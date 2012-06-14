If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

It’s Emmy nominating time once again, which means it’s time for Fienberg and I to resume our annual tradition of predicting the people and shows we either wish will be nominated (me) or think will be (Dan). I pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and pick the six performers/shows per category that I’d be happiest to see nominated, while Dan runs down the contenders in each category, starting with the locks, then moving to the contenders and then the ridiculous longshots.
And in both cases, we’ll be operating off of the actual Emmy ballot, so if a performer didn’t submit themselves (say, Yvonne Strahovski from “Chuck”), we won’t consider them. And if a performer or show was submitted in a category that doesn’t seem quite right (say, Rob Lowe continuing his tradition of always submitting himself as a lead actor), we’re bound by that and can’t reassign them to a more appropriate category, or to one where the competition is lighter.
We’re going to take it category by category, starting out with the field for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. (Here are Dan’s predictions for that batch.)
I’ve been doing this exercise for a few years, and I’ve come to the conclusion that as easy as it is to knock the real Emmy voters for assembling predictable ballots that ignore obviously great work, this is harder than it looks, and there’s no way to have hard and fast rules for it.
In working on this year’s lists, for instance, I chatted with Todd Van Der Werff from The A.V. Club, who’s of the mind that you should only pick one person per show per category. I can see his point, and have in some years tried to do that in certain categories, but even in those years I didn’t stick to it with every category. Taking that approach this year, for instance, would mean that I couldn’t nominate both Giancarlo Esposito and Aaron Paul, and that ain’t happening. Period.
As I studied this category, I found myself gravitating to two of my three favorite comedies (the other being “Louie,” which has no supporting actors or actresses) and realized I could easily fill 5 of the six slots with guys from “Parks and Recreation” and “Community.” Then I thought about Todd’s belief in sharing the wealth, and also in the notion that many of these guys have consistently been on my fake allot each year, and that the point is to reward the best work, period, and not necessarily the work on my favorite shows. (When we get to some other categories, you’ll see I picked actors on shows I largely dislike.) If I filled my ballot out this way, would I be any better than the real Emmy voters I complained about for nominating all four “Modern Family” men last year at the expense of Nick Offerman?
But after going back and forth and trying to come up with some kind of Platonic ideal of an Emmy ballot, I decided that these were the six performances I enjoyed most in this category, and if that put me on the same level as the real Emmy voters, so be it.
So let’s start with “Parks and Recreation,” where Nick Offerman has yet to get an actual Emmy nomination, but will likely keep getting my hypothetical vote from now until whenever the show goes off the air. Leslie’s campaign for city council meant this was a less Ron-heavy season than some of the previous ones, but we got another Ron and Tammy story – complete with Offerman playing another side of our macho macho man – got to see Ron provide sound counsel (and good whiskey) to Leslie and Ben, watched him fall in love with puzzles (see below), etc. In some ways, Offerman and the writers have done such a good job in previous seasons of establishing exactly who Ron is that it takes very little to wring a laugh out of him at this point; if you know Ron, the idea that he likes solving riddles is inherently funny. But if he has it slightly easier than the other men in the category, it’s due in large part to the work he did in building this character in the first place.
In previous years, I’ve said there’s no point to me picking a second person from “Parks,” because as good as, say, Adam Scott (who’s not in this category this year, as he submitted for lead actor) is, Offerman was so clearly my favorite that I might as well pick people from other shows. But Chris Pratt has been gaining on Offerman pretty steadily, and Andy’s boundless, idiotic enthusiasm has become a source of just as much laughter – and, at times, warm fuzzies – as Ron’s more restrained approach to life. Whether Andy was working through his bucket list, being a diva in the recording studio, solving Burt Macklin’s greatest case yet or acting out the plots of “Roadhouse” and “Rambo” (see below), Pratt was money in the bank all season.
With my three “Community” guys, it felt like the gap was even narrower. I couldn’t choose between Donald Glover and Danny Pudi either of the two previous years I did this, and to this year I had to add the show’s newest cast regular, Oscar Winner Jim Rash. You know by now the versatility that Glover brings, in the ways that Troy can be either the most immature and ridiculous member of the study group or the most level-headed, sincere one in the bunch. Pudi got to do a lot of interesting dramatic work in a season that spent a lot of time psycho-analyzing Abed, but also had a number of great comic moments. And Oscar Winner Jim Rash 100 percent justified his promotion this year, whether in big Dean Pelton showcases (like the “Apocalypse Now” homage linked to below) or small but hilarious bits (like Pelton having a seizure at seeing Jeff wearing aviator sunglasses).
With one spot open, I contemplated a lot of other actors (see below), several of whom will actually get nominated, all of whom made me happy to watch in one way or another this season. But ultimately, I went with Adam Pally from “Happy Endings,” since Max is not only one of the funniest characters on one of TV’s funniest shows, but played with such confidence by Pally that he often manages to bulldoze his way over parts of the show or character that simply shouldn’t work.
Others considered: Ty Burrell from “Modern Family,” Ted Danson from “Bored to Death,” Charlie Day from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Adam Driver from “Girls,” Jason Gann from “Wilfred,” Max Greenfield from “New Girl,” Tony Hale from “Veep,” Neil Patrick Harris from “How I Met Your Mother,” Josh Hopkins from “Cougar Town,” Jake Johnson from “New Girl,” Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele from “Key & Peele,” Rob McElhenney from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Brian Van Holt from “Cougar Town” and Damon Wayans Jr. from “Happy Endings.”
It’s a shame that both yourself and Dan have overlooked Glenn Howerton this year. I think he was the stand out on Sunny this season, check out his work on the tropical storm episode, and the second half of the school reunion episode. Really great stuff.
Agree with you 100% how Glenn’s Season 7 work on Sunny (one of the most hilarious lines of any show this season came in the retro-con episode explaining Mac’s sudden obesity, when Mac is furious they abandoned the “avatar” plan and left him alone and Dennis says in the most disgusted voice imaginable “Why do you think we’ve been calling you fat this entire time?” That line, and also his delivery of “Trust me–there are far worse people at the Jersey Shore than the cast of THE JERSEY SHORE”, were both Emmy-worthy.
However, beyond Sunny not being a show that’s like to ever get any Emmy traction regardless of how good it is, it’s hard to parse between Howerton and McElhenny as series leads. It’s much easier to point to Charlie Day and Danny DeVito as supporting actors because they clearly fill those roles. That’s why neither Rob or Glenn will ever be a serious contender for a nomination that their performances make them deserving of.
I actually found the last season of IASiP to be quite lacking. The only episode I consistently laughed at was CharDee MacDennis. Not that that should necessarily take away anything from Howerton’s performance.
Thought Chris Pratt passed up Nick Offerman this season. I don’t think I laughed harder this year than when seeing his unbridled joy at removing the ship from the bottle.
I agree. And frankly, had Adam Scott submitted as Supporting instead of Lead, I would have put him ahead of Nick Offerman as well. Don’t get me wrong. I think Offerman is great and I still adore this show, but I’m kind of a little bit over Ron Swanson at this point and enjoy many of the other characters so much more. I realize this probably puts me in the minority and would be met with shock and disbelief within the majority of the Parks fandom, but it’s just how I feel.
I agree. It wasn’t Offerman’s fault; he just wasn’t given as much to do. And this year’s Ron and Tammys, while containing a good Offerman performance, was far from my favorite episode. On the other hand, “I love riddles” is probably my second favorite moment in the show’s entire run behind “network connectivity problems.”
As for Chris Pratt. Holy crap. He was so amazing this year. I don’t even know where to start or what episode would be his submission. The one with the doctor visits? The one with his final exam? (Treat please!) Probably the doctor visits.
As good as multiple episodes were for Andy, I would tend to agree that the one where he gets health insurance and goes to the doctor is his best work of the year.
I certainly wouldn’t say I’m over Ron Swanson, but I don’t think he stood out as much this season for 2 reasons- firstly because, as TJ said, he wasn’t given as much material to work with this year, and secondly because his awesomeness (while no less awesome) is expected at this point, whereas in the past it was more novel. I still think Offerman deserves an Emmy for Ron Swanson’s mere existence though, even if he didn’t have as great a showcase this season.
Agreed – I’m totally hoping this is Community’s year. While I love all three, I feel that Danny Pudi and Donald Glover shine just a little more for me this season. Though if we’re going to be realistic, the Emmy voters are just going to keep ignoring the existence of that show. If season 2 didn’t get nominated for ANYTHING (and I think that was the strongest season), season 3 doesn’t have much hope.
And if Max Greenfield doesn’t get a nod, all Emmy voters will have to put a dollar in the douche jar.
The supporting actor categories are always stuffed full of talent, and this year is no exception. All of the above deserve to be on the ballot, but I actually felt Glover was a bit weaker this season for some reason.
My hypothetical ballot (with preferred winner at the top):
1. Chris Pratt
2. Max Greenfield
3. Ty Burrell
4. Glenn Howerton
5. Jim Rash
6. Nick Offerman
There were *a lot* of people who also deserve to be nominated but for whom I don’t have space: Jason Segel, Damon Wayans Jr., Danny Pudi, Ed O’Neill, Danny DeVito, Chris Parnell, Neil Patrick Harris, James Van Der Beek, Adam Driver, Simon Helberg, Timothy Simons and Adam Pally.
I can’t believe you didn’t include Golden Globe nominee Scott Caan and Jeremy “The Thermometer” Piven in your list.
Wait — Key and Peele, the title stars of their own two-person show, put themselves up in the Supporting category? I officially give up on the Emmys.
I can’t believe you put Charlie and Rob there but not Glenn. Glenn was on fire all season long, with incredible line-readings, and playing a sociopath so damn hilariously.
Anyway, I don’t think this was really a standout season for Donald Glover (compare to previous ones), so in my mind I would replace him with Howerton. I would also replace Pratt with NPH who had a really strong season on what was an up-and-down HIMYM.
Anyway, none of this matters, because it’ll be four MF actors like usual.
A large part of my analytical side thinks Jesse Tyler Ferguson will win via a combination of him being part of the cresting Emmy-winning ensemble (just like John Spencer’s win for Season 3 of West Wing followed the wins for Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford, so Ferguson would be on the same wave started by Eric Stonestreet and continuing with Ty Burrell) and him having that scene in the S3 finale–when he ran into the field near the gas station and just broke down in pain and exhaustion from losing another adoption chance–that’s both Emmy-bait and, objectively speaking, a hell of an acting bit by him.
Such a ridiculuosly tough category that will be unrightfully filled with all Modern Family cast members. So pumped you put Adam Pally up there. He and Damon Wayons Jr. were great this season.
On a side note, I am interested to see if you include Elisha Cuthbert for the females…
Her and Gillian Jacobs both had inspired seasons comedically. The writing for both characters improved (especially for Alex in HE). I doubt either gets nominanted, but they were among my favorite female characters this past season of comedy.
1. Chris Pratt
2. Nick Offerman
3. Danny Pudi
4. Tony Hale (Veep)
5. Ted Danson (Bored to Death)
6. Taran Killam (SNL)
Rob Lowe is an idiot…remember when Rosalind Russell refused to submit her name as supporting for the Oscars for 1955’s Picnic? She could have easily won…but no….she was “too good” for a supporting nomination.
Yeah, we all remember that.
R. Russell??
I’m not sure I’d call Dean Pelton’s reaction to seeing Jeff in aviators “having a seizure”, but I guess that is the most family friendly. I laughed so hard at that scene I thought I was going to have a seizure! My vote is for Offerman, though.
Nick Offerman: He’s Ron F**king Swanson, enough said.
Chris Pratt : Andy has come a long way since the annoying boyfriend in the first season. That turnaround deserves to be recognized.
Donald Glover: As much as I like Danny Pudi and Jim Rash, I just think Donald Glover has SO much range. The emotional outbursts, the level-headed maturity, and even spot-on bluntness: “No. He killed someone! Take him to the police…You guys are so weird.”
Adam Pally: I could take him or Damon Wayans Jr., but Adam Pally is definitely given more to do and does well with it.
Rob McElhenney: 50 pounds. Dude put on 50 pounds. Normally, I’d say Charlie Day, but McElhenney’s immersion into Fat Mac was something I don’t think we’ll see on a TV show again for a long, long time.
Jason Gann: He made me take a man in a dog suit seriously and provided me with the biggest belly laughs probably all year.
God, these nominees would make so many mainstream people irate, but I’d be quite happy. The collective audience of these shows is laughable. Obviously never gonna happen, but hey, we can dream.
If I had a ballot:
Adam Driver for Girls
Donald Glover for Community
Nick Greenfield for New Girl
Nick Offerman for Parks and Recreation
Chris Pratt for Parks and Recreation
Danny Pudi for Community
Pratt’s performance on Parks and Rec has always been excellent — in fact, he was probably the best element of the first season (even though they didn’t really have a handle on the character, they didn’t have much of a handle on Ron either at that point.) IIRC, Andy wasn’t originally planned to stay on the show past breaking up with Ann, but Pratt was too engaging and funny to drop. The single best Andy moment may still be him diving into the Pit back in The Stakeout. But all of his unbridled enthusiasm is great.
I think I would have subbed out Adam Pally for Damon Wayans Jr, who ends up being more versatile with his comedy.
As much as I love Max Greenfield, I kinda hate that his showy Schmidt will get Emmy love over some of these guys. I get that he’s the break out on a break out show, but that shouldn’t mean an automatic lock (which he pretty much is at this point)
I should clarify that I do think Greenfield is great though, and easily the best of the New Girl bunch. It’s just that much more of an obvious Emmy play. My comment is more about the Emmy’s than Greenfield or New Girl (don’t hate me!)
I agree with almost all of Alan’s ballot except for the last one. I’d replace Adam Pally with Max Greenfield. The switch is easy for me because I don’t watch Happy Endings, so I’m not familiar with Pally, but it’s hard for me to believe he was better than Greenfield was this year. The spotlight might have been on Zooey Deschanel, but he MADE that show!
Here are some guys I really liked. Not necessarily better than Alan’s picks, just guys I wouldn’t mind seeing recognized.
Luis Guzman, How to Make it in America
Bill Hader, SNL
Lennie James, Hung
Craig Robinson, The Office
I know these guys have no chance and their shows have been reviled/criticized to varying degrees. But I thought their work was excellent nonetheless.
My pick for the award would go to Offerman and 2nd place wouldn’t even be close.
2. Offerman – Should already have won.
3. Pratt – Perfect.
4. Jake Johnson – He made me laugh very hard and created a likeable protagonist on a show named for another character.
5. Pudi – Ever since we found out he’s the only sane one, everything Abed (and Pudi) does makes perfect sense to me.
1. Adam Driver – Took a minor character and made him one of the most layered, interesting, hilarious characters on TV. His performance is the one I’ll remember most this year.
Alan’s dream ballot is pretty close to mine, but even though I’m a big fan of Chris Pratt and Donald Glover, I’d replace them with Max Greenfield and Damon Wayans Jr.
Wouldn’t it be great is Jim Rash got a nom for Dean Pelton and the Warlockleganger on GoT?
Definitely agreed with your list for the most part (particularly the 5 from Community and Parks), including most of your also-rans, but have a few small quibbles.
First, Jason Segel’s work in ‘Tailgate’ alone is better than anything NPH did this whole season. I love Harris, but he just didn’t really do anything Emmy worth this year.
Secondly, I think I’m still partial to Wayans Jr. out of the happy endings crew, particularly given episodes like the dentist episode, but it’s certainly close, unlike the slam dunk that is a particular supporting actress from that show(Hint: She does an Ellen impression).
Lastly, Tony Hale is definitely deserving, but I feel like Reid Scott should have also at least got an honorable mention for creating one of my favorite characters in Veep whereas Hale is just continuing to basically play Buster Bluth, even if he did play it extremely well.
1. Rob McElhenney – Nothing is funnier than Fat Mac.
2. Nick Offerman
3. Danny Pudi
4. Charlie Day
5. James Van Der Beek – I want to hate him, but he is just so good.
Mine are in order:
1. Nick Offerman
2. Chris Pratt
3. Danny Pudi
4. Ty Burrell
5. Jesse Tyler Ferguson
6. Donald Glover
Chris Pratt? Come on. That character is tired. He’s just a total moron and it’s starting to hurt Plaza’s character because he holds her down by being so dumb. Nick Offerman (and Swanson’s cult following)is one of the only reasons that show wasn’t cancelled a season ago. He is always the highlight of an episode.
The breakout star was Max Greenfield from “New Girl”. He carried that show. Zooey Deschannel is very pretty, but after that, she isn’t funny and needed the other actors to carry that show (and Greenfield, along with Johnson, did just that). His facial expressions and delivery were hilarious.
Overall, Adam Pally should win an award. He is the funniest part of Happy Endings and nails the role. Without him, Season 2 gets cancelled at midseason.
I love Parks and Ron Swanson is great, but I think this season, Andy Dwyer outshined him. And that is no knock on Offerman, but just how funny Chris Pratt was all season.
My choices, in order:
1. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)
2. Danny Pudi (Community)
3. Donald Glover (Community
4. Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings)
5. Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
6. Ed O’Neill (Modern Family)
Toughest Omissions/Second Ballot
7. Jim Rash (Community)
8. Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation)
9. Max Greenfield (New Girl)
10. Adam Driver (Girls)
11. Jason Gann (Wilfred)
12. Adam Pally (Happy Endings)
I’m less Community enthused but otherwise have a lot of similar thoughts:
My ballot would have…
Nick Offerman
Danny Pudi
Damon Wayans Jr.
Adam Driver
Max Greenfield
Jason Gann
This is a really strong category in which many excellent performances will be left out. I think Adam Driver and Jason Gann were terrific in their roles. I loved Max Greenfield on “New Girl”. I think the winner should be Danny Pudi or Greenfield. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nick Offerman won.
Max Greenfield and Adam Pally.