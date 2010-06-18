If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Emmy Week (and a Half) at HitFix continues, and today’s category is Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.
Once again, Fienberg and I are approaching this two different way. Dan is predicting which actresses have a good shot at a nomination (along with a few wishful thinking suggestions), while I’m saying who would be on my hypothetical Emmy ballot.
Dan’s gallery is up, and my picks are after the jump…
This field isn’t quite as jam-packed as its male counterpart (which we’ll get to tomorrow morning), but there are still a bunch of outstanding performances, as well as a few who missed my cut but would be perfectly acceptable as actual nominations. (Instead, of course, most of the slots will go to Mariska Hargitay, Glenn Close, et al.) In alphabetical order:
That Connie Britton doesn’t yet have an Emmy trophy for her work as Mrs. Coach on “Friday Night Lights” is unfortunate. That she’s never even been nominated? Well, that’s just embarrassing. She was fantastic as always this year, both in showing Tami under siege after the decision to split the high school in two, and then during the (storyline redacted for the sake of the non-DirecTV audience).
In previous years, Anna Gunn submitted herself as a supporting actress. This year, she promoted herself to lead, which feels right considering how much more important she was this season on “Breaking Bad.” She and the writers combined to make Skyler a much more complicated, flawed and compelling character than ever before, and it would be great if the rising tide of Cranston and Paul could lift her boat, too.
I’m still not 100% sure how much of what makes January Jones effective on “Mad Men” is her actual performance and how much is the work of the costume, hair and makeup people, and on the opaque material that’s written for her. Certainly, she didn’t come off well when she hosted “SNL” (especially in comparison to Jon Hamm), but other good actors have been bad “SNL” hosts before. But since I haven’t figured out a statistical formula to measure Jones’ contribution to the role, I have to give her the lion’s share of the credit for a season in which Betty became more central than ever.
I’m dubious that anyone on “Treme” other than John Goodman has even a chance at an acting nomination. Still, I’m assuming that Melissa Leo submitted herself as lead while Khandi Alexander and Kim Dickens went supporting in the hope that the show might get a couple of its actresses nominated rather than having them all split their modest votes. And while Alexander was arguably more prominent this season, Leo (who does have an Oscar nomination on her resume) was pretty great – it’s not easy making character traits like nobility and persistence seem interesting, and she did – and she delivers her best work yet in the season finale on Sunday.
Of the six women on my list, Julianna Margulies is not only the most likely actual nominee, but the only one who was the unquestioned lead of her series. (The other five could have submitted themselves in the supporting category and no one would have blinked.) The kind of gravity and screen presence to carry an entire drama on your back shouldn’t be underestimated. Margulies had that, and she got to do some very effective, subtle work at showing Alicia Florek trying to navigate a personal and professional life where everything had been turned upside down for her.
My clear favorite in the category, though, is Katey Sagal, who delivered one of the two best performances anywhere on television (Aaron Paul gave the other) this season on “Sons of Anarchy.” The broad strokes of her storyline are the stuff blatant awards show bait is made of, yet Sagal brought such rawness and simplicity to it that it felt like no version of it I’d ever seen before. Sagal also had a homefield advantage, in that “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter is her husband and knows how to play to her strengths, but she still had to deliver on the material given, and she absolutely killed it.
Tough omissions: Lauren Graham from “Parenthood,” Jeanne Tripplehorn from “Big Love.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Replace January Jones (whom I liked better in the second season) with Regina King from Southland or Glenn Close, and voilÃ¡, my list. :) My vote also goes to Katey Sagal, simply no other female performance comes close to hers this season.
January Jones deserves this award. Period.
My nominees:
January Jones (Mad Men)
Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy)
Melissa Leo (Treme)
Glenn Close (Damages)
Holly Hunter (Saving Grace)
Not much news in this field this year. I just hope that Katey Sagal gets nominated. I completely agree with Alan there.
So tough to pick between Britton and Sagal, think Sagal just edges it though. The scene where she comes clean to Jax and Clay about the rape has to be the best scene on tv this year and she just seems to bring the best out of male characters.
To be honest she deserves an award for her work on Lost this season as well.
My ballot:
Connie Britton for Friday Night Lights
Lauren Graham for Parenthood
January Jones for Mad Men
I can get behind your list with the exception of the gawdawful January Jones.
Amen.
Ahhh there’s Katey
January Jones is far and away the weakest link on Mad Men. She’s just lucky that her exactly one note is what the writers wanted for Betty to do (most of the time. Whenever they wanted more, she failed to deliver) & that she looks great in clothes.
Agreed. I like the rest of Alan’s picks, but January Jones shouldn’t be anywhere near the list.
Some solid shout-outs. No wtf moments like in the supporting catagories. And yes, Jones deserves her due.
My nominees would be:
1. Connie Britton
2. Katy Sagal
2. Anna Gunn
4. January Jones
5. Lauren Graham
6. Glenn Close
“Of the six women on my list, Julianna Margulies is not only the most likely actual nominee, but the only one who was the unquestioned lead of her series. (The other five could have submitted themselves in the supporting category and no one would have blinked.)”
There’s something really sad about how few true lead roles are available for women these days, and that the best work is being turned in by women who are really more “supporting” than “lead”. And I suspect that won’t change anytime soon.
I think AJ Cook and Paget Brewster would wholeheartedly agree with you.
Alan, thanks for opting to redact Connie Britton’s later-season storyline for us non-Direct Tvers. Those of us who’ve been watching FNL from the beginning already know exactly how much she deserves a nomination, at the very least!
Even though I don’t watch FNL(I gave it a shot when it first came out, but just couldn’t hang in there), I have a special place in my heart for Connie Britton, since she grew up in my hometown. However, there was no one(IMO, of course) that gave a better performance than Katey Sagal. She not only deserves a nomination; she deserves the award itself.
I agree with Alan regarding January Jones. When watching myself, I find it really hard to quantify January Jones’ acting. It doesn’t help that the character of Betty is just so frustrating and hard to warm to. But Jones is a conundrum and I always feel like I am under-rating her performances, and I certainly wouldn’t begrudge her if she there was a nomination.
That scene though with Jon Hamm late in the season that lasted for like 20mins where Betty confronted him about his past and just pretty much ripped his balls off was pure magic.
If there was any justice then Katey Sagal would win hands down. She was jaw-droppingly good with a rather difficult storyline.
Anna Gunn I also wouldn’t mind as she was great early in the season. Or even Connie Britton. Would have no disagreement over Julianna Margulies (since she is a cert for a nod).
Alan,
Is it completely up to the actor to decide which category to submit in?
For me, Lauren Graham in Parenthood seems more than a supporting role. It’s such an ensemble show, though oddly I do buy Peter Krause as a lead actor in Parenthood.
Yes, completely the actor’s call. Sometimes, it’s a political move (in terms of screen time, Rose Byrne is the lead on “Damages,” but knows she has a better shot at a nomination in supporting), and sometimes it’s an ego thing (Rob Lowe always submits himself as a lead on whatever show he does, even if he’s a mid-tier member of an ensemble).
Alan,
I agree with your nominees except the omission of Lauren Graham. I’d take her over each of your last two and flip a coin for which of those got the 6th spot.
My winner? Connie Britton.
Quote of the year by a nominee? (paraphrasing)
“Sally Draper, if I come upstairs and find the dry cleaning bag on the floor of my closet you are going to be a very sorry young lady.”
Katey Sagal wiped the floor with these other broads! None of them came close, in a season’s worth of work, to what Katey Sagal did when she revealed her rape to Jax and Clay! Ya heard?!
I think Katie Segal and Connie Britton should be at the top of the list- but as Gaines mentioned above Regina King should also be up there. Of the three I think Segal did the best work.
With January jones its not just her appearance on SNL that gives me pause in evaluating her acting talent, its also the interviews she’s done and other appearances. Not sure if she’s capable of more than she’s given. I think she’s great within the confines of the character- but her acting ability just isn’t on par with King, Britton, and Segal.
There are plenty of good actors who have done badly on SNL or give bad interviews. The nomination is for her role on Mad Men, which she plays fantastically.
As long as Katey Sagal and January Jones get nominated, I’m happy.
I really feel that it should be Sagal, not just as a nominee, but as the winner. She did incredible work this season.
I have to agree with Alan’s assessment of Jones and others. Regardless, she did elevate herself in this past season. I was a Betty defender in S3.
Close did her usual fine work but the work of male co-stars such as Short and Scott did override her performance in S3. I will miss Patty Hewes.
Gunn was quite good in S3. Her facade slowly chipping away along with sinking into Walt’s world (even with her emasculation of Walt) was quite interesting.
I will be pleased if those are nominated, however it’s Katey for the win at least for me.
My vote would go to nominating Anna Paquin for True Blood. She gets nominated every year for a Golden Globe for the role, so I don’t see any reason why she should not be nominated. She does play the role well in the show.
I agree with Walt. Anna Paquin deserves to be nominated
Connie Britton
Anna Gunn
Melissa Leo
Katey Sagal
Jeanne Tripplehorn
I don’t watch Damages, Treme, Sons of Anarchy or The Good Wife so with due respect to the worthy actresses on Alan’s list, here are my top 5 picks:
1. Connie Britton
2. COnnie Britton
3. Connie Britton
4. Connie Britton
5. January Jones.
do you happen to know which episodes january jones submitted for the emmys? i would love it if she had submitted the episode where betty and don went to rome. you can actually feel her light up when she was in rome that it was sad to see her back home and again live as a stifled, irritable, bored-with-her-life housewife
No one has submitted anything yet. Right now, the potential nominees are just names on a very long ballot. Once someone gets nominated, they’ll pick an episode to submit (or submit an episode they’ve already picked), and voters will get to see it.
oh, ok. thank you very much for the info! :)
alan, i just came across an article that is so spot-on about january jones’ performance. maybe this will help your uncertainty about jones’ acting. [www.npr.org]