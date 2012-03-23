Interview: ‘Mad Men’ co-star Vincent Kartheiser

I published my spoiler-free review of the “Mad Men” season premiere yesterday. Earlier this week, I got a chance to interview creator Matthew Weiner and co-star John Slattery about the events of the premiere, and those interviews should run sometime Monday morning. But I decided that, given the appetite for “Mad Men” info after 17 long months between episodes, I should conduct at least one interview in a way that it could be safely published before the premiere. And our lucky winner was Vincent Kartheiser, aka Pete Campbell (of the Dyckman-Campbells).
After the jump, Kartheiser and I talk about Pete’s evolution from corporate weasel to unsung hero of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, about how Pete feels these days about Peggy, and also about how the rest of the cast hung him out to dry when Jon Hamm directed an episode this season. Enjoy, and I’ll see you all here on Sunday night to discuss the premiere.
I spoke with John Slattery earlier today, and he said that when Hamm directed his episode, everyone was going to punk him. And then you were on set and mouthed your dialogue without saying anything to confuse him, and nobody else followed your lead.
Yeah, I went first, and I pranked him, and I left set, and everyone else chickened out. I was the only who was an asshole. That’s the way it goes, you know? It’s real kind of them. I started leading the charge, and the army didn’t follow me.
I’m sorry.
It’s okay. Everyone’s good friends on the show, so no harm.
How do you feel Pete has evolved from the guy we meet in the pilot to the guy he is by the end of last season?
The guy we meet in the pilot really doesn’t understand why he has the job he has. He feels that he’s a direct competitor with Don Draper, and he should be coming up with concepts for ads, and he should be the man standing and speaking at the table, and all eyes should be on him. He should be the creative director of the company. Through the first season, there’s that conflict of him trying to prove himself as something that doesn’t fit, and battling it out with Don Draper until he’s forced until a submissive role.
And then we have a couple of seasons of him trying to fit that submissive role and having insecurities about it, and battling it out with Ken Cosgrove, and his insecurity in his relationship with his wife, and trying to have conquests at the office, trying to find his place at the firm. I’d say around the end of season 3, when he decides, “Screw these guys: I know where I belong now, I have a firm set of clients, I’m going to go out on my own.” That stance, that idea that he could take the clients and leave gives him a certain amount of power and strength. So when they come to him and give him the partnership, it kind of secures his feelings of, you know, security. It confirms that he is valued, and he is needed. He finally gets a little of the acknowledgment that he didn’t know how to find in the first couple of seasons.
Through season 4, he’s slowly taking on more accounts, he’s going out there, beating the pavement, finding clients to come in, albeit not huge clients. He’s finding people to come into this new firm, and he’s taken on a role at the agency that’s more important. He knows where he sits now, not only in his relationship with his wife, but at the agency. He’s no longer in competition with Don, and he’s put Ken Cosgrove in an appropriate slot underneath him. He knows what his ambitions should be. I think it’s an important thing for every man in his life to know where he fits. It can be very confusing for a man and a company if there are several people fighting for the alpha role. Imagine a troupe of soldiers not following the general. It’s a good thing through season 4 that he realizes that he is a beta male – an alpha in his position, but beta within the company.
Where we leave him at the end of season 4, him and Don have a very complex relationship, where he’s bailed Don out and don’s bailed him out, and it’s gone back and forth a couple of times. They both have a real investment in this firm. He finds strength in having a comrade like Don, someone he envies and tries to model himself after.
It seemed to me that with Don drinking too much and Roger losing Lucky Strike, Pete was the guy carrying the agency last season. Would you agree?
Yes, I would. Like I said, he’s the one who’s bringing in any money at all, any growth to the company. That’s absolutely his position.
But it’s interesting that when we meet Pete, we’re supposed to dislike him because he’s the enemy of the show’s hero, and then we get to season 4 and our hero is screwing up left and right, and suddenly Pete is the one doing the heroic things.
Right. As is the way. I find that in life, we fill the role that is there to be filled. I found through my 20s, if I would live with a really put-together sane guy as my roommate, I would be off the wall and crazy and have crazy ideas and stay up late, and if I had a crazy roommate, I would become sensible. If you walk into a room and there’s 3 people fighting with each other, chances are you aren’t going to be yelling, too. We kind of take on whatever role is there for us. In a perfect world, if things are going as they should, as one character falls or one person slips, someone else will step up and take the reins.
Where do you see Pete and Peggy’s relationship at this point? There are times when they interact at work like nothing’s ever happened between them, and then other times – like when he sees Peggy and Trudy talking in “The Suitcase” – where he’s terrified that this secret they share could come out.
I think it’s in the back of his mind. It doesn’t come up very often. There was a moment in season 4 where Peggy goes to his office to congratulate him for his wife being pregnant. When she says congratulations, he immediately thinks she’s talking about an account. This shows, to me, exactly where that falls in his mind. It’s not on the forefront of his mind. He doesn’t equate Peggy immediately with that instance, that circumstance. First and foremost, they work together. If you think of 9 hours a day, 5 days a week, 52 weeks a year, they are together. The baby thing has just kind of drifted into the back. The fact that they once had a relationship has faded into the back, as is the case with real life. It becomes old news, pretty quickly, especially when you’re dealing with other things: work, accounts, things like that.
Good stuff, Alan. Awesome insights from VK, too. It’s always neat to see how the actors perceive their characters. The remarks about “filling a role” socially were spot-on.
You should have asked him about dancing.
Campbell 2012
I’d like to know how he feels about the rape Peter committed – was it last season? I guess it’s a pretty dark issue. Still, I’m curious to get his take on Peter’s cruel and pathetic behavior. I think Kartheiser does a superb job with his character. He’s a very fine actor.
What? I don’t remember Pete raping anyone. That happened?
I think he’s talking about the nanny he forced himself on….the one whose dress he replaced.
That was in season 3, I believe. The other rape shown was Joanie’s husband forcing himself on her.
I always want to say that Pete is my favorite character (and he is) but that incident always makes me hesitate. And the worst part is that I can’t write it off as out of character.
VK’s been pretty vocal about it. It was NOT supposed to be a rape scene. That’s not what the script called for. In one interview he said the actress just wasn’t responsive. In the most recent interview he blamed himself for not playing it right. In the DVD commentary it was clearly brought up and discussed because of the fan (surprising) reaction. The long and short; the disparity of the upper class/lower class was to come across and Pete pressed the issue but it was not supposed to be a rape.
So… because that was not the intent, despite fan reaction, it’s hard for them to go back and retrofit the concept into the character identity IMO.
It’s interesting to get the backstory, the sort of sausage-making aspects, of the show. Ultimately, the character is what we see. The fact that the characters are so vivid is a testament to all involved. He’s an extraordinary actor and Pete is a fascinating character. This is a tough area to talk about since we may really like him at times. Still, we can’t ignore his actions and the fact that he can be a monster. For me, it’s impossible to leave out of the character this terrible act. It’s part of the show and part of why it’s a great show. I have trouble admitting that I sometimes like a character who did such a thing. I’d rather not like him at all. It sounds like the actor would rather Pete hadn’t done it. But he did. And I didn’t find it incongruous with Pete as a character – Again, a testament to the depth of the character the actor has created.
It’s quite a testament to the show that we are put in this dilemma. To me, it shows how much the creators respect the viewer. It doesn’t pander and it doesn’t take the easy way out. That was such an icky episode! I’ll say it again: Kartheiser is a wonderful actor.
It wasn’t rape. She didn’t insist “No,” nor did she ever scream.
Reluctance =/= rape.
Yes it was.
It was not reluctance. She was a woman in a time when a man’s opinion counted for more. She was scared he was going to get her fired.
I sense that this could go beyond what Mr. Sepinwall intends for this board. I do think it’s an important issue for the show. I don’t know if this is allowed but I was looking for a description of what happened and found the following on Jezebel.com:
“She is distraught, he offers to find a solution to her problem. She accepts the dress he has exchanged with thanks. When Pete moves in initially for a kiss, she shakes her head and demurs, mentioning a boyfriend. Pete is rebuffed. He leaves. A little later, after a drink, he comes back, not taking no for an answer. Gertrude doesn’t even want to let him in the house, but acquiesces before he makes a scene. She is a subordinate in the building, while Pete is an apartment owner and a peer to her employers. She consents only to trying on the dress – as she goes to try the dress on, Pete restrains her, closes the door, and forcibly kisses her. At this moment, Gertrude stands stiffly for a few moments before submitting.”
[jezebel.com]
Jezebel goes on to argue that, “submission is not equivalent to consent.” I agree with Jezebel about this. Pete coerced a vulnerable girl into doing something she didn’t want to do. He violated her. I think the character is portrayed as having a conscience and I think this transgression will haunt him.
I didn’t think it was rape because it was pretty clear to the au pair that Pete was expecting sex in return for exchanging the dress. She was upset that he cashed in on the deal. The actress played her to be bit too mousy, which I think is why it comes across as strait-up rape.
I don’t quite understand the comment about the way the actress played the part. The way “it comes across” is the way it was. What alternative is there…the way we’d like it to be? The way we’d act it or write it? There is no “reality” here besides what was on our screens. She was “upset” meaning that she didn’t want to do it. I don’t know what kind of “deal” you’re talking about. Do you believe that there was a deal that obligated her to have sex with him? I’m really at a loss to understand what kind of deal there was.
Love ya, Pete!
A Mad Men newbie who is partway through season one was asking me recently if the characters become more likeable as the show goes on. Upon reflection, I realized that some of the characters have done a complete 180 from the first season. There was a time early on when I found Betty and Harry both sympathetic, and now Betty’s a total bitch and Harry’s a total douche. By contrast, of course I hated Pete by the end of the first season, but since his father’s plane crash early in season two, I’ve found him more tolerable, and now, by the end of season four, dare I say likeable. VK plays him perfectly.
Pete is still a worm.
Love this dude since he was Connor on Angel. Glad to see him in one of TV’s best shows.
I’m still mad that Angel was cancelled…that last season was spectacular
I like how the show makes him right 99% of a time, but he’s too much of a dick to be taken seriously.
This is the Mad Men character I route for. Don is “meh” because I think he’s more cold and calculating in my mind. Peggy is my second favorite. I dislike Roger. Love Joan. Pete is my favorite because he tries so hard — even when he fails spectacularly. He lacks social skills but is actually the most honest with his emotions of all of them.
I route for him every season to do well and be mature. I’m convinced he will ALWAYS be “Pete” however and the whine will come out.
Also, he’s RIGHT more often than not! Every time he came up with a (correct) idea in the first season it got shot down because the bosses were resistant to change. Now that America’s actually getting used to progressive ideas, Pete’s the SCDP MVP while Bert and Roger are all but irrelevant.
Plus he’s somehow become the only character to treat his wife with any respect.
Welcome back MM after a very long sabbatical. It’s annoying to wait so long for quality shows. It will be another 4 months for Breaking Bad. With so many characters on this show , getting familiar again will take awhile. Wish AMC could avoid this . Great interview. Cheers
[www.preludetotheendoftheworld.com]
Pete’s still a douche, but at least his motivations are the most straightforward (the trappings of success he was raised with and lead to believe define a successful life)