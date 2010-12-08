‘In Treatment’: Week seven in review

For the final time this season (and with a boutique show like this one, you never know if a given season will be the last one), we’re going to review all four episodes of “In Treatment” in one post. My thoughts on the finales coming up just as soon as I’m voted off the island…
“I need to stop.” -Paul
There’s a formula that “In Treatment” has developed over its three seasons. Because, other than Paul himself, we have yet to continue a patient’s story from season to season(*) – and because, as mentioned above, this is a show living precariously on HBO’s largesse – we need to get some level of closure with all the stories. That can involve death (Alex), a patient quitting on Paul (April), a patient doing just well enough to stop (Sophie) or patients continuing therapy, but at a stage where it won’t be as dramatically interesting anymore (Walter, Mia). And every year, Paul quits therapy himself, vowing never to return – until the show gets renewed and we need a closing episode for the week.
(*) In the Israeli show, the Jake/Amy characters from season one came back in season two so Paul could help their son cope with the divorce; because Warren Leight relocated Paul from Maryland to New York between seasons, that story was reconfigured to be about Oliver and a different set of knuckleheaded parents.
That formula can be distracting at times – I certainly would have found Paul’s departure from Adele more powerful if we hadn’t seen variations on it with Gina in the first two seasons – but in many other ways, Futterman, Epstein and company did some really interesting things with it in the final week. I’ll get into specifics as we go patient-by-patient, but this was an awfully dark final week. Sunil turns out to have been playing Paul for weeks and is leaving the country, Jesse quits to align with his dad and Paul quits therapy and suggests (as he has many times before) that he’s on the verge of quitting being a therapist. And even the Frances story, which ends with the two of them discussing their future therapy, isn’t really a happy ending, since A)we know Tricia is going to die very soon, and B)We know that Paul may not be there for Frances the way she asked him to be.
For a season that felt a bit too familiar going in, it was a surprisingly, fascinatingly messy final week.
FRANCES
“I really did fuck this up.” -Frances
First of all, I had to laugh at the Sunil/Frances switcheroo on Monday, not just because I often enjoy when the series tweaks the format, but because I know there are still some viewers who pick and choose which patients they’re going to follow. Given that Sunil seems to be this season’s most popular storyline, and Frances the least, I imagine there were some people who just DVR’ed the first episode, turned it on later that night or the next day, and were irked to realize they got the wrong one. (Though hopefully those people also have HBO On Demand.)
Paul talks in the Adele episode about how the incident with Sunil has made him second-guess everything his patients tell him, which was one of the things I talked about last week with Frances’ story. Is she really the insufferable narcissist her daughter takes her for, or the more confused and vulnerable person we see in Paul’s office? We don’t know, because we don’t get to follow her out into her life, and even she admits in recounting the story of calling the ambulance that she’s not entirely sure what Tricia told her to do: “Maybe that wasn’t what she was saying. Maybe I just heard what I wanted to hear.”
And because we don’t know that, we can’t entirely know what she’s going to do about the ventilator, or how much Paul can really help her deal with her own problems. She ends the season in a similar position to Walter and Mia last season, but where those two made significant breakthroughs in their final sessions of the season, I don’t know that Paul has really come close to peeling this particular onion. We’re just at something of a natural stopping point because Tricia is close to dying.(**)
(**) And I like that the show finally let Paul put into words some of the pain he’s clearly been expressing about her the last few weeks. Again, we’ll never know what that relationship was like, but I think it’s pretty clear that Laura wasn’t the first patient for whom Paul had inappropriate feelings.
Maybe the idea is that, if there’s a fourth season, Debra Winger might come back, and that therefore Alison Tatlock and company didn’t want to “solve” her problems here. But whatever the motivation behind ending it this way, I would have to say that this began as the season’s least satisfying story and ended it the same way, even though there were some strong moments in between.
SUNIL
“This was my only way home, Paul.” -Sunil
Damn.
On the one hand, something about Sunil’s game feels a little too David Mamet, or “Primal Fear,” for a show like this. On the other hand, what Sunil did feels like a natural extension of what the show has been saying for three seasons about Paul’s difficulty in erecting the proper barrier between doctor and patient. He treated Sunil like a friend rather than a patient – let him smoke, drank tea with him, discussed his own life – and Sunil took advantage of that. In his first episode, we learned that he was very smart, very stubborn, and wanted most of all to leave his son’s home and return to Calcutta, and he worked Paul until he got what he wanted.
But what made this one – which, like all other episodes outside the office, was still structured as a therapy session – so strong was that there was blurring of the lines from both sides. Paul was too open of himself to Sunil, but at the same time, Sunil wasn’t gaming Paul 24/7. There really were parts of the therapy that were honest and effective – just not effective enough to change Sunil’s mind, nor enough to salve Paul’s wounded ego. This wasn’t just an episode about Keyser Soze cackling as he revealed his master plan to his mark, but rather two men grappling with what was and wasn’t real about their friendship, and how much they’ve been hurt. Irrfan Khan mostly kept himself composed in this one, but there’s that spectacular moment when Sunil pauses at the thought of never seeing his grandchildren again, and then of course the reprise of the Indian folk song, which Sunil continues even after he knows Paul can’t hear it anymore.
Just a fantastic acting duet between these two, and though some aspect of the twist doesn’t entirely sit right with me, I have to admit that I really want to go back now and watch the previous six episodes (particularly the last few) to see if I have any better sense of what was real than Paul is left with.
JESSE
“I’m sorry.” -Jesse
“Me too.” -Paul
Earlier in this season, it seemed Jesse had an abundance of parental figures from which to choose. Now he’s down to Roberto, and while I can’t begrudge him that choice, it does stink that he felt he had to make that choice – and I suppose Adele might be right that this is yet another unintended consequence of Paul dropping his barriers. The very thing that makes Paul seem like such a compassionate therapist – and a character worthy of building a TV show around – is that he takes these cases very personally, and makes that clear to his patients, but there’s a downside to that. A Paul who doesn’t let Sunil smoke and drink tea maybe gets the silent treatment for several weeks, but he also doesn’t get played like a mark in a long con. A Paul who doesn’t let Jesse into his office at night, doesn’t talk to him like a father rather than a therapist, might never have been able to build up trust with this confused, damaged kid, but a therapist with a more professional relationship would probably still be seeing him.
I liked that our brief glimpse of Roberto showed him to be neither saint nor demon, but just a guy. He cares about his son but doesn’t see the world the same way, can be strict but not cruel, may be good for Jesse’s short-term emotional health but stifling to his long-term creative growth, etc.
When Sophie left Paul’s care, you could tell she was going to be okay. When April did, you understood why, and suspected that she would also survive. Jesse, though, I worry about. His search for a father figure was one of many, many issues he left on the table when he quit.
PAUL/ADELE
“Again and again, you have allowed your own feelings to interfere.” -Adele
Though Paul was often a complete ass to Adele – including the opening moments of this session – I was glad to see that he was at peace with her in their session’s closing moments. He could smile and acknowledge her skills as a therapist, not in a self-aggrandizing way like she suggested in their second session, but as a genuine compliment. But of course he could do that, since he has no intention of seeing her again – even if the demands of this TV show might say otherwise.
I have no idea what HBO’s plans are for the show. They took a very long time after season two to decide on a third season. I wouldn’t be shocked if Futterman and Epstein are as burnt out as Leight and Rodrigo Garcia were after their seasons, and Paris Barclay has already taken a job as chief director on “Sons of Anarchy” season four. It may be that the show returns with a new batch of behind-the-scenes personnel, or HBO might be done with it, or Byrne might be done. (His workload is extraordinary.)
There was a point after the first season where I suggested the show might be better off shifting to another lead shrink: possibly making Gina the main character, with Paul as one of her patients. I’m well past that point, though. Paul is the show, not just because Gabriel Byrne is so flippin’ great in a reactive role that would crush many other actors, but because the problems Paul has in maintaining distance from his patients is what makes the show work as drama. I love Amy Ryan to pieces, and have greatly enjoyed the Paul/Adele episodes this year, but I think three or four episodes a week of Adele reacting Sphinx-like to her patients’ issues wouldn’t be nearly as compelling as seeing Paul care a little too much about them, let them manipulate and push his buttons, etc.
But at the same time, I don’t know how much longer the concept can go. Paul’s life has been a wreck for three years, but he’s just barely gotten by in helping his own patients. Real people’s emotional problems can endure for a lifetime, but as ongoing drama, the repetition can be problematic. I want to see more of Byrne performing these little one-act plays with the various incredible actors the show has cast, but I also get frustrated with Paul after a while, and also, as mentioned above, with the increasingly formulaic nature of the show. The longer I watch it, the harder it becomes to avoid comparing the new patients to the old ones. (I think over the course of this season, I compared Sunil to everybody but Sophie, though I have no doubt Irrfan Khan is a helluva gymnast.)
If the show comes back, I’ll happily tune in for the great moments, for the new actors (and maybe the return of Debra Winger and Amy Ryan), etc. But there’s a part of me that feels like that final shot of Paul disappearing into a sea of people on a busy Brooklyn street is the place where we should stop. Paul has decided that the solution to his life can’t be found in a therapist’s office. Whether he’s right about that or not, I don’t know, but I’ve gotten attached to the sad bastard, and I’d like to think he’ll find something that makes him happier and more fulfilled, rather than just returning to that office again. He could be a damn good therapist at times, but he wasn’t doing very well at healing himself.
What did everybody else think?
I loved the final episodes and since I only started watching the show starting with Season 3 I really hope they bring it back. I love the show. I’m planning on renting Seasons 1 & 2.
Great write-up, Alan. Like TVGirl, this was my first season of the show, so Paul’s potential decision hit a little harder, if only for being so fresh. The Sunil sessions were very strong, but all four weekly installments usually were amazing. I’ve seen Gabriel Byrne before, but never like this; while I understand that the show could easily end at this point, I’d love to see it return, even if its ratings are incredibly….low (even for HBO). Can’t wait to discover the first two seasons on Netflix. This was a great season of television, IMO.
This Sunil episode was so great. It was one of those times where someone’s issues (Paul’s) were illustrated too clearly to ignore. I felt it was the most interesting ending week patient-wise, and felt like Frances really had realized what she needs to move forward with, which was something I didn’t believe I’d see from her. Such a subtle,interesting performance from Debra Winger, and the last two episodes really turned me around on my interpretation of who this woman is/was. With Jesse I felt both worrisome, and hopeful.
Really well written and smart take on the episodes and logictics of production. Great read!
I felt so badly for Jesse when Roberto said that the real parents made a “mistake” when they had Jesse. Paul picked up on how hurtful it was for Jesse.
I’ll have to watch that again. I thought the mistake was that they gave Jesse away?
I got the same impression as Dezbot, that Johnny Boy Soprano was saying that putting Jesse up for adoption was the mistake.
I don’t think Jesse is suicidal, but I do think he’s going to make his family and his boyfriends miserable for the next 20 years and ultimately end up like Frances, frightened of his own shadow.
I think I was almost as angry with Sunil as Paul was, but it was still a fascinating performance. Glad to know he wouldn’t seriously hurt Julia or that he wasn’t responsible for Malini’s death (well, directly), but damn, that was harsh.
I fear for Jesse’s growth as well. Roberto’s okay, but Paul is right that he was blaming everything on Jesse’s mom, which is not good for Jesse, at all. Poor Jesse!
The Melani thing turned out exactly as I knew it would. I was certain it was an out-of-caste pregnancy that led her to suicide, never once did I think Sunil had murdered her. Great twist at the end… Paul got played, but Paul’s been trying to manipulate first Gina and now Adele for three seasons now. I enjoyed this patient maybe the most of all the patients we’ve met in three seasons.
I found the Frances episodes the least satisfying. Yes, she’s a narcissist, there’s no question about it. I found my attention drifting during her episodes all season as she yammered on and on and on about herself. Yawn.
I actually think Paul helped Jesse. Think back to Jesse’s agitated and volatile demeanor during the first couple episodes. Over the course of the seven weeks we spent with him, his affect became calmer and more focused. Even when he showed up hysterical at Paul’s doorstep, the fact that he came to his therapist while in crisis and didn’t go out cruising, taking drugs, or engaging in other dangerous behavior is a feather in Paul’s cap. The only thing off about his story was that his birth parents ended up married to one another. I bet that happens pretty much never.
Another solid season.
I seen that happen more than you would think – people who were very young and gave the baby up but married later on when they were out of school and working. I’ve seen a few of these couples on “The Locator” also – it does seem sadder for these children, which is understandable.
Great write-up! I’ve been watching this show (over and over!) since Season 1, and agree with the comments about the great acting, writing, themes and format. I can’t praise Gabriel Byrne enough. I get very very sad to think that our journey with Paul Weston has ended, but, like Alan, I think it is time, and I thought the last Adele episode, and especially the last scene with Paul mergeing with the crowd was incredible. This show has gotten little attention from viewers, and in my attention, little promotion from HBO. Byrne has yet to win the Emmy he deserves. But I think this show will be thought of as one of the best written and best acted shows on TV.
I don’t know how much you’ve written before, as this is the first piece I’ve read. But your comments on Week 7 are spot on. I also believe that the way this last episode was filmed, it would be a great way to end the series. And as much as I (as a romantic) wanted to see a relationship develop between Paul and Adele, I applaud the fact that the writers were more concerned about keeping reality in check and not allowing a romance to develop.
Your comment about the DVR confusion is also interesting. I hadn’t realized this was a widespread issue. I also had the situation where several of the episodes I recorded were actually faulty (the DVR did not have any content when I went to view the recordings), so I find myself having to wait until the HBO On Demand catches up and allows me to see the last “Jesse” segment.
I thought HBO had been putting up all the episodes on Monday this season? Maybe it was just Comcast, or perhaps they’re not doing it for the finale. (Hopefully they learned their lesson with the last season of The Wire and rampant spoilers of a huge character death)
I really enjoyed the climax to Sunil and Khan’s acting was sensational, but the rest of the season was soft (if still better than most of what is currently on TV now). I’m ambivalent about the shows potential return though; I’m sure I’d watch if it did, but I wouldn’t be overly sad if it didn’t, whereas I would have felt that way after the previous 2 seasons.
[valleyguyobservations.blogspot.com]
I’m sorry to see the show end and fear it won’t be coming back. I’ve loved every season. Sunil’s story was brilliant, and the acting extraordinary, but I can’t help thinking that Jumpa Lahiri’s contributions are what put his story over the top. No one expresses the complexities of Indians displaced in America with their relatives better.
The revelation about Sunil’s old love being pregnant felt like a repeat. Didn’t he reveal that a couple of episodes ago, or was it just intimated? It seemed like it was supposed to be a surprise, but one we already knew.
The romantic it in me hoped he’d get together with Adele, even though I know it is impossible. And really, with Paul, he’d be miserable again after a few months. He’s fixated on misery, a cross he is unwilling to put down.
I liked Jesse’s story a lot, too, even though he could be spectacularly unpleasant. But his vulnerability was always there as well. And at the end, I couldn’t help but feel for Marissa.
Thanks for keep the light on this great show, Alan.
Several posters here guessed that Malini was probably pregnant. I don’t think it was said outright in the show until the last episode with Sunil.
I have to admit feeling let down when he walked out of Adele’s office. Cause it felt like he was walking out on us, too. Like you, I’ve grown very attached to the “Paul” character and I’m not ready to see him go. Even if it’s for his own good. I’d like a season where he gets to figure out his life – at least a little – and finds some joy and health. It’s hard to say goodbye to the fine actor and the endearing character.
Yes I will miss Paul Weston. Did anyone notice his hand tremor when he shook Adele’s hand at the end?
I’m not 100% sure, but I think Jesse started doing his nervous hand move after not doing it for a couple weeks. I wonder if that’s supposed to indicate that Paul is correct, at least in the sense that Jesse needs to continue therapy.
I was going to point out the same thing. Jesse was back to his hand gestures and he was more explosive again (the outburst causing Roberto to come back to the office and end the session). I also thought it was sad that Jesse refused to take the letters from Paul because it means he’s closed himself off to his birth parents, too.
Ah, I see that others noticed Paul’s hand tremor. Wish we could see more of him and how his story continues. But as others have said, the ending of Paul strolling away, lost in the sidewalk crowd, is a perfect ending.
Irrfan Khan was just cast in “life of Pi.”
I love Gabriel Byrne, and his performance as Paul Weston is masterful. I always care about him and am rooting for him, even when he’s lashing out. Byrne makes him enormously sympathetic.
That said, if Irrfan Khan does not get an Emmy for this season, then the Emmy is meaningless. What a pleasure watching the two of them.
I thought that Jesse leaving the letters with Paul might give him an excuse to go back to therapy at some point….
Thanks for a great bunch of recaps for this season, as always! I agree with so much of what everyone has written, so I only have one thing to add. Why were the shows only 20 minutes for the last couple of weeks? I found that to be so frustrating. I wanted more, but I also think that there was a true elegance to each of the episodes. I can only hope that this shortening of the episodes was not because HBO wanted to get it over with…
I also found the brevity of the episodes disconcerting. I wanted to see more, but then I didn’t want them just to pad them to make length. One of the episodes this week was only 17 minutes, possibly slightly less if you didn’t count the what-happened-before segment and the credits. I think it was the one with Sunil. And I could have watched the two of them talking for a lot longer than that.
Yeah, I forgot about this in my post below; this was something that was very conspicuous in the final week, when there’s no question that the episodes would’ve been enhanced with a little more time.
It’s one of the primary reasons that I think that the show is done. If I remember correctly, the Adele episode was like 19 minutes….very frustrating. There was over two minutes of end credits on most of them.
In retrospect, I think the Sunil revelation was also set up by the early establishment of his disdain for the concept, aims, format, and technique of therapy itself. He obviously felt no compunction about making a mockery of a situation and entire field he basically didn’t really consider legitimate.
Also in retrospect it makes sense that he was so adamant in previous episodes about the fact that he could never have hurt his suicidal girlfriend (which could initially have come off as protesting too much). Sadly, he seems not to care how he destroyed his relationship with his family or about what they would think of him in the future, but I suspect he never foresaw the possibility that his strategy would raise suspicion regarding his actions in that past event and he desperately wanted to insist he could never have been involved while not breaking the image he was setting up that he was potentially dangerous.
I’ve got a lot of mixed feelings about this final week. The way this show is structured, it becomes a lot better late in the season as the depth of the characters and relationships become more fully realized.
I found myself wishing that this season had another week. I don’t mind that they scaled back the number of episodes each week, but I strongly feel that the show would have been enhanced by adding an additional week because of the cumulative structure of the sessions.
I felt Sunil’s decision to manipulate Paul came off feeling like a convenient dramatic device. It was a brilliant vehicle for demonstrating the overarching theme of Paul’s over-investment in his patients, and the pitfalls that accompany it, but I kept asking myself “is this the most efficient and logical way for Sunil to go about accomplishing his objective?”, to basically destroy his relationship with his remaining family under the pretense of being asked to produce his immigration papers? Why not walk into a store and get caught shoplifting?
I’m sure I must be missing something obvious here, so I await clarification, but it felt like an overly elaborate ploy.
I wasn’t impressed with either of the actors that played Jesse’s parents, and felt the standards of the show waned a bit, generally, from past seasons.
This is one of those rare cases of loving a show, but being okay with the idea of it having reached something of a natural conclusion. That seems to be the feeling I get from reading most of the comments. I strongly suspect that we’ve seen the last of In Treatment, which is both sad and in some way gratifying.
I might have to disagree with some of the commenters and Alan, though, in that I still believe there’s a lot of fertile ground that could be covered in novel ways, if the show was to return. The problem is that the writers would have to feel ambitious enough to get out of some of the patterns that have evolved over the last three seasons that Alan aptly pointed out. Often times I think we feel a show becomes stale because of it’s structure or the inherent limitations to the genre, but I actually believe it’s due to a kind of complacency towards taking certain risks that could potentially reinvigorate things.
I’ll admit, there’s only so much you can do to inject novelty into this format, but with an actor as brilliant as Byrne, you have a lot of flexibility with your core element.
I found this season so interesting, particularly Sunil and Jesse’s stories. I’m a therapist myself which is precisely why it has taken me so long to actually try out the show. First of all, I usually go for the exact opposite of my job when it comes to my TV habits, mostly comedies and other escapist fare, because after listening to other people’s problems all day, I just want to turn the analytical part of my brain off for a bit. Also, I usually cringe while watching TV therapists since they are portrayed as either all-knowing, all-patient, and all-powerful or cloying, cliche-ridden saps who are brilliant professionally but an absolute mess in their personal lives. The cool thing that Gabriel Byrne has done with this role is that he’s made Paul seem human – an imperfect person who very much wants to help but doesn’t always get it right – and that is very much the reality of what I or any decent therapist is doing. That being said, I had a much different take on his last session with Jesse. Most people have commented here about how they were worried for Jesse and that Paul had been right to try to talk him out of quitting therapy in favor of being Roberto’s “son.” While I can see that this is a pattern for Jesse of testing someone, being let down by that person, and then writing him or her off, I actually felt like what Paul was doing in this last session was more about him than about Jesse. I don’t think Paul could handle being rejected by Jesse. His ego was being fed by being needed by Jesse in a way that not even his own son needed him anymore. I’ve often said that is better to terminate therapy with clients a few weeks too early (if they feel ready to stop coming in) than to drag it out and risk the clients feeling that they have no self-efficacy. Had things between Jesse and Paul ended on a better note with Paul expressing that he was happy that Jesse felt good for once and he hoped things worked out with Roberto but that Jesse could come back at any time for any reason, I think Jesse would have been better off. Because now, things are still going to go south with Roberto inevitably but Jesse will feel like he’s burned that bridge with Paul or will be too afraid to come back to Paul and say, “you were right,” and then Jesse will be all alone again. Alright, turning off he analytical part of my brain again and off to watch Cougar Town :) Stellar recap as always, Alan.
P.S. – Anyone feel like speculating on what disorder Sunil had all this time? I’m voting for a personality disorder of some sort.
I’m a therapist myself I have also observed elements of a personality disorder or disorders in Sunil. His almost complete lack of guilt to achieve his aim and writing off the rest of the family seems both pertty narcisstic and pathological. His he was involved in a long con with Paul and came across as some who was trying to cope with a problem (his daugher- in law To take his needs so far amd to causse dmage seems indefensible. I would day Narcissitic personalty
Disorder with Boderine/Sociopathic Features
Sorry for the typos. I shouldn’t type when I’m tired. That should be narcissistic and Borderline/Sociopathic features.
Alan, your comments on the finale were insightful and heartfelt. I, for one, take a different view from most others on Sunil and Paul’s relationship with Adele, and I find the standards by which the characters are judged misdirected and harsh. I agree that there are credibility gaps in the Sunil revelation that he manipulated the therapy and Paul to secure his return to Calcutta. We have to question why Aram and Julia, knowing Sunil’s abject unhappiness, did not relocate him to an Indian community either in Brooklyn or elsewhere in NY that shares his values and customs and would bridge the gap between his alien white suburban existence and Calcutta. Many Indian communities exist in NY and it doesn’t make sense that he is “sentenced” to a miserable life with his son and adversarial daughter-in-law. It could not be for lack of money…his family was willing to spend $1000 a month for his therapy andfor his physician son, so committed to his care, wouldn’t this be a logical compromise? Yet this was surprisingly not discussed.
Be that said, I find some viewers’ opinions about Sunil’s behavior, offering psychiatric diagnoses, specious. Not enough, if at all, was said about Sunil’s total cultural disconnect in the US…we see and hear it in every episode, we observe his inability to understand Western values, his stubborness to accept his son’s assimilation and Julia and the grandchildren’s being Americans. Observe how offended Sunil becomes when he perceives his grandchildren being corrupted by a Nemo video; he tries to fight back by teaching them Bengali, singing them songs in Bengali. Being thwarted, his pathetic attempts to bring his culture to the only family he has fails. which only further alienates him. Indians, even in the US, willingly participate in arranged marriages. It is totally acceptable in the culture and seems to work out well. I know relatively well assimilated professional Indians, many American citizens, who actually go back to India to seek arranged spouses or find an arrangement in the US. Sunil’s disapproval of his son’s marriage and choice of Julia is not a behavior of an unstable man; it is the hurt of a father who sees the legacy of the Bengali culture fade and likely become nonexistent in his son’s life, and this is something Sunil cannot bear. Since he has no counsel from the Indian community, his hurt festers. Note that Sunil’s discussions all revolve around his total lack of understanding of why he is where he is. It’s as though he was an alien dropped from another planet into a hostile environment. Paul understands Sunil’s alienation, but we never see exploration of the cultural chasms his family has created for him. I am surprised that Aram didn’t try to send Sunil to an Indian shrink (there are many!). He certainly should have known better.
A few viewers seemed angry that Sunil did not respect or take seriously the therapeutic paradigm, that he had his own agenda of turning the session into a tea drinking, smoking chat fest. Again, by whose standards are we judging this desperate man? We know from the first episode that it was not Sunil’s idea to come to Paul, nor was Sunil in any way aware of what the therapy process was. In fact, he never came to understand it despite Paul’s valiant efforts. The only way Sunil could adapt to the therapy was to create an environment where he felt somewhat safe, i.e. smoke, drink tea, talk to Paul as a friend. THAT is what he would do in Calcutta, sit around with his friends and family, smoking, having tea, getting understanding and feedback and comfort. Though Paul was sensitive to his struggle, he was the wrong man for Sunil, and I don’t think Paul ever considered him in any grave pathological light. It is, in my opinion, absurd to tag Sunil with diagnoses from the DSM–sociopath, borderline, narcissist, affective disordered…nonsense…for this is a man in an existential crises whose entire identity is threatened by a cultural explosion, living between two worlds and hating his life. What Western textbook label could possibly rescue this man??? And to ask Sunil to assimilate, to embrace his American family without conditions, and, for a man his age, to abandon his Bengali roots is patently unfair.
Regarding Adele, I also find it difficult to understand why viewers were hoping for a romantic union between her and Paul. For one, we know Paul’s penchant for attractive, young women…posssibly Trish, Laura, Wendy, and finally, Adele. We also know wsy. But with Adele, the “Freudian Ice Queen,” we see how profoundly misguided Paul is about his transference; it is understandable, given Paul’s fractured, lonely life, but Adele is a monolith! Paul and we viewers learn nothing about her other than a few facts Paul has probably gleaned from outside sources and the fact that she is pregnant and likely alone. That’s all. It is beyond a stretch that Paul can be in love with someone about whom he knows nothing and has had not one experience with her outside of therapy. Paul is not a superficial man; he is smart and sophisticated, and if really challenged, he would opt for substance. We finally see that he does challenge himself in the end, by leaving therapy (Adele) and breaking off with Wendy. It is interesting he confesses that the breakup left him feeling heartless and cold. Perhaps his way of stripping all the melodrama, all the self-pitying from his life? I never imagined Paul and Adele together, never thought they could share their feelings because they would have nothing valid to say anyhow. Adele was deliberately constructed as a foil to force Paul to confront his fantasies and begin disassembling them, especially with her. I never liked her because I felt deeply for Paul’s loneliness and confusion, and on some level, wanted her to reach out to him more humanly. She followed the rules which he often did not, and this became another battle Paul had to overcome which he could not do so in the “artifice” of the therapist’s office. In the last episode, I submit that Paul had a significant epiphany about his life; each of the last 4 episodes ended with either Paul’s losing his patients or he, himself, ending the demonic presence of Adele in his life. In patently refusing to go on with Adele because of the risk of continuing his attachment to and frustration with her, which NOW he questions, he knows this relationship will impede any further understanding of himself if he stayed in therapy with her. He sees dichotomies between appearance and reality , admitting that the line between reality and fantasy is very blurred, and he wants desperately to bridge the gap. I don’t think Adele saw this, as she maintained her implacable, analytical self to the endl She, like Sunil with Paul, is the wrong therapist, and there is a hint that she is also not the woman for him.
The ending is brilliant…Paul initiating detachment from unhealthy relationships, even questioning whether his practice may be one of his demons. It is interesting to note that this time, in the final moments with Adele, it is she who implores Paul to stay in therapy with her as he had done with Frances, Sunil and Jesse to stay with him. He adamantly refuses, but she maintains her door is always open to him. Rejecting this, he closes that door, signaling a smile that is not of resignation, but rather, I believe, of a kind of triumph. That he walks into the night on a crowded street, fading into the mass of humanity, we see ourselves, mirrors of Frances, Jesse, Sunil, trapped, alienated, so often misdirected, and like Paul, lost. I think, though, that Paul is not completely lost; he leaves with his humanity, passion and intelligence and now with new insight into his own troubled life. Where he goes is not important to me; what he has taught me is.
Sprry for this long missive! I will truly miss this great program and remarkable performances.
Like many others I enjoyed the masterful acting of Byrne and Kahn. When Sunil handed Paul the cricket bat I wondered if something more was going on. It seemed a little over the top. I’d have to go back and watch his last episode again to be certain, but my first impression was that Sunil had less of an accent in this last episode, as though his Indian inflection as “otherness” was part of roping Paul in.
As for the ending, I agree seeing Paul in the stream of humanity is a great ending to the series. The one slightly false note is that he didn’t express a shred of anxiety at the monetary implications of leaving his practice. I know several men in their fifties who lost their corporate jobs through downsizing, and it’s beyond frightening. Paul may be burnt out, and may need to stop practicing, but it’s not something you do lightly unless you’re independently wealthy.
I feel satisfied. I agree with what everyone has said about the brilliance of the show, etc., so just some small points:
At the end of season 2, way before they decided on a third season, I felt more hopeful for Paul than my friends did. This time around, I’m not very hopeful at all. A lot of it has to do with those final images, of Paul’s hand slightly shaking as he says goodbye to Adele (possible Parkinson’s or no, it’s also a visual reminder that he’s walking away with a lot of the same issues he walked in with) and of him walking the streets of Brooklyn, where he can feel alone but not lonely, as he told Jesse. But he is lonely. I want to hug him.
On Sunil, I did what you want to do, Alan, at least partway. I re-watched the third episode, where Paul tells him what it would take to report him — and where Sunil had that weird laugh/cry at the end. Suddenly that makes sense.
Jesse’s end crushed me. Not much more to say. But I do have a question: When Paul started answering all his personal questions, was he doing that just to show Jesse how unsettling it is for him to be more father than therapist? Or was it a reaction to Sunil, a sort of “screw it” to the artifice of it all?
I felt the ending of the Sunil episode was cheap writing, almost like using a dream sequence to explain away a long plot line. It never made sense to me why Sunil simply couldn’t leave. He says that his son would never let him. But I don’t see Sunil as a hostage. Rather than talk honestly with his son about his wishes, he allows his entire relationship with his son and his grandchildren go up in smoke. I can’t see how this option was any better than an honest conversation with his son.
That simply never made any sense.
I too can’t see this season continuing. Where to go? The first two seasons were great, and all the stories were compelling. But I felt the writing in season 3 was weak, particularly the end.
Completely agree with you. The entire reveal about Sunil was anti-climactic. While I loved Paul’s reaction after being played so masterfully, it really felt cheap to me as well. When Paul asked him earlier on why he simply would not just leave the US and return to Calcutta, Sunil replied saying that he has no money. And now… (paraphrasing here) he’ll “figure something out”? Hmm. His son cannot FORCE him to stay with them. He is a grown man, not a child.
I adore this show, but I kind of hope that there isn’t a fourth season. The final shot of Adele’s episode was terrific and a fitting way to end to series.
Oh and I know I’m the only one who feels this way, but I really could not give a flying you-know-what about Francis’ storyline. Not this week. Not any of the previous weeks. I tried so hard but I just could not.
Yeah, the formula is definitely getting a little stale. So I’m thinking, how can they mix it up? How’s this work for you? Paul Weston: Pet Psychologist. Bam. Yes, that just happened. HBO, just send the check in the mail. You haven’t seen In Treatment until you’ve seen Paul Weston treat a labradoodle that is afraid of men wearing hats.
The first season of Be’Tipul ended with Reuvan Dagan, the original therapist walking through the streets of Tel-Aviv after the visit to Gila (the original Gina) where he told her about his panic attack with Naama (Laura).
I don’t remember if they used the street scene in Season 1 of the American version or if they only used it here, at the end of Season 3, for the first time.
I couldn’t understand whether Sunil’s plan was to actually get arrested and legally deported, or to simply make the situation at home so unbearable that his son and Julia would force him to go back to Calcutta.
If his plan was the second scenario, then the twist becomes a little bit more believable as an unintended consequence of his escalation of tensions within the house.
It is difficult to imagine, however, that his goal all along was to goad Paul into calling Julia who would then call the police and have him arrested. It’s not logical, as (a) he could have very easily done this during the first treatment session by simply saying “I hate my daughter in law and often think about harming her” and (b) it seems improbable that he could have accurately predicted that Julia would call the police and refuse to drop whatever charges she made against him.
The real betrayal of Paul was that Sunil never took his therapy seriously, and had no intention of trying to improve his own situation (at least not in the way Paul or his family would have liked). The betrayal was not tricking Paul into calling Julia.
It’s getting audiences of what, a million? If it’s going to survive it’s going to need to be cheaper. I’m feeling for Paul as well; the poor blighter seems to have been hit with turmoil in every season – marriage, court case, illness, to the point where it’s starting to turn comical.
I think for a season 4 we need to see less of Paul, for financial reasons as well as to give both character and actor a bit of a rest. Adele episodes would at least put the patient in the spotlight. British playwright Alan Bennett did Talking Heads, which were monologues straight to camera, there’s scope there for 4.
I actually thought that frances was the most interesting storyline, it was a sad storyline, a person where her life is in ruins, her duaghter despises her in every way, her life coming into a sink when she comes back home from work, her sister, the only person who truely loves her, dieing, and frances has to decide if to do as her sister wants, and go back to the loveless depressed life she had before her sister said she loved her, or keep her sister alive against her wishes, but keeping whatever remnant of happyness she has left
I don’t know if it was the best story line, but it was definitely underrated and overlooked compared to the others. It was more subtle and conventional in some ways even though it concerned a famous actress. But there was a lot of emotional depth plumbed there. And some of her tics were so familiar, like putting herself down or saying “oh what you must think of me” which Paul correctly analyzed as being either to put herself down further or to be validated in the eyes of others. At the end of her episodes, I felt like I was more likely than with others to look for the writer credit to give them props.