‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Who Got Dee Pregnant?’: A question of perspective

Last night’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was the episode that FX screened for the crowd at Comic-Con back in July, and it’s easy to understand why. The “Rashomon” gimmick, so tired on so many other shows, felt fresh and appropriately ridiculous when all the perspectives come from these very selfish, very stupid people. The costumes were great and misunderstood (like Charlie getting confused about the nature of the Phantom of the Opera), the McPoyles returned after a too-long absence, and this was one of the few shows in TV history where Dennis being the father seemed entirely possible. Many shows try to work around female castmembers getting pregnant; here, they’ve embraced it, and I look forward to seeing what disturbing things these people believe about pregnancy and childcare as the storyline continues.
What did everybody else think? And how have you felt about the season so far?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Was that girl in the bird costume the transgender woman that mac used to date?
No that was Brittany Daniel…
I absolutely loved this episode. When Mac remembered Dee as an emu I had a hard time staying off the ground.
Chris
You had to love the cutscenes of the rocking trash dumpster. Oh Wendy’s…
I was really hoping for a longform review, just so Alan could write “A review of this week’s Sunny, as soon as I incorporate a bun into my lovemaking . . . “
OMG, that’s great.
this whole season has had nothing but laugh out loud moments for me….between last week’s episode with the dog, and last night’s with the mc’poyls have been awesome. When the one brother screamed at Mac YES YOU ARE about callig his sister, I almost fell over. I know the show can go from too stupid to funny stupid, but I would say this year is way funny because of how stuipd!!!
Write a comment…
Sorry about the accidental comment, I think this season’s been really good on the whole! The two parter at the start wasn’t great but every episode since then has been great, especially last night. The Dee bird Mac was talking to in the bathroom had me in stitches, and the McPoyles commanding Mac to call their sister was great!
Classic episode. Hysterical from start to finish.
best moments for me — the ostrich in the bathroom and the McPoyles gently rocking on the sofa
Alan, you are right that it’s not implausible that Sunny might actually allow Dee and Dennis to have a child together, but I must say I felt a little uncomfortable until they cleared that up. I’m hoping the dad is the cute soldier boy, although maybe it’s the dishwasher from the Korean restaurant…
I’d put money on the father being Rickety Cricket. This season has been pretty awful so far, but this episode was hilarious. (Notice that the only two good episodes so far were written by the gang and not outsiders…)
This season has been brilliant since, “Dennis Gets Married”. Welcome back McPoyle’s!!! Artemis is awesome.
HILARIOUS – Best episode this season hands down!
NIGHTMAN COMETH is the all time best one with “Wild Card, Bitches” being a close 2nd! :)