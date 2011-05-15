Interview: ‘Chuck’ co-creator Chris Fedak on the final season renewal

I watched tomorrow night’s “Chuck” season finale yesterday, after news of the show’s fifth season renewal came in. And without spoiling anything about what happens, the end credits rolled and I said to myself, “Thank God NBC renewed it, because I cannot wait to see what they do after this one.”
Chris Fedak, the show’s co-creator, was feeling a similar excitement for the possibilities of a fifth season as he worked on the finale, even though he believed the odds were, at best, 50-50 for renewal due to the show’s recent ratings dip.
I spoke with Fedak a few minutes ago, for an interview I’m going to present in two parts over two days. After the jump is Chris’ reaction to the renewal, the knowledge that next season will be the final one for “Chuck,” and the challenges that have come the last two seasons as NBC has ordered more episodes partway through the year. Tomorrow night, after the finale, I’m going to post both my review of the episode and Fedak’s explanation for some of the things that happen in it.
When did you know you were coming back?
It’s been a day by day situation. We didn’t know until the rumors started getting out there that we had a chance. It’s really been the last couple of days that we knew.
So how were you feeling over these last few weeks, especially given how the ratings dropped late in the season?
There’s always a number of different feelings. One is you look at a number that’s lower than you want. The brass tacks of television is that you need a number you can feel good at. But we also had our core viewers and some things going in our direction We all wish the numbers were different by the end of the season, but we knew we had some big exciting stories and we had an exciting finale coming up. We had some things in our back pocket we felt good about.
But if I were to have injected you with truth serum a week ago, what would you have set the odds for renewal at?
I would have said 50/50.
You got the renewal for a fifth season, but it’s also the final season. How does that feel?
We’re excited. We’re stoked to be able to tell more “Chuck” stories. It’s a unique and in some ways precious show. We’ve managed to survive 5 years. Josh (Schwartz) and I love telling these stories, along with the rest of the writing staff. For us, it’s the ability to tell 13 more stories and close out the story in a super fantastic way. And to know what we’re doing, that that’s the gameplan all along? It’s great. That’s something you don’t usually have when working on a network television show. On our show, we’ve had finales built into our episode 13, but we’ll be able to design the season in a very specific way.
Has NBC suggested there’s any possibility of getting the order extended the way it has these last two seasons?
We’ve learned to say never say never again – that’s a James Bond reference – but the gameplan is to focus on these 13 and to build towards an ending in the 13th.
While I’m sure you were happy in seasons 3 and 4 to get more episodes to work on, how big of a challenge is it to have to construct your seasons in that unpredictable way?
It is a real challenge from a storytelling perspective. Naturally, you won’t find a screenwriting manual or guidebook that tells you to have an epic finale midway through your season. That’s not a usual move. It’s tough, from a structuring a story perspective. But for me, it’s always been an opportunity. When we got 6 more episodes in season 3, those 6 episodes gave us an opportunity to explore things in the show you just wouldn’t do in a shorter season. Hard to imagine season 3 without the “Honeymooners” episode. And with these extra 11 we got in season 4, it’s hard to imagine season 4 without bringing Timothy (Dalton) back and exploring Volkoff. The challenges are outweighed by the way you’re able to take a character and explore them in a greater way. We’ve now seen a little more of the Roan (Montgomery) and Diane (Beckman) relationship, for instance. That’s the fun thing we get to do. But it’s certainly a challenge from a storytelling standpoint. And doing 11 more is a lot different from doing 6 more.
Yeah, this year you had to build a whole second arc, where with the 6 last year you could basically just do 6 episodes of “Chuck” with a climax at the end.
With the 11-episode order, we had to reboot the season in a major way. Launch new storylines, set up new characters. It’s challenging, but to be able to work on the Chuck show, considering how unique it is, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do.
Without giving anything away, what can you tell your fans about the finale tomorrow night?
Our finale, in the tradition of all “Chuck” finales, is everything and the kitchen sink. I hope that everybody enjoys it. It’s got some epic emotional stuff as well as some great action. It’s another epic “Chuck” finale. I couldn’t be more proud of it. We have a great time making the show, and you can see that through what comes on screen. I hope people really like it.
Alan, while I agree with you that the cliffhanger does make you wonder about the next season, I am surprised you weren’t put off by it from at least one perspective… but I can’t say more until tomorrow.
Out of curiosity, Razorback, how did you see it? Fellow critic? Work for the studio? Other means?
ugh I’m jealous you got to see it already. This is the most excited I’ve been going towards a new episode in a long time, so of course I have something tomorrow night that’s going to make me miss it. On the plus side, at least now I’ll be able to fast forward through commercials instead of panic during them, like I did last week =) Can’t wait to see what happens!
Good reason why i stopped watching late in this season it was the idea of the cliffhanger. I just gave up whats the point being invested in a show that will not have a decent resolution. Hell life is hard enough without shows depressing me. Hear that Fedak we are in a depression we NEED SOME FUN! From what i am hearing it does not sound that great. I wonder what would have happened if they had not got season 5. You have to wonder how its all going to end is it worth getting invested in a show that will just leave you fed up seems like they have learned nothing from season3. Depending on what happens will depend if i will tune into season 5 or not. I gave up in season 3 after the misery arc picked it back up after 11. Shame i really enjoyed season 1,2 and 4 and i trusted what they said after the mess that was season 3.
Tim, both the finale as a whole and the cliffhanger in particular are FUN. Trust me.
Hi Sepinwall
Really? I do trust you Sepinwall you have been a decent critic. Although from your reviews of season 3 you seem to have more tolerance to misery than someone like me. Don’t get me wrong i do not mind real threats and danger and boy do we need to see chuck be the hero we have not seen enough of that this season i hope after cat squad the girls see why chuck is the hero. But i want to see resolution as bart says low attention span i am part of the mtv generation.
However from what i heard its going to end in a bad place? Sadly i lost alot of faith in TPTB after the mess that was season 3 they ruined something i loved, and really damaged the characters.
I nearly gave season 4 a miss i am glad i did not well up to masquerade anyway. Season 4 has been largely great, and made up for a poor season 3 that i have never rewatched. Even Honeymooners does not make up for it though thats the only 1 that survived being deleted.
Season 4 is alot better apart from the vivian stuff. Love casey and morgan they are so funny, chuck and sarahs cool mr and mrs smith going on want more of that though it would be nice to some passion between them or even affection i would love to see more fun fights between them. Volkhoff was good as well dalton brought it. I have grown to like the stand alone episodes more than the mythology.
Question if i tune in tomorrow am i going to be on a cool rollercoaster that leaves me heartwarmed or despressed?
FUN. F-U-N. FUN.
like this?
[www.youtube.com]
I’d love to know whether F&S will have the chance to bring back any of the original writing staff for a farewell visit, particularly Ali Adler? That would be really nice to let them put their final touches on the show.
Not so found of Ali Adler anymore here… If I’m not mistaken she was involved with some of the really depressing stuff in season 3.
I have to agree with Timlay, S3 has still left a bad taste in my mouth with all the damage to the characters they did. For awhile I had convinced myself that “my” Chuck ended after S2 but thankfully S4 has been mostly great although uneven.
Not surprisingly the really good episodes are all Sarah kick-ass centric. The less good are about Chucks insecuritys and whining. Frankly, Chuck is now my least favorite character. Hell, I like Morgan alot more than Chuck now!
Anyway, YAY for another season and hopefully a proper ending!
Perhaps the worst show on TV.
Thanks for wasting everyones time with your useless comment.
Ignore him, Matt – Echos is a venerable Chuck troll around here.
Not just Chuck, but a troll in general. Ever try to read his FNL posts?
Great news they got a 5th season – I just hope NBC shows all the episodes.
I actually think if the ratings don’t improve that NBC pulls it early and then burns it off next summer.
I hope not because it at least deserves a dignified conclusion.
I actually have my fingers cross for a back nine….
Not to look a gift horse in the mouth but I sure would love a back 9. The last time they had the opportunity to plan 22 episodes in advance, we got season 2.
Plus that would end things at a nice round episode 100, the same episode number as when Buffy died.
Never say never!!! Give more Chuck…season 6, 7, 8…more!
Agreed!!!