‘In A World…’ and my summer at the movies

On Saturday, I saw my sixth and almost certainly final movie of the summer: “In A World…,” the indie comedy written by, directed by, and starring Lake Bell, about an aspiring voice actress trying to break into the male-dominated world of movie trailer narration. It is, as that description would suggest, a small movie, but also a smart, funny, and at times very poignant one. It also fits into a rich tradition of actors whom the business doesn’t quite know what to do with – Bell tends to be cast as the strange woman the hero abandons for his true love interest – deciding that the best way to show what they can do is to write a showcase for themselves. Sylvester Stallone did it with “Rocky,” Jon Favreau with “Swingers” (which was also showcasing his buddy Vince), Matt Damon and Ben Affleck with “Good Will Hunting,” and here Bell has written the best part anyone’s ever given her. There are the usual glitches of any first-time feature director, but Bell demonstrates – and pardon the terrible pun, given the subject matter, but it’s the best word that applies here – a real voice as both writer and director. It’s a movie that’s about something, in addition to having a lot of good jokes, a sweet romance, etc.
(Fienberg wrote a much longer review of the movie – which has a cast peppered with Bell’s “Childrens Hospital” pals like Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, Nick Offerman and Michaela Watkins, plus Sy Ableman himself, Fred Melamed – when he saw it at Sundance. Like him, I’m glad she let Jason O’Mara play Irish for once; like most foreigners playing American, he’s vastly more interesting when he’s talking like himself.)
I bring up “In A World…” not only to praise it, but to open up a discussion about the summer movie season. I don’t go to the movies that much these days, and six films – “In a World…,” “The Spectacular Now,” “The Way Way Back,” “The Heat,” “This Is The End” and “Iron Man 3” – feels like a high number for me post-kids. I didn’t get to see everything I wanted to – “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Man of Steel,” “Pacific Rim” and a few others will have to wait for home viewing options – but I wound up enjoying every movie I saw, both the big studio movies and the micro-budget indies.
“The Heat,” for instance, could have just coasted on Melissa McCarthy doing slapstick, but it takes the time to develop a funny and three-dimensional relationship between her and Sandra Bullock, and it’s the rare action comedy that’s able to neatly balance the jokes, the shootouts and the pathos. “This Is The End” could have been a very expensive in-joke among the Apatow Family Players, but it has an actual story to tell about friendship, and the jokes work (and are impressively sick and twisted). “Iron Man 3” is, like most superhero sequels, too busy, but the Shane Black/Robert Downey Jr. reunion brought just enough wise-ass “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” flavor into the sequel to make me happy and erase memories of the second movie.
As for the other indies, the half of “The Way Way Back” that’s blatantly aping “Meatballs” (with Sam Rockwell as Bill Murray and Liam James as Rudy) was a lot of fun, and the psychodrama back at the beach house worked well enough, with Steve Carell making a surprisingly plausible heel. And “The Spectacular Now”(*) not only features interesting supporting turns from TV favorite actors like Andre Royo (Bubbs as guidance counselor!), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman, haberdasher!) and, especially, Kyle Chandler (mean-ass drunk Coach!), but told a great, non-formulaic teen love story and was a fantastic showcase for Miles Teller.
(*) Full disclosure: I worked at the college newspaper with co-screenwriter Scott Neustadter.
So I came away from my time at the cinema happy this summer. I know based on the mixed reaction to some of the bigger films (including a few I mentioned above that are on my to-do list) not everybody had as strong a batting average with their own viewing choices. So if we can talk about the films you saw this summer – the good, the bad, and the ugly – without major spoilers for those who haven’t seen them yet (I feel like I already know much too much about how “Man of Steel” ends, for instance), now seems like a good day to try.
What did you see? What did you like? What did you wish you’d never bought a ticket for? And what came and went from theaters before you had a chance to see it?
The best 3 movies I’ve seen this year we’re all micro-budget indies. Fruitvale Station, The Way, Way Back, & The Spectacular Now where better movies than the big budget summer films. I liked Man of Steel, but in general, I have a big case of super hero fatigue.
Fruitvale Station should win every major Oscar. I can’t wait to see what Ryan Coogler does next. I really hope he works with Michael B. Jordan again.
I also saw Fruitvale and absolutely loved it. Of the ten movies I saw since Iron Man 3, Fruitvale was definitely my favorite. Without getting in to too many details, my favorite aspect was how it focused on everything leading up to a major event, instead of the aftermath. Packs a bigger emotional punch that way. Highly recommend for anybody who didn’t see it.
I also really liked Mud and This Is The End, enjoyed Iron Man 3 and The Heat, felt that Monster’s University was a nice bounce back for Pixar after two subpar outings, and only felt so/so about Man Of Steel and The Way Way Back.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I thought Fruitvale Station was a pointless movie about a pointless tragedy. What did it add to the conversation? I would much rather have seen a well-made doc than a poorly written reenactment of the last 24 hours of a life gone too soon. Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer were fantastic, but most of the other actors were bad and the dialogue felt inauthentic and amateur. I really wanted to like this film, but ended up feeling it was very overrated, IMO.
As far as indie films go, I was much more impressed by Before Midnight, Blue Jasmine and The Spectacular Now. Most blockbuster films this summer were pretty disappointing but I was pleasantly surprised by World War Z, I loved Pacific Rim and I thought Star Trek: Into Darkness was flawed but still pretty decent.
I loved Star Trek Into Darkness and felt it was on par with The Avengers for favorites of all time.
I loved Elysium and found Pacific rim to be largely satisfying but not to the great levels of Del Toro’s previous work.
Iron Man 3 was good but didn’t grab me as a great film.
I saw a couple indie films I can not recommend enough Jeremy Scahill’s Dirty Wars and Werner Herzog produced The Act of Killing.
The way way back, Friutvale Station & 20 feet from stardom.
Fruitvale was great, hope Michael B Jordan is Oscar nom bound. Way Way Back was great but like you said, couldn’t get over Sam Rockwell’s Bill Murray in Meatballs impression.
Surprised to say this but best movie I saw this summer was Frances Ha. Really well acted and quite enjoyable, Greta Gerwigs best role to date
You won’t make time to see “The World’s End”? Figured you for a big Shaun of the Dead/Hot Fuzz fan.
I’ll see it on video. I like those guys; just won’t have another good chance to get to a theater.
I’m someone who sees just about any decent movie in theaters, so I’ve seen most of the movies that have come out this summer: Star Trek Into Darkness, Man of Steel, Elysium, Pacific Rim, Fast & Furious 6, Wolverine, WWZ, Kick-Ass 2, The Way Way Back, This is the End, Iron Man 3.
None of them disappointed me, and none of them really wowed me. I really enjoyed the reboots in Man of Steel and Wolverine, they were both much better than their predecessor.
If I had to pick my favorite 3: Man of Steel, Star Trek, and Fast 6 (and it’s never ending runway!)
Blue Jasmine was terrific, a must-see. And Elysium, in spite of its ridiculous plot, was a really effective action movie and tear-jerker.
For my money, Man of Steel was the best film I saw this summer, and the best film I’ve seen in YEARS.
I saw it four times in the theater, and I was seriously disappointed I wasn’t able to see it a fifth time.
What disappointed me most was how so many critics missed the entire point, and even how comic book guys like Millar didn’t understand the film and even didn’t have a good enough knowledge of Superman’s history to make their points.
They would talk about what Superman would or wouldn’t do, and conveniently forget that in the end of Superman II (spoilers for anyone who hasn’t seen the film since it’s been out for the last 33 YEARS), Superman straight-up MURDERS a defenseless, de-powered Zod who was no longer a threat to anyone on the planet.
Yup. Good old Christopher Reeve threw a fully mortal Zod down a bottomless pit. Murdering him.
And then, Superman returns to the Alaskan diner and takes some super-powered revenge on a mortal man for what he did to Clark Kent with no powers.
Yep. Seems great to me, right?
What kind revisionist history deluded state these people like Millar and all those critics who hate Man of Steel must live in, right?
Almost every single bad review for Man of Steel, Alan, was about loaded with that revisionist history, or really, was about how much the critic disliked Zach Snyder as a director, and nothing really to do with the film itself.
All of those same critics were in love with Super-stalker Returns, which holds something like a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.
They love that Donner stuff, which is how Superman was in the 1960’s and 1950’s, but which he hasn’t been since 1986’s Man of Steel Post Crisis reboot.
It seriously is disappointing to me, and I know it was to HitFix’s film critic Drew McWeeny, too, who mentioned this and then After Earth as two film in which other film critics went after two directors they didn’t like as opposed to talking about the film.
I feel like this was the summer of the backlash. First, we got the anti-hero backlash against Ray Donovan (which I do think was deserved), then we got the mass destruction backlash against Man of Steel. I didn’t really see those criticisms leveled at Pacific Rim, though, which I liked, but had the same faceless destruction of landscape as Man of Steel.
What Man of Steel did that everybody seems to be ignoring, is it made Superman interesting. Superman, as revisionist history anyway, is inherently boring. He’s the unquestioned good guy, the bad guys are the unquestioned bad guys and Superman fights and wins. He’s never forced to make real choices. There is not gray in Superman’s world, only black and white.
What Man of Steel did so well was to give Superman choices, to make it clear that he doesn’t live in a world where he can wander around as an itinerant life-saver. He needs to be an active force for good and sometimes being good can mean making difficult choices, like he’s forced to do at the end.
Above all, Man of Steel made Superman an interesting character, which nobody has really done (at least on film) ever.
Some people had an issue with Superman’s decision at the end of the film, but I think most of the criticism has been directed elsewhere. For me, the biggest problems were the joylessness of it all, the space opera-y elements, the fact that Michael Shannon (a very good actor) was given nothing to do but yell, the endless smashing, the lack of chemistry between Lois and Clark, and a number of plot points that didn’t seem all that well thought out.
I used to go to the movies every week, but this summer I’ve only had a chance to go see 5 movies: IM3, STID, Mud, The Heat, and Pacific Rim. Of those 5, my favorite is Mud (by far) and my wish-I-hadn’t-seen was Pacific Rim. PR wasn’t bad, but after everyone in my twitter timeline rhapsodized over it, it was very disappointing. Every line of dialogue felt like it was lifted from a comic book speech balloon, and the endless last battle was, well, endless. Hopefully real-life issues calm down this fall so I can at least catch all the Oscar bait.
Over all this was a disappointing year for Summer movies. Several movies this year seemed good at first but as time went on my opinion of them seemed to drop ( Star Trek and Man of Steel especially). Lots of C+’s and B-‘s this year. The best of the lot was probably Iron Man 3 and that is probably because I enjoy Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark a lot and that movie was chock full of Tony Stark.
I wanted to like This is The End more. I think i actually would have preferred an entire movie that was like the party scene at the beginning before the Apocalypse starts. I found the actors playing douchey versions of themselves the best part.
No real stinkers (that I paid money to see at least) just some missed opportunities. I guess we’ll see what the Fall brings.
Two movies not mentioned yet that I really liked: Before Midnight and The To-Do List.
Before Midnight was excellent. A movie any married couple should see, partly because it’s a case study in what to do/what not to do in the day-to-day of a relationship.
Nothing from this summer has really stuck with me which may or may not be an indictment of the big budget fare. Elysium and IM3 were both extremely well-done but again, quickly forgotten.
Looking ahead to the fall..I absolutely can’t wait for Gravity. Children of Men is in my top five all-time, and the early trailers have been very promising.
I saw Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” just yesterday and it floored me. And I am SO GLAD I didn’t read much about it other than to encourage me to see it. The way it casually reveals its surprises — and there are several — was just masterful. And I also liked “Much Ado About Nothing” a lot — and the biggest surprise in THAT one was the performance of Reed Diamond, who made Shakesperian verse sound so naturally conversational that it seemed like it was the way he ALWAYS talked.
“Stories We Tell” might be the best movie I’ve seen this year. It went in directions I never expected and somehow pulled of a wonderful analysis of love, family, and storytelling. It really is a must see.
Like you, Alan, I don’t see a lot of movies during summer. Instead, I do most of my movie watching near the end of the year. Of the few movies I’ve seen since May, “Before Midnight” was probably my favorite. I also enjoyed two other indies: “Drinking Buddies” and “Europa Report.” Of the three blockbusters I saw, I really liked “Iron Man 3” and “Pacific Rim” (the latter was a blast). The other one, “Star Trek Into Darkness,” I thought was borderline awful.
I very much want to see “The Way, Way Back” and “The Spectacular Now” before they disappear into the ether. Hopefully, I can squeeze them in over the next two weekends. Initially, I had no desire to see “Fruitvale Station,” but the more I’ve heard about the movie, the more I’m intrigued by it. So now that’s on my To See list.
I got to see more movies this summer season then I have in some time. Just a confluence of more sitter availability and my wife being out of work.
We saw Iron Man 3, Man Of Steel, Star Trek Into Darkness, World War Z and Pacific Rim and they all disappointed me to one degree or another.
WWZ was, to my mind, clearly the best of the lot. In a world where zombie stories are a drug on the market, pulling off a movie that actually makes them scary again was no mean feat. As with a lot of films these days, it kind of goes off the rails in the third act.I also found the resolution to the “zombie problem” to be fairly nonsensical, but in the end I actually cared about the characters and there was a real sense of stakes involved beyond “gotta save the world again, d00dz”.
Something else I’d like to mention. We took our four year old daughter to go see Despicable Me 2. The film was amusing but suffered from a lot of the same issues the rest of the summer blockbusters did like a villain whose motivation didn’t go much beyond, “Hey, I’m the bad guy” and poor character work.
But what really upset me was that, before the movie rolled., they showed trailers for Ender’s Game and R.I.P.D., both violent action movies that were really inappropriate for a matinee showing of an animated kids movie. The trailer for R.I.P.D. was particularly scary and violent and it frightened my daughter so much that she had a serious freakout. My wife had to take her out into the hallway and spend a good amount of time calming her down. She almost didn’t want to come back to actually watch the movie.
I agree with most that my favorites have been the smaller films, Mud, Fruitvale Station and Before Midnight as the best. This is the End seriously made me laugh more than any movie I can remember and although it wasn’t exactly summer, The Place Beyond the Pines is my favorite of the year so far.
Of the bigger ones, I still really liked Star Trek and World War Z enjoyable and entertaining even with them having some plot holes
No one will believe me, but I really liked “Now You See Me.” Sure it was kind of empty, but it was a darn entertaining ride. I have not seen a movie since. It’s not for a lack of desire, but there’s been nothing that seems worth $11 and watching yahoos text during the movie.
I saw Now You See Me, and also liked it for what it was.
It’ a great little popcorn film with some good chemistry between the cast, and a really, really good performance by Ruffalo.
I mean, they even made Dave Franco enjoyable. The very same Dave Franco that ruined the Scrubs Med School reboot and was easily the worst part of the 21 Jump Street film.
Man of Steel was such a bad movie. It only gets worse the more you think about it. And I don’t care about honesty to the comics or previous films. It was just a bad movie no matter how you look at it.
Iron Man 3 and Pacific Rim were probably my favorite films of the summer. They were everything I want and need out of a summer blockbuster.
I’m reluctant to call Mud a summer film since I saw it in April but it was my favorite film of the year by far.
Favorite comedy was definitely This is the End. And The Conjuring was a pretty great little horror flick.
The Wolverine was fine. Pretty inoffensive with a couple of good set pieces and a terrible ending. Enough to hold me over until Days of Future Past. Elysium felt like kind of a let down after District 9 even though I still found it to be mostly enjoyable.
I didn’t love Fruitvale Station but I also think it’s pretty over-hyped. There’s a lot of clunkiness in dealing with that material but it was better handled than a lot of more experienced directors would’ve handled it (and Michael B Jordan was great).
Pretty decent summer overall. Man of Steel will always stick out like a sore thumb for me but I had a good time at the theaters and I look forward to capping it off in a good way this weekend with The World’s End.
“It was just a bad movie no matter how you look at it.”
… IMO.
You forgot to add that last little bit.
It’s not a fact, so plainly stated. We can agree to disagree. But I wouldn’t claim that it’s the best film of the year as a fact, just “for my money.”
Which is a different way of saying… IMO.
:-)
The Wolverine was really good until the last third where it felt like I was watching Origins again. I loved Iron Man 3. Man of teel had its issues but was still enjoyable. Pacific Rim was a ton of fun and was probably my favorite film going experience of the summer
Btw Alan how did you feel about the twist regarding the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. I thought it was funny and clever and am sick of people complaining about it
I had no complaints with the Mandarin twist. I feel like it would be very hard to do a straightforward version of the character from the comics, even if played by a Chinese actor, and not trip all over the outdated racial politics.
Yeah. I felt the same way. It’s just that I’ve been seeing things all summer online about how the twist ruined the movie whereas its just fanboys being upset it wast exactly what they were expecting and wanted. The really outspoken fanboys make us all look bad.
Only saw one movie this summer – Fast Six, at a Cinema Cafe on July 4th weekend, weeks after it came out. It was an enjoyable enough way to spend the time, although there wasn’t much there in terms of long-term “Wow, look at that!” factor.
We really liked Star Trek Into Darkness (so much we saw it twice, which we NEVER do!), which was just about the only movie we saw in the theater this year. We were really excited about Joss Whedon’s Much Ado About Nothing but were too busy to make time to see it in it’s all-too-short local run.
My summer was so-so.
“Spring Breakers” was good, but it was more challenging than enjoyable. Which is not a bad thing. It could use some refining though.
“The Great Gatsby” wasn’t bad but the story in which it is based on is just so frustrating that the movie would have to hit all the right notes to really hit home, which Baz Lurhman didn’t.
I was very excited for “Pacific Rim” and came out severely disappointed. The movie’s too generic, formulaic and underdeveloped for the story to have any kind of emotional resonance.
“The Bling Ring” was good but could and should have gone deeper. It’s by no means shallow, but Coppola limited herself by only telling the story and not giving us any more insight into this subculture.
“Before Midnight” was excellent and the only movie I genuinely loved this summer.
I really enjoyed In A World…. As much as I enjoyed the complex evolution of female empowerment within a male-dominated industry, I really appreciated the respect allowed the male characters – especially the one played by Rob Corddry.
My 15 year old daughter and I loved this movie. Sweet , funny, charming…loved every moment of this non-Hollywood film. A must see,
Only saw three movies this summer: Star Trek 2, This is the End, and Man of Steel. Liked the first two quite a bit, but Man of Steel really didn’t do it for me. Would have liked to see Iron Man 3 and Pacific Rim too, but didn’t have time. Might still try to see The World’s End at some point.
It would be such a waste to see “Pacific Rim” at home, it really deserves the full theatre sound system treatment.
While I wasn’t a fan of “Pacific Rim,” and I really wanted to be, I absolutely agree if you’re going to see it finding the biggest screen possible is a must.
I saw “In a World…” this afternoon and was quite startled (and disappointed) at how little I enjoyed it. Great cast, interesting premise, but something was…off. Knew very little about it going in, which theoretically should have helped, but it didn’t. Everything felt forced. I felt like I could see the gears turning behind everyone’s eyes…
“When Comedy Went to School” was playing in another theater at the same time, which I desperately wished I had seen instead.
As to other films I’ve seen this Summer, I thought the Star Trek film quite decent, and really loved “The Way, Way Back. None of the other superhero films held any interest for me at all…
There are some movies I missed that I really wanted to see (Before Midnight, first and foremost…damn local theatre only showing it for a week, plus This Is The End and Fast 6) and those that I respect but don’t think I can make it through (Fruitvale Station sounds amazing and soulcrushing…and after a summer of the Zimmerman verdict and just recently going through two funerals myself…I can’t).
The one film I really regret is Star Trek Into Darkness, for a variety of reasons, most of which I can’t get into without spoiling stuff (though a lot has also gotten out there, like Man of Steel). I thought it could make a decent action film on its own, but a very poor Trek film.
I guess my favorite film that I’ve actually seen is Pacific Rim…which still managed to make me sad, seeing its lack of success at the US box office.
The most polarizing film, Man of Steel, is one I’m still not entirely sure how to feel about. I thought they did an awful job of establishing “Clark Kent” as interesting, and they did have something interesting in considering how people would react to godlike beings wailing away on each other, but it fumbled away a real chance at saying something interesting in favor of action (which was breathtaking…but I see where many critics were coming from in how absurdly reckless much of it was). Heading into that film, I was curious if it would make me genuinely excited to see the DC Universe explored on film, or just morbidly interested in seeing if Warner & DC botch this. After seeing Man of Steel, I remain curious, but only morbidly so, and that includes the Batman vs Superman announcement that came out at SDCC. Even if you view Man of Steel threw some very rose-colored glasses (and again, I don’t hate the film), seeing the rest of the DC Universe on film is not something I’m anxious for at all, just morbidly curiosity to see if they could screw this up badly or actually rebound.
I enjoyed The Spectacular Now and thought Miles Teller was great, but someone needs to either re-edit the end of the movie or sit me down and explain to me the chronology, because an awful lot happens in what is supposed to be one week, and there is no way it all did. It was enough to take me a bit out of “the now”, pun fully intended.