a list of comedies, nevertheless, I endorse your list wholeheartedly.
Cougar Town and Parks and Recreation are my picks. I really can’t think of another show that I’d like to see nominated.
Parks and Recreation, Louie & Community are the 3 best. I disagree about 30 Rock, though. I thought this season was dreadful.
Futurama would by far get my animated vote over any other and over any live action other than Parks and Community. An amazing accomplishment to come back (especially after some very spotty movies) with such a great season.
Parks and Recreation – WINNER
Community
The Office
Cougar Town
Louie
Archer
Absolutely agree on Parks, Community, Louie and 30 Rock. I only came back to Parks because Alan said it had evolved beyond an Office clone, and agree it is probably now the most deserving on this list (although both community and Louie are incredibly strong). I haven’t watched Tara. I wouldn’t include Cougar Town either. I’ve tried Cougar Town many times, even after people said it got better, and I still feel it’s like a poor Seinfeld wannabe. Too much forced banter, and those loud musical chords in lieu of canned laughter with every “punchline”.
On your tough omissions list, I always found The Office to be wildly uneven. Often outrageously funny, but more often the uncomfortable humor is just plain uncomfortable, and unpleasant. My fifth pick would be Chuck—It’s the only hourlong comedy on TV right now, and this season really had some standout episodes (especially compared to the more dramatic third season). My last pick would be Raising Hope. I never expected that show to be as funny as it ended up. I almost didn’t watch it after Alan and Dan’s initial review. For some reason they seemed to think that a show about a family raising a baby after her mom was electrocuted wouldn’t be hilarious :). I’m glad I gave that one a chance.
My top 6 personal preferences for the category are
1. Louie
2. Parks and Recreation
3. Community
4. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
5. Modern Family
6. 30 Rock
It should be a no-brainer on why i chose the top three shows. All three of them are the smartest and funniest pieces of work on tv. Louie stands out as a shows that so tightly walks the line between dramatic and comical that every episode we are treated to something special and unique. In its first season Louie went from hilarious poker games to thought provoking situations that reflect our modern day social scene.
A smaller 16 episode season of Parks and Recreation was its best yet as the antics of Leslie Knope and company crafted yet another memorable season. Ranging from heartfelt moments to just plain silly ones it proved the the network sitcom is still alive and kicking.
Community also is a great example of a creative and unique network sitcom. with its all out wackiness and crazy spoofed plots its second season made truly made me a fan. Dan Harmon continued to do what work with season one by a longer stride. From putting the group though a chaotic paintball game that represented modern barren combat to an all time series best episode in “Advanced Dungeons and Dragons”. Defiantly deserving of a nomination though sadly unlikely.
It’s Always Sunny may not have had its best season but it still was the place to find the darkest laughs on tv. Again each main cast member got his or her own wonderful standout moments, as well a great mini arch with Dee’s pregnancy breathed new life into the series. plus with that hilarious one hour season ender it’s hard not to consider this one of the top comedies on tv.
Sure Modern Family may not have been as great in season two but it did constantly make me laugh for the majority of the season. My biggest gripe of the season was the overuse of Eric Stonestreet’s Cam but looking past that it also opened up other characters and gave my favorite guy of the season Ty Burrell much more to do.
Finally, 30 Rock sure did make a big turn around in season 5. After season four’s constant up and down selection of episodes, i totally agree that it was just flat out more funny and back to what i enjoyed about the show in the first place. with a strong arch about TGS possibly being cancelled and Liz and her boyfriend’s relationship, it sure did have a fairly strong season. I initially was thinking about not including 30 Rock in my personal picks, but then i looked at episodes like “College” I realize that the show still has power and can be one of the best comedies on tv