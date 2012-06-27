If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Time for part 7 of our look at the Emmy nominations process for 2012. As always, Fienberg and I are going to approach things in two ways. I’ll pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and make my picks for the six actors or shows I would put on my ballot, while Dan will rank the potential nominees from most likely to least. And, as always, we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t consider people who didn’t submit themselves, nor can we reassign anyone to a more suitable or easier category.
We’re continuing to move through the lead performer categories, this time with Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Dan’s predictions are here, and my preferences are coming right up…
This category doesn’t have the absurd depth of its supporting counterpart (what does?), but boy is it tough at the top. Five of last year’s nominees return, and Bryan Cranston is eligible again after sitting out last year’s window. So it could very easily be those six guys. And while I stopped watching both “House” and “Dexter” a while ago, it wasn’t because of the fine work Hugh Laurie and Michael C. Hall were doing. That said, there are a couple of new performances I really want to see recognized, plus a departing performance that’s different from Laurie, so I’m going to shake things up a bit. But let’s start with the familiar, obvious choices.
Bryan Cranston has won this category every year he’s been eligible. He’s deserved to win it every year he’s been eligible – though a number of the people he kept from winning have been just as deserving – and if he gets called to the podium in September, he’ll be deserving then, too. With each passing season of “Breaking Bad,” Walter White recedes and Heisenberg ascends, and Cranston continues to be mesmerizing as he plays that transformation from milquetoast to monster.
I’m starting to fear that Jon Hamm isn’t going to win one of these things for playing Don Draper. Last year seemed like it had to be his year, since Cranston was ineligible and Hamm had what seemed like a perfect submission episode in “The Suitcase.” But Hamm didn’t win then, and the competition’s only going to be tougher this year. But he continues to be fantastic in this role, this year showing a different, unsettling side of the character as Don obsessed on his new marriage and let work slide in the process, before ultimately accepting that his wife is more independent than he had hoped, and that he needs to define himself by the success of the agency. He may not have had a single episode with the range of “The Suitcase,” but over the course of the season – the “Mystery Date” fever dream, the aftermath of the Howard Johnson trip, his reaction to Joan and Peggy’s professional transitions, and more – he was superb.
I would unfortunately not be surprised to see Timothy Olyphant get bumped to make room for some new (and/or more famous) blood in this category, especially since the Academy has always displayed ambivalent feelings towards FX dramas. And there’s also the danger that in a season with so many vivid supporting performances, Olyphant might get overlooked. In fact, the rise of villainy in Harlan only gave Olyphant more to play, as Raylan grew increasingly frustrated with Wynn Duffy (see below), Boyd, Limhouse, Quarles, his father and all the rest, and as his personal and professional lives fell apart at once. I’ve been rewatching “Deadwood” this summer, and as good as Olyphant was on that all-time great show, this is an even deeper, more varied performance.
Now we get to people who weren’t nominated last year. Let’s start with Dustin Hoffman. When HBO announced that Hoffman had signed on to star in a show written by David Milch and directed by Michael Mann, the assumption was that he’d have a Cranstonian stranglehold on the award for a while. But “Luck” got a very mixed response, and Hoffman’s part of the show not only felt detached from the rest, but often got upstaged by what was happening at the track with the less prominent actors. That said, name recognition and movie star envy alone will get him a nomination, and he’ll deserve it. Yes, Ace’s revenge plot didn’t always feel like a part of the same series as what was happening at the track, but Hoffman’s performance – particularly in the series finale, where he got to play several scenes opposite his son Jake – showed all the resentment, regret, rage and wisdom lurking just beneath Ace’s slick surface. We likely wouldn’t have seen the full power of that performance until the aborted second season, but Hoffman showed more than enough in these nine hours to make the cut.
The assumption is that the awards hardware for “Homeland” this year is going to Claire Danes, but her co-star Damian Lewis is equally deserving of both a nomination and a win. (Though, really, I’d be happy with any of these six winning, plus a few past them. It was a very good year for lead male performances.) If anything, Lewis had the trickier role, in that Danes’ Carrie was an open book, while his Sgt. Brody was one where we only got to see a few pages at a time. But his guarded performance showed just enough to hook us in the early episodes, and only got better as we learned more of what had happened to Brody in captivity and why he made the decisions he had. I’ve been a huge Lewis fan since “Band of Brothers,” and I’m glad to finally see him in a role that has a shot at legitimate awards consideration.
Those five were no-brainers for me. I could have gone in several directions with the sixth slot. Even leaving out Laurie and Hall (where I assume their work was still great, but I simply didn’t see enough to feel confident), I could have gone with Steve Buscemi for the stronger Nucky moments on “Boardwalk Empire,” Kelsey Grammer for erasing all memory of Frasier crane on “Boss,” or Peter Krause for shouldering so much of the load even in the large “Parenthood” ensemble. Ultimately, though, I kept coming back to Ray Romano, who technically qualifies this year because the last six episodes of “Men of a Certain Age” aired during the eligibility window. Like the work by more celebrated co-stars Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula, what’s so impressive about Romano’s performance on “Men” is how small it is, and yet how big the emotions always felt, whether he was dealing with his gambling addiction (see below) or his various fears about himself, his kids and his friends. A great, great performance on a show not enough people saw.
Others considered: Steve Buscemi from “Boardwalk Empire,” Ted Danson from “CSI,” Kelsey Grammer from “Boss,” Charlie Hunnam from “Sons of Anarchy,” Jason Isaacs from “Awake,” Peter Krause from “Parenthood,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan from “Magic City,” Noah Wyle from “Falling Skies.”
I loved Luck and was extremely pissed off about it being cancelled, it had potential to be the next great one. Although that had little to do with Dustin Hoffman, IMO, and everything to do with the supporting characters, the Railbirds in particular. Hoffmans character may have evolved as the series went on but if he steals one from Cranston just because hes Dustin Hoffman thatll be a damn shame. If Cranston was deserving for the first 3 seasons, then i see no reason he shouldnt win a 4th, as it was probably his strongest season yet, that “Crawl Space” scene speaks for itself, as well as that electric scene with Jesse in “End Times”. All Hail the King is the slogan for season 5 and it should apply to the emmys as well, as Cranston is king of this cattegory as long as he’s around. God i love him.
Its also time for Breaking Bad to win best drama.
I think the Emmy’s should just switch it around and give the Best Drama Emmy to Breaking Bad and Best Actor to Jon Hamm, so they’ll both have at least one of each.
Jon Hamm does not deserve an Emmy win for this season. Not his fault … the material wasn’t there for him in this season’s arc.
Christina Hendricks definitely deserves an Emmy win for this season.
@ Dolphin:
Disagree (re: Hamm and the writing/material this season) — that last scene between him and the departing Peggy alone puts him in play as a serious, worthy Emmy-contender this year. Fantastic acting work. While Hamm might not’ve gotten an entire “Suitcase” this season, there was still plenty there during the individual moments to more than put him into contention.
(Sigh) Why do Emmy voters hate Jon Hamm? Anyway, my ballot (in order):
1. Jon Hamm
2. Damian Lewis
3. Bryan Cranston
4. Kelsey Grammar
5. Jason Isaacs
6. Dustin Hoffman
People who deserve a nomination, but miss out: Timothy Olyphant, Steve Buscemi and Tim DeKay.
Replace Kelsey Grammer with Timothy Olyphant, and you and I are in complete agreement. In fact, I’d rank Olyphant in the no. 2 slot. With Hamm in the 6th (for this past Mad Men season … weak scripts for Hamm).
I don’t think Emmy voters hate Jon Hamm. They have just (correctly in my opinion) identified better performances in each of his four seasons. I like Hamm, but Bryan Cranston has been the best actor on television (with the possible exception of costar Aaron Paul) every year he’s been eligible. And I think Kyle Chandler was better last season than Hamm was, so I can’t argue with that either. As for this year, Cranston turned in arguably the best acting ever seen on television, and there were at least half a dozen episodes in which I declared the race over and suggested that the Academy just ship the award to Cranston immediately. Of those, “Crawl Space” was the best, and I just don’t see how he could possibly lose if he submits it. As for the rest of my nominees, I’d go with Damian Lewis, Steve Buscemi, Hamm, Hugh Bonneville and Timothy Olyphant in that order. I like Dustin Hoffman, but I didn’t think he did quite enough to bump out any of the others. And I didn’t see Boss, so I can’t rate Grammar’s performance.
Bern’s list is almost the same as mine. I’d just trade Dustin Hoffman for Hugh Laurie, who did some exceptional work this year, especially in the second-to-last episode. His scene with Robert Sean Leonard inside the car killed me.
Never understood “Men of a Certain Age.” Calling it “small” is accurate, and also descriptive of the weakness. If I want to see 50-something men do and say nothing interesting, I can just go to Denny’s. Can’t see an Emmy nomination for that.
Incredibly insightful analysis there Blake. I can tell you were at Denny’s all night working on it.
Old people are soooo gross, right?
I don’t think Dustin Hoffman deserves a nomination.
Never saw Luck, but I find it hard to believe they would give a nomination to Hoffman over some of the other choices given the limited nature of the show’s run.
@Ricardo: Completely agree. Hoffman was perfectly fine on Luck, but he was no way a Top-6 guy from the past year. I’d even go as far to say that he wouldn’t make the Top 3 performances on Luck.
I agree. While I think Hoffman will get a nomination because of his movie star status, I think that Hamm, Cranston, Lewis, Grammar, Olyphant, Isaacs and Buscemi gave better performances this year.
My ballot :
Steve Buscemi for Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston for Breaking Bad
Jon Hamm for Mad Men
Dustin Hoffman for Luck
Damian Lewis for Homeland
Timothy Olyphant for Justified
I really wanted to put Jason Isaacs on here, but couldn’t bring myself to knock someone else off the list.
I love that you put Ray Romano on the list. I think sometimes those quieter moments of acting are the most phenomenal. And knowing nothing about acting, I can only imagine must be some of the most difficult to convey.
Yet Jason Isaacs in the episode where he is stuck in the red world and has to “face” the death of his son, was just incredible also. In a different, but
at least equally powerful way.
If there could be an emmy tie, I would have to go with Hamm (for last year really more than this year) and Issacs. Just incredible work from both of them.
Timothy Olyphant had better not be overlooked this year. Season 3 was a fantastic season. Justified is the most entertaining show currenty on television, and Olyphant IS Justified.
Buscemi, Cranston, Hamm, Hunnam, Olyphant.
And Romano.
Can’t argue with any of your choices, though I’d be tempted to give the sentimental vote to Laurie ahead of Romano.
This list did remind me, however, of how much I loved John Ortiz on Luck. I don’t think he was mentioned on either of the Supporting Actor articles you guys did, and I just wanted to praise him here. Escalante could have been a classic character given a little more time. Hell, Kevin Dunn as well.
He was Sawyering up at the end!
Poor Laurie brought such a unique character (with an American accent) to us and he will never win an Emmy.
Laurie should have won the Emmy for House Seasons 1 and 2. He was robbed.
Cranston should win for that clip alone.
Jon Hamm was robbed last year, but this year it should be Bryan Cranston by a mile. Sorry, Mr. Draper.
Kyle Chandler deserved his win last year. He is a master acting class in sublety with little to no dialogue.
The “crawl space” scene, and the “one who knocks” scene, get most of the love, but I think Cranston’s finest acting all season was in “Salud” when he totally falls apart while talking to Walt Jr.
I can find 4 or 5 different Cranston moments that are better than any 1 moment from anybody else.
I’d love to see Hamm win the award, but when it’s all said and done, Cranston deserves it.
1) Cranston
2) Lewis
3) Hamm
4) Isaacs
5) Buscemi
Who is your number 6? There are 6 nominees.
I know, but the only other Dramas that I watched last year involved guys who I don’t think deserved a nomination: Falling Skies (Wyle), Dexter (Hall), and The Walking Dead (Lincoln).
Voters are allowed to nominate between 0-6, so I just cut mine off at five.
If I had to pick one of them I guess I’d go with Wyle. Hall was given awful material, and Lincoln had too many “blah” episodes to counteract his good ones. Falling Skies is the epitome of average, but Wyle has done a very solid job with what he’s been given.
I think a lot of people are overlooking just how good Kelsey Grammer was in Boss simply because the show itself doesn’t stand with the likes of Breaking Bad and Homeland. But honestly, I’m not sure anybody other than Cranston gave quite as good a performance as him. My list would be:
Bryan Cranston
Kelsey Grammer
Damian Lewis
Jon Hamm
Timothy Olyphant
Steve Buscemi
Buscemi is another one who cannot be counted out.
I think a lot of people don’t like Grammer’s life off the screen. That could impact his chances.
I think it just comes down to the fact that not many people watched Boss. If anything ends up denying Grammer of a nomination, I think that will be the cause.
My choices, in order:
1. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
2. Damian Lewis (Homeland)
3. Jon Hamm (Mad Men)
4. Timothy Olyphant (Justified)
5. Jason Isaacs (Awake)
6. Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)
Tough Omissions
7. Hugh Laurie (House)
8. Dustin Hoffman (Luck)
9. Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)
10. Ray Romano (Men of a Certain Age)
11. Michael C. Hall (Dexter)
12. Nathan Fillion (Castle)
I’ve never watched an episode of Boss, so I can’t comment on Kelsey Grammer’s worthiness (for the record, I think he will be nominated, I just can’t say if he should be). I haven’t seen the most recent season of Parenthood either, or else Peter Krause might have cracked that second list (probably not the top one – those 6 are pretty solid).
Having only watched the season premieres of Boardwalk Empire, Luck and Justified and a few episodes of Men of a Certain Age, I can’t comment on a great number of performances, which is a shame.
I’m still happy because Kyle Chandler won last year, to be honest. About this category I’m on a different state of mind : I couldn’t care less about who gets nominated.
My top choices are Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm and Kelsey Grammer.
Idealistically, this top 6 would include Aaron Paul, Peter Dinklage and Joel Kinnaman (all of them are leads for me)
I’d complete my ballot with Damian Lewis, Hugh Laurie and William H. Macy (although I always thought Shameless should be submitted as a Comedy show).
So how many categories are you planning to cover? :)
Wow, even a show as smart as Justified pulls the old “threaten a man with a gun with no round in the chamber, then jack the slide for dramatic effect” trick. Lame.
My ballot would be…
Bryan Cranston
Jon Hamm
Kelsey Grammer
Damian Lewis
Timothy Olyphant
Steve Buscemi
I don’t think Buscemi deserves it, but I’d be shocked if he didn’t get nominated. Cranston should be the obvious winner. Grammer was excellent in “Boss” and would be th dark horse if I had to choose one.
Bryan Cranston. Is superb as Walter White. And when invites the Heisenberg part in your witnessing an actors actor. He’s surely the favorite. What other names appear on the ballot is recognize fine acting. But know one could portray Gilligan’s character. Better than Cranston.
Who cares if Hamm and Laurie and whatever don’t have Emmys. In Hollywood, TV is still in the back seat and the only award besides the Oscar that people even remotely care about is the Globe. Which, by the way, Laurie and Hamm and Hall all have. The only one that doesn’t have it is Cranston, who deserves it more than anyone. And due to the sham of this year’s Kelsey Grammer win. And yes, there are people who have seen Boss and wouldn’t put Grammer anywhere near an award contenders list. It’s a terrible show but most of all, his performance is bland when it isn’t hammy, a complete waste of time. And this is coming from a huge Frasier fan.
HUGH LAURIE should have been nominated and should have WON.