If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Emmy Week (and a half) at HitFix continues with a look at Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, which in some ways was the hardest category I had to deal with.
As usual, Fienberg and I are going with the official Emmy ballot, and approaching the matter in two ways: Dan speculates on who will be nominated (along with some wishful thinking), while I say who would be on my hypothetical ballot.
Dan’s gallery is up, and after the jump are my (tough) choices…
I didn’t have as many actors on my not-so-short list as I did for the comedy and drama supporting actor categories, but with those, I was ultimately able to winnow it down to six and feel happy with those choices. Lead drama actor, on the other hand, was a real bear, so much so that I’m actually going to write a few words about some of the people I just couldn’t find room for on the list, and why. You may not agree with those rationalizations, and there may be times when I don’t, either, but I had to find some way to cut this puppy down to six names, and these were the reasons that made sense to me as I did it.
Kyle Chandler, for example, was his usual fantastic self on “Friday Night Lights,” and as with Connie Britton, it’s an embarrassment that he’s never even been nominated before. But I feel like he was given material that was ever-so-slightly less memorable than in the show’s first three seasons (or than Britton got in the episodes that have yet to air on NBC), as Coach took a bit of a backseat to players past and present, and to his wife.
Even though I’ve tired of “Dexter” as a whole, meanwhile, Michael C. Hall keeps me watching and will absolutely deserve his likely nomination. But this year turned into an acting duel between Hall and John Lithgow, and Lithgow emerged on top. That’s no sin; it’s just the slimmest of excuses to omit Hall in favor of someone else.
In a similar vein, Charlie Hunnam really came into his own in this triumphant second season of “Sons of Anarchy. But this was ultimately Katey Sagal’s season more than it was his.
In the final season of “Lost,” Matthew Fox took a character who had been one of my least favorite ever (at least in terms of prominent characters on shows I otherwise loved) and made him someone I liked and cared about. That’s no small accomplishment. But the structure of “Lost” meant that even as the series lead, he drifted in and out of the narrative, and still was behind supporting players like Josh Holloway, Michael Emerson and Terry O’Quinn in terms of performers who impressed me and made me care the most. Great work in the finale, to be sure.
As to the actual six, in alphabetical order:
Bryan Cranston was not the favorite going into either of the last two Emmy seasons, yet he won the category both times, and could easily keep doing it for as long as “Breaking Bad” is on. That speaks to the laziness of Emmy voters, but also to the fact that Cranston is astonishing as Walter White. Given all the praise I’ve heaped on Aaron Paul in some of the previous Emmy posts, I imagine someone could ask why I wouldn’t disqualify Cranston for the same reason as the men above. To that, I would say that, incredible as Paul was as a solo act, both men were at their best as a duet. Just watch the two of them stuck in the lab all day in the episode “Fly,” arguing and unburdening themselves, to understand their combined brilliance.
Jon Hamm needs to win one of these trophies sooner or later for creating one of TV’s most iconic and fascinating characters of the 21st century. He just has the poor fortune to overlap in era (and channel) with Cranston. Hamm managed to find some compelling new layers in the onion that is Don Draper, and if he submits “The Gypsy and the Hobo,” he might actually have a shot at winning, if only for the way all the air seems to leave Don’s body when it becomes clear how much Betty knows.
After I saw the two-hour “House” season premiere, I predicted that this would finally be the year Hugh Laurie won an overdue Emmy. I didn’t like the rest of the season nearly as much as “Broken,” but that takes nothing away from the work Laurie did (particularly early and late in the year, when the writers were still paying more than lip service to the idea of House trying to change). And his performance in “Broken” was so good and touching and simple that he’d deserve a nomination even if he had spent every other episode that season just cracking inappropriate jokes.
This year, there were few fusions of actor and character as perfect as Timothy Olyphant as 21st century gunslinger Raylan Givens. The swagger, the anger, the laconic humor all fit him as perfectly as Raylan’s Stetson. Raylan is simultaneously a character part and a star turn, and Olyphant expertly handled both the emotional work and charisma necessary to pull it off.
Wendell Pierce was the nominee I had the hardest time with, because his storylines weren’t nearly as meaty as those of the other five nominees, or even of some of the final cuts listed above. “Treme” is a show light on plot to begin with, and Pierce’s itinerant trombonist Antoine Batiste had the lightest plot of anyone on the show: less a story arc than a series of vignettes about the various gigs Antoine fell into and out of in the months after Katrina. Ultimately, a couple of things tipped the scale in his favor. First, Pierce as Batiste is so superhumanly charming that the lack of an arc feels besides the point; you just want to spend time with this man and soak up the atmosphere of this strange but swinging world in which he lives. And he then, by extension, makes the larger world of “Treme” feel rich enough to want to spend time in even when not much seems to be happening with the other characters. Second, there are moments when Pierce is called upon to be more than a suave man with a horn and a lack of proper cab fare, and he nails it every time. A scene in the Mardi Gras episode where Antoine and a Japanese tourist discovered a common bond was one of the most beautiful I saw on any drama this season, and he has a few knockout moments in tomorrow’s finale.
Looking at the four also-rans and five nominees above him, I still can’t quite believe Ray Romano would be the sixth and final man to make my cut. But that’s how good he was on “Men of a Certain Age.” As someone who had seen his more emotional scenes on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” I knew he was a better actor than given credit for, but I still wasn’t prepared for the depth of feeling and the delicate power he brought to his role as neurotic, gambling-addicted Joe. You look at the “MoaCA” cast and you assume Andre Braugher is going to be doing all the heavy lifting while Romano stands around and cracks jokes. Instead, it was Braugher who got most of the laughs and Romano who did most of the emotional heavy lifting, and it quickly ceased to seem like a poor use of resources. Like “Treme,” MoaCA” is a show where not much seems to happen, yet Romano made us feel the weight of all those little moments just as much as some of the above actors did in more classically dramatic circumstances.
Other tough omissions: Clarke Peters and Steve Zahn from “Treme,” Nathan Fillion from “Castle,” Tim Roth from “Lie to Me.”
Dan and I will wrap this up next week with our picks for drama and comedy series. In the meantime, I imagine these choices will engender more argument than several previous categories combined, so have at it.
So hard to not give love to Clarke Peters. He’s so charismatic as an actor. You just want to watch him and marvel whenever he’s on screen, yet he manages to mesh with a scene and not upstage anyone else.
I may be coming out of left field here, but no chance that they throw a nostalgia nomination to Kiefer Sutherland?
Though there’s less than a zero percent chance of this actually happening, would Enver Gjokaj be eligible for Dollhouse? I know I should have asked this in the supporting category…
I thought he would be a possible nom for the supporting, but Alan mentioned Gjokaj/his agent didn’t submit himself to the ballot pool, so no go.
Re: The Gypsy and the Hobo. I noticed there wasn’t too much love for January Jones as a lead actress nominee, but thinking about that episode, she was pretty darn great in those scenes too.
The problem is that they only can submit a single episode, I think, to the nominating committee. Enver was fantastic for his ability to slip into dozens of different characters credibly, but that diversity wasn’t particularly well showcased in any single episode.
I would love to see Romano nominated. I was very impressed with his role on MoCA.
However, I love all of the actor’s you listed above. If I had to choose, it would be between Hamm (if he did submit Gypsy & the Hobo) and Laurie (Broken). Both did such fine work in those episodes. The episodes resonated with me.
BB is one of my favorite shows. Cranston was outstanding this season. He is consistent. He brings it all to the table.
He’s won twice though. Does that dissuade the voters from giving him another big push? Or will he win because of what you cited? I would have no problem with him taking another Emmy (he was my favourite besides Paul in television this season). I just can’t turn a blind eye to Hamm and Laurie work.
Wishy washy=me & tv
one of these days youre going to look back on this article and wonder what kind of meth you were smoking to choose ray barone over michael c. hall. not taking anything away from ray, but come on. dexter? really?
Matthew Fox for the Lost finale.
I’d swap in Chandler for Romano on your list. I don’t care if he took a bit of a back seat to Britton later in the season, he needs a nomination one of these years!
Anybody care to predict Alan’s picks for Best Drama? I’ll take a stab at it:
Breaking Bad
Mad Men
Friday Night Lights
Lost
Sons of Anarchy
Treme
call me crazy, but I actually think that could be the final list, I dont the voters are going to nominate House, the only other shows I think that have a chance to nominated in this category is True Blood, The Good Wife, and Dexter.
Pretty solid list right there. The most recent seasons of Mad Men, Lost, and Friday Night Lights were significant let downs and Treme feels like a let down from the Wire. Sons of Anarchy season one was a little better than season two, so I’d have to give it to Breaking Bad, whose third season was the best yet. Last year it would have been Sons beating Breaking Bad.
I thought FNL and Mad Men were great this season. I do agree with you about Lost, though.
Man theres no way Michael C Hall can’t not get the nom, just because the whole show might have problems(which IMO it dosen’t but whatever.) That shouldin’t take away from Hall and Lithgow didn’t defeat him in better acting they are so good there equal.
Horrible grammar and spelling. Yes, you’re a die-hard Dexter fan.
Once again, I love me some Alan Sepinwall but I can’t understand the mindset of, “This person wasn’t the best on their show, so therefore they shouldn’t get a nomination.”
I guess in your mind, Lou Gehrig should have missed about a dozen All-Star Games because he wasn’t as good as Babe Ruth.
It’s just such a lazy way to narrow the field, especially when it’s used to disqualify Chandler and Hall who are superior to all but Cranston on your Dream Ballot.
Jeff, let me put it this way: there were 10 people on my short list. Four of them were absolute locks, no question about it choices. Then there were six other people competing for two spots who seemed equal to me in virtually every way. And at that point, I had to start looking for nitpicky reasons to decide who stayed and who went.
I would be more than satisfied with Alan’s list as the Emmy nominees.
My six choices (after some pretty hard consideration/inner debate) are:
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Jon Hamm – Mad Men
Timothy Olyphant – Justified
Ray Romano – Men of a Certain Age
Eric Stoltz – Caprica
Steve Zahn – Treme
Tough omissions would be Hugh Laurie from House, Clarke Peters and Wendell Pierce from Treme and Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy.
Cranston is a no-brainer and probably my favourite (though, it’s a tough category) – he continues to be sensational, so in this case, I wouldn’t mind Emmy-laziness at all. The third season of Mad Men was the strongest year for Jon Hamm, his coming-clear moment in the aforementioned “The Gypsy and the Hobo” was three years in the work, a terrific culmination (or turning-point) of Don Draper’s journey. Raylan Givens suits Olyphant as perfectly as that Stetson, and he remains one of the most commanding, radiant presences on TV today, sort of like a modern Steve McQueen. Romano was the season’s biggest surprise for me – he would have a locked place on my list because of his nuanced, honest comedy on the date episode, or hitting rock bottom in the season finale alone. Eric Stoltz turned a role which could have been just another mad scientist/Dr. Frankenstein into a fully fleshed, compelling, fallible and flawed character, and he continues to be one of the main reasons why I’m still interested in the otherwise disappointing show. Picking one from the three Treme actors is a sort of mission impossible; now, I’m gonna go with Steve Zahn over Pierce’s charm and Peters’ pride (and, as a sidenote, I’m still amazed by his gut-wrenching performance and heavy dramatic chops in Rescue Dawn).
As for my omissions, I’m becoming more and more frustrated (and bored) with House (both the series and the character) as years go by, but Laurie’s work on the season opener was exceptional – and, of course, the quality of his acting is still the most consistent thing about the show -; and while I wholeh-eartedly agree that Hunnam had a very strong run in the second season of SoA, I have a strong feeling that the third will be his season, just as this was Katey Sagal’s.
I still respect Hugh Laurie, but I’m a bit over his shtick. Kyle Chandler probably had his best, most intense season since the first. Critics are starting to take his subtle genius for granted.
My personal nominees:
1. Jon Hamm
2. Michael C. Hall
3. Kyle Chandler
4. Bryan Cranston
5. Timothy Olyphant
6. Ray Romano
I agree. Chandler, Hall, and Hunnam deserve to be in the top 6. Chandler has both a great season (even if the material was lacking in Alan’s view, which I disagree with, he makes it work every time, and that’s the sign of a great actor. A great actor makes good stuff great and lesser stuff solid) and also has an Emmy episode in “East of Dillon” for the locker room scene alone. Hall and Hunnam are in similar positions, with great seasons and great episodes (the finales for both of them). On the other hand, Laurie seems to only have “Broken”, and Pierce seems to have had, in Alan’s words, less meaty storylines than Chandler, Hall, and Hunnam. From this, it seems clear to me that Laurie and Pierce should be taken out and Chandler, Hall, and Hunnam put in the ring.
Does Castle even count as a drama?
It was submitted as one, so yeah.
Makes about as much sense as Yvonne Strahovsky being a supporting actress.
My ballot:
Kyle Chandler for Friday Night Lights
Jon Hamm for Mad Men
Peter Krause for Parenthood (I typed in Six Feet Under at first!)
Timothy Olyphant for Justified
I haven’t caught up to Breaking Bad, House, Lost and Sons of Anarchy.
nice list, ZacharyTF. Catch up with Breaking Bad and you’ll happily add Bryan Cranston to slot #5.
I mostly agree with Alan with 2 changes:
1. I would switch out Hugh Laurie for Kyle Chandler. I am just not a big fan of House. Chandler’s character is deeper and more fully realized. I understand that is just not the actor but the writers as well but I always completely buy into Chandler on FNL as a husband, father and coach. When I watch House, I sometimes think Laurie is just an overacting ham. I have the same problem with Simon Baker, Denis Leary and Tim Roth (to a much lesser degree on Roth)
2. Big minority opinion but I would add Jensen Ackles of Supernatural. As surprised as Alan is about Romano, I think Ackles maturity as an actor is even more impressive. SPN holds/held my interest more than Men of a Certain Age and that is mainly because of Ackles.
Toughest cuts for me were Charlie Hunnam and Jeffrey Donovan.
I have to caveat that I have not seen Treme yet although I have the season DVR’d so I can’t comment on Pierce, Zahn or any of the other actors. I also have not seen Parenthood and don’t watch Big Love so I can’t comment on Krause or Paxton
If I were to pick anyone from Treme, it would probably be Zahn based on degree of difficulty. He has to do such a balancing act every week just to make the character bearable. The fact that I not only find him bearable, but find myself liking him at most times is just remarkable.
Here are my choices:
Bryan Cranston
Timothy Olyphant
Clarke Peters
Ray Romano
Charlie Hunnam
Jon Hamm
Hugh Laurie.
His excellence in a very difficult role is easy to underrate because he plays an outrageous, sometimes showy, complicated character with great subtlety and nuance. Both Broken and Help Me and in fact Baggage were Emmy worthy. It’s my hope that the Emmys will recognize both the consistency and the gradual, inevitable development of the character of House. It has been and continues to be utterly mesmerizing.
Boo to Romano. His performance feels incredibly one-note. Interesting list though
One note? Wow, I would completely disagree. I think you’re confusing subtlety with lack of skill.
Alan, you seem to be breaking your own rule lately, namely not discussing future episodes of any program. I don’t want to hear about the Treme finale beforehand. Yes, I know that you have already seen it, but the rest of us haven’t. Thanks.
I say nothing about the content. Just that it and some of the performers within it are good.
I heard that there are a lot of black folks in the Treme finale. Oops, spoiler.
My 5:
Chandler
Cranston
Hall
Hamm
Olyphant
All 5 have given us iconic figures (well, 4 anyway), and Chandler just gives us someone perfectly human. Please give him his Emmy! (Connie Britton, too).
Seems unfair to namecheck Tim Roth without mentioning Simon Baker in The Mentalist, as he plays essentially the same role, but better. He certainly has to carry the show more than Roth does.
Hm….Though I did give up on The Mentalist all together awhile back, so perhaps it’s not fair for me to say, what kept me watching after I was becoming bored with this show were the supporting actors! At first, ya, it was Simon Baker all the way. The other actors didn’t even have personalities. But later on, Simon was less interesting than his co-actors.
And I find Tim Roth a lot more interesting to watch than Simon for depth of character.
This is a great list and to be honest, the one and only Timothy Olyphant is not only my pick for a nomination but for the Emmy. His work was brilliant, fun and a joy to watch every week. He is a gifted actor. So my vote…Raylan Givens as portrayed by the one and only Timothy Olyphant.
Hugh Laurie deserves the Emmy award. He has the unique distinction, among all of the Drama Actor nominees, of having done work in drama that is amazing enough to be nominated by Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Award, for FIVE YEARS – 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010.
It’s about getting the opportunity to do good work, but it is also about consistent excellence.
This season’s opener “Broken” won the Writers’ Guild of America’s Television Award for Episodic Drama, and Hugh was in front of the camera over 90% of the time in that episode. Even the best writing for the screen needs an exceptional actor to interpret it. HUGH LAURIE IS THAT ACTOR, AND IT’S ABOUT TIME.