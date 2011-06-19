If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Welcome to part five of our journey through the Emmy ballot on HitFix. Once again, Fienberg and I are approaching each category from two directions, with Dan as the pragmatist and me as the optimist. So as we move onto the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama category, Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees, starting with the most likely candidates before eventually moving onto a bit of wish fulfillment, while after the jump, I continue to pretend that I’m a voting member of the TV Academy and have to pick six nominees for this category. (And, again, actors determine what category to submit themselves in, or whether to submit at all. You can download the full performers list here.)
Speaking of actors choosing which category to place themselves in, Elisabeth Moss pushed herself up to the lead category this year, which seems reasonable given how prominent Peggy was to this season of “Mad Men.” (January Jones, on the other hand, stayed lead, despite Betty being marginalized.) As Don Draper struggled with personal problems, Peggy came into her own professionally, and Moss and Jon Hamm had an acting duel for the ages in “The Suitcase.” Assuming she gets a nomination (a reasonable assumption, unless it’s just been so long that some voters forget about the show), and if she submits that episode, it’s hard to imagine her not winning.
To my tremendous surprise and pleasure, Connie Britton somehow got a nomination last year – a long overdue recognition of how incredible she’s been on “Friday Night Lights.” She was, if anything, even better this season (though some of her best stuff has yet to air on NBC, so I’ll say little). The bad thing about Emmy laziness is that it’s hard for new blood to crack the various nomination fields. The good thing is that once new blood gets in, it tends to stay in for a while (unless that new blood is Michael Chiklis), so I have a reasonably good feeling that Connie will get her second and final nomination for this role. And that’s nice, because she deserves an armful of those trophies
Showtime’s version of “Shameless” as a whole was tonally uneven and suffered from spending too much time on William H. Macy’s character (or, at least, for not realizing how unlikable and unfunny Frank was). But at the same time, the show features a bunch of terrific performances from its young cast, none better than Emmy Rossum as eldest sibling and defacto maternal figure Fiona Gallagher. She was fierce, she was vulnerable, she was funny, she was sexy as hell (even when fully and unglamorously clothed) and she commanded the screen. I’d never noticed her in anything before this, and have been told by others that this is a complete revelation from her past work; hopefully this isn’t a career aberration but a young actress figuring it out and taking her abilities to the next level. Because if she can keep this up not only on “Shameless,” but in other parts, she has the tools to be a very big star.
Everyone assumed Julianna Margulies was a lock to win this award a year ago. Instead, Kyra Sedgwick walked off with the Emmy (and will, along with Mariska Hargitay and some of the other usual suspects, make the final nominations list ahead of several of my choices). And there were times in “The Good Wife” season two – particularly late in the season, after Alicia found out about Kalinda and Peter – where the Kings seemed to be going out of their way to make sure their girl didn’t go home empty-handed a second year in a row. Alicia Florrick overall is still a fairly cool, buttoned-down customer, but there was even more opportunity this year for Margulies to show the cracks in Alicia’s armor. I still believe Moss is the favorite if she submits “The Suitcase,” but scenes like this certainly give Margulies a fighting chance:
Lauren Graham was actually the last addition to the “Parenthood” cast, having been brought in to replace Maura Tierney when Tierney got sick after the pilot was shot. What’s funny about that is that Graham, more than any of the show’s other three leads and probably more than anyone in the cast, period, is so perfectly tailored to the messy blend of comedy and drama, of silliness and anguish. She can do self-deprecating humor with ease and cry like nobody’s business – and there were times this season where it felt like she did noting but cry, and yet she was so good at it that it never got tedious. Graham was somehow never nominated for an Emmy for her outstanding work on “Gilmore Girls,” but “Parenthood” is on a more Emmy-friendly network, and I hold out hope that one day the Academy will notice that she’s been awesome for a whole lot of years now.
It’s hard to remember there was a time in the life of “Fringe” when Anna Torv actually seemed like a liability. She was the bland, opaque lead who was there to deliver exposition, pull out her gun, and then try to stay out of the way while John Noble and Joshua Jackson made the show entertaining. That seems like a lifetime ago, after a season in which Torv played three different characters in Olivia, Fauxlivia and, briefly, Spock(*). Often, these kinds of mirror universe stories tend to underline how boring the regular version of the character is, but Olivia actually became just as compelling as Fauxlivia. And in the Fauxlivia-centric episodes, Torv was more than able to carry the show while Jackson was absent and Noble was both marginalized and sane. It took the “Fringe” writers a long time to figure out both this character and their leading lady’s strengths and weakeness, but boy do they get it now.
(*) His character may have another name on “Fringe.” I go with Spock.
Tough omissions: “Body of Proof” isn’t my kind of show, yet I almost would have watched it every week just to enjoy Dana Delany‘s star turn as Dana Delany: Medical Examiner if the show didn’t air opposite Margulies and Graham’s shows. “The Killing” ultimately frustrated me and Sarah Linden turned out to be a maddeningly opaque character, but Mireille Enos’ screen presence was the main thing keeping me interested in the show in the early going. Based on screentime and narrative importance, Lena Headey probably isn’t a lead on “Game of Thrones,” but I’m not sure anyone was, other than maybe Sean Bean, and Headey and the writers did an excellent job of making a character most of the books’ readers despised into someone who was, if not sympathetic, then at least understandable. Melissa Leo has been strong again on “Treme” in the scenes involving Toni’s grief and her relationship with her daughter, but a lot of her screen time has unfortunately been devoted to the season’s weak link storyline, a cold case investigation in which she mainly delivers or listens to exposition. Similarly, Katey Sagal was terrific on “Sons of Anarchy” when the scripts allowed her to be – primarily in a tangential but still powerful arc involving Gemma’s senile father – but a lot of the season’s later scripts couldn’t keep Gemma from turning into a caricature for a while. (In both cases, it’s not the actresses’ fault, but it’s enough to vault some others past them.) The grown-up version of “Grey’s Anatomy” this season suited Ellen Pompeo, whose material in the wake of the spree shooting wasn’t quite as flashy as Sandra Oh’s but was still quite good. And Jeanne Tripplehorn once again did her best to rise above some really iffy “Big Love” writing.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My honorable mentions go to Melissa Leo (Treme), Jennifer Beals (The Chicago Code), and Mireille Enos (The Killing). They each did great jobs on their characters, but none were other-worldly and the characters were mostly one-dimensional. The same cannot be said about the actresses below.
Again, I don’t watch The Good Wife. Here are my nominees (in no particular order):
Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
Lauren Graham (Parenthood)
January Jones (Mad Men)
Anna Torv (Fringe)
I’ll take Britton in a close call over Moss for my winner.
I agree that January Jones, though in my opinion not neccesarily emmy-worthy, did some nice work in her more limited time on Mad Men this year. The scene in the bathroom at the restaurant after seeing Don with Bethany had some real subtlety to it and gave her a chance to do something a little different than usual. I don’t watch all the other shows, but very happy to see Lauren Graham on the list. Her range is just incredible.
january jones is a terrible actress! terrible terrible. she is a good fit for the role, i guess. but i think the whole problem with betty (her being so awful and unlikable) lies with her… yes, the writing is not kind to her but if they had an actress that was able to emote… people would be able to root for her somehow.
i think elizabeth moss deserves a win, even if my heart is secretly rooting for tami taylor!
i am also not crazy about julianna margulies on the good wife. i like julianna, i love the show and i am interested and root for the character, yet i feel like something is off.
elisabeth deserves this, i think
Jennifer Beals????!? Oh, HELL no! Much as I wanted that show to succeed, the scripts never gave her much, and that awful accent Beals could never settle into made me grind my teeth!! Her performance *really* doesn’t belong in this category, and it really didn’t help keep the show on the air, either.
I really don’t see why Julianna Margulies was denied last year except for the academy’s mental laziness again, and I hope she isn’t denied this year. She’s been spot on, with a vengeance, and deserves the Emmy. Would LOVE to see Melissa Leo make the nominees, but the academy hates David Simon and this season hasn’t quite given Leo the kind of scripts she had last year, though that could change before the season ends. Anna Torv would certainly make my list, but the academy also hates sci-fi — especially sci-fi that is speculative but still science based rather than out-and-out fantasy, i.e. intelligent and fascinating — so I’m not holding my breath that Torv ever gets an Emmy. But MAN, did she exercise those acting chops this year! And every moment was believable. A nomination is the least she should get. But that means the academy would actually have to have been watching the show this year, and that’s not a given.
BTW, amazing, ain’t it, how this category has so many fewer possibles than the men’s category. Again, a dearth of really good roles for actresses. Sigh.
You are so right about everything you said about Lauren Graham. I consider her consistently being overlooked for “Gilmore Girls” to be one of Emmys biggest fuck ups! And as great as Elisabeth Moss was this season on “Mad Men,” I’m going to give the edge to Julianna Margulies, who was just blisteringly good this season on “The Good Wife.”
Shock! My nominees perfectly mirror Alan’s. These should flat-out be the nominees, no question about it:
1. Elisabeth Moss
2. Anna Torv
3. Lauren Graham
4. Connie Britton
5. Emmy Rossum
6. Julianna Margulies
Should Be Nominated
Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Emmy Rossum, Shameless
Katey Sagal, Sons of Anarchy
Anna Torv, Fringe
Winner: Anna Torv
By the slightest hair over Elisabeth Moss. Moss unquestionably had the best showcase episode in â€œThe Suitcaseâ€ and several other killer episodes besides. She was both devastating and powerful … but so was Torv, especially in the arc where Olivia had to come to terms with the idea that someone else had been living her life and sharing a bed with the man she loved. Olivia Dunham has quietly gone from a cipher to one of the most complex and heartbreaking characters on TV, almost entirely on the strength of Torvâ€™s performance alone. Since she has almost no chance at picking up a nomination at the actual awards (whereas Moss will be the favorite), I would single out Anna Torv here.
Will Be Nominated
Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights
Mireille Enos, The Killing
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer
Winner: Julianna Margulies
Emmy voters may be complacent when it comes to handing out nominations (see Hargitay, Mariska), but when it comes to singling out winners, they like to spread the wealth, if a bit late. Everyone and their mother thought Margulies had this award in the bag last year, and they ended up giving it to Sedgwick after five years of playing the bridesmaid. This year, Moss would be the most deserving winner, and she holds the edge over Margulies on the strength of her likely submission episode. But Margulies is a beloved industry veteran turning in some career-best work, and she got to play some of her best scenes with last yearâ€™s Emmy-darling Archie Panjabi (another surprise winner). I just donâ€™t think that theyâ€™ll pass her over two years in a row.
Other Notables: Jennifer Beals (â€œThe Chicago Codeâ€), Lauren Graham (â€œParenthoodâ€), Lena Headey (â€œGame of Thronesâ€), Stana Katic (â€œCastleâ€)
Alan said “I almost would have watched it every week just to enjoy Dana Delany’s star turn as Dana Delany: Medical Examiner if the show didn’t air opposite Margulies and Graham’s shows”
What no DVR or TiVo?
None with three tuners, no.
The Good Wife is now on Sundays will that make you more likely to watch Body of Proof?
My favourites:
1. Katey Sagal
2. Elizabeth Moss
3. Connie Britton
4. Mireille Enos
5. January Jones
6. Lena Headey
I only watched the pilot of Shameless, but Rossum was terrific.
I haven’t seen Shameless and thus Emmy Rossum’s performances, but other than that I couldn’t agree more with your list Alan. I would not object to any of them winning, though it’d be nice to see Connie Britton get the recognition she deserves for Tami Taylor.
Elizabeth Moss (MAD MEN), Julianna Margulies (THE GOOD WIFE), Connie Britton (FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS), Mireille Enos (THE KILLING) and Emmy Rossum (SHAMELESS).
The final nominee will probably be Emmy winner Kyra Sedwick. I don’t watch The Closer but I think anyone who is not Mariska Hargitay is cool.
It’s sad that you (and everybody here, apparently) don’t watch The closer, because believe you me when I say that Kyra Sedgwick is as awesome as Elisabeth Moss, Julianna Margulies or Connie Britton.
No. I will not believe you.
I know her performance is great, but it’s hard to start with a procedural (am I right?) show seven seasons late!
GUYITC: I recommend that you watch the episode that gave Kyra her Emmy (if you haven’t already done so), “Maternal Instincts”. If you still do not believe me… we’ll just have to agree to disagree. In fact, I actually thought that Kyra was the best of all six last year and deserved her award. This year, however, she doesn’t have an episode like “The Suitcase” or “In Sickness”, but as always, she will deserve her nomination.
SAULO: I don’t like to skip episodes (and The closer is the rare kind of show that is good from its very first episode), but if you’re really interested in watching the show, you could start from the 6th season. The show doesn’t pay very attention to continuity, it’s much more focused on the cases. Then, when you have some time left, you can watch the other five.
glad to see Lena Headey included here, though she was probably not a lead. love her ever since her awesome work as Sarah Connor. she is killing it as the most hated woman on screen now. there are so many people hating her character Queen Cercei that they are making blame on the actress! that actually made me think she deserve more credit, and i agree, making her character somewhat understandable other than just despicable (in the book).
I think Elisabeth Moss has a lot of momentum this year due to the episode The Suitcase, arguably the best of the series so far, but this season didn’t have enough story for Peggy though. I would LOVE to see Anna Torv getting a nomination, she really proved herself to be a dynamic actress, tackling three different persona and never feel gimmicky. it’s a shame genre show never get much love.
When i think of lead actress, i think of Julianna Margulies, and this is her year. Her character is front and center of the show, and her performance has been phenomenal from the beginning. she brought this extremely complicated character to life, from a repressed housewife to a confident working woman with ambition for her future. some of her best moment on the show is when her expression alone tell the character’s story even without dialogue. she’ll win, now that emmy voters finally awarded Kyra Sedgwick last year.
Mariska hargitay should be nominated but she probably won’t win
”
It’s hard to remember there was a time in the life of “Fringe” when Anna Torv actually seemed like a liability. She was the bland, opaque lead who was there to deliver exposition, pull out her gun, and then try to stay out of the way while John Noble and Joshua Jackson made the show entertaining. ”
While I completely agree with you on that, it still bugs me that Torv caught a lot of crap (and the internet being what it is, very personal and sexist abuse too often) for some seriously bad work in the writer’s room. Yes, I know the audience POV/surrogate character is always hard to do well, but ‘Fringe’ pretty much demanded Olivia be compared to an occasion when it was done right from the start, Scully in ‘The X-Files’.
To Headey’s credit as a possible lead, I think she was the only character with a speaking role in all ten episodes. Still, as if to make up for that, she doesn’t have a particularly large role in any of them.
i never thought anna torv was a liability, i’ve never really understood those comments. she’s had to portray a quite unsettled character, a royally screwed and socially awkward fbi agent who cares about nothing else but saving the world and has thus lost touch with reality. i think she’s always done a fine job and that now, in retrospect, it’s clear that those critics were due to the personality of the character she portrayed, rather than her acting skills. she’s awesome, she deserves to win!
as for lauren graham, i firmly believe she’s a strong candidate. i’m not so bothered by the fact that she was never nominated when she was in gilmore girls because, imo, she didn’t shine as much as she does now in parenthood. she’s really showing what she’s capable of these days.
of course julianna margulies is great too, always has (beloved carol!!).
my heart, however, goes to anna torv!
Melissa Leo’s become one of the best drama actresses Melissa Leo’s work is definitely remarkable, she’s one of the best actresses in the industry especially after her perfect role in Treme</a she totally deserves every award she's won and to me she's the most talented admirable woman in Hollywood, thumbs up for her.