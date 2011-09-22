‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore’: Rum Ham!!!!

A quick review of tonight’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” coming up just as soon as I get my scalp sewn back on…

Sending the gang to the Jersey Shore seemed like low-hanging fruit, given how relentlessly mockable Snooki, The Situation and company are. Instead, the episode veered off into a bunch of different, hilarious directions, including Charlie having the romantic night he’s always dreamed of with the Waitress (albeit because she was high on Ecstasy), Dennis and Sweet Dee getting caught up in an increasingly-dark (and violent!) day with a bunch of angel dust-smoking armed robbers, and Frank and Fat Mac doing their own version of “Cast Away” (with Rum Ham standing in for Wilson) before they’re ultimately rescued by a delightful and appealing gang of Guidos.

The gang is definitely on a roll so far in this new season. They’re going for it, and “Always Sunny” is usually at its best when it’s fearless like this.

What did everybody else think?

