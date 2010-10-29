‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Who Got Dee Pregnant?’: A question of perspective

Last night’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was the episode that FX screened for the crowd at Comic-Con back in July, and it’s easy to understand why. The “Rashomon” gimmick, so tired on so many other shows, felt fresh and appropriately ridiculous when all the perspectives come from these very selfish, very stupid people. The costumes were great and misunderstood (like Charlie getting confused about the nature of the Phantom of the Opera), the McPoyles returned after a too-long absence, and this was one of the few shows in TV history where Dennis being the father seemed entirely possible. Many shows try to work around female castmembers getting pregnant; here, they’ve embraced it, and I look forward to seeing what disturbing things these people believe about pregnancy and childcare as the storyline continues.

What did everybody else think? And how have you felt about the season so far?

