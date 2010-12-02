IFC to get a whole lot funnier with ‘Larry Sanders Show,’ ‘Ben Stiller Show’ and other ’90s comedy repeats

IFC was already on my happy list for putting repeats of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” into a rotation that already included “Arrested Development” and “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” and now the channel is adding even more awesome comedy reruns.
Starting January 3rd, “The Larry Sanders Show” (the seminal HBO comedy starring Garry Shandling as a neurotic late-night talk show host and Jeffrey Tambor as his idiot sidekick) will go into heavy IFC rotation, airing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 p.m. Two nights later, “The Ben Stiller Show” (a short-lived FOX sketch comedy series that gave early breaks to Janeane Garofalo, Bob Odenkirk and Andy Dick) begins airing Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m., and on January the 7th, “Mr. Show with Bob and David” (Odenkirk and David Cross’ avant garde HBO sketch show) begins a run Fridays at 11:30 p.m.
IFC also announced that reruns of “Action!” – the short-lived FOX comedy starring Jay Mohr as a vicious, foul-mouthed movie executive – will come to the channel towards the end of 2011.
There’s a lot of overlap in the talent for these shows, particularly the first three. Judd Apatow wrote on both “Ben Stiller” and “Larry Sanders,” Odenkirk acted on all three and worked with Cross on “Stiller” and “Mr. Show,” etc. And there’s an obvious spiritual kinship between “Larry Sanders” and “Action.” I enjoyed all those shows to varying degrees – I still quote from various “Ben Stiller Show” sketches nearly 20 years after FOX canceled it – and am using this occasion as an excuse to embed some of my favorite scenes from each that were available on YouTube:
First, here’s what I would argue was the peak of “The Ben Stiller Show” from a parody standpoint, “Die Hard 12: Die Hungry”:
Apatow and Odenkirk have both talked to me about how the show would have needed to move past pure parody had it lasted longer, and there was some movement in that direction in the final episodes. (There’s a weird sketch called “The Legend of TJ O’Pootertoot” that I unfortunately couldn’t find.) And while I can see that, it’s the parodies that have stayed with me the longest, whether it’s this mash-up of “Lassie” and Charles Mason:
Or my wife’s favorite sketch (mainly because I make her listen to Bruce Springsteen too often):
Way too many great “Larry Sanders” moments to choose from, but here are two, both from the series finale. First, Jim Carrey giving Larry a Bette Midler-style serenade that turns ugly:
And second, a payoff to the long-running gag about David Duchovny having a heterosexual crush on Larry:
From “Mr. Show,” here’s the children’s show “The Altered State of Drugachusetts”:
And finally, from “Action,” Mohr’s Peter Dragon (not-so-loosely based on “Action” producer Joel Silver) getting a pitch from an agent (played by actual agent Gavin Polone, best-known these days for being part of Conan O’Brien’s management team):
I’m sure everyone has their favorites, so feel free to link to others in the comments.
My favorite Mr. Show sketch: [www.youtube.com]
VERY good sketch. I’m partial to “The Story of Everest” personally: [www.youtube.com]
Such an old and obvious gag taken to such an absurd extreme that I double over nearly every time I watch it.
I have to go with Pre-Taped Call-in Show for my favorite Mr. Show sketch, it just always amazes me the way it builds.
They’re young, they’re cool, and they should’ve graduated from High School years ago. They’re the kids of Melrose Heights: 90210-2402…6
This is great news, I’m looking forward to all of these. One other show currently airing on IFC worthy of mention is The Whitest Kids U Know. I recently discovered this one, and it is hilarious. They have really put together an amazing lineup of underappreciated classic comedy.
i loved “action” but the oj scene is by far my favorite thing they ever did on that show.
the parodies are what stuck with me on “the ben stiller show” as well. “manson” has always been one of my very favorite things they did. and “cape munster” was brilliantly done. it’s not really the funniest thing they ever did, but i thought the “husbands and wives” sketch was genius.
Concur re Action. Very funny show, and this scene killed.
Two very fav Larry episodes…
How about when they all think the show is getting canceled and Rip Torn and Jeff Tambor get very drunk and confront Larry in his office?
The other is when Jeremy Piven keeps screwing the PA at inappropriate times because he never had a pretty girl before…like on an unused set (“I’m the head writer, I’m the head writer”) and during Larry’s interview with Columbo! Then she leaves him to write for Saturday Night Live and he becomes depressed. Ahhh, good times!
Great news, I’m real happy to get a chance to start watching Larry Sanders, which came out a bit before my time.
Now I’m just patiently waiting for the press release saying that IFC has bought the rights for the reruns of Party Down to start airing in 2012 and I can die a happy man
What happens AFTER Jim Carrey sings is the magical part.
Oh, bummer. I didn’t watch all the way through (was busy looking for many many clips) and didn’t realize it foolishly cuts off before the punchline.
(Similarly, I was going to use the clip of Vince Vaughn confronting Hank about what Hank did to his car, but it also weirdly stops before the end of the scene – in mid-sentence, even.)
Wow! I’m still making my way through the F&G run, and Undeclared is piling up on the DVR. Already have the Action DVD, and recently bought the complete Mr. Show (which I’d only seen a few of)… now maybe I can take the Complete Larry Sanders DVDs off my wish list. Thanks for saving me $100, IFC!
Alan, any chance you will revisit The Larry Sanders Show as one of your summer projects?
These Ben Stiller videos are brilliant. I need to check this show out.
Action is the best of the pack. Far ahead of it’s time and on the wrong channel. Luckily parts of it got a reboot with Ari Gold in Entourage.
Larry Sanders is also very good and influential comedy but I never watched it in the 90-s. When you have seen shows like Curb, Extras, Sports Night, The Office, 30 Rock, Studio 60 or the showtime dramedies before it the show feels more than a little dated.
Loved the Larry Sanders show remember it watching it on the UK Channel 4 ( later repeated by ITV 4 ). What I would like to see though is the Fox show “Bakersfield PD” which was hilarious and only lasted one season and was never released on DVD.
Is IFC going to broadcast Larry Sanders and Mr. Show unedited? It would be an awful shame if much of their brilliance had to be bleeped out. Hank Kingsley especially had some hilariously vulgar rants.
IFC airs swear words – presume it will be unedited eps.