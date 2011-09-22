‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore’: Rum Ham!!!!

A quick review of tonight’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” coming up just as soon as I get my scalp sewn back on…
Sending the gang to the Jersey Shore seemed like low-hanging fruit, given how relentlessly mockable Snooki, The Situation and company are. Instead, the episode veered off into a bunch of different, hilarious directions, including Charlie having the romantic night he’s always dreamed of with the Waitress (albeit because she was high on Ecstasy), Dennis and Sweet Dee getting caught up in an increasingly-dark (and violent!) day with a bunch of angel dust-smoking armed robbers, and Frank and Fat Mac doing their own version of “Cast Away” (with Rum Ham standing in for Wilson) before they’re ultimately rescued by a delightful and appealing gang of Guidos.
The gang is definitely on a roll so far in this new season. They’re going for it, and “Always Sunny” is usually at its best when it’s fearless like this.
What did everybody else think?
So good. Charlie drinking sun tan lotion and Fat Mac dismissing the ‘Toxic Spill’ sign as “liberal bullshit” were my favorite moments.
The montage near the end was one of the most well done and funny I’ve seen in as long as I can remember.
Can’t remember seeing Wet Hot American Summer?
I didn’t find this one too funny…the sight gag with the homeless fellows under the boardwalk was humorous, butt (see what I did there?) this episode didn’t hold a candle to last week’s season debut.
Agreed. A couple of things you could just see coming (the girl at the hospital being so close, her and her boyfriend being robbers “hitting the liquor store”, etc.), but the sight of Fat Mac still makes me laugh. And am I the only one who’s actually starting to feel bad for Charlie and the whole Waitress situation? Overall this was good but the premiere was just great.
Great episode. The only thing I couldn’t figure out was why the waitress was going along with it, but ecstasy would sure bring her down to Charlie’s suntan lotion-drinking level. Could’ve done without the butt pumping hobos though.
I figured Charlie was hallucinating until she came too the next day.
and had it been a male hobo and a female hobo you wouldn’t have even thought of mentioning it
Yeah, I though it would be a hallucination and we’d see Charlie wake up next to one of the hobos.
Maybe they just want to compete with the dramas like Breaking Bad by stirring up intense online debate.
I grew up living minutes away from Ocean City, NJ, where this was filmed, and so it filled me with a disturbing mixture of horror and nostalgia that I found irresistible.
Yea, pretty funny they picked Ocean City. Anyone from the Philly area knows its one of the least seedy beaches in south jersey. But they hit the magical teen nostalgia perfectly.
I loved Charlie’s bit, I remember digging through the dirt for cool stuff and seeing how the glass shard looked just beautiful when you held it up to the sun at the right angle
Zero laughs. Something about this season just isn’t clicking for me. To much barf humor. Bummer.
And yet, Dennis’s barfing on the carnival ride really did look authentic. Well done.
DON’T swim to Europe?
I thought for sure that Charlie and the waitress was going to be just him in a sun-screen filled fantasy and that it wasnt real, but I guess not.
The sight of Mac fist pumping without his shirt on, lifting weights and the overall partying on the boat absolutely made the episode. The picture you have up of Mac I could look at 100 times and still laugh every time I see it.
that scene on the ride with dea and dennis OMG! classic
Yea, definitely feel bad for Charlie. It’s funny when he stalks her and she turns him down. Not really comical when they spend a perfect evening together and she says she lived out her nightmare.
The whole montage at the end was hilarious.
-Frank and Fat Mac being rescued and finding the rum ham, and Fat Mac getting shot up with steroids.
-Charlie with the waitress.
-Dennis and Dee’s crazy fucked up night.
This episode was just incredible.
Great episode. But you go “down the shore.” There’s no “to” in there if you’re from Philly.
the music montage was just amazing, laughed my ass off