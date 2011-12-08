Interview: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter post-mortems season 4

I kind of go in with a pretty solid sense of what the big mile markers are going to be. I knew we were going to do the whole dynamic with Tara, I was going to build to Clay ultimately putting himself in that box, and with Jax taking the president’s patch. I knew that I ultimately, not unlike what we kind of did with Mackey, would trap Clay. To me, after everything we did with Clay, it was almost too easy to just put a bullet in his head. How do you ultimately punish that guy? It’s to strip him of his power, strip him of his virility, and I want to play out some scenes next season where he’s literally sitting in Piney’s seat with an oxygen mask. To me, there’s such a cool irony to play out that dynamic.
I knew that was going to go down. I didn’t know exactly how we were going to work the Tara thing or what the threat would be. In fact, fucking up her hand was literally something we came up with on the script level. We needed that one more thing to push her to the dark side, to get her to ultimately that place with Jax. That’s where we thought that taking away from her the thing that defines her was an interesting parallel with Jax, taking away the thing that defines her after he was about to get away from the things that defines him, which is the club.
That was decided at the jump. It’s a tricky thing. I don’t know. I guess I just overestimated people’s espionage experience. (laughs) I was afraid we were going to tip our hands on that storyline. What we tried to do was lay in clues throughout the piece. And then I just found myself pulling some of those back in post because I didn’t want to tip my hand. At the very least, I feel like – whether you like the twist or not – because we did know we would do it from the beginning, it wasn’t something that was tacked on as a fix, if you go back and you watch those scenes, everything lines up, from them showing up in episode two to protect the club, to the little pieces of conversation between Romeo and Luis. And then especially with Tara. When Clay puts the hit on Tara, why doesn’t that guy just roll up and put a bullet in the back of her head and take off? Why did they kidnap her? And the other clue that I thought everyone was going to pick up, I guess people thought it was bad casting, was we had those guys in the truck speaking Spanish, and they just took their hoods off and they were clean-cut white guys. We tried to lay in some clues, but I think I was so cautious about not wanting to tip that reveal. I think it worked in terms of everybody was surprised. But the fact that everybody’s asking me when did you know suggests I may have pulled back a little too much.
You’ve read my review, so you’ve seen my take on that twist, and a lot of my readers were even more unhappy with it and said it felt like a cheat – that it came out of nowhere and wiped away all these stories you’d been telling. What would you say in response to that?
Look, I was talking to (FX PR chief John) Solberg about this. When you’re moving at such a fever pitch throughout the season, and with episodes that have such high intensity, I think there’s just an expectation at the end for all of that to come. I told John that I think people wanted the Hindenburg, and I didn’t. I don’t think everyone can be satisfied. Looking at some of the comments, people’s expectations, the only way I could have satisfied everybody would be to write a finale that would essentially end the series, and I’m not ready to do that.
I don’t think so, man. I just feel like to prolong the John Teller original sin hanging over Jax’s head for six or seven seasons, it would have gotten thin and really lost its potency. Season 3 helped set Jax up in terms of giving him some backstory on his dad, this season was the reveal on some of that backstory. And quite frankly, I know in your review you talked about the set-up for next season seems potentially less interesting for you. I knew I always wanted to play out at least a couple of seasons with Jax at the head of that table. In the evolution of the character, and the evolution of the prince, I think there’s a lot of room for great drama in this guy trying to figure out what kind of king he wants to be. Can he be Clay without becoming Clay? Can he be John teller without suffering the fate of John Teller? What’s Clay’s phoenix moment in season 5 and 6?
I think you’re right. We’ll jump into next season with a sense of playing that. Not that I want to spoil season 5, but it’s not about suddenly we come back to the exact same dynamic. I really want to see Clay broken. What does this guy do to fucking strap his balls back on, and steam rising up. You didn’t see that with the Vic/Shane dynamic. I think Clay has an interesting arc to play out with potentially Gemma and gathering his power base. Right now, the only one in his corner is Tig. I think there’s something to be played out with that, but at some point, there has to be some sense of, if Clay does rise up and becomes a threat to Jax, you can only get so much out of that, because we’ve played a lot of that. So I don’t know. I knew that this wasn’t the time for Clay to go away. Whether he makes it through all seven seasons, I don’t know.
That will be the crux of the Opie arc next season. I knew one thing. I knew that after the struggle that Opie’s had this season, and I dug the fact that this guy had to marry somebody else to finally start grieving Donna’s death. I think all of that felt real, all of these guys aren’t that self-aware and have the emotional skills to know how to deal with that shit. And to have the Piney death thrown into the mix. Which is why I felt it would be silly, almost, for Opie to suddenly sit at the table with Jax like that. I think it’s going to take a while for Opie to come back, if he comes back. That dynamic will play out between Jax and Opie. He’s definitely still part of the show, and I think there’s a way to keep him part of the club. Him sitting across that table form Clay will be a difficult thing to do. I think that will probably be a lot of what the Opie/Jax relationship wrestles with in season 5.
I think that will continue to play out. At this point, I think Jax is just trying to protect the information that he’s just received. Knowing that he ultimately has to tell Tara, and trying to figure out how to keep Opie close. But I think you’re right. Opie being in the wind will continue to be a threat to Clay and something that Jax has to rectify. Quite honestly, I just loved the dynamic of in that moment, with that information, I loved the way Charlie played the line in that scene with Opie where Opie asks him if he found anything out today, and Jax says, “Yeah, a little bit.” All that shit’s been downloaded on Jax in 24 hours. In that moment, he makes a decision to not violate the trust and give that information to Opie, because Opie’s in an unpredictable state. For Jax to give Opie the information at that point probably feels more dangerous than potentially keeping it to himself. Opie’s obviously a threat to Clay and will continue to be one, and that’s a problem. The state of mind that Opie’s in at that point, it feels too unstable for Jax to hand him that top-secret information.
One of the reasons everyone was so satisfied with last year’s finale was that after the Sons had been manipulated by the Irish characters for most of the season, they got to seize control of their destinies again, and everything that happened was as a result of their choices, not someone else’s. Most of this season was about Jax making choices, Clay making choices, Juice making choices, but in the end, everything is decided based on what Romeo wants. How much of the action on the show do you feel should be driven by what the main characters want versus what other people are deciding?
Obviously, there’s both of that going on. But some of that, dude, quite frankly, I understand it’s a show about our guys and our heroes, but the idea that the life itself is subject to so many variables. To me, I liked the fact that suddenly they’re moving towards one thing and they think they have control of the situation, and the truth is, they don’t. I think the season 3 finale was very satisfying, but I also think the experience of the season 3 finale was more enjoyable because I don’t think people were as invested in the season. I think people were distracted by season 3 and not as plugged in. I think the finale of season 3 felt like, “Oh, this is what the show is and they’re coming back.” I think the experience people had for the finale in season 4 was the season was building at such an intense rate that ultimately, they wanted that intensity topped at the end, and I just didn’t think that was good storytelling to put a bullet in somebody or blow it to hell. That was my thinking in terms of those two season finales.
Why does Jax not tell Opie more about their situation?
I wouldn’t say I go to it consciously. The truth is, I just didn’t want to kill Juice because I really liked the actor a lot, and I knew what we were doing to Piney in episode 8. I felt it would have diminished both of those deaths if we had done them back to back like that. I didn’t necessarily see the shooting of Clay as necessarily a cliffhanger, you know? Meaning that with Juice, yes, there was definitely a sense of he’s dead, and then the branch breaks and he’s not. With Clay, I guess there was a perception because he took a couple of bullets, but we get out of that so quick that to me, there wasn’t a sense of finality of, “Oh, he’s dead,” and then we come back and not. There was a sense of, “Are they going to let him die? Is Opie going to put another bullet in him?” It’s not a device I consciously go to in terms of telling that story. It was the best way to do that, I feel, to really tell the story in that moment.
I think that there’s a sense that if RICO goes down, they’d all go down, unless he cuts some kind of deal. The idea is that they have enough on these guys to bring them down. Obviously, they want to cast a bigger net. For me, the idea that if Jax undermines this deal, at that point, Romeo is going to hand back over to the feds to process them. Don’t forget: there may be more steps to do that, but we’ve seen the information established, and we know that the case is ready to go. It’s significant leverage for Romeo. But I do think that Jax would be part of that. But I think the bigger thing for Jax is really, the idea that he’s willing to walk away from the club, but it’s still too much a part of him to let it all just fucking go away. I really wanted to create a dynamic where it just felt too easy for Jax to read those letters and then to say, “Oh, Clay killed my father and now I have to stay here and avenge my father’s death and fix the club because that’s where you wanted,” that felt a little too Shakespearean and a little too unrealistic with everything we’d done with Jax’s season, the revelations he’d had in jail and desire to take care of his family. To have him throw that out and say “I have to do this for my father” didn’t have enough weight for me and didn’t feel real. It was really about choosing between the life or death of SAMCRO, and he couldn’t let it die. So he is sort of being forced to stay, and what does that look like, with that element in play? He’s a guy who still loves his family, still wants to get them out, but he’s forced to stay and keep the secret to keep them alive. Does that ultimately impact his ability to lead? Does that all go away and he gets caught up in the life he knows? Does he lose focus of his family and his other desire to get out? I think that creates more internal conflict for the character.
You referred before to the guys in the club as “heroes,” or maybe that’s just how the viewers look at them. The episode where Tara was abducted and injured her hand seemed to have as its theme the idea that the club is a cancer that destroys everything it touches, and that no one can get away with it. Is that how you feel about the club at this stage of the series? Is that how you want the audience to feel?
What I enjoy about the nature of the world and the things we do on the show is that we embellish and we, in a pulpy way, we build up these themes of brotherhood and freedom and power. It’s all the things that people plug into the subculture for. But there’s also the underbelly of that world, which is incredibly dangerous and incredibly violent. For me, what I like to do is, as we’re moving along and playing with these other themes and values in terms of what the MC is, to then have those moments where we slap the people in the face and go, “Don’t forget: this is who these people really are. They are racists, or have racist roots that are part of the club’s foundation. They are guys who beat the fucking shit out of their women.” Jax says it in the beginning, in the first episode: “We’ve lost focus.” It’s not about brotherhood, it’s about greed. The idea of these guys you love are also incredibly dangerous and despicable. For me as a storyteller, I like playing with that notion, of pulling people in and saying, “We love these guys and they’re funny and they would kill for each other – and, oh yeah, by the way, they’re this, too.” There’s that constant sense of push and pull. I’d like to think that helps make the show more interesting to watch and more compelling to play out those two things.
I don’t know what the standard is. I just think that sometimes, I love what I do, I think I do it well, and I feel like sometimes the analysis of this show, people are missing some of the point of it – or at least the function of it. That’s just my perception of it, whether it’s true or not. All that stuff is true. The guys I know in the life, they love this show, but they love it because it’s a soap opera. They laugh at me at the shit we do, that it’s so over the top and would never happen. The prospects give me shit all the time, because the guys on our show treat the prospects way better than in real clubs.
But in terms of your question and the standard I expect people to watch the show with? I don’t know what that is, and I can’t impose it and control how people watch the show. That’s just what I do on my blog: I get to vent about what frustrates me sometimes when I read these reviews. I think, quite frankly, and we never experienced it on “The Shield,” because there weren’t so many people blogging on every line and moment. The scrutiny of hundreds of people commenting on every episode and scene, I think at a certain point, the scrutiny gets a little absurd and overwhelming. I think it was more a response to that. I have no standard by which I want people to watch the show. I just know that, for me, some of the things we do are just the pulpy nature of the show. It’s what I enjoy doing creatively, and it helps keep the show entertaining, and as I said in that blog, it’s the things that make the brutality and the ugliness of the world a little more palatable. It distances itself from the reality of the show a little.
in retrospect, seeing the reaction of some critics and fans, i think splitting the finale into two parts did not serve the show. i stand by the story and the twists, but i feel like somehow i assumed people would sew 413 and 414 together as a viewing experience. see it as first the half and the second half (that’s why i called it act 1 and act 2). i realize now that i put the expectations of an entire season on an hour of tv that was really only half-structured. meaning, 414 was never written as an episode, so structurally it was off.why did i do that? well, when you’re sitting in post with a cut that’s 28 minutes over, trying to figure out what story arc to gut, you look for solutions. i couldn’t get a two-hour finale (it’s a union thing, turns it into long-form tv which impacts every rate from the ground up), adding the extra episode seemed like a valid (and generous of the network and studio) solution. i found a natural break in the story and recut both of them as separate hours. 413 got the lion’s share of action and energy, 414 got the reveal and slower emotional decisions. i think if i delivered 413 as a one 90-minute episode, although the story would be the same, the viewing experience of the finale would have been much more satisfying. honestly, and this is the truth, i just didn’t want to cheat the fans — i wanted to give them all of it. and critically, i’m paying for that. more lessons.
Nice interview Alan and respect to Kurt for going through with it even though he obviously takes criticism very hard. Although I was disappointed with the finale and parts of the season, after reading this and Kurt’s other interviews, I appreciate what his intentions were and why he wrote things certain ways. I do really like where the show is at going into season 5 and I’m excited for that. At least knowing that there is an end for the show in mind, he can’t keep doing the gonna die / end up surviving storylines for ever.
Good interview. I didn’t think the CIA thing came out of nowhere (as in made up at the last minute) but I thought it was sprung on us way too conveniently and too Deux-Ex-Machina. Kurt should have let more information come out about it, even if someone might have figured it out. Plus, I’m still not too clear why a government funded drug cartel would need a mid-level outlaw MC club to broker a link with the Real IRA for guns. Wouldn’t the CIA have ready access to any kind of weaponry needed?
I don’t mind so much that Clay is still around, but the point of “following through with risks” is something that I think Kurt needs to do. The acting is great, I’m sure he doesn’t want to put anyone out of work; but the same way that killing Deputy Hale in s3 made the story work even if we didn’t want to see him go, you have to be willing to follow through with the hard choices. It’s time for consequences.
Props to Kurt for swinging away from the douchebag side though :)
I think you hit good points, here. I, too, thought the CIA reveal was a Deus ex Machina, but at the same time it explains the Tara kidnapping and white kidnappers. It made sense to me, even if a few more clues could have been dropped. Then again, in this day and age, if they had dropped more clues we would have blown up Twitter with “OMG Galindo is CIA! So obvious. #Dexter”
WRT to why the CIA need SAMCRO, I would point to Project Gunrunner, in which the US Government allowed guns known to be headed to the Mexican cartels out of the country. If the CIA wanted to arm the Galindo cartel, this is a better way to go about it than trying to relive Iran-Contra.
@Tyler:
If the CIA wants to hook the cartel up with illegal weapons, it has connections all over the world through which it could do that. In point of fact, most of the automatic weapons and nearly all of the heavier weaponry (rocket launchers, explosives, etc.) that the Mexican cartels buy come not from the U.S., but from Central and South America — and from the Mexican military and police. Wanting to avoid reliving Iran-Contra does not explain why the Sons are essential. It simply is not plausible that the CIA needs this one tiny, minor league biker gang in northern California in order to funnel weapons to a Mexican cartel.
I think the deus ex machina feelings are due to the fact it came in right at the start of the episode – if it came 60 minutes in to a 90 minute finale it wouldn’t have felt so out of left field. BTW, I did wonder about the white guys in the van, and was pleased it wasn’t my first thought (which was Gemma or Jax crippling her so she stayed in Charming)
Really great stuff here. Good job, Alan for sticking to your guns. And yes, respect to Sutter for doing an interview he really didn’t want to do. LOL. From what I’ve read on his blog and other interviews, I believe as viewers we were looking at this show a bit too realistically. That’s fair. However…you can’t tell people to treat it like a soap opera and then bitch because you don’t win Emmys. I do agree with him that the actors on this show give a tremendous performance week in and week out (Sutter included when he portrays Otto)
Good interview. I can respect that he knew what the end game was going to be and how he was going to do it, but I still think it was not well done. The CIA thing just undid everything, there were no consequences for anything that happened during the season.
It did leave an interesting set up with Jax as president, so I’ll keep watching
I respect Sutter for doing this interview, but it unfortunately didn’t put my mind at ease about the direction of the show. I’m done. If Sutter had come out and said, i’m not happy with season 4 we’re going to do things differently next season, that would hook me back in, but this is his vision. This show reminds me a lot of Dexter, it has the networks biggest success and they are finding ways to run in circles for season after season without making any dramatic changes.
Well done Alan. We appreciate your honest questions that express our opinion as well as yours. Unfortunately, Sutter is better off not doing interviews like this to combat criticism. Answers like “he didn’t die b/c I like the actor” or “I didn’t have these developed characters do the logical we’d expect because we have too many seasons left” are unacceptable to fans of the show. Don’t start storylines or plan this 7 season show in a way that makes you rationalize decisions with reasons like those. They’ve done a great job at developing some of these characters, but all that gets thrown out the window when they act irrationally, against character, or solely at the service of the storyline. Gemma is probably the most guilty of this. It’s like she works for the writers of the show, has entered the matrix, and goes around pulling strings to either draw out storylines or push other characters into story-helping decisions that they otherwise wouldnt make. The show is great at building tense moments. As of now, that’s all I can give it credit for. It’s a shame.
This full season including the finale has confirmed one valuable lesson for me. Breaking Bad is the only masterful show on TV. I don’t fully trust any other showrunners to promise me satisfactory returns on my hours of invested time. Let’s hope Boardwalk/Homeland/Thrones can build to this level of trust.
Thing is, Breaking Bad is completely made up as Vince goes along. It’s a testament to great talent and/or great luck that he hasn’t hit a wrong beat so far, though the end of S2 was a bit too convenient. I get that SOA may have a seven season structure in Sutter’s head that he wants to follow, but my unprofessional and inexperienced opinion is to not be afraid to deviate from that structure if the story begins to pull away from it. Let the story be the guide, not the destination and the journey you thought you had…
Slight nuance to Breaking Bad–Breaking Bad season 2 was rigorously plotted out in advance. It was only after Gilligan had worked with his writers & they’d developed a shorthand for working together–and, as a group, wanted to experiment, that they chose the more free-flowing season 3. And s3 worked so well they did it again with season 4 (though I think they had a couple of the big plot points worked out in advance.)
@SCOTTYSCOTT: Well, I can *definitely* promise you that Game of Thrones won’t be ANYthing like Dexter.
It might be over-condensed; it might be sexpositional, but man, Game of Thrones will NOT forgo whacking characters or advancing the story.
Yeah, that I can promise ya.
This season was fantastic and I can’t wait to see what Sutter has in store for season 5
On this part:
“And then especially with Tara. When Clay puts the hit on Tara, why doesn’t that guy just roll up and put a bullet in the back of her head and take off? Why did they kidnap her? ”
Why do they have to make it a kidnapping at all? Romeo claims they were going to debrief her. Why not walk up to her, show her some credentials, tell her that Clay is out to kill her, and hide her away somewhere until the IRA/Cartel deal is done and Clay is in jail? You can have Romeo tell Clay it’s been done.
Because Jax was there. I imagine their hope was to snatch her cleanly and scare her into not telling him what was going on. It had to look real. Plus, that way he has more reason to go against the other cartel
….and to hurt Tara’s hand haha
They didn’t HAVE to do it when Jax ws there. It could have waited until she was at the conference or whatever it wsa. Plot convenience is more likely the answer. And to hurt Tara’s hand.
Wait, wasn’t the kidnapping attempt already underway when they found out Jax was there? Didn’t they plan for it to just be Tara and the boys? Or am I remembering wrong?
@bluegiraffe.. Yes, you’re right. Clay put the call in the day before. It wasn’t until after Tara and Jax left that Clay found out when Gemma told him. Clay called Romeo to stop the hit because Jax was with her and the kids. Romeo said it was too late to stop it.
Fascinating interview. The tension was palpable. Alan doesn’t shy away from criticism, and Kurt is very aware of how people receive his show. Kurt has subtly jabbed at Alan a couple of times, once in yesterday’s blog and another time maybe one month ago, in the context of most bloggers and reviewers implementing too much scrutiny and moving at such a rapid rate to stay ahead of the other hundreds of bloggers.
I think Alan’s criticism of the show’s flaws is valid, but I also think that Kurt is 100% correct in that he isn’t trying to make this show “The Wire”. It’s not meant to be 100% realistic. It is an adrenaline-infused soap opera. There are moments of absurdity, i.e. shootouts, but like Kurt said these things don’t happen in a vacuum.
My take on witnesses to some of the shooting crimes is that most citizens in Charming don’t get in the way of the Sons out of fear.
By ‘subtly jabbed’, you mean internet tough guy Sutter calling him out by name, and using the term ‘half-c*nt’ to refer to him, I guess.
@Kevin, He’s a volatile, arrogant d-bag sometimes but I’d hardly refer to Sutter as “an internet tough guy.” No offense to Alan but my money’s on Sutter in a back alley brawl.
I don’t think being able to kick Alan Sepinwall’s ass does much to enhance to Sutter’s “tough guy” credentials.
I think Sutter knocks around strawmen in his blog. No one’s complaining about SOA because of the shoot outs or clown castration. It’s not that these characters behave in ridiculous ways that’s problematic. It’s that when they’re doing something ridiculous and unrealistic because it’s necessary for his plot, it’s super obvious. And that’s not shootouts on a highway, that’s betraying the club over something seemingly small (like an old racist rule) thereby guaranteeing it blows up into something big so you can milk tons of drama out of a situation all season because you know you have a built-in escape plan for it.
Good post Christopher. I scratched my head at the clown castration comment on his blog too because if anything that was an example of something that really worked well.
It’s the obvious plot manipulations at the expense of character credibility that’s a problem.
I know the show can’t be all things to all people, but hopefully some of these critiques and comments can be taken to heart and not seen as frivolous.
Totally agree with you about the strawmen arguments. Sutter can’t deal with criticism of his work so he deflects it by trying to change the conversation.
My point to the original “Internet tough guy,” comment is that Sutter is pretty fucking crazy . And crazy people can be dangerous. He seems to have at a minimum spent some time with some pretty dangerous folks in order to create this show. It’s been rumored that he’s gotten into some almost physical altercations with Charlie Hunam (doesn’t seem like a shrinking violet either).
He’s a maddeningly inconsistent writer and that finale was certainly lacking all over… That said I don’t know if I’d want to get into a beef with the guy.
My heart swells with your belief in my ability as a back-alley fighter, guys. Thanks!
*snort*
“You’re gonna eat lightnin’ and you’re gonna crap thunder!”
Alan, you’d make it interesting for sure. The term “scrappy” comes to mind. But in the end crazy beats scrappy every time.
I dunno, I’m pretty sure Sepinwall’s got size and reach on him. I think this one’s a stay-away
Yeah, Sutter is a real tough guy.
How do ya’ reconcile that with him being too big a pussy to, say, kill off a character on his show?
Ya don’t. He’s a narrative fop, a mincing Dexterfied wimp.
First off, I’m glad Sutter actually did this. Granting interviews to TVLine or EW, places that are much more hype-oriented, while shunning you and others who had issues with the season was a weak move. A strong interview.
His blog post did bring up an interesting idea about the show and how people are viewing it. Ever since the last two episodes of Season 2 I’ve found myself wrestling with expectation vs. enjoyment, and it’s absolutely because we’ve seen the level of serious drama the show can pull off when it has a mind to. This season could have been my favorite; instead it landed in 3rd. But I don’t begrudge Sutter any of that, since it is his vision, his story.
What I do begrudge him is his inability to deal with criticism. If you put something out there to be consumed by a mass audience it’s not gonna be beloved across the board. There are people who hate The Beatles. (Not that SOA is The Beatles of TV, but you get it.) The other thing is, just because we question aspects of it doesn’t mean we suddenly hate it. I groan at shows I love all the time!
Anyway, I will be back for next year, and I’m very excited to see the reconfigured clubhouse. Chibs and Juice were very prominent this year, and I hope it continues.
Yes, it is good that Sutter did this, mainly because of a very funny post from Season 2 on his own blog:
[sutterink.blogspot.com]
“Wanted to share this article from one of the smarter critics out there. I love the way Alan Sepinwall critiques and challenges TV. His reviews aren’t just snarky opinions, they’re brainstorming sessions where he asks as many questions as he does give answers. This is a guy who fucking loves television and desperately wants it to be/get/stay good. Anyway, he’s digging SOA right now, so I know it’s easy for me to pat him on the back. Just remember I said all this in case he’s trashing me next season.”
Skip to season 4:
“Some critics get it. Ken Tucker, Matt Zoller Seitz revel in the giddy truth. Sepinwall and others continue to bang their heads against a wall, applying a level of analysis that is best reserved for a David Simon show. ”
In other words: love the in-depth analysis when they like the show! When they find flaws, they’re just looking at it the wrong way.
@todmod: agreed. But to give Sutter his due, I’m glad he reconsidered the post-mortem, and went about it decently. Not satisfied with the season finale, but I do still like the show, but I’ll be sticking around for next fall.
Seriously. As soon as I saw that he was doing postmortems with Ausiello, I laughed hysterically. But at least he made it the entire interview without asking him for scoops about regionals on Glee or what was going to happen with Chuck and Blair on Gossip Girl.
I think that was Sutter’s rock-bottom moment and immediately screamed “get Sepinwall on the phone! Now!”
In fairness to Sutter, I read the blog entry from last month after the episode, “Hands,” aired and he was lamenting the nature of tv blogging then too.
He is a loudmouth that probably need less venues to express his opinion but that doesn’t mean he’s entirely off base when it comes to the nature of the tv criticism.
Truthfully, I don’t really have the desire to dissect every episode of a tv show right after it airs. I’m sure Alan doesn’t either, but this is the paradigm that has been built with the immediacy of the interwebs: How do we feel about this right now?
I’m not discounting or excusing the many plot contrivances that Sutter used during the fourth season, but when I look at the season as one part of a larger narrative I can understand the motives behind the plot contrivances. I think Sutter’s “lament” is largely based on the idea of being “graded” on an episode by episode basis rather than the season as a whole.
I still don’t like where the season went but I can respect Sutter’s rationale for taking it there. And realizing that there’s more to the story makes me inclined to see where the rest of this goes.
At least FX still has Justified. I am more disappointed with shape of FX Line up now. American Horror Story is terrible and S.O.A lost it’s chance at being great show. Still has chance of leaving behind legacy as a good one.
Man, if only Terriers had been named “Terriers P.I” (or something better.)
Great interview! Kurt is really well spoken and I absolutely appreciate his intentions with the show. Not every episode can be a “wham, bam, thank you mam” and sometimes I really enjoy a quieter episode that deals with the emotions of the characters instead of just intense action (not that I don’t like that too!)
I’ve never had any desire to ride a motorcycle or be in to that culture, but Sons is probably one of my favorite shows on TV right now, and I think that shows the power of good story-telling
Still disagree with Sutter on a lot of things, but you have to give him credit on finally taking his meds and calming down a bit.
I’m really glad this interview did take place. I am a fan of SOA and a fan of Sepinwall’s reviews (even if i dont agree in all his views), and Kurt’s rant against respected reviewers did upset me a little. But with this i think we can put that behind, and get back to rational discussions about a show we all care about.
I have to give Sutter some props for sitting down with Sepinwall and discussing the show. Clearly the man is enjoying what he’s doing with the show and more power to him for that. I think that may have blinded him a bit to the the audience perceives it vs. his own perception though. Telling us that the show is meant to be a pulpy adrenaline power soap opera NOW is a little weird to me because it certainly didn’t seem like that to me during season two. Maybe the stars aligned correctly in season two and we read too much into what we saw on screen, maybe he’s just lower expectations. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy the show but I have to agree with Al that the consecutive cliff hanger deaths, the reset story-lines, and maybe having little forward movement to show for a season’s worth of episodes is a little frustrating. when you train us not to expect lasting consequences for the bad stuff the characters do, the suspense is gone and I guess we’re just supposed to enjoy watching charismatic characters doing bad things for the visceral fun of it?
“Little forward movement to a show for a season’s worth of episodes”? I’m having a hard time with some of the push back on the finale. The entire dynamic of sons of anarchy has changed– Clay is no longer sitting at the head of the table, he knows that Gemma gave Jax the letters, both Jax and Tara know that Clay tried to have her killed– these arent consequences for what took place during this season but they’re certainly movement. I’ve been thinking about this for days now- I’m actually really pleased with the finale, I think that some of the criticism stems from witnessing all of these new dynamics at the end of the season and getting caught up in the fact that it’s over rather than considering where it has the potential to now go.
After reading Sutter I can understand what his intentions were but it doesn’t really change the “letdown” factor of that finale. I can respect that he wanted to hold some stuff back for future seasons but I’ve gotta have more than what I saw on Tuesday.
I’d find all this a lot more palatable if Jax just had a “sit down” with Opie and laid it all out for him. I understand what Sutter said about Opie’s “instability,” but I just think it sets the table for the next season much better to have Jax have a true ally and confidant in the club (not lncluding Tara).
I like the insight that these showrunner post-mortems give me as a fan but they also come off a little weird sometimes. Especially given Alan’s tenuous professional relationship with a guy like Sutter, it’s hard to convey the tone of a conversation like this through the written word. Kudos to both parties for having what seems to be a civil conversation.
I think this interview would’ve been better if Kurt & Alan conducted it while arm wrestling.
I ultimately just think it’s hard to do a story like this in the post-Wire landscape. We’ve already seen Stringer Bell die. Major characters can leave a show when the plot demands it and the show can still be really strong. Sutter basically says the only reason Clay did not die is because there are a few interesting things that could be done next season if he doesn’t. So he came up with an entire season where everything happens that would lead to him dying, but a few far-fetched things happen at the end so we can have the good parts of him dying (Jax’s ascendency) without the negative aspects of it. That just isn’t satisfying story-telling. If Clay steals money from the club and gets demoted from the Presidency, I’m fine. But if you have him either attempt to kill or actually kill two different character’s fathers and wives, and both are fully aware of this, he needs to die.
To be honest, I think the main problem for Sutter with killing Clay isn’t even losing Clay’s character. I think it’s Gemma. She’s an insanely strong character. And I imagine it would be very hard to keep her relavent if she isn’t the wife of someone in the club. Losing two strong, important characters is very hard, but I don’t think that justifies keeping Clay alive. It seems like a cop out because you’re not confident enough that you can tell a compelling story without the focus being on these characters.
Regardless, I’m still going to keep watching the show. I like the characters and it’s fun. But I think at one point I had much higher expectations than it simply being “fun.”
Gemma stays relevant as the mother of the new “king.” If Jax and Clay were both gone, then it would be harder to keep her relevant (unless Tig becomes the next president and she hooks up with him).
Thanks so much. I appreciate the interview Alan and Kurt.
What Kurt said here made me more enthusiastic about the future of the series than I was from actually watching it – and that may be part of the problem for me. This whole idea of a 7 year arc and coming back later on to follow up on dropped plot threads can be really problematic and often feel wrong – you end up with characters reacting to events too far afterwards. Just one example being Opie’s anger at Clay after Donna’s killing.
I really do get that writing this story and keeping it all together is hard work, and I am clearly entertained or I wouldn’t be here. But I wish that the show aimed for higher than being a soap, and I hope that every season (episode!) would be satisfying in itself and not just in retrospect as being a piece of a larger puzzle.
(And as an aside – I thought the clues were there for Luis especially working for the feds, but were countered by his and Romeo’s ease with whipping out automatic weapons and killing all those around them. Showing Romeo as brutal and sadistic as he was from the start seemed like a deliberate mislead, or worse to me, a inaccurate look at the role of the FBI and CIA. Not saying that there aren’t rogues or bad people, but it’s so not an acceptable way for them to function. The legal system doesn’t allow it and puts up all sorts of blocks to those types of means justifying those kinds of ends)
Great read, it’s terrific to hear Sutter’s own words, enough with the nonsense. Seems like a good enough dude, hopefully he uses the criticism to better his work.
Vince Gillian loves Giancarlo Esposito, but that didn’t stop Vince from blowing Gus to hell, lesson? Vince has stones, Sutter does not. (Not that SOA is on par with BB, it’s not but the way some critics fawned over SOA this season, you’d think it was the second coming)
This interview confirms that bascially Juice is never going to get what he deserves, death, and neither is Clay, heck Otto will probably get pardonned and ride off into the sunset.
Didn’t Gilligan initially plan on killing Jesse early on, but then backtrack because he liked Aaron Paul?
I’m glad Sutter did this since I like both him and Alan. Hearing what Sutter had to say helps me better accept this season and it’s flaws. I guess I do need to change my expectations of what this show is and how he tells it’s stories. I was ready to check out after the past 2 seasons but now I’ll jump back on the train and just enjoy the ride for what it is. What Sutter said about changing the dynamic between Clay, Jax and the club makes me more interested in next season than I was yesterday. Still my favorite show on TV but “The Shield” is on a whole other level and I need to stop expecting it to be as good as that was. Alan, keep up the good work. Loving reading you and thank you Kurt Sutter for deciding to do this.
For me, the issue isn’t whether any individual twist is believable. The CIA reveal, for example, is entirely believable if you know CIA history and ballsy to point out. But that somehow the twists overwhelm the world, and are so transparently deus ex machinas. I can almost see Sutter holding the puppet strings in episodes, and it yanks me out of immersion. it’s very cleverly plotted, but you can see the cleverness, which somehow robs it of heart. There’s nothing new about that kind of plotting – think the 1930s adventure “how will our heroine escape this week” stuff. I think Sutter himself posits the reason it sits oddly – he does have amazing, deep characterisation (Tara aside). You WANT to get immersed and I just can’t. Still distracted by the strings.I don’t want to be sitting there thinking “I wonder how Sutter will keep Clay alive?” but rather “Will Jax actually kill Clay?”. And yes, I can see his rationale, but watching that, I didn’t feel right there with Jax up against the wall, I just felt tired and annoyed. So yes, maybe changing my expectations will help or maybe it’s just never going to be my cup of tea. Despite the awesome soundtrack.
Great interview by the way :)Write a comment…
In one sense I think Sutter may have too much of the show “planned.” When you know that there’s goiing to be multiple seasons left because the show is a commercial success it almost becomes a technical exercise in how to maneuver SAMCRO through its pitfalls.
There are parts of the show that are still organic but those tend to be small character moments that have grown few and far between. The actors hit those moments out of the park when they’re given the opportunity (Ryan Hurst among others) but so much of this season was built with very obvious “string pulling.”
Maybe the idea Sutter kept mentioning with Clay being marginalized will play better than it sounds right now but I would have been much more intrigued with him dead or at the very least being protected by the Feds having cut a deal. I’d have been happy with either Opie putting a third bullet in his head or having Jax cut his throat right in the hospital… But that’s obviously not how things are going to play out.
For as much as I don’t like Sutter’s nature when it comes to criticism, I ultimately have to agree with him. The amount of over-analysis and nitpicking that goes on with any show nowadays on the internet is really just stupid. Unless it’s a show of The Wire’s caliber (and really nothing much is), it’s a fool’s errand. One that Sepinwall makes a career of, and kudos to him for that. But it really is silly and shows an entire lack of perspective.
Not everything is Shakespeare, guys. You’re nerds blogging on the internet, or nerds posting comments to said blogs. Chill the crap out, and enjoy your entertainment. Cuz you’re sucking the fun out of everything. It gets old. And has.
When I now watch a tv show and think to myself, “Oh lord, Sepinwall is going to shit a brick over this aspect of the show,” that really takes from the experience and enjoyment. Some shows like Breaking Bad or Mad Men deserve critical thinking and deconstruction. But most others most definitely do not.
Sepinwall, you need to come to grips with your lot in life. You blog for a hacky pop culture site. You’re not some deep critic. You can play fancy pants with the shows that warrant it. But the rest? CHILL OUT. I’ve read you since your old blogspot, and am a big fan. But at the same time have grown oh so tired and annoyed with how you find it necessary to play snooty critic trying to read too much from triviality with every single show you review.
Guess what, bud?! Most tv shows aren’t deep or striving to be as such. You want to act so deep and analytical? Become a foreign film or documentary critic. All you’re doing now is playing grown-up AV Club. Being the snarky, overly impressed with himself, kid in the corner laughing at his ability to put others down. It’s tired, Alan. I get that it’s made you a huge internet star and ever since Twitter gave you more recognition than you previously knew, you buy your own press clippings more than ever.
It really is sad when you look at it from a tv creator’s perspective, or even one of a balanced, non-self-important person. We get it, guy. You’re great at poking holes in non-perfection. Congrats. Here’s a gold star. Now please, allow us to enjoy our entertainment without feeling the need to all pat our backs at how much smarter we can be than the shows we watch. Because that’s all you’re doing. And all the back slapping posts in the world you receive, all they do is reinforce that fact. Congrats on helping spread and create a bunch of pompous know it all’s who can’t think for themselves.
So basically you’re problem is that Alan’s writing has caused you to think too critically about the entertainment you consume? What a bastard indeed.
Solution to the “Sepinwall ruins TV for me” problem: Stop reading Sepinwall.
That, or write 1,000 words bitching about a website nobody forces you to read. Either way.
As far as “not everything’s Shakespeare” goes, Sutter won’t stop talking about how the show is modeled on Hamlet. So…yeah.
Alan was a respected print TV critic before moving over to the WWW. He’s not just some “blogger” who got noticed.
This is the complete oposite of the Veena Sud interview. Veena Sud made me so much angrier about her season finale, while Sutter does alot to salve my feelings, and make me much more positive about his finale.
Sutter runs a pretty good show, butt lacks courage of conviction.
Sud runs a CRAP show and lacks any perspective or humility or willingness to learn.
Stutter would do 10x better with The Killing than Sud…. and I ain’t that big a Sutter fan.
Not killing Juice because he “liked the actor” is so lame. I’m sure Vince Gilligan liked Giancarlo Esposito.
Jesse was supposed to die in S1, but he lived because Vince Gilligan liked him. Gus was only supposed to be around for 1 or 2 episodes (don’t know if he was supposed to die, though), but again, he continued because Vince liked him.
@Matt. Nobody *expected* Jesse to die in S1 as part of his arc, neither for Gus to die/disappear after 1 or 2 episodes (I still don’t remember Gilligan mentioning this). It was a smart decision from the creator to keep these characters around longer and develop them more (and it was obvious to a simple viewer that Aaron Paul had great potential to be wasted for one season and arguably Jesse is and has been almost from the get-go a co-protagonist in the show). Thankfully, I can’t remember that show building up to their deaths and then backing out at the last moment, hitting a reset button.
You’re not allowed to compare this show to Breaking Bad or The Wire or anything that has logical plotting and pays off what it sets up. Kurt says so. It’s never going to be that, and he’s never going to aspire to that.
The finale was so bad, I was sort of wishing they’d keep showing us Juice watching The Shield for more than five seconds.
Kurt needs to decide what this show is.
If he wants it to be a pulpy soap opera, that’s fine. The ratings will come and a bunch of us will bail.
If he wants to do biting social commentary about “law-enforcement. Everyone this season was usurped by a superior branch….” then take the show seriously. There’s a reason the Wire is well received and there’s a reason why Days of Our Lives has never tackled the issue of tax reform.
Pick a show and make that show. But this hodgepodge of approaches resulted in a pretty mediocre season.
I respect that Sutter changed his mind and talked to Alan, and Alan did a nice job with the interview, I even buy some of what Sutter is saying here.
BUTBUTBUT… This makes it more clear than ever that SOA shouldn’t be a 7-season show. Not when Sutter has roughly 4-5 seasons’ worth of plot BUT ALSO insists on “adrenalized” storytelling. Those three things just don’t fit together, and something has to give.
In this case, it’s integrity of character. They’re great characters, and great actors, but on Sons, characterization SERVES the plot. On Breaking Bad, character DRIVES plot. The other sacrifice is plausibility. That’s less a problem – Breaking Bad is implausible all the time – but Sutter’s puppet strings are often too visible, and again, that’s a problem exacerbated when your plot machinations are *against* character.
I get that Sutter is trying to make a point about the “hero” not always winning. I love the idea, actually. But what made season 2 so good was that Zobell was using the Sons’ own character traits (loyal, impulsive, Charming-centric) against them. The Sons lost, but they were still acting in (and revealing) their character. In season 4, everyone just did what was necessary to have them end up where Sutter wanted things to end up – Jax on the throne, Tara fully Gemmafied, and Clay descendant.
I’m excited by the starting point of season 5. I just don’t have any faith the journey through season 7 will fell organic, or earned.
Very nice interview, Alan. All of my questions were answered except one, which is a question you brought up in your review of the finale: Why did this guy Galan place so much trust in Clay and not Jax or whoever else? It seemed strained that Jax’s decision to stay is really based on the stubborness of this Galan guy.
His decision is based on the CIA reveal, not Galen. I’m guessing Galen & Clay go way back, which is why Galen trusts Clay as opposed to Jax.
They make it a point to have the Irish say they don’t trust Jax because he too impulsive. The episode that the sons find the “baby factory” in America comes to mind.
I hope this show wraps it up before S7. I barely made it through this one.
On a related note, I see Sutter referenced The Shield. I must be one of the few people that wasn’t crazy about the last couple of seasons. I wasn’t interested in seeing how Shane & Vic had to interact w/ each other after Lem’s death. It felt contrived to me. My belief is that shows that stretch things like that out are destined to become a bit soapy. Soaps are fine, but I just don’t like the way some shows are treated like high drama when they are not.
Can we name shows that stayed legitimately “great” that lasted more than 4-5 seasons?
60 Minutes.
Good on Sutter for going through with this interview. It must be enough to drive you crazy having so many people analyzing your creation all over the internet.
That said, this show has lost my trust with this final episode. Especially with the lack of any consequences for Clay. These kind of ridiculous contortions the show is doing in order to maintain the status quo are a terrible sign for a show like this.
This show’s starting to remind me a lot of Dexter. A show that started with 2 exciting, edgy, volatile seasons before it became popular and got completely neutered in order to run as many seasons as possible.
Nice interview, Alan, and kudos to you for asking the hard questions. But like others, I am not particularly reassured or impressed by many of Sutter’s answers. “I planned it that way from the beginning” doesn’t address the problem. If the CIA plot line had been a spur-of-the-moment mistake coming near the end of a long, hectic season of writing and filming, it would be disappointing but forgivable. But the fact that it was a cold-blooded decision that Sutter had most of the season to think better of only serves to make unforgivable.
I should add kudoes to Sutter as well for going ahead with this, particularly knowing that the questions weren’t going to be coming from a sycophant.
You know, at certain points while reading this interview and Sutter’s blog post, I honestly felt a little badly for Sutter. I’m sure it’s a tough job he has — I don’t pretend I have the talent to do it — and despite some unevenness in SoA over the past couple seasons, it’s still clear to me that he’s very talented at what he does. And to step back from and talk about the real world for a minute, Sutter has dozens or perhaps hundreds of families whose income depend on this show. Most of them are not highly-paid actors or executives. For that reason alone, I don’t begrudge him a desire to keep the show going. But at the end of the day, I’m the customer. I’m the consumer. (I’m not the *only* one, of course. :)) If he wants to take care of those families he needs to produce TV that people will watch, and the best thing we can do for him is to let him know when we, the consumers, think he’s gone wrong. (Of course not all the commentary on the finale has been as negative as what’s appeared here. There are plenty of other review sites where the overwhelming majority of commenters have had great things to say. Maybe Alan’s readers are just more discriminating consumers of TV, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Sutter should kowtow to us.)
After a couple days to cool off, there’s a part of me that’s no longer sure I want to bail on SoA forever. When I first discovered this show it was at least flirting with greatness, and Sutter may have the talent to put it back on track. I’d like to see that. I’m just not sure I’m willing to invest another season’s worth of my time only to risk being ripped off again. We’ll see how I feel in September.
In the meantime, I’ll see some of you in the Justified comments starting next month. :)
I was thinking about the notion of Sutter being in charge of a successful business too. It’s FX biggest show (to my knowledge) and even he’s probably not in control as much as we’d like to think. There’s a lot of ego’s involved (writing/acting) and he’s got a ton of people that work for him and so there’s a ton of pressure to keep the cash cow going.
And I realized that he is writing this show for a much wider audience. I was thinking the other day that my brother-in-law loves SOA. It’s his favorite show… ever. He’s also a meathead mechanic that works in a bike shop that never graduated high school and probably thinks Hamlet is a new sandwich from Burger King. To him, SOA, is the highest piece of art in his life. The show is literally shakespeare to him.
And so I guess I realize that SOA is always going to be up and down because it’s serving such a wide range of people. Some weeks it’s a filet prepared perfectly and other weeks it’s a pretty greasy burger.
That should read “egos,” not “ego’s.” I’m also trying to decide if I should approach Burger King about the “Hamlet.”
I read most of these comments, and I am just amazed. What Sutter has done was made a compelling show, interesting in all aspects. I think back on the Sopranos, on all it’s “lost” storylines (the Russian in the field, for example), and wonder what show most of you are watching. Everything ties up nicely, everything has a reason,and it all comes together nicely.
People ask why did Sutter have Tara grabbed instead of having the feds talk to her when she was solo. It’s for dramatics. I found it a clever way to bring the storyline out. It may not be everyones taste, but I think it was done well. There were so many plot lines on the Sopranos that went NOWHERE and had no significance to the story. Yet David Chase is considered brilliant. Here, Luann’s death was tied up nicely and still no one is satisfied.
How could Jax crash a hearse, steal a bike, and not get in trouble? I’ll tell you how – have the Feds “bury” it. How clever is that? It explains so much about how they could get away with things this season.
I’m not a writer, but I’m looking to be entertained. I have a job to do too. I need to suspend belief so I can enjoy it. I’m sure many here think they can write a better show. Me, I’m perfectly happy with this one.
Kudos Kurt.
1. Plenty of people criticized The Sopranos.
2. You have it backwards, actually. The problem isn’t that SOA leaves plots open. It’s that everything is tied up too neatly — by outside, unknown, uncontrolled forces, who have no prior ties to the characters or the viewers.
I know Sutter didn’t intend it this way, but the “Tortuga and Aceveda as CIA operatives” storyline came across as ridiculous, because they showed Trejo as cartoonishly evil villains all season long.
I think a lot of people are able to accept the heightened reality of the SOA universe (the “adrenalized” storytelling, in Sutter’s words) — the preposterous shootouts, the law enforcement shenanigans, the idea that a 6-man gang could do so much. It’s just that even *in that world*, things “just happen to work out.”
It’s the difference between Sherlock Holmes and Scooby Doo. One solves a crime based on his unique deduction style, and the Scooby Doo gang tripping over a matchbook with the bad guy’s address.
Never saw the Sopranos so can’t compare, and for me personally, it’s not the action scenes that bother me. That’s not the parts that are causing my retinas to detach.
My beef is the soap aspect, and all the secrets and information withheld by these characters from each other just to fuel the plot.
Just a few maddening examples – Tara not telling/showing Jax the letters earlier, knowing from reading them what a threat Clay could pose to Jax and others.
Even now, she knows Gemma’s responsibility in JT’s death but you just know that won’t come out till much later on – even though she is at odds with Gemma and it would benefit her and Jax to tell him the truth.
And of course Piney never talked to Opie or Jax to tell them what he knew and give them the heads up, which would have solved a lot of problems of course and instead he threatens Clay alone. And now Jax and Opie are at odds when knowing (even some of) the truth when keep them close. And the club itself would all be aligned behind Jax if they knew about Clay killing Piney (and/or JT) – but of course it’s being kept another secret so that they can all be at odds next year, when in fact Tig would be anti-Clay if he knew, on and on and on .
It’s these artificial conflicts that frustrate me – with us the audience knowing the truth and the characters not knowing solely because it would ruin the storyline.
Frankly, it’s almost a little boring thinking about a Jax vs. Clay with Clay’s “phoenix moment” (in season 5or 6!) per this Sutter interview, because I feel like we’ve been there done that already. I just wish the new conflicts that face the club aren’t rehashes of what we’ve seen, and aren’t because these characters aren’t sharing key information from each other for strictly dramatic purposes.
I’m not saying these things to pick apart the show but instead as a real fan who wants to really care about this show all over again.
I had a really long write up about how and why I completely disagree with Sutter, but it’s nothing that hasn’t been said before. He blew it. It’s his fault. He doesn’t see it that way. Pretty much everyone I know was very disappointed. Pretty much all the critics and everyone commenting on their blogs feels the same way. Some are no longer going to watch, some (like me), have done what Sutter asked in his own blog, and simply lowered our expectations for the show. Along with those lowered expectations will come lower ratings. I expect a significant drop next season. What a shame.
Sutters right. Critics want this to be David Simon. He wants to be entertaining.
Sooooo…. you’re saying The Wire wasn’t entertaining?
You’d rather watch SoA than The Wire?
Uh, to each his own I suppose.
Have to give it to Sutter on this one. What he says here is in sync with my own responses to the season as it went along. This is exactly how it works for me.
I do dislike, intensely, characters doing things out of character for the plot or for the writer, but I have started to diverge from Alan on such questions (here and in the latest HIMYM ep focusing on Robin’s childbearing options).
In this show, I think these things, in the main, work for me the way Sutter describes them. Clay doesn’t need to be dead to honor the story or show there are consequences. Jax keeping Clay alive fits Jax’s character very well and is not a cheat of having cake and eating it too. This is who Jax is (this divided guy trying to keep it all together). So the CIA twist works dramatically because it highlights character. (Small quibble: Jax playing with the hypodermic in the hospital room was an off note.) I liked the CIA reveal a lot (though I always feel there is a way to layer these things into a show more–Lost’s Sideways Reality could have done better in this regard, for instance–the *big* surprise is not as valuable as it seems; surprises can be layered in without making it so big a reveal). The CIA angle fits because it connects us to the larger social frame, which is an inherent part of what such a life jockeys against, as b.s., as corrupt, as justification, and on and on. I think the show has always had that element, and that nested doll feeling of power dynamics really suits the show and is inherent to the show for me.
By the way, I don’t think we could ever call Romeo a deus Ex machina. If anything, a diablo ex machina. And one that at least fits the world view of the story.
(Diablo better here than diabolus, I think.)
That addition you just posted is exactly what I was saying to my girlfriend last night. Everything in the second half would have played better if it had all been one episode. The CIA reveal would have been following the scene of Romeo lying to Jax on the phone, instead of coming at the start of an episode. The writing problems would have been unchanged, but the flow would have been improved.
Great interview! Just made my jones for season 5 that much worse! The CIA angle makes sense. I was thinking Tara’s kidnapping attempt was the federal prosecutor’s guys either attempting to intervene to protect her plus possibly try to turn her or to try to turn Jax, because of the tactics used with Juice & Otto! But the CIA using a established MC with criminal credibility & ties to IRA to get the guns makes complete sense! It gives Romeo & his guys an even stronger cover & there’s no CIA trace on the guns that can blow their cover & less chance of someone in CIA ratting on them to the cartels! It also gives them dirt on the club to use in multiple ways in the future, leverage on the club & info to trade with FBI ATF DEA ICE HomelandSecurity & it speaks to the rivalry distrust & poor cooperation between federal LEO agencies & the federal intelligence agencies! Also it touches on the ATF fast/furious guns to Mexican drug cartels scandal that’s going on currently! As for those that can’t handle the over the top of some scenes or they’re too real or not real enough, it’s not real it’s not a reality show these are fictional characters a fictitious town a fictitious MC! It’s called creative license, if you don’t like it create write & produce your own TV drama! As for those criticisms of a 2 part finale, they’re obviously not mentally capable of grasping the concept that Kurt Sutter had to pick the lesser of 2 evils! Do a 2hr finale & it screws up the budget of the show because of union regulations they have to go by, no control over that! He could cut it to 90min but screw the fans out of some of the character arcs playing themselves out & the characters just jumping from one spot in their subplots & ending up at a point in their subplots where they seem to have just skipped over how they got there, & that completely screws the fans out of a complete finale! So Kurt Sutter had the stones to ask for a 2 part finale so all the subplots could have fluidity in the finale & set up for next season without fans having to wonder how did this character’s subplot get here from where it was! Not to mention the fans got an extra episode out of the season!
Still think the same problems existed – and Sutter acknowledges some and explains others as intentional. I’ll give him credit for that. I think there is a vision going forward for a show that’s still worth watching, but I hope they tighten it up a little bit. Especially some of the sloppy writing. Wish Alan had asked if we saw all the Potter character and the RICO angle was meant to be — a rabbit horse that faded and got run down in the strech by the long-shot closer (CIA story).
They have left the Potter angle open to return next season. The way that character was written this season seams to make him appear to have something driving him to take the club down or more so take Clay & the Irish down. I say this because of the way he went at Juice, he told Juice the entire club wouldn’t be hit with the RICO stuff because Juice wanted to protect his Club! It just seems to me that he has an
underlying motive driving him. I’ve heard people pose the theory that Potter could actually be John Teller, a plausible theory. There were scenes that could hint at it depending how you interpreted them. The scene in the flower shop when he runs into Gemma, that could easily be a test to see if Gemma recognized him at all. He does have a resemblance to JT. He also tell the Sheriff he doesn’t much like people, not a surprise if he is JT because one of his best friends & club brothers & his wife conspired against him to kill him & take his club that hee founded as well as struck up a relationship. His friend steals his wife & they both steal his club & kill him over money! We know that Unser was privy to the details of JT’s death & apparently covered up any signs of foul play in his crash. We also know that Unser isn’t afraid to go against Clay & even Gemma, so who’s to say he didn’t go to JT when he got wind of what was going down & told him or JT told Unser he new the fix was in & the only way out was to fake his death! We’ve seen that the funeral home guy will look the other way on Piney thing so whose to say they couldn’t do a closed casket do to injuries suffered in the crash & weight the casket down but no body! We know JT predicted his own demise in the letters & implicated Clay&Gemma. We know this due to the fact Clay&Gemma were so determined to get those letters from Tara & that Clay was willing to kill Tara & Piney to keep them quiet to protect himself but also Gemma! So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that JT caught wind of the plan Gemma&Clay had & when it was going down so he goes tells the priest Kellan Ashby & the 2 of them figure a fake his death plan & then he gets Unser in on it! Or more plausible is that Unser was supposed to find JT after the wreck but then when he gets to the scene he finds JT severely injured & possibly in a coma or he’s conscious & begs Unser to help him fake his death & he gets facial surgery do to the crash. Probably won’t be a twist but would be a great plot twist if they did it! The great thing is that Clay will still have a chance to tell Jax of Gemma’s role in JT’s death. Tara also knows or has a very good idea that Gemma was involved in JT’s death, so we could see her hold that over Gemma! Remember Gemma didn’t think Tara read all the letters until Tara told her when she ask how many letters she left out when she gave them to Jax & when Gemma asked why she gave her the letters if she had read them all Tara says I’m smarter than you! Gemma also realizes Tara is more dangerous than she ever imagined, when she gives Jax the needle with the hotshot! It also seems Tara believes she’s one the battle for Jax between her & Gemma that’s been there since episode1, she also proclaimed he’s mine after he tells Tara about the CIA deal then walks out. She believes this because he told her the CIA thing which she’s smart enough to know he was told he can’t tell anyone, & also he breaks down & cries in front of her, he lets down his guard completely & that assures her he’s hers completely! It will be great to see how Gemma handles the loss of her throne as Queen of SAMCRO, remember Jax told Clay she’s just an old lady at the end of the day when Clay steps down! It’s just set up to be a great season 5 with the multitude of directions they have to choose from! Kurt Sutter you magnificent bastard!
Potter’s an interesting character and it’d be great to know more of his back story. With that said, there’s no way he’s John Teller. According to the SoA website, John Teller would be 71. Potter is nowhere near 71. Having Potter turn out to be JT would be a far, FAR worse cheat than the CIA thing. The machinations required to attempt to explain that would be out of this world. It’d be pure, unadulterated soap opera — and a really terrible soap opera, at that. I refuse to believe Sutter would stoop to that. It’d be several huge steps beyond “pulpy.”
It’s possible that Potter is JT’s son from a pre-Gemma relationship, which would explain why he looks somewhat like JT and why he’s so interested in taking down the club and/or the Irish.
What a complete overreaction to a great show. It was a surprising and mellow ending to a very built-up season but if I really think about it, it makes sense, looking back on everything. I did wonder why Tara’s “killers” kidnapped her first. I think Sutter should’ve given more clues,though, because people expected Romeo to be a bit more of an epic character. But other than that, it seemed like a good enough twist. The people in the world of the show live the most insane, out-there lives. You can’t trust anyone and nothing can be taken at face-value; plus, life is like that — things rarely turn out the way people expect it to. Why doesn’t it make sense that the Sons have been duped by the CIA? Why would it not happen to them? It’s happened to many smarter criminals/crime organizations. And SAMCRO has clearly not been able to deal with their crap very efficiently this season, so they’ve been completely vulnerable to the attacks of outside forces. The show is, after all, partly about a guy having to deal with the consequences of the steady downfall of the club he has always loved and respected. I also don’t think Sutter just “got rid” of everything that happened in the season, either. He may have found a convenient fix to his storylines, but that doesn’t erase all the great moments that came from those storylines. I’ve loved stressing over the fact that Jax won’t be able to keep his promise to Tara, while knowing I don’t want to see him leave the mc and that that wasn’t going to happen anyhow. And it was great seeing the development of Juice over the season (his killing of Miles made me really uneasy) and how Clay and Gemma’s relationship has turned out. The way the show has explored the plight of the women connected with the club has been great to watch and criticize. And Chibbs, Opie, Potter and Roosevelt – I loved all of them this season. And honestly, what do people want? I think the show would’ve felt much more rushed and would have jumped the shark if Clay was killed now. I mean, what would come after that? No deal with the Irish because Clay is dead (even if that seems like a rather absurd reason for keeping Clay alive), the Sons in prison and a very upset Tara. Oooh. How exciting. Really, now, should the whole crew have gone to prison? I cannot believe that people are annoyed that the rico bust didn’t go through! As for flaws and inconsistencies in the show, that is the fault of most, if not all TV shows and movies.While some believed that Sons had a convenient ending, at least Sutter attempted to tie up loose endings and not drag some things along.In my opinion, some viewers seem to be wishing for the domplete destruction of the show by wishing that Sutter could be more daring in his writing. I will admit that some of his arcs can be a bit deflating.But I also think by not killing off characters like Clay and Juice, the show’s leaving room for more exploration and violence and opening up greater cans of worms for the characters.I can’t wait to see Clay sitting in Piney’s seat, Jax as president,whether Opie’s coming back or not and how Gemma’s gonna retain her status as supreme matriarch. Maybe I am stupider than most other viewers of the show, but I really didn’t find the finale that unfathomable or hard to swallow.And to me, Sutter’s been very daring in his approach to and his layout of the show. For the past four seasons, I’ve seen characters I love do disgusting things, and other characters I love die or get raped. I think Sutter’s more than justified in saving a character because he likes the actor. I like him too. I don’t want to see Juice or Clay leave for the sake of realism (it is TV-land, after all).I also disagree that the show has a limited time frame, as the season finale clearly proved – there’s still so much more to explore.
My main problem with everything that Sutter has said and done so far is his whole soap opera defence. His claim that people shouldn’t look for absolute realism in his plot for the show is completely valid. Again, people, it is TELEVISION at the end of the day, nothing is as it seems. Get over it. But I don’t like the idea that I’ve been watching a more violent and better written version of The OC or Melrose place. That’s kind of off-putting and a bit insulting to the show’s viewers.
Finally, to those who don’t get why the club just accepts the fact that Jax has been made president: they’d know that he had a private word with Romeo and that that might have influenced him to take the reigns; Clay’s leadership has also been questioned by some members of the club and everyone has seen the effects of their dealings with the cartel- maybe they’ve figured that both Jax and Clay have decided that the latter clearly can’t deal with it and that it’s time for a new boss. Plus, Clay was hurt pretty badly – he’ll need some time to heal.
Sorry for the rant. But I still love this show and I think people are being really unfair in their opinions on it.
Kurt I have to say that this interview helped me out alot. However, I can’t get past Gemma’s 180. As a women, I’m sure most would expect me to feel differently, but it just didn’t work for me. And not because it wasn’t realistic, but because it doesn’t fit with YOUR story. You say yourself in the interview “They are guys who beat the fucking shit out of their women.”, so it wasn’t surprising for me to see. What was surprising was that after everything they have been thru together, all the secrets they have, that she was willing to kill her Childrens Father to be with him, that she would suddenly, after one beating, want him dead. The only rationalization I came up with is that she is afraid now that Clay will tell Jax that she was a part of John’s murder. But we didn’t really see that play out, just all of the sudden, she wants him dead. I think you could have shown her pacing around, scared to death that he is going to reveal her. Showing her desperate to hide that and THEN going to Jax, makes more sense and a better show. It would have taken a less than a minute. Anyway, I knew and predicted on twitter that Clay wasn’t going anywhere. He is just as much SOA as Jax!!
Gemma didn’t want Clay dead because he beat her. She wanted him dead because he tried to hurt the most important thing in her life: Jax and her grandchildren.
Respect to Kurt for doing the interview. Hard to dislike someone when they show a little humility and honesty. Given his recent words and attitude toward Alan, it took cojones to do the interview.
I’m glad Sutter changed his mind and did the interview anyway. I don’t necessarily agree with every decision he made, but it does help to read his thoughts and motivations for why he did things the way that he did. It makes it easier to see how some things that sounded like good ideas in theory fell through in the execution or just plain didn’t gel. I can understand that, and after reading his thoughts, I’m feeling a bit more positive about Season 5.
I think my biggest issue with the finale is the fact that Jax ended up not having a choice about much of anything. I felt like the entire season had built up to Jax having to choose between his club and his family, and I was really, really invested in how he was going to end up navigating that decision, and then it was taken away from him within the first 15 minutes of the episode. I almost entirely lost interest at that point–the only thing that kept me invested was my desire to see how Tara reacted to Jax’s “decision” and whether she made it to the end of the episode.
I do remember a few people saying it felt out of character for Tara to just give up and go along with Jax, but for me, it made perfect sense. She was devastated, but she had the clarity and strength to understand that as much as Jax loved her and his boys, leaving was no longer a viable option for him, and for her to leave or kill herself would be abandoning him for something that was almost entirely outside of his control. The guy has killed to protect her, they love each other, he’s the father of her child, and he’s been under insane amounts of pressure and managed to keep his cool pretty well, all things considered. I can understand why she would stay.
As for next season, I think Jax is a much more creative thinker than Clay, so I’m hoping he can find ways to move the club in a different direction and perhaps extricate the club from the CIA’s plans. Obviously it will be slow going, though, because they still have 3 more seasons to fill…
Kudos for the interview – to both Alan & Kurt.
Also fascinating reading the comments on this blog and on Alan’s initial review.
I have to say that I didn’t have the same problems with the finale that most people seemed to. Admittedly the CIA reveal did have my head spinning a little along the lines of: “Wow – did he really just do that. People are going to be pissed off”. But it surprised me – not in a bad way after the original moments of disbelief – & I like it when a TV drama can do that.
Overall I like the way Sons tells it’s stories. Do I care if it’s “The Wire on two wheels” or “pulpy soap-opera”. To be honest – not really. And frankly I find it a bit strange that anyone viewing the show (which is four seasons old after all) should base their opinion of it on what it’s creator tells them it is. You’re watching it. You either enjoy watching it or you don’t. In my opinion if anyone (excluding paid critics) watches a TV show they aren’t enjoying because of a perception that it’s some kind of “high art” or – far worse – stops watching a show they enjoy because it’s no longer perceived that way – they are not using their leisure time wisely.
Strangely enough – although I enjoyed the almost universally loved S2 of Sons immensely – I actually found the lack of a pay-off there more frustrating than anything since. By this I mean the ticking time bomb of what happened to Donna & Opie finding out. This should have lead to something like the explosion of rage that happened at the end of S4 but didn’t.
Perhaps I’ve also learned to appreciate the slow burn pay-off of those S1 events too. Stahl’s death at Opie’s hand at the end of S3 was part of that. Now I’m wondering if there’s any significance in the fact that Tig has just essentially repeated the same mistake he made back then.
A specific comment I had regarding the debate on episodic criticism & it’s potential pitfalls.
I’ve seen/heard quite a few comments – here & elsewhere – about the fact that this is the way most criticism today works & I don’t really have a problem with that.
For me a show like Sons is – or can be – judged on 3 levels. By episode, by season & then eventually how it all hangs together in the end.
Just an aside on the last of those. Sutter mentions The Shield in his interview & I’d be fascinated to know how that show would’ve been perceived at different points in it’s run if critical analysis had been as rife as it is now. Much as I enjoyed Famke Janssen did that aspect of the Armenian thing ever have much of a pay-off for example? A terrific conclusion to the series – but how much did that affect the perception of the whole retrospectively?
Back to my main point though – and the theme of episodic criticism. I saw quite a few comments – mainly on Alan’s initial review blog I think – that people’s perceptions of episodes earlier in the season had somehow been spoiled by the fact that there were no consequences in the end.
Aside from the fact that in the long (7 season) game there might well still be consequences I’d also say this rather smacks of the episodic review club wanting their cake & eating it too.
By this I mean that my enjoyment of watching say Episode 5 – which I think I recall as one of my favorites early in the season – was based on what I knew – or thought I knew – at the time. The tensions apparent for the various characters & scenarios at that time weren’t any less real or enjoyable because of what happened later. So while I have no problem with people judging the season as a whole based on their perception of how it all hangs together retrospectively deciding past episodes weren’t as good as they thought at the time is a different thing entirely.
Sorry Kurt. The CIA contrivance was not only a turd pile, but a violation of the CIA’s charter.
In the real world, stateside intel ops that pre-empt law enforcement end up in the hands of the NSA. The DNS would then send a letter over to DoJ telling them to pull back the reins on the RICO.
In the real world, Linc Potter would never know who’s op it was or why DoJ called him off. In truth, it would come down a lot closer to how Nucky initially tries to worm out of his charges on Boardwalk Empire.
The CIA does not show up stateside and tell a USA and local LE what to do. Ever.
Cast it however you want, but it’s just shitty writing.
The Simon reference was interesting because Sutter basically spelled out in this interview that he either doesn’t have the chops to pull off something like that or he doesn’t have the interest in doing so.
And that’s OK because that’s not where I put this show anyway but if Sutter doesn’t want critics to slot his second as second-tier, then he should stop running it like that.
So, there really shouldn’t be anything to fight about. SOA gives us some thrill moments and the odd great moment but overall he’s settling for what it could be.
Nice of Kurt to pony up and do this interview after all.
For the past 2 seasons I feel like Charlie Brown getting the football pulled away at the last moment, I honestly doubt I can give this show another chance.
While this season is the last straw for me, I wish Kurt, the cast and crew all the best and continued success.